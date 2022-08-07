Live Cricket Score India vs West Indies 5th T20I Latest Updates: India Lose Ishan Kishan After Brisk Start

Read more

West Indies made four changes with Odean Smith, Shamarh Brooks, Hayden Walsh and Keemo Paul returning to the side.

Rohit Sharma maintained his unbeaten record as captain in bilateral T20Is after India made short work of West Indies by 59 runs to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series here on Saturday.

It was a perfect weekend for the NRIs in and around Florida, as India first scored 191 for 5 with useful knocks from Rishabh Pant (44 off 31 balls) and skipper Rohit Sharma (33 off 16 balls), and a cameo from Axar Patel (20 not out off 8 balls).

On a ground where the highest successful run-chase by any team is 98, a target of 192 was simply out of question, and the West Indies innings folded for a lowly 132 in 19.1 overs.

While Brandon King (13) and Kyle Mayers (14) started the chase on a bright note, hitting Bhuvneshwar Kumar for three boundaries in the opening over, things went downhill from that point.

Saturday happened to be the day when Bhuvneshwar’s new-ball partner Avesh Khan (2/17 in 4 overs) was ready to shed his tag of being profligate with a couple of fine spells.

India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Devon Thomas (wicketkeeper), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Dominic Drakes, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

