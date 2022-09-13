CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Home »Cricket Home » News » Live Cricket Score India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I Latest Updates: ENG 9/1, Deepti Sharma Strikes Early

Live now

Auto Refresh

Live Cricket Score India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I Latest Updates: ENG 9/1, Deepti Sharma Strikes Early

India Women vs England Women Live 2nd T20I: Here you can follow live score and updates of INDW vs ENGW cricket match from County Ground in Derby, England.

News18.com | September 13, 2022, 22:38 IST
Live Cricket Score India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I Latest Updates

Live Score IND vs ENG 2nd T20I: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I match updates from County Ground, Derby. After a crushing 9-wicket defeat in the first T20I, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. have a tough task ahead of themselves to bounce back in the series. The India team was completely outplayed by the hosts in the opening match as they lacked intensity in all three departments and England took Read More

Key Events

Key Events
Sep 13, 2022 22:37 IST

Live Score India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I Latest Updates: Deepti Sharma Strikes!

STUMPED! England opener Sophia Dunkley charges down the ground to attack Deepti Sharma but misses the length completely as Richa Ghosh didn’t waste much time destroying the timber. Big wicket for India at an early stage as Dunkley scored a match-winning fifty in the first match. ENG 9/1 in 1.1 over

Sep 13, 2022 22:35 IST

Live Cricket Score India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I Latest Updates

Good start for England as Renuka Singh missed her line and length in the first over and leaked nine runs. Both Dunkley and Wyatt collected a boundary each to start on a confident note. India need early breakthroughs here to take the hold of momentum. ENG 9/0 in 1 over

Sep 13, 2022 22:31 IST

Live Cricket Score India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I Latest Updates

Sophia Dunkley and Danielle Wyatt are in the middle to open the innings for England

Sep 13, 2022 22:28 IST

India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I Latest Updates: Playing XIs for India and England

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Kiran Navgire, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh

England Women (Playing XI): Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones(w/c), Maia Bouchier, Bryony Smith, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies, Lauren Bell

Sep 13, 2022 22:27 IST

India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I Latest Updates

England women win the toss and elect to bat against India women.
Sep 13, 2022 22:14 IST

India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I Latest Updates

Sep 13, 2022 21:41 IST

India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I Latest Updates

Sep 13, 2022 21:40 IST

India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I Latest Updates

Hello and welcome to our live blog of India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I match updates from County Ground, Derby.

Read more

advantage of it to register a dominant victory.

Riding on an unbeaten half-century from Sophia Dunkley (61 off 41 balls), England chased down India’s meagre target of 132/7 for the loss of just one wicket — Danni Wyatt (24) –in just 13 overs to complete the mauling of the visitors.

Only Smriti Mandhana (23), Harmanpreet (20) and Deepti Sharma (29 not out) managed to score 20 or more.

Sarah Glenn was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets, while Bryony Smith and Freya Davies shared a wicket each for England.

What date Second T20I match between England Women and India Women will be played?

The Second T20I match between England Women and India Women will take place on September 13, Tuesday.

Where will the Second T20I match between England Women and India Women be played?

The match between England Women and India Women will be played at the County Ground in Derby, England.

What time will the Second T20I match between England Women and India Women begin?

The match between England Women and India Women will begin at 10:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England Women and India Women match?

India Women vs England Women match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England Women and India Women match?

India Women vs England Women match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

England Women and India Women Possible Starting XI:

India Women Predicted Playing XI: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

England Women Predicted Playing XI: Amy Jones (c), Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Sarah Glenn, Bryony Smith, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt, Lauren Bell

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here

TAGS