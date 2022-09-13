Live Cricket Score India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I Latest Updates: ENG 9/1, Deepti Sharma Strikes Early

Sarah Glenn was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets, while Bryony Smith and Freya Davies shared a wicket each for England.
Live Score IND vs ENG 2nd T20I: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I match updates from County Ground, Derby. After a crushing 9-wicket defeat in the first T20I, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. have a tough task ahead of themselves to bounce back in the series. The India team was completely outplayed by the hosts in the opening match as they lacked intensity in all three departments and England took
STUMPED! England opener Sophia Dunkley charges down the ground to attack Deepti Sharma but misses the length completely as Richa Ghosh didn’t waste much time destroying the timber. Big wicket for India at an early stage as Dunkley scored a match-winning fifty in the first match. ENG 9/1 in 1.1 over
Good start for England as Renuka Singh missed her line and length in the first over and leaked nine runs. Both Dunkley and Wyatt collected a boundary each to start on a confident note. India need early breakthroughs here to take the hold of momentum. ENG 9/0 in 1 over
Sophia Dunkley and Danielle Wyatt are in the middle to open the innings for England
India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Kiran Navgire, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh
England Women (Playing XI): Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones(w/c), Maia Bouchier, Bryony Smith, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies, Lauren Bell
Hello and welcome to our live blog of India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I match updates from County Ground, Derby.
Riding on an unbeaten half-century from Sophia Dunkley (61 off 41 balls), England chased down India’s meagre target of 132/7 for the loss of just one wicket — Danni Wyatt (24) –in just 13 overs to complete the mauling of the visitors.
Only Smriti Mandhana (23), Harmanpreet (20) and Deepti Sharma (29 not out) managed to score 20 or more.
