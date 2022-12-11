Live Cricket Score India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I Latest Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur And Co Look to Bounce Back

Read more

showed his class and smashed unbeaten 89 runs to set the platform for Australia to start the tour on a high.

“For this series and from before the start of Commonwealth Games, I’ve worked quite a bit on my batting. I followed all of those in the practice sessions in lead-up to the series. I generally walk in when there are very little balls left in the innings. My mindset now is that I have to maximise the runs off the minimum balls available for my team. I think those practice sessions are paying off,” said Deepti in the post-match press conference.

When will the 2nd T20I match India Women (IN-W) vs Australia Women (AU-W) start?

The game will be conducted on December 11, Sunday.

Where will the 2nd T20I match India Women (IN-W) vs Australia Women (AU-W) be played?

The match will be played at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai

What time will the 2nd T20I match India Women (IN-W) vs Australia Women (AU-W) begin?

The match will begin at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India Women (IN-W) vs Australia Women (AU-W) match?

India Women vs Australia Women match will be televised at Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Women (IN-W) vs Australia Women (AU-W) match?

India Women vs Australia Women match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India Women vs Australia Women Possible Starting XI:

India Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh

Australia Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (c and wk), Tahlia McGrath, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt

