Ireland vs South Africa 2021 Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI Today’s Match

South Africa’s Ireland tour began with the series opening first ODI been abandoned at Malahide on Sunday. Ireland were 195/4 in 40.2 overs when rain stopped play with Mark Adair (16*) and George Dockrell (1*) the two unbeaten batters.

After being put in to bat first, Ireland were off to a decent start with the opening pair of William Porterfield and Paul Stirling adding 41 runs before being separated. While Stirling scored 13, Porterfield made 63 off 87 with nine fours before being dislodged.

Captain Andre Balbirnie also made a fifty - 65 off 79 - but Kagiso Rabada struck twice in one over to halt their progress in the 39th over. And then an over later, rain forced the players off the field.

The conditions then did not allow for a reply from South Africa to get under way, with play abandoned at around 5.15 pm (local time). Both sides took five points in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League ahead of the second ODI on Tuesday. The third and final ODI takes place on Friday.

On their tour, South Africa are to play three ODIs and as many T20Is against Ireland between July 11 and July 25.

Ireland Squad: William Porterfield, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Graeme McCarter, Graham Kennedy, Curtis Campher

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram, Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wk), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, Lizaad Williams, Dwaine Pretorius, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Bjorn Fortuin

