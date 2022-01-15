Live Cricket Score Ireland vs Uganda, U-19 World Cup 2022: Live Updates From Georgetown

Ireland U19 vs Uganda U19 Live Score and Updates Under-19 WC: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Ireland vs Uganda U19 WC Group B clash from Everest Cricket Club Ground, Georgetown. The two underdog teams will look to start their campaign with a win on Saturday’s clash. The two teams are potted in the group alongside India and South Africa, which makes this game more interesting as both Ireland and Uganda will desperately need a win to make their case strong.

Ireland qualified for their ninth ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in style, skittling Scotland for 66 in a one-sided final of the Europe qualifier last September.

Matthew Humphreys was the star in La Manga, taking 5-25, and the slow left-arm spinner from Lisburn will be eager to take that form into the big occasion.

Ireland warmed up by taking on Zimbabwe in Barbados over the New Year and though they went down 3-1 in the series, a 117-run win in the final match showed what the side captained by Tim Tector are capable of on their day.

Tenth place in 2010 is Ireland’s best performance in their eight outings to date but they won three of their six matches last time they qualified in 2018, including a memorable four-run victory over Afghanistan.

Having narrowly missed out on appearing in 2016 and 2018, Uganda came out on the right side of a nail-biting qualification group to book a place at their third ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Uganda needed a big net run rate swing in their favour going into the final matches in the Africa qualifier and they duly achieved it, dismissing Tanzania for 51 and losing just two wickets in reply to advance at Namibia’s expense.

In Cyrus Kakuru and Joseph Baguma, Uganda possessed the leading run scorer and joint leading wicket taker of the Africa qualifier while captain Pascal Murungi claimed 4-9 in the decisive win over Tanzania.

The Baby Cricket Cranes have won one match on each of their previous outings at this competition, in 2004 and 2006, and will be eager to show what they can do on their return to the global stage.

Squads:

Uganda U19 Squad: Ronald Lutaaya, Ronald Omara, Isaac Ategeka, Brian Asaba, Pascal Murungi(w/c), Cyrus Kakuru, Pius Oloka, Joseph Baguma, Matthew Musinguzi, Edwin Nuwagaba, Munir Ismail, Juma Miyaji, Ronald Opio, Akram Nsubuga, Christopher Kidega

Ireland U19 Squad: David Vincent, Liam Doherty, Jack Dickson, Tim Tector(c), Joshua Cox(w), Scott MacBeth, Nathan McGuire, Muzamil Sherzad, Luke Whelan, Matthew Humphreys, Jamie Forbes, Daniel Forkin, Diarmuid Burke, Philippus le Roux, Reuben Wilson

