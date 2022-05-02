KKR vs RR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Shreyas Iyer And Co in Desperate Search of Win Against Rajasthan Royals

Read more

KKR have to win almost every match from here to challenge for a place in the playoffs. They have lost some close contests in the past couple of occasions which affected their position on the points table. The batting has been a huge concern for KKR as after 9 matches they are yet to find the best opening combination for them.

While on the other side, Rajasthan Royals have rejuvenated themselves this season after some smart business in the IPL 2022 auction. They look like a well-balanced side in all three departments. Jos Buttler has been in a league of his own and has already slammed three IPL centuries this season while leading the race of Orange Cap. While Yuzvendra Chahal is topping the charts of Purple Cap with 19 wickets. The duo were the standout performers for Rajasthan Royals when they played Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this season. Buttler slammed a majestic century while Chahal claimed a fifer which also included a hat-trick.

When will the IPL 2022 match Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) start?

The 47th IPL 2022 match will be played at 07:30 pm IST on May 02, Monday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) be played?

The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) begin?

The match will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Full Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell.

