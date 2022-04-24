LSG vs MI Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: KL Rahul And Co Look to Get Back to Winning Ways Against Struggling Mumbai Indians

Read more

to replicate the same on Sunday.

Lucknow have lost their last match and are desperate to get back to winning ways to make their case strong for the playoffs race where other teams have gone past them. While Mumbai are almost out of the playoffs race after losing their first seven matches. However, they will play to improve their position on the points table and open their account.’

MI have done well in patches but never looked as a unit, prompting former Australian batter Chris Lynn to stir speculations of a rift within the camp following their last defeat to Chennai Super Kings on Thursday. The defeat also handed MI the dubious record of becoming the first team in IPL history to lose its first seven matches in a season.

Skipper Rohit Sharma too seemed clueless as to what is going wrong for the team. “It’s hard to put a finger on anything, but we’re not starting well in the match. If you lose quick wickets, you’ll always be playing the catching game,” Sharma had said after their last match.

Lucknow’s batting has been led by skipper KL Rahul (265 runs), who had slammed an unbeaten 60-ball 103 the last time the two teams faced off on April 16. He is the second-highest run-scorer this season. Other opener Quinton de Kock (215 runs) too has been in good rhythm. While Krunal Pandya was the top scorer against RCB, young Ayush Badoni and Deepak Hooda couldn’t convert their starts and need to step up when the going gets tough.

Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, SuryakumarYadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Arshad Khan, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal and Ishan Kishan

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder.

