Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Desperate MI Look to Open Account in Clash Against LSG

in their first five games. The Men in Blue lacked balance this year in the absence of their former stars. On the other side, Lucknow Super Giants have impressed many in their debut season under KL Rahul’s leadership. They have played some quality cricket and are not dependent on an individual brilliance which was worked for them quite well.

Mumbai Indians are expected to bring some changes to their side as Arjun Tendulkar is expected to make his IPL debut in place of Jaydev Unadkat or Basil Thampi. They might also experiment with their spin attack after underwhelming performances from Murugan Ashwin.

Against Lucknow in the afternoon Mumbai heat, Rohit and his chosen ten would have to put their best foot forward in order to tame the likes of Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni to name a few.

Krunal and De Kock, in particular, would like to pose some serious challenges for the MI brigade and maybe compel them to think whether not putting enough efforts to get them back in their roster was a prudent enough thing to do.

Head coach Mahela Jayawardene had already said and rightly so that Rohit’s performance isn’t a worrying factor.

One of the reasons being his touch which is not out of place but perhaps he needs to curtail down on a few shots and bat deep along with Suryakumar Yadav to put up a challenging score which the weak bowling line-up can defend.

For Lucknow, mentor and brains behind the strategy Gautam Gambhir needs to think whether both Marcus Stoinis and Jason Holder could be a part of same eleven or they would be better off dropping one of them and playing the hard-hitting Evin Lewis in the top-order alongside Rahul and De Kock.

Full Squads

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (captain), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, SuryakumarYadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Arshad Khan, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal and Ishan Kishan.

