Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Desperate MI Look to Open Account in Clash Against LSG

Live Score Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Latest Updates IPL 2022: Here you can follow live score and updates from MI vs LSG Indian Premier League match ball by ball commentary from Brabourne Stadium. Mumbai.

News18.com | April 16, 2022, 14:26 IST
Live Score MI vs LSG Latest Updates IPL 2022

MI vs LSG Live Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League match from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. After a horror start to the season, Mumbai Indians’ desperation is increasing after every match to open their account on the points table. The five-time IPL champions have been struggling miserably to put up a collective performance Read More

Apr 16, 2022 14:26 IST

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: LSG's Superstar in Making!

Apr 16, 2022 14:15 IST

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Riley Meredith Expected to Make MI Debut

Apr 16, 2022 13:58 IST

MI vs LSG IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Pitch Report

The pitch at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai has been providing a lot of assistance to the batters lately. It has been raining runs majorly due to the quick outfield and shorter boundaries. Though bowlers are likely to receive some help from the surface on Saturday as there will be no dew in the afternoon.

Apr 16, 2022 13:44 IST

MI vs LSG IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Fabien Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Riley Meredith

Lucknow Super Giants: Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni

Apr 16, 2022 13:30 IST

MI vs LSG IPL 2022 Latest Updates

Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

in their first five games. The Men in Blue lacked balance this year in the absence of their former stars. On the other side, Lucknow Super Giants have impressed many in their debut season under KL Rahul’s leadership. They have played some quality cricket and are not dependent on an individual brilliance which was worked for them quite well.

Mumbai Indians are expected to bring some changes to their side as Arjun Tendulkar is expected to make his IPL debut in place of Jaydev Unadkat or Basil Thampi. They might also experiment with their spin attack after underwhelming performances from Murugan Ashwin.

Against Lucknow in the afternoon Mumbai heat, Rohit and his chosen ten would have to put their best foot forward in order to tame the likes of Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni to name a few.

Krunal and De Kock, in particular, would like to pose some serious challenges for the MI brigade and maybe compel them to think whether not putting enough efforts to get them back in their roster was a prudent enough thing to do.

Head coach Mahela Jayawardene had already said and rightly so that Rohit’s performance isn’t a worrying factor.

One of the reasons being his touch which is not out of place but perhaps he needs to curtail down on a few shots and bat deep along with Suryakumar Yadav to put up a challenging score which the weak bowling line-up can defend.

For Lucknow, mentor and brains behind the strategy Gautam Gambhir needs to think whether both Marcus Stoinis and Jason Holder could be a part of same eleven or they would be better off dropping one of them and playing the hard-hitting Evin Lewis in the top-order alongside Rahul and De Kock.

Full Squads

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (captain), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, SuryakumarYadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Arshad Khan, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal and Ishan Kishan.

