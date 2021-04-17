MI vs SRH, IPL 2021, Today's Match Highlights: Mumbai Indians Win by 13 Runs, Boult & Chahar Bag Three Apiece
MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2021 Today's Match in Chennai: Check live updates of Today's Match 9 IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai . Also follow MI vs SRH live scorecard, MI vs SRH ball by ball commentary - SRH 137 in 19.4 overs
IPL 2021 Live MI vs SRH: SRH need 16 from 6 balls, as Boult comes for the last over. And Bhuvi is bowled on the first ball. It's all but over here. Another yorker, and Khaleel is bowled here. Mumbai Indians win here by 13 runs. SRH end on 137.
Live Score MI vs SRH: Boult comes on for the final overs of the innings. And Samad manages to get a four here. But no one steals a run from Hardik Pandya. Samad plays one to him, and runs. But the latter is run out by quite a distance. Misery for SRH doesn't end there as Rashid is Lbw for 0. SRH 130-7.
MI vs SRH live score: Adam Milne comes into the attack. Another wicket here could mean curtains for SRH. They need to keep calm here and keep rotating the strike -- Vijay Shankar and Virat Singh. Just six runs come from the over. It's 102-3 in 14 overs.
MI vs SRH live score: Krunal Pandya has broken the partnership, as he gets the dangerman Bairstow. The latter is out hit wickets for 43, as he tries to play a scoop. He loses balance and crashes into the stumps. SRH 67-1.
Live Score MI vs SRH: Bumrah comes back into the attack, and he nearly gets Bairstow. The batsman gets deceived by the pace and hits it in the air. But unfortunately, the ball drops in between three fielders. It's 57-0 after 6 overs.
MI vs SRH live score: Krunal Pandya comes into the attack now. Bairstow wants to end this in a hurry. He dances down the track and hits one in the stands. Suddenly it looks like SRH are batting on an excellent wicket. Meanwhile, 50 comes up for them. SRH 55-0 in 5 overs.
IPL 2021 Live MI vs SRH: A change in the bowling as Adam Milne comes into the attack. But he is greeted with a four by Warner. To make matters worse, Bairstow top-edges one for a six. That's not it, he follows it up with another six, this time through cow's corner. It's 42-0 in 4 overs.
IPl 2021 Live Score: You can't hang in around on this wicket without playing shots. Bairstow hits Boult for a couple of fours and then a huge six. This is a match-changing over. Wait, it's not over as yet as Bairstow gets another four. SRH 23-0 in 3 overs.
Live Score MI vs SRH: The pitch has gotten slower to bat on, and both these batsmen will have to go deep if SRH have to win this match. Will not be easy for new batsmen to start scoring easily. SRH 5-0.
MI vs SRH live score: And sanity prevails and Jonny Bairstow is finally back at top of the order along with David Warner. Trent Boult starts for Mumbai Indians. The bowler starts with three dots. The only key for SRH is that Warner stays till the end. Just two runs come from the over, SRH 2-0 in 1 over.
MI vs SRH Live Score And Updates IPL 2021: After an excellent opening partnership, SRH fall short by 13 runs, largely due to the efforts of Rahul Chahar and Trent Boult, who bagged three wickets each. SRH bundled out for 137.
Mumbai Indians: The X-factors in the middle order – their two destructive match-winners – Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard haven’t fired yet in the tournament and that is the reason the team has not got the impetus at the death in both the matches. Hardik has scored 15 off 17 balls and 13 off 10 while Pollard has managed just 5 off 8 and 7 off 9 deliveries in the first couple of matches. As a result, the defending champions haven’t yet reached 160 in the competition. A solution for MI would be to separate Hardik and Pollard and maybe push the Indian all-rounder to number 4.
The bowling won them the match against KKR. Trent Boult was back amongst the wickets after an indifferent first encounter. Jasprit Bumrah has been MI’s best bowler across the two matches – his standout quality being his ability to restrict the opposition batsmen.
Rahul Chahar showed his class and temperament returning with 4-27 in the middle overs in a match-defining spell against the Knight Riders. He was taken apart against RCB.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: SRH were gutted after squandering what should have been an easy win against the RCB in Chennai. Wriddhiman Saha has not fired in both the matches and needs to contribute at the top of the order. He was in blistering form towards the end of IPL 2020 in the UAE. David Warner recorded a quickfire fifty in their previous counter and will be the key if SRH are to post a big total.
SRH may take a gamble and draft in playmaker Kane Williamson to bolster their middle order. In that case, they will have no choice but to drop Jonny Bairstow from the XI – the England batsman hit a fine 55 off 40 deliveries against KKR. Manish Pandey has been amongst the runs in both their matches.
Jason Holder justified his inclusion picking three wickets conceding just 30 off his 4 overs. Bhuvneshwar was back to his restrictive best after being thrashed around against KKR. Rashid Khan has been the trump card for SRH in the middle overs picking wickets and being economical in both the encounters