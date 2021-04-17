MI vs SRH, IPL 2021, Today's Match Highlights: Mumbai Indians Win by 13 Runs, Boult & Chahar Bag Three Apiece

MI vs SRH Live Score And Updates IPL 2021: After an excellent opening partnership, SRH fall short by 13 runs, largely due to the efforts of Rahul Chahar and Trent Boult, who bagged three wickets each. SRH bundled out for 137.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

Mumbai Indians: The X-factors in the middle order – their two destructive match-winners – Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard haven’t fired yet in the tournament and that is the reason the team has not got the impetus at the death in both the matches. Hardik has scored 15 off 17 balls and 13 off 10 while Pollard has managed just 5 off 8 and 7 off 9 deliveries in the first couple of matches. As a result, the defending champions haven’t yet reached 160 in the competition. A solution for MI would be to separate Hardik and Pollard and maybe push the Indian all-rounder to number 4.

The bowling won them the match against KKR. Trent Boult was back amongst the wickets after an indifferent first encounter. Jasprit Bumrah has been MI’s best bowler across the two matches – his standout quality being his ability to restrict the opposition batsmen.

Rahul Chahar showed his class and temperament returning with 4-27 in the middle overs in a match-defining spell against the Knight Riders. He was taken apart against RCB.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: SRH were gutted after squandering what should have been an easy win against the RCB in Chennai. Wriddhiman Saha has not fired in both the matches and needs to contribute at the top of the order. He was in blistering form towards the end of IPL 2020 in the UAE. David Warner recorded a quickfire fifty in their previous counter and will be the key if SRH are to post a big total.

SRH may take a gamble and draft in playmaker Kane Williamson to bolster their middle order. In that case, they will have no choice but to drop Jonny Bairstow from the XI – the England batsman hit a fine 55 off 40 deliveries against KKR. Manish Pandey has been amongst the runs in both their matches.

Jason Holder justified his inclusion picking three wickets conceding just 30 off his 4 overs. Bhuvneshwar was back to his restrictive best after being thrashed around against KKR. Rashid Khan has been the trump card for SRH in the middle overs picking wickets and being economical in both the encounters

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here