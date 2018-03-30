Live Cricket Score, New Zealand vs England, 2nd Test Day 1 in Christchurch

(Reuters Image)

Commentary (England innings)

27.5 Ish Sodhi to Joe Root, FOUR. 69/2

27.4 Ish Sodhi to Root, Goes on the back foot and plays it out to covers. 65/2

27.3 Ish Sodhi to Root, Flatter and shorter on middle, punched off the back foot to mid-wicket. 65/2

27.2 Ish Sodhi to Joe Root, Quicker one, full and on middle, 92.5 kph, Root digs it out down to mid on. 65/2

27.1 Ish Sodhi to Root, Loopy leg spinner landing full around off, it's driven through the line but straight to the cover fielder. 65/2

26.6 N Wagner to Stoneman, Bouncer! The batsman does well to evade it. 65/2

26.5 N Wagner to Stoneman, Switches to 'round the wicket to the left-hander and bowls a shortish ball on middle and leg, Mark defends it back. 65/2

26.4 N Wagner to Stoneman, Shortish on off, Stoneman is on the back foot as he defends it back to the bowler. 65/2

26.3 N Wagner to Stoneman, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 65/2

26.2 N Wagner to Stoneman, Back of a length delivery on middle and leg, Stoneman gets on his toes and plays it out wide of leg gully. 65/2

26.1 N Wagner to Stoneman, Wagner runs in to Stoneman and feeds him a short delivery around leg, further going down, Mark shoulders arms. 65/2

25.6 Ish Sodhi to Stoneman, Too full on middle, hit down firmly to deepish mid on for a run. 65/2

25.5 Sodhi to Stoneman, Appeal for an lbw! Turned down. Sodhi delivers a nicely lofted leg spinner around middle, spinning back in, Stoneman fails to work it around and is hit on the front pad. An unsuccessful appeal. Missing leg. 64/2

25.4 Ish Sodhi to Stoneman, Quicker through the air this time, around off, Stoneman offers a straight bat in defense. 64/2

25.3 Ish Sodhi to Stoneman, Flatter and on off, defended back off the front foot. 64/2

25.2 Ish Sodhi to Stoneman, Extra bit of flight this time, the length though remains full. Stoneman flicks but finds mid-wicket again. 64/2

25.1 Ish Sodhi to Stoneman, Flighted and very full on middle, flicked on the leg side but straight to mid-wicket. 64/2

Time for some leg spin. Ish Sodhi has been handed over the ball.

24.6 N Wagner to Root, Bouncer! The batsman does well to evade it. 64/2

24.5 N Wagner to Root, Keeps it short and on off, it's tapped to gully. 64/2

24.4 N Wagner to Root, FOUR! Used the pace and width offered by the bowler to his advantage. Root rocks back inside the crease, gets on top of the bounce and guides it to third man for a boundary. 64/2

24.3 N Wagner to Root, A length ball close to off stump, Root punches it from the crease and finds the gap at covers for a couple of runs. 60/2

24.2 N Wagner to Root, Wagner continues to steam in and serve his short pitch bowling. This one is around off and Root lets it through. 58/2

24.1 N Wagner to Root, Short in length and around leg, Root leaves it alone. 58/2

Martin Guptill is on the field again as a substitute. This time in place of Ish Sodhi.

23.6 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Fullish and on off, driven down to mid off. 58/2

23.5 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 58/2

Mark Stoneman pulls out as the bowler was about to deliver. Some sightscreen issue maybe.

23.4 de Grandhomme to Root, Pitches it up and outside off, a lovely flowing cover drive by Root is stopped in the deep. Good enough for three runs. 58/2

23.3 de Grandhomme to Root, Good line, on a length and around off, Root firmly presents a straight bat in defense. 55/2

23.2 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Short delivery at Colin's pace won't trouble the batsman much. Stoneman this time rides the bounce and pulls it behind square leg for a run. 55/2

23.1 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Colin de Grandhomme delivers a bouncer around leg, Stoneman ducks underneath it. 54/2

22.6 N Wagner to Root, Bangs it in short around off, Root is on his toes as he dabs it down towards gully. 54/2

22.5 N Wagner to Root, And the second bouncer, again around off, Root is content in leaving it. 54/2

22.4 N Wagner to Root, Here's the first bouncer, around off and Root leans back to leave it. 54/2

22.3 N Wagner to Root, Width on offer outside off, Root plays it down from the crease to point. 54/2

22.2 N Wagner to Root, Easily left. A length delivery wide outside off, not threatening the batsman, Root allows it through. 54/2

22.1 N Wagner to Root, A hint of inward movement as Wagner initiates his spell with a length ball on middle, Root helps it to mid-wicket. 54/2

Here comes Neil Wagner! He will bang it in for sure. A bowler who is never short of effort. A couple of slips in place.

21.6 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Tries to tempt the batsman by bowling it on a driving length, Stoneman restrains himself from going after it. 54/2

21.5 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Good length delivery in the channel outside off, it's left alone by Mark. 54/2

21.4 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 54/2

21.3 de Grandhomme to M Stoneman, FOUR! Bad delivery and punished. Short and wide outside off, 125 kph, really bread and butter, Stoneman camps back and slaps it through point. 54/2

21.2 de Grandhomme to M Stoneman, Angling away from the batsman, around off, Stoneman stays inside the crease and keeps it out towards gully. 50/2

21.1 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Good length ball on middle and off, a little bit of swing in the air, Mark remains back and defends it to the off side. 50/2

20.6 Tim Southee to Root, A bouncer to complete the over, Root has nothing to do with it. 50/2

20.5 Tim Southee to Root, 50 up for England! A nice controlled shot by their skipper. He once again keeps his eyes on the ball and dabs it down to third man for a couple. 50/2

20.4 Tim Southee to Root, Better this time by Joe. Back of a length delivery around off, Root keeps his eyes on the ball, drops his wrists and then leaves it alone. 48/2

20.3 Tim Southee to Root, Bouncer around middle, Root crouches and lets it through. He though left his bat hanging like a periscope. Not a good technique. 48/2

20.2 Tim Southee to Root, Pitches it up and outside off, Root drives it down the ground but finds the mid off fielder. 48/2

20.1 Tim Southee to Joe Root, Fullish and on off, shaping away, Root pushes it with an angled bat and gets it away from the outer half of the bat. It runs past gully and they collect two. 48/2

19.6 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, FOUR! Shot! Colin is on the shorter side again, closer to the off stump line, this time Stoneman stands back to make room and cracks it square of the wicket on the off side. Finds the gap through gully and backward point and fetches a boundary. 46/2

19.5 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Good length ball around off, angling in, Stoneman defends it from the back foot. 42/2

19.4 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, A touch short in length and close to the off stump line, Stoneman tries to cut but misses. Too close to the body. 42/2

19.3 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Delivers it on a length outside off, Mark shoulders arms. 42/2

19.2 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Width on offer outside off, a touch on the shorter side, Stoneman stays back to pull it over mid-wicket for a couple. 42/2

19.1 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, From around the wicket, de Grandhomme bowls an inswinging delivery wide outside off, Stoneman leaves it alone after covering his stumps. 40/2

18.6 Tim Southee to Root, Gets behind the line of the delivery and blocks it solidly. 40/2

18.5 Tim Southee to Root, Shortish and around leg, tapped down towards leg gully. The English skipper was bounced out in the last Test with a short one near his rib cage, the Kiwis have adopted a similar plan again. Let's see whether it works... 40/2

18.4 Tim Southee to Root, Southee comes up with another bouncer, this time Root is ready and ducks under it with ease. 40/2

18.3 Tim Southee to Root, Full this time, Root blocks it safely. 40/2

Joe Root is checking his helmet. Maybe, he should consider changing it. Don't think so that he has done that though.

18.2 Tim Southee to Root, Bang on the helmet! A well-directed bouncer by Southee, Root is a shade late in picking it and as a result gets hit near the badge on his helmet. It pops behind and the keeper collects it. The bowler quickly checks the well-being of the batsman. Good to see that always. A rare error in judgement by Joe, he usually is very good against anything pitched short. 40/2

18.1 Tim Southee to Root, Full in length and outside off, Root drives it on the up, good timing but straight to the fielder. 40/2

17.6 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Fuller in length and outside off, this time Mark connects with his cover drive but finds the fielder. 40/2

17.5 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Mishit! De Grandhomme serves this one up and outside off, there to be drive, Stoneman tries to but his front leg is nowhere near the pitch of the delivery. Ends up mistiming it badly off the bottom edge. 40/2

17.4 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, In the avenue of apprehension, Stoneman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 40/2

17.3 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Around off, once again it's defended off the front foot. 40/2

17.2 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Full and around off, defended off the front foot. 40/2

17.1 de Grandhomme to Root, There is a sense of calmness that Root brings to the crease. He is new in this innings, but still the way his feet are moving is a sign of a really good batsman. Goes on the back foot to a shortish delivery and punches it confidently in the gap at covers for a run. 40/2

16.6 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Stoneman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. End of a successful over. 39/2

16.5 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Outside off, left alone. 39/2

16.4 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 39/2

16.3 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Angling across the batsman outside off, Stoneman shoulders arms. 39/2

16.2 Tim Southee to Root, Good length ball on middle and leg, Root nudges it to long leg and gets off the mark first ball. 39/2

Skipper Joe Root is in next.

16.1 Southee to Vince, OUT! It's clipping the top of leg stump. England lose a wicket but retain their review. Southee among the wickets now. A wicket courtesy a delivery which shaped back into the batsman from a length around off. Vince once again with his unsure footwork tries to work it through mid-wicket but fails to put bat on ball. He is rapped on the pads, they appeal their lungs out and up goes the finger. The batsmen have a chat and then Vince opts for the review. The Ball Tracker shows that impact is in line and the top of leg stump is getting tickled. Poor footwork has cost England their second wicket. 38/2

Once again it's time for the DRS! James Vince has been adjudged lbw, it looks quite adjacent to the stumps but you never know. There maybe an inside edge, or maybe it's heading over the stumps. Let's find out...

15.6 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Another delivery left outside off by Mark Stoneman. 38/1

15.5 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, On a length and wide outside off, Stoneman allows it through. 38/1

15.4 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Play and a miss! Tempts the batsman with a fuller length ball outside off, Stoneman tries to drive but is beaten. 38/1

15.3 de Grandhomme to Vince, Once again it's full but this time going down the leg side, Vince fails to flick and it goes off his pads to the leg side. It's in the gap and they run a leg bye. 38/1

15.2 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Serves it full and wide outside off, it's driven fluently through covers for three runs. Getting confident with every passing second. 37/1

15.1 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Starts with a length delivery outside off, Stoneman stays back and pushes it with an angled bat towards gully. 34/1

Drinks called. That's the first hour. The early dent in the form of Cook has been nullified by Stoneman and Vince. They have done well to see off the threatening opening spells from the new ball bowlers and have stitched a mini partnership which is worth 28 of 74 balls. A lot of action happened, a review was lost, a review saved a batsman, too many inside edges, too many appeals but it's been an equal first hour. Let's see who takes the honors till lunch. My colleague, who was in deep sleep at the start, will take things forward now.

14.6 Tim Southee to Vince, Length ball outside off, a solid defense from James. 34/1

14.5 Tim Southee to Vince, FOUR! Beautiful! Southee overpitches it by a margin, that's enough for Vince to play his shot. Leans forward and eases it past mid off for a boundary, his third one of the innings so far. 34/1

14.4 Tim Southee to Vince, Good length ball outside off, Vince once again leaves it alone. 30/1

14.3 Tim Southee to Vince, Back of a length ball outside off, left alone. 30/1

14.2 Tim Southee to J Vince, Very full outside off, James Vince nicely leans ahead and drives on through covers to pick up a couple. 30/1

14.1 Tim Southee to Vince, Good length delivery around middle and off, worked away towards short mid-wicket. 28/1

Tim Southee is back.

13.6 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Length ball outside off, punched towards cover. A maiden for de Grandhomme. 28/1

13.5 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Tries to force it through cover but ekes out a thick inside edge on the pads. 28/1

13.4 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Back of a length delivery outside off, steered towards the man at gully. 28/1

13.3 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Too wide outside off to force the batsman play at it. 28/1

13.2 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Good length delivery outside off, Mark presses forward to defend, keeps his bat inside the line but fails to put bat to it. 28/1

13.1 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Fuller and outside off, Mark Stoneman makes an assured leave. 28/1

12.6 T Boult to Vince, On the pads, flicked through mid-wicket for an easy couple to end the over. 28/1

12.5 T Boult to Vince, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 26/1

12.4 T Boult to Vince, Outside off, left alone. 26/1

12.3 T Boult to Vince, Stays back and defends it well. 26/1

12.2 T Boult to M Stoneman, Mark pushes it towards mid off and gets to the other end. 26/1

12.1 T Boult to Stoneman, Sprayed down the leg side, nothing doing from Stoneman. 25/1

11.6 de Grandhomme to Vince, Fuller on off, James blocks it out. 25/1

11.5 de Grandhomme to Vince, That ball has taken the inside edge onto the pads. 25/1

11.4 de Grandhomme to Vince, No inside edge and it's a successful review for England. Something that they needed desperately. But as a batter, one would obviously know he has hit or not, or maybe initially he thought that he was given out lbw. Anyway, a fair decision is made all thanks to the technology. Fuller in length and angling in on middle and leg, Vince tries to clip it away but the ball goes off something towards second slip where the fielder takes the catch. They appeal and umpire Erasmus thinks there are two noises. He raises his finger. Now Vince has a word with Stoneman and then takes the DRS. There is nothing on Hot Spot. Clear daylight between bat and ball. They then checked the LBW. The Hawk Eye shows it's going down leg. The on-field decision has to be overturned. 25/1

Has Colin de Grandhomme struck early? Umpire Erasmus has given out caught behind in the slips but Vince after having a word with his partner takes the review. He should be aware if he has nicked one or not. Let's see if he's safe or not...

11.3 Grandhomme to Vince, Good yorker on middle and off, James Vince does well to bring his bat down in time and keeps it at bay. 25/1

11.2 de Grandhomme to Vince, Length delivery on the pads, tucked into the leg side. 25/1

11.1 de Grandhomme to Vince, Starts off from over the wicket, fuller on the stumps, kept out. 25/1

First change of the morning. He was off the field in the previous over so now we know, he must have gone off to get his bowling shoes on. Three slips for him as well.

10.6 T Boult to Stoneman, Back of a length, angling into the batsman who just doesn't offer any stroke and wears it on the thigh pad. Too high and hence no real appeal. 25/1

10.5 T Boult to Stoneman, Short of a good length on middle and off, dealt with a straight bat. 25/1

10.4 T Boult to Stoneman, Nicely done! Fuller ball, jagging away from the off stump line, Mark Stoneman leans across as he deftly steers it behind point to get a couple of runs. 25/1

10.3 T Boult to Stoneman, Ahead of a length outside off, a nice front foot punch but can't beat mid off. 23/1

10.2 T Boult to Stoneman, Moving away from off, Mark lets it go through to the keeper. 23/1

Colin de Grandhomme is off the field and Martin Guptill is the substitute fielder.

10.1 T Boult to Vince, On a back of a length just outside off, tapped in front of point for a quick single. 23/1

9.6 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Down the leg side, that was a really rare wayward ball. Left alone without any fuss. 22/1

9.5 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Bouncer! The batsman ducks in time to let that one go over him. 22/1

9.4 Tim Southee to Vince, Fuller and swinging back in a bit too much, Vince misses his tuck as the ball goes off the pads towards square leg and they cross for a leg bye. 22/1

9.3 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Gets a delivery on the pads which he flicks it away through square leg to get to the other end. 21/1

9.2 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Short of a length delivery on middle, Mark ducks under it. 20/1

9.1 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Fuller in length, shaping away from off, Stoneman makes a watchful leave. Watling dives full stretch to his left to collect it. 20/1

8.6 T Boult to Vince, Hangs back to a back of a length delivery and shows a straight bat. 20/1

8.5 T Boult to Vince, Hits the deck hard as he bangs in a short one, Vince is quick to read it and sits under it. 20/1

8.4 T Boult to Vince, Back of a length, angling away, Vince doesn't play at it. 20/1

8.3 T Boult to Vince, Good length on middle and off, Vince looks to drive but gets it off the inner half back to Trent. 20/1

8.2 T Boult to Stoneman, Pitched up on off, eased through cover for a single. 20/1

8.1 Boult to Stoneman, Fuller in length and angling in on middle and leg, Stoneman has no time to bring his bat down. Gets rapped on the pads and nearly falls over. Boult appeals but pulls out quickly as it was sliding down leg. Yes, replays confirm the same. 19/1

7.6 Tim Southee to Vince, Southee fires in a yorker on the stumps, James does equally well to keep it out. 19/1

7.5 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Back of a length on middle, pulled nicely through backward square leg for one. 19/1

7.4 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Fuller and sprayed a touch wider on off, left alone. 18/1

7.3 Tim Southee to Vince, Clipped through mid-wicket for a single. 18/1

7.2 Tim Southee to Vince, No inside edge but missing the stumps! The Kiwis lose a review. Southee drops it on a length around off, it comes back in sharply to ping Vince near the knee roll after he fails to keep it out. Tim turns back and appeals long and hard. Doesn't get the nod from umpire Erasmus. He then convinces his skipper to take the DRS. The front foot is fine, there is no inside edge either but Hawk Eye shows it to be going over the stumps. That is it! 17/1

Huge, huge shout for LBW. Southee is the one who is really confident and convinces his skipper to take the review against James Vince. Is there an inside edge?

7.1 Tim Southee to Stoneman, In the air... safe! Bangs in a short one on middle, Stoneman should have ducked under it but instead he goes for the pull shot. Isn't in any control as he gets a top edge. Luckily for him, the ball falls safely in the mid-wicket region before Ish Sodhi from mid on mops it up. A single taken. 17/1

6.6 T Boult to J Vince, FOUR! This is a good-looking shot! Overpitched delivery on off, Vince presses forward and meets it with a straight bat. Caresses it down the ground and the man at mid off had no chance to cut that off. Is this something that will keep England going? 16/1

Mark Richardson on James Vince's footwork. Very tentative. Keeping his back leg firm and not taking it too much across in his trigger movement. In fact, it's going even back when he gets ready to play the ball and as a result, he is not getting any force or timing behind his shot. Usually, we have seen batsmen like Kallis, de Villiers doing forward and across movement to adjust to the swing but it's absent here with Vince. Too circumspect at the moment and clearly a sign that he's not picking Trent.

6.5 T Boult to Vince, FOUR! Fuller and on the pads, a pacy delivery, Vince brings his bat down in time to clip it away and as he does, he loses his balance and falls over. The ball still manages to cross the mid-wicket boundary. After bowling 19 dot deliveries, he concedes a run. 12/1

6.4 T Boult to J Vince, Gets forward to a full ball and pats it towards mid off. 8/1

6.3 T Boult to Vince, Back of a length delivery on off, Vince lets it pass. 8/1

6.2 T Boult to Vince, In the channel outside off, James is happy to leave it alone. 8/1

6.1 T Boult to Vince, Delivers it on a fuller length, moving away further, Vince shoulders his arms to it. 8/1

5.6 Tim Southee to Stoneman, That's second maiden on the trot. The Kiwi pacers are just not letting them score. Fuller in length and on the pads, flicked straight to the man at mid-wicket. 8/1

5.5 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Around middle, nipping in, Stoneman moves inside the line to flick but gets a soft leading edge back on the track. 8/1

A little bit of dissection on Alastair Cook's wicket. It's found even in the previous Test that Cook was very slow and hesitant in moving his front leg forward. It's either none or very little. The trend continued today as well and his hesitation to get entirely forward has cost him his wicket.

5.4 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Fuller on off, a bit wide this time. Easy leave. 8/1

5.3 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Good length delivery, in the channel around off, Stoneman at first presses forward to deal with it but the ball zips off the surface and nearly takes the outside edge of his bat. 8/1

5.2 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Similar line and length, second leave in a row from Mark. 8/1

5.1 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Back of a length outside off, Stoneman drops his wrists to make a leave. 8/1

4.6 T Boult to Vince, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. Back-to-back maidens for the left-arm pacer. This is good stuff. 8/1

4.5 T Boult to Vince, Beauty again from Boult! Good length delivery, angling away from off, Vince once again has a feel of it and is lucky not to edge one. 8/1

Issue with the ball. The Kiwis feel that the ball has lost its shape a bit and hence they take it to the umpire. It's passed through the 8-shape gauge. It's alright, says the umpire and asks them to continue...

4.4 T Boult to Vince, Bangs in a short one, certainly the batter wasn't expecting this. He's taken aback by it as he fends it away awkwardly. 8/1

4.3 T Boult to Vince, Fuller in length outside off, Vince goes for a booming drive but the ball keeping moving away and he gets beaten once more. 8/1

4.2 T Boult to Vince, Much better. Fuller ball, slanting away on off, James Vince lunges ahead and drives it straight to mid off. 8/1

4.1 T Boult to Vince, Fuller and curling back in on middle, Vince looks to drive but the bat turns in his hands and he gets an inside edge towards mid-wicket. 8/1

3.6 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Length delivery outside off, MS plays and misses. 8/1

3.5 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Edged but goes on the bounce! Good length delivery, moving away a touch, Stoneman has a poke at it. Gets an edge but it goes on the bounce to the man at third slip. He played that with soft hands and hence the edge didn't carry. 8/1

3.4 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Takes a little stride forward and eases this fuller delivery through cover for a couple of runs. 8/1

3.3 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Stays behind the line and stabs it out towards cover. 6/1

3.2 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Pitches it right up there, Mark pushes it towards cover. 6/1

3.1 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Back of a length and moving away off the seam, Stoneman stays put to have a feel but gets beaten. 6/1

2.6 T Boult to Vince, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. A wicket maiden from Trent. 6/1

2.5 T Boult to Vince, Fuller delivery in the corridor of uncertainty, Vince doesn't play at it. 6/1

James Vince comes out to bat next.

2.4 T Boult to Cook, OUT! Bowled 'em. Off stump goes cartwheeling. Superb from Boult and he continues from where he left off. Just the start his team would have liked and he's provided them that yet again. Goes wide of the crease and angles it in on a fuller length on off. The ball nips away a little after pitching and Cook sans any feet movement looks to defend it down. Both the feet behind the popping crease to a ball he should have surely been forward to. Is too late in doing so as the ball beats the outer edge and shatters the off pole behind. Another failure for Cook and he walks back without troubling the scorers much again. His scores after his double ton in the Ashes in the MCG Test - 39, 10, 5, 2, 2. Surely, a drop in form for the English legend. 6/1

2.3 T Boult to Cook, Length delivery outside off, pushed into the off side off the front foot. 6/0

2.2 T Boult to Cook, Very full on off, jammed out towards cover. 6/0

2.1 T Boult to Cook, Good length delivery, angling down leg, Cook walks inside the line and shoulders his arms. 6/0

1.6 Tim Southee to Stoneman, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 6/0

1.5 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Fuller and slanting away on off, Stoneman goes chasing after it only to get beaten. 6/0

1.4 Tim Southee to Stoneman, On a length and just around the nagging channel, Mark doesn't pay any heed. 6/0

1.3 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Outside off, left alone. 6/0

Let's see how Tim Southee starts here.

1.2 Tim Southee to Cook, Now a leading edge! Cook looks really tentative out there. On a back of a length this time, Alastair looks to defend but gets squared up a bit. Gets a leading edge towards backward point for a single. 6/0

1.1 Southee to Cook, Shout first up! But that was going over. Good length delivery, swinging back in on middle and leg, Cook walks across to tuck it away but misses to get hit on the thigh pad. The ball then settles into the gloves of the keeper. They keep appealing for an LBW but the umpire shakes his head. Hawk Eye shows it would have gone over the stumps. Initially we thought the appeal was for a catch but the replays show it was for the leg before. 5/0

0.6 T Boult to Stoneman, Superb from Boult again! This is good positive start from him. Another one on a similar length, coming in first and then leaving Stoneman. He has a poke at it only to get beaten. 5/0

0.5 T Boult to Stoneman, What a delivery that! Angles it in from around off, Stoneman tries to defend it off the front foot but the ball jags away to beat the outside edge by a whisker. 5/0

0.4 T Boult to Stoneman, Good length outside off, Mark has no qualms in leaving that one alone. 5/0

0.3 T Boult to Stoneman, FOUR! Streaky! Very full and darted in on off, Stoneman looks to squeeze it out on the off side but gets a thick inside edge which goes over the stumps and beats the dive of Watling for a boundary down to fine leg. 5/0

0.2 T Boult to Stoneman, Good ball! On a back of a length and just around off, Stoneman plays inside the line to make a leave. 1/0

0.1 T Boult to Cook, Run straightaway! Fuller from over the wicket and veering on the pads. Cook clips it away easily down to fine leg to open his and his team's account. He got out on a similar ball in the second innings of the previous Test, so should be careful. 1/0

First Published: March 30, 2018, 3:01 AM IST