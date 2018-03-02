Live Cricket Score, New Zealand vs England, 3rd ODI in Wellington: Munro, Williamson Take Kiwis Past 50

Kane Williamson.

Commentary (New Zealand innings)

14.6 Ben Stokes to K Williamson, 2 runs. 68/1

14.5 Ben Stokes to K Williamson, No run. 66/1

14.4 Ben Stokes to C Munro, 1 run. 66/1

14.3 Ben Stokes to K Williamson, Outside off, on a length, punched through the covers for a single. 65/1

14.2 Ben Stokes to K Williamson, Outside off, punched straight to cover. 64/1

14.1 Ben Stokes to K Williamson, A bouncer around off, Williamson sways away. 64/1

13.6 Tom Curran to C Munro, On middle and leg, flicked straight to mid-wicket. 64/1

13.5 Tom Curran to K Williamson, Landed outside off, dabbed to third man for a run. 64/1

13.4 Tom Curran to C Munro, Hits this wide of mid off and gets a single. 63/1

13.3 Tom Curran to C Munro, Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off. 62/1

13.2 Tom Curran to K Williamson, Outside off, Williamson looks to push it through the off side but gets a thick inside edge past the stumps to fine leg. Just a single. 50-RUN STAND IS UP! 62/1

13.1 Tom Curran to K Williamson, On middle, flicked straight to square leg. 61/1

12.6 Ben Stokes to C Munro, Ball hits the batsman low on the pads. 61/1

12.5 Ben Stokes to C Munro, On middle and leg, flicked straight to square leg. 61/1

12.4 Ben Stokes to K Williamson, Outside off, dabbed to third man for a run. 61/1

12.3 Ben Stokes to C Munro, The batsman has punched that ball through the off side. One run added to the total. 60/1

12.2 Ben Stokes to K Williamson, Outside off, punched through the covers for a single. 59/1

12.1 Ben Stokes to K Williamson, Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover. 58/1

11.6 Tom Curran to C Munro, Full and down the leg side, Colin misses his flick and is hit on the pads. England appeal but it is turned down. No thought about the review. 10 from the over. 58/1

11.5 Tom Curran to K Williamson, Driven through the covers by the batsman. They pick up a single. 58/1

11.4 Tom Curran to K Williamson, Full and around off, solidly defended. 57/1

11.3 Tom Curran to C Munro, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads for a single. 57/1

11.2 Tom Curran to C Munro, FOUR! And again! Superb shot. On the pads, Munro just flicks it over square leg and finds the fence again. 56/1

11.1 Tom Curran to C Munro, FOUR! Just wide! Full on middle, Munro flicks it uppishly and just avoids a diving Mark Wood at the square leg fence! 52/1

10.6 Ben Stokes to K Williamson, Full and outside off, driven straight to cover. 48/1

10.5 Ben Stokes to K Williamson, Around off, watchfully defended. 48/1

10.4 Ben Stokes to C Munro, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. They pick up a single. 48/1

10.3 Ben Stokes to C Munro, Full and outside off, driven straight to point. 47/1

10.2 Ben Stokes to C Munro, Around off, watchfully defended. 47/1

10.1 Ben Stokes to C Munro, Around off, defended watchfully. 47/1

Ben Stokes time too.

POWERPLAY 2 time. 4 fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over.

9.6 Tom Curran to K Williamson, A length ball around off, Kane hops and pushes it towards point. Good comeback from Curran but also a good recovery from New Zealand after losing Guptill early. 47/1

9.5 Tom Curran to K Williamson, A lovely cover drive but straight to the fielder. 47/1

9.4 Tom Curran to K Williamson, Full and outside off, driven straight to cover. 47/1

9.3 Tom Curran to K Williamson, Stays back in his crease and blocks. 47/1

9.2 Tom Curran to C Munro, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. They pick up a single. 47/1

9.1 Tom Curran to C Munro, FOUR! SUBLIME! Munro is finally settling down after his initial harakiri. Full and outside off, Munro reaches out and drives it through the covers for a boundary. 46/1

Tom Curran into the attack now.

8.6 C Woakes to C Munro, Outside off, Munro looks to steer it to third man but gets a thick outside edge. A run taken. 42/1

8.5 C Woakes to C Munro, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. 41/1

8.4 C Woakes to C Munro, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 41/1

8.3 C Woakes to C Munro, On middle, flicked straight to square leg. 41/1

8.2 C Woakes to C Munro, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 41/1

8.1 C Woakes to C Munro, FOUR! More runs! Outside off, on a length, punched through mid off for a boundary! 41/1

7.6 M Wood to K Williamson, FOUR! 5000 ODI RUNS FOR KANE WILLIAMSON! Fastest to do so, in 119 innings. Fine way to get there. This is a similar ball to the previous boundary but this time, Williamson controls his cut shot really well. Ensures that he does not flash hard, but is on top of the bounce and gets it past Bairstow at gully and beats the man running to his right from third man. 12 from that over and New Zealand have some momentum. 37/1

7.5 M Wood to K Williamson, Controlled shot, gets on top of the bounce and punches it through point for a couple. 33/1

7.4 M Wood to K Williamson, FOUR! In the air and through! For a moment, Williamson would have had his heart in his mouth. A touch short outside off, but not that wide. Kane still goes after it with a cut shot and the ball flies off the edge. Jonny Bairstow stationed at gully thinks he has a chance... but the ball whizzes past his right hand. 31/1

7.3 M Wood to K Williamson, Outside off, punched straight to point. 27/1

7.2 M Wood to C Munro, On middle and leg, finally a sensible shot from Munro as he just uses the pace of the bowler and works it through square leg for a run. 27/1

7.1 M Wood to K Williamson, On a length outside off, punched wide of mid off for a single. 209 more needed from 257 balls. 26/1

6.6 C Woakes to C Munro, Outside off, punched towards cover again. A maiden from, Woakes first in this innings. New Zealand had bowled 2. 25/1

6.5 C Woakes to C Munro, Outside off, pushed straight to cover. 25/1

6.4 C Woakes to C Munro, A length ball outside off, another cutter, Colin simply tries to go hard and mistimes his punch straight to cover. 25/1

6.3 C Woakes to C Munro, Fuller, driven straight to cover. 25/1

6.2 C Woakes to C Munro, On middle, pushed towards mid off. 25/1

6.1 C Woakes to C Munro, The off cutter, pitched on a length, outside leg, Munro looks to pull but misses and is hit on the pads. 25/1

5.6 M Wood to K Williamson, Around off and outside off, blocked from within the crease. 25/1

5.5 M Wood to C Munro, The batsman has played it to the point region. One run added to the total. 25/1

5.4 M Wood to C Munro, Full and outside off, driven straight to cover. 24/1

5.3 M Wood to C Munro, FOUR! Here it comes. Slightly short, outside off, Munro plays it intelligently, carving it over covers for a boundary. The stand is worth 12 from 20 balls. 24/1

5.2 M Wood to C Munro, Nice. Tight line, tighter defense. When is the big shot coming? 20/1

5.1 M Wood to C Munro, Full and around off, quietly defended. 20/1

4.6 C Woakes to C Munro, Punches this through point for a run. 20/1

4.5 C Woakes to C Munro, On middle and leg, flicked straight to mid-wicket. 19/1

4.4 C Woakes to C Munro, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 19/1

4.3 C Woakes to C Munro, Frustration is getting the better of Colin here. Comes down the track, swings wildly, is nowhere near the pitch of the ball and misses. 19/1

4.2 C Woakes to C Munro, Driven through the covers by the batsman. 19/1

4.1 C Woakes to C Munro, Ahh... more luck. A length ball, outside off, angling away, Munro pushes at it but gets a thick inside edge which just misses the stumps towards the keeper. 19/1

3.6 M Wood to K Williamson, Outside off, solidly blocked. Another fine over from Wood. Does not seem far from a wicket. 19/1

3.5 M Wood to K Williamson, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 19/1

3.4 M Wood to C Munro, MORE LUCK! Munro is desperately trying to play an innings which has a life that of King Midas. Don't think there seems to be too much conviction though. A short ball, around leg, Colin looks to pull but is hurried into the shot. He gets a top edge which goes back. Three players run after it, the keeper, Jonny Bairstow from first slip and short fine leg. Bairstow gets the closest to the ball but after it lands. A run taken. 19/1

3.3 M Wood to C Munro, LBW SHOUT, TURNED DOWN, RUN OUT MISSED! Oh dear... nervous innings from Munro. This is full and fast, but pitched outside leg. Munro misses his flick and is hit on the pads. England go up in an appeal and while the umpire is steady in ruling it not out, Munro is in his own world, looking for a non-existent single. He is halfway down the track, before he finally looks up at Williamson who sends him back. Too late. Joe Root is onto the ball from second slip and has a shy at the striker's end. Munro is gone for all money but Root misses. 18/1

3.2 M Wood to K Williamson, Full and outside off, Kane pushes it towards the bowler who takes it lightly and allows it to go through. The striker immediately calls his partner through for a singe. 18/1

3.1 M Wood to K Williamson, Outside off, punched nicely through point who gets a hand to it and slows the pace down. By the time third man gets to the ball, two runs are taken. 218 more needed from 281 balls. 17/1

2.6 C Woakes to C Munro, Full and outside off, Munro goes hard at that and mistimes it towards mid off. 3 runs and a wicket from that over, Woakes has figures of 2-0-7-1. 15/1

2.5 C Woakes to K Williamson, He is away. Fractionally short outside off, Williamson gets on top of the bounce and punches it between cover and mid off. One of them gets to the ball before it reaches the fence but not before the third run is taken. 15/1

2.4 C Woakes to K Williamson, Outside off, solidly blocked out. 12/1

2.3 C Woakes to K Williamson, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 12/1

2.2 C Woakes to K Williamson, On middle and off, defended solidly. 12/1

Captain Kane Williamson walks out at number 3, replacing Guptill. The game is right here for both sides. If this man stays long, the home side will breathe down the neck of Morgan. If he goes early, well, this match might be over early too...

2.1 C Woakes to M Guptill, OUT! A nothing shot and Guptill is out of here. The aim to go hard in Powerplay 1 backfires for the home side. Even if that was the plan, this shot was nowhere in any part. Guptill just walks down the track and only chips it uppishly. Neither does he look to keep the ball down, nor does he look to go over the top. Simple catch to Tom Curran at mid on. 12/1

1.6 M Wood to C Munro, The batsman has attempted to put bat on ball - but fails. A slightly expensive over but a good one from Wood. 12/0

1.5 M Wood to C Munro, On a good length around off, defended solidly. 12/0

1.4 M Wood to C Munro, EDGED, FOUR MORE! Ahh... Wood is making things happen. He keeps slanting deliveries away from Munro and the left-hander keeps chasing them. This is a push away from the body and the result is an outside edge. Nearly goes to hand but drops short of second slip. Third man hares across to his right, gets to the ball but only parries it to the fence. 12/0

1.3 M Wood to C Munro, FOUR! That is a good shot. Fractionally overpitched outside off, Munro just eases this through the covers and finds the gap. Two fielders run after it but in vain. 227 more needed from 291 balls. 8/0

1.2 M Wood to C Munro, Wood goes wider, slanting this away from the southpaw, Munro slashes but misses again. 4/0

1.1 M Wood to C Munro, Outside off, a play and a miss. 4/0

Mark Wood to bowl with the second new ball.

0.6 C Woakes to C Munro, Both the openers are away. On middle and leg, flicked wide of mid on for a single. 4/0

0.5 C Woakes to C Munro, On middle and leg, Colin looks to tuck it away but misses. The ball goes straight up in the air and Woakes takes the catch but no one appeals for obvious reasons. 3/0

0.4 C Woakes to C Munro, Full and outside off, Munro looks to drive but mistimes it towards mid off. 3/0

0.3 C Woakes to M Guptill, On middle, Martin swings this across the line and gets it over mid-wicket. Does not have enough on it to reach the ropes though. Tom Curran gets to the ball from mid-wicket, picks it up to throw but slips twice. That results in the third run. 3/0

0.2 C Woakes to M Guptill, Full on middle, pushed towards mid on. 0/0

0.1 C Woakes to M Guptill, NEARLY A WICKET! Ooff... what a start. Full and outside off, Guptill plays a loose off drive, which goes in the air and almost carries all the way to cover getting across to his right! 0/0

First Published: March 2, 2018, 11:39 PM IST