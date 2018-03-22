Live Cricket Score, New Zealand vs England, First Test, Day 1 at Auckland

Williamson described it as a "slightly unique and an exciting opportunity", but was aware the teams were heading into the unknown.
"There is probably a danger of over complicating some of the finer parts of the pink-ball game," he said, pointing to variable characteristics at different stages of the ball and times of day.
"There's definitely some unknowns. There's a lot of talk about the evening session and the condition of the ball in that time.
"There's heaps of different stats but there's still unknowns. The sample size of pink-ball cricket is fairly small but it's important that you adapt as a change of conditions may happen coming into different stages of the day."
New Zealand are likely to make two changes from their last Test, against the West Indies.
Williamson said Todd Astle would replace Mitchell Santner as the spinner in the side and BJ Watling would return as wicketkeeper.
Watling has recovered from the hip injury which sidelined him from the West Indies' Tests in December.
New Zealand have played only one pink-ball Test, when they lost the inaugural day-nighter against Australia in 2015.
England have played under lights twice in the past year, beating the West Indies at Edgbaston before losing to Australia in Adelaide.
"Having experienced both sides of it I think we're a better side for it," Root said.
"We know generally what to expect throughout the five days at different times throughout each day."
New Zealand Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult
England (probable) Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Joe Root (capt), Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
First Published: March 22, 2018, 1:43 AM IST