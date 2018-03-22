Live Cricket Score, New Zealand vs England, First Test, Day 1 at Auckland: Latham, Williamson Rock-solid Against English Bowlers

Photo Credit: AP

Commentary (New Zealand innings)

31.3 M Ali to Latham, 1 run. 67/1

31.2 M Ali to Latham, No run. 66/1

31.1 M Ali to Latham, No run. 66/1

30.6 J Anderson to Williamson, On a length outside off, Kane jumps and pushes it towards the bowler. 66/1

30.5 J Anderson to Williamson, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 66/1

30.4 J Anderson to Williamson, FOUR! This one is even better. Overpitched outside off, Kane gets a stride out and unfurls yet another lovely cover drive. Beats the man diving at that position and he moves on to 41 with the boundary. 66/1

30.3 J Anderson to Williamson, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 62/1

30.2 J Anderson to Williamson, Full on length, driven down the ground for nothing. 62/1

30.1 J Anderson to Williamson, FOUR! Wow! Glorious! This is hurled outside off on a length, Williamson hops a bit and punches it to the off side. Finds the gap between mid on and covers and gets a boundary. 62/1

29.6 M Ali to Williamson, SCORES LEVEL! Ali floats it from round the stumps, Williamson wrists it towards wide mid on for a single. It also raises the 50-run stand between him and Latham. Nice hand from the skipper here. 58/1

29.5 M Ali to Latham, Pushed towards mid on for a single. 57/1

29.4 M Ali to Latham, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 56/1

29.3 M Ali to Tom Latham, Flatter and quicker outside off, Latham goes back and cuts it past backward point for a brace. 56/1

29.2 M Ali to Latham, Tossed up on middle, Tom slinks down the track and keeps it out. 54/1

A leg slip in place now.

29.1 M Ali to Latham, Floated on the stumps, defended with a lunge forward. 54/1

28.6 J Anderson to Williamson, On a length, whipped away towards mid-wicket. A maiden to begin this spell for Jimmy. 54/1

28.5 J Anderson to Williamson, Defended with the full face of the bat from the crease. 54/1

28.4 J Anderson to Williamson, Outside off on a fuller length, hit towards mid off. 54/1

28.3 J Anderson to Williamson, Hurled on a length outside off, Kane hops a touch and pushes it towards covers for nothing. 54/1

28.2 J Anderson to Williamson, Punched off the back foot to the off side. 54/1

28.1 J Anderson to Williamson, Full and outside off, Williamson defends this one with a lunge. The ball goes off the outer edge towards gully. 54/1

James Anderson is brought back for another spell.

27.6 M Ali to Latham, Latham gets his front foot ahead and defends this one with the full face. A maiden for Ali now. 54/1

27.5 M Ali to Latham, Served on the stumps, Tom gets down the track but finds mid on with the flick. 54/1

27.4 M Ali to Latham, Quicker on the stumps, Tom blocks. 54/1

27.3 M Ali to Latham, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 54/1

27.2 M Ali to Latham, Floated up around off, defended with a lunge. 54/1

27.1 M Ali to Latham, Flatter outside off, Tom goes back and slaps it towards covers. 54/1

26.6 S Broad to Williamson, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 54/1

Nice point. Simon Doull on air analyses Stuart Broad's action. He observes that as he releases the ball, his head and hence his body, fall away to the other side. What it also does, is the fingers are on the side of the ball then and not on the middle. This, according to Doull, makes Broad lose his zip.

26.5 S Broad to Williamson, Full on the stumps, driven back down the ground. Mid on intercepts it. 54/1

26.4 S Broad to Williamson, Full outside off, Kane lets it come to the bat before giving it direction towards point. 54/1

26.3 S Broad to Williamson, Full outside off, pushed defensively towards covers. 54/1

26.2 S Broad to Williamson, On the pads, clipped to mid-wicket. 54/1

26.1 S Broad to Williamson, Angling in on a length, Williamson gets inside the line and flicks it away through square leg for a couple. The trail gets down to 4 now. 54/1

25.6 M Ali to Latham, This one is stonewalled with a straight bat face. 52/1

25.5 M Ali to Latham, Flighted ball on the stumps, Latham gets down the track and whips it away through mid-wicket for a brace. 52/1

25.4 M Ali to Latham, Nicely flighted, Tom pushes it towards mid on. 50/1

25.3 M Ali to Latham, Latham lunges and blocks it off the front foot. 50/1

25.2 M Ali to Latham, Slight confusion yet again! Tossed up delivery around off and middle, Latham gets low and sweeps it past short leg. He quickly comes down in search of a run, without having a look at his partner. Realises his folly and makes it back on time. 50/1

25.1 M Ali to Latham, Floated outside off, pushed towards covers for nothing. 50/1

Meanwhile, Moeen Ali gets a change of ends. Will that change his fortunes?

A quick change of gloves for Kane Williamson. He also has a quick sip.

24.6 S Broad to Williamson, This delivery is defended towards point for nothing. 50/1

24.5 S Broad to Williamson, Full outside off, defended off the front foot back towards the bowler. 50/1

24.4 S Broad to Williamson, Punched off the back foot towards covers. 50/1

24.3 S Broad to Williamson, On a length outside off, Kane lets it go. 50/1

24.2 S Broad to Williamson, FOUR! BEAUTIFUL. Slightly overpitched outside off, Williamson gets his stride out and takes out the cover drive. The placement and the timing is enough to take it to the fence. This also brings up the 50 runs for the Kiwis. 50/1

24.1 S Broad to Williamson, On a length around off, punched off the back foot towards covers. 46/1

Stuart Broad is brought back for another spell. In terms of success, New Zealand will have ticked yet another box as they have attacked Ali to force him out of the attack.

23.6 C Woakes to Latham, On a length around off, defended down the ground for nothing. A harmless maiden from Woakes. 46/1

23.5 C Woakes to Latham, Full on the stumps, defended with a straight bat back towards the bowler. 46/1

23.4 C Woakes to Latham, On a length down the leg side, Tom has a go but misses. 46/1

23.3 C Woakes to Latham, Full outside off, Latham lets it be. 46/1

23.2 C Woakes to Latham, Bouncer on the stumps, Latham ducks under it. 46/1

23.1 C Woakes to Latham, Full on off, driven to mid off. 46/1

22.6 M Ali to Williamson, FOUR! Deft and clever. Served in line of the stumps, Williamson plays the paddle just past the left of the keeper. The ball has enough to run away to the fence behind. 46/1

22.5 M Ali to Williamson, Tossed up outside off, Kane prods forward in defense. 42/1

22.4 M Ali to Williamson, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 42/1

22.3 M Ali to Williamson, Floated on the pads worked away round the corner for nothing. 42/1

22.2 M Ali to Williamson, Flatter on off, punched towards covers. There was a slight confusion as Kane started running but both of them were ball-watching. In the end, the run is denied at the right time. 42/1

22.1 M Ali to Williamson, Floated around off, defended off the front foot to the off side. 42/1

Long on in place, a bit wider. Also a silly mid on is positioned.

21.6 C Woakes to Williamson, Outside off, pushed towards gully for one. 42/1

21.5 C Woakes to Williamson, Another appeal! My colleagues here spot the inside edge but perhaps Woakes doesn't. He delivers this on a length, Williamson looks to defend but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads. A prolonged appeal from Chris is turned down. Replay shows why. 41/1

21.4 C Woakes to Latham, Nice shot. Seeing the full ball, Tom gets forward and pushes it through covers for a single. 41/1

21.3 C Woakes to Latham, Full outside off, left alone. 40/1

21.2 C Woakes to Latham, Full on the stumps, defended with a lunge. 40/1

21.1 C Woakes to Latham, Fuller ball angling away, Latham gets forward and blocks. 40/1

20.6 M Ali to Williamson, FOUR! Lovely, lovely stroke! Flighted delivery yet again, Williamson decides to put his dancing shoes on again. Gets to the pitch of the ball and hits it straight over the bowler's head for a boundary. Safest spot, 10 runs off the over. 40/1

20.5 M Ali to Williamson, Quicker on the stumps, kept out with a forward defense. 36/1

20.4 M Ali to Williamson, SIX! Wow, that came out of nowhere! Tossed up delivery around off, Williamson gets down the track in a flash. Makes nice contact as he hits this one high over long on for half a dozen. 36/1

20.3 M Ali to Williamson, Fuller on the stumps, hit back towards the bowler. 30/1

20.2 M Ali to Williamson, Floated up around middle, Kane comes down the track and blocks. 30/1

20.1 M Ali to Williamson, Ali begins with a quicker flatter ball on the stumps, Williamson goes back and works it away to the on side. 30/1

The bearded Moeen Ali is brought into the attack. He didn't have the best of times with the ball in the Ashes. Will he do well here?

19.6 C Woakes to Latham, Length ball around off, blocked from the crease. 30/1

19.5 C Woakes to Latham, Full on off, defended off the front foot. 30/1

19.4 Woakes to Latham, NOT OUT! England lose a review and Tom Latham survives. Full on the pads, Latham misses the flick and the ball goes off the pads to the off side. England appeal big time and aren't happy about not getting the nod. They have a small chat and opt for DRS. There is no inside edge and when the Ball Tracker comes into play, it is seen that the ball pitches outside leg. 30/1

Huge appeal for LBW against Tom Latham. England haven't got the umpire's nod. They have a quick chat and take it upstairs. Looks to be pitching outside leg on the first look...

19.3 C Woakes to Latham, Hurled outside off, left alone. 30/1

19.2 C Woakes to Williamson, Nicely done. On a length outside off, Kane hangs back, hops a touch and punches it through backward point. Gets three for the effort. 30/1

19.1 C Woakes to Williamson, On a length around off and middle, Williamson fails to tuck it away and wears it high on the thigh pad. 27/1

Drinks have been taken. New Zealand after losing an early wicket, are being patient and not playing too many attacking strokes.

18.6 C Overton to Latham, Latham punches the ball on the offside for a dot. 27/1

18.5 C Overton to Williamson, On the pads this time, Kane works it towards square leg and picks up a run. 27/1

18.4 C Overton to Williamson, Length around off, Williamson taps it on the off side. 26/1

18.3 C Overton to Williamson, Easily done by Williamson, back of a length again, Kane gets behind the ball and works it to square leg for a couple. 26/1

18.2 C Overton to Latham, Back of a length ball, Latham shuffles in his crease and works it to deep square leg for one. 24/1

18.1 C Overton to Latham, Defended off the back foot by Latham. 23/1

17.6 C Woakes to Latham, Back of a length, Tom tucks it away to the leg for one. 23/1

17.5 C Woakes to Latham, Pitched up, Latham drives this towards mid off for a dot. 22/1

17.4 C Woakes to Latham, Latham gets behind the ball and defends it. 22/1

17.3 C Woakes to Latham, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 22/1

17.2 C Woakes to Latham, Outside off now, Latham lets it be. 22/1

17.1 C Woakes to Williamson, A run after 30 deliveries. A cheer from the crowd as well, a gentle push towards point gets Kane a single. 22/1

16.6 C Overton to Latham, Five maidens in a row now. Length on middle, Latham whips this to the square leg fielder. 21/1

16.5 C Overton to Latham, Shortish length delivery, Latham defends it off his back foot. 21/1

16.4 C Overton to Latham, Latham blocks this with a straight bat. 21/1

16.3 C Overton to Latham, Outside off, Latham looks to put bat on ball but fails. 21/1

16.2 C Overton to Tom Latham, That ball has taken the inside edge onto the pads of Tom. 21/1

16.1 C Overton to Latham, Back of a length ball, Latham defends this off his back foot. 21/1

15.6 C Woakes to Williamson, Slightly fuller in length, Williamson gets low and blocks it. Four maidens on the trot now. 21/1

15.5 Woakes to Williamson, Stifled appeal from the players but to no avail. Back of a length ball, hurried onto Williamson and hits him high on the knee roll. The players appeal unsuccessfully. Root from the slip cordon asks Woakes about the review, but he is seen telling that it could be sliding down leg. 21/1

15.4 C Woakes to Williamson, Kane plants his foot and plays this on the ground. 21/1

15.3 C Woakes to Williamson, Watchful batting from the Kiwis as the skipper defends this one too. 21/1

15.2 C Woakes to Williamson, Outside off, Kane leaves it alone. 21/1

15.1 C Woakes to Williamson, Kane shows the full face of the bat and blocks this. 21/1

14.6 C Overton to Latham, Back-to-back maidens for Overton. Latham leaves this ball outside the off stump. 21/1

14.5 C Overton to Latham, Back of a length, Latham rocks back and punches it on the off for nothing. 21/1

14.4 C Overton to Latham, Outside that off pole, Latham gets behind it and plays it to mid off. 21/1

14.3 C Overton to Latham, Around off, Tom shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 21/1

14.2 C Overton to Latham, Drags his length back, Latham ducks under it. 21/1

14.1 C Overton to Tom Latham, Pitched up, Latham leans and drives this for the mid off fielder to collect. 21/1

13.6 C Woakes to Williamson, Outside off, Williamson leaves it alone. 21/1

13.5 C Woakes to Williamson, Too wide for Kane to play at it. 21/1

13.4 C Woakes to Williamson, Outside off, Williamson lets Jonny take this. 21/1

13.3 C Woakes to Williamson, Length in line of the stumps, Williamson plays it to mid off along the turf. 21/1

13.2 C Woakes to Williamson, Outside off, Kane reaches for it and guides this to the short third man fielder. 21/1

13.1 C Woakes to Williamson, Around off on a back of a length, Williamson does well to defend it. 21/1

Chris Woakes is introduced to the bowling crease.

12.6 C Overton to Latham, Back of a length ball, Latham defends this off his back foot. 21/1

12.5 C Overton to Latham, Tom lets this ball go outside his off stump. 21/1

12.4 C Overton to Latham, Latham defends this off his front foot. 21/1

12.3 C Overton to Latham, Back of a length ball, Latham hops and blocks it. 21/1

12.2 C Overton to Latham, Outside off, Latham goes after this it but misses his cut. 21/1

12.1 C Overton to Latham, Back of a length ball, Latham has been struck on his thigh pad as he misses his flick. 21/1

Craig Overton is brought into the attack.

11.6 S Broad to Williamson, FOUR! Perfect cover drive from the skipper. Pitched up around off, Kane leans forward and crisply drives it past the cover fielder for a boundary. 21/1

11.5 S Broad to Williamson, Williamson shoulders arms to let that one through. 17/1

11.4 S Broad to Williamson, Kane gets forward and taps it on off. 17/1

11.3 S Broad to Williamson, Defended off the back foot by KW. 17/1

11.2 S Broad to Williamson, Around off, Williamson opens the bat face and plays it along the turf. 17/1

11.1 S Broad to Williamson, On middle, Kane plays this along the turf. 17/1

10.6 J Anderson to Latham, Length on middle, Latham blocks it. 17/1

10.5 J Anderson to Latham, Tom lets the ball go outside his off stump. 17/1

10.4 J Anderson to Tom Latham, FOUR! Even better this time! Full of authority. Anderson pitches it up again, Latham drives it superbly through covers for back-to-back boundaries. 17/1

10.3 J Anderson to Latham, FOUR! Overpitched and Latham quickly gets bat to it and eases it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 13/1

10.2 J Anderson to Latham, The ball has taken the inside edge of Latham's bat and thudded into his pads. 9/1

10.1 J Anderson to Latham, Outside off, Latham lets the keeper collect it. 9/1

9.6 S Broad to Williamson, In line of the stumps, Kane covers his stumps and defends it. 9/1

9.5 S Broad to Williamson, Outside off, Kane plays and misses. 9/1

9.4 S Broad to Latham, Played with soft hands to the off side and gets to the other end. 9/1

9.3 S Broad to Latham, Outside off, left alone. 8/1

9.2 S Broad to Latham, Back of a length ball, Latham looks to tuck it around the corner but the ball hits him on the thigh pad. 8/1

9.1 S Broad to Latham, Around off, Latham defends this. 8/1

8.6 J Anderson to Williamson, Ends the over by letting the ball go outside his off stump. Wicket-maiden for Anderson. 8/1

8.5 J Anderson to Williamson, In line of the stumps, Williamson blocks it with a straight bat. 8/1

8.4 J Anderson to Williamson, Kane shoulders arms to let that one through. 8/1

8.3 J Anderson to Williamson, Williamson gets behind the ball and watchfully defends it. 8/1

The skipper, Kane Williamson walks in next.

8.2 J Anderson to Raval, OUT! Raval has to depart. The dropped catch doesn't haunt the English much. Anderson strikes to the delight of his teammates. Back of a length ball on middle and leg, Raval tries to defend it from the crease but gets an healthy edge on it. The ball goes towards the keeper and Bairstow takes the easiest of catches. They start their celebrations and up goes the umpire's finger. 8/1

8.1 J Anderson to Raval, Raval has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 8/0

7.6 S Broad to Latham, Latham flicks this ball off his pads. 8/0

7.5 S Broad to Raval, Good running. Back of a length delivery, Raval taps this towards covers and quickly gets to the other end. 8/0

7.4 S Broad to Raval, Back of a length ball, Jeet is tentative and the ball almost kisses his outside edge. 7/0

7.3 S Broad to Raval, On middle, Raval gets behind the ball this time and taps it in front of him. 7/0

7.2 S Broad to Raval, Not this time! Back of a length ball around off, Jeet looks to poke at it and gets beaten. 7/0

7.1 S Broad to Raval, New Zealand are happy to let the balls go outside their off stump, unlike England. Raval leaves this one too, outside off. 7/0

6.6 J Anderson to Latham, Outside off, Tom cuts it to point. 7/0

6.5 J Anderson to Latham, Tom lets this ball go outside this off pole. 7/0

6.4 J Anderson to Latham, Back of a length ball, Latham rocks back and plays it with soft hands. 7/0

6.3 J Anderson to Latham, Fifth stump line, Latham doesn't bother playing at it. 7/0

6.2 J Anderson to Latham, Latham taps this beside the bowler and decides to take a quick run. Raval rightly sends him back. 7/0

6.1 J Anderson to Latham, Outside off, left alone. 7/0

5.6 S Broad to Raval, Serves this on middle and leg, Raval hits this for the mid-wicket fielder to collect. 7/0

5.5 S Broad to Raval, In line of the stumps, Raval defends this with a straight bat. 7/0

5.4 S Broad to Raval, Jeet chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 7/0

5.3 S Broad to Raval, Around off, Raval looks to flirt at it but gets beaten. 7/0

5.2 S Broad to Raval, Pitched up, Raval drives this to mid off. 7/0

5.1 S Broad to Raval, Around off, Raval watchfully defends this. 7/0

4.6 J Anderson to Latham, Defended off the front foot by Latham presenting the full face of the bat. 7/0

4.5 J Anderson to Latham, On middle and leg, Latham gets an inside edge onto his pads trying to flick it away. 7/0

4.4 J Anderson to Latham, Length ball on off, Tom gets behind it and sees it off. 7/0

4.3 J Anderson to Latham, Latham defends it from within the crease. 7/0

4.2 J Anderson to Latham, Full on middle, Latham drives it to mid off. 7/0

4.1 J Anderson to Tom Latham, FOUR! Edged and in the gap. Outside off on a driving length, Latham flashes hard at it. The ball goes off the outside edge and flies between gully and third slip for a boundary. 7/0

3.6 S Broad to J Raval, Length around off, Raval gets an inside edge onto the pads. 3/0

3.5 S Broad to J Raval, Pitched up, Raval hits it to mid on. 3/0

3.4 S Broad to J Raval, DROPPED! Poor Broad. This time he gets the outside edge but Root has put it down. Darts this on leg, the ball angles away from Raval who tries to flick it. He gets a thick edge to it and it flies towards the slip cordon. The skipper, at second slip, didn't commit to it as he sees a diving Malan from third slip. Dawid doesn't get his hand to it and the ball pops out of Joe's hands. Raval gets a life, something that England wouldn't have wanted. 3/0

3.3 S Broad to Raval, Beaten! That almost got the outside edge. Broad serves this around off, Raval tries poking at it but misses. 3/0

3.2 S Broad to Raval, Better from Broad in this over. Bowling on that off pole and making the batsman think. Around off again, Raval watches it go through. 3/0

3.1 S Broad to Raval, Raval lets this ball go to the keeper. 3/0

2.6 J Anderson to Latham, Latham defends this on his back foot. 3/0

2.5 J Anderson to Latham, Around off, Tom shoulders arms to this one. 3/0

2.4 J Anderson to Latham, Jaffa! Length ball angling away, forces Latham to play at it. He does so and the ball just passes his outside edge. 3/0

2.3 J Anderson to Latham, Outside off, Latham tries to guide this past the cordon but gives it on the bounce to the third slip fielder. 3/0

2.2 J Anderson to Latham, On that fourth stump line, a good leave by Tom. 3/0

2.1 J Anderson to Latham, Length, around off, Latham is solid in his defense. 3/0

1.6 S Broad to Raval, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 3/0

1.5 S Broad to Latham, Fuller in length, Tom eases this through mid-wicket and moves to the other end. 3/0

1.4 S Broad to Latham, Strange line from Broad, all of his four balls have been on that leg stump line. Latham, works this to the square leg fielder. 2/0

1.3 S Broad to Latham, On middle and leg, Latham plays this towards mid-wicket. 2/0

1.2 S Broad to Raval, On the pads again, this time Raval flicks it in the gap and will get one. 2/0

1.1 S Broad to Raval, Broad starts by bowling one on the pads, Raval flicks it to square leg. 1/0

Stuart Broad will bowl from the other end.

0.6 J Anderson to Latham, Latham shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 1/0

0.5 J Anderson to Latham, Length around off, Tom Blocks this covering his stumps. 1/0

0.4 J Anderson to Latham, Length in line of the stumps, Latham blocks it. 1/0

0.3 J Anderson to Latham, The ball is down the leg side but Latham still goes after it and misses his flick. 1/0

0.2 J Anderson to Latham, Bowls this outside off, Latham points his bat skywards and leaves it alone. 1/0

0.1 J Anderson to Raval, Risky run first up! This is on a fullish length around off, Raval taps it towards covers and sets off. Latham responds. The fielder from covers gets to the ball and fires an underarm throw at the striker's end but misses even as Latham was diving to make it in. Could have been catastrophic, had he hit. Raval and New Zealand are underway. 1/0

First Published: March 22, 2018, 1:43 AM IST