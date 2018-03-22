Live Cricket Score, New Zealand vs England, First Test, Day 1 at Auckland: Ross Taylor Departs as Anderson

Commentary (New Zealand innings)

47.5 J Anderson to Williamson, No run. 124/3

47.4 Anderson to Nicholls, 1 run. 124/3

47.3 J Anderson to Nicholls, No run. 123/3

Henry Nicholls is the next man in.

47.2 J Anderson to R Taylor, OUT c Chris Woakes b James Anderson. New Zealand have lost their third wicket. 123/3

47.1 J Anderson to Taylor, Length on middle, Taylor hits it towards mid on. 123/2

The ball is now being inspected. England are having a problem with it once again. The umpire is having a look at it as the fourth umpire comes running in with a new set of balls. They have given them a replacement.

46.6 C Woakes to Taylor, Down the leg, Taylor works it on its way for a single. 123/2

46.5 C Woakes to Taylor, FOUR! Elegantly done! So pleasing to the eye. Overpitched on the stumps, Taylor drives it wide of the bowler along the ground for another boundary. 122/2

46.4 C Woakes to Taylor, FOUR! Well in control this time. Outside off, Taylor cuts it past backward point as the ball rolls to the fence. 118/2

46.4 C Woakes to R Taylor, Five Wides! Too high for any keeper to collect that. Woakes bangs this short and Taylor ducks under it. Bairstow jumps high but the ball evades him and races away to the boundary. 114/2

46.3 C Woakes to Williamson, Back of a length ball, Williamson punches this on the on side and quickly picks up a quick run. 109/2

46.2 C Woakes to Williamson, Back of a length ball, Williamson hangs back and blocks it. 108/2

46.1 C Woakes to Williamson, Length down the leg, Williamson flicks it with a wristy shot to the fielder at square leg. 108/2

45.6 J Anderson to Taylor, In line of the stumps, Taylor hits it to mid on. 108/2

45.5 J Anderson to Williamson, Flicks this squarer on the leg and will get one for it. 108/2

45.4 J Anderson to Williamson, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 107/2

45.3 J Anderson to Williamson, Full on the pads of Williamson who flicks it to the fielder at square leg. 107/2

45.2 J Anderson to Williamson, Full on the stumps, Williamson hits it back to the bowler. 107/2

45.1 J Anderson to Williamson, Pitched up, Williamson drives this to mid off. 107/2

44.6 C Woakes to Taylor, Similar shot and gets beaten again. Around off, Taylor looks to cut this close to his body and misses again. 107/2

44.5 C Woakes to Taylor, Outside off, Taylor goes flashing hard but is beaten. 107/2

44.4 C Woakes to Williamson, On leg, Williamson flicks this towards square leg for a single. 107/2

44.3 C Woakes to Williamson, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 106/2

44.2 C Woakes to Taylor, Pushed to the cover region by Taylor. One run added to the total. 106/2

44.1 C Woakes to Taylor, Back of a length ball on the pads, Taylor gets hit high on the knee roll. The bowler starts to appeal and then withdraws after the umpire shows no interest. 105/2

43.6 J Anderson to Taylor, On the pads, clipped through mid-wicket for one. 105/2

43.5 J Anderson to Taylor, Full and moving away a touch, Taylor looks to drive it but gets it off the leading edge past mid off for a couple. 104/2

43.4 J Anderson to Taylor, Fuller on off, defended back towards the bowler. 102/2

43.3 J Anderson to Taylor, This is bowled outside off, left alone. 102/2

43.2 J Anderson to Williamson, This is a different sort of run in with the umpire! Chris Woakes does it. This ball by Anderson is full on the pads, Williamson flicks it through backward square leg. Chris is stationed at square leg and as he looks to go to his right to get to the ball, he bumps into umpire Bruce Oxenford at square leg. The single is taken eventually and Woakes and the umpire share some smiles. 102/2

43.1 J Anderson to Williamson, On a length around off, Williamson hangs back and guides it towards point. 101/2

James Anderson is brought back into the attack.

42.6 C Woakes to Taylor, Length around off, Taylor pushes this towards covers. 101/2

42.5 C Woakes to Taylor, Full on the stumps, Taylor defends it from the crease. 101/2

42.4 C Woakes to Taylor, Gets behind the ball this time and blocks. 101/2

42.3 C Woakes to Taylor, Beaten again! Around off, Taylor looks to fiddle with it and gets beaten once more. 101/2

42.2 C Woakes to Taylor, Outside off, Taylor plays and misses. 101/2

42.1 Woakes to Taylor, NOT OUT! Kane Williamson survives. The TV umpire doesn't have enough evidence to give that out. Pitched up ball, Taylor drives this back handsomely. Woakes gets low and stretches his right hand out. Williamson comes walking down as the ball is bowled. The ball then goes to hit the stumps at the non-striker's end. Woakes is not fully sure but the players from the slip cordon go up in unison. The umpire then takes it upstairs. On seeing the replays, we see that Kane is casual to not get back in his crease but even after couple of zoom ins, the TV umpire cannot find the ball touching the hand of Woakes. Hence, he rules it in favor of the hosts, which does not please the tourists. 101/2

Is Williamson a goner? England think so. A run out appeal has been referred upstairs. The ball has hit the fingertips of Woakes and gone to hit the stumps at the non-striker's end. Is this the game-changer?

41.6 S Broad to Taylor, Drifting on the pads of Ross who flicks it towards square leg for a single. 101/2

41.5 S Broad to Taylor, Around off, Taylor goes for the flicks but gets an inside edge onto his pads and dies onto the ground. 100/2

41.4 S Broad to Taylor, Taylor drives this to mid off. 100/2

41.3 S Broad to Williamson, Back of a length ball, Williamson goes back and tucks it towards deep square leg for a run. With that comes the 100 for New Zealand and the lead is now 42. 100/2

41.2 S Broad to Williamson, Short ball down the leg, Williamson gets low and allows the ball through. 99/2

41.1 S Broad to Williamson, Length around off, Kane opens the bat face and gives it to third slip on the bounce. 99/2

40.6 C Woakes to Taylor, Defended off the back foot from within the crease. 99/2

40.5 C Woakes to Taylor, In line of the stumps, Ross blocks it with a straight bat. 99/2

40.4 C Woakes to R Taylor, FOUR! First boundary for Ross. Outside off, Taylor hangs back and cuts it past backward point for a boundary. He likes it in that area and has played it very well. 99/2

40.3 C Woakes to Taylor, Effort ball from Woakes, Ross ducks under it to let the ball through. 95/2

40.2 C Woakes to Taylor, Full on leg, Taylor whips this away through mid-wicket. A brace results. 95/2

40.1 C Woakes to Williamson, Back of a length on leg, Kane tucks it around the corner for one. 93/2

39.6 S Broad to Taylor, Full on middle and leg, RT hits it to mid on. 92/2

39.5 S Broad to Taylor, Slightly full around off, Taylor plays this along the turf for the mid off fielder to collect. 92/2

39.4 S Broad to Taylor, Taylor shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 92/2

39.3 S Broad to Taylor, Drags his length back, Taylor ducks in time to let Bairstow collect it. 92/2

39.2 S Broad to Taylor, Length ball on the stumps, Ross flicks this to the square leg fielder. 92/2

39.1 S Broad to R Taylor, Pitched up, Taylor plays this towards mid on. 92/2

38.6 C Woakes to Williamson, Full outside off, left alone. 92/2

38.5 C Woakes to Williamson, Around off, Kane pushes this towards mid off. 92/2

38.4 C Woakes to Williamson, Williamson has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 92/2

38.3 C Woakes to Williamson, Back of a length again, Williamson has been struck on his thigh pad. 92/2

38.2 C Woakes to Williamson, Outside off, Kane lets it go. 92/2

38.1 C Woakes to Williamson, Back of a length ball, Kane rocks back and taps it in front of him. 92/2

Chris Woakes will bowl from the other end.

37.6 S Broad to Taylor, Taylor gets behind the ball and pushes it on the off side. 92/2

Ross Taylor strides in next to bat.

37.5 S Broad to Latham, OUT! A wicket for England in the very first over after dinner! The English muffins have helped England get the better of Latham. 400 Test wickets for Stuart Broad and he is all pumped up. Bowls this full on middle, Latham tries flicking this through mid-wicket but hits it uppishly a little square to the man in a catching position there. Chris Woakes, the fielder, takes a regulation catch with no fuss. Latham was disappointed with himself as soon as he played that shot. A big wicket for England as the 84-run stand was looking very promising. New Zealand are 34 ahead. 92/2

37.4 S Broad to Williamson, Kane is continuing from where he left. Pitched up and Kane drives it through covers. It won't go all the way but enough for them to come back for the third. 92/1

37.3 S Broad to Latham, Drifts one into Latham's pads, he misses his flick, the balls hits his pads and rolls towards square leg as they steal a leg bye. 89/1

37.2 S Broad to Latham, Outside off, Latham chooses to leave it alone. 88/1

37.1 S Broad to Latham, Starts off by bowling one at a back of a length, Latham rocks back and taps it in front of him. 88/1

The players are done with their dinner and come out once more. Kane Williamson and Tom Latham will look to continue to pile on the runs while Stuart Broad will bowl the first over of this session. Three slips and a gully in place.

... Day 1, Session 3 ...

It will be interesting to see what their plans are post dinner. The reason being that lights will be on and Anderson and Broad might just get the ball to talk. They will look to get these two out as quickly as possible and then run through the New Zealand menu. An interesting session awaits us. Join us then.

Post drinks, Williamson and Latham didn't allow Moeen Ali to settle down and hit him for few runs. The duo then became more confident and it stroked its way to a fifty-run partnership which ensured that they get a lead, which now stands at 30. Skipper, Kane Williamson made a watchful half-century and is looking good for more. England didn't bowl that bad but just couldn't get more than a wicket.

What a session it has been for the hosts! They are slowly and steadily moving ahead in this first day's play. After being dropped early in his innings, Raval didn't haunt England as he fell to Anderson for just 3. The hosts then played with caution post that and were happy to see what the pitch has to offer. They didn't try and go after every ball outside off and were more than satisfied to play textbook Test cricket.

36.6 C Overton to Williamson, On a length on the pads, worked away round the corner for nothing. With that, it's time for players to have SUPPER! 88/1

36.5 C Overton to Williamson, Overton bends his back and bangs it short on the stumps, Williamson watches it and crouches low to let it pass. 88/1

36.4 C Overton to Williamson, FOUR! Impeccable. Such shots in the spot make you realize that batting is an art as much as it is a skill. This is pitched right up to the batsman, Williamson just push-drives it down the ground. Mid off puts a futile dive to his right and a boundary results. The lead is now worth 30. 88/1

36.3 C Overton to Williamson, Full and angling in around middle and leg, Kane is too good to miss out. He flicks it through mid-wicket and before deep square leg gets around to mop it up, a couple is taken. 84/1

36.2 C Overton to Williamson, Full on off, driven back to the bowler. 82/1

England have taken the ball yet again to the umpire. This time the rings aren't used to check it.

36.1 C Overton to Latham, On a length around off, Latham pushes it towards cover-point for a single. 82/1

A longish discussion ensues between Overton and Root. A short leg in place now.

35.6 M Ali to Williamson, Flatter on the stumps, KW gets behind it and blocks. 81/1

35.5 M Ali to Williamson, Around off, lunged and blocked. 81/1

35.4 M Ali to Williamson, Once again Kane comes down the track but this time just bunts it. 81/1

35.3 M Ali to Williamson, Williamson gets down the track to this one, somehow pushes this one through covers. Gets a brace as a result. 81/1

35.2 M Ali to Williamson, This one is defended off the front foot with a prod. 79/1

35.1 M Ali to Williamson, Floated outside off, it spins in a touch. Kane goes back and slaps it towards point. 79/1

34.6 C Overton to Williamson, On the pads, nudged away to fine leg for one. 79/1

34.5 C Overton to Williamson, This ball is defended off the back foot towards the bowler. 78/1

34.4 C Overton to Williamson, FOUR! 27th Test fifty for Kane Williamson! Not the best way to get there but he'll take it nonetheless. This is full around off, Williamson looks to push it down the ground. But the ball takes the outside edge and flies past second slip. Wasn't too far from the man. It then goes away to the fence behind. This is a really good hand from the skipper, leading from the front. New Zealand's lead at this juncture is 20, while the partnership is worth 70. 78/1

34.3 C Overton to Williamson, Full and angling in, flicked straight to mid-wicket. 74/1

34.2 C Overton to Williamson, This one is pushed towards covers from the crease. 74/1

34.1 C Overton to Williamson, Delivered on a length outside off, Kane goes back and glides it towards point. 74/1

33.6 M Ali to Latham, Tom goes back to this one and finds the cover fielder with the push. 74/1

33.5 M Ali to Latham, Quicker outside off, pushed towards covers. 74/1

33.4 M Ali to Latham, Flighted ball on the stumps, defended by coming down the track. 74/1

33.3 M Ali to Williamson, Now Williamson gets forward and wrists it towards mid on for a single. The stand moves to 66. 74/1

33.2 M Ali to Latham, Latham turns this one towards wide mid on for a single. 73/1

33.1 M Ali to Latham, Tossed up around off, defended with a lunge. 72/1

32.6 C Overton to Williamson, FOUR! Williamson is going from strength to strength. This is on a back of a length outside off, Williamson hops a touch and slaps it past backward point for a boundary. He is 5 shy of his personal fifty, even as New Zealand are 14 ahead now. 72/1

32.5 C Overton to Tom Latham, Short in length, pulled away through square leg for one. 68/1

Issue with the ball. England have taken it to the umpire. He checks it with the help of the 8-shaped gauge and deems it fit to continue.

32.4 C Overton to Latham, Punched off the back foot towards the man at covers. 67/1

32.3 C Overton to Latham, Outside off, defended off the back foot. 67/1

32.2 C Overton to Latham, Outside off on a fuller length, Latham doesn't bother playing at that. 67/1

32.1 C Overton to Latham, Hurled on a length, punched off the back foot towards covers. 67/1

Another spell for Craig Overton now.

31.6 M Ali to Williamson, Slower through the air, defended off the front foot by KW. 67/1

31.5 M Ali to Williamson, Served on the stumps, blocked from the crease. 67/1

31.4 M Ali to Williamson, Floated on the stumps, defended with a prod. 67/1

31.3 M Ali to Latham, Flatter on the pads, worked away round the corner for one. 67/1

31.2 M Ali to Latham, Latham gets down the track but defends this one. 66/1

31.1 M Ali to Latham, Tossed up on the stumps, Tom lunges and blocks. 66/1

30.6 J Anderson to Williamson, On a length outside off, Kane jumps and pushes it towards the bowler. 66/1

30.5 J Anderson to Williamson, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 66/1

30.4 J Anderson to Williamson, FOUR! This one is even better. Overpitched outside off, Kane gets a stride out and unfurls yet another lovely cover drive. Beats the man diving at that position and he moves on to 41 with the boundary. 66/1

30.3 J Anderson to Williamson, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 62/1

30.2 J Anderson to Williamson, Full on length, driven down the ground for nothing. 62/1

30.1 J Anderson to Williamson, FOUR! Wow! Glorious! This is hurled outside off on a length, Williamson hops a bit and punches it to the off side. Finds the gap between mid off and covers and gets a boundary. 62/1

29.6 M Ali to Williamson, SCORES LEVEL! Ali floats it from round the stumps, Williamson wrists it towards wide mid on for a single. It also raises the 50-run stand between him and Latham. Nice hand from the skipper here. 58/1

29.5 M Ali to Latham, Pushed towards mid on for a single. 57/1

29.4 M Ali to Latham, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 56/1

29.3 M Ali to Tom Latham, Flatter and quicker outside off, Latham goes back and cuts it past backward point for a brace. 56/1

29.2 M Ali to Latham, Tossed up on middle, Tom slinks down the track and keeps it out. 54/1

A leg slip in place now.

29.1 M Ali to Latham, Floated on the stumps, defended with a lunge forward. 54/1

28.6 J Anderson to Williamson, On a length, whipped away towards mid-wicket. A maiden to begin this spell for Jimmy. 54/1

28.5 J Anderson to Williamson, Defended with the full face of the bat from the crease. 54/1

28.4 J Anderson to Williamson, Outside off on a fuller length, hit towards mid off. 54/1

28.3 J Anderson to Williamson, Hurled on a length outside off, Kane hops a touch and pushes it towards covers for nothing. 54/1

28.2 J Anderson to Williamson, Punched off the back foot to the off side. 54/1

28.1 J Anderson to Williamson, Full and outside off, Williamson defends this one with a lunge. The ball goes off the outer edge towards gully. 54/1

James Anderson is brought back for another spell.

27.6 M Ali to Latham, Latham gets his front foot ahead and defends this one with the full face. A maiden for Ali now. 54/1

27.5 M Ali to Latham, Served on the stumps, Tom gets down the track but finds mid on with the flick. 54/1

27.4 M Ali to Latham, Quicker on the stumps, Tom blocks. 54/1

27.3 M Ali to Latham, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 54/1

27.2 M Ali to Latham, Floated up around off, defended with a lunge. 54/1

27.1 M Ali to Latham, Flatter outside off, Tom goes back and slaps it towards covers. 54/1

26.6 S Broad to Williamson, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 54/1

Nice point. Simon Doull on air analyses Stuart Broad's action. He observes that as he releases the ball, his head and hence his body, fall away to the other side. What it also does, is the fingers are on the side of the ball then and not on the middle. This, according to Doull, makes Broad lose his zip.

26.5 S Broad to Williamson, Full on the stumps, driven back down the ground. Mid on intercepts it. 54/1

26.4 S Broad to Williamson, Full outside off, Kane lets it come to the bat before giving it direction towards point. 54/1

26.3 S Broad to Williamson, Full outside off, pushed defensively towards covers. 54/1

26.2 S Broad to Williamson, On the pads, clipped to mid-wicket. 54/1

26.1 S Broad to Williamson, Angling in on a length, Williamson gets inside the line and flicks it away through square leg for a couple. The trail gets down to 4 now. 54/1

25.6 M Ali to Latham, This one is stonewalled with a straight bat face. 52/1

25.5 M Ali to Latham, Flighted ball on the stumps, Latham gets down the track and whips it away through mid-wicket for a brace. 52/1

25.4 M Ali to Latham, Nicely flighted, Tom pushes it towards mid on. 50/1

25.3 M Ali to Latham, Latham lunges and blocks it off the front foot. 50/1

25.2 M Ali to Latham, Slight confusion yet again! Tossed up delivery around off and middle, Latham gets low and sweeps it past short leg. He quickly comes down in search of a run, without having a look at his partner. Realises his folly and makes it back on time. 50/1

25.1 M Ali to Latham, Floated outside off, pushed towards covers for nothing. 50/1

Meanwhile, Moeen Ali gets a change of ends. Will that change his fortunes?

A quick change of gloves for Kane Williamson. He also has a quick sip.

24.6 S Broad to Williamson, This delivery is defended towards point for nothing. 50/1

24.5 S Broad to Williamson, Full outside off, defended off the front foot back towards the bowler. 50/1

24.4 S Broad to Williamson, Punched off the back foot towards covers. 50/1

24.3 S Broad to Williamson, On a length outside off, Kane lets it go. 50/1

24.2 S Broad to Williamson, FOUR! BEAUTIFUL. Slightly overpitched outside off, Williamson gets his stride out and takes out the cover drive. The placement and the timing is enough to take it to the fence. This also brings up the 50 runs for the Kiwis. 50/1

24.1 S Broad to Williamson, On a length around off, punched off the back foot towards covers. 46/1

Stuart Broad is brought back for another spell. In terms of success, New Zealand will have ticked yet another box as they have attacked Ali to force him out of the attack.

23.6 C Woakes to Latham, On a length around off, defended down the ground for nothing. A harmless maiden from Woakes. 46/1

23.5 C Woakes to Latham, Full on the stumps, defended with a straight bat back towards the bowler. 46/1

23.4 C Woakes to Latham, On a length down the leg side, Tom has a go but misses. 46/1

23.3 C Woakes to Latham, Full outside off, Latham lets it be. 46/1

23.2 C Woakes to Latham, Bouncer on the stumps, Latham ducks under it. 46/1

23.1 C Woakes to Latham, Full on off, driven to mid off. 46/1

22.6 M Ali to Williamson, FOUR! Deft and clever. Served in line of the stumps, Williamson plays the paddle just past the left of the keeper. The ball has enough to run away to the fence behind. 46/1

22.5 M Ali to Williamson, Tossed up outside off, Kane prods forward in defense. 42/1

22.4 M Ali to Williamson, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 42/1

22.3 M Ali to Williamson, Floated on the pads worked away round the corner for nothing. 42/1

22.2 M Ali to Williamson, Flatter on off, punched towards covers. There was a slight confusion as Kane started running but both of them were ball-watching. In the end, the run is denied at the right time. 42/1

22.1 M Ali to Williamson, Floated around off, defended off the front foot to the off side. 42/1

Long on in place, a bit wider. Also a silly mid on is positioned.

21.6 C Woakes to Williamson, Outside off, pushed towards gully for one. 42/1

21.5 C Woakes to Williamson, Another appeal! My colleagues here spot the inside edge but perhaps Woakes doesn't. He delivers this on a length, Williamson looks to defend but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads. A prolonged appeal from Chris is turned down. Replay shows why. 41/1

21.4 C Woakes to Latham, Nice shot. Seeing the full ball, Tom gets forward and pushes it through covers for a single. 41/1

21.3 C Woakes to Latham, Full outside off, left alone. 40/1

21.2 C Woakes to Latham, Full on the stumps, defended with a lunge. 40/1

21.1 C Woakes to Latham, Fuller ball angling away, Latham gets forward and blocks. 40/1

20.6 M Ali to Williamson, FOUR! Lovely, lovely stroke! Flighted delivery yet again, Williamson decides to put his dancing shoes on again. Gets to the pitch of the ball and hits it straight over the bowler's head for a boundary. Safest spot, 10 runs off the over. 40/1

20.5 M Ali to Williamson, Quicker on the stumps, kept out with a forward defense. 36/1

20.4 M Ali to Williamson, SIX! Wow, that came out of nowhere! Tossed up delivery around off, Williamson gets down the track in a flash. Makes nice contact as he hits this one high over long on for half a dozen. 36/1

20.3 M Ali to Williamson, Fuller on the stumps, hit back towards the bowler. 30/1

20.2 M Ali to Williamson, Floated up around middle, Kane comes down the track and blocks. 30/1

20.1 M Ali to Williamson, Ali begins with a quicker flatter ball on the stumps, Williamson goes back and works it away to the on side. 30/1

The bearded Moeen Ali is brought into the attack. He didn't have the best of times with the ball in the Ashes. Will he do well here?

19.6 C Woakes to Latham, Length ball around off, blocked from the crease. 30/1

19.5 C Woakes to Latham, Full on off, defended off the front foot. 30/1

19.4 Woakes to Latham, NOT OUT! England lose a review and Tom Latham survives. Full on the pads, Latham misses the flick and the ball goes off the pads to the off side. England appeal big time and aren't happy about not getting the nod. They have a small chat and opt for DRS. There is no inside edge and when the Ball Tracker comes into play, it is seen that the ball pitches outside leg. 30/1

Huge appeal for LBW against Tom Latham. England haven't got the umpire's nod. They have a quick chat and take it upstairs. Looks to be pitching outside leg on the first look...

19.3 C Woakes to Latham, Hurled outside off, left alone. 30/1

19.2 C Woakes to Williamson, Nicely done. On a length outside off, Kane hangs back, hops a touch and punches it through backward point. Gets three for the effort. 30/1

19.1 C Woakes to Williamson, On a length around off and middle, Williamson fails to tuck it away and wears it high on the thigh pad. 27/1

Drinks have been taken. New Zealand after losing an early wicket, are being patient and not playing too many attacking strokes.

18.6 C Overton to Latham, Latham punches the ball on the offside for a dot. 27/1

18.5 C Overton to Williamson, On the pads this time, Kane works it towards square leg and picks up a run. 27/1

18.4 C Overton to Williamson, Length around off, Williamson taps it on the off side. 26/1

18.3 C Overton to Williamson, Easily done by Williamson, back of a length again, Kane gets behind the ball and works it to square leg for a couple. 26/1

18.2 C Overton to Latham, Back of a length ball, Latham shuffles in his crease and works it to deep square leg for one. 24/1

18.1 C Overton to Latham, Defended off the back foot by Latham. 23/1

17.6 C Woakes to Latham, Back of a length, Tom tucks it away to the leg for one. 23/1

17.5 C Woakes to Latham, Pitched up, Latham drives this towards mid off for a dot. 22/1

17.4 C Woakes to Latham, Latham gets behind the ball and defends it. 22/1

17.3 C Woakes to Latham, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 22/1

17.2 C Woakes to Latham, Outside off now, Latham lets it be. 22/1

17.1 C Woakes to Williamson, A run after 30 deliveries. A cheer from the crowd as well, a gentle push towards point gets Kane a single. 22/1

16.6 C Overton to Latham, Five maidens in a row now. Length on middle, Latham whips this to the square leg fielder. 21/1

16.5 C Overton to Latham, Shortish length delivery, Latham defends it off his back foot. 21/1

16.4 C Overton to Latham, Latham blocks this with a straight bat. 21/1

16.3 C Overton to Latham, Outside off, Latham looks to put bat on ball but fails. 21/1

16.2 C Overton to Tom Latham, That ball has taken the inside edge onto the pads of Tom. 21/1

16.1 C Overton to Latham, Back of a length ball, Latham defends this off his back foot. 21/1

15.6 C Woakes to Williamson, Slightly fuller in length, Williamson gets low and blocks it. Four maidens on the trot now. 21/1

15.5 Woakes to Williamson, Stifled appeal from the players but to no avail. Back of a length ball, hurried onto Williamson and hits him high on the knee roll. The players appeal unsuccessfully. Root from the slip cordon asks Woakes about the review, but he is seen telling that it could be sliding down leg. 21/1

15.4 C Woakes to Williamson, Kane plants his foot and plays this on the ground. 21/1

15.3 C Woakes to Williamson, Watchful batting from the Kiwis as the skipper defends this one too. 21/1

15.2 C Woakes to Williamson, Outside off, Kane leaves it alone. 21/1

15.1 C Woakes to Williamson, Kane shows the full face of the bat and blocks this. 21/1

14.6 C Overton to Latham, Back-to-back maidens for Overton. Latham leaves this ball outside the off stump. 21/1

14.5 C Overton to Latham, Back of a length, Latham rocks back and punches it on the off for nothing. 21/1

14.4 C Overton to Latham, Outside that off pole, Latham gets behind it and plays it to mid off. 21/1

14.3 C Overton to Latham, Around off, Tom shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 21/1

14.2 C Overton to Latham, Drags his length back, Latham ducks under it. 21/1

14.1 C Overton to Tom Latham, Pitched up, Latham leans and drives this for the mid off fielder to collect. 21/1

13.6 C Woakes to Williamson, Outside off, Williamson leaves it alone. 21/1

13.5 C Woakes to Williamson, Too wide for Kane to play at it. 21/1

13.4 C Woakes to Williamson, Outside off, Williamson lets Jonny take this. 21/1

13.3 C Woakes to Williamson, Length in line of the stumps, Williamson plays it to mid off along the turf. 21/1

13.2 C Woakes to Williamson, Outside off, Kane reaches for it and guides this to the short third man fielder. 21/1

13.1 C Woakes to Williamson, Around off on a back of a length, Williamson does well to defend it. 21/1

Chris Woakes is introduced to the bowling crease.

12.6 C Overton to Latham, Back of a length ball, Latham defends this off his back foot. 21/1

12.5 C Overton to Latham, Tom lets this ball go outside his off stump. 21/1

12.4 C Overton to Latham, Latham defends this off his front foot. 21/1

12.3 C Overton to Latham, Back of a length ball, Latham hops and blocks it. 21/1

12.2 C Overton to Latham, Outside off, Latham goes after this it but misses his cut. 21/1

12.1 C Overton to Latham, Back of a length ball, Latham has been struck on his thigh pad as he misses his flick. 21/1

Craig Overton is brought into the attack.

11.6 S Broad to Williamson, FOUR! Perfect cover drive from the skipper. Pitched up around off, Kane leans forward and crisply drives it past the cover fielder for a boundary. 21/1

11.5 S Broad to Williamson, Williamson shoulders arms to let that one through. 17/1

11.4 S Broad to Williamson, Kane gets forward and taps it on off. 17/1

11.3 S Broad to Williamson, Defended off the back foot by KW. 17/1

11.2 S Broad to Williamson, Around off, Williamson opens the bat face and plays it along the turf. 17/1

11.1 S Broad to Williamson, On middle, Kane plays this along the turf. 17/1

10.6 J Anderson to Latham, Length on middle, Latham blocks it. 17/1

10.5 J Anderson to Latham, Tom lets the ball go outside his off stump. 17/1

10.4 J Anderson to Tom Latham, FOUR! Even better this time! Full of authority. Anderson pitches it up again, Latham drives it superbly through covers for back-to-back boundaries. 17/1

10.3 J Anderson to Latham, FOUR! Overpitched and Latham quickly gets bat to it and eases it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 13/1

10.2 J Anderson to Latham, The ball has taken the inside edge of Latham's bat and thudded into his pads. 9/1

10.1 J Anderson to Latham, Outside off, Latham lets the keeper collect it. 9/1

9.6 S Broad to Williamson, In line of the stumps, Kane covers his stumps and defends it. 9/1

9.5 S Broad to Williamson, Outside off, Kane plays and misses. 9/1

9.4 S Broad to Latham, Played with soft hands to the off side and gets to the other end. 9/1

9.3 S Broad to Latham, Outside off, left alone. 8/1

9.2 S Broad to Latham, Back of a length ball, Latham looks to tuck it around the corner but the ball hits him on the thigh pad. 8/1

9.1 S Broad to Latham, Around off, Latham defends this. 8/1

8.6 J Anderson to Williamson, Ends the over by letting the ball go outside his off stump. Wicket-maiden for Anderson. 8/1

8.5 J Anderson to Williamson, In line of the stumps, Williamson blocks it with a straight bat. 8/1

8.4 J Anderson to Williamson, Kane shoulders arms to let that one through. 8/1

8.3 J Anderson to Williamson, Williamson gets behind the ball and watchfully defends it. 8/1

The skipper, Kane Williamson walks in next.

8.2 J Anderson to Raval, OUT! Raval has to depart. The dropped catch doesn't haunt the English much. Anderson strikes to the delight of his teammates. Back of a length ball on middle and leg, Raval tries to defend it from the crease but gets an healthy edge on it. The ball goes towards the keeper and Bairstow takes the easiest of catches. They start their celebrations and up goes the umpire's finger. 8/1

8.1 J Anderson to Raval, Raval has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 8/0

7.6 S Broad to Latham, Latham flicks this ball off his pads. 8/0

7.5 S Broad to Raval, Good running. Back of a length delivery, Raval taps this towards covers and quickly gets to the other end. 8/0

7.4 S Broad to Raval, Back of a length ball, Jeet is tentative and the ball almost kisses his outside edge. 7/0

7.3 S Broad to Raval, On middle, Raval gets behind the ball this time and taps it in front of him. 7/0

7.2 S Broad to Raval, Not this time! Back of a length ball around off, Jeet looks to poke at it and gets beaten. 7/0

7.1 S Broad to Raval, New Zealand are happy to let the balls go outside their off stump, unlike England. Raval leaves this one too, outside off. 7/0

6.6 J Anderson to Latham, Outside off, Tom cuts it to point. 7/0

6.5 J Anderson to Latham, Tom lets this ball go outside this off pole. 7/0

6.4 J Anderson to Latham, Back of a length ball, Latham rocks back and plays it with soft hands. 7/0

6.3 J Anderson to Latham, Fifth stump line, Latham doesn't bother playing at it. 7/0

6.2 J Anderson to Latham, Latham taps this beside the bowler and decides to take a quick run. Raval rightly sends him back. 7/0

6.1 J Anderson to Latham, Outside off, left alone. 7/0

5.6 S Broad to Raval, Serves this on middle and leg, Raval hits this for the mid-wicket fielder to collect. 7/0

5.5 S Broad to Raval, In line of the stumps, Raval defends this with a straight bat. 7/0

5.4 S Broad to Raval, Jeet chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 7/0

5.3 S Broad to Raval, Around off, Raval looks to flirt at it but gets beaten. 7/0

5.2 S Broad to Raval, Pitched up, Raval drives this to mid off. 7/0

5.1 S Broad to Raval, Around off, Raval watchfully defends this. 7/0

4.6 J Anderson to Latham, Defended off the front foot by Latham presenting the full face of the bat. 7/0

4.5 J Anderson to Latham, On middle and leg, Latham gets an inside edge onto his pads trying to flick it away. 7/0

4.4 J Anderson to Latham, Length ball on off, Tom gets behind it and sees it off. 7/0

4.3 J Anderson to Latham, Latham defends it from within the crease. 7/0

4.2 J Anderson to Latham, Full on middle, Latham drives it to mid off. 7/0

4.1 J Anderson to Tom Latham, FOUR! Edged and in the gap. Outside off on a driving length, Latham flashes hard at it. The ball goes off the outside edge and flies between gully and third slip for a boundary. 7/0

3.6 S Broad to J Raval, Length around off, Raval gets an inside edge onto the pads. 3/0

3.5 S Broad to J Raval, Pitched up, Raval hits it to mid on. 3/0

3.4 S Broad to J Raval, DROPPED! Poor Broad. This time he gets the outside edge but Root has put it down. Darts this on leg, the ball angles away from Raval who tries to flick it. He gets a thick edge to it and it flies towards the slip cordon. The skipper, at second slip, didn't commit to it as he sees a diving Malan from third slip. Dawid doesn't get his hand to it and the ball pops out of Joe's hands. Raval gets a life, something that England wouldn't have wanted. 3/0

3.3 S Broad to Raval, Beaten! That almost got the outside edge. Broad serves this around off, Raval tries poking at it but misses. 3/0

3.2 S Broad to Raval, Better from Broad in this over. Bowling on that off pole and making the batsman think. Around off again, Raval watches it go through. 3/0

3.1 S Broad to Raval, Raval lets this ball go to the keeper. 3/0

2.6 J Anderson to Latham, Latham defends this on his back foot. 3/0

2.5 J Anderson to Latham, Around off, Tom shoulders arms to this one. 3/0

2.4 J Anderson to Latham, Jaffa! Length ball angling away, forces Latham to play at it. He does so and the ball just passes his outside edge. 3/0

2.3 J Anderson to Latham, Outside off, Latham tries to guide this past the cordon but gives it on the bounce to the third slip fielder. 3/0

2.2 J Anderson to Latham, On that fourth stump line, a good leave by Tom. 3/0

2.1 J Anderson to Latham, Length, around off, Latham is solid in his defense. 3/0

1.6 S Broad to Raval, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 3/0

1.5 S Broad to Latham, Fuller in length, Tom eases this through mid-wicket and moves to the other end. 3/0

1.4 S Broad to Latham, Strange line from Broad, all of his four balls have been on that leg stump line. Latham, works this to the square leg fielder. 2/0

1.3 S Broad to Latham, On middle and leg, Latham plays this towards mid-wicket. 2/0

1.2 S Broad to Raval, On the pads again, this time Raval flicks it in the gap and will get one. 2/0

1.1 S Broad to Raval, Broad starts by bowling one on the pads, Raval flicks it to square leg. 1/0

Stuart Broad will bowl from the other end.

0.6 J Anderson to Latham, Latham shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 1/0

0.5 J Anderson to Latham, Length around off, Tom Blocks this covering his stumps. 1/0

0.4 J Anderson to Latham, Length in line of the stumps, Latham blocks it. 1/0

0.3 J Anderson to Latham, The ball is down the leg side but Latham still goes after it and misses his flick. 1/0

0.2 J Anderson to Latham, Bowls this outside off, Latham points his bat skywards and leaves it alone. 1/0

0.1 J Anderson to Raval, Risky run first up! This is on a fullish length around off, Raval taps it towards covers and sets off. Latham responds. The fielder from covers gets to the ball and fires an underarm throw at the striker's end but misses even as Latham was diving to make it in. Could have been catastrophic, had he hit. Raval and New Zealand are underway. 1/0

