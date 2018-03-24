Live Cricket Score, New Zealand vs England, First Test, Day 4 in Auckland: Root, Stoneman Steady Ship

File image of Stoneman. (Getty Images)

No further alarms for England after the early loss of Alastair Cook. Root and Stoneman ensure that England can have a better supper for now but they still trail by 331 runs. Early on, the New Zealand tail stuck along with Henry Nicholls and seen to it that the lead swells to 369. England then came out to bat and already have their backs to the wall as they lost the former skipper early. Root and Stoneman now are in the middle and are trying to build a partnership.

11.6 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Wide outside off stump, Stoneman leaves it alone. That's Dinner, England trail by 331! 38/1

11.5 Tim Southee to Stoneman, FOUR! Beautifully done! Another pitched up ball on middle and leg, Stoneman hits it along the turf through mid on for a boundary. 38/1

11.4 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Pitched up, Mark hits it to mid on. 34/1

11.3 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Back of a length ball on leg, Mark his hit high on the thigh pad after missing his flick. 34/1

11.2 Tim Southee to M Stoneman, FOUR. Digs this in short on middle and off, Stoneman pulls this away through mid-wicket. Jeet Raval the fielder there, dives and stops the ball but after the umpire confirming it with the TV umpire, it seems that Raval has touched the rope when he had the ball in his hands. 34/1

11.1 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Comes in from over the wicket, lands it on a good length around off and it moves away from Stoneman after pitching who is happy to let it be. 30/1

10.6 de Grandhomme to Root, Length around off, Root plays it into the ground with soft hands. 30/1

10.5 de Grandhomme to Root, Covers his stumps and taps it in front of him. 30/1

10.4 de Grandhomme to Root, FOUR. Full outside off, Root leans forward and slices it uppishly just past the third slip fielder. The ball runs away to the fence for a boundary. 30/1

10.3 de Grandhomme to M Stoneman, Pitched up, Stoneman drives it towards covers and quickly pushes for the run. 26/1

10.2 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, Outside off, Stoneman doesn't bother fiddling with it. 25/1

10.1 de Grandhomme to Stoneman, A tad fuller, on middle and off, Mark plays it to cover-point. 25/1

9.6 Tim Southee to Root, Root has flicked the ball off his pads. 25/1

9.5 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Back of a length ball on off, Mark punches this through the line for a single. 25/1

9.4 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Beauty! Almost got the outside edge of Stoneman's bat. Lands this on middle at a good length, invites Mark forward who gets beaten on his defense. 24/1

9.3 Tim Southee to Stoneman, This ball is way outside the off stump, easy leave for Stoneman. 24/1

9.2 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Mark shoulders arms to let that one through. 24/1

9.1 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Outside off, Stoneman chooses to leave it alone. 24/1

8.6 T Boult to Root, Played through mid-wicket by Joe. 24/1

8.5 T Boult to Root, Boult is playing with the angle, comes steaming in from over the wicket now. Pitches it on middle and leg, Root is solid in his defense. 24/1

8.4 T Boult to Root, Comes from round the wicket, lands it at a back of a length, Root hangs back and slices it to the point fielder. 24/1

8.3 T Boult to Root, On that fourth stump line, Root watches it go through the keeper. 24/1

8.2 T Boult to Root, Outside off, left alone. 24/1

8.1 T Boult to Root, Joe chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 24/1

7.6 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Outside off, Stoneman fails to put bat on ball. 24/1

7.5 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Wide outside off stump, Mark leaves it alone. 24/1

7.4 Tim Southee to Root, Will get just one this time as he flicks it towards square the leg fielder. 24/1

7.3 Tim Southee to Root, Finds the gap this time, Root flicks it in the gap through mid-wicket for a brace. 23/1

7.2 Tim Southee to Root, Pushes his length further up, Joe works it to square leg. 21/1

7.1 Tim Southee to Root, Root rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball on the off. 21/1

6.6 T Boult to Stoneman, Around off, Stoneman punches this through cover-point. Finds the gap and after some confusion they still manage to get the second. 21/1

6.5 T Boult to Stoneman, Short outside off, Stoneman goes for the upper cut but arches back a way too much. He gets beaten and the keeper collects it at a good height. 19/1

6.4 T Boult to Stoneman, This one will be picked up by the mid on fielder after Stoneman hits it to him. 19/1

6.3 T Boult to Stoneman, Pitches it up on leg, Mark flicks this for the square leg fielder to collect. 19/1

6.2 T Boult to Stoneman, Back of a length ball, Stoneman hangs back and blocks it. 19/1

6.1 T Boult to M Stoneman, FOUR BYES! Over Stoneman and Watling and runs away to the fine leg boundary. Boult bangs this one short, Stoneman ducks under it and it goes over the keeper for a boundary. 19/1

5.6 Tim Southee to Root, Covers his stumps and taps it in front of him. 15/1

5.5 Tim Southee to Root, This ball is way outside the off stump, easy leave for Joe. 15/1

5.4 Tim Southee to Root, Hint of swing from Southee. Serves this on off, the ball moves away from Root who looks to flirt at it but gets beaten. 15/1

5.3 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Full on middle and off, Stoneman slices this towards covers for a run. 15/1

5.2 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Fuller in length just outside off, Stoneman gets low and looks to drive but is beaten once again. 14/1

5.1 Tim Southee to Stoneman, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 14/1

4.6 T Boult to Root, On that fourth stump channel, Root plants his foot forward, but gets beaten outside his off pole. 14/1

4.5 T Boult to Root, Root shoulders arms to let that one through. 14/1

4.4 T Boult to Root, Peach! Very good line and length from Boult. Lands this around off, the ball jags back and goes through the gap between bat and pad. Almost gets an inside edge to the keeper. 14/1

4.3 T Boult to Joe Root, Full around off, Joe drives this for the mid off fielder to collect. 14/1

4.2 T Boult to Root, Root lets the ball go outside his off stump. 14/1

4.1 T Boult to Root, The ball is too wide on the off side for Root to make any contact. 14/1

3.6 Tim Southee to Root, Superb drive through covers. Full outside off, Root leans ahead and drives it in the gap and will come back for the third run. 14/1

3.5 Tim Southee to Root, Root covers his stumps and blocks this. 11/1

3.4 Tim Southee to Root, FOUR! Top edge but safe! Tim bangs this one short on leg, Root goes for the pull but gets a top edge fine down the leg side. A streaky way to get your first boundary. 11/1

3.3 Tim Southee to Root, Root shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 7/1

3.2 Tim Southee to Root, Root defends it from within the crease. 7/1

3.1 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Full on off, Stoneman looks to clip it away but is a bit early in closing the face of the bat. Gets a leading edge towards cover for a single. 7/1

2.6 T Boult to Root, Ohh! Length down the leg, Root goes after it but misses his flick. A very good over comes to an end. 6/1

Joe Root walks to the middle to bat next. A lot of responsibility lies on his shoulders.

2.5 T Boult to Cook, OUT! Caught down the leg side! An early wicket and the chef has to depart. This is what happens when you don't get your feet moving. He was on his back foot for previous length balls but Boult pitches this one full and it is heading down leg. Cook goes for the lazy flick but gets a feather to it. The ball goes towards Watling who dives to his right and takes a good low catch. The players go up in unison and it didn't take time for the umpire to raise his finger. A dejected Cook has to take the long walk back. Back-to-back failures for the southpaw. 6/1

2.4 T Boult to Cook, Short and wide, Cook cuts it towards gully. Williamson stationed there, dives and manages to get fingertips to it. It took the sting of the ball and the batsmen pick up a couple. 6/0

2.3 T Boult to Cook, Length ball on the stumps, Cook covers his stump and blocks it. 4/0

2.2 T Boult to Cook, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 4/0

2.1 T Boult to Cook, Pitched up, Cook plays this to mid-wicket for nothing. 4/0

1.6 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Outside off, left alone. 4/0

1.5 Tim Southee to Stoneman, FOUR! Up and over. Tim drags his length back, Stoneman rocks back and pulls it over mid-wicket for the first boundary. That should give him some confidence. 4/0

1.4 Tim Southee to M Stoneman, Outside off, Stoneman plays at it but gets an edge which lands short of Williamson at gully. The Kiwi skipper dives to stop a certain boundary. 0/0

1.3 Tim Southee to Stoneman, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 0/0

1.2 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Slower ball on a good length, Stoneman looks to work it on the on side but gets a leading edge well short of the bowler. 0/0

1.1 Tim Southee to Stoneman, Tim lands this from over the wicket outside off, Stoneman doesn't bother playing at it. 0/0

Tim Southee will bowl from the other end.

0.6 T Boult to Cook, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. Boult continuing from where he left off, a maiden to begin with now. 0/0

0.5 T Boult to Cook, Length around off, Cook shoulders arms to this one. 0/0

0.4 T Boult to Cook, Outside off, Cook chooses to leave it alone. 0/0

0.3 T Boult to Cook, This time Cook gets behind the ball and blocks it. 0/0

0.2 T Boult to Cook, Another play and a miss. Length around the fourth stump channel, Cook plays but gets beaten. 0/0

0.1 T Boult to Cook, Boult starts with a length delivery just outside off, Cook pokes at it but misses. 0/0

