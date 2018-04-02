Live Cricket Score, New Zealand vs England, Second Test, Day 5 in Christchurch: Kiwis Look to Save Test Against England

AFP

Commentary (New Zealand innings)

Joe Root brings himself back on.

102.6 J Leach to Sodhi, No run. 235/7

102.5 J Leach to Sodhi, No run. 235/7

102.4 J Leach to Sodhi, No run. 235/7

102.3 J Leach to Sodhi, Quicker one around middle and leg, worked towards short leg off the back foot. 235/7

102.2 J Leach to Sodhi, Flatter through the air outside off, Sodhi with a little stride forward smothers it away. 235/7

102.1 J Leach to Sodhi, Flighted delivery outside off, blocked in front of the silly point fielder. 235/7

101.6 M Wood to Wagner, Watches the short ball till the last moment and crouches low to let it sail over him to the fence. This is good stuff from Wagner. 235/7

101.5 M Wood to Wagner, Shortish and around middle and off, Wagner places it through point. They don't run though. 235/7

101.4 M Wood to Wagner, Once again Wood hits the deck hard, aims at the body of the batsman, Wagner sits under it again. 235/7

101.3 M Wood to Wagner, Bangs short again, Wagner rises on his toes and safely taps it on the pitch. 235/7

101.2 M Wood to Wagner, Fuller in length and angling away towards off, Neil looks to defend but gets it off the outer edge towards the point fielder. 235/7

101.1 M Wood to Wagner, Short delivery on middle and leg, Wagner is quick to take evasive action as he ducks under it. 235/7

100.6 J Leach to Sodhi, Flattish in nature, IS blocks it out watchfully this time. 235/7

100.5 J Leach to Sodhi, Flighted ball around leg, turning away, Sodhi gets down on one knee to bring out the big slog. Misses it completely. 235/7

100.4 J Leach to Sodhi, Leach comes from around the wicket and pitches it outside leg, Sodhi pads it away. 235/7

100.3 J Leach to Sodhi, Slower through the air around middle and off, blocked into the ground. 235/7

100.2 J Leach to Sodhi, Flatter delivery around middle and leg, Ish Sodhi jams it out towards short leg. 235/7

100.1 J Leach to Sodhi, Flighted delivery outside off, defended in front of the silly point fielder. 235/7

99.6 M Wood to Wagner, Short and down leg, easy duck for Wagner. 235/7

99.5 M Wood to Wagner, Short and angling away towards off, Neil pushes it away from the body. The ball hits the sticker of his bat and bounces in front of Cook at silly point. 235/7

99.4 M Wood to Wagner, Wagner takes his bottom hand off on this short ball as he defends it down. 235/7

99.3 M Wood to Sodhi, Just past the diving square leg fielder! Shortish delivery, climbing on Sodhi who hops across and fends it away. It goes uppishly towards square leg but just wide of the diving Vince at square leg. A single taken. Lucky, Ishhhh! 235/7

99.2 M Wood to Sodhi, Is right back to a short ball and drops it back down on the pitch. 234/7

99.1 M Wood to Sodhi, Shortish delivery from around the wicket, Sodhi hops back and taps it beside the pitch. 234/7

98.6 Joe Root to Wagner, Tossed up ball on off, defended off the front foot to end the over. 234/7

98.5 Joe Root to Sodhi, Oh dear, the short leg fielder takes a beating. Sodhi unfurls another firm pull shot and it hits Cook on the back. The ball deflects to mid-wicket and they take a run. Few concerned faces surround the former English skipper but he gives a thumbs up. You don't often see senior players fielding in a close-in position at bat-pad. 234/7

98.4 Joe Root to Sodhi, FOUR! Just a fractionally short of a length ball and Sodhi once again has a crack at it. Connects well and smashes it in front of square leg for a boundary. 233/7

98.3 Joe Root to Sodhi, Loopy and on off, defended off the front foot. 229/7

98.2 Joe Root to Sodhi, Spinning in from around off, defended off the back foot. 229/7

98.1 Joe Root to Sodhi, FOUR! A gentle loosener, short and around off, Ish goes deep inside the crease and powers his pull shot over mid-wicket for a boundary. 229/7

Physio comes out. Maybe to have a look at Wagner. But the umpire sends him back quickly. Meanwhile, Joe Root returns in the attack.

97.6 M Wood to Wagner, Rising delivery again, around off, Wagner remains back and somehow keeps it out safely on the off side. 225/7

97.5 M Wood to Wagner, Short around rib cage, Wagner fends at it awkwardly. He gets hit on the elbow. 225/7

97.4 M Wood to Wagner, Back over the wicket and Wood bangs it short around leg, Wagner ducks. 225/7

97.3 M Wood to Wagner, Goes on his toes and defends a shortish ball to covers. 225/7

97.2 M Wood to Wagner, Back of a length delivery outside off, straightening a bit, Wagner pushes inside the line and misses. 225/7

97.1 M Wood to Wagner, Bouncer to Wagner, around off, he leaves it alone. 225/7

96.6 J Leach to Wagner, Flatter and turning in sharply, Wagner pushes it defensively past silly point for a run. 225/7

96.5 J Leach to Wagner, Floated and on off, spinning in, Wagner is on the front foot as he defends it towards silly point. 224/7

96.4 J Leach to Sodhi, Leans forward and pushes it through covers for one. 224/7

96.3 J Leach to Sodhi, Loopy and outside off, left alone. 223/7

96.2 J Leach to Sodhi, Tossed up ball on off, defended to silly point. 223/7

96.1 J Leach to Sodhi, Flighted ball on off, turning away, Sodhi leaves it. 223/7

95.6 M Wood to Wagner, Stays back, hops a bit and fends it towards silly point. 223/7

95.5 M Wood to Wagner, Short again from Wood, he's bending his back, Neil is happy to sit under it. 223/7

95.4 M Wood to Wagner, Too much venom! Short delivery, angling in on the body, Wagner ducks but the ball goes behind off his shoulders. They appeal but not given. 223/7

95.3 M Wood to Wagner, Neil defends it from within the crease. 223/7

95.2 M Wood to Wagner, Slightly shorter in length on middle, defended with a straight bat. 223/7

95.1 M Wood to Wagner, Wood bangs in a short one on middle, it keeps climbing as Wagner ducks at the very last moment. 223/7

94.6 J Leach to Sodhi, Sodhi presses ahead and defends well. 223/7

94.5 J Leach to Sodhi, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 223/7

94.4 J Leach to Sodhi, FOUR! Shot! Ish Latham? Flighted delivery on the stumps, Sodhi gets down and nails the sweep in front of square on the leg side for a boundary. 223/7

94.3 J Leach to Sodhi, Goes back to defend but gets an inside edge on the pads. 219/7

94.2 J Leach to Sodhi, What a delivery! Pitching around leg and turning away towards off. Sodhi presses forward to defend but the ball turns away to beat the outside edge of his bat. Closeeee! 219/7

94.1 J Leach to Sodhi, From over the wicket, Leach pitches it around leg, Sodhi pads it away. 219/7

93.6 M Wood to Wagner, Shortish delivery on middle and off, Wagner pushes it towards point. 219/7

93.5 M Wood to Wagner, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 219/7

93.4 M Wood to Wagner, Good length ball outside off, defended off the back foot. 219/7

93.3 M Wood to Wagner, Fuller delivery on the stumps, blocked out. 219/7

Neil Wagner is in next. He wagged nicely in the first innings. Can he emulate?

93.2 M Wood to Grandhomme, OUT! Colin de Grandhomme, what have you done? Like what? What were you thinking? Credit to England again for being patient and sticking to their plan. They got Watling earlier and now they have netted the big fish. Wood from around the wicket bangs one short on leg and wants the batsman to take on the challenge. De Grandhomme says enough is enough and accepts it which ultimately proves to be his undoing. He pulls one and it goes towards fine leg where Jack Leach comes a couple of steps ahead and grabs a good low catch. Colin smashes his bat into his pads in frustration as he walks back to the dressing room. Good change from Root and once again it brings him a wicket. Three more needed for England. 219/7

93.1 M Wood to Grandhomme, Wood comes from around the wicket and bowls a short ball outside leg, de Grandhomme, at first was interested in going after it but in the end chooses the safest option. Moves inside the line and leaves it. 219/6

Mark Wood is back on.

92.6 J Leach to Sodhi, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 219/6

92.5 J Leach to Sodhi, Flatter ball around middle and off, Sodhi stands back in defense. 219/6

92.4 J Leach to Sodhi, Flighted delivery, landing outside off, Sodhi blocks. 219/6

92.3 J Leach to Sodhi, Takes a long stride forward and blocks it out gently. 219/6

92.2 J Leach to Sodhi, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 219/6

92.1 J Leach to Sodhi, Tossed up on off, pushed towards cover. 219/6

91.6 Broad to de Grandhomme, FOUR! Top edge and it goes fine again! More frustration for England! Broad digs in another short ball, Colin once again takes on the challenge of pulling it. This time he gets it off the top edge which goes fine down the leg side. 219/6

91.5 S Broad to Grandhomme, FOUR! Nicely done! Brings up the 50-run stand between the two! What a show they have put on. Shortish again on middle and leg, helped away with a pull by de Grandhomme. It bisects the man at deep square leg and fine leg and races away to the fence. 215/6

91.4 S Broad to Grandhomme, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. 211/6

91.3 S Broad to Sodhi, Shortish and again on leg stump, helped down to fine leg for a single. 211/6

91.2 S Broad to Sodhi, Daylight between bat and ball, screams our scorer Aakash as he sees the Hot Spot. England lose a review. Shortish delivery down leg, Sodhi runs out of patience as he tries to help it away. Seems to have missed it completely as Bairstow behind the stumps collects it by moving swiftly to his left. They all go up in an appeal but umpire Erasmus stays put. Root, more in desperation takes the DRS. No bat seen on the replays. 210/6

An appeal for a caught down the leg side is turned down by the umpire. Root takes the review which looks more in desperation.

91.1 S Broad to Sodhi, Short one on middle, Sodhi bends his back and lets it sail. 210/6

90.6 J Leach to Grandhomme, Flighted delivery on off, defended into the leg side this time. 210/6

90.5 J Leach to Grandhomme, Some more loop, landed full on off, killed into the turf. 210/6

90.4 J Leach to Grandhomme, CdG has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 210/6

90.3 J Leach to Grandhomme, Takes a stride ahead and smothers it away. 210/6

90.2 J Leach to Grandhomme, Floated delivery outside off, blocked solidly off the front foot. 210/6

90.1 J Leach to de Grandhomme, Fuller outside off to begin this new spell, it's pushed towards cover. 210/6

Jack Leach is brought back into the attack. Micheal Atherton informs us something. England have kept their 12th man on the boundary rope so that no time is wasted in retrieving the ball. So tight is the game.

89.6 S Broad to Sodhi, Now ducks under a short ball in time. Good passage of play for the Kiwis. 210/6

89.5 S Broad to Sodhi, FOUR! 48-run stand between the two now. They are going well at the moment and England are starting to feel pressure now. Full and too straight from Broad, Sodhi shuffles across and clips it deftly down to fine leg for a boundary. 210/6

89.4 S Broad to Sodhi, On a length and straightening a touch, Sodhi is a bit squared up but still he manages to keep it out. 206/6

89.3 S Broad to Sodhi, Good solid defense from Sodhi as he leans forward, his head falls towards the line of the ball and he keeps it out. 206/6

89.2 S Broad to Sodhi, Once again goes low, covers the stumps and pushes it back to Broad. 206/6

89.1 S Broad to Sodhi, Fuller in length and angling in on middle, Ish Sodhi crouches low in his stance as he jams it out. 206/6

88.6 J Anderson to Grandhomme, Good length ball on middle, de Grandhomme looks to push it back but his bottom hand comes off and he mistimes it back to Jimmy. 206/6

88.5 J Anderson to Grandhomme, Drops it somewhere near short and good length mark, Colin is right behind the line as he stabs it out. 206/6

88.4 J Anderson to Grandhomme, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 206/6

88.3 J Anderson to Grandhomme, Very full at the base of middle, knocked to mid on firmly. 206/6

88.2 J Anderson to Grandhomme, Anderson tries to keep it full but ends up delivering it a bit too straight, de Grandhomme flicks it easily off the pads down to long leg and collects a brace. 206/6

88.1 J Anderson to Grandhomme, Doesn't fiddle with a length ball which is outside off. 204/6

87.6 S Broad to Sodhi, Gets across to a length delivery on middle, IS tucks it on the leg side. 204/6

87.5 S Broad to Sodhi, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 204/6

87.4 S Broad to Sodhi, Fullish outside off, defended with a stride forward. 204/6

87.3 S Broad to Grandhomme, Veering on the pads, helped fine down the leg side for a single. 204/6

87.2 S Broad to Grandhomme, FOUR! Finally gets a boundary, CdG! Broad tries to bowl a short ball but this came at a good height for the batter. Colin stays back and pulls it firmly through mid-wicket. 203/6

87.1 S Broad to Grandhomme, Bangs one short on middle, CdG ducks under it. 199/6

86.6 J Anderson to Grandhomme, Is a tad late in bringing his bat down to a fuller ball and hence gets it off the inside edge behind square on the leg side for a single. 199/6

86.5 J Anderson to Grandhomme, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 198/6

86.4 J Anderson to Grandhomme, Just over the off stump! Anderson hurls one around off, it keeps coming back in, Colin de Grandhomme lets it come and then shoulders his arms. Wasn't a good leave I would say but he trusted the bounce. 198/6

86.3 J Anderson to Grandhomme, Length ball in the direction outside off, left alone without much fuss. 198/6

86.2 J Anderson to Grandhomme, Fuller and curling back in on middle, worked off the inner half towards square leg. 198/6

86.1 J Anderson to Grandhomme, Length delivery, closer to the off stump line, Colin makes a good leave. 198/6

85.6 S Broad to Sodhi, Fuller delivery and attacking the stumps, Ish crouches low, gets across and bunts it towards mid on. 198/6

85.5 S Broad to Sodhi, Pounds a short one on middle and leg, Sodhi ducks. 198/6

85.4 S Broad to Sodhi, Drops it on a shorter length outside off, the Kiwi leggie stays right behind the line to keep it out. 198/6

85.3 S Broad to Sodhi, Back of a length delivery outside off, Ish Sodhi stabs it out towards point. 198/6

85.2 S Broad to Grandhomme, Short ball on middle and leg, Colin de Grandhomme swivels a touch and helps the pull through backward square leg for a single. He's willing to give strike to Sodhi, showing good confidence in his partner. 198/6

85.1 S Broad to Grandhomme, Covers the line and nicely defends it off the back foot. 197/6

84.6 J Anderson to Ish Sodhi, Gets forward to a full delivery and pats it to mid off. 197/6

84.5 J Anderson to Sodhi, Short of a length delivery outside off, pushed away towards point. 197/6

84.4 J Anderson to Sodhi, Marginally fuller on off, blocked out well. 197/6

Sodhi copped a blow in the previous over and seems it is hurting him. He calls for the physio and asks for some assistance. The grim look on his face tells us how badly that must have stung him. A bit of a delay...

84.3 J Anderson to Sodhi, Huge appeal for a catch down leg, turned down! Anderson strays around the pads, Sodhi shuffles across to flick it away but it goes off something behind. Bairstow flies to his left and takes it. Appeals for it but umpire Oxenford isn't interested. Good call, it went off his thigh pad. 197/6

84.2 J Anderson to Grandhomme, Gets across and clips it behind square on the leg side for a single. 197/6

84.1 J Anderson to Grandhomme, De Grandhomme is on the back foot to this length delivery as he pushes it away towards point. These two now have eaten up 100 balls, good going! 196/6

83.6 S Broad to Sodhi, Outside off, Sodhi is all smiles as he makes an easy leave. 196/6

83.5 S Broad to Sodhi, Ouch! Broad hits the deck hard, Sodhi is ready to take evasive action as he ducks under it but this one doesn't bounce much as he expected it to be. Cops a blow on the left elbow. 196/6

83.4 S Broad to Sodhi, Broads hurls it on a length outside off, Sodhi stays back to defend but ekes out a thick inside edge on the back pad. 196/6

83.3 S Broad to Sodhi, In the corridor outside off, Ish Sodhi shoulders his arms to it. 196/6

83.2 S Broad to Sodhi, Bangs in a short one on middle, Sodhi sits under it. 196/6

83.1 S Broad to Sodhi, FOUR! Too straight from Broad and Sodhi picks up a boundary! Good length delivery, angling in on middle and leg, Ish moves inside the line and deflects it off his pads down to fine leg. 196/6

Stuart Broad to have a go from the other end.

82.6 J Anderson to Grandhomme, In that tempting channel outside off, de Grandhomme is happy to shoulder his arms. 192/6

82.5 J Anderson to Grandhomme, Fuller in length and angling in, Colin brings his bat down in time as he bunts it out. 192/6

82.4 J Anderson to Sodhi, Back of a length delivery, angling in on middle, Sodhi walks across the sticks and clips it down to fine leg to get off strike. 192/6

82.3 J Anderson to Sodhi, Slightly shorter in length, once again outside off, Ish shows a tight defense. 191/6

82.2 J Anderson to Sodhi, Almost... On a length and skidding a bit off the deck, Sodhi looks to have a tentative poke at it and nearly, nearly edges one behind. 191/6

82.1 J Anderson to Sodhi, Anderson begins with a good length delivery on off, Sodhi stays back and pushes at it away from the body. 191/6

Welcome back for the final time in this Test. Kudos! We have got to witnesses all the 15 sessions, which is seldom seen these days. Well, England have one more black-coloured opponent in front of them apart from the Black Caps. Any guesses? Yes, the Dark Clouds! The light is bound to fade every minute from now on, however, for the moment there is sunlight. The visitors have the new ball and would be hoping for it to do its magic. De Grandhomme and Ish Sodhi are out in the middle. The latter will face James Anderson.

... Day 5, Final Session ...

A couple of wickets in the session and England have inched closer to levelling the series. However, they have a big battle in hand, against natural forces, as the light is fading considerably. As far as the action of the afternoon session is considered, New Zealand lost both Latham and Watling which very much pushed them on the back foot. Currently, Colin de Grandhomme and Ish Sodhi are fighting but have not looked convincing. 39 overs to go in the day, however, it looks unlikely we will get all, given the way it has turned gloomy. Do join us in a short while.

The English players quickly change their positions in the field, wanting to have one extra over. But it doesn't matter. The umpires look at the clock and decide, it's time for Tea.

81.6 M Wood to Grandhomme, Another full ball, this time outside off, Colin covers the line and allows it through. 191/6

81.5 M Wood to de Grandhomme, FOUR! Fuller this time, around off, it's driven firmly down the ground through mid off for a boundary. 191/6

81.4 M Wood to Grandhomme, A length delivery outside off, holding its line, de Grandhomme shoulders arms. 187/6

81.3 M Wood to Sodhi, Too full and speared into the batsman, Sodhi tries to flick but gets a leading edge towards point. A single. 187/6

81.2 M Wood to Sodhi, Full and on middle, defended to mid-wicket. 186/6

81.1 M Wood to Sodhi, Wood continues and is given the second new ball. He bowls it around off, angling in, Sodhi flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple of runs. 186/6

80.6 J Anderson to Grandhomme, On the driving length outside off, holding its line, Colin allows it through to the keeper. 184/6

80.5 J Anderson to Grandhomme, Around off on a length, de Grandhomme defends it from the crease to the leg side. 184/6

80.4 J Anderson to Sodhi, Angling into the batsman from around off, on a length, Sodhi flicks it off his pads through backward square leg for a single. 184/6

80.3 J Anderson to Sodhi, Straighter in line, solidly defended from the crease by Sodhi. 183/6

80.2 J Anderson to Grandhomme, Full again, around off, de Grandhomme plays it out to covers for a single. 183/6

80.1 J Anderson to Grandhomme, Full and around off, some visible inswing, de Grandhomme defends it. 182/6

Out come the jackets for the umpires. Seems it's too cold out there. Meanwhile, the second new ball has been taken. It's James Anderson back into the attack. Four slips in pace. 10 minutes to tea, exciting phase, this.

79.6 M Wood to Sodhi, Switches to over the wicket and bangs in a bouncer again, Ish sits underneath it. 182/6

79.5 M Wood to Sodhi, Two short legs in place now along with the leg gully. The length becomes predictable then. It's short around leg, Sodhi ducks. 182/6

79.4 M Wood to Sodhi, Good length ball around middle and leg, helped off the pads to the leg side. 182/6

79.3 M Wood to Sodhi, Attempts a yorker but ends up serving a low full toss around off, Sodhi digs it out back to the bowler. 182/6

79.2 M Wood to Sodhi, Runs out of patience this time. Hard for the tailenders to focus so much. Identical to the last delivery, this time Sodhi tries to glance but misses. 182/6

79.1 M Wood to Sodhi, Wood continues from around the wicket with a leg gully in place. Bowls a short delivery on leg, Sodhi allows it through. 182/6

78.6 J Leach to Grandhomme, Loopy around off, Colin is forward in defense. They are rushing through their overs. 182/6

78.5 J Leach to Grandhomme, Too full and off, once again blocked off the front foot. 182/6

78.4 J Leach to Grandhomme, Flighted full on off, de Grandhomme defends it off his front foot. 182/6

78.3 J Leach to Grandhomme, Around off, Colin defends it from the crease. 182/6

78.2 J Leach to Grandhomme, Goes on the back foot again and blocks. 182/6

78.1 J Leach to Grandhomme, Flatter and outside off, defended from the crease off the outer half of the bat to point. 182/6

Change of ends for Jack Leach.

77.6 M Wood to Sodhi, Wood charges in from around the wicket and delivers a shortish ball around middle and leg, Sodhi shuffles and tries to flick but misses. 182/6

77.5 M Wood to Grandhomme, Goes full with his length outside off and de Grandhomme drives it through covers for three runs. 182/6

77.4 M Wood to Sodhi, Another short ball and Sodhi fends at it with great discomfort. Fends it a bit uppishly but wide of short leg for a run. 179/6

77.3 M Wood to Sodhi, Shortish and on off, defended down in front of short leg. 178/6

77.2 M Wood to Sodhi, Bangs in a bouncer on middle, Sodhi ducks. 178/6

77.1 M Wood to de Grandhomme, Short and on off, pulled to deep square leg for a single. 178/6

76.6 Joe Root to Sodhi, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 177/6

During the change of overs, the umpires called for light enhancing glasses.

76.5 Joe Root to Sodhi, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 177/6

76.4 Joe Root to Grandhomme, Walks down the track and works it through mid-wicket for one. 177/6

76.3 Joe Root to Grandhomme, Walks down to the pitch of the delivery and defends it. 176/6

76.2 Joe Root to Grandhomme, Colin has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 176/6

76.1 Joe Root to Grandhomme, Loopy off spinner landing outside off, de Grandhomme gets forward to defend it near his front pad. Not sure whether he got bat onto it. 176/6

75.6 M Wood to Sodhi, Smart thinking by Wood. Slips in a yorker around off, Sodhi however does well to dig it out. 176/6

75.5 M Wood to Grandhomme, Bowls it short and de Grandhomme pulls it behind square leg. Stokes sprints across to his right in the deep to stop the ball. A single taken. 176/6

Clouds are building up. England will not want any interruption due to bad light or rain.

75.4 M Wood to Grandhomme, Short and around leg, de Grandhomme fends it down awkwardly towards short leg. 175/6

75.3 M Wood to Grandhomme, Angles in a length ball on off, de Grandhomme defends it back from the crease. 175/6

75.2 M Wood to Sodhi, Walks across the stumps and works it behind square leg for a single. 175/6

75.1 M Wood to Sodhi, Good length delivery outside off, Sodhi allows it through. 174/6

Mark Wood is back into the attack.

74.6 Joe Root to Grandhomme, Nicely tossed up and wide outside off, de Grandhomme pads it away. 174/6

74.5 Joe Root to Grandhomme, Loopy off spinner on off, spinning in and beating Colin in his forward defensive prod. He is hit on the pads, once again a stifled appeal but nothing doing. 174/6

74.4 Joe Root to Grandhomme, Very full and on middle, pushed back to the bowler. 174/6

74.3 Root to Grandhomme, Turning back into the batsman from outside off, de Grandhomme goes back to defend but misses. A slight appeal from Root. 174/6

74.2 Joe Root to Grandhomme, Walks forward and across to a full ball and pushes it with the spin on the leg side. 174/6

74.1 Joe Root to Grandhomme, An off spinner landing full outside off, Colin tries to defend but misses and is hit on the pads. 174/6

73.6 J Leach to Ish Sodhi, Tries to defend it off his front foot but it skids back in to grab the inside edge. It rolls to square leg. 174/6

73.5 J Leach to Sodhi, Tossed up and outside off, Sodhi blocks it off his front leg. 174/6

73.4 J Leach to Sodhi, Defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 174/6

73.3 J Leach to Sodhi, Flighted on off, Sodhi plays the paddle sweep down to long leg and takes a couple. 174/6

73.2 J Leach to Sodhi, Shortish and outside off, cut straight to point. 172/6

73.1 J Leach to Sodhi, Beauty of a delivery. Drifting into the batsman and landing full around off, Sodhi tries to play the line but it spins away to beat the outside edge. 172/6

72.6 Joe Root to Sodhi, Flatter full on off, turning in, Sodhi leans to defend it but it takes the inner edge and goes past short leg for a run. 172/6

72.5 Joe Root to Sodhi, Allows the ball to spin back in and keeps it out to mid-wicket. 171/6

72.4 Joe Root to Ish Sodhi, Too full and outside off, Sodhi hits it hard but fails to beat the extra cover fielder. 171/6

72.3 Joe Root to Sodhi, Presses forward and pushes it with the spin to the leg side. 171/6

72.2 Joe Root to Sodhi, Gets forward and across to defend it with the spin to short leg. 171/6

72.1 Joe Root to Sodhi, Flighted full ball on off, defended off the front foot. 171/6

71.6 J Leach to Grandhomme, Once again takes his front leg to the pitch of the ball and shoos it away. 171/6

71.5 J Leach to Grandhomme, Plants his front foot across and pads it away. 171/6

71.4 J Leach to Grandhomme, Slower through the air, drags his length back a touch, de Grandhomme smothers it away. 171/6

71.3 J Leach to Grandhomme, Loops it up outside off, Colin presses forward in defense. 171/6

71.2 Leach to Grandhomme, Very full, almost a yorker on the stumps, kept out. 171/6

71.1 J Leach to Grandhomme, Quicker and flatter through the air outside off, Colin de Grandhomme stays back to defend but gets it off the edge past second slip for a couple. 171/6

70.6 Joe Root to Sodhi, Sodhi has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 169/6

70.5 Joe Root to Sodhi, FOUR! That's a good shot. There are a couple of short leg fielders and Sodhi has swept that fine to beat both. It races through backward square leg for a boundary. Brilliant. 169/6

70.4 Joe Root to Sodhi, Big appeal, first for the lbw and then for the bat-pad. Nothing from the umpire. It's spinning in and the batsman fails to defend. Gets hit on the pads and Root appeals. Then it lobs up to short leg who catches it. Now they all appeal. The umpire is having none of it. 165/6

70.3 Joe Root to Sodhi, Flighted and wide outside off, Sodhi hits it firmly to covers. 165/6

70.2 Joe Root to Sodhi, Bowls it full and around off, Sodhi defends it. 165/6

70.1 Joe Root to Sodhi, Presses forward and defends a full delivery watchfully. 165/6

69.6 J Leach to Ish Sodhi, Tries to cover the spin and block but it takes the inside edge and goes to fine leg for a run. 165/6

69.5 J Leach to Sodhi, Sodhi has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 164/6

69.4 J Leach to Ish Sodhi, Too full and outside off, Sodhi keeps it out from the outer half of the bat. 164/6

69.3 J Leach to Sodhi, Skidding into the pads, it's clipped through mid-wicket for a brace. 164/6

69.2 J Leach to Sodhi, Call it dropped if you want but that went in and out in the blink of an eye. Sodhi tried flicking against the turn and closed the face of the bat early. It popped out from the leading edge and the silly point fielder failed to hold on to the catch. 162/6

69.1 J Leach to Sodhi, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 162/6

68.6 Joe Root to Grandhomme, Nice drift and spin on this occasion as Colin tries to defend it off his front foot. Fails to put bat on ball but the impact is outside off. 162/6

68.5 Joe Root to Grandhomme, Spinning in, flicked past short leg. 162/6

68.4 Joe Root to Grandhomme, Another watchful defensive shot by de Grandhomme. Forced to play his unnatural game here. 162/6

68.3 Joe Root to Grandhomme, Full and on off, defended watchfully. 162/6

68.2 Joe Root to Grandhomme, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 162/6

68.1 Joe Root to Grandhomme, Around off, de Grandhomme defends it off his back foot. 162/6

67.6 J Leach to Sodhi, Too full and outside off, driven off the front foot to covers. 162/6

67.5 J Leach to Sodhi, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 162/6

67.4 J Leach to Sodhi, Fuller and on off, defended off the front foot. 162/6

Ish Sodhi is in next.

67.3 J Leach to Latham, OUT! Is that Vince? No, it can't be. Oh yes, it is James Vince. Hard to believe he has taken a catch, that too a brilliant one. Trying to convince us that he is a good fielder. Umm...maybe he is but in the outfield, not in the slip cordon for sure. Has dropped twice while manning that region. Leach comes up with a loopy full ball landing around off, it turns back in with some extra bounce as we see some puff of dust also coming off the surface. Latham, who usually is a great sweeper of the ball, attempts it but fails to middle it properly. It flies behind square leg, James Vince is in the deep and he charges forward. Dives to complete the catch inches above the surface. Great effort. Just keep him in the outfield, England. Meanwhile, this brings a fighting knock by Tom Latham to an end. Probably, the final nail in the coffin. Runs are irrelevant so he shouldn't have played the shot, feels Simon Doull on air. Michael Atherton with a good counter, he says you just cannot sit back and block everything. Fair points by both. The margin is very thin. 162/6

67.2 J Leach to Latham, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 162/5

67.1 J Leach to Latham, Tossed up ball outside off, left alone. 162/5

Jack Leach replaces Wood in the attack, chance of ends for him. Always a good move to give your spinner chance to bowl from both ends.

66.6 Joe Root to Grandhomme, Presses forward to a full ball and defends it to end the over. 162/5

66.5 Joe Root to Grandhomme, Once again de Grandhomme is rapped on the pads as he fails to defend an off spinning delivery. They appeal but the impact remains an issue. 162/5

66.4 Joe Root to Grandhomme, Spinning back in from outside off, Colin tries to defend but misses and is hit on the pads. 162/5

66.3 Joe Root to Grandhomme, FOUR! Shot! This one is a touch too full outside off, de Grandhomme latches onto the width on offer and drills it through covers for a cracking boundary. 162/5

66.2 Joe Root to Grandhomme, De Grandhomme has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 158/5

66.1 Joe Root to Grandhomme, Spinning in first up, not picked by Colin. Tries to drive but misses. It skids in to catch his thigh pad before scooting behind for a couple of leg byes. 158/5

Joe Root comes into the attack.

Drinks break. A good hour for England, although they picked only one wicket, it was a big one in the form of BJ Watling. Since the fall of that wicket, they've been all charged up. Colin de Grandhomme is living dangerously and one can smell that a wicket is just round the corner. Got to give it to Tom Latham who is fighting a lone battle and has largely looked untroubled.

65.6 M Wood to Latham, Back of a length delivery on middle and off, Tom Latham hangs back and tucks it away towards mid-wicket. A maiden! 156/5

65.5 M Wood to Latham, On a length and outside off, Tom hops back to keep it out. 156/5

65.4 M Wood to Latham, Goes short again does Wood, but this time the line is down leg, easily ducked under. 156/5

65.3 M Wood to Latham, Wood once again bangs in a short one on middle and leg, Tom ducks under it. 156/5

65.2 M Wood to Latham, Short of a length delivery outside off, defended off the back foot. 156/5

65.1 M Wood to Latham, Back of a length delivery around off, Latham defends it from the back foot to the leg side. 156/5

64.6 J Leach to Grandhomme, De Grandhomme has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 156/5

64.5 J Leach to Grandhomme, Flatter and full outside off, driven firmly but straight to the cover fielder. 156/5

64.4 J Leach to Grandhomme, Bowling with a gully now, Leach. He tosses it up and lands it outside off, skidding in, de Grandhomme offers no shot and takes it on the pads. They appeal but it's not doing enough to hit the timber, feels the umpire. 156/5

64.3 J Leach to Grandhomme, Tosses it up and outside off, spinning away, this time Colin allows it through. 156/5

64.2 J Leach to Grandhomme, Again an uppish drive. A flighted full ball on off, spinning away, de Grandhomme slices his cover drive but it goes safely to point. 156/5

64.1 J Leach to de Grandhomme, Edged but safe! Colin drives a full ball against the spin, gets a thick outside edge but there is no second slip or gully there. A couple taken. 156/5

63.6 M Wood to Latham, A bit short and outside off, played down to point. 154/5

63.5 M Wood to Latham, Bouncer! The batsman ducks under the bouncer at the last moment. 154/5

63.4 M Wood to Latham, Back of a length delivery on middle and leg, defended on the on side. 154/5

63.3 M Wood to Latham, A length ball outside off, Tom drives it off the front foot to mid off. 154/5

63.2 M Wood to Latham, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 154/5

63.1 M Wood to Latham, Digs in a short delivery, Latham leaves. 154/5

62.6 J Leach to Grandhomme, Defends it rather solidly and ends the over safely. 154/5

62.5 J Leach to Grandhomme, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 154/5

62.4 J Leach to Grandhomme, Gets on the front foot and drives it back to the bowler. 154/5

62.3 J Leach to de Grandhomme, Oohh...just short of the cover fielder. This is why the spinner is brought in. Colin will attack him come what may. Flighted full delivery outside off, de Grandhomme drives it through the line, it's uppish as he goes hard at it and the cover fielder attempts for the catch with a dive to his left. But it falls just short and sneaks past him. They collect a couple. Nervy moment for the Kiwi all-rounder. 154/5

62.2 J Leach to Grandhomme, Goes back to an arm ball and punches it towards mid-wicket. 152/5

62.1 J Leach to Grandhomme, Time for some spin! Leach tosses it up around off and de Grandhomme drives it to covers. 152/5

61.6 M Wood to Latham, Outside off, Latham makes a leave to end the over. 152/5

61.5 M Wood to Latham, Lets the ball go outside his off stump. 152/5

David Lloyd with the eye of an eagle. He spots that unlike Stuart Broad, Mark Wood doesn't keep the ball in his right hand while running in his delivery stride. He keeps it in his left hand and just before delivering, he shifts it in his right. Also jokes that most bowlers like to feel the seam of the ball, know where the shine of the ball is etc which is impossible in this case with Mark Wood.

61.4 M Wood to Latham, Short and angling down the leg side, Latham tries to glance but misses. 152/5

61.3 M Wood to Latham, A little short in length and on middle, Latham glances it through square leg for a couple. 152/5

61.2 M Wood to Latham, Shortish on off, defended off the back foot by Latham. 150/5

61.1 M Wood to Grandhomme, Short in length around leg, Colin pulls it powerfully to deep square leg for a run. 150/5

60.6 J Anderson to Latham, Anderson angles in a length ball on middle, Latham defends it on the leg side. 149/5

60.5 J Anderson to Latham, Latham has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 149/5

60.4 J Anderson to Latham, FOUR! Half-volley and put away in style. It's outside off and Latham drives it handsomely through covers for a glorious boundary. Moves to 81! 149/5

60.3 J Anderson to Latham, Another back foot defense by Tom. 145/5

60.2 J Anderson to Latham, Good length ball angling into the batsman, Latham defends it from the back foot. 145/5

60.1 J Anderson to Latham, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 145/5

59.6 M Wood to de Grandhomme, Wood bends his back to go short again, around leg, Colin sways away from the line. 145/5

59.5 M Wood to Latham, Digs in a short ball on middle and leg, Latham plays it down to mid-wicket and takes a single. 145/5

59.4 M Wood to Grandhomme, Shortish around leg, nicely nudged down to fine leg for a run. 144/5

59.3 M Wood to Latham, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single. 143/5

59.2 Wood to Tom Latham, Nearly another wicket! Wood delivers a sharp ball, a well-directed short ball, Latham tries to pull but gloves it over the keeper. They take a couple. Wood cannot believe his luck. He has a fielder at leg gully waiting for any error but this went over Bairstow. 142/5

59.1 M Wood to Latham, Bouncer around off, Latham leaves it easily. 140/5

58.6 J Anderson to de Grandhomme, Goes inside the crease and tries to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. 140/5

58.5 J Anderson to Grandhomme, Outside off, left alone. 140/5

58.4 J Anderson to Latham, The batsman drives this through the covers. They pick up a single. 140/5

58.3 J Anderson to Latham, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 139/5

58.2 J Anderson to Latham, Full and around off, driven to mid off. 139/5

58.1 J Anderson to Latham, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 139/5

57.6 M Wood to Grandhomme, FOUR! Colin de Grandhomme will not shy away from playing the pull shot. This is how he batted in the first innings as well. Attack is the best form of defence. Receives a short ball and pummels it to fine leg for a boundary. 139/5

57.5 M Wood to Grandhomme, Shortish and around leg, defended down to short leg. 135/5

Colin de Grandhomme is in next.

57.4 M Wood to Watling, OUT! Can you believe it? There was a trap set for BJ Watling and he has fallen straight into it. The English team is jubilant, they have reduced New Zealand into half now. Five more needed. This is what happened - Wood has a leg gully in place and changes his angle from around the wicket. Watling expected some short pitch bowling and as a result premeditates his movement on the back leg. Shuffles across the sticks but to his surprise, it's a length ball in the line of the stumps. Watling plays the flick shot off his pads but straight into the hands of James Anderson at leg slip. He makes no mistake and this is a big breakthrough for England. 135/5

57.3 M Wood to Watling, Good length ball around middle and off, defended. 135/4

57.2 M Wood to Watling, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 135/4

57.1 M Wood to Watling, Bouncer! The batsman ducks under the bouncer at the last moment. 135/4

Mark Wood is back into the attack. Stuart Broad is removed, a bit strange. Maybe, Joe Root wants his prime bowlers to be properly rested and rotated. At some point of time, if needed, the second new cherry will be available and he will need his best bowlers then. Joe is a proactive captain, foreseeing things.

56.6 J Anderson to Latham, Good length delivery in the channel outside off, once again going across the batsman with the angle, Latham doesn't fiddle with it. 135/4

56.5 J Anderson to Latham, Full and around off, it's pushed off the front foot to covers. 135/4

56.4 J Anderson to Latham, Misses out, there. An overpitched delivery outside off, Latham plays a well-timed cover drive but finds the fielder. 135/4

56.3 J Anderson to Latham, Anderson takes this length delivery away from the left-hander, goes on with the angle and Latham covers his stumps before shouldering his arms. 135/4

56.2 J Anderson to Latham, Wicket to wicket line, serving it on a length, Latham is comfortably behind the delivery as he defends it to the off side. 135/4

56.1 J Anderson to Latham, Fractionally short and around off, Latham defends it off his back foot to short cover. 135/4

55.6 S Broad to Watling, Once again Watling defends it well to end the over. So far so good from the Kiwis. 135/4

55.5 S Broad to Watling, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 135/4

A silly mid off in place now.

55.4 S Broad to Watling, FOUR! Lovely shot, that's a beautiful drive. Broad serves it on a length and outside off, Watling nicely gets behind the line and creams it through mid off for a boundary. 135/4

55.3 S Broad to Watling, In the channel outside off, Watling allows it through to the keeper. 131/4

55.2 S Broad to Watling, Good length ball around off, Watling gets a bit opened up as he defends it to the off side. 131/4

55.1 S Broad to Latham, Full and angling down the leg side, from around the wicket, Latham flicks it through backward square leg and Stoneman gives it the chase. Does well to slide near the rope and pull it back. Saves a run for his side. 131/4

HAMMER is out! No, it's not TRIPLE H. And it's not WRESTLEMANIA yet. It's one of the groundsmen trying to level up the bowler's landing area.

54.6 J Anderson to Watling, Blocks it from the crease to end the over. Looking solid and not providing any opening. 128/4

54.5 J Anderson to Watling, Back of a length ball on off, Watling keeps it out a bit awkwardly to the leg side. 128/4

54.4 J Anderson to Watling, Another back foot defense offered by Watling. 128/4

54.3 J Anderson to Watling, Angling in from around off, BJ blocks it watchfully from the crease. 128/4

54.2 J Anderson to Watling, On a length again, around off, Watling defends it from the crease. 128/4

54.1 J Anderson to Latham, Fine shot! Anderson serves it on a good length outside off, Latham stays back, lets the ball come under his eyes and then punches it past the left side of the point fielder for three runs. 128/4

53.6 S Broad to Watling, Good line. Around off and angling in, Watling is solidly behind the line in defense. 125/4

53.5 S Broad to Watling, Good length ball on middle and leg, Watling tries to help it on the leg side but fails to middle it properly. It drops on the pitch. 125/4

53.4 S Broad to Watling, Width on offer outside off, on the shorter side, Watling cuts it from the back foot but finds the point fielder. 125/4

53.3 S Broad to Watling, Broad bowls an inswinger here, around middle and off, Watling works it off his pads to square leg. 125/4

53.2 S Broad to Watling, Hurls a length delivery wide outside off, Watling watches the line closely and then lets it through to the keeper. He is a good leaver of the ball, a key skill in his batting. 125/4

53.1 S Broad to Latham, Off line first up. But it's the similar one which got him the wicket of Jeet Raval this morning. Latham though is more in control of his flick shot and eases it behind square leg for a single. 125/4

No surprise there. Stuart Broad is unleashed from the other end. Two slips and a gully for him as well.

52.6 J Anderson to Watling, Keeps his line around off and brings this one in, Watling closes the face of the bat and helps it to square leg. A maiden to begin with. 124/4

52.5 J Anderson to Watling, Lands it on a length around off, shaping away a bit, Watling rocks back and plays it down towards the cover-point fielder. 124/4

52.4 J Anderson to Watling, Jimmy pitches it up and around off, BJ drives it off his front foot to mid off. A good confident footwork shown by the Kiwi keeper. 124/4

52.3 J Anderson to Watling, Sharp movement this time. It nips back in from around off, Watling fails to keep it out and gets hit on the pads. No appeal as it's going down leg. 124/4

52.2 J Anderson to Watling, Good length ball again, around off, once more Watling defends it off his back foot towards the cover region. 124/4

52.1 J Anderson to Watling, Starts with a good length ball on off, Watling defends it from the crease to the leg side. 124/4

Senior bowler, James Anderson to kickoff proceedings. Watling on strike. Two slips and a gully in place.

We're back with the coverage and so are the players on the field. England enjoyed the morning session and would like to make merry in the afternoon also. The current Kiwi pair, however, stand in their way at the moment. Both Latham and Watling have looked solid and would try their best to keep the touring team at bay. Let's see who succeeds...

... DAY 5, SESSION 3 ...

There is some turn on offer for the spinners (although nothing like we see on Day 5 in the sub-continent) and reverse for the seamers. Tom Latham has shown great positivity and has stroked a half century. Will he stay there and continue to get support? Or will England come out all guns blazing just as they did this morning and clean them up? Join us in a short while to find out...

Amidst Broad's heroics, it was debutant Jack Leach who found a place for himself in the wicket's tally. He removed Ross Taylor and then James Anderson came roaring back to pick one to his name. All of a sudden the hosts lost four wickets and the hopes of them batting it out almost went out of the window. But... Tom Latham, who's batting since yesterday didn't let the hara-kiri disturb his concentration and batted with a lot of determination. BJ Watling, who was good in his first essay, lent him the desired support as together they have stitched a stand that is worth 33 (85) but it's even more worth as it has stopped England from creating further inroads.

We reckoned it to be an action-packed morning session and it didn't let us down. All thanks to Stuart Broad who just didn't let us shut our eyes. He steamed in with the Barmy Army right behind him and nipped out two wickets - Jeet Raval and Kane Williamson in successive deliveries to rock the Kiwis early. He bowled with a lot of venom and threatened to run away with the show.

51.6 M Wood to Latham, Fuller delivery right on the off stump, Tom Latham presses forward in defense. LUNCH ON DAY 5! 124/4

51.5 M Wood to Latham, Very full and fired into the stumps, Tom keeps it out on the leg side. 124/4

51.4 M Wood to Tom Latham, Stays put in the crease and dabs it square on the off side to pick up a couple of runs. 124/4

51.3 M Wood to Latham, Angles it in on middle and off, Tom stays back to defend but gets an inside edge on the pads. 122/4

51.2 M Wood to Latham, Slightly fuller outside of, blocked solidly by the southpaw. 122/4

51.1 M Wood to Latham, Outside off, Tom Latham has got nothing to do with it. 122/4

Last over before Lunch...

50.6 Ben Stokes to Watling, Length delivery outside off, dealt off the back foot gently. 122/4

50.5 Ben Stokes to Watling, Drops it on a back of a length on middle, Watling punches it towards cover. 122/4

50.4 Ben Stokes to Watling, On a fuller length outside off, driven on the up towards mid off. 122/4

50.3 Ben Stokes to Watling, Length delivery outside off, Watling tries cutting it but it's too close to play that shot. Chops it towards the point fielder. 122/4

50.2 Ben Stokes to Watling, Fuller and attacking the stumps, pushed towards the fielder at mid on. 122/4

50.1 Ben Stokes to Watling, Fuller in length and swinging back in on middle and leg, Watling walks across and works it through square leg for a couple of runs. 122/4

49.6 M Wood to Latham, Fuller delivery in that channel outside off, the batter lifts his bat to let it be. 120/4

49.5 M Wood to Latham, Hits the deck hard, but it's too high for anyone. Latham just lets it sail over his head. 120/4

49.4 M Wood to Latham, Angles one in from outside off, Tom covers the line and shoulders arms again. 120/4

49.3 M Wood to Latham, Back of a length in the channel outside off, Tom is happy to let it pass. 120/4

49.2 M Wood to Latham, Wood goes short, angles it in on middle and leg, Tom ducks. 120/4

49.1 M Wood to Latham, Short of a good length, outside off, Latham shoulders his arms. 120/4

48.6 Ben Stokes to Watling, The ball is way outside the off stump, easy leave for the Kiwi keeper. 120/4

48.5 Ben Stokes to Watling, Sprayed wider on off, nothing doing, says BJ. 120/4

48.4 Ben Stokes to Watling, Stokes keeps it full again outside off, driven towards cover. 120/4

48.3 Ben Stokes to BJ Watling, Gets forward to a fuller delivery and eases it to mid off. 120/4

48.2 Ben Stokes to Watling, Another one on a fuller length outside off, blocked. 120/4

48.1 Ben Stokes to Watling, Fuller ball from over the wicket, angling in, BJ defends it towards cover by prodding ahead. 120/4

Ben Stokes is introduced into the attack.

47.6 M Wood to Latham, Angling in on middle and off, bunted back to Mark Wood off the front foot. 120/4

47.5 M Wood to Latham, Stays back to a length delivery outside off, Tom Latham shows the full face of the bat. 120/4

47.4 M Wood to Latham, TL chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 120/4

47.3 M Wood to Tom Latham, Edge which doesn't carry! On a length and outside off, a bit of away movement on that one. Tom pokes at it with soft hands and gets an edge which goes on the bounce to Root at second slip. 120/4

47.2 M Wood to Latham, Another one outside off, Tom doesn't pay any heed to it. 120/4

47.1 M Wood to Latham, From around the wicket comes Wood, hurls it outside off, Tom shoulders his arms. 120/4

46.6 J Leach to Watling, Flighted ball on off, pushed towards cover again. 9 off the over. 120/4

46.5 J Leach to Watling, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 120/4

46.4 J Leach to Watling, Watling drives this fuller ball towards cover. 120/4

46.3 J Leach to BJ Watling, FOUR! Dropped short outside off, Watling stays back and cuts it past point for the second boundary of the over. 120/4

46.2 J Leach to Latham, Nudges it towards backward square leg and picks up a single. 116/4

46.1 J Leach to Latham, FOUR! Swept again! A bit fuller on middle and leg, Tom is quick to get down on one knee and sweeps it neatly past the man at short fine leg for a boundary to start the over. 115/4

45.6 M Wood to Watling, Fuller and tailing back in a tad late, clipped towards the square leg fielder off the inner half. 111/4

45.5 M Wood to Watling, Fullish in length by going wide of the crease, BJ works it to mid on. 111/4

45.4 M Wood to Watling, Hits the deck hard, BJ Watling is happy to sit under it and let it sail over him. 111/4

45.3 M Wood to Watling, Shout for an LBW! Fullish delivery, swinging back in on middle, Watling gets an inside edge on the pads. It's starting to reverse now. 111/4

45.2 M Wood to Watling, On a back of a length outside off, stabbed out in front of the cover fielder. 111/4

45.1 M Wood to Watling, Wood comes into the attack and bangs in a short one first up. It's heading down leg as the batsman easily ducks under it. 111/4

44.6 J Leach to Latham, Takes a stride ahead and defends it down well. 111/4

44.5 J Leach to Latham, Latham plants his front foot across and leaves it alone. 111/4

44.4 J Leach to Latham, Loopy delivery outside off, defended into the ground. 111/4

44.3 J Leach to Latham, Stays back and blocks it out. 111/4

44.2 J Leach to Latham, Flatter through the air, Tom goes back to defend but the ball takes the inside edge and goes on the bounce to short leg. Lucky! 111/4

44.1 J Leach to Latham, FOUR! Shot of the day for me! He's such a good play of spin, Latham. Floated delivery outside off, Tom gets down and sweeps it disdainfully in front of square for a boundary. 111/4

43.6 J Anderson to Watling, Once again Anderson hurls one on the pads, BJ flicks it towards mid on for nothing. 107/4

43.5 J Anderson to Watling, Harmless length ball outside off, defended down. 107/4

43.4 J Anderson to Latham, Fuller on the pads, glanced down to fine leg for a single. 107/4

43.3 J Anderson to Latham, Stays back footed and stabs it out. 106/4

43.2 J Anderson to Latham, Touch fuller in length on middle and leg, defended towards the leg side. 106/4

43.1 J Anderson to Watling, One James errs in line, the other James errs in the field. The latter is having a really tough time in the field since yesterday. Fuller delivery, a bit too straight from Anderson. Watling clips it towards Vince at square leg who fumbles and concedes a run. The bowler isn't happy with that effort. 106/4

42.6 J Leach to Latham, Comes from around the wicket and tosses it up on the stumps, it's pushed with an open face of the bat towards short third man. 105/4

42.5 J Leach to Latham, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 105/4

42.4 J Leach to Latham, Fullish on off, defended in front of FSL. 105/4

42.3 Leach to Latham, Missing the stumps by a long away! Waste of a review from England. Leach pitches it on the rough outside off and a puff of dust was seen coming off. The ball then turns in sharply and pings Tom on the pads who is across the stumps to defend it. Huge appeal but nothing from the umpire. Leach convinces his skipper to go for the review and England take it. Hawk Eye shows it's hitting in line but would have gone miles down leg. 105/4

A long and hard appeal for an LBW against Tom Latham has been turned down. Jack Leach is very interested and he convinces his skipper to take the review.

42.2 J Leach to Latham, Leans ahead and smothers it away. 105/4

42.1 J Leach to Latham, Fuller ball on off, Latham defends it well. 105/4

41.6 J Anderson to Watling, FOUR! Fuller and on the pads, Watling gets across and flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary. Good timing on that. 105/4

41.5 J Anderson to Watling, Fuller delivery on off, BJ defends it well. 101/4

41.4 J Anderson to Watling, Back of a length delivery on middle and off, Watling offers a stoic defense. 101/4

41.3 J Anderson to Watling, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 101/4

41.2 J Anderson to Watling, On a length again, Watling pushes it away. 101/4

41.1 J Anderson to Watling, Length ball outside off, defended off the back foot towards cover. 101/4

40.6 J Leach to Latham, Flighted delivery, fuller in length on off, the batter presses forward and smothers it away. 101/4

40.5 J Leach to Latham, TL defends it from within the crease. 101/4

40.4 J Leach to Latham, Beaten! Lands it on the rough, Latham goes back to play for the turn but this goes straight on with the arm. Beats the outside edge by justtttttt.... 101/4

40.3 J Leach to Watling, Low full toss, darted in on the stumps, wristed away towards wide mid on for a single. 101/4

40.2 J Leach to Watling, Takes a stride forward and defends it well. 100/4

40.1 J Leach to Latham, Slower through the air, landing around off, Tom prods forward to defend but gets an inside edge. Luckily for him it flies past the left of short leg for a single. 100/4

39.6 J Anderson to Watling, Good length delivery outside off, Watling comes across before making a leave. 99/4

39.5 J Anderson to Watling, Gets forward to a full delivery and pushes it to mid on, off the inner half again. 99/4

39.4 J Anderson to Watling, Full and tailing back in on middle and leg, Watling looks to flick but gets it off the inner half behind square on the leg side for a couple. 99/4

39.3 J Anderson to Watling, Outside off, pretty harmless, left alone by BJ. 97/4

39.2 J Anderson to Watling, Another one hurled on the same length, Watling is tight in defense. 97/4

39.1 J Anderson to Watling, Good length delivery on middle and off, a compact defense from Watling. 97/4

38.6 J Leach to Watling, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total. 97/4

38.5 J Leach to Latham, Floated delivery outside off, Latham comes forward to defend but the ball trickles away off the inner half past short leg for one. 96/4

38.4 J Leach to Latham, FOUR! Nailed it! A half century for Tom Latham, his 14th in Tests and he seems to be the only silver lining in this Kiwi innings, at least for now. Gets down to a tossed up delivery and cracks a sweep shot in front of square on the leg side. A raise of the bat from him but he knows the job is really a big one ahead. 95/4

38.3 J Leach to Latham, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 91/4

38.2 J Leach to Latham, Goes back and clips it with the turn towards the leg side. 91/4

38.1 J Leach to Latham, Outside off, defended into the ground. 91/4

37.6 J Anderson to Watling, Good length delivery on middle and off, Watling stays back in defense. A successful over from Jimmy comes to an end. 91/4

Drinks break. What a fabulous morning for England! They claimed four wickets in the first hour and have completely demolished the Kiwi top order. Stuart Broad initiated it by picking back-to-back wickets first up and then the debutant, Jack Leach removed Ross Taylor to gain his maiden wicket. The last wicket of Henry Nicholls further dented New Zealand's hope of saving this Test as England continue to dominate. Tom Latham has fought bravely but is losing partners quite quickly. Will he get some support? BJ Watling has joined him who played a superb knock in the first innings. Let's see how the next hour pans out.

37.5 J Anderson to H Nicholls, OUT! Anderson induces an edge! Just when I said he's not looking at his usual best today, he comes in and shuts my mouth completely to put England in complete command. Henry Nicholls departs this time. Jimmy entices the batter by keeping it nice and full outside off, asking him to go after it. Henry does so with hard hands and the ball shapes away a bit to take the thick edge. Alastair Cook, who at first slip is waiting in anticipation, takes the catch safely. We usually talk about the batsman not taking his front foot forward enough while attempting to drive. You cannot fault Henry much here for his footwork but his head wasn't getting forward enough with his stride which brought his downfall. All going England's way. 91/4

37.4 J Anderson to Nicholls, Fullish delivery on off, defended down watchfully. 91/3

37.3 J Anderson to Nicholls, Fuller and sprayed wider outside off, Nicholls has got nothing to do with it. 91/3

37.2 J Anderson to Nicholls, Another one on a similar length, this time it's Nicholls who works it around the corner for a couple more. James isn't at his usual best today. 91/3

37.1 J Anderson to Latham, On a back of a length on middle and leg, Latham clips it through square leg for a single. 89/3

James Anderson is back into the attack.

36.6 J Leach to Nicholls, Pitches it on the rough outside off, right in the business is Leach, says Atherton on air. Nicholls takes a long stride forward as he buries it into the ground. 88/3

36.5 J Leach to H Nicholls, Just past Stokes at slip! Quicker delivery, angling in and then straightening a bit, Henry goes back to defend but gets it off the edge past Stokes at first slip for a brace. 88/3

36.4 J Leach to Nicholls, More loop from Leach, landing full on off, defended into the ground. 86/3

36.3 J Leach to Nicholls, Is right forward to a tossed up ball as Henry blocks it out. 86/3

36.2 J Leach to Nicholls, Lunges ahead to a loopy delivery and gets an inside edge towards short leg. 86/3

36.1 J Leach to Nicholls, Drifting in from around off, Nicholls stays back and defends it on the bounce to short leg. 86/3

35.6 Joe Root to Nicholls, More like it but it's too short to trouble the batsman. Nicholls gets back and helps it to mid-wicket for a single. 86/3

35.5 Joe Root to Nicholls, Identical to the last one, once again Henry allows it through. Root needs to get closer to off stump. 85/3

35.4 Joe Root to Nicholls, A touch shorter and outside off, skidding in, Henry takes his front leg forward and leaves. 85/3

35.3 Joe Root to Nicholls, Strides forward to a full ball and blocks it back. 85/3

35.2 Joe Root to H Nicholls, Bowling with two slips now. He serves it full and on off, Henry squeezes it out through backward point for a couple. 85/3

35.1 Joe Root to Nicholls, Floated and full on off, Nicholls with a big lunge defends it to the off side. 83/3

34.6 J Leach to Latham, FOUR! Flatter this time and shorter as well. Latham reads it well, goes on the back foot and slaps it through cover-point for a boundary. 83/3

34.5 J Leach to Latham, Loopy and on off, Tom gets forward in defense. 79/3

34.4 J Leach to Latham, Flighted and too full on middle, it's defended back to the bowler again. 79/3

34.3 J Leach to Latham, Leans forward to a full ball and defends it back to the bowler. 79/3

34.2 J Leach to Latham, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 79/3

34.1 J Leach to Latham, FOUR! Strong shot but it was in the air for a while. A flighted full ball on off, Latham kneels and sweeps it aerially over square leg for a boundary. 79/3

33.6 Joe Root to Nicholls, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 75/3

33.5 Joe Root to Nicholls, FOUR! Shot! Root drops it short outside off, Henry cuts it nicely through point for a boundary. 7653

33.4 Joe Root to Nicholls, Henry Nicholls avoids a pair! Is a bit cramped for room as this one is darted in on off, he still manages to punch it towards cover. The fielder there misfields and concedes two. 71/3

33.3 Joe Root to Nicholls, Henry presses forward in defense. 69/3

33.2 Joe Root to Nicholls, Flattish in nature, Henry shows a straight bat. 69/3

33.1 Joe Root to Nicholls, From around the wicket, fuller on the stumps, kept out. 69/3

Joe Root brings himself on! Spin from both ends then. There is something in the pitch for the spinners and the English skipper decides to have a go. Maybe, there are two left-handers out there so this could be another reason. Also, there is a case of bowling Dawid Malan. He bowls leggies and can get sharp turn into the lefties from the rough outside off.

32.6 J Leach to Latham, A bit short and turning in, Tom goes back to defend but the ball beats the outside edge of his bat. 69/3

32.5 J Leach to Latham, Flatter delivery, turning in from around off, Tom hangs back and keeps it out. 69/3

32.4 J Leach to Latham, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 69/3

32.3 J Leach to Latham, Slower through the air, landing full on off, Tom blocks it out. 69/3

32.2 J Leach to Latham, Loopier and fuller again on off, Tom presses ahead in defense. 69/3

32.1 J Leach to Latham, Very full on the footmarks outside off, Latham presses ahead in defense. 69/3

31.6 S Broad to Nicholls, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 69/3

31.5 S Broad to Latham, Latham taps this length delivery in front of cover and calls Nicholls through for a quick single. The fielder has a shy at the striker's end but misses. 69/3

31.4 S Broad to Latham, Latham shoulders arms to let that one through. 68/3

31.3 S Broad to Tom Latham, Good length delivery, close to off stump line. Tom hangs his bat out in defense but it goes off the edge which rolls through the slip cordon. A couple taken. 68/3

31.2 S Broad to Latham, Fuller in length on off, Latham is solid in defense. 66/3

31.1 S Broad to Latham, Bangs in a short one on middle, Latham ducks. 66/3

30.6 J Leach to Nicholls, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 66/3

Henry Nicholls is the new man in. He is on a pair.

30.5 J Leach to Taylor, OUT! Jack Leach removes Ross Taylor. Maiden Test wicket for him and it's a huge one. Impressive captaincy from Joe Root, you got to give it to him. Taylor played a sweep shot on the first ball of the over which prompted Root to keep Alastair Cook at short backward square leg, not a usual field placement, somewhere between short fine leg and a proper backward square leg. It has worked wonders! Flighted delivery, not that full to be swept but Taylor wants to. He does so but off the top edge and it's a simple catch for the former English captain. Celebrations go wild. New Zealand in tatters now. Also, Leach has broken the deadlock for England, first bowler in this Test apart from the new ball bowlers to pick a wicket. Yesterday, Colin de Grandhomme did the same. 66/3

30.4 J Leach to Latham, Flighted delivery outside off, swept powerfully through square leg for a single. 66/2

30.3 J Leach to Latham, Quicker fuller ball outside off, defended down solidly. 65/2

30.2 J Leach to Latham, Goes back and tucks it with the spin towards the leg side. 65/2

30.1 J Leach to Taylor, Flighted delivery outside off, Taylor gets across and paddles it behind square on the leg side for a single. 65/2

29.6 S Broad to Tom Latham, Brings one back in on middle and leg, worked away towards mid on. Tidy stuff from Stuart, giving nothing away. 64/2

29.5 S Broad to Latham, Sprayed wider outside off, Latham watchfully makes another leave. 64/2

29.4 S Broad to Latham, Lets the ball pass outside his off stump without much fuss. 64/2

29.3 S Broad to Tom Latham, Another one on a fuller length, Latham drives it crisply but couldn't get it past mid off. 64/2

29.2 S Broad to Latham, Fuller in length on off, punched towards mid off. 64/2

29.1 S Broad to Latham, Angling away from the southpaw, Latham knows where his off stump is as he makes a good leave. 64/2

28.6 J Leach to Taylor, Loopy delivery outside off, a nice push into the cover region. 64/2

28.5 J Leach to Latham, Drifting in from around off and then straightening a bit, Latham stays back footed this time to pat it away. Gets it off the edge which rolls away towards point and they take one. 64/2

28.4 J Leach to Latham, Tom Latham takes a stride forward and kills it down. 63/2

28.3 J Leach to Latham, Quicker through the air at 87 kph, Latham has got nothing to do with it as it was outside the off stump. 63/2

28.2 J Leach to Tom Latham, Floated delivery outside off, Tom presses ahead and drives it neatly through covers for a couple of runs. 63/2

28.1 J Leach to Tom Latham, FOUR! A gentle loosener to begin with for Leach! Flatter and shorter outside off, Latham is quick to rock back and latch onto it. He punches it firmly through covers and picks up a boundary. 61/2

Early change as Root brings his spinner on. It's Jack Leach to have a go now.

27.6 S Broad to Taylor, FOUR! Slapped! That should ease the nerves for Ross. Ahead of a length and with width offered outside off, Taylor leans ahead and smacks it through cover-point for a blazing boundary. Can he make the dropped catch count? Well, his side would be hoping for it to happen big time. 57/2

27.5 S Broad to Taylor, Fullish on off, driven towards mid off. 53/2

27.4 S Broad to R Taylor, Edged and Vince drops another! Yes, another. He dropped one yesterday offered by Tom Latham and hands a life to Ross Taylor now. This could be a big moment in the game. Broad can't believe it, he almost had another. Walks towards his run-up area with his head down. Fuller in length, just around off and moving away a bit. Taylor without any feet movement goes hard at it. Gets a fat edge which travels quickly towards third slip where Vince dives to his left but fails to hold on. It hits his palms and trickles behind which allows them to take a couple more. 53/2

27.3 S Broad to Taylor, Waits for the fuller ball to come back in and then knocks it towards mid on. 51/2

27.2 S Broad to Taylor, In the channel outside off, Ross Taylor lifts his bat to make a leave. 51/2

27.1 S Broad to Latham, On middle and leg, nudged through the vacant mid-wicket region for a single. 51/2

26.6 J Anderson to R Taylor, Full and straight on the stumps, driven on the up towards mid on. 50/2

26.5 J Anderson to Taylor, Served a bit wide outside off, easy leave for the senior man. 50/2

26.4 J Anderson to Taylor, Hangs back and shows a straight bat in defense. 50/2

26.3 J Anderson to Taylor, Edgeddddd! Fuller in length and angling in from around off, Taylor looks to defend but it takes the outside edge and rolls towards the slip cordon. 50/2

26.2 J Anderson to Taylor, Good length delivery, coming back in on middle, worked towards the on side. 50/2

26.1 J Anderson to Latham, A bit short in length on middle and leg, tucked through mid-wicket for a single. 50 up for the Kiwis. 50/2

25.6 S Broad to R Taylor, Broad goes wide of the crease and angles in a fuller delivery on the stumps, Taylor looks to work it away but does so off the inside edge down to fine leg. Easy two taken as there is no one manning that area. 49/2

25.5 S Broad to Taylor, Beaten! Fuller again and curling in a bit, Taylor lunges forward to defend but it straightens and beats the outside edge of his bat by a whisker. 47/2

25.4 S Broad to Taylor, FOUR! Shot! This is a really good shot from Ross! Fuller again from Broad, angling in, Taylor brings his bat down in time and knocks it past mid on for a boundary to open his account. 47/2

25.3 S Broad to Taylor, Pounds in a short one after bowling two full deliveries, Taylor is quick to duck under it. 43/2

25.2 S Broad to Taylor, Fuller again, just outside off, Ross Taylor lunges ahead and defends it off the straight bat. 43/2

25.1 S Broad to Taylor, Good delivery again! Stuart Broad has his tail up. Fuller ball, angling in from outside off, it keeps coming in, Taylor plants his front foot across and leaves it alone. 43/2

24.6 J Anderson to Latham, Anderson gets to over the wicket and delivers a full ball in the line of the stumps. Latham is watchfully behind the line in defense. 43/2

24.5 J Anderson to Latham, Back of a length delivery around off, Latham covers the line and shoulders arms. 43/2

24.4 J Anderson to Latham, A bouncer this time, around middle and leg, easily picked by Latham as he lets it go to the keeper. 43/2

24.3 J Anderson to Latham, And again. Tom is not going to chase those. He leaves it untouched and unattended outside the off stump. Anderson should look to get close to the off stump line. 43/2

24.2 J Anderson to Latham, Left alone outside off. Anderson is trying to suck him into some kind of drive. So far, Tom has restrained. 43/2

24.1 J Anderson to Latham, Angles in a shortish ball on off, Tom is behind the line as he defends it solidly. New Zealand need him to stay. His style of batting is what they need, stoic and stubborn. 43/2

24.1 J Anderson to Latham, Starts by overstepping. Bowls it on a good length outside off, Latham makes a watchful leave. 43/2

James Anderson to operate from the other end. The best possible start for England and they will hope that Jimmy joins the party as well. Four slips in place...

23.6 S Broad to Taylor, In the avenue of bamboozlement, Taylor shoulders his arms to it. Double-wicket maiden for Broad, England off to a flying start. 42/2

23.5 S Broad to Taylor, Short of a length delivery on middle, a bit of extra bounce as Taylor hops back and defends it down on the pitch. 42/2

23.4 S Broad to Taylor, Good length delivery in the channel outside off, Ross is happy to make a leave. 42/2

23.3 S Broad to Taylor, Taylor negotiates the hat-trick delivery. Fuller in length and angling in on middle, Ross closes the face of the bat and works it towards the square leg fielder. 42/2

Ross Taylor, the second big shot as David Lloyd would call him is out next to face the hat-trick ball. Five slips, a short leg and a short cover in place.

23.2 S Broad to Williamson, OUT! Edged and Kane Williamson is out of here. My word, Stuart Broad, you freaking beauty. He's on a hat-trick now. New Zealand have been rocked early on Day 5. If the previous delivery wasn't a great one, this was almost unplayable. Short of a length ball, angling in at first and then seaming away off the deck with a bit of extra bounce. Williamson hangs back to defend it but the away movement catches the tiny part of the outer blade and settles into the gloves of Bairstow behind. Huge appeal and the finger has been raised. Golden duck for Kane and this could be a bit of pain for his side. Also, you don't want to give early wickets to Broad, he is a rhythm bowler and if he tastes blood early, he just tears through the batting line up. Barmy Army is very vocal, they are singing the Broad anthem - He's big, he's bad, he's better than his dad - Stuart Broad, Stuarrtt Broaddd... hahaha! 42/2

Kane Williamson is the new man in. The skipper comes in early and has a job in his hand.

23.1 S Broad to Raval, OUT! Gone first ball! Stuart Broad has struck. All the hard work done by Raval yesterday evening has gone down the drain. What a start for England! This wasn't a wicket-taking delivery by any means but the visitors wouldn't mind it at all. A half-volley on the leg stump line, Jeet could have hit it anywhere but he ends up flicking it straight to Stoneman at square leg who takes a reverse cup catch over his head. Jeet walks back dejected and understandably so. This also reminds us about one catch that he took yesterday to dismiss Ben Stokes. It was a bit of a similar delivery which was flicked by the English all-rounder. Did anyone say karma? 42/1

Right then! The players have made their way out to the middle. Stuart Broad will steam in first up. Jeet Raval on strike. Four slips in place. Here we go...

Trent Boult is caught for a quick interview. With a smiling face, he says that it's a very good wicket for batting and there are no demons in it. Feels his batsmen will be good on this surface. He is confident that there are in a good position but admits that the first session will be really crucial. Adds that keeping wickets in the tank will be the key and they have the skills to do that.

New Zealand's openers managed to negotiate the tricky phase late on Day 4 which has helped them keep all the wickets intact going into final day. 340 is what they need to win but one would feel they wouldn't be bothered about chasing it down. All they need is to bat out time and frustrate the bowlers. Remember, there are 98 overs scheduled for today but given the way things have gone, doesn't look like we will them all. Let's hope for the best. A cracking Day 5 finish beckons, don't go anywhere as the action is about to kickoff.

Hello and a warm welcome for the final day of New Zealand's summer. Both the teams have fought neck-to-neck in this Test so far. There have been times where one team tried to overpower the other but couldn't continue to drag it for a long duration. England did well to gain a lead and built it well to stretch it to 381. Their bowlers got the conditions which they usually get back at home but failed to draw first blood yesterday.

... Day 5, Session 1 ...

It's a wrap. One final day to go in this series and Day 5 promises to be an exciting one. England need 10 wickets to level things up and if they get favourable conditions, one cannot write them off from running away with the show. On the flip side, New Zealand have shown the desire to fight and will rely on their big shots to bat out time and get their hands on the trophy. Do join us for all the action. Cheers!

Summarizing the day's play - England started on a bright note with Joe Root and Dawid Malan batting with positive intent. They added quick runs to the total in the first hour of the morning session but the Kiwi bowlers came roaring back. Colin de Grandhomme's effort bagged him a 4-wicket haul but with their daredevil approach, the English lower order accumulated vital runs. Eventually, the declaration came in the second hour after Lunch as England set a target of 382 runs for the home team. Tom Latham and Jeet Raval rode their luck and survived the early nervy moments as we witnessed plenty of deliveries beating the outside edge. The former, in fact, was dropped by James Vince.

Stumps on Day 4. No more overs possible as it started to drizzle as well and the conditions remained the same. Right then, with 340 runs needed on the final day, winning goes out more or less from New Zealand's game plan. Would have never dared to say that had there been Brendon McCullum in the batting line-up. But sadly he's retired and Colin de Grandhomme, the monster-hitter, is still not in the same class as Baz. Anyway, credit to the New Zealand openers for their resistance which has given the home team a terrific chance of holding on for the series win.

Contrary to the last update we are hearing that the umpires have given a clarification - they won't be starting half-an-hour early on the final day because of worries about dew. They will start at 1030 local and have 98 overs from there.

Update 1700 local (0500 GMT) - Via Twitter we are getting to know that umpire Marais Erasmus in an interview has mentioned that if we don't get back, we'll have 98 overs on Day 5, starting half-an-hour early.

It's gone really dark out there. Once again the umpires get together and now the batsmen are walking off the field. Joe Root is in conversation with both the on-field officials. Not looking pleased. Must be making his case by saying that he was bowling spin from both ends. But the umpires cannot do much here. They are abiding by the rules. Took a reading yesterday also and it seems the current one is below that. Off go the players. The groundsmen drive out with the covers. Not raining at the moment. Maybe, just for precaution. Stay tuned for latest updates and let's be hopeful of some more play today.

22.6 J Leach to Latham, Around middle and off, defended into the ground. 42/0

22.5 J Leach to Latham, Fuller and loopier outside off, kept out watchfully. 42/0

22.4 J Leach to Latham, Latham premeditates to sweep this but Leach darts it full on off. Tom at the last moment gets low and squeezes it out with an angled blade towards first slip. 42/0

22.3 J Leach to Latham, Very full around off, Tom Latham lunges forward in defense. 42/0

22.2 J Leach to Latham, Flattish delivery on middle, Latham hangs back in defense. 42/0

22.1 J Leach to Raval, Loops it up around off, Raval presses forward to defend but gets an inside edge past the short leg fielder for a single. 42/0

21.6 Joe Root to Latham, With a round-arm action, full and on the stumps, Tom presses forward to defend but it goes off the edge towards point. 41/0

21.5 Joe Root to Latham, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 41/0

21.4 Joe Root to Latham, Flatter ball on off, blocked out. 41/0

21.3 Joe Root to Latham, Lunges forward and meets it with a straight bat. 41/0

21.2 Joe Root to Latham, Quicker delivery outside off, pushed into the off side. 41/0

21.1 Joe Root to Latham, Roots floats it up from around the wicket and fires one around off, Latham defends it off the front foot. 41/0

Joe Root wants maximum overs to get bowled today and hence brings himself into the attack now. He is desperate for a few wickets before stumps. But can he get it by not bowling his premier bowlers? We know how shambolic the record is of his bowlers apart from Jimmy and Broad in this Test match.

20.6 J Leach to Raval, Tossed up ball around off, Raval draws forward and defends it from the inner half of the bat. 41/0

20.5 J Leach to Raval, Raval has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 41/0

20.4 Leach to Raval, Appeal for a catch! Once again it's spinning down the leg side, Raval tries to flick but fails to middle as it turns away. The keeper collects the ball, appeals but nothing from the umpire. Good call, the Hot Spot detects no edge. 41/0

20.3 J Leach to Raval, Whoa! Big spin there. Probably it lands on the footmarks outside off and as a result spins big down the leg side. Jeet leaves it. 41/0

20.2 J Leach to Raval, Tossed up ball landing around off, Jeet strides forward and pushes it to mid on. 41/0

20.1 J Leach to Raval, Flighted full ball on off, Raval gets on the front foot in defense. 41/0

The umpires get together again and then were seen having a word with the English skipper. Seems they feel that the light is not good enough if Root continues with the pace bowlers. As a result, Jack Leach is back into the attack. Well, he got good turn and bounce in his only over. Can he break the opening stand? A slip, short leg and leg gully in place.

19.6 S Broad to Latham, Broad runs in from around the wicket for Latham. Lands it on a good length outside off, holding its line, Tom leaves it. 41/0

19.5 S Broad to Raval, Short and around leg, Jeet pulls it through square leg for a single. 41/0

19.4 S Broad to Raval, Broad switches to over the wicket and bowls a full ball outside off, Raval drives it to the off side. 40/0

19.3 S Broad to Latham, Sliding down the leg side, Latham eases it to fine leg for a run. 40/0

19.2 S Broad to Latham, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 39/0

19.1 S Broad to Latham, Straighter in line, Latham works it on the leg side, not in the gap. 39/0

18.6 J Anderson to Latham, Gets on the front foot to defend a full length delivery but it takes the inside edge and rolls towards square leg. A single finally to break the sequence of maidens. 39/0

18.5 J Anderson to Latham, Outside off, left alone. 38/0

18.4 J Anderson to Latham, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 38/0

18.3 J Anderson to Latham, Lands it on a length outside off, it's left alone. 38/0

18.2 J Anderson to Latham, Shout for an lbw! Anderson brings a length ball back into the batsman with the angle. Latham fails to work it around and is hit on the pads. They appeal but the umpire shows no interest. Maybe going down and too high as well. 38/0

18.1 J Anderson to Latham, Fuller in length and sliding down the leg side, Latham tries his best to flick but misses and it goes behind off his pads. 38/0

17.6 S Broad to Raval, Good length ball on off, Raval shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 38/0

17.5 S Broad to Raval, The line is too straight as Broad angles it into the batsman, Raval works it to square leg. 38/0

17.4 S Broad to Raval, He's big, he's bad, he's better than his dad - Stuart Broad hahaha! The Barmy Army is trying their best to motivate the bowler. They have their jingle for Stuart Broad and are quite chirpy whenever the bowler is steaming in. Another delivery in the zone outside off, Jeet lets it be. Hard to guess, who the home team is at the moment. 38/0

17.3 S Broad to Raval, Lets the ball go outside his off stump. 38/0

17.2 S Broad to Raval, Outside off, on a length, Raval shoulders arms. 38/0

17.1 Broad to Raval, Good length delivery angling away from the batsman, Raval at first looks to play at it but then withdraws his bat. 38/0

The two umpires get together and check the light meter. Deems it good enough to continue.

16.6 J Anderson to Latham, Latham has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 38/0

16.5 J Anderson to Latham, Anderson keeps it straight and Latham pushes it firmly down to mid on. 38/0

16.4 J Anderson to Latham, Good length ball angling into the batsman, Latham plays it off his pads to square leg. 38/0

16.3 J Anderson to Latham, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 38/0

16.2 J Anderson to Latham, Much better, covers the line and defends it to the off side. 38/0

16.1 J Anderson to Tom Latham, EDGED AND DROPPED! James Vince it is. Good attempt though. Anderson hurls across a length ball outside off, Latham tries to drive away from his body but it nips away to take the outside edge. It flies behind towards third slip where Vince dives to his left but fails to hold on. 38/0

15.6 S Broad to Raval, Fuller and on middle, helped on the leg side but straight to square leg. 38/0

15.5 S Broad to Raval, Beautifully bowled. An away swinger, landing on a length and close to off stump, Raval plays inside the line and misses. 38/0

15.4 S Broad to Raval, Moving away from the batsman outside off, Raval allows it through. 38/0

15.3 S Broad to Raval, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 38/0

15.2 S Broad to Raval, Outside off, going away with the angle, Raval lets it be. 38/0

15.1 S Broad to Raval, Appeal for an lbw! Not given. Full length delivery, Raval fails to flick and is rapped on the pads. They appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Root comes forward from the slip cordon but Broad on the stump mic is caught saying that he is not sure and feels it's pitching outside leg. Well, with age he is maturing. The replays show the same. We are accustomed to seeing Stuart wasting reviews. Good signs. 38/0

14.6 J Anderson to Latham, Lets the ball go outside his off stump. Tidy stuff. 38/0

14.5 J Anderson to Latham, Latham with a hesitant front foot movement pushes it towards mid off. 38/0

14.4 J Anderson to Latham, Gets behind the line of the delivery and defends it watchfully. 38/0

14.3 J Anderson to Latham, Beaten comprehensively! With the crowd behind him, Anderson runs in and delivers an outswinger outside off. Since the angle seems to be coming into the batsman, Latham decides to play at it. He tries to drive but it moves away to beat the outside edge. Could have left it away as the replays show that it wasn't too close to the off stump. 38/0

14.2 J Anderson to Tom Latham, Full and angling into the batsman, Latham keeps it out to mid on. 38/0

14.1 J Anderson to Latham, Good length delivery around off, Latham defends it off his back foot. 38/0

13.6 S Broad to Raval, Good leave. A length ball landing around off, angling away, Raval covers the line and shoulders arms. 38/0

13.5 S Broad to Raval, Goes off radar this time. Sliding down the leg side, Raval nudges it fine down the leg side for a couple of runs. 38/0

13.4 S Broad to Raval, Broad sticks to his line around off, fuller in length, Jeet confidently keeps it out off his front foot. 36/0

13.3 S Broad to Raval, Broad goes full and lands it in the line of the stumps, Raval gets behind the line and defends it back to the bowler. 36/0

13.2 S Broad to Latham, A gentle delivery around off, Tom taps it down towards extra cover and takes a single. 36/0

13.1 S Broad to Latham, Lands it on a length around off, Latham covers the line and defends. 35/0

Stuart Broad to bowl from the other end.

12.6 J Anderson to Raval, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 35/0

12.5 J Anderson to J Raval, Raval gets squared up this time as he tries to defend a length ball pitched around middle and off. Once again he has played that with gentle hands and as a result it doesn't carry behind. 35/0

12.4 J Anderson to Raval, Edgy! Fuller and around off, shaping away, Raval gets forward to defend and does so from the outer half of the bat. It rolls towards gully. 35/0

12.3 J Anderson to Raval, Angling away from the batsman, on a length, Raval shoulders arms. 35/0

12.2 J Anderson to Latham, Once again Latham remains back and works it in the gap at mid-wicket for a single. 35/0

12.1 J Anderson to Latham, Good length delivery around middle, Latham defends it from the back foot to mid on. 34/0

Back for the last session. 35 overs left in the day's play, let's see how many we get bowled given the conditions. New Zealand have got a start and would like to build on it. They will love to have all the wickets intact heading into Day 5. England on the other hand would try to nip out a few before the close of play. Promises to be a great battle between bat and ball. Here comes James Anderson with three slips in place.

... DAY 4, SESSION 3 ...

The New Zealand openers have survived the tricky passage of play. Quite a few times we saw the ball beating the outside edge and both Latham and Raval were lucky to remain unbeaten. The pitch surely has something in it for the pacers and looking at the way Jack Leach bowled his only over, there is some turn and bounce available also. It's going to be a tough challenge for the Kiwis. Also, one needs to keep an eye on the weather. It got really dark and the groundsmen were ready with their covers. Let's hope there won't be any delay. Do join us in a short while for the last session.

11.6 M Wood to Raval, Full and around off, Raval defends it to covers to end the session. That will be Tea on Day 4! 34/0

11.5 M Wood to Raval, Angling away from the southpaw, Raval chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 34/0

11.4 M Wood to Raval, Wood delivers it on a good length again, around off, Raval blocks it from the crease. 34/0

11.3 M Wood to Raval, Back of a length delivery around middle and leg, Raval fails to work it around and it goes off his thigh pad to gully. 34/0

11.2 M Wood to Raval, Drops it on a length this time, outside off, Raval shoulders arms. 34/0

11.1 M Wood to J Raval, FOUR! Boom! That's brilliantly done. Wood drops it short and on middle, Raval gets on top of it and pulls it with a swivel through backward square leg. A boundary results. 34/0

10.6 J Leach to Latham, Once again some visible spin and bounce into the left-hander. Latham fails to put bat on ball as he leans forward. Once again it goes off his pads over short leg. Eventful over. Got some turn and he can play a big part in this innings. 30/0

10.5 Leach to Latham, Appeal for a bat-pad! The umpire turns it down. Leach slows this up in the air and lands it around off, he gets some extra bite and turn as it curls back into the batsman. Latham tries to defend but misses. It pops out off his pads and the short leg fielder catches it. They appeal to no avail. 30/0

10.4 J Leach to Latham, A nice loopy delivery, landing outside off, Latham is on the front foot in defense. 30/0

10.3 J Leach to Latham, Tossed up ball on off, defended off the front foot. 30/0

10.2 J Leach to Latham, Flatter and on off, Latham defends it from the back foot. 30/0

10.1 J Leach to J Raval, Flighted and full around off, it's driven through covers for three runs. 30/0

Double bowling change. Debutant Jack Leach to bowl. A slip, leg gully and short leg in place. Good to see England attacking with the spinner.

9.6 M Wood to Latham, Shortish and around middle and leg, Latham fails to keep it out and takes a hit on his thigh pad. 27/0

9.5 M Wood to Latham, Defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 27/0

9.4 M Wood to Latham, Full and around off, Latham defends it to the off side. 27/0

9.3 M Wood to Tom Latham, FOUR! And again. All the pressure built in the previous overs is getting released. Wood continues to be too full, it's around off and Latham drives it through covers this time. Wood was faulted for being too short in the first essay and it seems that he is over-correcting his length. Maybe, looking for some swing by bowling full but there is a fine margin between being full and overpitched. 27/0

9.2 M Wood to Tom Latham, FOUR! Fine shot! Beautiful piece of timing. This is the dividend you get for spending 9 overs in the middle and surviving that phase. Change in bowler, brings change in approach and angle, and here is Latham cashing in. Full in length by Wood, around off, Tom gets forward and drives it with elegance through mid off. 23/0

9.1 M Wood to Raval, Starts with a leg stump half-volley, Raval flicks it through square leg and collects a single. 19/0

Mark Wood comes into the attack.

8.6 J Anderson to Latham, Length ball on off, Latham defends it cautiously to end another probing over by Anderson. 18/0

8.5 J Anderson to Tom Latham, Full and angling away, Latham opens the face of the bat and keeps it out on the off side. 18/0

8.4 J Anderson to Latham, Gets behind the line of the delivery, not much movement and hence he defends it easily. 18/0

8.3 J Anderson to Latham, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 18/0

8.2 J Anderson to Latham, A length ball on middle and off, Latham covers the line and defends it by presenting the full face of the bat. 18/0

8.1 J Anderson to Latham, The ball is way wide on the leg side but the batsman still goes after it. 18/0

7.6 S Broad to Raval, FOUR! This will ease a lot of nerves. Broad is too straight in line and Raval gets the opportunity to flick it off his pads. Concentrates more on timing and placement, rather than going hard at it. Finds the gap at square leg and away she runs to the fence. 18/0

7.5 S Broad to Latham, Broad switches to 'round the wicket and angles in a length ball on off, Latham taps it down in the gap at covers and crosses. 14/0

7.4 S Broad to Latham, A length ball on middle and off, Latham is solid in defense. 13/0

7.3 S Broad to Latham, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 13/0

7.2 S Broad to Latham, Broad goes short and bangs it in around middle and leg, Latham picks it early and ducks. 13/0

7.1 S Broad to Latham, Good length delivery outside off, Latham unlike his partner is quite assured in his stance, knows where his off stump is and makes an easy leave. 13/0

6.6 J Anderson to J Raval, Full and around off, Raval will feel relieved as he finally gets some bat on ball. He defends it down. Probing over by England's legend. 13/0

6.5 J Anderson to Raval, Raval is completely at sea against some extraordinary bowling by Jimmy. An away swinger is keeping Raval guessing. Another one around off to which Jeet offers a tame push inside the line. Gets beaten for the umpteenth time. 13/0

6.4 Anderson to Raval, Shout for a catch! Not given. Anderson lands it on a length around leg and it shapes away a shade after hitting the deck. Raval tries to work it on the leg side but misses and is hit on the back thigh pad. England get excited by that sound and appeal. The umpire had a good look at it and remains unmoved. 13/0

6.3 J Anderson to Raval, Beaten! Excellent away swinging delivery, Raval pushes at it without much intent and gets beaten. He needs to be careful. 13/0

6.2 J Anderson to Raval, This time Raval taps a length ball on the off side and looks for a run. He is sent back as the bowler himself rushes towards the cover region to collect the ball. 13/0

6.1 J Anderson to Raval, Anderson speeds in and angles a length ball outside off, Raval shoulders arms. 13/0

5.6 S Broad to Raval, Plays it down with soft hands to point and takes a single. 13/0

5.5 S Broad to Raval, Ouch! That's a rib tickler. Raval takes his eyes off the ball but fails to take his body away from the line. Cops a blow near his rib cage and is feeling the pinch. The physio comes out to address the issue. 12/0

5.4 S Broad to Latham, Latham works it towards mid-wicket and pinches a single. The fielder has a shy at the striker's end but misses. Touch and go. 12/0

5.3 S Broad to Latham, Shout for an lbw! Not given. Broad lands it around leg and it nips away a shade to beat the attempted flick shot of Latham. He is rapped on the pads, they appeal but umpire Erasmus remains unmoved. The replays show that it pitched outside leg. 11/0

5.2 S Broad to Latham, Good shot! An overpitched delivery around leg, it's clipped behind square leg for a couple. 11/0

5.1 S Broad to Latham, A length ball around off, angling away, Latham covers the line and his stumps before making a leave. 9/0

4.6 J Anderson to Raval, JR shoulders arms to let that one through. A maiden for Anderson. 9/0

4.5 J Anderson to Raval, In the channel of bamboozlement, easy leave for Raval. 9/0

4.4 J Anderson to Raval, Beautiful from Anderson! He pitches it around leg and it angles across towards off. Raval pokes at it inside the line and almost ekes out an edge. 9/0

4.3 J Anderson to Raval, Outside off, another leave. 9/0

4.2 J Anderson to Raval, Good judgement shown this time! Fullish delivery, closer to off stump, watchfully left. 9/0

4.1 J Anderson to J Raval, On a length and moving away from the initial line, Jeet Raval hangs back in defense but gets an edge. He played that with soft hands which is why the edge doesn't carry to second slip. 9/0

3.6 S Broad to Latham, Latham has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 9/0

3.5 S Broad to Latham, Full in length in the tempting zone, Tom pats it away to the cover region. 9/0

3.4 S Broad to Latham, This one threatens to nip back in from around off, Latham gets across and makes a leave. That went agonizingly close past the off stump. 9/0

3.3 S Broad to Latham, Fuller in length on middle and off, blocked solidly. 9/0

3.2 S Broad to Latham, Slants it away in the channel outside off, Tom doesn't have a go at it. 9/0

3.1 S Broad to Latham, Broad pitches it really full, a genuine half-volley, perhaps searching for some swing. Latham takes his front foot ahead as he caresses it through mid off for a couple. 9/0

2.6 J Anderson to Raval, Good shot! Fuller in length on middle, Jeet Raval bunts it back off the meat. It goes on the bounce and Anderson in his followthrough sticks his right hand out to collect. He mimes a throw. Tight over from the English great! 7/0

2.5 J Anderson to Latham, This time they cross! Latham waits for a length delivery and taps it in front of cover for a quick single. 7/0

2.4 J Anderson to Latham, Brings it back into Latham who tries working it away but gets it off the inside edge onto the pads. The ball rolls towards square leg but they don't cross. 6/0

2.3 J Anderson to Latham, Leaves a fuller length delivery outside his off stump carefully. 6/0

During the break, it was seen umpire Bruce Oxenford calling out for the light meter.

2.2 J Anderson to Latham, Outswinger that keeps moving away, Latham pokes at it with soft hands and edges it past gully for a brace. 6/0

2.1 J Anderson to Latham, On a length and curling back in from off, Tom covers the line and makes a watchful leave. 4/0

1.6 S Broad to Raval, Good delivery, good ball, good end to the over! Pitches it around middle, gets it to jag away and nearly takes the outside edge of Raval's bat. There was some bounce as well on this one. 4/0

1.5 S Broad to Raval, Plants his front foot across to a fuller length delivery and makes a leave. 4/0

1.4 S Broad to Raval, Fuller in length on off, Raval defends it down. 4/0

1.3 S Broad to Raval, Raval tries to lunge forward and keep this fuller ball out but it whizzes past the outside edge again. 4/0

1.2 S Broad to Raval, On a fuller length, shaping away a touch, Jeet has a poke inside the line and misses. Wasn't far from taking the outside edge. 4/0

1.1 S Broad to Raval, Starts off with a fuller ball, angling away from off, Raval plays inside the line. 4/0

Stuart Broad to charge in from the other end. Four slips in place...

0.6 J Anderson to Latham, Fuller outside off, moving away, left alone. 4/0

0.5 J Anderson to Latham, Fuller ball, slanting away on off, defended by getting right behind the line. 4/0

0.4 J Anderson to Latham, Length delivery, angling away a bit, no movement so far for Jimmy. Easily blocked. 4/0

0.3 J Anderson to Latham, Angling across Latham but he is right behind the line as he stabs it out towards cover. 4/0

0.2 J Anderson to Latham, On a back of a length around middle and off, Tom is happy to stay back and defend it back down on the pitch. 4/0

0.1 J Anderson to Latham, FOUR! New Zealand's innings gets underway right away! Anderson from over the wicket delivers it around leg, Latham gets across and clips it fine down the leg side to begin the chase in style. 4/0

