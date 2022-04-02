Live Cricket Score: New Zealand vs Netherlands, 2nd ODI at Seddon Park in Hamilton - Latest Updates, Scorecard and Commentary

New Zealand vs Netherlands, 2nd ODI, Live Updates: Tom Latham-led New Zealand had a troubled start against the Netherlands in the second ODI on Saturday at Seddon Park, Hamilton. After opting to bowl first, the visitors ran through the Kiwi top-order. Fred Klaassen got the better of Martin Guptil in the fifth over to script New Zealand’s batting collapse. No other batter that Henry Nicholls among the top four could score in double digits.

Captain Latham held the nerve as the hosts somehow went past the 100-run mark in the 27th over. Meanwhile, he scored his 17th ODI half-century as New Zealand scored 107 for 6 in 27 overs.

Earlier, the hosts comfortably took the first ODI by seven wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Blair Tickner became the fourth Kiwi bowler to take four wickets on his ODI debut, restricting the visitors to 202 in the first innings. In the chase, Henry Nicholls’ brilliant 57 off 79 and Will Young’s unbeaten 103 off 114 helped the team cross the line with more than 11 overs to spare.

The Black Caps will be eager to seal the series with another win in Hamilton, while the Dutch team would expect some solid runs from their top order with an eye to level the series 1-1.

Here are the playing XIs:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (c & wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Doug Bracewell, Kyle Jamieson, Blair Tickner

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (wk), Michael Rippon, Pieter Seelaar (c), Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover

