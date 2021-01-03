Match Highlights New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 1, NZ vs PAK at Christchurch: PAK All Out for 297

- 1st Test - 26 - 30 Dec, 2020Match Ended431/10(155.0) RR 2.78180/5(45.3) RR 3.96
NZ
PAK239/10(102.2) RR 2.34271/10(123.3) RR 2.19
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 101 runs
- 2nd Test - 26 - 30 Dec, 2020Match Ended195/10(72.3) RR 2.69200/10(103.1) RR 1.94
AUS
IND326/10(115.1) RR 2.8370/2(15.5) RR 4.42
India beat Australia by 8 wickets
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
Pakistan vs New Zealand (TEST)
PAK vs NZ Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
2nd Test TEST, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 03 January, 2021
Pakistan
297/10
(83.5) RR 3.54
Match Highlights New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 1, NZ vs PAK at Christchurch: PAK All Out for 297
Match Highlights New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 1, NZ vs PAK at Christchurch: OUT! CAUGHT! Boult gets his second wicket! Short delivery on off, Naseem Shah looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes towards second slip where Tom Latham takes a good catch. PAKISTAN END WITH 297 AT THE END OF THEIR FIRST INNINGS!
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 3, 2021, 12:18 PM IST
Live Cricket Score New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 1, NZ vs PAK at Christchurch: That's it from the first Day of this second Test. New Zealand would be a happy bunch of players as they have bundled out Pakistan for 297 and cometh Day 2 they would look to bat it out and wipe out the lead with minimal damage and then they would look to amass a lead. We will get to know how the day pans out on 4th January 2021. The action starts at 1100 local (2200 GMT). Till then cheers and take care.
New Zealand's bowling was spot on as they used just 5 bowlers. The stand out performer for them was Kyle Jamieson who went onto take his third Test 5-wicket haul. Boult and Southee bagged a couple of wicket too. Matt Henry coming back into the side was a bit wayward at the start. He later went onto make a comeback with the ball as he scalped the important wicket of Azhar Ali. A few dropped catches and a few edges not carrying summed up the day for New Zealand.
Azhar Ali though continued to hold fort at one end as Pakistan skipper, Mohammad Rizwan joined hands with his number 3 batsman and started the rebuilding act. The duo soon started rotating the strike and soon went onto find the odd boundaries in the process but went past their respective fifties. They were going well with a 88-run stand when Rizwan departed. Azhar Ali despite fighting it hard all day for his runs departed for 93. Faheem Ashraf once again proved his mettle with the bat when he smashed 48 runs and new comer debutant Zafar Gohar smashed 34 runs.
It all started with New Zealand winning the toss and putting Pakistan to bat. The visitors though did not start the way they would have liked as they lost Shan Masood for a duck. Then a 62-run stand between Abid Ali and Azhar Ali revived their batting to some extent before Abid Ali departed. Soon after Haris Sohail who has had a poor outing in the Test series so far followed him and Fawad Alam was the next one to depart.
What a day of Test cricket we have had. Brilliant bowling, good batting and good lower-order resistance. New Zealand would be a bit happier as they have castled Pakistan for 297 runs.
PREVIEW
Wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan will lead Pakistan in the second Test against New Zealand starting here on Sunday after captain Babar Azam was ruled out with pain in his thumb. Azam had fractured his right thumb during a net practice session during the build up to the T20 series against New Zealand that started on December 18. "We have seen improvement in Babar Azam's injury but he is yet to fully recover," team doctor Sohail Saleem said in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) statement.
"He is our captain and the most important batsman in the line-up, so we do not want to take any risk. The medical team is constantly reviewing his injury and we are hopeful he will be available for the home series against South Africa." The PCB further said that Azam had a full-fledge training session on Saturday, but felt slight pain in his thumb, following which the team management has opted against fielding him in the second Test. The team is hoping that Azam would be fit in time for Pakistan's home series against South Africa.
Pakistan squad: Mohammad Rizwan (captain, wicketkeeper), Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Yasir Shah, Zafar Gohar
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking