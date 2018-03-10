Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Live Cricket Score, Nidahas Trophy, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I in Colombo: Gunathilaka, Mendis Start Aggressively

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 10, 2018, 7:26 PM IST

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, Nidahas Tri-Series, 2018 Match 3, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 10 March, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by Bangladesh (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

19:34(IST)

Taskin Ahmed come on from the other end but he isn't having the best of days, first Mendis and then Gunathilaka get a maximum from that. He starts with a 6-1-6 from the first three balls. SL move to 43/0

19:31(IST)

Rubel Hossain takes the new ball now, so that Taskin experiment doesn't last too long. SL pick up a boundary first ball, thanks to Mehndi Hassan's rather difficult attempt for a catch rather than stopping a boundary.

19:25(IST)

Mustafizur gets the ball from the other end, the fizz is certainly not the same bowler he was a couple of years back, starts with an expensive over, SL rush to 24/0 after 2 overs here.

19:23(IST)

Taskin Ahmed is opening the bowling for Bangladesh in T20Is after 5 innings. The last time he opened the bowling was against Pakistan at Kolkata in 2016.

19:20(IST)

SIX! Mendis looks to pull but manages to get a top edge, no problem though as the ball easily clears the boundary. Good way to end the over for Bangladesh, they are 13/0

19:17(IST)

FOUR! First boundary of the day goes to Mendis, its an inside edge which goes past the stumps and rushes towards the boundary. Not neat but Mendis won't mind this

19:12(IST)

A tinge of green on the surface, which explains why Mahmudullah elected to bowl. Despite the rug on the pitch, there will be some latent moisture on the pitch, which islikely to decrease the frictional coefficient of the Bulli

19:08(IST)

Do send us your predictions for the game in the comments section..we are less than 10 minutes away from the start here

19:00(IST)

BAN have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

SL have never won the toss in the 10 matches including this one against Bangladesh.

In the 9 previous encounters against the two teams, SL have won 7 times and BAN have won 2 matches.

 

18:50(IST)

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal(w/c), Upul Tharanga, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep

18:48(IST)

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah(c), Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Islam

18:47(IST)

So, the news from the centre is Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to field first here.

18:42(IST)

The players are warming up, with Bangladesh squad indulging in some football ahead of the big clash..The toss is also just around the corner..

18:36(IST)

So, we have some news with regard to toss. It will happen at 6.45 P.M and the first ball will be bowled at 7.15 PM, from the news we have so far..

18:31(IST)

We are hoping its not much of a delay here, we should be having the toss in another 10-15 minutes..

18:28(IST)

We have some bad news here as the covers are on the ground and the start will be delayed because of rain. Nothing to worry though, as it looks like a light drizzle rather than a thunderstorm.

18:26(IST)

There seemed to be more runs to be scored in the first game as compared to the second, but it should still be a good pitch to bat on come Saturday. The temperature is expected to be on the higher side, but the bigger concern is the rain that has been forecast.

18:19(IST)

If Sri Lanka have any concerns at all, it’s that some of their bowlers – especially Nuwan Pradeep – looked a bit short of ideas when Shikhar Dhawan brought out the big shots. But that happens in T20s, and Sri Lanka will look to focus on the positives when up against a team they have had the wood on in recent times.

 

18:10(IST)

Sri Lanka don’t appear to have worries of the sort. They performed like a well-oiled machine against India, with Kusal Perera, back in the mix after an injury layoff, playing an outstanding knock to lead the charge.
The wins in Bangladesh were comprehensive, with Kusal Mendis, who was drafted into the side after his namesake dropped out, taking the lead. With Perera back and playing the way he did in the first game, Sri Lanka only look stronger. The Kusals aside, the likes of Danushka Gunathilaka, Upul Tharanga and Dasun Shanaka are there to play the big shots, while Dinesh Chandimal lends some nice old-fashioned solidity in the middle. And when all else fails, there’s Sri Lanka’s best-known T20 player, Thisara Perera, and Jeevan Mendis to pick up the pieces.

18:03(IST)

For Bangladesh, it’s a matter of all of it coming together. That aside, the fact that they played around nine overs worth of dot balls against India will weigh on their minds. The glory shots get the crowd going and boost the total, but it’s the singles that set the base. Mahmudullah is obviously aware of it, saying, “I think we need to rotate the strike more often; dot balls are creating the pressure obviously on the batsmen.”

17:59(IST)

In Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar, Bangladesh have strong men at the top of the order, and with Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman and Liton Das, who top scored for them against India, there is firepower in the middle. Among the bowlers, Mustafizur Rahman is the big name, but Rubel Hossain bowled excellently against India and Mehidy Hasan was miserly too.

17:57(IST)

The game promises to be an exciting one as both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be going all out for a positive result..

17:35(IST)

"I think we are just one win away from getting a boost. We're still searching for it and I think we'll get it," said captain Mahmudullah after the six-wicket loss to India yesterday.
India chased down 140 easily with Bangladesh spinners not posing any threat to the India by bowling flat more often than not. They will have to come up with a fresh strategy against the Lankans.
The pacers bowled alright and Rubel Hossain stood out with two wickets. It is also a must-win game for Bangladesh as another loss will make it very difficult for them to make the final on March 18.

17:19(IST)

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are under the pump after a string of losses. The batsmen have not been able to rotate the strike enough in the middle overs, stopping them from putting up competitive scores.
The absence of star player and captain Shakib Al Hasan is bound to hurt them.
"We should have scored a lot more runs, probably 30 more runs. They (India) executed their plans very well but we should have found ways to make more runs. We need to rotate the strike more often. The dot balls created a lot of pressure.

17:11(IST)

After the India win, captain Dinesh Chandimal said the the players are feeling good about their game and also gave credit to coach Chandika Hathurusingha, who was earlier with Bangladesh.
"This is all about transferring confidence from the Bangladesh series. The management have done a wonderful job at training sessions. Chandika Hathurusingha has been amazing. This result shows how good we are as a team," Chandimal had said.

16:59(IST)

On the bowling front, pacer Dushmantha Chameera stood out while the Indians struggled to read the wrong-un of leggie Jeevan Mendis.
The openers, Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka, began well but failed to make a substantial contribution, something they will look to change tomorrow.

16:50(IST)

Their recent record against Bangladesh is impressive, having beaten them in the away Test and T20 series besides the final of the tri-series, which also included Zimbabwe.
The way Sri Lanka played against India was even more impressive, comfortably chasing a stiff 175-run target courtesy a Kusal Perera special.

16:40(IST)

Hosts Sri Lanka will aim to continue their recent domination against a beleaguered Bangladesh when the two teams meet in the Nidahas Twenty20 Trophy.
Sri Lanka will be high on confidence going into their second game after they surprised India in the tournament opener.
Their recent record against Bangladesh is impressive, having beaten them in the away Test and T20 series besides the final of the tri-series, which also included Zimbabwe.
The way Sri Lanka played against India was even more impressive, comfortably chasing a stiff 175-run target courtesy a Kusal Perera special.

16:31(IST)

Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog for the 3rd T20I in the Nidahas Trophy. Today we have Bangladesh taking on Sri Lanka, where the hosts will be looking to continue their winning run meanwhile Bangladesh will be looking to bounce back from their defeat against India..

Danushka Gunathilaka (Getty Images)

The live broadcast of the match will be shown on DSport. You can also catch the live coverage on Rishtey Cineplex/HD in Hindi commentary. Also watch the match live on JioTV. The match is scheduled to start at 7.00 PM IST.
Teams:
Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Suranga Lakmal, Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Amila Aponso, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Dhananjaya De Silva.
Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Hider, Abu Jayed, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Liton Das.
3rd T20Iban vs slBangladesh vs Sri LankacricketcricketnextDinesh Chandimallive cricketLive Cricket Scorelive scorelive scoresmahmudullahnidahas 3rd t20inidahas live scoreNidahas TrophyNidahas Trophy 2018sl vs banSri lanka vs BangladeshTamim Iqbal

