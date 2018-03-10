Live Cricket Score, Nidahas Trophy, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I in Colombo: Gunathilaka, Mendis Start Aggressively

If Sri Lanka have any concerns at all, it’s that some of their bowlers – especially Nuwan Pradeep – looked a bit short of ideas when Shikhar Dhawan brought out the big shots. But that happens in T20s, and Sri Lanka will look to focus on the positives when up against a team they have had the wood on in recent times.
Sri Lanka don’t appear to have worries of the sort. They performed like a well-oiled machine against India, with Kusal Perera, back in the mix after an injury layoff, playing an outstanding knock to lead the charge.
The wins in Bangladesh were comprehensive, with Kusal Mendis, who was drafted into the side after his namesake dropped out, taking the lead. With Perera back and playing the way he did in the first game, Sri Lanka only look stronger. The Kusals aside, the likes of Danushka Gunathilaka, Upul Tharanga and Dasun Shanaka are there to play the big shots, while Dinesh Chandimal lends some nice old-fashioned solidity in the middle. And when all else fails, there’s Sri Lanka’s best-known T20 player, Thisara Perera, and Jeevan Mendis to pick up the pieces.
For Bangladesh, it’s a matter of all of it coming together. That aside, the fact that they played around nine overs worth of dot balls against India will weigh on their minds. The glory shots get the crowd going and boost the total, but it’s the singles that set the base. Mahmudullah is obviously aware of it, saying, “I think we need to rotate the strike more often; dot balls are creating the pressure obviously on the batsmen.”
In Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar, Bangladesh have strong men at the top of the order, and with Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman and Liton Das, who top scored for them against India, there is firepower in the middle. Among the bowlers, Mustafizur Rahman is the big name, but Rubel Hossain bowled excellently against India and Mehidy Hasan was miserly too.
"I think we are just one win away from getting a boost. We're still searching for it and I think we'll get it," said captain Mahmudullah after the six-wicket loss to India yesterday.
India chased down 140 easily with Bangladesh spinners not posing any threat to the India by bowling flat more often than not. They will have to come up with a fresh strategy against the Lankans.
The pacers bowled alright and Rubel Hossain stood out with two wickets. It is also a must-win game for Bangladesh as another loss will make it very difficult for them to make the final on March 18.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, are under the pump after a string of losses. The batsmen have not been able to rotate the strike enough in the middle overs, stopping them from putting up competitive scores.
The absence of star player and captain Shakib Al Hasan is bound to hurt them.
"We should have scored a lot more runs, probably 30 more runs. They (India) executed their plans very well but we should have found ways to make more runs. We need to rotate the strike more often. The dot balls created a lot of pressure.
After the India win, captain Dinesh Chandimal said the the players are feeling good about their game and also gave credit to coach Chandika Hathurusingha, who was earlier with Bangladesh.
"This is all about transferring confidence from the Bangladesh series. The management have done a wonderful job at training sessions. Chandika Hathurusingha has been amazing. This result shows how good we are as a team," Chandimal had said.
Their recent record against Bangladesh is impressive, having beaten them in the away Test and T20 series besides the final of the tri-series, which also included Zimbabwe.
The way Sri Lanka played against India was even more impressive, comfortably chasing a stiff 175-run target courtesy a Kusal Perera special.
Hosts Sri Lanka will aim to continue their recent domination against a beleaguered Bangladesh when the two teams meet in the Nidahas Twenty20 Trophy.
Sri Lanka will be high on confidence going into their second game after they surprised India in the tournament opener.
