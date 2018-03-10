Live Cricket Score, Nidahas Trophy, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I in Colombo: Hosts Look to Extend Winning Run

17:19(IST)

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are under the pump after a string of losses. The batsmen have not been able to rotate the strike enough in the middle overs, stopping them from putting up competitive scores.

The absence of star player and captain Shakib Al Hasan is bound to hurt them.

"We should have scored a lot more runs, probably 30 more runs. They (India) executed their plans very well but we should have found ways to make more runs. We need to rotate the strike more often. The dot balls created a lot of pressure.