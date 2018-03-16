Live Cricket Score, Nidahas Trophy, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 6th T20I at Colombo: Bangladesh Win the Toss & Elect to Field

18:07(IST)

As for Sri Lanka, they have been outstanding when on song. Admittedly, India did peg them back in their last outing, restricting them to 152/9 before chasing it down in 17.3 overs. However, they have a few players in form who could trouble Bangladesh, the Kusals – Mendis and Perera – foremost among them.In the previous clash between these sides last week, Mendis and Perera both scored half-centuries and put on an 85-run stand, helping Sri Lanka to 214/6. Bangladesh survived that chase in a thriller, with Iqbal and Liton Das playing strong hands to go with Rahim’s 35-ball 72*. They might have to do it all over again, but Sri Lanka, without the suspended Dinesh Chandimal again, will be driven – it is, after all, a celebration of 70 years of their independence and making the final will make everyone at home happy.This clash might, therefore, largely depend on whether, and to what degree, the in-form players in each side come good.