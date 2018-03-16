Live Cricket Score, Nidahas Trophy, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 6th T20I at Colombo: Bangladesh Win the Toss & Elect to Field

The weather has largely been cricket-friendly in Colombo over the course of the tournament, with almost all matches being played in full. That said, rain affected the clash between India and Sri Lanka on Monday, and more of it is forecast for Friday. The match might be interrupted at some stage, and it might even make things favourable for the pacemen.
As for Sri Lanka, they have been outstanding when on song. Admittedly, India did peg them back in their last outing, restricting them to 152/9 before chasing it down in 17.3 overs. However, they have a few players in form who could trouble Bangladesh, the Kusals – Mendis and Perera – foremost among them.In the previous clash between these sides last week, Mendis and Perera both scored half-centuries and put on an 85-run stand, helping Sri Lanka to 214/6. Bangladesh survived that chase in a thriller, with Iqbal and Liton Das playing strong hands to go with Rahim’s 35-ball 72*. They might have to do it all over again, but Sri Lanka, without the suspended Dinesh Chandimal again, will be driven – it is, after all, a celebration of 70 years of their independence and making the final will make everyone at home happy.This clash might, therefore, largely depend on whether, and to what degree, the in-form players in each side come good.
Mushfiqur Rahim once again scored a fine half-century against India in the last game. Bangladesh were chasing a target of 177, seemingly a manageable task given that they had toppled 214 against Sri Lanka a few days earlier. This time, however, he lacked support. Tamim Iqbal and Sabbir Rahman scored 27 each, but the rest of the eight batsmen who took the crease didn’t go past single digits, and Bangladesh crashed to defeat despite Rahim’s best efforts.Their bowlers didn’t fare too well earlier – Rubel Hossain’s 2/27 apart, none of the others were among the wickets – and Bangladesh will hope to put behind a bad day in the office. To that end, they have been boosted by the return of Shakib Al Hasan. The all-rounder had injured his finger in January, but has recovered sufficiently and will link up with the rest of the squad in Colombo on Thursday.
Mushfiqur Rahim will look to continue from where he left against India while Shakib Al Hasan's surprise return will give a much-needed confidence boost to Bangladesh ahead of their do-or-die game.
Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah admitted that their batters need to step up.
"We are looking forward to the Sri Lanka game. We will try to come hard at them. Our effort (against India) was there but we needed someone else to contribute with the bat. We wanted a flying start, but the early wickets made us lose momentum. Also, if we had conceded 10 less runs then we could have won. While bowling, our plan was to bowl the yorker but we didn't execute them properly," he said.
Both teams have two points with a victory each. Sri Lanka had surprised India in the tournament-opener while Bangladesh convincingly chased down a massive target of 215, set by the hosts, last week.
In case of a washout, Sri Lanka will proceed to the final, courtesy their better net run-rate. Save last week's defeat, Sri Lanka's recent record against Bangladesh has been impressive. They beat Bangladesh in an away Test and in a T20 series apart from winning the final of the ODI tri-series, which also involved Zimbabwe.
A place in the final at stake, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh would expect their batsmen to fire as they lock horns in a virtual semi-final of the Nidahas Twenty20 tri-series. While Bangladesh batting line-up has been bolstered by return of their premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, hosts Sri Lanka still have to do the job without their regular skipper Dinesh Chandimal, who is serving a two-match suspension.
