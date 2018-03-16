Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Live Cricket Score, Nidahas Trophy, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 6th T20I at Colombo: Bangladesh Win the Toss & Elect to Field

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 16, 2018, 6:31 PM IST

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, Nidahas Tri-Series, 2018 Match 6, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 16 March, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by Bangladesh (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

18:50(IST)

Here is an interesting fact ahead of the game: Bangladesh have lost all their prior T20Is under Shakib Al Hasan: 6 out of 6 prior matches.

18:46(IST)

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Islam

18:45(IST)

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera(w), Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera(c), Jeevan Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Amila Aponso, Nuwan Pradeep

18:42(IST)

Mustafizur’s economy rate this year in T20Is is 9.89 RPO. In previous years it was: -

5.74 in 2015

6.12 in 2016

6.85 in 2017

18:37(IST)

Just a reminder that in the previous 5 T20Is in this series, only once has a team successfully defended: India against BAN in the previous T20I.

18:33(IST)

TOSS: Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to field first, big news is that Shakib Al Hasan is back in the playing squad and will lead the team. 

18:29(IST)

We are just minutes away from the toss here and that will be crucial with some rain expected here, it will be interesting to see how that affects the decision as far as the toss is concerned

18:22(IST)

The weather has largely been cricket-friendly in Colombo over the course of the tournament, with almost all matches being played in full. That said, rain affected the clash between India and Sri Lanka on Monday, and more of it is forecast for Friday. The match might be interrupted at some stage, and it might even make things favourable for the pacemen.

18:07(IST)

As for Sri Lanka, they have been outstanding when on song. Admittedly, India did peg them back in their last outing, restricting them to 152/9 before chasing it down in 17.3 overs. However, they have a few players in form who could trouble Bangladesh, the Kusals – Mendis and Perera – foremost among them.In the previous clash between these sides last week, Mendis and Perera both scored half-centuries and put on an 85-run stand, helping Sri Lanka to 214/6. Bangladesh survived that chase in a thriller, with Iqbal and Liton Das playing strong hands to go with Rahim’s 35-ball 72*. They might have to do it all over again, but Sri Lanka, without the suspended Dinesh Chandimal again, will be driven – it is, after all, a celebration of 70 years of their independence and making the final will make everyone at home happy.This clash might, therefore, largely depend on whether, and to what degree, the in-form players in each side come good.

18:03(IST)

Mushfiqur Rahim once again scored a fine half-century against India in the last game. Bangladesh were chasing a target of 177, seemingly a manageable task given that they had toppled 214 against Sri Lanka a few days earlier. This time, however, he lacked support. Tamim Iqbal and Sabbir Rahman scored 27 each, but the rest of the eight batsmen who took the crease didn’t go past single digits, and Bangladesh crashed to defeat despite Rahim’s best efforts.Their bowlers didn’t fare too well earlier – Rubel Hossain’s 2/27 apart, none of the others were among the wickets – and Bangladesh will hope to put behind a bad day in the office. To that end, they have been boosted by the return of Shakib Al Hasan. The all-rounder had injured his finger in January, but has recovered sufficiently and will link up with the rest of the squad in Colombo on Thursday.

17:51(IST)

At the halfway point of the series, all teams had a win apiece, and anything was possible. Since then, however, India have powered on, beating Sri Lanka by six wickets, and following that up with a 17-run triumph over Bangladesh to go clear of the opponents.

17:37(IST)

Mushfiqur Rahim will look to continue from where he left against India while Shakib Al Hasan's surprise return will give a much-needed confidence boost to Bangladesh ahead of their do-or-die game.
Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah admitted that their batters need to step up.
"We are looking forward to the Sri Lanka game. We will try to come hard at them. Our effort (against India) was there but we needed someone else to contribute with the bat. We wanted a flying start, but the early wickets made us lose momentum. Also, if we had conceded 10 less runs then we could have won. While bowling, our plan was to bowl the yorker but we didn't execute them properly," he said.

17:27(IST)

Both teams have two points with a victory each. Sri Lanka had surprised India in the tournament-opener while Bangladesh convincingly chased down a massive target of 215, set by the hosts, last week.
In case of a washout, Sri Lanka will proceed to the final, courtesy their better net run-rate. Save last week's defeat, Sri Lanka's recent record against Bangladesh has been impressive. They beat Bangladesh in an away Test and in a T20 series apart from winning the final of the ODI tri-series, which also involved Zimbabwe.

17:20(IST)

Thisara Perera will continue as skipper in Chandimal's absence. Shakib had missed the previous matches of the series due to a finger injury, will return for Bangladesh which is likely to provide a big boost for the Bangladesh line-up.

17:13(IST)

A place in the final at stake, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh would expect their batsmen to fire as they lock horns in a virtual semi-final of the Nidahas Twenty20 tri-series. While Bangladesh batting line-up has been bolstered by return of their premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, hosts Sri Lanka still have to do the job without their regular skipper Dinesh Chandimal, who is serving a two-match suspension.

17:09(IST)

Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog for today's match! Sri Lanka will meet Bangladesh in the virtual semi-final. The winner will progress to the final and face India for the trophy. Run rate will not be an issue as both the teams are on equal points and the winner will progress.

Live Cricket Score, Nidahas Trophy, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 6th T20I at Colombo: Bangladesh Win the Toss & Elect to Field

Bangladesh cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim celebrates his team's five wicket victory over Sri Lanka as Sri Lankan cricketer Thisara Perera (L) looks on after the third Twenty20 (T20) international cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka of the tri-nation Nidahas Trophy at the R. Premadasa stadium in Colombo on March 10, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / ISHARA S. KODIKARA

A place in the final at stake, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh would expect their batsmen to fire as they lock horns in a virtual semi-final of the Nidahas Twenty20 tri-series.

While Bangladesh batting line-up has been bolstered by return of their premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, hosts Sri Lanka still have to do the job without their regular skipper Dinesh Chandimal, who is serving a two-match suspension.

Thisara Perera will continue as skipper in Chandimal's absence. Shakib had missed the previous matches of the series due to a finger injury. The winner will play India in the title-clash on Sunday.

Both teams have two points with a victory each. Sri Lanka had surprised India in the tournament-opener while Bangladesh convincingly chased down a massive target of 215, set by the hosts, last week.

In case of a washout, Sri Lanka will proceed to the final, courtesy their better net run-rate. Save last week's defeat, Sri Lanka's recent record against Bangladesh has been impressive. They beat Bangladesh in an away Test and in a T20 series apart from winning the final of the ODI tri-series, which also involved Zimbabwe.

The home side will rely on the batting efforts of Kusal Mendis, who has been in good form, along with Kusal Perera, Upul Tharanga and skipper Thisara Perera.

Bangladesh will be aiming for more consistency from their top-order which delivered in one game but disappointed in the couple of other matches against India.

Mushfiqur Rahim will look to continue from where he left against India while Shakib Al Hasan's surprise return will give a much-needed confidence boost to Bangladesh ahead of their do-or-die game.

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah admitted that their batters need to step up.

"We are looking forward to the Sri Lanka game. We will try to come hard at them. Our effort (against India) was there but we needed someone else to contribute with the bat. We wanted a flying start, but the early wickets made us lose momentum. Also, if we had conceded 10 less runs then we could have won. While bowling, our plan was to bowl the yorker but we didn't execute them properly," he said.

The live broadcast of the match will be shown on DSport. You can also catch the live coverage on Rishtey Cineplex/HD in Hindi commentary. Also watch the match live on JioTV. The match is scheduled to start at 7.00 PM IST. You can also check out CricketNext's LIVE blog for all the latest action from the match including live scores, ball-by-ball commentary and analysis.

Squads:
Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera,(c), Suranga Lakmal (vc), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Janith Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Amila Aponso, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Dhananjaya De Silva.

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket-keeper), Sabbir Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Hider, Shakib Al Hasan, Abu Jayed, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Liton Das.
ban vs slbangladeshcricketcricketnextkusal mendiskusal pereralive cricketLive Cricket Scorelive scoreNidahas Trophyshakib al hasansl vs banSri lanka vs BangladeshThisara Perera

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
FULL Ranking