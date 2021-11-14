LIVE Score New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Final Updates: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner Fifties Put AUS in Control

Live now
David Warner and Mitchell Marsh counterattacked after Australia lost their captain Aaron Finch early in the chase. The duo has batted with freedom and taken the total to 82/1 in 10 overs putting Australia in a solid spot in the contest. New Zealand need quick wickets now. Read More
Is Sodhi is having a nightmare in Dubai. Three wides in the over in addition to a six and four to Mitchell Marsh. 16 runs from his third over added to Australian total. Score 125/2 in 14 overs, chasing 173.
31-ball FIFTY for Mitchell Marsh. Like David Warner, he too reaches the milestones with a six. A slog-sweep over long-on.
End of a good over from New Zealand point of view. Just three singles and the big wicket of David Warner in it. Glenn Maxwell has walked in at no. 4. Score 109/2 in 13 overs, chasing 173.
OUT! Kane Williamson brings back his main man back into the attack in hopes of a wicket and he delivers. David Warner cleaned up by Trent Boult. He scored 53 off 38 with four fours and three sixes. Australia 107/2 in 12.2 overs, chasing 173.
Mitchell Santner continues. And the boundary continue to flow as well. Mitchell Santner collects his third four of the night. Nine runs from the over. This partnership is quickly taking the game away from the reach of New Zealand. They need wickets. And a 2-3 of them now. Score 106/1 in 12 overs, chasing 173.
Another big over for Australia this one. Kane Williamson introduced James Neesham after the drinks break and a refreshed Mitchell Marsh clubbed the short delivery over fine leg for a six. Later in the over, David Warner lifted one over long-on for a six. 15 runs from it. Australia 97/1 in 11 overs. chasing 173.
A 34-ball FIFTY for David Warner! Brilliant from the Aussie opener who was under pressure in the lead up to the tournament. He gets to his half-century with a six off James Neesham.
Mitchell Santner continues. Just five runs off his second over. Australia now need 91 runs off the next 60 deliveries. David Warner batting on 45 off 33, Mitchell Marsh unbeaten on 30 off 20. Drinks-break.
David Warner has settled in. And that only means red-alert for New Zealand. He picks Ish Sodhi as his target and muscles the second delivery through long-on for a four. He then pulls the penultimate delivery to backward square leg for another four and saves the best for the final – lifting it over the bowler’s head for a maximum. This is poor bowling from Sodhi – he’s feeding deliveries in the slot for Warner. 17 runs from the over. Australia 77/1 in 9 overs, chasing 173.
Left-arm orthodox Mitchell Santner into the attack now. His namesake Mitchell Marsh slog-sweeps the second delivery over deep midwicket for a huge six. 10 runs from the over. Australia 60/1 in 8 overs, chasing 173.
50 up for Australia in 7 overs. Spin introduced after Powerplay in Ish Sodhi. Seven runs in it. David Warner batting on 24 off 24. Mitchell Marsh on 19 off 11. Australia 50/1 in 7 overs, chasing 173.
Despite that hiding Adam Milne received in his first over, he has been given another over and important one at that – the final of Powerplay. And the right-arm quick repays the faith by allowing just three runs in it. Australia are off to a decent start in the chase, scoring 43/1 in six overs. Target: 173.
Tim Southee brought back into the attack. And his over was turning out quite well before David Warner had enough and he pulled the fifth delivery over deep midwicket region for a maximum. 10 runs from the over. Australia 40/1 in five overs, chasing 173.
Australia counterattack. Mitchell Marsh has made his intentions clear. He’s going to play his shot without fearing the outcome. Adam Milne into the attack and Marsh plays the pick-up shot to the perfection to send the ball over the boundary for a maximum. The second is short and wide – Marsh sends it to the third man boundary and then pulls the third to midwicket for yet another four. 15 runs from the over. Score 30/1 in 4 overs, chasing 173.
End of a successful second over of Trent Boult – a wicket and a boundary in it. Mitchell Marsh has walked in at No. 3 for Australia. Can he repeat what New Zealand captain Kane Williamson did for his team when batting at that spot earlier in the contest? Score 15/1 in 3 overs, chasing 173.
OUT! And like New Zealand, Australia have also been jolted early with Trent Boult getting rid of skipper Aaron Finch. A superb catch from Daryl Mitchell who covered good ground before sliding and completing the catch in the deep. Finch scored 5 off 7. Score 15/1 in 2.3 overs, chasing 173.
And David Warner gets going with back-to-back fours off Tim Southee – the first over extra cover region and the next over backward point. 10 runs from the over. Score 11/0 in 2 overs, chasing 173.
Trent Boult’s first over results in just one run. And there was a loud appeal for lbw against Aussie captain Aaron Finch who was pinged on the front pad but it was turned down. Score 1/0 in 1 over, chasing 173.
David Warner and Aaron Finch are the two Australian openers. Trent Boult with the new ball. Finch has had difficulties against left-arm pacers. Here we go.
10 runs from the final over take New Zealand to 172/4 in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup against Australia. The over, bowled by Mitchell Starc, began on a promising note with Tim Seifert punishing the bowler for straying down the leg with a four to the vacant square leg region. However, the left-arm pacer did well off his next five. James Neesham ends on 13 off 7, Tim Seifert on 8 off 6.
NZ vs AUS Preview
A new T20 World Champion will be crowned tonight when neighbours New Zealand and Australia clash in the summit clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. New Zealand will be eyeing a second ICC title this year having earlier won the World Test Championship in June.
It’s a hat-trick of ICC finals for the once perennial underdogs of world cricket after they outplayed India to win the inaugural Test championship in June.
They beat favourites England in the semi-final to avenge their 2019 defeat in a dramatic 50-over World Cup final at Lord’s when they went down on boundary count after a super over.
Head coach Gary Stead said the Black Caps are excited to take on the Australian challenge in what will be their first ever T20 World Cup final appearance.
“That’s probably a final that I’m not sure too many people would have predicted a month or so ago, Australia and New Zealand,” said Stead.
The Kiwis though have suffered an injury blow after wicketkeeper Devon Conway was ruled out following a broken hand when he punched his bat on his dismissal in the semi-final.
Tim Seifert is set to take over the wicketkeeping duties from Conway who made 129 runs at the event with an average of just over 32. “Obviously the loss of Devon is a big one. He’s been a big part of all formats for us. It’s a disappointing and really freak thing to happen,” admitted Williamson.
Aaron Finch’s Australians, who have won the 50-over World Cup five times, beat title favourites Pakistan by five wickets in the second semi-final. Australia were in trouble at 96-5 while chasing 177 on Thursday when Marcus Stoinis (40) and Matthew Wade (41) put on an unbeaten partnership of 82 and win by an over to spare.
Wade smashed Pakistan pace ace Shaheen Shah Afridi for three straight sixes including two audacious scoop shots – the final one sailing over fine leg to silence the Pakistan crowd.
‘Piece to the puzzle’
Stoinis said a T20 World Cup title will “mean a bloody lot to us.”
“Obviously Test cricket and the Ashes, that’s what we grew up when we played. Then the transformation of T20 cricket. It’s not a hit and a giggle anymore in terms of the pressure,” said Stoinis.
“I don’t think many people gave us a chance leading into this tournament apart from the players and coaching staff. So it’s definitely going to mean a bloody lot to us and we will be super proud when we bring that home to Australia.”
Key will be the form of opener David Warner who has plundered 236 runs at the tournament. “Everyone had written us off, but we had a lot of confidence within. I think we came here with a really clear plan to win the tournament,” Finch.
“We always felt as though we’ve got the depth of the squad and the quality in our squad to put ourselves in a position to do that.
Finch acknowledged the importance of pressing home the advantage in the first six overs of powerplay, especially against a potent New Zealand pace attack including Trent Boult and Tim Southee.
“I think we’ve seen throughout the tournament the importance of the powerplay,” said Finch.
“A lot of games have been dictated by who has won the initial contest in the power play in both innings. No doubt it will be a real challenge. It won’t define who wins the match but it does help set up your innings if you perform.”
But the skipper said he does not “fuss” about the toss and bowling first despite 11 out of 12 matches being won by the team batting second at the Dubai International Stadium.
