Pakistan vs England Highlights, 6th T20I Updates: Phillip Salt Powers ENG to Clinical 8-wicket Win Over PAK

are currently trailing 2-3 in this series.

Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan are enjoying the good form with the bat but the middle-order still remains an area of concern for the hosts. Haris Rauf has been their standout performer with the ball in the absence of other bowling stars.

While England are trying to embrace a fearless brand of cricket with the bat but their bowling has not been consistent enough in this series.

When will the 6th T20I match between Pakistan (PAK) and England (ENG) be played?

The sixth T20I match between Pakistan and England will take place on September 30, Friday.

Where will the sixth T20I match Pakistan (PAK) vs England (ENG) be played?

The sixth T20I match between Pakistan and England will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

What time will the sixth T20I match Pakistan (PAK) vs England (ENG) begin?

The sixth T20I match between Pakistan and England will begin at 8 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan (PAK) vs England (ENG) sixth T20 match?

The sixth T20I Pakistan vs England match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan (PAK) vs England (ENG) sixth T20I match?

Pakistan vs England sixth T20I match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Pakistan (PAK) vs England (ENG) Possible XIs

Pakistan Predicted Line-up: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani

England Predicted Line-up: Dawid Malan, Phil Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Luke Wood, Adil Rashid, Liam Dawson

