Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs South Africa, First Test, Day 2 in Centurion: Olivier Strikes Thrice to Push Pakistan Back

That is all we have then from this first SA-Pak Test at Centurion, which had no centurions. It lasted just 8 sessions but totally enthralled us. Pakistan have been defeated but they have shown that they can fight hard. The Proteas will want a more clinical approach with the bat, come the second Test, which begins at Cape Town on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at 10.30 am local (0830 GMT). 1-1, 2-0 or 1-0? Join us on that day to find out! Wishing you all a happy new 2019 in advance! ADIOS! TAKE CARE!

DUANNE OLIVIER IS NAMED THE MAN OF THE MATCH for his match figures of 11/96.

Now, the bowling. With the team taking 20 wickets, Duanne Olivier's 11 stole the headlines. He was the out-and-out hero in the first innings but in the second, Rabada's 3/15 in that last spell turned the game completely with the ball reversing. For Pakistan, Afridi and Amir produced decent returns with the ball in the first innings, taking 4 wickets each.

For South Africa with the bat, heroes stepped up when mattered. In the first essay, it was Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock. Do not forget the cameo by Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada. That lead of 42 did prove to be very crucial.

Now, a flashback of the previous three innings. Where did Pakistan lose the game? After electing to bat on a green deck? Or allowing South Africa to get a decent lead after tottering at 43/4 at one stage? Or not managing even 200 after being 101/1 in the second innings? Hard to say. The first innings score read 181, but 107 of those came from the willows of Babar Azam and Azhar Ali. Shan Masood and Imam-ul-Haq were the heroes in the second innings but it did not prove to be enough.

Pakistan would be a bit disappointed with the way the match ended. They came out firing this morning but simply could not sustain the pressure after the first Drinks break. Everyone bowled well but the wickets did not come as they did in the first innings. And, they gave it their all. Bouncers, yorkers, inswingers, outswingers, fuller lengths, back of a length, corridor of uncertainty - but were unable to dislodge either of Elgar or Amla.

It was a stand worth 119 from 241 balls. But what would be worth checking is how many fishes, plays and misses, edges, hits on arm, hits on the body, etc... were seen. Elgar, as always, was prepared to do the dirty work, taking blows all over his body but digging in there. Amla needed this innings. He was badly out of form and this half century is a welcome return for him. His first 50-plus score after 10 innings.

Pakistan got the perfect start to the day with Hasan Ali nipping out Aiden Markram for a duck and then created more chances but the fielders could not grab them. Hashim Amla was dropped on 8 while a controversial catch of Dean Elgar was not given. This was during the first hour on Friday where Pakistan gave it their all. But once that period passed, Amla and Elgar used all their experience to get the runs.

Let us start from Day 3. South Africa needed 149 to win. Easy peasy? Might have been at the start of the innings. Might look so with the scorecard reading 151/4. But only Hashim Amla and Dean Elgar know what they battled.

A bit of a tame end to what has been a magnificent Test match. South Africa were expected to win and they did win but given the drama that unfolded on the first two days, one would have expected more wickets to fall. But on the given day, the Proteas came out well on top.

50.4 Y Shah to Bavuma, FOUR! SOUTH AFRICA GO 1-0 UP! Full and around middle, Bavuma gets down and sweeps it behind square leg for a boundary! Victory by 6 wickets. 151/4

50.3 Y Shah to Bavuma, Landed outside off, stays low, TB stays back to defend but the ball stays low as well and takes the bottom edge, back to the bowler. 147/4

50.2 Y Shah to Bavuma, Full and around off, Temba comes forward and defends. 147/4

50.1 Y Shah to Bavuma, A short ball outside off, Bavuma goes back and punches it towards point. 147/4

49.6 S Afridi to Amla, Around off, coming in, Hashim misses his tuck and is hit on the pads. 147/4

49.5 S Afridi to Amla, Outside off, left alone. 147/4

49.4 S Afridi to Bavuma, A bit too straight, full as well, worked through mid-wicket. Mohammad Amir runs all the way from mid on but before he can get to the ball, Hasan Ali gets there from fine leg. Three runs taken. 2 more to win now. 147/4

49.3 S Afridi to Bavuma, On a length outside off, watchfully defended. 144/4

49.2 S Afridi to Bavuma, A bouncer now, Temba ducks. Didn't have to, actually. 144/4

49.1 S Afridi to T Bavuma, FOUR! 'Oh yes!' exclaims Pommie Mbangwa on air. Full and outside off, Bavuma leans into the shot and drives it through the covers. Does not even bother to run. South Africa just a hit away from a 1-0 lead. 144/4

48.6 Y Shah to Amla, Full and outside off, Hashim dead-bats it. 140/4

48.5 Y Shah to Amla, Full again, around off, pushed towards cover. 140/4

48.4 Y Shah to Amla, A full toss, around off, blocked out carefully. 140/4

48.3 Y Shah to Amla, Around off, watchfully pushed towards the off side. 140/4

48.2 Y Shah to Amla, Around off, watchfully defended. 140/4

48.1 Y Shah to Bavuma, Full and down the leg side, flicked through square leg for a single. Just 9 more to win now. 140/4

47.6 S Afridi to Amla, Around off, on a length, extra bounce, Amla hops and blocks. 139/4

47.5 S Afridi to T Bavuma, Comes forward and works it wide of mid on for a run. 139/4

47.4 S Afridi to Amla, Full on middle, played through mid-wicket for a single. 138/4

47.3 S Afridi to Amla, Outside off, left alone. 137/4

Temba Bavuma walks out at number 6. Just 12 more to get.

47.2 S Afridi to Plessis, OUT! Top edge and taken! A pair for Faf du Plessis! Neither captain has managed to trouble the scorers with the bat in this Test. And it is Afridi who gets his man for the second time in this game. In the first innings, it was a brute of a short ball which had Faf hopping and edging one to gully. Here, it is the short delivery again which Faf looks to pull. With his eyes closed. Gets a top edge, due to the extra bounce and Hasan Ali takes a decent catch at the long leg fence. Decent because the ropes were just behind him. Afridi gets to raise his arms like Shahid Afridi and then smile. 137/4

47.1 S Afridi to H Amla, Full and outside off, pushed towards cover for a single. 137/3

46.6 Y Shah to du Plessis, Nicely floated outside off, Faf leans into it and drives it towards cover. If it matters, he is still on a PAIR. Got a first-baller in the first innings. 136/3

46.5 Y Shah to Plessis, A bit of flight outside off, watchfully pushed back. 136/3

46.4 Y Shah to Plessis, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 136/3

46.3 Y Shah to Plessis, Around off, pushed towards cover. 136/3

46.2 Y Shah to Plessis, Full and outside off, pushed to the off side. 136/3

Skipper Faf du Plessis eventually has to come out now. Just 13 runs needed.

46.1 Y Shah to Bruyn, OUT! Wild swing and stumped! Flighted outside off, de Bruyn jumps down the track but is nowhere near the pitch of the ball. He swings wildly, is nowhere near the pitch of the ball and misses. Easy stumping for Sarfraz. Theunis looks to get back but is late. 136/3

45.6 S Afridi to Amla, Around off, solidly defended. 136/2

45.5 S Afridi to de Bruyn, A short ball, pulled through square leg for a single. 136/2

45.4 S Afridi to Bruyn, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 135/2

45.3 S Afridi to Bruyn, A bouncer now, Theunis ducks. 135/2

45.2 S Afridi to Bruyn, Typical fast bowler's response. A bouncer, around middle, de Bruyn sways away from the line. 135/2

45.1 S Afridi to Bruyn, FOUR! CARESSED! Full and wide outside off, de Bruyn reaches out and drives it through the covers! 135/2

44.6 Y Shah to Amla, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 131/2

44.5 Y Shah to Bruyn, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. They pick up a single. 131/2

44.4 Y Shah to Bruyn, FOUR! That is a fine shot. Comes down the track, takes it on the full and drives it wide of mid on for a boundary! 19 more needed now. 130/2

44.3 Y Shah to Amla, Full and wide outside off, Amla reaches out and drives it behind point and gets a single. 126/2

44.2 Y Shah to Amla, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 125/2

44.1 Y Shah to Amla, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 125/2

43.6 S Afridi to de Bruyn, Full and outside off, pushed towards mid off. 125/2

43.5 S Afridi to Amla, A short ball, pulled through mid-wicket for a single. 125/2

43.4 S Afridi to Amla, On middle and leg, Hashim ducks. 124/2

43.3 S Afridi to Amla, FOUR! Tough luck in the field. A short ball, around middle, Amla swivels and pulls it behind square leg. Hasan Ali rushes across to his left from fine leg and dives but cannot quite stop the ball. Shan Masood tidies up from mid-wicket but overruns. Tries to dive back but is late. 124/2

43.2 S Afridi to Amla, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 120/2

43.1 S Afridi to Amla, A bouncer on middle, Amla ducks. 120/2

Shaheen Afridi returns. 11-1-33-0 so far.

42.6 Y Shah to Bruyn, Outside off, punched off the back foot. 120/2

42.5 Y Shah to Bruyn, The batsman gets to the pitch of the ball and defends it. 120/2

42.4 Y Shah to Bruyn, Around off, driven back to the bowler. 120/2

42.3 Y Shah to Amla, Outside off, eased through the covers for a single. 29 more to win now. 120/2

42.2 Shah to Amla, Full and down the leg side, Amla looks to sweep but misses and is hit on the pads. An LBW appeal ensues but it is in vain. 119/2

42.1 Y Shah to Amla, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 119/2

41.6 S Masood to Bruyn, Full and outside off, driven back to the bowler. 119/2

41.5 S Masood to Bruyn, On a length around middle, de Bruyn misses his tuck and is hit on the pads. Masood appeals but in vain. That was comfortably slipping down leg. 119/2

41.4 S Masood to Bruyn, Outside off, left alone. 119/2

Theunis de Bruyn comes out at number 4, replacing Elgar, for the finishing duties.

41.3 S Masood to Elgar, OUT! EDGED, DROPPED BUT THEN TAKEN! Pakistan have a second wicket at last. Too late but something is better than nothing. FIRST TEST WICKET FOR SHAN MASOOD. At least he can celebrate. Full and outside off, Elgar reaches out to drive but gets an outside edge as there is no feet movement. The ball flies behind and Sarfraz Ahmed dives to his left. Fluffs it in the first attempt but takes it in the second. End of the 119-run stand. Just 30 more needed now. 119/2

41.2 S Masood to Elgar, FOUR! 13th TEST FIFTY FOR ELGAR, 1ST VS PAKISTAN! He barely celebrates. Almost like a formality, he raises his bat to the crowd as they appreciate and then smiles as Amla congratulates him. It has been a struggle. It has been a tussle. He has been dealt with blows. But he has taken them all and is still fighting hard. Full and outside off, Elgar leans and drives it straight back past the bowler, beating mid off to the fence. 119/1

41.1 S Masood to Elgar, Around off, watchfully defended. 115/1

40.6 Y Shah to Amla, Full and around off, watchfully pushed back. 115/1

40.5 Y Shah to Amla, The flipper, around off, coming straight on, defended to the leg side. 115/1

40.4 Y Shah to Amla, Very full, almost a yorker, dabbed back to the bowler. 115/1

40.3 Y Shah to Amla, The faster one, a touch short around off, punched towards cover. 115/1

40.2 Y Shah to Elgar, Comes down the track and looks to go over the top, but the ball spins in, takes the inner half and the shot is skewed towards deep mid-wicket. Does not carry. A single taken. 115/1

40.1 Y Shah to Elgar, Full and outside off, spinning in a long way, Elgar looks to defend but is beaten by the extra bounce. Gets an inside edge onto the pads and the ball drops down. 114/1

Yasir Shah into the attack now. 2-0-7-0 so far.

39.6 S Masood to Amla, Lovely shot, lovelier stop. Full and straight, HA drives it straight back but Masood sticks out his right leg and stops the ball. 114/1

39.5 S Masood to Amla, Full and around off, well blocked out. 114/1

39.4 S Masood to Amla, Around off, watchfully defended. 114/1

39.3 S Masood to Amla, Full and around off, pushed towards mid on. 114/1

39.2 S Masood to Amla, Military medium pace, full and outside off, 119 kph, barely bounces, barely carries to Sarfraz as Hashim lets it go. 114/1

39.1 S Masood to Amla, Full and outside off, Amla gets across and defends watchfully. 114/1

DRINKS BREAK. Just 35 more needed. Pakistan have tried almost everything. Nothing left in this game now. Can they suddenly get something going and take a few wickets? The result won't change but at least they will be a bit happier going into the new year's Test. Time for the part-timers now. Shan Masood is back on. 1-0-2-0 so far.

38.6 H Ali to Elgar, Full and around off, Dean just pushes his bat but the ball spits through. Flies off the face of the bat towards cover. 114/1

38.5 H Ali to D Elgar, Another bouncer, better directed, Elgar sways away again. 114/1

38.4 H Ali to Elgar, A wild bouncer outside off, DE sways away. 114/1

38.3 H Ali to Elgar, On a length around off, Dean hops and pats it towards point. 114/1

38.2 H Ali to Elgar, Full and straight, watchfully defended. 114/1

38.1 H Ali to Elgar, FOUR! Going for the kill? Full and on off, Elgar looks to go straight over the top but gets it off the inner half of the bat. Does not matter. There is no mid on and even if there was, it would have sailed over. One bounce and into the fence. 114/1

37.6 S Afridi to Amla, Comes forward and defends. 110/1

37.5 S Afridi to Amla, Outside off, left alone. 110/1

37.4 S Afridi to Amla, The batsman does well to leave that bouncer. 110/1

37.3 S Afridi to Amla, Around off and middle, watchfully defended. 110/1

37.2 S Afridi to Amla, On middle and leg, flicked straight to square leg. 110/1

37.2 S Afridi to Amla, FIVE WIDES! Too much of an effort from Afridi. Banged right in the middle of the match, Amla ducka. Poor Sarfraz leaps behind but can only get a glove to it. The ball flies to the fence behind. 39 more to win now. 110/1

37.1 S Afridi to D Elgar, A short ball, pulled behind square leg for a single. 105/1

36.6 H Ali to Amla, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 104/1

36.5 H Ali to Amla, Outside off, Amla looks to cut but gets a bottom edge. 104/1

36.4 H Ali to Amla, Tight line, around off, compactly defended. 104/1

36.3 H Ali to Amla, Fuller in length, outside off, eased straight to point. 104/1

36.2 H Ali to Amla, Outside off, punched towards cover. 104/1

36.1 H Ali to Amla, Full and outside off, watchfully defended. 104/1

35.6 S Afridi to Elgar, Full and outside off, Elgar plays inside the line and the ball just beats the inside edge. 104/1

35.5 S Afridi to Amla, Down the leg side, flicked towards square leg for a single. 104/1

35.4 S Afridi to Amla, Outside off, punched off the back foot. 103/1

35.3 S Afridi to Amla, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 103/1

35.2 S Afridi to Amla, Another bouncer, not as wild as the previous one, Hashim ducks again. 103/1

35.1 S Afridi to Amla, A wild bouncer, around middle, Amla ducks. 103/1

34.6 H Ali to Elgar, The batsman fails to put bat on ball. 103/1

34.5 H Ali to Elgar, Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off. 103/1

34.4 H Ali to Elgar, Outside off, Dean pushes at it but misses. 103/1

34.3 H Ali to Elgar, FOUR! Down the leg side, Elgar just tickles it fine, well past Sarfraz, to the fine leg fence. Leg byes signalled though. 100-RUN STAND IS UP. Can these two take the Proteas home? Just 46 more needed. 103/1

34.2 H Ali to Elgar, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 99/1

34.1 H Ali to Elgar, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 99/1

Hasan Ali returns. 10-4-35-1 so far.

33.6 S Afridi to Amla, Outside off, HA looks to hook but misses. 99/1

33.5 S Afridi to Amla, The batsman has attempted to put bat on ball - but fails. 99/1

33.4 S Afridi to Elgar, Now Elgar gets a short ball and pulls it away for a run. 99/1

33.3 S Afridi to Amla, Another short ball, Hashim swivels and pulls it through mid-wicket for a single. 98/1

33.2 S Afridi to Amla, Short and outside off, Amla looks to cut but gets a bottom edge towards point. 97/1

33.1 S Afridi to Amla, Outside off, left alone. 97/1

32.6 M Amir to Elgar, Landed around off, watchfully blocked out. 97/1

32.5 M Amir to Elgar, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 97/1

32.4 M Amir to Elgar, Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover. 97/1

32.3 M Amir to Elgar, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. 97/1

32.2 M Amir to D Elgar, Another edge, this time off a length, Dean looks to defend but the ball bounces, takes the outside edge. However, he plays it with soft hands and it dies down in front of second slip. 97/1

32.1 M Amir to Elgar, FOUR! Off the edge. Full and outside off, Elgar looks to defend but the ball goes off the outside edge, past the slip cordon and to the third man fence. 97/1

31.6 S Afridi to Elgar, Outside off, Dean pushes it in front of point and scurries across to the other end. 93/1

31.6 S Afridi to Elgar, WIDE! Well, the fourth bouncer of the over and this is too high. Elgar ducks. 92/1

31.5 S Afridi to Elgar, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 91/1

31.4 S Afridi to Elgar, Outside off, pushed towards point. 91/1

31.3 S Afridi to Elgar, Third bouncer on the trot, way too far down the leg side, ducked again. 91/1

31.2 S Afridi to Elgar, Another bouncer around middle. Dean ducks again. 91/1

A helmet comes on. A short leg in place now. No prizes for guessing why.

31.1 S Afridi to Elgar, A bouncer around middle, Elgar looks to pull but misses. 91/1

30.6 M Amir to Amla, Outside off, Hash plays a slash but misses. No feet movement. 91/1

30.5 M Amir to Amla, Full and outside off, Amla comes forward and defends in a compact manner towards gully. 91/1

Something wrong? Amir comes running in but just as he is about to deliver, bails out. Probably his footing was not right. Yep. Has a look at his landing area.

30.4 M Amir to Amla, Outside off, left alone. 91/1

30.3 M Amir to Elgar, On middle and leg, Dean plays this towards mid-wicket and calls through for a quick single. Asad Shafiq hares across and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. DE was in though. 91/1

30.2 M Amir to Elgar, Outside off, now Dean plays for it but misses. 90/1

30.1 M Amir to Elgar, There is that short delivery again. If any, Elgar would the first to hope that this match ends soon. This one lands, then kicks off suddenly. Elgar, not wearing an arm guard for reasons known best to him, fends it down. 90/1

29.6 S Afridi to Amla, Around off, angling away, let through. 90/1

29.5 S Afridi to Amla, Outside off, left alone. 90/1

29.4 S Afridi to Amla, FOUR! 40th Test Fifty for Hashim Amla, 9th vs Pakistan! Hasn't been his best year in Test cricket but he finishes it in style. Or shall we say, GETS to finish it in style. Remember, he was dropped on 8 by Fakhar Zaman. A short ball, outside off, Amla rocks back and cuts it through point for a boundary! 59 more to win now. 90/1

29.3 S Afridi to Elgar, Around middle and leg, this time Dean connects and gets it through square leg for a single. 86/1

29.2 S Afridi to Elgar, Down the leg side, Elgar misses his flick. 85/1

29.1 S Afridi to Elgar, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 85/1

Shaheen Afridi is back on. 6-1-17-0 so far.

28.6 M Amir to Amla, Outside off, let through. 85/1

28.5 M Amir to Amla, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 85/1

28.4 M Amir to Amla, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 85/1

28.3 M Amir to Amla, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 85/1

28.2 M Amir to Amla, Around off, defended watchfully. 85/1

28.1 M Amir to Amla, Full on middle, pushed towards mid on. 85/1

27.6 S Masood to Elgar, A short ball around middle, Dean looks to defend but then sees the bounce, keeps his gloves down and takes it on the arm. 85/1

27.5 S Masood to Amla, Outside off, punched towards point for a single. 85/1

27.4 S Masood to Elgar, A short ball, around leg, Elgar ducks unconvincingly and looks to duck. The ball hits his body and goes towards square leg. A leg bye taken. 84/1

27.3 S Masood to Amla, Full and around off, pushed towards mid on. 83/1

27.2 S Masood to Amla, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 82/1

27.1 S Masood to Amla, Full and outside off, left alone. 82/1

Shan Masood now.

26.6 M Amir to Elgar, Around off, pushed back watchfully. 82/1

26.5 M Amir to Elgar, The batsman has punched that ball through the off side. Good effort by the fielder to save runs for his team. 82/1

26.4 M Amir to Elgar, Full and around off, pushed towards mid off. 82/1

26.3 Amir to Elgar, ELGAR SURVIVES AN LBW REVIEW. On a good length outside off, coming in with the angle, Dean looked to defend but missed and was hit high on the pads. It was the back thigh and the appeal was high but umpire Ravi stayed low and calm. Not out, he said. Pakistan take a review in desperation but Hawk Eye shows it to be going over the top. 82/1

26.2 M Amir to Amla, Pushes this through mid off and takes a single. 82/1

26.1 M Amir to Amla, Full and outside off, left alone. 81/1

Welcome back. 68 runs needed. Plenty of time left. Can we expect any more fight from Pakistan?

... DAY 3, FINAL SESSION? ...

Pakistan have tried hard but luck has not gone their way. On another day, they would have had the Proteas 4-5 down by now. But this is one of those days where the rub of the green is going the opposition's way. Just 68 more needed now and the second session should be the final one of the match but there is rain forecast. Hopefully, the match ends by then. Join us back at 12.40 pm local (1040 GMT).

The day began in terrific fashion with Hasan Ali nipping Aiden Markram out LBW for a duck. Hashim Amla and Dean Elgar would have gone in quick succession too, but while Fakhar Zaman dropped Amla, Elgar was controversially adjudged not out after Azhar Ali claimed a catch at first slip. After that happened, there were some tight overs but once the bowlers started to tire, the batsmen started to feast.

Good morning. If you have just woken up. South Africa have had a wonderful session. Excellent morning, if you have been following the game from the start today. What a passage of cricket. Fine tight bowling and then some riposte from Amla and Elgar. Good, competitive cricket.

25.6 Y Shah to Elgar, Full and around off, watchfully defended. LUNCH ON DAY 3, SOUTH AFRICA NEED 68 MORE TO WIN! 81/1

25.5 Y Shah to Elgar, Around off, worked straight to short leg. 81/1

25.4 Y Shah to Amla, Floated outside off, driven through mid off for a single. 81/1

25.3 Y Shah to Amla, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 80/1

25.2 Y Shah to Amla, Outside off, left alone. 80/1

25.1 Y Shah to Amla, Around middle, flicked straight to short leg. 80/1

24.6 H Ali to Elgar, A bouncer on middle, Dean ducks. 80/1

24.5 H Ali to Amla, Full and outside off, pushed through point for a single. 80/1

24.4 H Ali to Amla, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 79/1

24.3 H Ali to Amla, FOUR! Another well-controlled shot. A short ball, around middle, Amla swivels and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary! 79/1

24.2 H Ali to Amla, Outside off, left alone. 75/1

24.1 H Ali to Amla, FOUR! Nice shot. Full and outside off, Amla reaches out and drives it through point. The fielder dives, gets a hand to it but cannot stop the ball. 75/1

23.6 Y Shah to Elgar, On middle and leg, flicked straight to Shan Masood at short leg. 71/1

23.5 Y Shah to Elgar, Around off, watchfully defended. 71/1

23.4 Y Shah to Elgar, FOUR! Risky. At this point of time, with 8 minutes left in the crease. Full and around middle, Elgar gets down and sweeps it through fine leg for a boundary! 78 more needed to win. 71/1

23.3 Y Shah to Amla, Outside off, punched towards cover for a run. 67/1

23.2 Y Shah to Amla, Full and around off, spinning away, watchfully defended. 66/1

23.1 Y Shah to Elgar, Full and around middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a single. 66/1

Yasir Shah into the attack now.

22.6 H Ali to Amla, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 65/1

22.5 H Ali to H Amla, Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off. 65/1

22.4 H Ali to Amla, Around off, defended from the crease. 65/1

22.3 H Ali to Elgar, Outside off, punched off the back foot for a single. 65/1

22.2 H Ali to Elgar, On middle and leg, pushed towards mid-wicket. 64/1

22.1 H Ali to Elgar, FOUR! Full on middle, Elgar leans and flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary! 64/1

21.6 M Amir to Amla, Around middle and off, pushed back to the bowler. 60/1

The physio is out in the middle. The magic spray comes out. The ball has hit Elgar at such a part that the pain will not subside so easily.

21.5 M Amir to Elgar, OUCH! 'AAAAH!' Oh dear, that is painful. That is very, very painful. Elgar is down in pain. That is a brute. The ball has pitched on a length around off and Dean has come forward to defend. But then, the ball has reared up off a length and smashed him directly on the elbow. He takes the single but is wincing in pain... 60/1

21.4 M Amir to Elgar, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 59/1

21.3 M Amir to Elgar, Full and outside off, Dean plays for it but the ball moves away and beats him. 59/1

21.2 M Amir to Elgar, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 59/1

21.1 M Amir to Elgar, Full and outside off, watchfully defended to the off side. 59/1

20.6 H Ali to Amla, Landed outside off, pushed to the off side. 59/1

20.5 H Ali to Amla, Landed outside off, left alone. 59/1

20.4 H Ali to Amla, Outside off, punched towards cover. 59/1

20.3 H Ali to Amla, Landed outside off, left alone. 59/1

20.2 H Ali to Amla, This is around off, rises up after pitching, Amla fends it down to the leg side. 59/1

20.1 H Ali to Amla, Full and outside off, a touch wide, left alone. 59/1

Hasan Ali is back on. 7-3-21-1 so far.

19.6 M Amir to Elgar, Full and around off, Elgar looks to defend but the ball goes off the inside edge through square leg. 59/1

19.5 M Amir to Elgar, Outside off, let through. 59/1

19.4 M Amir to Amla, Full on middle, worked past mid-wicket for a single. 59/1

19.3 M Amir to Amla, FOUR! Aha. Another punch. This is outside off, Amla punches it behind point and gets the second boundary of the over! Moves to 33 with his 7th four. 58/1

19.2 M Amir to Amla, Outside off, left alone. 54/1

19.1 M Amir to Amla, FOUR! Lovely shot. On a length, pitched around leg, Amla whips it through mid-wicket and gets a boundary. 54/1

18.6 S Afridi to Elgar, Outside off, left alone. 50/1

18.5 S Afridi to Elgar, Full and around off, watchfully blocked out. 50/1

18.4 S Afridi to Elgar, A bouncer now, Dean ducks. 50/1

18.3 S Afridi to Elgar, Outside off, left alone. 50/1

18.2 S Afridi to Elgar, FOUR! Too loose a ball. Half volley, on the pads, clipped through square leg for a boundary. The ball races away. 50-RUN STAND IS UP. 99 more needed to win now. 50/1

18.1 S Afridi to Elgar, Outside off, played straight to point. 46/1

17.6 M Amir to Amla, Down the leg side, clipped straight to square leg. 46/1

17.5 M Amir to Amla, Full and outside off, watchfully pushed back to the bowler. 46/1

17.4 M Amir to Amla, Around off, pushed back to the bowler. 46/1

17.3 M Amir to Amla, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 46/1

17.2 M Amir to Amla, Full on middle, flicked straight to short mid-wicket. 46/1

17.1 M Amir to Amla, Around off, watchfully defended. 46/1

16.6 S Afridi to Elgar, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 46/1

16.5 S Afridi to Elgar, Full and outside off, Dean looks to defend but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads. 46/1

16.4 S Afridi to Elgar, Outside off, played straight to point. 46/1

16.3 S Afridi to Elgar, Some chin music for the batsman, he lets that bouncer through to the wicket-keeper. 46/1

16.2 S Afridi to Elgar, FOUR! No one moves. High quality shot. Full and around off, swinging in, Elgar gets across a touch and flicks it beautifully between mid on and mid-wicket. The ball travels. 46/1

16.1 S Afridi to Elgar, On a good length around off, pushed down the ground. 42/1

15.6 M Amir to Amla, Outside off, on a length, Hashim looks to cut but misses. 42/1

15.5 M Amir to Amla, Around off, watchfully blocked from the crease. 42/1

15.4 Amir to Amla, NOT OUT. MISSING OFF! No bat involved but then angle was not too convincing either. Pakistan lose a review. The ball has pitched in line, according to Hawk Eye, hit the pad before the bat but then the angle was taking it away. To the naked eye, it seemed like an inside edge was involves and if there wasn't any, then it felt plumb. That is what Amir was convincing Sarfraz. The skipper did not want to take the review initially. Amla was trying to defend that one. 42/1

Is that out LBW? Bat first or pad first? Amir reckons he has got Amla plumb in front. Where did it pitch? Is it hitting the stumps? The third umpire has been summoned as Pakistan have chosen to make a delayed call for the review.

15.3 M Amir to H Amla, FOUR! A bit flashy but will do. Full and outside off, Amla looks to drive but the ball goes off the outside edge, behind point and then races away to the third man fence. 107 more to win now. The stand is worth 42. 42/1

15.2 M Amir to Amla, This is a touch wider outside off, let through again. 38/1

15.1 M Amir to Amla, Landed outside off, angling away, watchfully left alone. 38/1

Mohammad Amir returns. 4-3-4-0 so far.

14.6 S Afridi to Elgar, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 38/1

14.5 S Afridi to Elgar, FOUR! CARESSED! Full and outside off, Elgar waits and waits and waits and then drives it through mid off! 38/1

14.4 S Afridi to Elgar, Excellent yorker, around middle, pushed back to the bowler. 34/1

14.3 S Afridi to Amla, Nice shot. Amla waits for the ball to come to him and then opens the face of the bat to guide it behind point. Three runs taken. 34/1

14.2 S Afridi to Amla, This is wider outside off, left alone. 31/1

14.1 S Afridi to Amla, On a length around off, angling away, Amla initially plays inside the line and then lets it go. 31/1

DRINKS BREAK.

13.6 H Ali to Elgar, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 31/1

13.5 H Ali to D Elgar, The ball has found the edge of the bat. Third slip dives to his left to stop the ball. 31/1

13.4 H Ali to Elgar, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 31/1

13.3 H Ali to Elgar, Full and down the leg side, Dean looks to flick but misses. The ball lobs off the pads and Ali charges forward for the catch but cannot reach the ball. Don't think there was wood though. 31/1

13.2 H Ali to Elgar, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 31/1

13.1 H Ali to Elgar, FOUR! The runs are starting to come again. Pakistan were building up some pressure by bowling some dots on the trot but these last few balls have eased some of that. Third boundary off Hasan in the last 5 balls. Full on middle, Elgar leans and then flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 31/1

12.6 S Afridi to Elgar, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. They pick up a single. 27/1

12.5 S Afridi to D Elgar, Full on middle, pushed towards mid on. 26/1

12.4 S Afridi to Elgar, OUCH! Taking it on the body. On a length outside off, cutting back in sharply, Elgar looks to defend initially but then tries to duck. Is hit on the body 26/1

12.3 S Afridi to Elgar, Full and straight, pushed back to the bowler. 26/1

12.2 S Afridi to Elgar, Outside off, left alone. 26/1

12.1 S Afridi to Elgar, Very full and around off, Elgar just about manages to dig it out. 26/1

11.6 H Ali to Amla, FOUR! Fine shot again. Landed around off, Amla punches this on the up and gets it through the covers again! 26/1

11.5 H Ali to Amla, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 22/1

11.4 H Ali to Amla, Outside off, a punch and a miss. 22/1

11.3 H Ali to Amla, FOUR! A boundary after 31 balls. In fact, just the 5th run in this period as well. On a length outside off, Amla gets on top of the bounce and punches it through the covers! 22/1

11.2 H Ali to Amla, This is pitched on a length, a similar area as the previous one, but it moves away and squares Amla up. He manages to push it back. 18/1

11.1 H Ali to Amla, On a length around off, stays low, watchfully defended. 18/1

10.6 S Afridi to Elgar, In the corridor of uncertainty, left alone. 18/1

10.5 S Afridi to Elgar, Fuller and tighter, in line of the stumps, pushed towards cover. 18/1

10.4 S Afridi to Elgar, Landed outside off, a touch wide, let through. 18/1

10.3 S Afridi to Elgar, Landed outside off, left alone. 18/1

10.2 S Afridi to Elgar, Ahh... a loose drive from Elgar, away from his body, to a ball pitched well outside off. It moves away and just beats the outside edge. 18/1

10.1 S Afridi to Amla, Around middle, tucked towards fine leg for a single. 18/1

9.6 H Ali to Amla, Full and outside off, pushed through the covers for a single. 17/1

9.5 H Ali to Amla, Around off, pushed towards cover. 16/1

9.4 H Ali to Amla, Outside off, in the avenue of apprehension, Hashim feels for it but misses as the ball deviates away to beat the outside edge. 16/1

9.3 H Ali to Amla, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 16/1

9.2 H Ali to Amla, Full and just outside off, Amla looks to defend but the ball nips back in, takes the inside edge and hits him on the pads. 16/1

9.1 H Ali to Amla, Outside off, left alone. 16/1

8.6 S Afridi to Elgar, Outside off, pushed towards gully. 16/1

8.5 S Afridi to Elgar, NOT OUT! Interesting. Very interesting. Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur is furious in the dressing room. The players are stunned. But they need to move on. Were the fingers not totally under the ball? Well, well, well. This needs microscopic observation and the third umpire has made a very brave call as the soft signal was OUT. Coming to the ball, it was a good nut, as it was pitched outside off. It then came back in a touch and then straightened a bit. Elgar was forced to play at it, as it was in the corridor of uncertainty. Got an outside edge which went to first slip where Azhar Ali CLAIMED to have taken it inches above the ground. The on-field umpires took a long time to even refer it upstairs in the first place. Multiple replays were shown and it did seem from one angle that the fingers were underneath the ball. But then, going further, it kept appearing that the ball hit the ground as well. Well, benefit of doubt to Elgar then. 16/1

IS THAT OUT? Dean Elgar has nicked one behind to first slip. Azhar Ali is claiming the catch but the umpires are not that sure. Has the ball bounced? The soft signal is out. Referred upstairs...

8.4 S Afridi to Elgar, That is the area. On a good length outside off, Elgar feels for it but the ball moves away and beats the outside edge. 16/1

8.3 S Afridi to Elgar, Landed outside off, a touch wide, left alone. 16/1

8.2 S Afridi to Elgar, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 16/1

8.1 S Afridi to Elgar, Full on middle and leg, flicked towards short mid-wicket. 16/1

Shaheen Afridi into the attack now. Replaces Amir.

7.6 H Ali to Amla, Well outside off, let through. Excellent over from Hasan. Should have had the mighty Hash. 16/1

7.5 H Ali to Amla, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 16/1

7.4 H Ali to Amla, EDGED, DROPPED! Has Zaman put down the match? Massive moment in the game. Short and outside off, Amla slashes hard but gets an outside edge. It goes straight to second slip and should have been taken. Now, here is the conundrum. Zaman initially has palms in a reverse cup position but then midway with the ball coming to him, he changes it to bucket-like shape, as it is coming below his chest. Then tries to get down as well to take the catch. Trying all these things is a bit of a multi-task and he is not that too quick. The ball hits his palms and bobbles out. Fakhar tries to take it on the rebound but because he has fallen down on his back, by the time he can surge ahead and take the catch, the ball dies down. First slip puts in an effort as well but in vain. 16/1

7.3 H Ali to Amla, Outside off, left alone. 16/1

7.2 H Ali to Amla, Around off, defended from the crease. 16/1

7.1 H Ali to Amla, Full and outside off, barely any bounce, Amla lets it go. Sarfraz tries to collect but is hit on the calf. Ouch. 16/1

6.6 M Amir to Elgar, Full and straight, Dean somehow gets his bat down in time and gets a leading edge back to the bowler. 16/1

6.5 M Amir to Elgar, Full and outside off, watchfully defended. 16/1

6.4 M Amir to Elgar, Landed outside off, left alone. 16/1

6.3 M Amir to Elgar, Full delivery angling in on middle and leg, it's driven but straight to the man at mid on. 16/1

6.2 M Amir to Elgar, Marginally ahead of a length, coming in at first but then shaping away, Elgar comes half forward and blocks it out. 16/1

6.1 M Amir to Elgar, FOUR! Streaky runs but it's raining boundaries here. Swerving away from around off, on a good length, Elgar goes at it with hard hands and gets a thick edge. It flies, somehow, between the slip cordon and gully and races away to the fence. 16/1

5.6 H Ali to Amla, Outside off on a good length, left alone to end the over. 12/1

5.5 H Ali to Amla, FOUR! Consecutive boundaries for Hashim Amla! It's too straight and shortish into the body, Amla swivels and helps the pull through square leg once more for a boundary. 12/1

5.4 H Ali to Amla, FOUR! Shot. Fraction straight in line and Amla makes him pay. Length delivery on leg, Amla flicks it through square leg and finds the fence with ease. 8/1

5.3 H Ali to Amla, Beaten! Peach of a delivery. Hasan Ali lands it on a good length around off, Amla hangs his bat out and gets beaten past the outside edge. It nipped away slightly quite late. 4/1

5.2 H Ali to H Amla, Some width on offer but Amla can't put it away. Wide outside off on a length, Amla cuts this hard but Imam moves swiftly to his left and stops it. 4/1

5.1 H Ali to Amla, Length delivery targeting the top of off stump, Amla stays right behind the line and defends. 4/1

4.6 M Amir to Elgar, Around off, pushed down to mid off. 4/1

4.5 M Amir to D Elgar, MIX-UP, BUT SAFE! Tension in the African camp. Elgar pushes it towards cover and sets off for a single but there is none available. Amla sends him back but by then Imam comes charging in from point. Dean tries to get and does so in the end. The fielder throws the ball but hits the batsman instead. Nerves.... 4/1

4.4 M Amir to Elgar, Around off, pushed towards cover. 4/1

4.3 M Amir to Elgar, Fuller in length, pushed towards mid on. 4/1

4.2 M Amir to Elgar, This one hits a crack. Landing on a good length outside off, Dean looks to play at that but the ball explodes off the crack and then deviates a mile, beating the outside edge. 4/1

4.1 M Amir to Elgar, A wild bouncer around middle, Elgar ducks. 4/1

3.6 H Ali to Amla, This one hits the deck and nips back in off the seam, Hashim lets it go. Was not far from the off stump. 4/1

3.5 H Ali to Amla, One more leave outside off. 4/1

3.4 H Ali to Amla, Outside off, left alone. 4/1

3.3 H Ali to Amla, FOUR BYES! A rare bad delivery this morning. Full and down the leg side, Amla looks to flick but misses. The ball pitches and then seams away, going well past the diving Sarfraz to the fine leg fence. South Africa are finally away, on the 21st ball of this innings. 4/1

We just get a replay of Markram's dismissals in this Test. Similar ones, LBW in each, playing back to deliveries which he might be forward to. Also, the bat is coming down at a much wider angle, say from gully to mid-wicket, instead of probably first slip to mid on. Bowlers all over the world will be watching this...

3.2 H Ali to Amla, Around off, watchfully defended from the crease. 0/1

3.1 H Ali to Amla, Outside off, pushed straight to gully. 0/1

2.6 M Amir to D Elgar, Full and outside off, driven straight to cover. 0/1

2.5 M Amir to Elgar, This one nips back in off the seam, from outside off, Elgar is lucky to have got his bat down in time. The ball goes off the outside edge towards cover. 0/1

2.4 M Amir to Elgar, Nice follow-up. Pitches it on a fuller length outside off, DE thinks about playing at it but then takes his bat away. 0/1

2.3 M Amir to Elgar, Beauty! 'YES BOY, YES BOY!' yells Sarfraz in excitement. Amir pitches this on a length outside off and then gets it to hold its shape. Dean feels for it but is beaten. 0/1

2.2 M Amir to Elgar, Outside off, this one moves away, Elgar watchfully pushes it towards gully. 0/1

2.1 M Amir to Elgar, Full and around off, swinging in slightly, pushed towards mid on. 0/1

1.6 H Ali to Amla, One more leave outside off. 0/1

1.5 H Ali to Amla, Wide outside off, not played at again. 0/1

1.4 H Ali to Amla, Full and outside off, hits a crack and then deviates away. Sarfraz has to dive to his right to stop. 0/1

1.3 H Ali to Amla, Full and outside off, watchfully defended. 0/1

Hashim Amla walks in at number 3, replacing Markram.

1.2 H Ali to Markram, OUT! There goes the first wicket and the scoreboard is not even moving! What a start for Pakistan. One might have wondered whether Afridi would have been a better option but Hasan has done he job. A wicket second ball. This is on a length and outside off. Markram stays back to defend but the ball shoots low, jags back in and hits him on the back pad. Hasan appeals, umpire Bruce Oxenford thinks for a while and then raises the slow death! Aiden walks across to his partner, probably the customary question - 'Did you hit it, mate?' would have been asked by Elgar. A shake of the head follows. And then comes the long walk by Markram towards the dressing room. 0/1

1.1 H Ali to Markram, Full and outside off, barely any carry, shouldered arms to. 0/0

Hasan Ali to share the new ball with Amir.

0.6 M Amir to Elgar, Outside off, left alone. 0/0

0.5 M Amir to Elgar, Full and outside off, watchfully defended. 0/0

0.4 M Amir to Elgar, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 0/0

0.3 M Amir to Elgar, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 0/0

0.2 M Amir to Elgar, That is a beauty. On a good length outside off, Elgar pushes inside the line but it moves away and beats him. 0/0

0.1 M Amir to D Elgar, Full and outside off, driven straight to cover. 0/0

