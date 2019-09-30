Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Match at Karachi: Pakistan Look for Big Score

Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Innings Break

SL IN PAK, 3 ODIS, 2019 2nd ODI, National Stadium, Karachi, 30 September, 2019

1ST INN

Pakistan *

305/7 (50.0)

Pakistan
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)

Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Match at Karachi

September 30, 2019

INNINGS BREAK

PAK vs SL Cricket Scorecard (ODI)

2nd ODI, National Stadium, Karachi, 30 September, 2019

Pakistan

305/7

(50.0) RR 6.1

Pakistan Pakistan Captain
v/s
Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Captain
Sri Lanka

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)
Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Match at Karachi

Catch all the live updates from the 2nd ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Karachi.

Preview: After unseasonal rains led to the first ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka being cancelled, the second ODI between the teams has been postponed by a day, keeping in mind the high possibility of another washout.

The game which was earlier scheduled to be played on September 29 will now be played on September 30, after the Pakistan Cricket Board postponed the match in consultation with Sri Lanka Cricket Board.

A PCB Media release said, “This week's heavy rains, including on Friday afternoon, has left the outfield soggy, with the groundstaff requiring at least two complete days to make the ground fit for cricket.

“The PCB has also announced tickets sold for Friday, 27 September, will be valid for either 30 September or 2 October ODI, while tickets sold for Sunday, 29 September, match may also be used for either 30 September or 2 October ODI.

"As per the PCB ticketing policy for the series, the PCB will also allow refund of all tickets for Friday's match."

Meanwhile, PCB director of international cricket Zakir Khan said, “This week's unseasonal heavy rains have forced us to review the series schedule.

"I am thankful to Sri Lanka Cricket as well as our host broadcasters for agreeing to amend the match schedule to ensure there are no further abandonments due to rain in what is an important bilateral FTP series for Pakistan.”

Friday's washout made it the first ever ODI to be abandoned due to weather related reasons in Karachi.​

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

