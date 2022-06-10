Live Cricket Score Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd ODI: PAK vs WI Updates From Multan Cricket Stadium

Live Score PAK vs WI 2nd ODI Match: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd ODI match from Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday. Babar Azam and Co started the series on a high with a sensational win over West Indies on Wednesday. The Pakistan skipper continued his good form and smashed his third consecutive century while Khushdil Shah provided the finishing touch to help Pakistan take a 1-0 lead.

Meanwhile, Shai Hope slammed the century for West Indies to help them cross the 300-run mark against a quality Pakistan attack.

West Indies would also be looking for a meaningful contribution from skipper Nicholas Pooran. If West Indies are to make a comeback in the series, Pooran needs to spend more time on the crease.

Ahead of the 2nd ODI match between Pakistan and West Indies, here is all you need to know:

What date 2nd ODI match between Pakistan and West Indies will be played?

The 2nd ODI match between Pakistan and West Indies will be played on June 10, Friday.

Where will the 2nd ODI match between Pakistan and West Indies be played?

The 2nd ODI match between Pakistan and West Indies will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

What time will the 2nd ODI match between Pakistan and West Indies begin?

The 2nd ODI match between Pakistan and West Indies will begin at 4:30 pm IST, on June 10.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 2nd ODI match between Pakistan and West Indies?

The 2nd ODI match between Pakistan and West Indies will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 2nd ODI match between Pakistan and West Indies?

The 2nd ODI match between Pakistan and West Indies will also be Live Streamed on the SONYLIV app and website.

Pakistan and West Indies Possible Starting XI:

Pakistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, K. Shah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris, Haris Rauf

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Nicholas Pooran (c), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope(wk), Brandon King, Rovman Powell, J. Seales, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here