Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs West Indies, 3rd T20I in Karachi

Commentary (West Indies innings)

Andre McCarthy, making his debut as well, is the next man in to bat.

11.3 S Khan to M Samuels, OUT b Shadab Khan. West Indies have lost their second wicket. 74/2

11.2 S Khan to M Samuels, Waits for the ball to turn, opens the face and then runs it to short third man. 74/1

11.1 S Khan to A Fletcher, Goes aerial but not in the desired area. Tossed up leg break around off, Andre Fletcher gets low for the lofted shot over covers but gets a top edge over cover-point. Falls safely as the man in the deep coming running in to take it. Single taken. 74/1

10.6 F Ashraf to A Fletcher, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single. 73/1

10.5 F Ashraf to M Samuels, Bumper banged in outside off, Samuels pulls this as the ball just sits up for him. To deep mid-wicket and a single is taken. 72/1

10.4 F Ashraf to A Fletcher, Easily works it through mid-wicket and calls his partner through for the run. 71/1

10.3 F Ashraf to A Fletcher, Angling in on a length, zipping off the deck a bit, the batsman looks to put bat on ball by coming down but is caught on the pads. 70/1

10.2 F Ashraf to A Fletcher, SIX! Terrific shot! Short of a length, angling in, Fletcher charges out and heaves this over mid-wicket. Makes sweet connection and clears the boundary rope with absolute ease. 70/1

10.1 F Ashraf to A Fletcher, Full ball on off, Andre drives to mid off and takes off. Wants the run but he's rightly sent back by his partner as the run was never on. 64/1

Faheem Ashraf returns to the attack.

9.6 S Khan to A Fletcher, Short ball again, pulled through mid-wicket for a single. 11 off the over. 64/1

9.5 S Khan to A Fletcher, FOUR! This is turning out to be a good over for Windies. Googly down the leg side, Fletcher has the easy task of just pulling this wide of short fine leg. Does so and gets a boundary. 63/1

9.4 S Khan to M Samuels, Through the covers once more, just a single on this occasion. 59/1

9.3 S Khan to M Samuels, FOUR! Bludgeons that! Superb hit. Overpitched outside off, Samuels gets close to the pitch and drives it through the covers before the ball can even turn. It reaches the fence in a flash. 58/1

9.2 S Khan to M Samuels, The flipper on middle, touch short in length, Marlon looks to swing hard across the line but is caught high on the thigh pad. 54/1

9.1 S Khan to A Fletcher, Half-tracker on the stumps, the batsman camps back and pulls it along the ground to deep mid-wicket for a single. 54/1

8.6 S Afridi to A Fletcher, Shortish around leg, pulled down to fine leg for one run. 53/1

8.5 S Afridi to A Fletcher, FOUR! Cutter wide outside off, Fletcher stands tall and smashes this through cover-point to find the fence with ease. The 50-run is up with this too. 52/1

8.4 S Afridi to A Fletcher, Fullish in length and it's the slower one this time, Andre with minimal footwork defends it right back to the bowler. 48/1

8.3 S Afridi to M Samuels, Hurries the batsman with his pace. At 138 kph, Afridi pounds the deck hard on a back of a length, Samuels backs away a bit to pull but mistimes it to the right of the bowler for a quick run. 48/1

8.2 S Afridi to A Fletcher, Short ball around off, pulled away aerially towards deep mid-wicket. One run added to the scoreboard. 47/1

8.1 S Afridi to A Fletcher, Good length delivery from over the wicket, on middle and leg, it rises a bit off the deck as the batsman defends it down besides him. 46/1

Shaheen Afridi back on to bowl.

7.6 S Khan to A Fletcher, Works it off his pads, into the leg side. A single is taken. 46/1

7.5 S Khan to A Fletcher, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 45/1

7.4 S Khan to M Samuels, Works it away with the angle and punches it through mid-wicket for one. 45/1

7.3 S Khan to M Samuels, Flat and short outside off, run down to short third man. 44/1

7.2 S Khan to M Samuels, Superb from Ashraf. It's been the highlight of Pakistan's performance in this series. Marlon cuts this square on the off side and Ashraf out in the deep runs to his left and puts in a good dive to save two runs. 44/1

7.1 S Khan to M Samuels, Shadab straightaway causing problems. Floats it up there on off, Samuels plants his front foot forward and chips this just in front of extra cover. Falls agonizingly short of the fielder who dives to try and take it. 42/1

Shadab Khan is into the bowling attack.

6.6 M Nawaz to M Samuels, Worked away in front of square on the leg side for an easy single. 13 off the over, a good one for Windies. 42/1

6.5 M Nawaz to M Samuels, SIX! A lot of power in this. Samuels taking the attack to Nawaz. Sees the ball looped up, so he makes use of the feet, skips down the track and lofts it cleanly over wide long on for a maximum. 41/1

6.4 M Nawaz to M Samuels, Gives the charge to this one, looks to work it away on the leg side but cops a blow on the pads. 35/1

6.3 M Nawaz to M Samuels, SIX! What a hit! Full and in the slot, Samuels just smokes this back over the bowler's head. Right in his slot, he puts it away with ease and clears the rope. 35/1

6.2 M Nawaz to M Samuels, Flat and short on off, punched away from the back foot. 29/1

6.1 M Nawaz to M Samuels, Nearly spoons a return catch! Tossed up, Samuels comes down the track to flick it through mid-wicket, but closes the face early and gets a leading edge back towards the bowler. It falls just short of him. 29/1

Mohammad Nawaz is back.

5.6 F Ashraf to A Fletcher, That just missed the off stump! Really close. Length ball angling in from around off, the batsman has a swipe across the line but misses. The ball just about kisses the off pole. 29/1

5.5 F Ashraf to A Fletcher, FOUR! The length is the same, but a little bit of width provided and it's gone away to the boundary line. Outside off, Fletcher with an angled bat cuts this hard through point. 29/1

5.4 F Ashraf to A Fletcher, Hits the deck hard and bowls it on the shorter side of the length again, Andre gives the charge, but gets cramped for room as he punches it square on the off side. 25/1

5.3 F Ashraf to A Fletcher, Bowls this just behind a length, on off stump, Fletcher stands his ground looks to go big across the line, but can only manage an inside edge onto his thigh pad. 25/1

5.2 F Ashraf to A Fletcher, Full ball targeting the off stick, Fletcher crouches a little low and squeezes it out to point. No run taken. 25/1

5.1 F Ashraf to M Samuels, Full on leg, Samuels misses his flick and gets hit on his pad. The ball rolls on the leg side where they pick up a run. 25/1

Faheem Ashraf comes into the attack.

4.6 S Afridi to A Fletcher, SIX! First maximum of the innings! Effort ball from Afridi, Fletcher front pulls this mover mid-wicket for a flat maximum. 24/1

4.5 S Afridi to M Samuels, Picks up the pull this time but will only get one for it towards mid-wicket. 18/1

4.4 S Afridi to M Samuels, Slow short bouncer outside off, Marlon goes for the pull but completely misses it. 17/1

4.3 S Afridi to M Samuels, Drags his length back, Samuels pushes this to the mid on region. 17/1

4.2 S Afridi to A Fletcher, Pitches this up further around off, Andre flashes hard at it and gets an outside edge to it. It goes on the bounce and the fielder on the rope tidies up. They cross. 17/1

4.1 S Afridi to A Fletcher, Starts of by bowling a back of a length ball on middle. It rushes on to Fletcher who taps it with soft hands on the off side and decides against the run. 16/1

Shaheen Afridi, the debutant, is brought into the attack.

3.6 U Khan to A Fletcher, Length ball around leg, easily nudged in front of square leg for a single. 16/1

3.5 U Khan to A Fletcher, Short of a good length on the stumps, kept out off the back foot. 15/1

3.4 U Khan to A Fletcher, FOUR! Shot! Short and wide, not much room on offer but Fletcher will make do with this too. He stands tall and smacks it past cover-point for a rocketing boundary. 15/1

3.3 U Khan to A Fletcher, Excellent deception from Shinwari. Takes Fletcher completely by surprise. Bangs it short, the batsman thinks this is going to be another fast one, so he goes into the pull shot years early. The ball goes past him after he's played his shot and to the keeper on a couple of bounces. 11/1

3.2 U Khan to A Fletcher, On middle and leg, coming at good pace here. Andre Fletcher rises on his toes and plays it down in front of mid-wicket. 11/1

3.1 U Khan to M Samuels, Good length delivery with some pace on it, at 140 clicks, Marlon plays this on the leg side with a closed face and manages to steal a single. 11/1

2.6 M Nawaz to M Samuels, Hits it hard back down the track, this time Nawaz gets his hand on it. Parries it towards mid on as the batsmen cross over. 10/1

2.5 M Nawaz to M Samuels, FOUR! Samuels relieving some pressure. Gives the charge, gets close to the pitch of the ball and hammers it straight back down the ground, beating the man in the deep for a boundary. 9/1

2.4 M Nawaz to A Fletcher, Another one through the leg side. Andre Fletcher leans ahead to the full ball and flicks it through mid-wicket. Single taken. 5/1

2.3 M Nawaz to M Samuels, Touch slower on middle and off, Samuels comes a little ahead before working it just wide of mid on for a run. 4/1

2.2 M Nawaz to A Fletcher, Straighter one on middle and leg, it's flicked through mid-wicket for an easy single. 3/1

Marlon Samuels walks in at No.3.

2.1 M Nawaz to C Walton, OUT! Soft dismissal! Chadwick Walton is gone. The pressure and frustration got to him probably. Short and flat on off, Walton goes back to loft it downtown but gets a top edge towards cover. Babar Azam there accepts the catch with glee and Pakistan have their first breakthrough. 2/1

1.6 U Khan to A Fletcher, The Windies openers are struggling to find the gaps so far. Back of a length moving away, Fletcher cracks this but right at the point fielder once more. 2/0

1.5 U Khan to A Fletcher, Bit ahead of a length, on off stump, it is defended out safely. 2/0

1.4 U Khan to A Fletcher, Length ball outside off, cut hard but finds point. 2/0

1.3 U Khan to C Walton, All happening here! Shinwari lands this outside leg on a length and it hits the pads of Chadwick Walton who misses his swipe across the line. The shout is turned down obviously but there's more drama coming. Both batsmen set off for the run as the ball lobs over towards point. Now, Walton collides with the bowler while running, and is struggling to get to the other end as there is a shy from Nawaz over there. Luckily for the batsman, no direct hit is scored. Leg bye taken, danger averted. 2/0

1.2 U Khan to C Walton, Slating across on a good length, just outside off, Walton plants his front foot forward and drives it right at the mid off fielder. 1/0

1.1 U Khan to A Fletcher, Length delivery attacking the stumps, fraction straight in line, it's worked away to mid-wicket for the first run of the game. Fletcher is off the mark. 1/0

Usman Shinwari will bowl from the other end.

0.6 M Nawaz to C Walton, Sliding in on leg, going further down, catches the pads of the batsman before falling on the leg side. Good over from Nawaz, a maiden to begin things. 0/0

0.5 M Nawaz to C Walton, Excellent fielding. Short and wide, Chadwick is onto his back foot in a flash and cuts this. Can't beat the fielder again, this time at point. He makes a good diving save to his left. 0/0

0.4 M Nawaz to C Walton, Pitches it up there this time, close to off, Walton comes half-forward and blocks it out. 0/0

0.3 M Nawaz to C Walton, Short and flat around off, goes back and punches it, but can't beat mid on. 0/0

0.2 M Nawaz to C Walton, Almost had him! So close. The arm ball on middle, Chadwick Walton is caught flush in front of the stumps, and he would have been given out too had the big inside edge not saved him there. Oooff... avoids going back early. 0/0

0.1 M Nawaz to C Walton, Fuller and flatter well outside off, Walton punches it firmly square towards point. 0/0

