Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs West Indies, Second T20I in Karachi

Babar Azam (AP Images)

Commentary (Pakistan innings)

10.1 K Williams to B Azam, Slow ball down leg, Azam helps it on it's way for one. 91/1

9.6 O Smith to B Azam, Length ball outside off, Azam cuts it past backward point for a run. Pakistan 90-1 after 10 overs. 90/1

9.5 O Smith to B Azam, FOUR! Short slow ball on middle, Azam pulls this towards mid-wicket and after a poor effort from the fielder there, the ball crosses the rope for back-to-back boundaries. 89/1

9.4 O Smith to B Azam, FOUR! Length ball around off, Azam cuts it deliberately fine of the short third man fielder for another boundary. 85/1

9.3 O Smith to H Talat, Full outside off, Talat slices this to deep point to give his partner the strike. 81/1

9.2 O Smith to H Talat, FOUR! Short ball outside off, Talat cuts it fine to the third man region for a boundary. 80/1

9.1 O Smith to B Azam, Back of a length ball, Azam plays this with soft hands towards covers for a run. 76/1

8.6 K Paul to H Talat, FOUR! In the gap this time. Short and wide outside off, Talat cuts it in the gap through point for a boundary. 75/1

8.5 K Paul to H Talat, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 71/1

8.4 K Paul to H Talat, Find the fielder again. Overpitched ball and Talat drives it superbly to the man at covers. 71/1

8.3 K Paul to H Talat, Bangs this one shot outside off, Talat tries to upper cut it but doesn't get bat to ball. 71/1

8.2 K Paul to B Azam, Pitched up again, Azam drives this towards mid off and this time picks up a run. 71/1

8.2 K Paul to B Azam, Wide. The batsman tries flicking a ball that is down the leg side. Wide signalled by the umpire. 70/1

8.1 K Paul to B Azam, Full delivery outside off, Azam leans forward and drives this to the mid off fielder. 69/1

7.6 O Smith to B Azam, Digs this one short, Azam pulls it front of square of just a single though. He is unhappy after hitting it as he found the fielder there. 69/1

7.5 O Smith to H Talat, Drags his length back, Talat taps this towards point for a run. 68/1

7.4 O Smith to B Azam, Full again on off, Azam drives this to covers for one more. 67/1

7.3 O Smith to H Talat, Bowls this fuller on the pads, Talat flicks it towards square leg for one. 66/1

7.2 O Smith to B Azam, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 65/1

7.1 O Smith to H Talat, Almost gets a wicket on his debut! Back of a length ball outside off, Talat looks to cut this but gets an inside edge to it. The ball misses the leg stump and goes towards fine leg which allows them pick up a run. 64/1

Odean Smith gets to bowl his first over.

6.6 S Badree to B Azam, FOUR! Cut and cut hard. That ball kept low outside off, Azam crouches low and cuts it in the gap through point for a boundary. This also brings up the 50-run stand between these two. 63/1

6.5 S Badree to H Talat, Around off, Talat pushes this to covers for one more. 59/1

6.4 S Badree to B Azam, Pitched up on middle, Azam hits this to the mid on fielder and gets to the other end. 58/1

6.3 S Badree to H Talat, Short ball outside off, Talat rocks back and punches this towards mid off for one. 57/1

6.2 S Badree to H Talat, This one skids off the surface. Bowls this outside off, Talat gets low to cut it but misses. 56/1

6.1 S Badree to H Talat, Gives this air, Talat plays this through mid-wicket for a brace. 56/1

5.6 K Williams to B Azam, FOUR! Azam just showing his class here. Back of a length ball outside off, Babar hangs back and cuts it through cover-point for another boundary. 54/1 now after 6 overs. A good Powerplay for the hosts. The loss of Fakhar Zaman has not affected them. 54/1

5.5 K Williams to H Talat, The batsman has played it towards the point region. One run added to the total. 50/1

5.4 K Williams to H Talat, FOUR! Full outside off, Talat lofts this over mid on for a boundary. 49/1

5.3 K Williams to H Talat, Poor fielding from Samuels. Length ball outside off, Talat drives this to cover-point and Marlon who is lazy in getting down, allows the ball to go through him. The batsmen pick up two for it. 45/1

5.2 K Williams to B Azam, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. One run added to the total. 43/1

5.1 K Williams to B Azam, On a good length around off, Azam plays this to the cover fielder for nothing. 42/1

Kesrick Williams comes into the attack.

4.6 S Badree to B Azam, Slow outside off, Azam charges down and hits this towards mid on for one. 42/1

4.5 S Badree to H Talat, Pitched up, Talat works this through mid-wicket for a single. 41/1

4.4 S Badree to H Talat, Quicker one outside off, Talat square cuts this to the fielder at point. 40/1

4.3 S Badree to H Talat, SIX! Not afraid to come down the pitch to Badree and smokes this for a biggie. Bowls this slower through the air outside off, Talat dances down and hits this over extra cover for a maximum. 40/1

4.2 S Badree to H Talat, FOUR! Cute from Talat. Slow ball on the stumps, Talat gets low and paddles this down the fine leg region for a boundary. 34/1

4.1 S Badree to H Talat, Floated ball on middle, Talat charges down but decides to defend it. 30/1

3.6 R Emrit to H Talat, Back of a length ball on off, Talat opens the face of his bat and guides this to point for another run. 30/1

3.5 R Emrit to B Azam, Length outside off, Azam goes on his back foot and taps it towards mid off for a run. 29/1

3.4 R Emrit to B Azam, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries now and this one is the best of the lot. Pitched up ball on off, Azam drives this through covers for a boundary. 28/1

3.3 R Emrit to B Azam, FOUR! Easy pickings for Azam. Emrit pitches this full on leg, Azam helps it on its way to the wide fine leg region for a boundary. 24/1

3.2 R Emrit to B Azam, Short and wide again, Azam tries a similar shot but fails to put bat to ball. 20/1

3.1 R Emrit to B Azam, FOUR! Short and wide outside off, Azam cuts it past backward point for a boundary. 20/1

2.6 S Badree to H Talat, Drags his length back, Talat rocks back and punches it on the off side nothing. 16/1

2.5 S Badree to H Talat, Darts this in line of the sumps and Talat plays in onto the ground. 16/1

2.4 S Badree to H Talat, In the air... but safe. Quicker one outside off, Talat slices this between backward point and the gully region. The ball doesn't have the legs to go all the way but they pick up two for it. 16/1

2.3 S Badree to H Talat, Gives this one air too, Talat drives this to the cover fielder and after a misfield from the Windies skipper, the ball rolls further which allows them to pick up two runs. 14/1

2.2 S Badree to B Azam, Tosses this one up, Azam milks this through mid on for a run. 12/1

2.1 S Badree to B Azam, Starts by bowling one flat outside off, Azam taps it to the off side. 11/1

Samuel Badree to roll his arm now.

1.6 R Emrit to H Talat, Outside off again, another play and miss from Talat. Good over from Emrit. 11/1

1.5 R Emrit to H Talat, Slower ball outside off, Talat flirts with it but misses. The keeper collects it on the bounce. 11/1

Hussain Talat walks in next to bat.

1.4 R Emrit to F Zaman, OUT! The dangerous Fakhar Zaman departs. Emrit bangs this one short down the leg side. Zaman goes for the hook shot but fails to connect it cleanly. While doing so, he just manages to glove it to Ramdin who takes it at a good height. The players appeal and up goes the umpire's finger. They are all smiles now as Fakhar fails to give that explosive start. 11/1

1.3 R Emrit to B Azam, Length again on off, invites Azam for the drive who taps it with soft hands towards mid off and quickly gets to the other end. 11/0

1.2 R Emrit to B Azam, Good length ball around off, Azam shuffles across and places it well enough through mid-wicket for a brace. 10/0

1.1 R Emrit to F Zaman, Bowls this full on leg, Zaman works it to square leg to move to the other end. 8/0

Rayad Emrit will bowl from the other end.

0.6 K Paul to B Azam, Strays this on the pads of Azam, who whips it away to the deep square leg region for a couple of runs to end the first over. 7/0

0.5 K Paul to B Azam, Pitches this up as well, Azam gets low and drives this to the fielder at mid off. 5/0

0.4 K Paul to F Zaman, Pitched up around leg, Fakhar flicks this through square leg for a single. 5/0

0.3 K Paul to F Zaman, FOUR! First boundary of the day and it is from the bat of Fakhar. Overpitched ball around off, Zaman leans forward and smacks It in the gap through cover-point for a boundary. 4/0

0.2 K Paul to F Zaman, Slightly fuller this time, in line of the stumps, Zaman hits this to the mid on fielder for nothing. 0/0

0.1 K Paul to F Zaman, Starts by bowling from round the wicket and lands this on a good length on middle and leg. It angles into him and Fakhar hits this towards mid-wicket. 0/0

First Published: April 2, 2018, 8:15 PM IST