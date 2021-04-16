PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2021 Today's Match Highlights: CSK Register Convincing Win in 15.4 Overs

22:39 (IST)
IPl 2021 Live Score: Sam Curran pulls Meredith for a four, and CSK register their first win here. They win in just 15.4 overs here.
(20.0) RR 5.3
(15.4) RR 6.83
IPl 2021 Live Score: Sam Curran pulls Meredith for a four, and CSK register their first win here. They win in just 15.4 overs here.
Live Score CSK vs PBKS: Suresh Raina's discomfort with short-balls is well known and Shami exposes it well. He peepers him with short-pitch deliveries, and Raina edges one to the Keeper. And he gets Rayudu on the next ball as well, as the batsman departs for a duck. CSK 100-4.
IPl 2021 Live Score: There seems to be some confusion out there. Meredith bowls a short one, and appeals for a catch against du Plessis. But all is sorted now. CSK 97-2 after 14 overs.
Live Score CSK vs PBKS: M Ashwin comes back. And Moeen greets him with a massive six. He tries to go for another one, but this time finds the fielder, Shahrukh Khan. He is out for 46. CSK 90-2.
CSK vs PBKS live score: Shami comes back into the attack now. He needs to produce a wicket here for his team. But he is pulled by Moeen for a scintillating four. And he ends the over with another four,. this time a better shot, perhaps. CSK 74-1 in 11 overs.
IPL 2021 Live CSK vs PBKS: Moeen Ali is in the zone. He clears his front leg against Meredith, and gets a four through the off side. That also brings up the fifty for CSK. A good over comes to an end. CSK move to 53-1 in 9 overs.
Live Score CSK vs PBKS: Arshdeep has been bowling well and not giving anything away at all. He doesn't have much pace, but he troubles the batsmen with his bounce. But he gives a boundary to end the over. CSK 37-1 in 7 overs.
Live Score CSK vs PBKS: Gaikwad was struggling in the middle, and Arshdeep has ended his short-stay at the crease. The bowler pitches it short, and Gaikwad tries to pull it. But Hooda takes a good catch on the boundary. CSK 24-1 in 5 overs.
CSK vs PBKS live score: Both, Richardson and Shami are bowling well in tandem. Meanhile, de Plessis dances down the track to get a four. And make it two for the over as Ricaharson strays in line. To end the over, he scoops to get a six. It's 22-0 in 4 overs.
IPl 2021 Live Score: Jhye Richardson starts the second over. And he too does well in it. Just two runs come off it as CSK move to 4-0 in 2 overs.
Live Score CSK vs PBKS: So on to the second innings of the match and Ruturaj Gaikwad & Faf du Plessis make their way to the middle. Shami starts for PBKS. He starts well and doesn't give away much to the batsmen. CSK 2-0 after 1 over.
Live Score CSK vs PBKS: Sam Curran comes for the last over of the innings. He starts off with a wide here. And Shahrukh's fine knock of 47 comes to an end, as he is caught by Jadeja in the deep. Just six runs come from the over. PBKS end innings with 106-8.
IPL 2021 Live CSK vs PBKS: Shardul bowls a decent over finally. But the last ball of the over gets Shahrukh another four. He moves on to 46 as PBKS are 97-7 in 18 overs.
IPL 2021 Live CSK vs PBKS: Shahrukh Khan continues to impress as he hits Bravo for a four now. He has been impressive till now. But M Ashwin has thrown his wicket away. He skies the ball and is out for 6. PBKS 87-7.
IPl 2021 Live Score: PBKS might be losing wickets, but Shahrukh is making a mark here. He dances down the track and dispatches the ball into the stands. If they can get to 130 here, they might have something to bowl at. PBKS 73-6 after 15 overs.
CSK vs PBKS live score: And Moeen Ali gets his first wicket. Jhye Richardson is castled here for 15. PBKS slip further into trouble at 57-6. They need to score 100 at least.
Moeen Ali comes into the attack, and that's spin from both ends. This has been an exceptional bowling effort by CSK. They just need to wrap it up quickly here. PBKS 52-5 in 11 overs.
IPL 2021 Live CSK vs PBKS: Shardul somehow finds ways to leak some runs. While there was pressure applied from both the ends on PBKS, he is continuing give runs. Shahrukh cracks another four here. It's 45-5 in 9 overs.
Chahar has a fourth wicket here. This time he gets Hooda for 10. It's a fairly simple ball, and Hooda ends up playing it into the hands of Faf du Plessis. This is turning into a nightmare for PBKS as it's 26-5.
IPl 2021 Live Score: Shardul Thakur comes into the attack and PBKS need a partnership badly. Hooda, meanwhile punches one for a four through the offside. After the powerplay, PBKS are 26-4.
PBKS vs CSK Live Cricket Score: And CSK have registered their first win in IPL 2021, with Deepak Chahar picking up four wickets, and Moeen Ali scoring 46 runs. This was a rather convincing win. CSK 107-4.
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
Chennai Super Kings
The batting unit seems to be doing fine for the team, with the likes of Moeen Ali, Sam Curran and Suresh Raina firing all cylinders in their previous outing against Delhi. But the batting order of MS Dhoni, and more importantly his form seems to be a worry. Although the skipper has just failed in one match, but it doesn’t look like he is enjoying himself in the middle. Apart from that there are woes galore for the bowlers. Despite having some experienced bowlers in their ranks, they failed to defend 189. Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja and Curran, all went for plenty of runs. For now it looks like they would like to go with Lungi Ngidi in the pace department and get in a replacement for Deepak Chahar as well.
Also read: Chris Morris, David Miller Step up in Ben Stokes’ Absence
Punjab Kings
KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda were excellent with the bat in the previous outing against Royals. Opening the batting, Rahul played a captain’s knock of 91 off just 50 balls. He was ably supported by big-hitting Chris Gayle (40 off 28) and Deepak Hooda (64 off 28). Just like CSK, it is not batting, but their bowling that is an area of concern. Even though young Arshdeep Singh (3/35) eventually emerged as Punjab’s saviour — with RR needing 13 runs off the last over — the left-arm pacer gave away just eight runs to pull off a fine win for his team, he didn’t get enough support from other bowlers.
Veteran Mohammad Shami (2/33) had a decent outing, but the performance of Australian pace duo of Jhye Richardson (1/55) and Riley Meredith (1/49) should be a concern for Punjab, having shelled out Rs 22 crore for their services. Most likely, England’s Chris Jordan will come in for Meredith, who is a specialist death bowler.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here