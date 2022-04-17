Live Score Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Kane Williamson Opts to Bowl; Mayank Agarwal Ruled Out Shikhar Dhawan to Lead PBKS

Read more

quality pacers who possess different attributes to trouble the opposition. In batting, Rahul Tripathi has been a consistent performer for them in the middle-order. On the other side, Punjab Kings have made a statement this year by displaying that they are going to play aggressive cricket this season. The power-pack Punjab batting line-up knows only one way to play their cricket and that is attacking the bowlers.

Punjab also have a quality bowling attack where Kagiso Rabada is leading the charge alongside young Arshdeep Singh and Rahul Chahar.

Sunrisers began their campaign with two defeats but bounced back with three successive wins — against Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders — and look good for more, going by the trend of their improving performance.

Punjab Kings had a morale-boosting 12-run win over Mumbai Indians in their last outing and the Sunrisers would certainly know that the Mayank Agarwal-led side, who are in the third spot, would be a tough team to beat.

For Punjab, the biggest development is that the flamboyant opener Shikhar Dhawan is back among the runs.

Dhawan, who smashed 70 against MI, and Mayank Agarwal will have to once again give the side a solid start.

The middle-order has hard-hitters in Johnny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan and Odean Smith, and one of the batters will need to take responsibility if the top-order falters.

Being an afternoon game, dew would not be a factor but an intriguing battle is in store.

Full Squads:

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholos Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

