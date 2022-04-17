CricketNext

Live Score Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Kane Williamson Opts to Bowl; Mayank Agarwal Ruled Out Shikhar Dhawan to Lead PBKS

Live Score Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Kane Williamson Opts to Bowl; Mayank Agarwal Ruled Out Shikhar Dhawan to Lead PBKS

Live Score PBKS vs SRH Latest Updates IPL 2022: Here you can follow live score and updates of Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad from DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

News18.com | April 17, 2022, 15:08 IST
IPL 2022 Live Score Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Latest Updates

PBKS vs SRH Live Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2022 match from DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. Kane Williamson’s Sunrisers have bounced back in the tournament in an emphatic manner with three consecutive wins after losing their first two contests. Sunrisers bowling unit has turned out to be one of the best in the business with a blend of Read More

Key Events
Apr 17, 2022 15:08 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Score IPL 2022 Latest Toss Updates: Shikhar Dhawan Assures Mayank Agarwal Will Return in Next Game!

Mayank got hit on his toe, he should be fine for the next game. So, there’s just one change for us – Prabhsimran is in. We are performing well without depending on individuals – need to continue playing well as a unit, the bowling can get better, we’re working on it. The team is new and we’re taking time to settle. The toss could be an advantage, it’s a bit sticky, the ball could turn, but if we put up a good total, we can put them under pressure.

Apr 17, 2022 15:07 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Toss Updates: Punjab Kings Playing XI

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Apr 17, 2022 15:06 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Toss Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
Apr 17, 2022 15:02 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Toss Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad Opt to Bowl

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson wins the toss and elects to bowl against Punjab Kings.

Apr 17, 2022 15:01 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates

Major Update: Mayank Agarwal ruled out of the clash, Shikhar Dhawan to lead Punjab Kings

Apr 17, 2022 14:47 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Weather Report

Sunny weather conditions are forecasted for April 17, Sunday in Mumbai. The temperature will be around 32 degrees celsius. The chances of rain interrupting the game are just ten percent. The humidity and wind speed can be clocked at 64 percent and 19 km/h.

Apr 17, 2022 14:40 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Punjab Found a New Superstar

Apr 17, 2022 14:29 IST

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: DY Patil Stadium in Numbers!

  • T20 matches played at the venue: 15
  • Matches won by the team batting first: 5
  • Matches won by the team batting second: 10
Apr 17, 2022 14:18 IST

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Natarajan Eyes Purple Cap!

Apr 17, 2022 13:59 IST

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Last 5 Clashes!

  • Punjab Kings won by five runs
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad won by nine wickets
  • Punjab Kings by 12 runs
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 69 runs
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad by 45 runs
Apr 17, 2022 13:54 IST

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Head to Head

Sunrisers Hyderabad have enjoyed good success over Punjab Kings in the history of the Indian Premier League. The Orange Army has scored a win in 12 out of the 18 games they have played against Punjab Kings. In the remaining six games Mayank Agarwal’s side won the contest.

Apr 17, 2022 13:53 IST

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Probable XIs

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Odean Smith

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh

Apr 17, 2022 13:29 IST

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates

Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2022 match from DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

quality pacers who possess different attributes to trouble the opposition. In batting, Rahul Tripathi has been a consistent performer for them in the middle-order. On the other side, Punjab Kings have made a statement this year by displaying that they are going to play aggressive cricket this season. The power-pack Punjab batting line-up knows only one way to play their cricket and that is attacking the bowlers.

Punjab also have a quality bowling attack where Kagiso Rabada is leading the charge alongside young Arshdeep Singh and Rahul Chahar.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Sunrisers began their campaign with two defeats but bounced back with three successive wins — against Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders — and look good for more, going by the trend of their improving performance.

Punjab Kings had a morale-boosting 12-run win over Mumbai Indians in their last outing and the Sunrisers would certainly know that the Mayank Agarwal-led side, who are in the third spot, would be a tough team to beat.

For Punjab, the biggest development is that the flamboyant opener Shikhar Dhawan is back among the runs.

Dhawan, who smashed 70 against MI, and Mayank Agarwal will have to once again give the side a solid start.

The middle-order has hard-hitters in Johnny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan and Odean Smith, and one of the batters will need to take responsibility if the top-order falters.

Being an afternoon game, dew would not be a factor but an intriguing battle is in store.

Full Squads:

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholos Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

