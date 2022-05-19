RCB vs GT Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore Look For Big Win in Do or Die Clash Against Gujarat Titans

Live now
RCB vs GT Live Score IPL 2022 Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. After an impressive start to the season, RCB lost way in the fag end of it and now are in a very tricky situation to qualify for the playoffs. Faf du Plessis and Co. will clash against table-toppers Gujarat Titans in a do or die clash on Thursday and Read More
The Stage Is Set For A Cracking Contest 🏟️ 👍#TATAIPL | #RCBvGT pic.twitter.com/9upCZZZgaR
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 19, 2022
𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗠𝘂𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗼𝘁 𝗠𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘆 📸
Ready to #PlayBold in our final group stage game. Wankhede here we come! 💪🏻🤩@MuthootIndia #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #ನಮ್ಮRCB #RCBvGT pic.twitter.com/NNlqVZGfBn
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 19, 2022
“To be honest, it’s different. I won’t say it’s hard because it’s something that you’re involved in regularly. So, the good thing is that my relationship with Faf has always been good. We also have a leadership group in the team where we all share our inputs,” said Kohli on ‘INSIDE RCB’ show on Star Sports. (Read Full Story Here)
Mumbai weather is expected to be partly cloudy on Thursday. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the Bangalore vs Gujarat match as there are zero chances of precipitation during the match timings. The wind speed is expected to be around 13 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 29 to 32 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecast to be around 74 per cent
In the lone game between the two sides, Gujarat Titans defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets to register a 1-0 lead in the head to head contest
Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Line-up: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (captain), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood
Gujarat Titans Predicted Line-up: Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami
Hello and welcome to our live blog of Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Virat Kohli’s form has been a big area of concern for RCB as the batting maestro has been going through a lean patch with the bat. While Mohammed Siraj has also not been up to the mark this season and as been leaking runs in almost every game.
IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP
GT, on the other hand, are the side to beat in this IPL. Even if they lose on Thursday, the Hardik Pandya-led side will finish at the top, which means it will get two chances to reach the final. For GT, the key to success in their inaugural season has been the team effort.
GT’s batting department has witnessed some inspirational performances from the likes of Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, David Miller, skipper Pandya and Rahul Tewatia.
The batting unit has been complemented superbly by a lethal bowling attack led by experienced Mohammed Shami and has the likes of young Yash Dayal, Lockie Fergusson and Alzarri Joseph.
What date IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will be played?
The 67th IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will take place on May 19, Thursday.
Where will the IPL 2022 match Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) be played?
The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
What time will the IPL 2022 match Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) begin?
The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) match?
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) match?
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) Possible XIs
Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Line-up: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (captain), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood
Gujarat Titans Predicted Line-up: Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami
Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here