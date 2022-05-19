RCB vs GT Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore Look For Big Win in Do or Die Clash Against Gujarat Titans

Read more

even if they manage to beat them still they have to rely on the result of Delhi Capitals’ upcoming match to book a place in the playoffs.

Virat Kohli’s form has been a big area of concern for RCB as the batting maestro has been going through a lean patch with the bat. While Mohammed Siraj has also not been up to the mark this season and as been leaking runs in almost every game.

GT, on the other hand, are the side to beat in this IPL. Even if they lose on Thursday, the Hardik Pandya-led side will finish at the top, which means it will get two chances to reach the final. For GT, the key to success in their inaugural season has been the team effort.

GT’s batting department has witnessed some inspirational performances from the likes of Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, David Miller, skipper Pandya and Rahul Tewatia.

The batting unit has been complemented superbly by a lethal bowling attack led by experienced Mohammed Shami and has the likes of young Yash Dayal, Lockie Fergusson and Alzarri Joseph.

What date IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will be played?

The 67th IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will take place on May 19, Thursday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) be played?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) begin?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) Possible XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Line-up: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (captain), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Gujarat Titans Predicted Line-up: Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

