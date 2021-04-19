T20 CARNIVAL

IPL 2021
Match Highlights RCB vs KKR, IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore Make it Three Out of Three to Reclaim Top Spot

Match Highlights RCB vs KKR, IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore Make it Three Out of Three to Reclaim Top Spot

RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Score: Check live updates of Today's Match 10 IPL 2021 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders at MA Chidambaram Stadium Chennai, Mumbai. Also follow live scorecard, ball by ball commentary of RCB vs KKR IPL 14

Bangalore vs Kolkata (t20)

CONCLUDED

BLR vs KOL Cricket Scorecard (t20)

Match 10 t20, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 18 April, 2021

Bangalore

204/4

(20.0) RR 10.2

Bangalore Virat Kohli (C)
Bangalore beat Kolkata by 38 runs
Kolkata Eoin Morgan (C)

Kolkata

166/8

(20.0) RR 8.3

Highlights

Live Blog

19:17 (IST)

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kolkata Knight Riders 38 runs to climb back to the top of IPL 2021 pointa table. An all-round show from Virat Kohli's men as they lost two wickets early after opting to bat first. Glenn Maxwell hit a second straight fifty to rebuild their innings and was part of two important partnerships with Devdutt Padikkal and then AB de Villiers. He was out on 78 but then ABD took over and a put on a show for his fans, belting 76 off 34 deliveries to power RCB to a mammoth 204/4. KKR started well but kept losing wickets meaning they were never in control of the chase. And in the end the asking rate proved too much with even a cameo from Andre Russell (31 off 20) wasn't enough. KKR eventually finished with 166/8 in 20 overs. This is KKR's second straight defeat of the season after starting with an impressive win.

19:08 (IST)

RCB vs KKR Live Updates: An excellent penultimate over from Mohammed Siraj. Just one run from it. This is all over now, Mere formalities remain. KKR need 43 runs in 6 balls.

19:04 (IST)

Over 18: OUT! Third scalp for Kyle Jamieson in Pat Cummins who has hit a first-ball six after walking in to bat.  This one was a bit wide and Cummins threw arms at it but only managed an edge to be out caught behind, Cummins scored 6 off 2. KKR 161/7, chasing 205.

19:00 (IST)

IPL Live Score: OUT! Kyle Jamieson is all pumped up with this strike. Shakib Al Hasan, looking for a big one, has been castled with a pin-point yorker from the tall Kiwi pacer, Shakib walks back after scoring 26 off 25. KKR 155/6 in 17.4 overs, chasing 205. Pat Cummins is the new man in the middle. 

18:56 (IST)

IPL 2021 RCB vs KKR Live CricketScore: Andre Russell puts on a display of his brute strength by belting a six and three consecutive fours off Yuzvendra Chahal. Unfortunately, Knight Riders need much more than that now. More of maximums. A big over neverthelss for KKR as they take 20 runs off it. KKR 146/5 in 17 overs, chasing 205

18:50 (IST)

IPL Live: Now, into the final five overs of the contest. Harshal Patel starts. Andre Russell looking for a big shot but not able to find the connection. He looks a bit frustrated with himself. Five singles from Harshal. This has been an excellent bowling performance from RCB so far. An all-round show so far. KKR 126/5 in 16 overs, chasing 205

18:44 (IST)

IPL 2021, RCB vs KKR Live Score: Kyle Jamieson is back after bowling just one over. A good over from the lanky pacer. Just six runs in it including a four to Shakib Al Hasan. Knight Riders need 84 off 30 deliveries now, Shakib on 22 off 20 while Russell is on 1 off 2. KKR 121/5 in 15 overs

18:41 (IST)

Will we see Andre Russell produce one of his blinders today? Or will his struggle with the bat continue? Knight Riders need Russell at his brutal best today

18:38 (IST)

13.4 overs: OUT! Eoin Morgan finally dislodged after being handed a life. Morgan had top-edged the second delivery of the Harshal Patel high into the Chennai night sky but a confusion between Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj meant the ball landed safely between them. However, Harshal didn't have too long to wait for his first scalp of the night as Morgan sliced one into the hands of RCB captain Virat Kohli for a simple catch. He scored 20 off 23 with one four and two sixes. KKR 114/5, chasing 205

18:34 (IST)

RCB vs KKR Live Updates: A big over for Knight Riders this one. Shakib Al Hasan and Eoin Morgan have each smoked Glenn Maxwell for a six. 14 runs from it. A couple more like these and Knight Riders will be right back in this contest. KKR 112/4 in 13 overs, chasing 205

18:30 (IST)

KKR vs RCB Live Score: Pace returns in Harshal Patel. Just five singles in his first over of the contest. Knight Riders need 107 off 48 deliveries with Eoin Morgan (21*) and Shakib Al Hasan (8) batting, KKR 98/4 in 12 overs, chasing 205 

18:26 (IST)

Over 11: So Glenn Maxwell into the attack now. He left quite an impact with the bat early on, bailing his team out of a troubled spot. Can he add some wickets against his name as well? Well, Eoin Morgan wants no such thing for the Aussie as he smokes him for a maximum in the over. 10 runs from it. KKR 93/4 in 11 overs, chasing 205

18:23 (IST)

Latest Updates RCB vs KKR: Washington Sundar finishes his four-over spell. Eight runs from his final over including a four to Eoin Morgan although the KKR captain must have been feeling very fortunate as his attempt at a reverse sweep only resulted in a top-edge that went over RCB wicketkeeper AB de Villiers head for four. KKR 83/4 in 10 overs. chasing 205

18:17 (IST)

IPL 2021 Live Blog: OUT! Yuzvendra Chahal gets his second wicket of the contest and this time he outfoxes former KKR captain Dinesh Karthik to have him out lbw. Karthik chose not to review the on-field decision and replays show why - that was plumb. DK scored 2 off 5. KKR 74/4 in 8.3 overs, chasing 205

18:14 (IST)

Live Updates IPL 2021: Washington Sundar continues. Six runs from his third over including two wides. Captain Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik are in the middle right now. KKR need 132 runs in 72 balls now. RCB are on top. Score 73/3 in 8 overs, chasing 205

18:08 (IST)

Bangalore vs Kolkata Live Updates: OUT! That's a big blow to Knight Riders as Yuzvendra Chahal strikes to get his first wicket of the season in Nitish Rana. The in-form lefty had started well with two sixes and a four so far but a slog sweep resulted in him holing out to Devdutt Padikkal in the deep. Rana scored 18 off 11. KKR 66/3 in 6.5 overs, chasing 205.

18:02 (IST)

KKR vs RCB Live Blog: OUT! Oh dear, Rahul Tripathi has mis-hit one from Washington Sundar to be caught by Mohammed Siraj on 25 off 20. The chase had just gathered momentum with Tripathi and Nitish Rana hitting boundaries for fun. Sundar gave the final delivery of the Powerplay overs a bit more air and Tripathi went for a big slog sweep but got a leading edge instead with Siraj taking a tumbling catch to end his innings. KKR have lost their second wicket inside Powerplay overs. KKR 57/2 in 6 overs, chasing 205. Time for a stratetic-break now

17:59 (IST)

IPL 14 Live Updates: Mohammed Siraj is back. And Rahul Tripathi continues to find boundaries - he has hit two of those of the right-arm pacer - the first a scoop over short fine leg and the second sent over mid-on. Nine runs from the over take KKR to 45/1 in 5 overs chasing 205.

17:51 (IST)

IPL Live Updates: And another bowling change from Virat Kohli - Washington Sundar warms up to bowl his first over of the match. Rahul Tripathi lifts the first delivery over mid-off for a four. Three more singles from the over take KKR to 36/1 in 4 overs, chasing 205.

17:46 (IST)

Indian Premier League Live Updates: So Virat Kohli mirroring what his KKR counterpart did earlier - quick bowling changes. Spin has been introduced in Yuzvendra Chahal as early as the third over. Just two singles in the over, KKR 29/1 in 3 overs, chasing 205.

RCB vs KKR Match Highlights

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 38 runs to continue their winning start to IPL 2021. Batting first, RCB posted a massive 204/4 with Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers hitting half-centuries each. In reply, KKR managed 166/8 with Kyle Jamieson taking 3/41 while Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal taking two wickets apiece.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Things have started well for RCB this season in what is one of their better beginnings in an IPL edition. They beat five-time winners and two-time defending champions MI in the season opener and brilliantly defended a total of just 149 against the Sunrisers. Virat Kohli has got starts in both the matches and would look to make it count this time against KKR. Interestingly, he has registered the identical score of 33 off 29 deliveries including 4 fours in both the matches!

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

The biggest story for RCB though has been the return of Glenn Maxwell. He was the highest impact batsman against SRH smashing 59 off 41 deliveries showing maturity in building his innings. He also chipped in 39 off 28 deliveries against MI. Maxwell is controlling the game batting at number 4 and easing the pressure on RCB’s greatest batsman – AB de Villiers – who came up with a defining performance against MI with a 27-ball 48.

The bowling has been potent and impressive – a big leap from previous years where the team lagged behind in this department. Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj have been the two outstanding bowlers for RCB so far. Harshal bagged a fifer in the first match and returned with a couple in the second also being very restrictive. Siraj has been extremely economical and very miserly in the powerplay. The team unearthed a new hero against SRH when left-arm orthodox Shahbaz Ahmed picked three big wickets in one over to wreak havoc on the opposition middle order.

Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR have had a mixed bag of sorts. They had a fine win over SRH but saw a middle and lower-order collapse in what should have been an easy victory over MI.

Nitish Rana has been their standout performer thus far. He slammed 80 off 56 deliveries against SRH before registering another fifty against MI. The skipper Eoin Morgan has not got starts in both the matches and needs to come up with a significant score against RCB. The biggest concern for KKR though would be the form of Andre Russell – he has registered two single-digit scores and looked out of sorts. The all-rounder had a terrible campaign in 2020 after a sensational 2019. KKR need Russell – the destructive batsman if they are to make the playoffs this time around.

Pat Cummins has been the trump card for KKR with the ball. He bagged the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan and was very restrictive against MI. He again got the prized scalp of Jonny Bairstow and was KKR’s most economical bowler against SRH.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

