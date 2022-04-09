Live Cricket Score Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Rohit Sharma's MI in Search of Desperate Win Against RCB

Read more

the country and their rivalry has grown further in the last few seasons.

Rejuvenated RCB have played some quality cricket this season and the return of Glenn Maxwell is going to add massive strength to their batting unit. Maxwell performed exceedingly well for RCB last season and he will look to emulate that this time too under new captain Faf du Plessis who has also been impressive with his captaincy traits.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

The 2022 auction forced Mumbai Indians to let go of several of their star performers and they are struggling to keep a balance this season in their absence. However, they have managed to find some young stars in Tilak Verma and Dewald Brevis.

MI lost by four wickets to Delhi Capitals before suffering a 23-run and five-wicket defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively.

It is imperative for Mumbai that their skipper Rohit gets some run under his belt. He has managed 41, 10 and 3 in the first three games.

Despite their struggles, a few players have done well individually. With scores of 81, 54, 14, Ishan Kishan has been a revelation at the top for MI, while young Tilak Varma (22, 61, 38) has made an impression in the middle-order.

RCB, led by South African Faf du Plessis, lost to Punjab Kings by five wickets in their opener before registering back-to-back wins overs KKR (by 3 wickets) and Rajasthan Royals (4 wickets).

Du Plessis looked in good touch along side Dinesh Karthik and Shabaz Ahmed, but the team would be hoping that Virat Kohli gets back to runs.

On the bowling front, Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has been impressive, while the likes of David Willey and Harshal Patel would have to do well to restrict MI.

RCB also would be looking for some consistency from Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep.

Full Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis (C), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar and Siddharth Kaul.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, SuryakumarYadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Arshad Khan, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal and Ishan Kishan.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here