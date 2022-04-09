Live Cricket Score Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Rohit Sharma's MI in Search of Desperate Win Against RCB

Live now
After a disappointing start to the season, Mumbai Indians are in desperate search of a win and they will face a high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore in a highly-anticipated clash on Saturday. Both teams enjoy a massive fan following across
“Mumbai Indians know how to make a comeback from situations like these. They’ve done it in the past, back in 2014 and 2015. In IPL 2015, they were in a similar situation and came from behind to lift the title, but that team was a little different,” Pathan said on Star Sports’ show Cricket Live.
The Pune weather is expected to be clear on Saturday during the match between Bangalore and Mumbai. The temperature is expected to hover around 29 degrees celsius to 33 degrees Celsius. The wind is expected to blow at the speed of 16 km/h on the matchday while humidity will be around 31 per cent.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
Mumbai Indians Predicted XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi
Rejuvenated RCB have played some quality cricket this season and the return of Glenn Maxwell is going to add massive strength to their batting unit. Maxwell performed exceedingly well for RCB last season and he will look to emulate that this time too under new captain Faf du Plessis who has also been impressive with his captaincy traits.
The 2022 auction forced Mumbai Indians to let go of several of their star performers and they are struggling to keep a balance this season in their absence. However, they have managed to find some young stars in Tilak Verma and Dewald Brevis.
MI lost by four wickets to Delhi Capitals before suffering a 23-run and five-wicket defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively.
It is imperative for Mumbai that their skipper Rohit gets some run under his belt. He has managed 41, 10 and 3 in the first three games.
Despite their struggles, a few players have done well individually. With scores of 81, 54, 14, Ishan Kishan has been a revelation at the top for MI, while young Tilak Varma (22, 61, 38) has made an impression in the middle-order.
RCB, led by South African Faf du Plessis, lost to Punjab Kings by five wickets in their opener before registering back-to-back wins overs KKR (by 3 wickets) and Rajasthan Royals (4 wickets).
Du Plessis looked in good touch along side Dinesh Karthik and Shabaz Ahmed, but the team would be hoping that Virat Kohli gets back to runs.
On the bowling front, Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has been impressive, while the likes of David Willey and Harshal Patel would have to do well to restrict MI.
RCB also would be looking for some consistency from Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep.
Full Squads:
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis (C), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar and Siddharth Kaul.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, SuryakumarYadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Arshad Khan, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal and Ishan Kishan.
