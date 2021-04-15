RR vs DC, IPL 2021, Highlights: Chris Morris Takes Rajasthan Royals to a Famous Win

RR vs DC Live Cricket Score, IPL 2021 Today’s Match: An 18-ball 36 by Chris Morris means that Rajasthan Royals have won a famous match here against Delhi Capitals, with two balls to spare. They end on 150-7 in 19.4 overs.

With a plethora of superstars in both the line-ups, the contest promises to be a high-scoring affair on a batting friendly wicket at the Wankhede.

Delhi Capitals

The Capitals seem to have all their bases covered. The biggest news from their camp would be the return of their two bowling superstars from last season – the South African fast bowling pair of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. That would mean that the impressive Chris Woakes may have to sit out of the XI. However there is a Covid-19 scare around Nortje which has placed some uncertainty around his availability for the encounter.

The openers were in scintillating form and gave DC a blistering start against CSK adding 138 in less than 14 overs. Prithvi Shaw continued from where he left setting a record in the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy – he hammered a brilliant 72 off just 38 deliveries at a stunning strike rate of 189.47. Shikhar Dhawan was the Player of the Match for his 85 off 54 deliveries – contrary to his starts in the previous two editions, the left-hander started aggressively in the season opener this time around thus maximizing his potential at the top.

Pant, Stoinis and Hetmyer add the firepower in the middle order. The captain himself will use himself as a floater depending on the situation of the match. Ajinkya Rahane provides stability and experience in the top order and will play the role of the anchor just in case an early wicket falls for the Capitals.

Avesh Khan was economical with the new ball against CSK. The Capitals would need a better performance from their two experienced spinners – R Ashwin and Amit Mishra – who were taken for aplenty in the middle overs.

Rajasthan Royals

Ben Stokes’ ouster from the remainder of the IPL due to a broken finger will be a major blow for the Royals. Stokes provided the X-factor with the bat at the top of the order while also chipping in with some useful fast-medium overs. In his absence, Jos Buttler might be pushed to open the innings with Manan Vohra.

Skipper Sanju Samson, who lit up an empty Wankhede against the Punjab Kings with a scintillating 119 off just 63 deliveries, will hold the key to RR’s success in the top-order. For the Royals to make the playoffs, Samson has to score big and at a high rate and consistently. But as they found out in their previous encounter, that may still not be enough!

Chetan Sakariya would like to prove that was not just a one-match wonder after his impressive IPL debut against the Punjab Kings. Mustafizur Rahman looked a patch of the bowler he has been over the years and Andrew Tye might be a better bet in place of the left-armer.

RR would also hope for a few tight overs from Chris Morris and Shreyas Gopal in the middle overs.

WHEN: 15th April, 7:30 PM IST

WHERE: Mumbai, India

TELECAST: StarSports

LIVE STREAMING: Hotstar

