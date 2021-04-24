T20 CARNIVAL

IPL 2021
RR vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2021: All-Round Rajasthan Royals Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by Six Wickets

RR vs KKR Highlights: Check live updates of Today's Match 18 IPL 2021 Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Also follow live scorecard, ball by ball commentary of RR vs KKR IPL 14

Kolkata vs Rajasthan (t20)

CONCLUDED

KOL vs RAJ Cricket Scorecard (t20)

Match 18 t20, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 24 April, 2021

Kolkata

133/9

(20.0) RR 6.65

Kolkata Eoin Morgan (C)
Rajasthan beat Kolkata by 6 wickets
Rajasthan Sanju Samson (C) (W)

Rajasthan

134/4

(18.5) RR 7.12

Highlights

Live Blog

23:19 (IST)

RR vs KKR Live Cricket Score: Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets for their second win of IPL 2021. This has been a complete all-round performance from RR after a string of three consecutive losses. They did everything right - from winning the toss and opting to bowl first to keeping KKR to a low 134/9 and being excellent in the field with their catching and run outs. Then they chased down the target without fuss despite losing openers inside the Powerplay overs. RR 134/4 in 18.5 overs beat KKR 133/9 in 20 overs.

23:15 (IST)

Over 18: Just 5 runs need now after eight runs came from the third over of Prasidh Krishna. RR 129/4, chasing 134

23:12 (IST)

Live Cricket Score, IPL 2021 RR vs KKR: No hurry from Rajasthan Royals to finish this game. They are more than happy to deal in singles. Although David Miller managed to guide one to third man region for a four off Pat Cummins, Eight runs from the over. RR 121/4 in 17 overs, chasing 134

23:06 (IST)

IPL 2021 Live Score: Nothing going KKR's way tonight. They are misfielding and run-out chances are being wasted. A full toss to David Miller who flicks it but thanks to an excellent effort from KKR captain Eoin Morgan a big chance is created after the Englishman parried the ball to Sunil Narine even as Sanju Samson hared out off the non-striker's end. A direct hit from Narine and Samson would have been out. Alas! That wasn't the case. Nine runs from the over including a four to Mille. RR 113/4 in 16 overs, chasing 134

23:01 (IST)

RR vs KKR Live Cricket Score: So two reviews for lbw in the over - both against David Miller. Both times he survives. The first time it was asked for by Miller after the umpire took his sweet time before raising the finger. The South African immediately called for DRS and it was pitched well outside leg. The next time it was DRS was summoned by KKR and this too was pitched outside leg. Three runs from the over. RR 104/4 in 15 overs, chasing 134

22:48 (IST)

Indian Premier League 2021 live updates: WICKET! Prasidh Krishna gets a wicket - Rahul Tewatia fails to capitalise on a dropped chance and holes out to substitute fielder Kamlesh Nagarkoti on 5 off 8. He was promoted in the batting order but fails to make it count. RR 100/4 in 13.4 overs, chasing 134

22:45 (IST)

IPL Live Score: Spinners in action from both the ends. No trouble for Rajasthan Royals whatsoever as they continue inching closer to the target. There was a chance to to dismiss Rahul Tewatia after he went aerial but Shubman Gill thought the momentum will push him beyong the boundary so he threw the ball back. However, he stayed inside the field but had thrown ball quite far to have any chance of gobbling to back. RR 97/3 in 13 overs

22:35 (IST)

RR vs KKR Live Blog: WICKET! Varun Chakravarthy has given Kolkata Knight Riders a breakthrough. But is it too late now? A googly from the spinner and Shivam Dube ends up holing out to Prasid Krishna at short third man. He scored 22 off 18. RR 85/3 in 10.5 overs

22:30 (IST)

Live Score, RR vs KKR, Over 10: So a tight over from Sunil Narine after the resumption. Just three singles from it. RR need to score less than 6 an over now. KKR need wickets. Score 80/2, chasing 134

22:24 (IST)

RR vs KKR live score updates: Pat Cummins is back after his first over resulted in 10 overs. Sanju Samson clubs him for a six after the Aussie speedster drops on short  allowing Samson to pull it away over deep mid-wicket. 13 runs from it. RR 77/2 in 9 overs, chasing 134. Time for a strategic break.

22:17 (IST)

Live Cricket Score RR vs KKR: Shivam Dube ends Varun Chakravarthy's second over with a cut past Kamlesh Nagarkoti who was a bit sluggish to have allowed the ball through to the boundary. Nine runs from the over. RR 59/2 in 7 overs, chasing 134

22:10 (IST)

End of Powerplay Overs: So Rajasthan Royals are off to a decent start unlike their opponents tonight. They may have lost two wickets but have scored 50 runs. Sunil Narine was summoned to bowl the sixth over of the Powerplay and Shvam Dube smokes him for a maximum. Nine runs from the over.

22:05 (IST)

IPL 2021 live updates: WICKET! Shivam Mavi gets rid of Yashavi Jaiswal - a sweet revenge right after he was belted for a four by the left-handed batter. This one was going towards leg and Jaiswal went for the drive but could onli slive it towards cover where Kamlesh Nagarkoti completed an easy catch. Jaiswal scored 22 off 17. RR 40/2 in 4.5 overs, chasing 134

21:57 (IST)

IPL 2021 Live Score: WICKET! Varun Chakravarthy has landed his team an early success in Jos Buttler. That looked plubmed. Pitched outside off and the ball crashes on the pad. Umpire raises the finger and Buttler has a brief chat with his batting partner Yashasvi Jaiswal who deliveries him the bad news. He scored 5. RR 21/1 in 3.2 overs.

21:54 (IST)

Live Updates RR vs KKR: Shivam Mavi continues. And Yashavi Jaiswal plays a firm on-drive for his first four of the chase. Five runs from the over take Rajasthan Royals to 17/0 in 3 overs

21:48 (IST)

Buttler struck on helmet: This one from Pat Cummins lifted sharply and Jos Buttler took his eyes off the ball and the result was it crashed flush on his grill. He grimaces in pain after taking off the helmet. Concerned faces all around as RR medical team rushes to the middle. Concussion protocols are followed including change of helmet. Buttler is fit to bat again. 10 runs from the over. RR 12/0, chasing 134

21:43 (IST)

RR vs KKR Live: Dropped! Shubman Gill's nightmare continues. He has dropped an easy catch of Yashasvi Jaiswal at backward point. It was hit with some power and perhaps, Gill was shocked it came so quickly to him with the ball bursting through his hands. 2 runs from the fitst over of Shivam Mavi, KKR 2/0, chasing 134

21:36 (IST)

Shivam Mavi, who is playing his first match of the season, will start the proceedings for KKR. On strike is Jos Buttler. Here we go

21:33 (IST)

So Eoin Morgan delivering some team talk ahead of the defens of a low total. Out walk Rajasthan Royals openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler. They need 134 to win tonight's clash in Mumbai.

21:21 (IST)

RR vs KKR Live: Kolkata Knight Riders have been limited to just 133/9 at Wankhede. Another double-wicket over from Chris Morris as he accounts for Pat Cummins and Shivam Mavi after being smoked for a six by the Australian. He finishes with 4/23 from his four overs in an excellent performance for Rajasthan Royals. KKR have struggled tonight. This is not a target that looks challenging at all, unless it was posted in Chennai.

RR vs KKR IPL Match Preview

Kolkata Knight Riders made a fine start to their IPL 2021 campaign overcoming Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs in Chennai. But since then, their top order has failed and as a result they have lost three matches in a row. Rajasthan Royals too started the tournament almost chasing down a big 200-plus total set by Punjab Kings before their bowlers won them the encounter against the Capitals in Mumbai. But like KKR, their top order has collapsed in their last couple of matches which means that RR have just one win from four matches in the tournament.

Knight Riders

The KKR top 5 have just two 30-plus scores in the 15 innings they have batted in their last three matches in IPL 2021 – that sums up the story of the poor show of KKR’s batting in the tournament. The Chahar’s have wreaked havoc on their batting line-up. While Rahul picked four wickets and triggered a dramatic collapse after a 72-run opening wicket stand in Chennai, cousin Deepak ran through the top order for CSK in Mumbai.

Royals

RR are placed at the bottom of the table with the worst Net Run Rate. The top-order batting is a huge concern for the Royals. Sanju Samson’s tournament is following a similar script as last year. After starting the edition with a stunning hundred against the Punjab Kings he has registered scores of 4, 1 and 21. Manan Vohra has failed in all the four matches and has an aggregate of 42 while Dube, Buttler and Parag have clicked in just one of the four innings.

There have been some individual sparks but the batting has failed as a collective. The Royals have lost at least two wickets in the powerplay in each of their four encounters not able to build any momentum at the start. There have not been more than two substantial performances with the bat in any of the matches for the Royals.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

