Live Cricket Score Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2022 Latest Updates: KL Rahul's LSG Aim to Continue Winning Momentum Against RR

a spot in the top 4. While Rajasthan Royals also looked like a solid side on papers and have played some dominant cricket in the first three matches out of which they emerged victorious twice.

Lucknow will add more strength to their side as Marcus Stoinis has returned from the Pakistan tour to join the side. The Aussie allrounder was picked by Lucknow before the auction as he has been a proven match-winner in the shortest format of the game.

KL Rahul’s team lost its opening game narrowly to fellow first-timers Gujarat Titans, but have since recorded comprehensive wins over defending champions Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and a very formidable Delhi Capitals outfit.

As far as bowling is concerned, the pace-spin duo of Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi have managed to hold their own against some of the most established names of T20 cricket.

However, it is easier said than done when up against a side like RR, which has emerged as one of the stronger teams in the competition so far, notwithstanding the loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore in its last outing.

Before the reverse against RCB, RR won two matches, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians by 61 runs and 23 runs respectively.

Arguably one of the best batters in the shortest format, Jos Buttler is going great guns, following up his blazing hundred with a 47-ball 70 against RCB.

Buttler in form is a huge positive for RR, who can also look up to Devdutt Padikkal and Shimron Hetmyer for quick runs. And then there is also skipper Sanju Samson, who can tear apart any bowling attack once he settles down in the middle.

Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain/wicketkeeper), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, James Neesham, Anunay Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, KC Cariappa.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (captain/wicketkeeper), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Evin Lewis, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Kyle Mayers, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni, Manan Vohra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma.

