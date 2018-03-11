Live Cricket Score, SA vs Aus, 2nd Test Day 3 at Port Elizabeth: Australia 86/3 at Tea, Trail by 53 Runs

Keshav Maharaj. (CSA/ Twitter)

Commentary (Australia innings)

Australia had no breathing space right from the word go. Philander and Rabada came out breathing fire and eventually the latter got the better of Warner. Bancroft was unlucky to drag one on but the biggest wicket of the session and perhaps of the match was Steven Smith as Maharaj had him nicked off. Usman Khawaja is slowly looking settled but as this pitch has shown, you are never in on this wicket.

South Africa's session. They have conceded 14 less than a 100 but have the backs of David Warner and Steven Smith - Australia's best run-getters currently. The bowling has been nothing short of menacing and the visitors have found life tough to handle on a Sunday afternoon.

28.6 K Maharaj to Khawaja, On middle and leg, worked to the leg side. TEA ON DAY 3, AUSTRALIA TRAIL BY 53! 86/3

28.5 K Maharaj to Khawaja, Landed well outside of, Usman pads it away. 86/3

28.4 K Maharaj to Khawaja, FOUR! Another great shot. Puts on his dancing shoes once again, gets to the pitch of the ball and drives it through the covers once more. 'NA NA' tells Quinton de Kock to the bowler. Whether it is about the ball or the angle, don't know because Maharaj is switching to over the wicket. Rightly, Michael Holding on air is a bit peeved with the lack of patience shown by Faf du Plessis. 'Let him drive off the rough', he says on air. As Shane Warne used to say, tempt the batsman, give a few runs, purchase a wicket. 86/3

28.3 K Maharaj to Khawaja, Full and outside off, watchfully blocked out. 82/3

28.2 K Maharaj to Khawaja, FOUR! FANTASTIC! Really good use of the feet. Gets down the track, reaches the pitch of the ball and drives it through the covers for a boundary. The deficit is now 57. 82/3

28.1 K Maharaj to Marsh, Around off, worked through square leg for a single. Gets off the mark. 78/3

27.6 V Philander to Khawaja, Another play and a miss from UK, this time though, he could have left it alone. 77/3

27.5 V Philander to Khawaja, Beauty! On a length outside off, Usman feels for it but misses. 77/3

27.4 V Philander to Khawaja, Outside off, left alone. 77/3

The keeper comes up to the stumps now.

27.3 V Philander to Khawaja, The Matthew Hayden of 2018. Walks down the track, not as dauntingly as the big man used to do, but like a polite and calm person who would rush towards you to greet. Leaves the ball alone. 77/3

27.2 V Philander to Khawaja, One more leave outside off. 77/3

27.1 V Philander to Khawaja, Landed outside off, left alone. 77/3

26.6 K Maharaj to Marsh, The batsman has been struck on the thigh pad. 2 runs from the over and perhaps the wicket that matters the most. 77/3

26.5 K Maharaj to Marsh, On middle and leg, played to the leg side. 77/3

26.4 K Maharaj to Smith, OUT! Caught behind! The quest for 2 extra off days is on. A left-arm spinner gets Smith for the third time in this series. Maharaj lands this on middle and Steven looks to push at that. Only succeeds in getting a thick outside edge into Quinton de Kock's gloves who makes no mistake. Maharaj appeals, de Kock leaps in celebration but Smith does not wait. Off he goes. Australia still trail by 62 runs! Shaun Marsh crosses his skipper as he walks back into the dressing room, right at the stairs. 77/3

26.3 K Maharaj to Smith, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 77/2

26.2 K Maharaj to Khawaja, On middle and leg, flicked away for a run. 77/2

26.1 K Maharaj to Smith, Full on middle, eased down to long on for a single. 76/2

25.6 L Ngidi to Smith, The batsman failed to make contact and was hit low on the pads. They pick up a single. Leg bye given by the umpire. 75/2

25.5 L Ngidi to Smith, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 74/2

25.4 L Ngidi to Smith, A very full ball outside off, almost a yorker, Steven looks to squeeze it out but misses. 74/2

25.3 L Ngidi to U Khawaja, Full and outside off, Usman comes forward to drive but the ball goes off the outside edge past gully. A single to third man. 74/2

25.2 L Ngidi to Khawaja, Outside off, UK plays for it but misses again. 73/2

25.1 L Ngidi to U Khawaja, Full and outside off, Khawaja looks to drive but gets an outside edge which lands short of second slip. 73/2

24.6 K Maharaj to Smith, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. 73/2

24.5 K Maharaj to Smith, Outside off, played straight to point. 73/2

24.4 K Maharaj to Smith, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 73/2

24.3 K Maharaj to Smith, SIX! Ahem... yes, Maharaj would like that. But Smith would like what Faf du Plessis is doing now. The bowler gives it a flight and Smith takes off. Comes down the track and lofts it inside out, over wide mid off and manages to clear the ropes as well. Immediately Faf pushes mid off back to long off. Smith has got what he wanted. The deficit is now 66. The stand is worth 11. Smith moves to 10 from 9 balls. 73/2

24.2 K Maharaj to Smith, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 67/2

24.1 K Maharaj to Smith, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 67/2

23.6 L Ngidi to Khawaja, The batsman works it down the leg side. 67/2

23.5 L Ngidi to Khawaja, Another play and a miss. Outside off, UK plays for the angle but is beaten. 67/2

23.4 L Ngidi to Khawaja, Another beauty. This has landed well outside off, Usman looks to defend but the ball curls away like a banana to comfortably beat the outside edge. 67/2

23.3 L Ngidi to Khawaja, This is wider outside off, left alone. 67/2

23.2 L Ngidi to Khawaja, How has that missed the edge? No one knows. Full and outside off, Khawaja has a needless poke at that. The ball straightens a touch too. But does not take the outside edge. 67/2

23.1 L Ngidi to Khawaja, Outside off, left alone. 67/2

22.6 K Maharaj to Smith, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 67/2

22.5 K Maharaj to Smith, That is a jaffa. Smith shrugs his head. Full and outside off, Steven lunges to defend but the ball spins past his outside edge. 67/2

22.4 K Maharaj to Smith, Tossed up on middle, Smith comes forward and plays down the turn nicely. 67/2

22.3 K Maharaj to Khawaja, Comes down the track and works it through mid-wicket for a single. 67/2

22.2 K Maharaj to Khawaja, A tad short, worked straight to short mid-wicket. 66/2

22.1 K Maharaj to Khawaja, Full and outside off, spinning in, Khawaja lunges to defend but the ball takes the inside edge. Drops just short of Heinrich Klaasen at short leg. 66/2

21.6 L Ngidi to Smith, Outside off, left alone. 5 runs and a wicket from the over, Ngidi's figures read 4-2-9-1. 66/2

21.5 L Ngidi to Smith, Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover. 66/2

21.4 L Ngidi to Smith, FOUR! And he is away first ball. Walks across, Ngidi gets it too straight and Smith flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 66/2

Captain Steven Smith walks in at number 4, replacing Bancroft. South Africa have the match right here. Get this bloke out early, you could enjoy two weekly offs.

21.3 L Ngidi to Bancroft, OUT! BOWLED! Oh dear... that is so unfortunate for Bancroft. He is distraught. The South Africans are elated while Ngidi does not even celebrate. That is pure luck for him and he knows it. After surviving a testing spell of bowling from the new-ball bowlers, just when the stage seemed set for Bancroft to open up a bit, he is gone. Nothing special on the delivery. A half volley outside off, Bancroft looks to drive but the ball sneaks back in, takes the inside edge and hits the pads. Now, the matter does not end there. The ball hits the ground after making contact with the boot and then the pads and just like water dripping off a leaking tap - tup, tup, tup - the ball rolls on to the stumps - tuck, tuck, tuck - Timber. Australia still 77 runs behind. 62/2

21.2 L Ngidi to Khawaja, Full and outside off, Khawaja leans and drives it behind point for a single. 62/1

21.1 L Ngidi to Khawaja, Outside off, left alone. 61/1

20.6 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Outside off, this is a bit quicker, turning away, left alone. 61/1

20.5 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Similar ball, again, CB lunges out and pushes the ball to point. 61/1

20.4 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Excellent bowling. Slows down the pace, gives plenty of loop, makes the ball turn but Cameron is watchful and defends. 61/1

20.3 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Better, this time he waits for the ball to come to him and flicks it towards short mid-wicket. 61/1

20.2 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Again, stepping out a bit too soon, awkwardly places it back to the bowler. 61/1

20.1 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Comes forward to drive but is not to the pitch of the ball. Somehow manages to push it back to the bowler. 61/1

19.6 L Ngidi to Khawaja, FOUR! Off the edge, not convincing at all. Ngidi lands this on a length around off and then gets it to move away. Khawaja looks to defend but is squared up. The ball goes off the outside edge but does not carry to AB de Villiers at second slip. He is unable to stop it and asks the bowler whether there was bat involved. Yup. No signal from the umpire. The deficit is now 78. 61/1

19.5 L Ngidi to Khawaja, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 57/1

19.4 L Ngidi to Khawaja, Slips this down the leg side, Usman misses his flick. 57/1

19.3 L Ngidi to Khawaja, Full and around off, watchfully pushed back. 57/1

19.2 L Ngidi to Khawaja, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 57/1

19.1 L Ngidi to Khawaja, Full on middle, defended back to the bowler. 57/1

18.6 K Maharaj to Bancroft, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 57/1

18.5 K Maharaj to Bancroft, FOUR! Solid shot. But risky as well. You miss, I hit - the bowler will say. But if I don't miss, then I hit - the batsman will reply. Very full on middle, Bancroft gets down and looks to sweep. Now, from that line and length, if he misses, he is gone. But he doesn't. Instead, the ball is gone - to the backward square leg fence. The stand is worth 30 now. 57/1

18.4 K Maharaj to Bancroft, This time he covers the line properly and blocks. 53/1

18.3 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Beautifully tossed up outside off, Bancroft lunges to defend but the ball spins past the outside edge. Crafty off spin bowling. 53/1

18.2 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Full and outside off, defended watchfully. 53/1

18.1 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Full on middle, worked towards short mid-wicket. 53/1

17.6 L Ngidi to U Khawaja, Full on middle, pushed back to the bowler. 53/1

17.5 L Ngidi to Khawaja, Outside off, left alone. 53/1

17.4 L Ngidi to Khawaja, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 53/1

17.3 L Ngidi to Khawaja, Gets right behind the line and blocks. 53/1

17.2 L Ngidi to Khawaja, Outside off, left alone. 53/1

17.1 L Ngidi to Khawaja, Around off, defended from the crease. 53/1

16.6 K Maharaj to Khawaja, Full and around off, Usman looks to defend but the ball spins in past the inside edge, misses the pad and goes through fine leg. Three runs taken... Nathan Lyon must be thinking - 'Give me 300 runs more, I shall win you the game.' 53/1

16.5 K Maharaj to Khawaja, FOUR! Risky but Khawaja gets a boundary. Full and outside off, Usman brings out his reverse sweep and beats a diving point. 50 UP FOR AUSTRALIA. The deficit is now 89. 50/1

16.4 K Maharaj to Khawaja, The arm ball, on middle and leg, whipped straight to short leg. 46/1

16.3 K Maharaj to C Bancroft, Well, the previous shot is a little battle won by Bancroft. Du Plessis has pushed mid off back. An easy single to long off now. 46/1

16.2 K Maharaj to Bancroft, FOUR! Good use of the feet. Maharaj tosses this up outside off and Bancroft dances out. Gets to the pitch of the ball, gives himself some room, opens up the off side and lofts it over mid off. Maharaj won't mind that though. 45/1

16.1 K Maharaj to C Bancroft, Full on middle, pushed towards mid on. 41/1

15.6 L Ngidi to Khawaja, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 41/1

15.5 L Ngidi to Khawaja, Miles outside off, an easy leave this time. 41/1

15.4 L Ngidi to Khawaja, One more leave outside off. 41/1

15.3 L Ngidi to Khawaja, Outside off, left alone again. 41/1

15.2 L Ngidi to Bancroft, Arrowed in towards the leg stump, Bancroft misses his tuck and the ball goes off his pads towards the vacant leg slip region. By the time Quinton de Kock gets to the ball, a leg bye is taken. 41/1

15.1 L Ngidi to Bancroft, On a length outside off, punched towards cover. 40/1

14.6 K Maharaj to Khawaja, Full and outside off, the reverse sweep is attempted by Khawaja but he does not middle it at all. It goes off the bottom edge, all along the ground to first slip. 40/1

14.5 K Maharaj to Khawaja, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 40/1

14.4 K Maharaj to Khawaja, On middle and leg, spinning in, Khawaja gets across and tucks it towards short leg. Substitute Heinrich Klaasen is a bit too eager and moves to his left while the ball drops to his right. Had he stayed in his normal position, he could have taken the catch. Quinton de Kock has a smile while looking at Klaasen. 40/1

14.3 K Maharaj to C Bancroft, Comes down a touch and pushes this through mid on for a single. 40/1

14.2 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Around off, defended back to the bowler. 39/1

14.1 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Short and outside off, Bancroft looks to cut but is too close to the ball and misses. 39/1

13.6 K Rabada to Khawaja, That looked dead. Stone dead. But for the inside edge. Full and straight, swinging in, Usman is late in getting his bat down and is hit on the pads. Inside edge saves him. 39/1

13.5 K Rabada to Khawaja, Around off, solidly defended. 39/1

Mike Haysman on air informs that like Chris Gaffaney, Theunis de Bruyn too, has picked up gastro trouble. Hence, he won't be fielding today at all.

13.4 K Rabada to Khawaja, Outside off, Khawaja gets across and shoulders arms. 39/1

13.3 K Rabada to Bancroft, On middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a single. 39/1

13.2 K Rabada to Bancroft, Nearly.... outside off, in the channel to drive, Cameron looks to do that but the ball is too quick for him. This is really - superb exhibition of fast bowling from a young lad. Really great to see. 38/1

13.1 K Rabada to C Bancroft, Full and outside off, driven straight to cover. 38/1

Drinks time!

12.6 K Maharaj to Khawaja, Stoutly defended off the front foot. 38/1

12.5 K Maharaj to C Bancroft, Nicely tossed up, eased down to long on for one. 38/1

12.4 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Appeal to no avail! This one is a bit quicker on the stumps, Bancroft goes back to play it to the on side. Seems to have missed it and hence draws appeal from the players. The umpire stays unmoved and it turns out to be a good call. Inside edge. 37/1

12.3 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Flatter outside off, Bancroft cuts it away past point for a brace. 37/1

12.2 K Maharaj to Bancroft, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 35/1

12.1 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Floated around off, Bancroft looks to turn it away to the on side but gets a leading edge towards covers. 35/1

11.6 K Rabada to Khawaja, Another one outside off, left alone. 35/1

11.5 K Rabada to Khawaja, On the stumps, defended watchfully from the crease. 35/1

11.4 K Rabada to Khawaja, This is outside off, left alone. 35/1

The old West Indian aggression! Seeing just two slips and a gully, Michael Holding on air has something to vent against that. He states that the lead is still over 100 and hence there is no need for the fielding captain to be defensive at this point. He wants to see a couple of more catchers to put pressure on the opposition. Ahhh! You can take away Holding from the game but not aggression from him.

11.3 K Rabada to Khawaja, Bouncer on the stumps, Khawaja ducks. 35/1

11.2 K Rabada to U Khawaja, Edged but safe. A soft one as Khawaja played it with soft hands. It goes on the bounce to second slip. 35/1

11.1 K Rabada to Khawaja, On the pads, turned away round the corner. 35/1

10.6 V Philander to Bancroft, The batsman fails to put bat on ball. 35/1

10.5 V Philander to Bancroft, Bancroft gets a stride forward and blocks. 35/1

10.4 V Philander to Bancroft, Harmless ball outside off, left alone. 35/1

10.3 V Philander to Bancroft, Hurled on the stumps, driven nicely to mid on. Fortunately for him, he didn't miss that. 35/1

10.2 V Philander to Bancroft, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 35/1

10.1 V Philander to C Bancroft, This ball is driven straight to the man at mid off. 35/1

9.6 K Rabada to Khawaja, FOUR! Another one in the over. This time Khawaja plays the square drive and picks another boundary. Aggression? 35/1

9.5 K Rabada to Khawaja, Gem! Angling away on a length, Khawaja coils in his crease and has a fish. Gets beaten. 31/1

9.4 K Rabada to Khawaja, FOUR! Runs but the manner would please the bowler more. This is full and wide of off, Usman goes for the drive with no footwork. Makes good contact to send the ball racing through covers for a boundary. The reason the bowler wouldn't mind is, against a moving ball, a non-moving foot is always dangerous for the batsman. 31/1

9.3 K Rabada to Khawaja, Khawaja stands tall and defends this one from the crease. 27/1

Usman Khawaja walks in at no.3 for Australia.

9.2 K Rabada to Warner, OUT! Look at Rabada go here! This is a gem of a delivery to get rid of one of the best batter in the opposing line-up and doesn't Kagiso know that. He hurls it on a length around off, slanting away from Warner. All through this while, the ball was swinging both ways and that perhaps confuses David. He thinks this to be going away and looks to play for that but ends up playing all round it. This delivery nips in a touch and beats him on the inside. The next sound is the death clatter. Stumps pegged back. As if the manner of dismissal wasn't enough, the bowler goes all the way up to the departing batsman and screams in his face. Assuming that he is set to be banned for the next two games, he reckons that he'd rather go out doing more mischief than less. Personally, this isn't needed once you've got the better of someone based on skill. At this point, the Aussies are still 112 runs behind. 27/1

David Warner is a goner! But is there a twist in the tale? He's been knocked over but the umpires have gone upstairs to check for the front foot. Hope...

9.1 K Rabada to Warner, Hurled around off, pushed towards covers. 27/0

8.6 V Philander to Bancroft, This is outside off, left alone. 27/0

8.5 V Philander to Bancroft, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 27/0

8.4 V Philander to Bancroft, This is well outside off, Bancroft shoulders arms. 27/0

8.3 V Philander to Bancroft, This is hit to the man at mid-wicket. 27/0

8.2 V Philander to Bancroft, This ball is driven straight to covers. 27/0

8.1 V Philander to Bancroft, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 27/0

7.6 K Rabada to Bancroft, Oh dear. This is another misfield from the Protea skipper. Too many things going on in his head? This fuller ball is driven towards wide mid off. Shouldn't have been a run as du Plessis runs to his left and slides, but he ends up letting it through and conceding one. Who is that unfortunate bowler? Kagiso Rabada. Again. 27/0

7.5 K Rabada to Bancroft, This is outside off, left alone. 26/0

7.4 K Rabada to Warner, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 26/0

7.3 K Rabada to Warner, Impressive from Warner. He fails to tuck it away but the ball goes off the pads towards fine leg. He runs the first one hard and comes back quickly for the second. A couple of leg byes. Mike Haysman on air says that this is good to see. He is of the opinion that aggression is not always about the big shots or being verbal but also about showing intent. 25/0

7.2 K Rabada to D Warner, FOUR! Ahhh! Edgy stuff. This is fuller in length. Warner looks to push it to the off side. But the ball takes the outside edge and rolls past the diving second slip fielder and trickles away to the fence. 23/0

7.1 K Rabada to Bancroft, Landed on a length but the line is on the pads. Bancroft nudges it through backward square leg and sets off immediately, anticipating a couple. But the fielder in the deep is a tad slow to get to the ball and that prompts Warner to come back and complete the third. Excellent running. 19/0

6.6 V Philander to Warner, This one is defended off the front foot. 16/0

6.5 V Philander to Warner, Warner is facing Philander for the first time in this innings. Drives this full ball towards mid off. 16/0

6.4 V Philander to C Bancroft, A soft edge, takes the ball through the slip cordon for a single. 16/0

6.3 V Philander to Bancroft, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 15/0

Some issue for Philander with the landing area. He is not happy with the way he is landing and points it out to the umpire. The ground staff is signalled to come out and some repair work is done.

6.2 V Philander to Bancroft, More pain for Bancroft. He misses to defend this length ball even after hopping and cops a blow on the thigh. Seemed to have struck the elbow in the first look but that's not the case clearly. 15/0

Heinrich Klaasen is on the field as substitute for Theunis de Bruyn. Not sure what the issue is with the latter.

6.1 V Philander to Bancroft, Hurled outside off, left alone. 15/0

5.6 K Rabada to Warner, FOUR! Misfield! Faf du Plessis. These two are not often seen in the same sentence. This ball is driven towards covers. The skipper looks to pick it up and throw it in a single motion but fails to gather the ball. It was struck well enough to roll away to the fence. Rabada is not pleased one bit. 15/0

5.5 K Rabada to Bancroft, This one is on the pads, nudged down to fine leg for a single. 11/0

5.4 K Rabada to Bancroft, OUCH! Painful for sure, but knowing Bancroft, he seems to be a tough man. Length ball, nips in sharply after pitching. He fails to defend that and gets rapped on the abs region. No flinch post that. I remember, in the Ashes, he took some blows while fielding at short leg and a few more as he walked out to bat in the innings where he scored his best score in Tests so far. Not even a bit of fuss about that. Strong man this guy is. 10/0

5.3 K Rabada to Bancroft, This is outside off, Bancroft has a feel for it but gets beaten. 10/0

5.2 K Rabada to Bancroft, Outside off, left alone. 10/0

5.2 K Rabada to D Warner, WIDE! Well kept, de Kock! This is banged short, Warner ducks. Looking at the lift on that delivery, it seems destined to be four byes. But Quinton leaps and makes a half stop and concedes only a bye. Wide called for height as well. 10/0

5.1 K Rabada to Warner, Gone? ALMOST! Hurled on a length around middle and leg, Warner this time is again a tad late to get his bat down. Perhaps 146 kph is really a bit too fast. But thankfully for David, it is well on time. He ends up getting an inside edge onto his pads and the ball rolls away to the off side. What's more, he tries to retrieve the ball with his bat but then decides against it. A shout of anguish from Rabada. 8/0

4.6 V Philander to Bancroft, Full and the line is outside off. Bancroft leaves it alone. A maiden for Philander now. 8/0

4.5 V Philander to Bancroft, Another one outside off, left alone by CB. 8/0

4.4 V Philander to Bancroft, This is well outside off for Bancroft to have a go at. 8/0

4.3 V Philander to Bancroft, On the pads, tucked away to the on side for nothing. 8/0

4.2 V Philander to Bancroft, This one is safely negotiated with a front foot defense. 8/0

4.1 V Philander to Bancroft, Full on the stumps, driven to mid on. 8/0

3.6 K Rabada to Warner, Length around off, Warner hurriedly punches it to the off side for nothing. 8/0

3.5 K Rabada to Warner, The batsman has attempted to put bat on ball but fails. 8/0

3.4 K Rabada to Warner, FOUR! Warner is off the mark with a boundary. But where is fine leg? No insurance for the bowler straying on the pads here. All Warner has to do is get some bat on that and he does exactly that. Tickles it away to the fine leg fence. 8/0

3.3 K Rabada to Warner, This is angling away from David, he lets it be. 4/0

3.2 K Rabada to Warner, Banged short on the stumps, Warner crouches low to let it pass. 4/0

3.1 K Rabada to Warner, Full on the stumps, pushed back defensively. Rabada stops it in his followthrough with a tumble. 4/0

2.6 V Philander to Bancroft, Full and outside off, CB lets it be. 4/0

2.5 V Philander to Bancroft, On the pads, clipped away through square leg for a couple. 4/0

2.4 V Philander to C Bancroft, The ball has found the edge of the bat. 2/0

2.3 V Philander to Bancroft, Bancroft lets this delivery outside off go by. 2/0

2.2 V Philander to Bancroft, Another one outside off, left alone. 2/0

2.1 V Philander to Bancroft, This is outside off, a bit of shape, left alone. 2/0

1.6 K Rabada to Warner, This is another jaffa! Length ball around off and middle, it moves in a touch after pitching. The speedometer reads 143 kph. Yes, it is too quick for Warner, who is late to get his bat down. The ball brushes his back thigh and goes through to de Kock, who is left wondering, how did it miss the stumps. A terrific maiden for Rabada. 2/0

1.5 K Rabada to Warner, Jaffa! Length ball swirling away from Warner. He can only have a gentle poke at it only to be beaten. 2/0

1.4 K Rabada to Warner, Brutal! Another length ball around middle and leg, Warner hops and tries to defend. Gets beaten due to the inward movement and gets hit on the crotch. 2/0

1.3 K Rabada to Warner, This is speared down the leg side, Warner, in a bid to get off the mark, fails in his attempt to flick this. 2/0

1.2 K Rabada to Warner, Length ball on the pads, Warner misses the flick and gets it off the thigh pad to the on side. 2/0

1.1 K Rabada to Warner, Fiery start! Rabada steams in from over the wicket and bangs it short. Warner ducks under it and lets it go. 2/0

Kagiso Rabada will take the new ball from the other end. He is on the back of a five-fer. Plus, he has had a good outing with the blade as well. Should augur well for him and the Proteas.

0.6 V Philander to Bancroft, First runs for Bancroft and Australia. Vernon gets straighter in line and bowls it on the stumps. Cameron just clips it through wide mid on and gets a couple as Rabada chases it down. 2/0

0.5 V Philander to Bancroft, Much better. This is hurled straight just outside off. No movement whatsoever on this one. Bancroft's bat comes down at an angle as he defends this. Gets it towards point. 0/0

0.4 V Philander to Bancroft, Another one outside off, left alone by the right-handed opener. 0/0

0.3 V Philander to Bancroft, This time the length is dragged back but the line is still well outside off. Bancroft is in no mood to put bat to that in the first few overs, with an imminent danger of nicking off. 0/0

0.2 V Philander to Bancroft, This is full in length again, but outside off. Cameron again lifts his bat and lets it be. 0/0

0.1 V Philander to Bancroft, Decent delivery to start. Full and outside off, just a shade of shape away. Bancroft ensures his stumps are covered and shoulders arms to let it go. 0/0

First Published: March 11, 2018, 12:59 PM IST