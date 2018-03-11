Live Cricket Score, SA vs Aus, 2nd Test Day 3 at Port Elizabeth: Khawaja Departs as Rabada Strikes

Usman Khawaja. (Getty Images)

Commentary (Australia innings)

62.6 K Maharaj to Paine, No run. 180/5

62.5 K Maharaj to Paine, 2 runs. 180/5

62.4 K Maharaj to Paine, Fired on the pads, Tim fails to flick but gets it off the pads towards short fine leg. 178/5

62.3 K Maharaj to Marsh, Eased to sweeper cover for a single. 178/5

62.2 K Maharaj to Tim Paine, EDGED! Lovely, lovely ball. Floated around middle and leg, it spins a mile after pitching. Paine gets squared up and ends up getting a edge just past slip. Gets three runs for the same. Had he not got bat there, would have been plumb LBW. 177/5

A silly point and a slip in place.

62.1 K Maharaj to Marsh, Flatter outside off, slapped through covers for a single. 174/5

Keshav Maharaj to bowl the final over of the day.

61.6 K Rabada to Paine, Full outside off, driven off the inner half towards the bowler. 173/5

61.5 K Rabada to Paine, Bowled wide of the crease, it is angled in around off and middle. Paine gets his bat down in time and plays it to mid on. 173/5

61.4 K Rabada to Paine, This is outside off, Paine shoulders arms. 173/5

61.3 K Rabada to Tim Paine, Full of off, driven to mid off. 173/5

61.2 K Rabada to Paine, Hurled outside off, left alone. 173/5

61.1 Rabada to Khawaja, OUT! 87 strikes for Australia. This time it is the worth of this partnership that has been broken. Kagiso Rabada is the man that gets the breakthrough. He steams in from round the wicket and lands it on a length around off. Khawaja misses defending that one and gets squared up a touch. The ball strikes him on the back pad that is right in front of the stumps. The finger is raised soon after the appeal is made. Khawaja knows he is in trouble and starts the walk back. But as an after thought, he chats with his partner about the review and eventually walks away without taking one. The Hawk Eye is then flashed, which returns three reds. But had he taken it, the new batter would have had that many less deliveries to face. The tourists are just 34 ahead at the moment and have lost half their side. 173/5

60.6 A Markram to Marsh, Flatter on the pads, clipped towards mid-wicket. 173/4

60.5 A Markram to Marsh, Good diving stop at mid-wicket. Marsh flicks this one to that region. Good effort at this point of the day. 173/4

60.4 A Markram to Marsh, Flatter trajectory on the pads, Mitch goes back and keeps it out. 173/4

60.3 A Markram to M Marsh, A yorker on off, dug out to mid off. 173/4

60.2 A Markram to Marsh, This is looped up on the stumps, defended with a straight bat. 173/4

60.1 A Markram to Khawaja, Slower through the air outside off, Khawaja paddle-guides it through backward square leg for one. 173/4

59.6 K Rabada to Marsh, In an attempt to bowl a yorker, Rabada slips in a low full toss. It is driven straight to the fielder at mid off. 172/4

59.5 K Rabada to Marsh, Full on off, driven to mid off. 172/4

59.4 K Rabada to Khawaja, This one is steered towards point for one. 172/4

59.3 K Rabada to Khawaja, This one is pushed past the man stationed close at covers. Gets a couple for the same. My colleague KI observes that Marsh has perhaps shut shop for the day in his mind and hence didn't show the urgency to even think of a third. 171/4

59.2 K Rabada to Khawaja, Beaten! On a length outside off, it shapes away just a touch. But the line is enough to draw a false stroke from Khawaja and teasingly swerve away. 169/4

59.1 K Rabada to U Khawaja, Full outside off, it lands on the same rough spot as in the previous over. Khawaja drives it loosely towards covers. 169/4

Kagiso Rabada back for another burst.

58.6 A Markram to Marsh, Fired on the pads, worked away to the on side for nothing. A no-run over. 169/4

58.5 A Markram to Marsh, Floated on the stumps, bunted off the front foot. 169/4

58.4 A Markram to Marsh, This one is negotiated by blocking with a straight bat. 169/4

58.3 A Markram to Marsh, Now Marsh prods and blocks this one. 169/4

58.2 A Markram to Marsh, Flatter on the same line, whipped away to square leg. 169/4

58.1 A Markram to Marsh, Delivered on the pads, nudged to square leg. 169/4

57.6 V Philander to Khawaja, FOUR! Jussssst over! This is a full ball around off, Khawaja plays it on the length. But the ball lands on the rough and takes a puff of dust as it gets to the bat. Usman goes on with his attempted off drive. Ends up hitting it aerially towards mid off. But he has made a good enough contact to beat a leaping Rabada there and earn a boundary that takes him to 71. 169/4

57.5 V Philander to Marsh, There is a man stationed at deep backward point. Just so that he doesn't feel unemployed, Marsh cuts this ball to him and gets to the other end. 165/4

57.4 V Philander to Marsh, On a length outside off, Mitch lets it be. It barely carries to the keeper. 164/4

57.3 V Philander to Marsh, Fuller in length around off, defended back towards the bowler. 164/4

57.2 V Philander to Marsh, Another one outside off, shouldered arms to by MM. 164/4

57.1 V Philander to Marsh, Length ball outside off, Marsh shoulders arms to let it go. 164/4

56.6 A Markram to Khawaja, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 164/4

56.5 A Markram to Khawaja, Floated outside off, Khawaja withdraws his bat. 164/4

56.4 A Markram to Khawaja, Defended solidly off the back foot showing the full face of the bat. 164/4

56.3 A Markram to Marsh, Floated on the pads, flicked away for a single. 164/4

56.2 A Markram to Khawaja, NOT OUT! Marsh makes it in. Another flatter delivery outside off on a shortish length. Khawaja stands back and helps it towards short third man. They look to pinch a run. The man there dives, stops and returns a throw to the keeper, who whips the bails off and asks the question. The TV umpire is asked to intervene. In what turns out to be the easiest of decisions in the end, a first look is enough to press the green light. 163/4

A run out appeal against Mitchell Marsh is taken upstairs. Seems to be in. A direct hit would have been interesting.

56.1 A Markram to Khawaja, Flatter outside off from round the wicket, Khawaja fails to cut it. 162/4

Aiden Markram to roll his arm over.

Just a heads up, we are now into the extra half an hour. 11 overs to go still...

55.6 V Philander to Marsh, This delivery is kept out with a straight bat. 162/4

55.5 V Philander to Marsh, FOUR! Short and outside off, Marsh cuts it past point and fetches himself a boundary. 162/4

55.4 V Philander to Marsh, Marsh hangs on the back foot and blocks that. 158/4

55.3 V Philander to Marsh, This is outside off, slapped away through point for a couple. The lead goes to 19 now. 158/4

55.2 V Philander to Marsh, A hint of reverse. On a length around off, it moves in a touch. The ball takes an inside edge and gets hit on the pads. 156/4

55.1 V Philander to Khawaja, On a length around off, tapped to the off side for a single. 156/4

54.6 K Maharaj to Marsh, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 155/4

54.5 K Maharaj to Marsh, From round the wicket now, landed outside off, Steered towards point for nothing. 155/4

54.4 K Maharaj to Marsh, This is defended off the front foot with a straight bat. 155/4

54.3 K Maharaj to Marsh, FOUR! The falling sweep! Well, it rises the score nonetheless. Tossed up around leg, Marsh gets down and plays the sweep. Makes good contact but loses his balance to fall down. The ball goes away to the fine leg fence. Michael Holding on air reasons that since he is not a natural sweeper, he couldn't maintain his balance. 155/4

54.2 K Maharaj to Marsh, This is blocked off the front foot onto the ground. 151/4

54.1 K Maharaj to Marsh, Continues over the wicket and serves it around leg. Mitch plays it round the corner. 151/4

53.6 V Philander to Khawaja, Turned round the corner off the pads. 151/4

53.5 V Philander to Khawaja, FOUR! Edged and runs. This is angled away outside off, Usman gets a thick outside edge through the vacant second slip region for a boundary. 151/4

53.4 V Philander to Khawaja, Outside off, pushed towards covers. 147/4

53.3 V Philander to Marsh, A run taken after pushing it towards covers. 147/4

53.2 V Philander to Marsh, That ball has struck the batsman on the thigh pad. 146/4

53.1 V Philander to Khawaja, KHAWAJA STAYS, REVIEW GOES! South Africa left with none now, courtesy some brilliant umpiring. Philander starts from round the wicket and lands it full around middle and leg. Khawaja misses the flick and gets struck on the front pad. An appeal is unsuccessful from the hosts. Now the review though process. Du Plessis is asked by the men behind the stumps about whether or not to take it. He is seen signaling that they are the best to know, maybe de Kock. Eventually opts for it. Missing leg says Hawk Eye. Poor judgement from the wicketkeeper yet again. He has made them lose both the reviews. So as much as it is good umpiring, it is a case of poor use of the DRS as well. A leg bye is taken amidst all of this. 146/4

Vernon Philander is back and straightaway there's a review for LBW against Usman Khawaja. Looks close.

52.6 K Maharaj to Marsh, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 145/4

52.5 K Maharaj to Marsh, Flatter on the pads, nudged away to short fine leg. 145/4

52.4 K Maharaj to Marsh, Blocked solidly with a prod by MM. 145/4

52.3 K Maharaj to Marsh, This time on the pads, clipped away through square leg, well in front of it, for a couple. 145/4

52.2 K Maharaj to Marsh, Maharaj comes over the wicket to Marsh now. Serves it around off. Mitch goes back and glides it past slip for a brace. 143/4

A longish chat between du Plessis and Maharaj. It has something to do with the field placement. A mid-wicket is in position and also a square leg apart from a mid on. Leg side heavy field, signifying the line of attack to follow, perhaps.

52.1 K Maharaj to Khawaja, Tossed up around off, swept away through square leg for one. 141/4

51.6 K Rabada to Khawaja, AUSTRALIA MOVE INTO THE LEAD! This is slanted in on a length from round the wicket. Khawaja just helps it away through square leg. Initially it looks as if he is good to get a double. But an amble from Ngidi from fine leg and then a late decision to dive to prevent a boundary, means that a third run is taken. 140/4

51.5 K Rabada to Marsh, Marsh pushes it towards mid off with a straight bat to rotate strike. 137/4

51.4 K Rabada to M Marsh, Good one. On a length and slanting in a touch. Marsh decides to slap it to covers but ends up getting an inside edge. The ball then strikes his back thigh and rolls to the on side. On another day... 136/4

51.3 K Rabada to Marsh, Length outside off, punched to covers. 136/4

51.2 K Rabada to Marsh, Fuller this time, just a push down the track. Mid on cuts it off. 136/4

51.1 K Rabada to Marsh, On a length outside off, guided towards backward point. 136/4

50.6 K Maharaj to Marsh, A run after 18 balls and it is a significant one. That brings up the 50th run between Mitchell Marsh and Usman Khawaja. The line this time is wide outside off and the length a touch shorter. Marsh cuts it through cover-point to take strike for the next over. 136/4

50.5 K Maharaj to Marsh, Very full on the stumps, hit back to Keshav. 135/4

50.4 K Maharaj to Marsh, Slower through the air this time, Marsh lets it come to him before dead-batting it. 135/4

50.3 K Maharaj to Marsh, Pushed down the track towards the bowler yet again. 135/4

50.2 K Maharaj to Marsh, This one is defended to the left of the bowler, who stops it in his followthrough. 135/4

50.1 K Maharaj to Marsh, Floated on the stumps, Marsh gets forward and pushes it back to the bowler. 135/4

49.6 K Rabada to U Khawaja, Finally Khawaja gets bat, but the outside edge. This length ball is gone off the edge to gully. Consecutive maidens for the Proteas. 135/4

Square leg in place. Change of line from Rabada?

49.5 K Rabada to Khawaja, Harmless ball outside off, Khawaja doesn't put bat for the fifth consecutive ball in the over. 135/4

49.4 K Rabada to Khawaja, Make the batsman play, the pundits would say. Rabada isn't doing that. Bowls this one closer, but not enough to make Usman poke his bat at it. 135/4

49.3 K Rabada to Khawaja, Rabada is bowling lines that will hardly trouble the batsman. Delivers this on a length but well outside off. Khawaja points his bat skywards to let it pass. 135/4

49.2 K Rabada to Khawaja, Usman lets this ball, that is well outside off, delivered from round the wicket, go safely to the keeper. 135/4

49.1 K Rabada to Khawaja, Hurled on a length outside off, left alone by UK. 135/4

48.6 K Maharaj to Marsh, A maiden for Maharaj as Marsh negotiates this one with a forward defense. 135/4

48.5 K Maharaj to Marsh, Blocked off the front foot towards point. 135/4

48.4 K Maharaj to Marsh, Quicker and fuller on off, hit straight to covers. 135/4

48.3 K Maharaj to Marsh, Marsh lunges and bunts it down. 135/4

48.2 K Maharaj to Marsh, A touch shorter this time, punched off the back foot towards covers. 135/4

48.1 K Maharaj to Marsh, Tossed up on off, defended towards covers. 135/4

47.6 K Rabada to Khawaja, This is full outside off, left alone. 135/4

47.5 K Rabada to M Marsh, Similar delivery, Marsh plays it with an angled bat. The outer edge is taken yet again and the ball goes towards gully. A diving effort there, but just a half-stop means that a run is conceded. The stand moves to 49. 135/4

47.4 K Rabada to Marsh, A touch fuller this time, Marsh softens his grip. The ball takes the outside edge and goes towards gully on a couple of bounces. 134/4

47.3 K Rabada to Marsh, Landed on a length in line of the stumps, MM keeps it out from the crease. 134/4

47.2 K Rabada to Marsh, Another one on the stumps, stonewalled. 134/4

47.1 K Rabada to Marsh, Length ball around off, defended with the full bat face from the crease. 134/4

46.6 K Maharaj to Khawaja, Academic appeal. Tossed up well outside off, Khawaja prods and pads it. The ball lobs up after which short leg takes it and puts an appeal. No bat at all. 134/4

46.5 K Maharaj to Marsh, Similar delivery, cut away towards point again. Mitchell wants a run this time. The fielder there fumbles a bit before throwing this at the bowler's end and hence a single is easily completed. 134/4

46.4 K Maharaj to Marsh, Shortish in length, just outside off, Marsh goes back and cuts it to backward point. 133/4

46.3 K Maharaj to Marsh, Slower through the air this time, worked away towards short leg. 133/4

46.2 K Maharaj to Khawaja, Floated around off, Khawaja turns it through mid-wicket for one. 133/4

46.1 K Maharaj to Marsh, Flatter outside off, Marsh goes back and slaps it to sweeper cover for a single. 132/4

45.6 K Rabada to Khawaja, A short ball down the leg side, Khawaja looks to pull but the ball lobs off his gloves and lands safely. 131/4

45.5 K Rabada to Khawaja, The batsman fails to put bat on ball. 131/4

45.4 K Rabada to Khawaja, Outside off, left alone. 131/4

45.3 K Rabada to Khawaja, Outside off, left alone. 131/4

45.2 K Rabada to Khawaja, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 131/4

45.1 K Rabada to Marsh, Down the leg side, Marsh looks to flick but misses and the ball goes off the pads to fine leg. A leg bye taken. 131/4

44.6 L Ngidi to Khawaja, Outside off, one more leave. 130/4

44.5 L Ngidi to Khawaja, One more leave outside off, pretty wide to be played. 130/4

44.4 L Ngidi to Khawaja, Outside off, left alone. 130/4

44.3 L Ngidi to Khawaja, Very full, given a chance to swing, driven straight to mid on. 130/4

44.2 L Ngidi to Khawaja, Outside off, defended from the crease. 130/4

44.1 L Ngidi to U Khawaja, FOUR! Edged away! Full and wide outside off, Khawaja throws his bat at it and gets a thick outside edge which flies past gully to third man! The deficit is now 9. 130/4

43.6 K Rabada to Marsh, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 126/4

43.5 K Rabada to Marsh, Outside off, left alone. 126/4

43.4 K Rabada to Khawaja, That ball has taken the inside edge of the batsman and thudded into his pads. They pick up a single. 126/4

43.3 K Rabada to Khawaja, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 125/4

43.2 K Rabada to Khawaja, Outside off, Khawaja pushes and misses. 125/4

43.1 K Rabada to Khawaja, Outside off, left alone. 125/4

42.6 L Ngidi to Marsh, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 125/4

42.5 L Ngidi to Khawaja, Full and outside off, Usman drives it through the covers where Markram dives to his right and makes a half stop. Just a single. 125/4

42.4 L Ngidi to Khawaja, Full and on middle, Usman drives it down the ground and wants the single but Marsh is not going anywhere. Khawaja has to go back now. 124/4

42.3 L Ngidi to Khawaja, Full and down the leg side, Usman misses his flick. 124/4

42.2 L Ngidi to U Khawaja, Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off. 124/4

42.1 L Ngidi to Khawaja, Outside off, defended watchfully. 124/4

41.6 K Maharaj to Marsh, Full on middle, pushed straight to mid on. 124/4

41.5 K Maharaj to Marsh, Fuller in length, well blocked. 124/4

41.4 K Maharaj to Marsh, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 124/4

41.3 K Maharaj to Marsh, Full on middle, defended watchfully. 124/4

41.2 K Maharaj to Marsh, FOUR! Short and outside off, Marsh gets on top of this and cuts it through point for a boundary! 124/4

41.1 K Maharaj to Khawaja, Down the leg side, Khawaja tickles it through square leg and finally gets to 50 after spending 8 balls on 49. A good, gritty innings. Can he double this? The deficit is now 19. 120/4

40.6 L Ngidi to Marsh, Outside off, a tad short, left alone. 119/4

40.5 L Ngidi to Marsh, MARSH SURVIVES AN LBW REVIEW. A length ball, pretty straight, tailing in a long way, Marsh looks to clip it away but misses and is hit on the pads. Ngidi appeals but umpire Dharmasena shakes his head. Quinton de Kock is asked by Faf du Plessis about the review and he is seen telling him that it could be umpire's call at the most. Well, it is at this point that Michael Holding says off air - 'I shall be walking all the way to Cape Town if this is out'. Well, Snicko does confirm that de Kock is absolutely right. No inside edge. But Hawk Eye supports Michael Holding - missing leg stump comfortably. Review lost. 119/4

40.4 L Ngidi to Marsh, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 119/4

40.3 L Ngidi to Marsh, Around off again, nicely blocked out. 119/4

40.2 L Ngidi to Marsh, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 119/4

40.1 L Ngidi to Marsh, SIX! IMPERIOUS! Mitchell Marsh finally lets himself loose. He has been batting with restraint and waiting for that one bad ball. Got a few in his 39-ball stay but could not quite convert them. Now he pounces onto this one. The length is neither full, nor short. Marsh climbs into the pull and gets it over mid-wicket! The stand is worth 33 now. Moves to 11. 119/4

39.6 K Maharaj to Marsh, Outside off, punched through the covers for a single. 113/4

39.5 K Maharaj to M Marsh, Full and outside off, pushed back to the bowler. 112/4

39.4 K Maharaj to Marsh, Plenty of flight on that one, Marsh seems to be itching to come down the track but resists. Drives it straight to short extra cover. 112/4

39.3 K Maharaj to Marsh, Short and outside off, punched straight to cover. 112/4

39.2 K Maharaj to Marsh, Full again, watchfully defended. 112/4

39.1 K Maharaj to Marsh, Full on middle, hit powerfully back to the bowler. 112/4

38.6 L Ngidi to Khawaja, Khawaja stays on 49. Full and outside off, he pushes this towards mid off, initially calls for the single but then realizes that he has timed it too well and refuses the run. 112/4

38.5 L Ngidi to Khawaja, Just outside off, pushed straight to cover. 112/4

38.4 L Ngidi to Khawaja, Full on middle, pushed towards mid on. 112/4

38.3 L Ngidi to Khawaja, A short ball outside off, Usman looks to pull but misses. 112/4

38.2 L Ngidi to Khawaja, Outside off, appreciable movement, Khawaja shoulders arms. The ball comes in a long way and just misses the pad and the off pole. 112/4

38.1 L Ngidi to Khawaja, Full and outside off, hint of outswing, driven straight to cover. 112/4

37.6 V Philander to Marsh, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 112/4

37.5 V Philander to Marsh, Landed around off, pushed down towards mid on. 112/4

37.4 V Philander to Marsh, Outside off, moving away a great deal, Marsh shoulders arms. 112/4

37.3 V Philander to Marsh, That came back in a long way, MM looked to defend but missed it. The ball took the inside edge and hit on the inside of the thigh pad. 112/4

37.2 V Philander to Marsh, Short and outside off, Mitchell looks to cut but the ball stays low a touch and goes off the bottom half to cover. 112/4

37.1 V Philander to Marsh, Full and outside off, Marsh shoulders arms. 112/4

36.6 K Maharaj to M Marsh, Full and tossed up outside off, Mitchell leans and drives it through the covers. Dean Elgar gets a bad bounce and concedes a single. Marsh will now get an examination from Philander... 112/4

36.5 K Maharaj to Marsh, Full on middle, pushed back to the bowler. 111/4

36.4 K Maharaj to Marsh, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 111/4

36.3 K Maharaj to Marsh, Full and straight, watchfully defended. 111/4

36.2 K Maharaj to Marsh, This time he drives it towards mid off. 111/4

36.1 K Maharaj to M Marsh, Full and around off, Marsh looks to drive but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads. 111/4

35.6 V Philander to U Khawaja, Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off. 111/4

35.5 V Philander to Khawaja, Outside off, comes in a long way, gutsy Usman shoulders arms. 111/4

35.4 V Philander to Khawaja, FOUR! Badly lined, down the leg side, Khawaja just helps it to the fine leg fence. Philander now asks Rabada to move a lot finer at the fence. The deficit is now 28. 111/4

35.3 V Philander to Marsh, That ball has struck the batsman on the thigh pad. One run added to the total. The umpire signals a leg bye. 107/4

35.2 V Philander to Marsh, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 106/4

35.1 V Philander to Marsh, Full and outside off, well defended. 106/4

34.6 K Maharaj to Khawaja, FOUR! What is the meaning of reverse? Transfer it back. A guy who plays spin well will say - if you don't understand spin, play the sweep. Usman Khawaja will tell - if you don't feel too comfortable against spin, then reverse the pressure. Gets it past backward point for a boundary. 106/4

34.5 K Maharaj to Khawaja, The batsman has been struck on the pads as he looked to play that off the front foot. 102/4

34.4 K Maharaj to Khawaja, Comes down the track and looks to defend but wears it on the pads. 102/4

34.3 K Maharaj to Marsh, Outside off, punched through the covers for a single. 102/4

34.2 K Maharaj to Marsh, Full and around off, the arm ball, skids on, Mitchell looks to defend but the ball hits the bottom part of the bat, onto the shoe and then lobs up. 101/4

34.1 K Maharaj to Marsh, Full and outside off, Marsh comes down the track and looks to drive but gets a thick inside edge onto the ground and down the leg side. Quinton de Kock does really well to stop that. 101/4

33.6 V Philander to Khawaja, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. 101/4

33.5 V Philander to Khawaja, Full and outside off, driven straight to point. 101/4

33.4 V Philander to Khawaja, Outside off, left alone. 101/4

33.3 V Philander to Khawaja, FOUR! Strays down the leg side, Khawaja tucks it to the fine leg fence. 100 UP FOR AUSTRALIA. Need another 200 to be safe. The deficit is 39 now. 101/4

33.2 V Philander to Khawaja, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 97/4

33.1 V Philander to Khawaja, Outside off, punched towards gully. 97/4

32.6 K Maharaj to Marsh, Short and outside off, cut past point. Kagiso Rabada puts in a laboured effort near the boundary to keep the batsmen to a couple. 97/4

32.5 K Maharaj to Marsh, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 95/4

32.4 K Maharaj to Marsh, Full again, Marsh pushes it to the off side. 95/4

32.3 K Maharaj to Marsh, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 95/4

32.2 K Maharaj to Marsh, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 95/4

32.1 K Maharaj to Khawaja, Full on middle, Khawaja comes down the track and pushes it to long on for a single. 95/4

31.6 K Rabada to Marsh, Gets squared up. On a length on middle, Mitchell looks to defend but gets a leading edge towards point. 94/4

31.5 K Rabada to Marsh, Full and outside off, let through to QdK. 94/4

31.4 K Rabada to Marsh, Outside off, pushed towards cover. 94/4

31.3 K Rabada to Marsh, Full on middle, pushed towards the leg side. 94/4

31.2 K Rabada to Marsh, A bouncer now, Mitchell ducks. 94/4

31.1 K Rabada to Marsh, Landed outside off, Marsh shoulders arms. 94/4

30.6 V Philander to Khawaja, Outside off, let through. 94/4

30.5 V Philander to Khawaja, FOUR! This is streaky now. Just before this ball, AB de Villiers was moved from second slip. Where does the ball go? Straight to second slip! Only this time the region is vacant. Full and around off, Khawaja pushes at it but the ball goes off the outside edge through the vacant second slip region to third man! 94/4

30.4 V Philander to Khawaja, FOUR! A rare bad ball, short and outside off, Khawaja cuts it behind point and gets a boundary. The deficit is now 49. Khawaja moves to 32 with his 7th boundary. Not run much, has he? 90/4

30.3 V Philander to Khawaja, Outside off, let through again. 86/4

30.2 V Philander to Khawaja, Full and outside off, driven towards mid off. 86/4

30.1 V Philander to Khawaja, Outside off, left alone. 86/4

Vernon Philander to bowl from the other end.

29.6 K Rabada to Marsh, One more leave outside off. A wicket maiden for Rabada, his figures currently read 8-3-29-2. 86/4

29.5 K Rabada to Marsh, On middle and leg, defended from the crease. 86/4

29.4 K Rabada to Marsh, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 86/4

29.3 K Rabada to Marsh, Full and outside off, left alone. 86/4

One Marsh replaces another. Mitchell comes in at number 6 to take Shaun's place.

29.2 K Rabada to Marsh, OUT! A wicket on the second ball after the break! What a start for South Africa. Australia are nervous. A defeat is looming around the corner. Big pressure. Full and outside off, Marsh has a needless poke at it. Could have left it alone but now, has to walk back alone. Easy catch for de Kock behind. 86/4

29.1 K Rabada to Marsh, Around off and outside, watchfully defended. 86/3

... DAY 3, FINAL SESSION ... (Psst psst... of the match as well?) Kagiso Rabada to start off proceedings after Tea.

South Africa have toiled really hard. But they have been ruthless. They have the same areas consistently, again and again and got the rewards. Not one of the four bowlers has looked like one who could leak runs and has bowled with discipline. Australia are still 53 runs adrift and would hope that this current pair of the elder Marsh and Khawaja at least eke out the deficit. 37 overs left in the day - plenty of cricket left. Stay tuned...

Australia had no breathing space right from the word go. Philander and Rabada came out breathing fire and eventually the latter got the better of Warner. Bancroft was unlucky to drag one on but the biggest wicket of the session and perhaps of the match was Steven Smith as Maharaj had him nicked off. Usman Khawaja is slowly looking settled but as this pitch has shown, you are never in on this wicket.

South Africa's session. They have conceded 14 less than a 100 but have the backs of David Warner and Steven Smith - Australia's best run-getters currently. The bowling has been nothing short of menacing and the visitors have found life tough to handle on a Sunday afternoon.

28.6 K Maharaj to Khawaja, On middle and leg, worked to the leg side. TEA ON DAY 3, AUSTRALIA TRAIL BY 53! 86/3

28.5 K Maharaj to Khawaja, Landed well outside of, Usman pads it away. 86/3

28.4 K Maharaj to Khawaja, FOUR! Another great shot. Puts on his dancing shoes once again, gets to the pitch of the ball and drives it through the covers once more. 'NA NA' tells Quinton de Kock to the bowler. Whether it is about the ball or the angle, don't know because Maharaj is switching to over the wicket. Rightly, Michael Holding on air is a bit peeved with the lack of patience shown by Faf du Plessis. 'Let him drive off the rough', he says on air. As Shane Warne used to say, tempt the batsman, give a few runs, purchase a wicket. 86/3

28.3 K Maharaj to Khawaja, Full and outside off, watchfully blocked out. 82/3

28.2 K Maharaj to Khawaja, FOUR! FANTASTIC! Really good use of the feet. Gets down the track, reaches the pitch of the ball and drives it through the covers for a boundary. The deficit is now 57. 82/3

28.1 K Maharaj to Marsh, Around off, worked through square leg for a single. Gets off the mark. 78/3

27.6 V Philander to Khawaja, Another play and a miss from UK, this time though, he could have left it alone. 77/3

27.5 V Philander to Khawaja, Beauty! On a length outside off, Usman feels for it but misses. 77/3

27.4 V Philander to Khawaja, Outside off, left alone. 77/3

The keeper comes up to the stumps now.

27.3 V Philander to Khawaja, The Matthew Hayden of 2018. Walks down the track, not as dauntingly as the big man used to do, but like a polite and calm person who would rush towards you to greet. Leaves the ball alone. 77/3

27.2 V Philander to Khawaja, One more leave outside off. 77/3

27.1 V Philander to Khawaja, Landed outside off, left alone. 77/3

26.6 K Maharaj to Marsh, The batsman has been struck on the thigh pad. 2 runs from the over and perhaps the wicket that matters the most. 77/3

26.5 K Maharaj to Marsh, On middle and leg, played to the leg side. 77/3

26.4 K Maharaj to Smith, OUT! Caught behind! The quest for 2 extra off days is on. A left-arm spinner gets Smith for the third time in this series. Maharaj lands this on middle and Steven looks to push at that. Only succeeds in getting a thick outside edge into Quinton de Kock's gloves who makes no mistake. Maharaj appeals, de Kock leaps in celebration but Smith does not wait. Off he goes. Australia still trail by 62 runs! Shaun Marsh crosses his skipper as he walks back into the dressing room, right at the stairs. 77/3

26.3 K Maharaj to Smith, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 77/2

26.2 K Maharaj to Khawaja, On middle and leg, flicked away for a run. 77/2

26.1 K Maharaj to Smith, Full on middle, eased down to long on for a single. 76/2

25.6 L Ngidi to Smith, The batsman failed to make contact and was hit low on the pads. They pick up a single. Leg bye given by the umpire. 75/2

25.5 L Ngidi to Smith, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 74/2

25.4 L Ngidi to Smith, A very full ball outside off, almost a yorker, Steven looks to squeeze it out but misses. 74/2

25.3 L Ngidi to U Khawaja, Full and outside off, Usman comes forward to drive but the ball goes off the outside edge past gully. A single to third man. 74/2

25.2 L Ngidi to Khawaja, Outside off, UK plays for it but misses again. 73/2

25.1 L Ngidi to U Khawaja, Full and outside off, Khawaja looks to drive but gets an outside edge which lands short of second slip. 73/2

24.6 K Maharaj to Smith, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. 73/2

24.5 K Maharaj to Smith, Outside off, played straight to point. 73/2

24.4 K Maharaj to Smith, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 73/2

24.3 K Maharaj to Smith, SIX! Ahem... yes, Maharaj would like that. But Smith would like what Faf du Plessis is doing now. The bowler gives it a flight and Smith takes off. Comes down the track and lofts it inside out, over wide mid off and manages to clear the ropes as well. Immediately Faf pushes mid off back to long off. Smith has got what he wanted. The deficit is now 66. The stand is worth 11. Smith moves to 10 from 9 balls. 73/2

24.2 K Maharaj to Smith, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 67/2

24.1 K Maharaj to Smith, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 67/2

23.6 L Ngidi to Khawaja, The batsman works it down the leg side. 67/2

23.5 L Ngidi to Khawaja, Another play and a miss. Outside off, UK plays for the angle but is beaten. 67/2

23.4 L Ngidi to Khawaja, Another beauty. This has landed well outside off, Usman looks to defend but the ball curls away like a banana to comfortably beat the outside edge. 67/2

23.3 L Ngidi to Khawaja, This is wider outside off, left alone. 67/2

23.2 L Ngidi to Khawaja, How has that missed the edge? No one knows. Full and outside off, Khawaja has a needless poke at that. The ball straightens a touch too. But does not take the outside edge. 67/2

23.1 L Ngidi to Khawaja, Outside off, left alone. 67/2

22.6 K Maharaj to Smith, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 67/2

22.5 K Maharaj to Smith, That is a jaffa. Smith shrugs his head. Full and outside off, Steven lunges to defend but the ball spins past his outside edge. 67/2

22.4 K Maharaj to Smith, Tossed up on middle, Smith comes forward and plays down the turn nicely. 67/2

22.3 K Maharaj to Khawaja, Comes down the track and works it through mid-wicket for a single. 67/2

22.2 K Maharaj to Khawaja, A tad short, worked straight to short mid-wicket. 66/2

22.1 K Maharaj to Khawaja, Full and outside off, spinning in, Khawaja lunges to defend but the ball takes the inside edge. Drops just short of Heinrich Klaasen at short leg. 66/2

21.6 L Ngidi to Smith, Outside off, left alone. 5 runs and a wicket from the over, Ngidi's figures read 4-2-9-1. 66/2

21.5 L Ngidi to Smith, Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover. 66/2

21.4 L Ngidi to Smith, FOUR! And he is away first ball. Walks across, Ngidi gets it too straight and Smith flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 66/2

Captain Steven Smith walks in at number 4, replacing Bancroft. South Africa have the match right here. Get this bloke out early, you could enjoy two weekly offs.

21.3 L Ngidi to Bancroft, OUT! BOWLED! Oh dear... that is so unfortunate for Bancroft. He is distraught. The South Africans are elated while Ngidi does not even celebrate. That is pure luck for him and he knows it. After surviving a testing spell of bowling from the new-ball bowlers, just when the stage seemed set for Bancroft to open up a bit, he is gone. Nothing special on the delivery. A half volley outside off, Bancroft looks to drive but the ball sneaks back in, takes the inside edge and hits the pads. Now, the matter does not end there. The ball hits the ground after making contact with the boot and then the pads and just like water dripping off a leaking tap - tup, tup, tup - the ball rolls on to the stumps - tuck, tuck, tuck - Timber. Australia still 77 runs behind. 62/2

21.2 L Ngidi to Khawaja, Full and outside off, Khawaja leans and drives it behind point for a single. 62/1

21.1 L Ngidi to Khawaja, Outside off, left alone. 61/1

20.6 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Outside off, this is a bit quicker, turning away, left alone. 61/1

20.5 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Similar ball, again, CB lunges out and pushes the ball to point. 61/1

20.4 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Excellent bowling. Slows down the pace, gives plenty of loop, makes the ball turn but Cameron is watchful and defends. 61/1

20.3 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Better, this time he waits for the ball to come to him and flicks it towards short mid-wicket. 61/1

20.2 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Again, stepping out a bit too soon, awkwardly places it back to the bowler. 61/1

20.1 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Comes forward to drive but is not to the pitch of the ball. Somehow manages to push it back to the bowler. 61/1

19.6 L Ngidi to Khawaja, FOUR! Off the edge, not convincing at all. Ngidi lands this on a length around off and then gets it to move away. Khawaja looks to defend but is squared up. The ball goes off the outside edge but does not carry to AB de Villiers at second slip. He is unable to stop it and asks the bowler whether there was bat involved. Yup. No signal from the umpire. The deficit is now 78. 61/1

19.5 L Ngidi to Khawaja, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 57/1

19.4 L Ngidi to Khawaja, Slips this down the leg side, Usman misses his flick. 57/1

19.3 L Ngidi to Khawaja, Full and around off, watchfully pushed back. 57/1

19.2 L Ngidi to Khawaja, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 57/1

19.1 L Ngidi to Khawaja, Full on middle, defended back to the bowler. 57/1

18.6 K Maharaj to Bancroft, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 57/1

18.5 K Maharaj to Bancroft, FOUR! Solid shot. But risky as well. You miss, I hit - the bowler will say. But if I don't miss, then I hit - the batsman will reply. Very full on middle, Bancroft gets down and looks to sweep. Now, from that line and length, if he misses, he is gone. But he doesn't. Instead, the ball is gone - to the backward square leg fence. The stand is worth 30 now. 57/1

18.4 K Maharaj to Bancroft, This time he covers the line properly and blocks. 53/1

18.3 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Beautifully tossed up outside off, Bancroft lunges to defend but the ball spins past the outside edge. Crafty off spin bowling. 53/1

18.2 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Full and outside off, defended watchfully. 53/1

18.1 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Full on middle, worked towards short mid-wicket. 53/1

17.6 L Ngidi to U Khawaja, Full on middle, pushed back to the bowler. 53/1

17.5 L Ngidi to Khawaja, Outside off, left alone. 53/1

17.4 L Ngidi to Khawaja, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 53/1

17.3 L Ngidi to Khawaja, Gets right behind the line and blocks. 53/1

17.2 L Ngidi to Khawaja, Outside off, left alone. 53/1

17.1 L Ngidi to Khawaja, Around off, defended from the crease. 53/1

16.6 K Maharaj to Khawaja, Full and around off, Usman looks to defend but the ball spins in past the inside edge, misses the pad and goes through fine leg. Three runs taken... Nathan Lyon must be thinking - 'Give me 300 runs more, I shall win you the game.' 53/1

16.5 K Maharaj to Khawaja, FOUR! Risky but Khawaja gets a boundary. Full and outside off, Usman brings out his reverse sweep and beats a diving point. 50 UP FOR AUSTRALIA. The deficit is now 89. 50/1

16.4 K Maharaj to Khawaja, The arm ball, on middle and leg, whipped straight to short leg. 46/1

16.3 K Maharaj to C Bancroft, Well, the previous shot is a little battle won by Bancroft. Du Plessis has pushed mid off back. An easy single to long off now. 46/1

16.2 K Maharaj to Bancroft, FOUR! Good use of the feet. Maharaj tosses this up outside off and Bancroft dances out. Gets to the pitch of the ball, gives himself some room, opens up the off side and lofts it over mid off. Maharaj won't mind that though. 45/1

16.1 K Maharaj to C Bancroft, Full on middle, pushed towards mid on. 41/1

15.6 L Ngidi to Khawaja, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 41/1

15.5 L Ngidi to Khawaja, Miles outside off, an easy leave this time. 41/1

15.4 L Ngidi to Khawaja, One more leave outside off. 41/1

15.3 L Ngidi to Khawaja, Outside off, left alone again. 41/1

15.2 L Ngidi to Bancroft, Arrowed in towards the leg stump, Bancroft misses his tuck and the ball goes off his pads towards the vacant leg slip region. By the time Quinton de Kock gets to the ball, a leg bye is taken. 41/1

15.1 L Ngidi to Bancroft, On a length outside off, punched towards cover. 40/1

14.6 K Maharaj to Khawaja, Full and outside off, the reverse sweep is attempted by Khawaja but he does not middle it at all. It goes off the bottom edge, all along the ground to first slip. 40/1

14.5 K Maharaj to Khawaja, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 40/1

14.4 K Maharaj to Khawaja, On middle and leg, spinning in, Khawaja gets across and tucks it towards short leg. Substitute Heinrich Klaasen is a bit too eager and moves to his left while the ball drops to his right. Had he stayed in his normal position, he could have taken the catch. Quinton de Kock has a smile while looking at Klaasen. 40/1

14.3 K Maharaj to C Bancroft, Comes down a touch and pushes this through mid on for a single. 40/1

14.2 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Around off, defended back to the bowler. 39/1

14.1 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Short and outside off, Bancroft looks to cut but is too close to the ball and misses. 39/1

13.6 K Rabada to Khawaja, That looked dead. Stone dead. But for the inside edge. Full and straight, swinging in, Usman is late in getting his bat down and is hit on the pads. Inside edge saves him. 39/1

13.5 K Rabada to Khawaja, Around off, solidly defended. 39/1

Mike Haysman on air informs that like Chris Gaffaney, Theunis de Bruyn too, has picked up gastro trouble. Hence, he won't be fielding today at all.

13.4 K Rabada to Khawaja, Outside off, Khawaja gets across and shoulders arms. 39/1

13.3 K Rabada to Bancroft, On middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a single. 39/1

13.2 K Rabada to Bancroft, Nearly.... outside off, in the channel to drive, Cameron looks to do that but the ball is too quick for him. This is really - superb exhibition of fast bowling from a young lad. Really great to see. 38/1

13.1 K Rabada to C Bancroft, Full and outside off, driven straight to cover. 38/1

Drinks time!

12.6 K Maharaj to Khawaja, Stoutly defended off the front foot. 38/1

12.5 K Maharaj to C Bancroft, Nicely tossed up, eased down to long on for one. 38/1

12.4 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Appeal to no avail! This one is a bit quicker on the stumps, Bancroft goes back to play it to the on side. Seems to have missed it and hence draws appeal from the players. The umpire stays unmoved and it turns out to be a good call. Inside edge. 37/1

12.3 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Flatter outside off, Bancroft cuts it away past point for a brace. 37/1

12.2 K Maharaj to Bancroft, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 35/1

12.1 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Floated around off, Bancroft looks to turn it away to the on side but gets a leading edge towards covers. 35/1

11.6 K Rabada to Khawaja, Another one outside off, left alone. 35/1

11.5 K Rabada to Khawaja, On the stumps, defended watchfully from the crease. 35/1

11.4 K Rabada to Khawaja, This is outside off, left alone. 35/1

The old West Indian aggression! Seeing just two slips and a gully, Michael Holding on air has something to vent against that. He states that the lead is still over 100 and hence there is no need for the fielding captain to be defensive at this point. He wants to see a couple of more catchers to put pressure on the opposition. Ahhh! You can take away Holding from the game but not aggression from him.

11.3 K Rabada to Khawaja, Bouncer on the stumps, Khawaja ducks. 35/1

11.2 K Rabada to U Khawaja, Edged but safe. A soft one as Khawaja played it with soft hands. It goes on the bounce to second slip. 35/1

11.1 K Rabada to Khawaja, On the pads, turned away round the corner. 35/1

10.6 V Philander to Bancroft, The batsman fails to put bat on ball. 35/1

10.5 V Philander to Bancroft, Bancroft gets a stride forward and blocks. 35/1

10.4 V Philander to Bancroft, Harmless ball outside off, left alone. 35/1

10.3 V Philander to Bancroft, Hurled on the stumps, driven nicely to mid on. Fortunately for him, he didn't miss that. 35/1

10.2 V Philander to Bancroft, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 35/1

10.1 V Philander to C Bancroft, This ball is driven straight to the man at mid off. 35/1

9.6 K Rabada to Khawaja, FOUR! Another one in the over. This time Khawaja plays the square drive and picks another boundary. Aggression? 35/1

9.5 K Rabada to Khawaja, Gem! Angling away on a length, Khawaja coils in his crease and has a fish. Gets beaten. 31/1

9.4 K Rabada to Khawaja, FOUR! Runs but the manner would please the bowler more. This is full and wide of off, Usman goes for the drive with no footwork. Makes good contact to send the ball racing through covers for a boundary. The reason the bowler wouldn't mind is, against a moving ball, a non-moving foot is always dangerous for the batsman. 31/1

9.3 K Rabada to Khawaja, Khawaja stands tall and defends this one from the crease. 27/1

Usman Khawaja walks in at no.3 for Australia.

9.2 K Rabada to Warner, OUT! Look at Rabada go here! This is a gem of a delivery to get rid of one of the best batters in the opposing line-up and doesn't Kagiso know that. He hurls it on a length around off, slanting away from Warner. All through this while, the ball was swinging both ways and that perhaps confuses David. He thinks this to be going away and looks to play for that but ends up playing all round it. This delivery nips in a touch and beats him on the inside. The next sound is the death clatter. Stumps pegged back. As if the manner of dismissal wasn't enough, the bowler goes all the way up to the departing batsman and screams in his face. Assuming that he is set to be banned for the next two games, he reckons that he'd rather go out doing more mischief than less. Personally, this isn't needed once you've got the better of someone based on skill. At this point, the Aussies are still 112 runs behind. 27/1

David Warner is a goner! But is there a twist in the tale? He's been knocked over but the umpires have gone upstairs to check for the front foot. Hope...

9.1 K Rabada to Warner, Hurled around off, pushed towards covers. 27/0

8.6 V Philander to Bancroft, This is outside off, left alone. 27/0

8.5 V Philander to Bancroft, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 27/0

8.4 V Philander to Bancroft, This is well outside off, Bancroft shoulders arms. 27/0

8.3 V Philander to Bancroft, This is hit to the man at mid-wicket. 27/0

8.2 V Philander to Bancroft, This ball is driven straight to covers. 27/0

8.1 V Philander to Bancroft, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 27/0

7.6 K Rabada to Bancroft, Oh dear. This is another misfield from the Protea skipper. Too many things going on in his head? This fuller ball is driven towards wide mid off. Shouldn't have been a run as du Plessis runs to his left and slides, but he ends up letting it through and conceding one. Who is that unfortunate bowler? Kagiso Rabada. Again. 27/0

7.5 K Rabada to Bancroft, This is outside off, left alone. 26/0

7.4 K Rabada to Warner, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 26/0

7.3 K Rabada to Warner, Impressive from Warner. He fails to tuck it away but the ball goes off the pads towards fine leg. He runs the first one hard and comes back quickly for the second. A couple of leg byes. Mike Haysman on air says that this is good to see. He is of the opinion that aggression is not always about the big shots or being verbal but also about showing intent. 25/0

7.2 K Rabada to D Warner, FOUR! Ahhh! Edgy stuff. This is fuller in length. Warner looks to push it to the off side. But the ball takes the outside edge and rolls past the diving second slip fielder and trickles away to the fence. 23/0

7.1 K Rabada to Bancroft, Landed on a length but the line is on the pads. Bancroft nudges it through backward square leg and sets off immediately, anticipating a couple. But the fielder in the deep is a tad slow to get to the ball and that prompts Warner to come back and complete the third. Excellent running. 19/0

6.6 V Philander to Warner, This one is defended off the front foot. 16/0

6.5 V Philander to Warner, Warner is facing Philander for the first time in this innings. Drives this full ball towards mid off. 16/0

6.4 V Philander to C Bancroft, A soft edge, takes the ball through the slip cordon for a single. 16/0

6.3 V Philander to Bancroft, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 15/0

Some issue for Philander with the landing area. He is not happy with the way he is landing and points it out to the umpire. The ground staff is signalled to come out and some repair work is done.

6.2 V Philander to Bancroft, More pain for Bancroft. He misses to defend this length ball even after hopping and cops a blow on the thigh. Seemed to have struck the elbow in the first look but that's not the case clearly. 15/0

Heinrich Klaasen is on the field as substitute for Theunis de Bruyn. Not sure what the issue is with the latter.

6.1 V Philander to Bancroft, Hurled outside off, left alone. 15/0

5.6 K Rabada to Warner, FOUR! Misfield! Faf du Plessis. These two are not often seen in the same sentence. This ball is driven towards covers. The skipper looks to pick it up and throw it in a single motion but fails to gather the ball. It was struck well enough to roll away to the fence. Rabada is not pleased one bit. 15/0

5.5 K Rabada to Bancroft, This one is on the pads, nudged down to fine leg for a single. 11/0

5.4 K Rabada to Bancroft, OUCH! Painful for sure, but knowing Bancroft, he seems to be a tough man. Length ball, nips in sharply after pitching. He fails to defend that and gets rapped on the abs region. No flinch post that. I remember, in the Ashes, he took some blows while fielding at short leg and a few more as he walked out to bat in the innings where he scored his best score in Tests so far. Not even a bit of fuss about that. Strong man this guy is. 10/0

5.3 K Rabada to Bancroft, This is outside off, Bancroft has a feel for it but gets beaten. 10/0

5.2 K Rabada to Bancroft, Outside off, left alone. 10/0

5.2 K Rabada to D Warner, WIDE! Well kept, de Kock! This is banged short, Warner ducks. Looking at the lift on that delivery, it seems destined to be four byes. But Quinton leaps and makes a half stop and concedes only a bye. Wide called for height as well. 10/0

5.1 K Rabada to Warner, Gone? ALMOST! Hurled on a length around middle and leg, Warner this time is again a tad late to get his bat down. Perhaps 146 kph is really a bit too fast. But thankfully for David, it is well on time. He ends up getting an inside edge onto his pads and the ball rolls away to the off side. What's more, he tries to retrieve the ball with his bat but then decides against it. A shout of anguish from Rabada. 8/0

4.6 V Philander to Bancroft, Full and the line is outside off. Bancroft leaves it alone. A maiden for Philander now. 8/0

4.5 V Philander to Bancroft, Another one outside off, left alone by CB. 8/0

4.4 V Philander to Bancroft, This is well outside off for Bancroft to have a go at. 8/0

4.3 V Philander to Bancroft, On the pads, tucked away to the on side for nothing. 8/0

4.2 V Philander to Bancroft, This one is safely negotiated with a front foot defense. 8/0

4.1 V Philander to Bancroft, Full on the stumps, driven to mid on. 8/0

3.6 K Rabada to Warner, Length around off, Warner hurriedly punches it to the off side for nothing. 8/0

3.5 K Rabada to Warner, The batsman has attempted to put bat on ball but fails. 8/0

3.4 K Rabada to Warner, FOUR! Warner is off the mark with a boundary. But where is fine leg? No insurance for the bowler straying on the pads here. All Warner has to do is get some bat on that and he does exactly that. Tickles it away to the fine leg fence. 8/0

3.3 K Rabada to Warner, This is angling away from David, he lets it be. 4/0

3.2 K Rabada to Warner, Banged short on the stumps, Warner crouches low to let it pass. 4/0

3.1 K Rabada to Warner, Full on the stumps, pushed back defensively. Rabada stops it in his followthrough with a tumble. 4/0

2.6 V Philander to Bancroft, Full and outside off, CB lets it be. 4/0

2.5 V Philander to Bancroft, On the pads, clipped away through square leg for a couple. 4/0

2.4 V Philander to C Bancroft, The ball has found the edge of the bat. 2/0

2.3 V Philander to Bancroft, Bancroft lets this delivery outside off go by. 2/0

2.2 V Philander to Bancroft, Another one outside off, left alone. 2/0

2.1 V Philander to Bancroft, This is outside off, a bit of shape, left alone. 2/0

1.6 K Rabada to Warner, This is another jaffa! Length ball around off and middle, it moves in a touch after pitching. The speedometer reads 143 kph. Yes, it is too quick for Warner, who is late to get his bat down. The ball brushes his back thigh and goes through to de Kock, who is left wondering, how did it miss the stumps. A terrific maiden for Rabada. 2/0

1.5 K Rabada to Warner, Jaffa! Length ball swirling away from Warner. He can only have a gentle poke at it only to be beaten. 2/0

1.4 K Rabada to Warner, Brutal! Another length ball around middle and leg, Warner hops and tries to defend. Gets beaten due to the inward movement and gets hit on the crotch. 2/0

1.3 K Rabada to Warner, This is speared down the leg side, Warner, in a bid to get off the mark, fails in his attempt to flick this. 2/0

1.2 K Rabada to Warner, Length ball on the pads, Warner misses the flick and gets it off the thigh pad to the on side. 2/0

1.1 K Rabada to Warner, Fiery start! Rabada steams in from over the wicket and bangs it short. Warner ducks under it and lets it go. 2/0

Kagiso Rabada will take the new ball from the other end. He is on the back of a five-fer. Plus, he has had a good outing with the blade as well. Should augur well for him and the Proteas.

0.6 V Philander to Bancroft, First runs for Bancroft and Australia. Vernon gets straighter in line and bowls it on the stumps. Cameron just clips it through wide mid on and gets a couple as Rabada chases it down. 2/0

0.5 V Philander to Bancroft, Much better. This is hurled straight just outside off. No movement whatsoever on this one. Bancroft's bat comes down at an angle as he defends this. Gets it towards point. 0/0

0.4 V Philander to Bancroft, Another one outside off, left alone by the right-handed opener. 0/0

0.3 V Philander to Bancroft, This time the length is dragged back but the line is still well outside off. Bancroft is in no mood to put bat to that in the first few overs, with an imminent danger of nicking off. 0/0

0.2 V Philander to Bancroft, This is full in length again, but outside off. Cameron again lifts his bat and lets it be. 0/0

0.1 V Philander to Bancroft, Decent delivery to start. Full and outside off, just a shade of shape away. Bancroft ensures his stumps are covered and shoulders arms to let it go. 0/0

