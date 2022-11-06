South Africa vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022 Updates: SA Win Toss, Opt to Bowl

Live now
Last Updated: November 06, 2022, 05:38 IST
Adelaide
SA vs NED Live Score, T20 World Cup Super 12, Group 2: A win will be enough for South Africa to become the first team from Group 2 and third overall to progress to the semifinals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. On Saturday, England joined New Zealand in the last-four stage from Group 1 after beating Sri Lanka and this eliminating holders Australia. The Temba Bavuma-led South Africa are the clear favourites but in the unlikely Read More
Key EventsKey Events
In the air and dropped! Full and wide and Myburgh plays it through the Covers where the fielder had a hand to it. That will race away..another FOUR. NED 13/0(1.4)
Short and FOUR Again. Now, this was Kagiso Rabada, but Myburgh played that on the up and finding a boundary through the offside. NED 9/0(1.2)
Yup, that’s right! Short ball, pulled away by Myburgh. That was a brave shot, no respect for Parnell. Nice start. NED 4/0(0.2)
South Africa suffered their first major setback with a 33-run defeat to Pakistan in Sydney on Thursday but Temba Bavuma’s team will aim to restore normal service against the already-eliminated Netherlands in the early match at Adelaide Oval.
A win would ensure South Africa finish in the top two of Group 2 and advance to next week’s semis, but defeat would see them miss the knockout rounds for a third T20 World Cup in succession while opening the door for Pakistan and Bangladesh.
Netherlands: 1 Stephan Myburgh, 2 Max O’Dowd, 3 Tom Cooper, 4 Colin Ackermann, 5 Bas de Leede, 6 Scott Edwards (wk, capt), 7 Roelof van der Merwe, 8 Logan van Beek, 9 Fred Klaassen, 10 Paul van Meekeren, 11 Brandon Glover
South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Temba Bavuma (capt), 3 Rilee Rossouw, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 David Miller, 6 Heinrich Klaasen, 7 Wayne Parnell, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Lungi Ngidi, 11 Anrich Nortje
South Africa has won the toss and choose to field.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage from Adelaide Oval as South Africa take on the Netherlands.
What date T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Netherlands will be played?
The T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Netherlands will take place on November 6, Sunday.
Where will the T20 World Cup match South Africa vs Netherlands be played?
The T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Netherlands will be played at the Adelaide Oval.
What time will the T20 World Cup match South Africa vs Netherlands begin?
The T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Netherlands will begin at 5:30 am IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast South Africa vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match?
South Africa vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match?
South Africa vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
South Africa vs Netherlands Possible XIs
South Africa Predicted Line-up: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi
Netherlands Predicted Line-up: Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (c and wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover
Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here