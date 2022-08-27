SL vs AFG Live Cricket Score T20I Asia Cup 2022 Latest Updates: Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka Start as Favourites Against Afghanistan

Live now
SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Live Score And Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan T20I match updates from Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The tournament was originally scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka, but shifted to the UAE due to political turmoil and the economic crisis in the cricket-crazy island nation. However, Dasun Shanaka and Co. will now start the campaign against Afghanistan Read More
Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have faced each other only once in the T20I format which was in the 2016 T20 World Cup. Sri Lanka won that match by 6 wickets.
Two titans of Asian cricket take the field to kick off the Asia Cup 2022 🏆Saying that we’re excited to witness it, would be a massive understatement 🤩#AsiaCup2022 #ACC #GetReadyForEpic #SLvAFG pic.twitter.com/mYY2f9BnXF
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 27, 2022
Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Karim Janat, Noor Ahmad
Interview: Head Coach @Trotty talks about his journey with the team and the preparations for the Asia Cup 2022. #AfghanAtalan | #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/1eqAxeUtvd
— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 27, 2022
“Conditions are very similar to Sri Lanka, I think we are well prepared, We are ready to play our best Cricket in this tournament” says @dasunshanaka1
Full video: https://t.co/Ac4ZjgmJCR#RoaringForGlory #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/KYyy3Uzo9q
— Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) August 27, 2022
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Asia Cup 2022 T20I match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan from Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
However, Sri Lanka suffered a massive blow with Dushmantha Chameera’s ouster from the tournament after sustaining an injury. The Sri Lanka Cricket board has named Nuwan Thushara as Chameera’s replacement for the multi-nation tournament which will be a big tune-up for Lanka for the 2022 T20 World Cup.
While apart from skipper Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan and Hazratullah Zazai have a big responsibility to get the job done in the tournament opener.
What date will the Asia Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan be played?
The Asia Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will take place on Saturday, August 27.
Where will the Asia Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan be played?
The Asia Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.
What time will the Asia Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan begin?
The Asia Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka and Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match?
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of Sri Lanka and Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match?
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Possible Starting XI:
Sri Lanka Predicted Line-up: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Dhanushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajaspaksa (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Asitha Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay
Afghanistan Predicted Line-up: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Karim Janat
