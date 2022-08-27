SL vs AFG Live Cricket Score T20I Asia Cup 2022 Latest Updates: Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka Start as Favourites Against Afghanistan

Read more

which will also kickstart the Asia Cup group stage. The high-intense clash is expected to set a high tone for the multi-nation tournament this year.

However, Sri Lanka suffered a massive blow with Dushmantha Chameera’s ouster from the tournament after sustaining an injury. The Sri Lanka Cricket board has named Nuwan Thushara as Chameera’s replacement for the multi-nation tournament which will be a big tune-up for Lanka for the 2022 T20 World Cup.

While apart from skipper Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan and Hazratullah Zazai have a big responsibility to get the job done in the tournament opener.

What date will the Asia Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan be played?

The Asia Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will take place on Saturday, August 27.

Where will the Asia Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan be played?

The Asia Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time will the Asia Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan begin?

The Asia Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka and Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Sri Lanka and Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.



Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Possible Starting XI:

Sri Lanka Predicted Line-up: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Dhanushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajaspaksa (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Asitha Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay

Afghanistan Predicted Line-up: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Karim Janat

