Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Australia, 2nd Test at Port Elizabeth: Warner and Bancroft Build Partnership

Commentary (Australia innings)

25.1 K Maharaj to C Bancroft, No run. 93/0

24.6 K Rabada to C Bancroft, 3 runs. 93/0

24.5 K Rabada to Bancroft, FOUR leg byes! Peach of a delivery by Rabada. He bowls a back of a length delivery, angling towards Bancroft. He tries to play it it but gets hit high on the thigh pad. The ball rolls past the slip region for a boundary. The replays show that he had an inside edge on to it. 90/0

24.4 K Rabada to Warner, 29th fifty for Warner and his 7th in 9 innings on South African soil. He punches it to the left of the mid off fielder who dives to save the boundary but couldn't stop the players from taking a single. 86/0

24.3 K Rabada to Warner, FOUR! Genuine half volley and Warner wouldn't miss out on these. He drives it past the mid off region for a boundary. 85/0

24.2 K Rabada to Warner, Well bowled! Good comeback by Rabada. He lands it on a driving length around the off stump, Warner goes for the drive but gets beaten as the ball was angling away from him. 81/0

24.1 K Rabada to Warner, FOUR! Short and asking to be punished! Rabada bowls it short on the middle stump line, Warner rocks backs and gets it past the square leg region for a boundary. 81/0

23.6 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Well bowled! Flights it up around the off stump line as Bancroft defends it off the front foot. 77/0

23.5 K Maharaj to D Warner, Maharaj tosses it up from round the wicket as Warner plays it to long on for another single. 77/0

23.4 K Maharaj to Warner, Warner plays it off the front foot to a tossed up delivery on the middle stump line. 76/0

23.3 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Driven along the ground to long off for a single. 76/0

23.2 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat 75/0

23.1 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Flighted delivery towards the batsman, hit back to the bowler. 75/0

22.6 K Rabada to Warner, Rabada lands it on a good length spot around the leg stump line. Warner misses it and gets hit high on his pads. 75/0

22.5 K Rabada to Warner, A tad short outside off this time as Warner defends it back to the bowler off his back foot. 75/0

22.4 K Rabada to Bancroft, Well bowled and equally well played. Length delivery outside off stump, Bancroft punches it to mid off for a single. 75/0

22.3 K Rabada to Bancroft, The batsman defends it off the front foot from his crease. 74/0

22.2 K Rabada to Bancroft, Back of a length delivery angling towards the batsman, Bancroft tries to play at it but gets hit on his thigh pad. 74/0

22.1 K Rabada to Bancroft, Play and a miss! Such deliveries are to be left alone. Length delivery way outside off stump, Bancroft tries to drive it but gets beaten. 74/0

21.6 K Maharaj to Warner, Tossed up delivery outside off, Warner drives it superbly to covers. Amla does well to stop it. 2 runs came from that over. 74/0

21.5 K Maharaj to Warner, Driven straight to covers. 74/0

21.4 K Maharaj to Warner, Maharaj tosses it up towards Warner as he plays it off the front foot. 74/0

21.3 K Maharaj to Warner, Warner defends a tossed up delivery off the front foot. 74/0

21.2 K Maharaj to Warner, Tossed up delivery turning towards the batsman, Warner tucks it to fine leg for a brace. The fielder does well to chase the ball down. 74/0

21.1 K Maharaj to Warner, Tossed up delivery on the off stump line, Warner defends it straight back at the bowler. 72/0

20.6 K Rabada to Bancroft, Bancroft shoulders arms to a length delivery way outside off stump. 72/0

20.5 K Rabada to Bancroft, Bancroft drives a length delivery to mid on. 72/0

20.4 K Rabada to Bancroft, Rabada is bending his back. He bowls it short outside off stump, Bancroft rocks back and plays it to covers. 72/0

20.3 K Rabada to Bancroft, Defended off the back foot to mid on. 72/0

20.2 K Rabada to Bancroft, Rabada lands it on a back of length area outside off stump, Bancroft tries to play at it but gets beaten by the away movement. 72/0

20.1 K Rabada to Bancroft, Well bowled! Rabada steams it and bowls it a tad short, angling towards the batsman. Bancroft tries to defend it but gets hit on the thigh pad. 72/0

19.6 K Maharaj to Warner, Driven straight to covers on a tossed up delivery outside off. Tidy start by Maharaj. 72/0

19.5 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Short and wide outside off stump, Bancroft hits it to deep cover for a single. 72/0

19.4 K Maharaj to Bancroft, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 71/0

19.3 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Maharaj tosses it up full outside off stump, the batsman comes forward and defends it. 71/0

19.2 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Another short delivery outside off stump, defended off the back foot by the batsman. 71/0

19.1 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Starts by bowling it short outside off stump, Bancroft punches it to covers. 71/0

Keshav Maharaj comes into bowl.

18.6 K Rabada to Warner, FOUR! Warner is looking in good touch. Length delivery outside off stump, Warner stands and drives it through covers for another boundary. You can look at this shot all day long. 71/0

18.5 K Rabada to D Warner, Good follow up delivery by Rabada. He lands it full on the stumps as Warner drives it to mid off. 67/0

18.4 K Rabada to Warner, Another bouncer by Rabada. Warner sees it early and lets it go to the keeper with ease. 67/0

18.3 K Rabada to Warner, Well bowled by Rabada! He bangs it short towards the batsman and Warner does well to duck. 67/0

18.2 K Rabada to Warner, Warner shoulders arms to a length delivery around off. 67/0

18.1 K Rabada to Warner, Rabada is steaming in. He comes around the wicket to Warner and lands it on a good length spot outside off stump as the batsman lets it be. 67/0

17.6 L Ngidi to C Bancroft, Driven to mid on by Bancroft. 67/0

17.5 L Ngidi to Bancroft, FOUR! Another edge and another boundary. Too full on the middle stump this time, Bancroft tries to play it to the on side but the ball takes the outside edge and runs past the gully region for his fifth boundary. 67/0

17.4 L Ngidi to Bancroft, The ball is way outside the off stump, easy leave for the batsman. 63/0

17.3 L Ngidi to Bancroft, Well bowled by Ngidi. He is making the batsman play. He lands it on a good length spot on the middle stump, Bancroft defends it off the front foot. 63/0

17.2 L Ngidi to C Bancroft, FOUR! Streaky but Bancroft wouldn't mind it. Length delivery outside off stump, Bancroft gets the outside edge past the vacant third slip area for another boundary. 63/0

17.1 L Ngidi to Bancroft, Beaten! Ngidi lands it on a driving length outside off stump, Bancroft tries to drive it but gets beaten. 59/0

16.6 K Rabada to Warner, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 59/0

16.5 K Rabada to D Warner, FOUR! Poor by the bowler. Too full and outside off this time, Warner is seeing these balls as a football. He leans into the drive and registers another boundary past the cover region. It looks like a completely different game in the last two overs. 59/0

16.4 K Rabada to Warner, Warner pushes a full delivery to covers for a brace. 55/0

16.3 K Rabada to Warner, FOUR! Edged but the result is another boundary. Length delivery outside off stump, Warner pushes at it and gets the outside edge through the vacant third slip region for his fourth boundary. If the Proteas are looking for wickets, they need to keep their slip fielders in place. This four brings up the 50-run partnership between the two. 53/0

16.2 K Rabada to Warner, FOUR! Classical shot by Warner! Full and wide outside off stump, Warner latches onto it as he hits it past the cover point region for another boundary. Warner looks to be in attacking mood now. 49/0

16.1 K Rabada to Bancroft, Worked down to the fine leg region for a single. 45/0

15.6 L Ngidi to D Warner, FOUR! Poor by Ngidi, too full and outside off stump. Warner leans into the drive and gets it past covers for a boundary. 12 runs off this one. Australia are on the move after the drinks break. 44/0

15.5 L Ngidi to C Bancroft, Ngidi is bowling it way too straight to Bancroft. A length delivery on the middle stump, Bancroft gets the inner half of the bat and the ball goes past the mid-wicket region. Markram does well to chase it down but the batsmen come through for three runs. 40/0

15.4 L Ngidi to Bancroft, FOUR! That was a good shot by Bancroft. Full delivery on the middle stump, the batsman drives it past the mid on fielder for his third boundary. 37/0

15.3 L Ngidi to Bancroft, Needless to play such kind of shots! Ngidi bangs it short outside off, Bancroft tries to play a flashy square cut but gets beaten. 33/0

15.2 L Ngidi to Warner, Ngidi drags it on the leg stump line. Warner tries to tuck it away but it hits his pads and the ball rolls to square leg. They come through for a leg bye. 33/0

15.1 L Ngidi to Warner, Length delivery outside off stump, Warner shoulder arms to it. 32/0

14.6 K Rabada to Bancroft, Driven to covers. Most expensive over of the day so far as 9 runs came from it. 32/0

14.5 K Rabada to Warner, Warner gets a length delivery outside off stump past the point region. The batsmen do well as they take three runs. 32/0

14.4 K Rabada to Warner, Good comeback by Rabada. He comes round the wicket and lands it on a good length spot around off stump. Warner does well to defend it off the front foot. 29/0

14.3 K Rabada to Warner, FOUR! Full delivery on the legs and Warner wouldn't miss out on these. He plays it towards square leg region, Maharaj tries his best to chase it down but the ball wins the race. First boundary for Warner. 29/0

14.2 K Rabada to Bancroft, Defended off the back foot towards the cover region for a single by Bancroft. 25/0

14.1 K Rabada to Warner, He starts by bowling it short on the leg stump, Warner rocks back and plays it to fine leg for a single. 24/0

Kagiso Rabada will start proceedings after the drinks break. Can he draw first blood?

Drinks are on the field. Australia are 23/0 after 14 overs. The Proteas have kept it tight as they have conceded just two boundaries. The bowlers did manage to beat the batsmen but have failed to provide any breakthrough. Both the batsmen have done well to stay watchful at the crease.

13.6 L Ngidi to Bancroft, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 23/0

13.5 L Ngidi to Bancroft, FOUR! Length delivery in the line of the stumps, Bancroft plays it well towards the mid-wicket region. Faf tries to chase it but fails to stop it. Bancroft looks good after a nervy start against Philander. 23/0

13.4 L Ngidi to Warner, Yes was the call by Warner. He plays it off the back foot towards the cover region to a back of a length delivery outside off and calls his partner over. 19/0

13.3 L Ngidi to D Warner, Similar delivery but this time driven to mid off by Warner. 18/0

13.2 L Ngidi to Warner, Full delivery outside off stump, Warner tries to drive it but it hits the inside of the bat and the ball rolls to mid on. On his good day, he would have smacked that for a boundary. 18/0

13.1 L Ngidi to Warner, Length delivery outside off, left with ease by Warner. 18/0

12.6 V Philander to Bancroft, Another one outside off, Bancroft lets the keeper do the rest. A testing over from Vernon ends. 18/0

12.5 V Philander to Bancroft, Full and outside off, left alone by Cameron. 18/0

A short mid on in place now.

12.4 V Philander to Bancroft, Delivered in line of the stumps, Bancroft flicks it towards mid on. His head is falling to the off side as he plays such shots, observed Brendon Julian. Not good signs for the batter these. 18/0

12.3 V Philander to Warner, Again! Not convincing but a run nonetheless. This is angling away from David, who looks to slap it through the off side. Ends up getting an inside edge towards fine leg and he moves to the other end. 18/0

12.2 V Philander to Warner, Philander is really testing Warner here. Hurls this one on a length around middle and leg, Warner looks to defend this one. But a slight inward movement of the ball means that he ends up getting an inside edge onto his pads and the ball dies down on the leg side. 17/0

12.1 V Philander to Warner, Fuller in length in line of the stumps, Warner lunges and blocks. 17/0

11.6 L Ngidi to Warner, Down the leg side this time by Ngidi. Warner tries to flick it but it goes off his pads. The ball rolls towards the keeper's right and he manages to gets some hand to it. But he cannot stop the batsmen from taking a leg bye. 17/0

11.5 L Ngidi to Warner, Leading edge but safe. Ngidi is bowling it really well. He lands it on a good length spot in the line of middle stump, Warner tries to defend it but gets the leading edge towards the gully fielder. 16/0

11.4 L Ngidi to Warner, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 16/0

11.3 L Ngidi to Warner, Back of a length delivery on the middle stump, Warner rocks back and pulls it towards square leg. The square leg fielder half stops it and by then the batsmen take two runs. 16/0

11.2 L Ngidi to Warner, Warner lets a full delivery outside off go to the keeper. 14/0

11.1 L Ngidi to Warner, Warner defends a length delivery on the middle stump off the front foot. 14/0

10.6 V Philander to C Bancroft, Bancroft tries to defend it but gets the thick outside edge and the ball rolls towards the gully region. Well bowled by Philander. 14/0

10.5 V Philander to Bancroft, Big shout by the Proteas but the umpire decides to give it in the favour of the batsman. Philander lands it on a good length spot towards the middle stump. He tries to defend it but fails to put his bat to it. The replays show that it was a bit too high. 14/0

10.4 V Philander to Warner, Warner tires to flick it off his pads, but gets hit high on the thigh pad. The ball rolls towards the square leg region and they come through for a leg bye. 14/0

10.3 V Philander to Warner, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 13/0

10.2 V Philander to Warner, Well bowled by Philander. Warner tries to play at it but gets beaten by the movement. 13/0

10.1 V Philander to Warner, The South Africans appeal but the umpire is unmoved yet again. Philander bowls a length delivery on the leg stump, Warner tries to play at it but misses it. The replays show that it hit him way above on his pads and Warner was standing out of his crease too. 13/0

9.6 L Ngidi to Bancroft, Ngidi hits the good length spot yet again. The batsman defends it off the front foot. Good start by Ngidi. 13/0

9.5 L Ngidi to Bancroft, Wide outside off stump, the batsman leaves it alone. 13/0

9.4 L Ngidi to Bancroft, Ngidi bowls a length delivery on the middle stump, Bancroft does well to get in the line of the delivery and defend it off the front foot. 13/0

9.3 L Ngidi to Bancroft, Defender off the back foot by Bancroft. 13/0

9.2 L Ngidi to Warner, Ngidi strays on the pads this time. Warner tries to flick it but it hits his thigh pad, the batsmen sneak in a leg bye as the ball rolls to square leg. 13/0

9.1 L Ngidi to Warner, Warner tries to defend the ball of the back foot but it gets it off the shoulder of the bat and the ball rolls towards the bowler. 12/0

Lungi Ngidi will now have a go with the ball. Three slips to start with.

8.6 V Philander to Bancroft, Philander bowls it on a good length spot outside off stump. Bancroft shuffles across and lets it go to the keeper. 12/0

8.5 V Philander to Bancroft, Bancroft lets it be to the keeper. 12/0

8.4 V Philander to Warner, Warner rocks on the back foot and plays it to mid-wicket. As soon as he plays it, calls his partner for a single. Good running by the batsmen. 12/0

8.3 V Philander to Warner, Philander bowls it a back of a length delivery around off stump, Warner plays it towards the point region. 11/0

8.2 V Philander to Warner, Length delivery outside off stump, Warner points his bat skywards. 11/0

8.1 V Philander to Warner, Warner gets in the line of the ball and defends it off the back foot. 11/0

7.6 K Rabada to Bancroft, Well left by Bancroft, as he lets the length ball around the off stump towards the keeper. 11/0

7.5 K Rabada to Bancroft, Rabada lands it wide outside off stump and the ball moves away from it. An easy leave for Bancroft. 11/0

7.4 K Rabada to Bancroft, Bancroft leaves the length ball around off stump. 11/0

7.3 K Rabada to Bancroft, FOUR! First boundary of the innings and it has come from Bancroft's bat. Too straight by Rabada this time as the batsman works it towards mid-wicket. The fielder from mid on chases this one, but as the ball was going down the hill he is not able to stop it. A boundary results. 11/0

7.2 K Rabada to Bancroft, Bancroft defends from within the crease. 7/0

7.1 K Rabada to Bancroft, Rabada bowls it wide down the leg side, Bancroft lets it be. 7/0

6.6 V Philander to Bancroft, Philander strays in his line as he drags it down the leg side. The batsman directs it to fine leg and comes through for a single. 7/0

6.5 V Philander to Bancroft, Bancroft hangs back and defends it off the back foot. 6/0

6.4 V Philander to Bancroft, That was a needless attempt by Bancroft. Philander bowls it full and outside off, the batsman tries to drive it but gets beaten. The ball goes past the inside of the bat. 6/0

6.3 V Philander to Bancroft, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 6/0

6.2 V Philander to Bancroft, Philander now beats the outside edge this time. Well bowled by him. He lands it on a good length spot around off and shapes it away from the batsman. Cameron tries to defend it but gets beaten by the away movement. 6/0

6.1 V Philander to Bancroft, That hit the crack. Excellent by Philander. He lands it on a driving length around off stump, Bancroft tries to drive it but gets beaten. The ball goes through his bat and pad. That did not miss the edge by much. 6/0

5.6 K Rabada to Bancroft, Bancroft tries to flick it but gets hit high on his thigh pad. They sneak in a leg bye as the ball rolls towards the fine leg position. 6/0

5.5 K Rabada to Bancroft, Leading edge but safe! Rabada lands it on a good length spot on the middle stump, Bancroft tries to play it to leg side but gets the leading edge towards the point region. The ball wasn't in air for much time as he played it with soft hands. 5/0

5.4 K Rabada to Bancroft, Bancroft is looking good. He gets in the line of the ball and defends it off the front foot. 5/0

5.3 K Rabada to Bancroft, Bancroft lets the ball be outside off stump. Rabada has to make the batsman play these deliveries. 5/0

5.2 K Rabada to Bancroft, Rabada bowls a length delivery on the stumps, Bancroft defends it off the front foot. 5/0

5.1 K Rabada to Bancroft, Bancroft tries to shoulder arms to a length delivery outside off but gets a bottom edge to it. The ball rolls to the slip fielders. 5/0

4.6 V Philander to Warner, Warner gets forward and defends it off the front foot. He gets a thick inside edge and the ball rolls towards the vacant short leg position. Had there been a fielder there, it would have been an easy take for him. New ball and no short leg? 5/0

4.5 V Philander to Warner, A back of a length delivery on the middle stump, Warner rocks back and plays it off the back foot. 5/0

4.4 V Philander to Warner, Well played by Warner. He gets in the line of the ball and defends it off the front foot. 5/0

4.3 V Philander to Warner, Warner shoulder arms to a length delivery outside off stump. 5/0

4.2 V Philander to Bancroft, Sliding down the leg side, Bancroft goes for the flick but misses it as it hits his pads. They sneak in a leg bye. 5/0

4.1 V Philander to Bancroft, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 4/0

Mike Haysman did a very good analysis before the start of this match on two of the prime bowlers from either side. He compared Kagiso Rabada with Mitchell Starc and brought out their performances in Durban. It was noteworthy that the Aussie speedster was not getting enough conventional movement but from around the 30-over mark, he used to get exemplary reverse movement. Something similar to that Kagiso also did, but he got the conventional movement going more than the reverse. In Haysman's opinion, Rabada has a more upright bowling arm while releasing the ball as compared to Starc's round-arm, which assists the latter in getting more shape when it's reversing. Another point he made was that most of Starc's deliveries were curving away from the right-handers while Rabada showed the ability to move it both ways, making him a more dangerous bowler. Fine details by Mike.

3.6 K Rabada to Warner, That did not miss the outside edge by much. Rabada comes round the wicket this time and lands it on a driving length outside off stump. Warner leans into the drive but gets beaten by the seam movement away from him. He almost fell in the trap. 4/0

3.5 K Rabada to C Bancroft, Well bowled and equally well played by the batsman. A tad short by Rabada this time, angling towards the batsman. Bancroft does well to tuck it to square leg for a single. 4/0

3.4 K Rabada to Bancroft, Fourth consecutive leave by the batsman. Length delivery outside off stump and Bancroft points his bat skywards. 3/0

3.3 K Rabada to Bancroft, Well bowled by Rabada! He is consistently hitting that line but he has to make the batsman play. Lands it outside off stump, Bancroft shoulder arms to it. 3/0

3.2 K Rabada to Bancroft, Bancroft shoulders arm to a delivery that came in towards him from the good length area way outside off stump. 3/0

3.1 K Rabada to Bancroft, Rabada lands it on a good length spot outside off stump, Bancroft lets it be to the keeper. 3/0

2.6 V Philander to Warner, Full delivery outside off stump, Warner punches it past the mid off fielder and calls his partner for a brace. 3/0

2.5 V Philander to Warner, Warner defends it off the back foot. 1/0

2.4 V Philander to Warner, That was close! Philander lands it on a good length spot around the off stump and the ball holds its line. Warner decides the shoulder arms to it as the ball just goes wide of the off stump. 1/0

2.3 V Philander to Warner, Bang on by Philander and equally well played by Warner. He shapes it in towards the batsman as Warner defends it off the front foot. 1/0

2.2 V Philander to Warner, Warner defends it off the front foot presenting the full face of the bat. 1/0

2.1 V Philander to Warner, Beaten! Well bowled by Philander. The ball shapes away from Warner as Philander pitches it on a good length spot around off stump. Warner tries to play at it but gets beaten by the seam movement. 1/0

1.6 K Rabada to Bancroft, The batsman gets in the line of the ball and defends it off the back foot. Good start by Rabada as well. 1/0

1.5 K Rabada to Bancroft, Bancroft drives a full delivery towards mid on. 1/0

1.4 K Rabada to Bancroft, That came in quite a bit. He pitches it on a good length spot around off and that jagged back in towards the batsman. Bancroft shoulders arms to it. That did not miss the off stump by much. 1/0

1.3 K Rabada to Bancroft, Bancroft leaves a full delivery outside off stump. 1/0

1.2 K Rabada to Warner, Australia are underway! Warner tucks it to fine leg to open the scoring with a single. 1/0

1.1 K Rabada to Warner, Rabada is right on the money! Comes charging from over the wicket and lands a length delivery around the off stump. Warner tries to play at it but misses it as the ball nips away. 0/0

Kagiso Rabada will start proceedings from other end.

0.6 V Philander to Bancroft, Philander drags it wide down the leg side, Bancroft lets this one be. A maiden over to start with. 0/0

0.5 Philander to Bancroft, Vernon cries for the LBW decision but the umpire is unmoved. He pitches it on the middle stump line, moving away from the batsman. Bancroft tries to play at it but misses it and it hits his pads very high. They think about the review but du Plessis is of the opinion that it was high. 0/0

0.4 V Philander to Bancroft, That was a beauty! Lands it on a good length area on the off stump line, moving away from the batsman. Bancroft tries to play at it but gets beaten by the shape on that one. 0/0

0.3 V Philander to Bancroft, Vernon gets a shape on this one. He lands it on a good length spot around the 6th stump as Bancroft shoulders arm to it. 0/0

0.2 V Philander to Bancroft, Back of a length delivery on the leg stump, Bancroft plays it to mid-wicket. 0/0

0.1 V Philander to Bancroft, On target straightaway by Philander. Pitches it on a good length spot around off stump, shaping away from the batsman. Bancroft plays it off the back foot. 0/0

