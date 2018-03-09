Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 1 at Port Elizabeth: Rabada Gets Smith & Marsh Brothers; Aus 170/6 at Tea

Kagiso Rabada. (AP)

Commentary (Australia innings)

72 runs and 5 wickets in the session - I'll reserve the judgement about whose session this has been. South Africa already took the momentum with them after getting Cameron Bancroft just before Lunch. Post resumption, they even snapped up Usman Khawaja pretty early to look like getting in the driver's seat. But then came the partnership between Steven Smith and Shaun Marsh that was worth 44 runs and 94 balls. But once the former's defense was breached, it has gone downhill pretty soon.

53.5 K Rabada to Marsh, OUT! A wicket at the stroke of Lunch, and now one at the stroke of Tea! Certainly the hosts have got their tails up here. This is bowled full and just outside off, Marsh opts to play the loose drive away from the body. You shouldn't do this at the start of the innings at all. That proves to be his undoing. The ball holds its line and takes the inside edge of the all-rounder's bat before settling into the cozy gloves of Quinton de Kock. Jubilation for the hosts as they have managed to turn the game in their favour in a matter of about half an hour. That's TEA, DAY 1! 170/6

53.4 K Rabada to Marsh, FOUR! Streaky way to get going for Mitchell. Length ball outside off, it takes the outside edge of the poked bat of Marsh. Runs through the gap between gully and the slip cordon and goes away to the fence. 170/5

53.3 K Rabada to Marsh, Excellently bowled. Rabada spears in a yorker on off, it reverses a touch. Marsh digs it out well. 166/5

One Marsh replaces the other! Mitchell walks out at Shaun's dismissal.

53.2 K Rabada to Marsh, OUT! Looks close I said, he has to depart says the final decision! Having said that, the only consolation for the Aussies is that they haven't lost the review. Rabada steams in from round the wicket and angles this on a length. It is angled into the batter. Marsh looks to flick it away but a slight movement inwards means that the ball misses the wood and strikes the pads. Looks to be good enough and that's what even Kumar Dharmasena thinks. This elates Rabada and Co. to no ends. Shaun decides to take it upstairs. Hawk Eye shows that it pitches in line and the impact is also in line, but it would have just gone on to clip the stumps. Umpire's call there and hence the on-field call stays with South Africa, while the review stays with Australia. 166/5

Kagiso Rabada is all charged up! He seems to have trapped Marsh in front of the stumps and gets the decision in his favour from the umpire. However, Shaun decides to challenge the call. Remember, he ended up wasting one by egging his skipper to opt for it and will be treading on glass with this one. Looks close though...

53.1 K Rabada to S Marsh, FOUR! Superb shot. Overpitched outside off, driven through covers for a boundary. Such classy shots these are, when a southpaw hits them. 166/4

52.6 K Maharaj to Paine, Floated fuller around off, driven back towards the bowler. Maharaj is doing well to slip in some quiet overs now. 162/4

52.5 K Maharaj to Paine, Paine goes back to this one and pushes it towards the bowler. 162/4

52.4 K Maharaj to Paine, Flatter outside off, punched towards covers off the back foot. 162/4

52.3 K Maharaj to Paine, Floated outside off, defended towards covers. 162/4

52.2 K Maharaj to Marsh, The batsman has been struck on the thigh-pad. The batsmen have run through for a single. The umpire signals leg bye. 162/4

52.1 K Maharaj to Marsh, Floated around off and middle, nudged towards mid-wicket for nothing. 161/4

Tim Paine walks in next. Interesting. He walks in ahead of Mitchell Marsh, who scored a magnificent 96 in the first innings of the first Test.

51.6 Rabada to Smith, OUT! Smith felt it was plumb and so it is! The review taken by him turns out to be a waste. Rabada hurls this one on a length angling in. Smith is stuck in the crease as he misses his attempted flick. The ball strikes him on the back pad, that is adjacent to the stumps. Immediately Steven looks dejected and starts to walk back shaking his head. The umpire raises the dreaded finger that makes Rabada scream in celebration, while brushing Smith's shoulders as they pass each other. However, Marsh asks the skipper to opt for the review after some chat, one wonders what conspired. Smith does so and ends up consuming it as the Ball Tracker returns three reds. Can South Africa now bundle out the Aussies pretty cheaply? 161/4

Steven Smith is a goner! He is ruled out LBW and he reckoned it is plumb as he starts walking. But after a chat with Marsh, he signals a 'T'.

51.5 K Rabada to Smith, Full outside off, Smith drives it to mid off. 161/3

51.4 K Rabada to Smith, Outside off, left alone. 161/3

51.3 K Rabada to Marsh, Short in length from round the wicket, Marsh pulls it through square leg for one. 161/3

51.2 K Rabada to Marsh, This one is blocked from the crease. 160/3

51.1 K Rabada to Smith, Length ball on the pads, tucked away to fine leg for one. 160/3

50.6 K Maharaj to Marsh, Flatter on the pads, SM misses the flick and wears it on the pads. 159/3

50.5 K Maharaj to Marsh, REVIEW LOST! Wasted should be the word as it never looked close. This is floated outside off, Marsh looks to come down the track and flick it. Misses and gets hit around the knee roll of the front pad. This draws appeal from the South Africans. The umpire stays unmoved and the DRS is opted for. Michael Holding on air is flabbergasted with the review as he says that the Proteas don't seem to learn from the past happenings. The impact is well outside off and since Shaun was playing a shot, it matters. That's it. He survives. 159/3

Things happening now! The Proteas appeal for LBW against Marsh. Once they don't get the nod from the on-field umpire, they opt for the DRS.

50.4 K Maharaj to Smith, SAFE! Smith didn't look concerned after the hit and the decision shows why. Smith goes back and taps this one to the on side. There is a slight hesitation before which both the batter set off for a single. Rabada quickly gets to the ball from square leg and nails down the stumps at the bowler's end. The Proteas seems to be really excited but they calm down on looking at the replays, which show Smith's bat to be grounded beyond the crease when the ball hits the stumps. A single added to his score. 159/3

Fielding brilliance! Can it be converted into a wicket? There is a direct hit at the bowler's end, where Smith was running towards. The TV umpire has been summoned for the same.

50.3 K Maharaj to Smith, This time Maharaj draws Smith ahead with a flight, he blocks it towards covers. 158/3

50.2 K Maharaj to Smith, Smith goes back yet again and punches it to covers. 158/3

50.1 K Maharaj to Smith, Quicker and flatter on the stumps, Steven goes back and turns it away to mid-wicket. 158/3

49.6 K Rabada to Marsh, Full outside off, left alone. 158/3

49.5 K Rabada to Marsh, This time, Rabada bowls it on the stumps. Marsh defends. 158/3

49.4 K Rabada to Marsh, FOUR! Crunched! If any shot of Marsh shows his authority, this is the one. This one is on a length and going away. Shaun keeps his weight on the back foot and thrashes it through point for a boundary. The partnership moves to 41 now. 158/3

49.3 K Rabada to Marsh, Full outside off, Shaun leaves it alone. 154/3

49.2 K Rabada to Marsh, Whoosh! The stumps would have felt the air when the ball passed over them. This is speared on a length at 140 kph, Marsh decides to offer no bat. In the end we say well left, as the ball jags in and passes over the stumps. 154/3

49.1 K Rabada to Marsh, Angling away outside off, Marsh minds his own business and lets it be. 154/3

48.6 K Maharaj to Smith, Almost deceived in flight. Smith was forward to this a touch too early, ends up doing well to guide it towards point. Just one off this one. 154/3

48.5 K Maharaj to Smith, Maharaj slows this down again, Smith goes back and punches it towards covers. 154/3

48.4 K Maharaj to Smith, Slower around off, defended with a prod. 154/3

48.3 K Maharaj to Smith, Floated outside off, pushed defensively towards covers. 154/3

48.2 K Maharaj to Marsh, Straighter line this time, Shaun has no problems in turning it with the spin through square leg for one. 154/3

48.1 K Maharaj to Marsh, Tossed up delivery outside off, Marsh gets forward and bunts it. 153/3

47.6 K Rabada to Smith, Nasty! Length ball, nips in a touch. Smith is hurried on and fails to flick it away, ends up wearing it on the thigh. 153/3

47.5 K Rabada to Marsh, Hurled on the pads, whipped away for one. 153/3

47.4 K Rabada to Marsh, Similar delivery, Shaun keeps it out from the crease. 152/3

47.3 K Rabada to Marsh, Length ball on the stumps, defended with a straight bat. 152/3

47.2 K Rabada to Marsh, FOUR! Class, pure class. This is full and slanting away from the southpaw, Marsh gets his front foot to the pitch of the ball and just caresses it through covers. Ahh, the sweet sound that came when the ball met the willow is something to be cherished. When this happens, more often than not, a boundary results. 152/3

47.1 K Rabada to Marsh, This one is angled away from Shaun, he just lets it be. 148/3

Kagiso Rabada has been given a change of ends.

46.6 K Maharaj to Marsh, Once again comes down the wicket and hits it past the bowler. There is protection at long off though which only allows one run. 148/3

46.5 K Maharaj to Marsh, Marsh digs out this yorker in time. 147/3

46.4 K Maharaj to Marsh, Marsh shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 147/3

46.3 K Maharaj to Marsh, On the legs of Marsh and the ball hits him on the thigh pad. 147/3

46.2 K Maharaj to Marsh, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. 147/3

46.1 K Maharaj to Smith, Smith pushes this through covers for one. 147/3

Keshav Maharaj comes back into the attack.

45.6 D Elgar to Marsh, FOUR! Marsh dances down and converts this ball to a full toss. He hits it through mid-wicket for a boundary to end the over. That also brings 2000 Test runs for Shaun Marsh. 146/3

45.5 D Elgar to S Smith, Driven through mid off by the batsman. One run added to the total. 142/3

45.4 D Elgar to S Smith, Smith plays this to mid on. 141/3

45.3 D Elgar to Smith, Tossed up this time, Smith plays a drive to covers. 141/3

45.2 D Elgar to Smith, Outside off, Smith watches it go through. 141/3

45.1 D Elgar to Marsh, Slow ball, on the leg side, Marsh tucks it away to square leg to give Smith the strike. 141/3

Dean Elgar gets his chance to bowl a few overs.

44.6 K Rabada to Smith, Smith defends this from within his crease. 140/3

44.5 K Rabada to Smith, Smith rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. 140/3

44.4 K Rabada to Smith, Around off, Smith works it towards mid-wicket. 140/3

44.3 K Rabada to Smith, Smith gets behind the ball and blocks this. 140/3

44.2 K Rabada to Marsh, Marsh flicks the ball off his pads for one. 140/3

44.1 K Rabada to Marsh, Outside off, Marsh gets a bottom edge to this. 139/3

Kagiso Rabada to bowl now.

43.6 V Philander to Smith, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 139/3

43.5 V Philander to Smith, On the pads of Smith who flicks it to square leg for a couple. 139/3

43.4 V Philander to Smith, Smith shuffles across and defends this. 137/3

43.3 V Philander to Marsh, Marsh hits this through mid on and moves to the other end. 137/3

43.2 V Philander to Marsh, Marsh looking more confident in his defense now. Gets behind the ball and blocks this. 136/3

43.1 V Philander to Marsh, Bang on target, Marsh defends this off his front foot. 136/3

42.6 L Ngidi to Smith, FOUR! Smith dances to the band playing at the stands. He shuffles across and flicks this overpitched ball through square leg for a boundary. 136/3

42.5 L Ngidi to Smith, Outside off, Smith watches it go through. 132/3

42.4 L Ngidi to Smith, Pitched up and Smith plays a confident drive to mid off. 132/3

42.3 L Ngidi to Smith, FOUR! Good looking shot from the skipper. Poor ball, asking to be hit. Outside off and Smith quickly transfers all the weight to his back foot and slaps it to the vacant deep point region for a boundary. 132/3

42.2 L Ngidi to Smith, In line of the stumps, Smith defends it. 128/3

42.1 L Ngidi to Smith, Slightly overpitched and Smith plays it along the turf past the bowler. 128/3

Drinks has been called on for. South Africa will be happy with how they have started this session. They got the wicket of Usman and the set batsman, David Warner. Smith looks comfortable but Marsh has still not got going.

41.6 V Philander to Marsh, Marsh gets behind the ball and blocks it. 128/3

41.5 V Philander to Marsh, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 128/3

41.4 V Philander to Marsh, Excellent bowling from Vernon. Bowls this at a good line around off and the ball just misses the edge of the bat. 128/3

41.3 V Philander to Marsh, Philander finds the edge of Marsh's blade. Good bowling, around off, moves away from the batsman and Marsh gets an edge to it. The ball is well short of the fielder at gully who dives to save the runs. 128/3

41.2 V Philander to Marsh, Marsh defends this from inside his crease. 128/3

41.1 V Philander to Marsh, Around off, Marsh taps it in front of him. 128/3

Vernon Philander to bowl a new spell.

40.6 L Ngidi to S Smith, Short ball, Smith pulls this behind square for a couple. 128/3

40.5 L Ngidi to Smith, Smith punches this ball on the off side. 126/3

40.4 L Ngidi to Smith, The ball is way outside the off stump, easy leave for the batsman. 126/3

40.3 L Ngidi to Smith, Great ball from Lungi. Length ball around off, holds up on the surface and gets extra bounce on it. Smith tries to punch this but is beaten due to the extra lift and movement. Interestingly, the ball shapes away after passing the batter. 126/3

40.2 L Ngidi to Smith, Smith defends this presenting the full face of the bat. 126/3

40.1 L Ngidi to Smith, Smith punches this ball off his back foot. 126/3

39.6 K Maharaj to S Smith, Tossed up, Smith milks it through mid on to retain strike. 126/3

39.5 K Maharaj to Smith, Smith covers his timber and defends this. 125/3

39.4 K Maharaj to Marsh, Fuller this time, Marsh flicks it to the leg side for one. 125/3

39.3 K Maharaj to Marsh, Defended off the front foot by Marsh presenting the full face of the bat. 124/3

39.2 K Maharaj to Marsh, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. 124/3

39.1 K Maharaj to Smith, Short ball, Smith cuts this past point for one. 124/3

Keshav Maharaj to continue.

38.6 L Ngidi to Marsh, Marsh chooses to leave this ball too as it is outside his off stump. 123/3

38.5 L Ngidi to Marsh, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 123/3

38.4 L Ngidi to Marsh, Effort ball from Lungi, Marsh ducks in time to let it through to the keeper. 123/3

38.3 L Ngidi to Marsh, Marsh shoulders arms to this one. 123/3

38.2 L Ngidi to Marsh, Around off, Marsh defends this on his back foot. 123/3

38.1 L Ngidi to Marsh, On that fourth stump line, Marsh lets it go through. 123/3

37.6 K Maharaj to Smith, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 123/3

37.5 K Maharaj to Smith, Served on the stumps, clipped through mid-wicket for a brace. 123/3

37.4 K Maharaj to Smith, Smith defends this by getting right behind the line of the ball. 121/3

37.3 K Maharaj to Smith, FOUR! Wonderful. Seeing the flighted ball, Smith charges down and takes it on the full. He uses his wrists to flick it through mid-wicket. Once he beats the man close in, the ball goes to the fence. 121/3

37.2 K Maharaj to Smith, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 117/3

37.1 K Maharaj to Smith, Smith watches the ball and blocks it. 117/3

36.6 L Ngidi to Marsh, Marsh defends this from within the crease. 117/3

36.5 L Ngidi to Marsh, Marsh leaves this ball outside his off stump. 117/3

36.4 L Ngidi to Marsh, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. 117/3

36.3 L Ngidi to Marsh, Outside off, left alone. 117/3

Shaun Marsh is the next man in.

36.2 Ngidi to D Warner, OUT! Lungi Ngidi you beauty! What a cracking delivery this is. After bowling one wide outside off he gets one to nip back in. Length ball in line of the stumps, Warner's bottom hand comes off the handle and the ball goes through his bat and pad to hit the top of off stump. The South Africans are all pumped and why not! The set batsman is walking back. 117/3

36.1 L Ngidi to Warner, Starts by bowling the ball outside off. Warner slaps it past point. He gets two. 117/2

Lungi Ngidi back for another spell.

35.6 K Maharaj to Smith, Flatter outside off, punched off the back foot towards covers. 115/2

35.5 K Maharaj to Warner, Well played. Floated up on the stumps, Warner slinks down the track and wrists it past short mid on for a single. 115/2

35.4 K Maharaj to Warner, Another one on the stumps, blocked back towards the bowler. 114/2

35.3 K Maharaj to Warner, This one is around middle, Warner pushes it towards mid off. 114/2

35.2 K Maharaj to Warner, Similar line, David pushes it back towards Keshav. 114/2

35.1 K Maharaj to Warner, Floated around leg, Warner keeps it out with a lunge. 114/2

34.6 V Philander to Smith, Smith shows the full face of the bat and defends this. 114/2

34.5 V Philander to Smith, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. 114/2

34.4 V Philander to Smith, Peach! Great delivery from Philander. He serves this around off and the ball nips back just a bit into Smith. He tries to leave that alone but the ball hits the flap of the back pad and rolls away after hitting the keeper's arm. A strong appeal follows from the players but the umpire stays put. Nobody can believe how Smith has missed that. Faf has a word with his players but decides against the review. Replay shows that the impact was well outside off. 114/2

34.3 V Philander to S Smith, Around off, Smith tried working it to the on side and gets a thin inside edge onto his pads. 114/2

34.2 V Philander to Smith, Smith defends this off his back foot. 114/2

34.1 V Philander to Smith, Smith shoulders arms to this one. 114/2

33.6 K Maharaj to Warner, Stays back and flicks it to square leg for nothing. 114/2

33.5 K Maharaj to Warner, FOUR! Gives this some air, Warner dances down and lofts it over covers for a boundary. 114/2

33.4 K Maharaj to Warner, Tossed up, Warner watchfully defends it. 110/2

33.3 K Maharaj to Warner, Charges down and hits it all along the surface to covers. 110/2

33.2 K Maharaj to Warner, Similar ball, Warner defends this too. 110/2

33.1 K Maharaj to Warner, In line of the stumps, Warner blocks. 110/2

32.6 V Philander to Smith, On the pads of Smith who flicks it away to the on side. 110/2

32.5 V Philander to Smith, Wide outside off, left alone. 110/2

32.4 V Philander to Smith, Outside off, Smith lets the ball through. 110/2

32.3 V Philander to Warner, Outside off, Warner eases this through covers. A chase for the fielder at mid off and they come back for the third run. 110/2

32.2 V Philander to Warner, Around off, Warner covers his stumps and blocks. 107/2

32.1 V Philander to Warner, The keeper is up for Philander. He serves this in line of the stumps on a good length, Warner blocks this. 107/2

31.6 K Maharaj to Smith, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 107/2

31.5 K Maharaj to Warner, Pitched up, Warner drives to through covers for a run. 107/2

31.4 K Maharaj to Warner, Spins into Warner as the ball hits him on the pads outside leg. 106/2

31.3 K Maharaj to Warner, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 106/2

31.2 K Maharaj to D Warner, Warner drives this to covers. 106/2

31.1 K Maharaj to Warner, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. 106/2

30.6 V Philander to Warner, Warner rocks back and punches this ball through covers for one. 106/2

30.5 V Philander to Smith, Bowls this on the ribs of Smith who tucks it away to square leg to get off the mark. 105/2

Steven Smith joins Warner in the middle.

30.4 V Philander to Khawaja, OUT! Khawaja has to depart! Philander follows up a beauty with another. He slants this one away on a fullish length. Khawaja has a poke at it and ends up getting the faintest of nicks. The ball goes to de Kock and they go up in unison. The umpire raises his finger and we don't know why Usman thinks about taking the review. Seems to be asking about the same to his partner, who sends him on his way. Good that he didn't opt for it as the Snicko shows a spike. The southpaw goes cheaply again. 104/2

30.3 V Philander to Khawaja, Jaffa! Around off and just beats the outside edge of Usman. 104/1

30.2 V Philander to Khawaja, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 104/1

30.1 V Philander to Khawaja, Pitched up, UK plays it to mid-wicket. 104/1

29.6 K Maharaj to Warner, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. 104/1

29.5 K Maharaj to Warner, On the pads of DW who flicks it on the leg side. 104/1

29.4 K Maharaj to Khawaja, Pitched up, Khawaja drives this to mid off and another good dive from Faf restricts the batsmen to one. 104/1

29.3 K Maharaj to Khawaja, Spinning into Khawaja who works it on the leg side for nothing. 103/1

29.2 K Maharaj to Khawaja, Solid defense from Khawaja. 103/1

29.1 K Maharaj to Khawaja, Spins into Khawaja who helps it on its way towards fine leg. He gets a couple. 103/1

28.6 V Philander to Warner, Warner blocks this covering his stumps. 101/1

28.5 V Philander to Warner, Warner taps this down onto the ground. 101/1

28.4 V Philander to Warner, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 101/1

28.3 V Philander to Warner, Length ball, it hits the pads of Warner and dies down. 101/1

28.2 V Philander to Warner, Warner plays this to mid-wicket. 101/1

28.1 V Philander to Khawaja, On the pads of Khawaja, who misses his flick. The ball hits him on the pads and they sneak a leg bye. 101/1

27.6 K Maharaj to Warner, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 100/1

27.5 K Maharaj to Khawaja, The batsman hits it through mid on. One run added to the total. 100/1

27.4 K Maharaj to Khawaja, DROPPED! A tough chance but a chance nonetheless. Spins into Usman who tries to block the ball. It takes the inside edge and goes straight to Markram at short leg. It was too quick for him to hold on. 99/1

27.3 K Maharaj to Khawaja, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 99/1

27.2 K Maharaj to Khawaja, Gives this some air and Khawaja leaves it alone. 99/1

27.1 K Maharaj to Warner, Fuller in length, Warner hits it to covers and a good dive from Faf saves a certain boundary. One run added. 99/1

Keshav Maharaj to bowl from the other end.

26.6 V Philander to Khawaja, Fuller in length, angling away, Khawaja covers his stumps and lets it be. 98/1

26.5 V Philander to Khawaja, Begins with a full ball outside off, Usman shoulders arms to let it be. 98/1

We are back for the second session of Day 1 here. The umpires and players make their way out to battle it out on the field. Usman Khawaja will be the new man in while Vernon Philander will finish his over. David Warner stands at the other end.

The first session belonged mostly to the Kangaroos apart from Bancroft's wicket. After opting to bat first, they did see away the new ball as the Proteas kept it tight until the drinks break. But after that it was altogether a different game. We saw the visitors get into an attacking mode and play some shots. Warner and Bancroft were looking good in the middle as none of the bowlers did really trouble them after the drinks interval. Warner got to his 29th Test fifty in the meanwhile. Just as Bancroft was nearing his half century, Philander struck towards the end of the session, something which the hosts will cherish. Join us soon for the second session.

26.4 V Philander to Bancroft, OUT! Finally the Proteas get their first wicket. An inspirational change just before the lunch break does the trick for them. Philander lands it on a good length spot around off stump and shapes it away from the batsman. Bancroft tries to defend it but gets a thick outside edge. De Kock does well to pouch it diving to his right. He wouldn't miss out on catches like these. That's Lunch, Day 1! 98/1

26.3 V Philander to Bancroft, Bancroft lets a good length delivery outside off go to the keeper. 98/0

26.2 V Philander to Bancroft, The ball is too wide on the off side for the batsman to make any contact. 98/0

26.1 V Philander to Bancroft, Bancroft shoulders arms to a length delivery outside off stump. 98/0

Vernon Philander comes back into the attack.

25.6 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Bancroft drives it to mid on for a single. 98/0

25.5 K Maharaj to Bancroft, FOUR! Good timing on this one. Bancroft comes charging down the track and pierces the gap between mid-wicket and mid on for a boundary. 6th boundary for Bancroft. 97/0

25.4 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Tossed up ball on the middle stump, played to mid-wicket. 93/0

25.3 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Maharaj gives it nice air towards the batsman, Bancroft does well to get forward and play it. 93/0

25.2 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Tossed up delivery on the middle stump, the batsman works it to mid-wicket. 93/0

25.1 K Maharaj to C Bancroft, Bancroft drives it back to the bowler. 93/0

24.6 K Rabada to C Bancroft, Driven wide of the cover region for three runs. Costly over this for Proteas as 16 runs came of it. 93/0

24.5 K Rabada to Bancroft, Four Leg Byes! Peach of a delivery by Rabada. He bowls a back of a length delivery, angling in. Bancroft tries to play it but gets hit high on the thigh pad. The players appeal even as the ball flies towards the keeper, who dives to his right. The ball lands just before de Kock there, who then immediately continues to join the appeal. Meanwhile the ball rolls away to the third man fence. Du Plessis and the umpire stand close to each other without any signaling, and seeing that there's no DRS being opted, umpire Gaffaney signals four leg byes. Another look shows that Cameron has been robbed off runs as there was a faint inside edge. 90/0

24.4 K Rabada to Warner, 29th Test fifty for Warner and his 7th in 9 innings on South African soil. He punches it to the left of the mid off fielder who dives to save the boundary but couldn't stop the batsmen from taking a single. Excellent knock by the Aussie vice captain. Plenty of controversies surrounding him and that's the best way to answer. 86/0

24.3 K Rabada to Warner, FOUR! Genuine half-volley and Warner wouldn't miss out on these. He drives it past the mid off region for a boundary. 85/0

24.2 K Rabada to Warner, Well bowled! Good comeback by Rabada. He lands it on a driving length around the off stump, Warner goes for the drive but gets beaten as the ball was angling away from him. 81/0

24.1 K Rabada to Warner, FOUR! Short and asking to be punished! Rabada bowls it on the middle stump line, Warner rocks backs and pulls it through the square leg region for a boundary. 81/0

23.6 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Well bowled! Flights it up around the off stump line as Bancroft defends it off the front foot. 77/0

23.5 K Maharaj to D Warner, Maharaj tosses it up from round the wicket as Warner plays it to long on for another single. 77/0

23.4 K Maharaj to Warner, Warner plays it off the front foot to a tossed up delivery on the middle stump line. 76/0

23.3 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Driven along the ground to long off for a single. 76/0

23.2 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat 75/0

23.1 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Flighted delivery towards the batsman, hit back to the bowler. 75/0

22.6 K Rabada to Warner, Rabada lands it on a good length spot around the leg stump line. Warner misses it and gets hit high on his pads. 75/0

22.5 K Rabada to Warner, A tad short outside off this time as Warner defends it back to the bowler off his back foot. 75/0

22.4 K Rabada to Bancroft, Well bowled and equally well played. Length delivery outside off stump, Bancroft punches it to mid off for a single. 75/0

22.3 K Rabada to Bancroft, The batsman defends it off the front foot from his crease. 74/0

22.2 K Rabada to Bancroft, Back of a length delivery angling towards the batsman, Bancroft tries to play at it but gets hit on his thigh pad. 74/0

22.1 K Rabada to Bancroft, Play and a miss! Such deliveries are to be left alone. Length delivery way outside off stump, Bancroft tries to drive it but gets beaten. 74/0

21.6 K Maharaj to Warner, Tossed up delivery outside off, Warner drives it superbly to covers. Amla does well to stop it. 2 runs came from that over. 74/0

21.5 K Maharaj to Warner, Driven straight to covers. 74/0

21.4 K Maharaj to Warner, Maharaj tosses it up towards Warner as he plays it off the front foot. 74/0

21.3 K Maharaj to Warner, Warner defends a tossed up delivery off the front foot. 74/0

21.2 K Maharaj to Warner, Tossed up delivery turning towards the batsman, Warner tucks it to fine leg for a brace. The fielder does well to chase the ball down. 74/0

21.1 K Maharaj to Warner, Tossed up delivery on the off stump line, Warner defends it straight back at the bowler. 72/0

20.6 K Rabada to Bancroft, Bancroft shoulders arms to a length delivery way outside off stump. 72/0

20.5 K Rabada to Bancroft, Bancroft drives a length delivery to mid on. 72/0

20.4 K Rabada to Bancroft, Rabada is bending his back. He bowls it short outside off stump, Bancroft rocks back and plays it to covers. 72/0

20.3 K Rabada to Bancroft, Defended off the back foot to mid on. 72/0

20.2 K Rabada to Bancroft, Rabada lands it on a back of length area outside off stump, Bancroft tries to play at it but gets beaten by the away movement. 72/0

20.1 K Rabada to Bancroft, Well bowled! Rabada steams it and bowls it a tad short, angling towards the batsman. Bancroft tries to defend it but gets hit on the thigh pad. 72/0

19.6 K Maharaj to Warner, Driven straight to covers on a tossed up delivery outside off. Tidy start by Maharaj. 72/0

19.5 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Short and wide outside off stump, Bancroft hits it to deep cover for a single. 72/0

19.4 K Maharaj to Bancroft, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 71/0

19.3 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Maharaj tosses it up full outside off stump, the batsman comes forward and defends it. 71/0

19.2 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Another short delivery outside off stump, defended off the back foot by the batsman. 71/0

19.1 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Starts by bowling it short outside off stump, Bancroft punches it to covers. 71/0

Keshav Maharaj comes into bowl.

18.6 K Rabada to Warner, FOUR! Warner is looking in good touch. Length delivery outside off stump, Warner stands and drives it through covers for another boundary. You can look at this shot all day long. 71/0

18.5 K Rabada to D Warner, Good follow up delivery by Rabada. He lands it full on the stumps as Warner drives it to mid off. 67/0

18.4 K Rabada to Warner, Another bouncer by Rabada. Warner sees it early and lets it go to the keeper with ease. 67/0

18.3 K Rabada to Warner, Well bowled by Rabada! He bangs it short towards the batsman and Warner does well to duck. 67/0

18.2 K Rabada to Warner, Warner shoulders arms to a length delivery around off. 67/0

18.1 K Rabada to Warner, Rabada is steaming in. He comes around the wicket to Warner and lands it on a good length spot outside off stump as the batsman lets it be. 67/0

17.6 L Ngidi to C Bancroft, Driven to mid on by Bancroft. 67/0

17.5 L Ngidi to Bancroft, FOUR! Another edge and another boundary. Too full on the middle stump this time, Bancroft tries to play it to the on side but the ball takes the outside edge and runs past the gully region for his fifth boundary. 67/0

17.4 L Ngidi to Bancroft, The ball is way outside the off stump, easy leave for the batsman. 63/0

17.3 L Ngidi to Bancroft, Well bowled by Ngidi. He is making the batsman play. He lands it on a good length spot on the middle stump, Bancroft defends it off the front foot. 63/0

17.2 L Ngidi to C Bancroft, FOUR! Streaky but Bancroft wouldn't mind it. Length delivery outside off stump, Bancroft gets the outside edge past the vacant third slip area for another boundary. 63/0

17.1 L Ngidi to Bancroft, Beaten! Ngidi lands it on a driving length outside off stump, Bancroft tries to drive it but gets beaten. 59/0

16.6 K Rabada to Warner, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 59/0

16.5 K Rabada to D Warner, FOUR! Poor by the bowler. Too full and outside off this time, Warner is seeing these balls as a football. He leans into the drive and registers another boundary past the cover region. It looks like a completely different game in the last two overs. 59/0

16.4 K Rabada to Warner, Warner pushes a full delivery to covers for a brace. 55/0

16.3 K Rabada to Warner, FOUR! Edged but the result is another boundary. Length delivery outside off stump, Warner pushes at it and gets the outside edge through the vacant third slip region for his fourth boundary. If the Proteas are looking for wickets, they need to keep their slip fielders in place. This four brings up the 50-run partnership between the two. 53/0

16.2 K Rabada to Warner, FOUR! Classical shot by Warner! Full and wide outside off stump, Warner latches onto it as he hits it past the cover point region for another boundary. Warner looks to be in attacking mood now. 49/0

16.1 K Rabada to Bancroft, Worked down to the fine leg region for a single. 45/0

15.6 L Ngidi to D Warner, FOUR! Poor by Ngidi, too full and outside off stump. Warner leans into the drive and gets it past covers for a boundary. 12 runs off this one. Australia are on the move after the drinks break. 44/0

15.5 L Ngidi to C Bancroft, Ngidi is bowling it way too straight to Bancroft. A length delivery on the middle stump, Bancroft gets the inner half of the bat and the ball goes past the mid-wicket region. Markram does well to chase it down but the batsmen come through for three runs. 40/0

15.4 L Ngidi to Bancroft, FOUR! That was a good shot by Bancroft. Full delivery on the middle stump, the batsman drives it past the mid on fielder for his third boundary. 37/0

15.3 L Ngidi to Bancroft, Needless to play such kind of shots! Ngidi bangs it short outside off, Bancroft tries to play a flashy square cut but gets beaten. 33/0

15.2 L Ngidi to Warner, Ngidi drags it on the leg stump line. Warner tries to tuck it away but it hits his pads and the ball rolls to square leg. They come through for a leg bye. 33/0

15.1 L Ngidi to Warner, Length delivery outside off stump, Warner shoulder arms to it. 32/0

14.6 K Rabada to Bancroft, Driven to covers. Most expensive over of the day so far as 9 runs came from it. 32/0

14.5 K Rabada to Warner, Warner gets a length delivery outside off stump past the point region. The batsmen do well as they take three runs. 32/0

14.4 K Rabada to Warner, Good comeback by Rabada. He comes round the wicket and lands it on a good length spot around off stump. Warner does well to defend it off the front foot. 29/0

14.3 K Rabada to Warner, FOUR! Full delivery on the legs and Warner wouldn't miss out on these. He plays it towards square leg region, Maharaj tries his best to chase it down but the ball wins the race. First boundary for Warner. 29/0

14.2 K Rabada to Bancroft, Defended off the back foot towards the cover region for a single by Bancroft. 25/0

14.1 K Rabada to Warner, He starts by bowling it short on the leg stump, Warner rocks back and plays it to fine leg for a single. 24/0

Kagiso Rabada will start proceedings after the drinks break. Can he draw first blood?

Drinks are on the field. Australia are 23/0 after 14 overs. The Proteas have kept it tight as they have conceded just two boundaries. The bowlers did manage to beat the batsmen but have failed to provide any breakthrough. Both the batsmen have done well to stay watchful at the crease.

13.6 L Ngidi to Bancroft, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 23/0

13.5 L Ngidi to Bancroft, FOUR! Length delivery in the line of the stumps, Bancroft plays it well towards the mid-wicket region. Faf tries to chase it but fails to stop it. Bancroft looks good after a nervy start against Philander. 23/0

13.4 L Ngidi to Warner, Yes was the call by Warner. He plays it off the back foot towards the cover region to a back of a length delivery outside off and calls his partner over. 19/0

13.3 L Ngidi to D Warner, Similar delivery but this time driven to mid off by Warner. 18/0

13.2 L Ngidi to Warner, Full delivery outside off stump, Warner tries to drive it but it hits the inside of the bat and the ball rolls to mid on. On his good day, he would have smacked that for a boundary. 18/0

13.1 L Ngidi to Warner, Length delivery outside off, left with ease by Warner. 18/0

12.6 V Philander to Bancroft, Another one outside off, Bancroft lets the keeper do the rest. A testing over from Vernon ends. 18/0

12.5 V Philander to Bancroft, Full and outside off, left alone by Cameron. 18/0

A short mid on in place now.

12.4 V Philander to Bancroft, Delivered in line of the stumps, Bancroft flicks it towards mid on. His head is falling to the off side as he plays such shots, observed Brendon Julian. Not good signs for the batter these. 18/0

12.3 V Philander to Warner, Again! Not convincing but a run nonetheless. This is angling away from David, who looks to slap it through the off side. Ends up getting an inside edge towards fine leg and he moves to the other end. 18/0

12.2 V Philander to Warner, Philander is really testing Warner here. Hurls this one on a length around middle and leg, Warner looks to defend this one. But a slight inward movement of the ball means that he ends up getting an inside edge onto his pads and the ball dies down on the leg side. 17/0

12.1 V Philander to Warner, Fuller in length in line of the stumps, Warner lunges and blocks. 17/0

11.6 L Ngidi to Warner, Down the leg side this time by Ngidi. Warner tries to flick it but it goes off his pads. The ball rolls towards the keeper's right and he manages to gets some hand to it. But he cannot stop the batsmen from taking a leg bye. 17/0

11.5 L Ngidi to Warner, Leading edge but safe. Ngidi is bowling it really well. He lands it on a good length spot in the line of middle stump, Warner tries to defend it but gets the leading edge towards the gully fielder. 16/0

11.4 L Ngidi to Warner, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 16/0

11.3 L Ngidi to Warner, Back of a length delivery on the middle stump, Warner rocks back and pulls it towards square leg. The square leg fielder half stops it and by then the batsmen take two runs. 16/0

11.2 L Ngidi to Warner, Warner lets a full delivery outside off go to the keeper. 14/0

11.1 L Ngidi to Warner, Warner defends a length delivery on the middle stump off the front foot. 14/0

10.6 V Philander to C Bancroft, Bancroft tries to defend it but gets the thick outside edge and the ball rolls towards the gully region. Well bowled by Philander. 14/0

10.5 V Philander to Bancroft, Big shout by the Proteas but the umpire decides to give it in the favour of the batsman. Philander lands it on a good length spot towards the middle stump. He tries to defend it but fails to put his bat to it. The replays show that it was a bit too high. 14/0

10.4 V Philander to Warner, Warner tires to flick it off his pads, but gets hit high on the thigh pad. The ball rolls towards the square leg region and they come through for a leg bye. 14/0

10.3 V Philander to Warner, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 13/0

10.2 V Philander to Warner, Well bowled by Philander. Warner tries to play at it but gets beaten by the movement. 13/0

10.1 V Philander to Warner, The South Africans appeal but the umpire is unmoved yet again. Philander bowls a length delivery on the leg stump, Warner tries to play at it but misses it. The replays show that it hit him way above on his pads and Warner was standing out of his crease too. 13/0

9.6 L Ngidi to Bancroft, Ngidi hits the good length spot yet again. The batsman defends it off the front foot. Good start by Ngidi. 13/0

9.5 L Ngidi to Bancroft, Wide outside off stump, the batsman leaves it alone. 13/0

9.4 L Ngidi to Bancroft, Ngidi bowls a length delivery on the middle stump, Bancroft does well to get in the line of the delivery and defend it off the front foot. 13/0

9.3 L Ngidi to Bancroft, Defender off the back foot by Bancroft. 13/0

9.2 L Ngidi to Warner, Ngidi strays on the pads this time. Warner tries to flick it but it hits his thigh pad, the batsmen sneak in a leg bye as the ball rolls to square leg. 13/0

9.1 L Ngidi to Warner, Warner tries to defend the ball of the back foot but it gets it off the shoulder of the bat and the ball rolls towards the bowler. 12/0

Lungi Ngidi will now have a go with the ball. Three slips to start with.

8.6 V Philander to Bancroft, Philander bowls it on a good length spot outside off stump. Bancroft shuffles across and lets it go to the keeper. 12/0

8.5 V Philander to Bancroft, Bancroft lets it be to the keeper. 12/0

8.4 V Philander to Warner, Warner rocks on the back foot and plays it to mid-wicket. As soon as he plays it, calls his partner for a single. Good running by the batsmen. 12/0

8.3 V Philander to Warner, Philander bowls it a back of a length delivery around off stump, Warner plays it towards the point region. 11/0

8.2 V Philander to Warner, Length delivery outside off stump, Warner points his bat skywards. 11/0

8.1 V Philander to Warner, Warner gets in the line of the ball and defends it off the back foot. 11/0

7.6 K Rabada to Bancroft, Well left by Bancroft, as he lets the length ball around the off stump towards the keeper. 11/0

7.5 K Rabada to Bancroft, Rabada lands it wide outside off stump and the ball moves away from it. An easy leave for Bancroft. 11/0

7.4 K Rabada to Bancroft, Bancroft leaves the length ball around off stump. 11/0

7.3 K Rabada to Bancroft, FOUR! First boundary of the innings and it has come from Bancroft's bat. Too straight by Rabada this time as the batsman works it towards mid-wicket. The fielder from mid on chases this one, but as the ball was going down the hill he is not able to stop it. A boundary results. 11/0

7.2 K Rabada to Bancroft, Bancroft defends from within the crease. 7/0

7.1 K Rabada to Bancroft, Rabada bowls it wide down the leg side, Bancroft lets it be. 7/0

6.6 V Philander to Bancroft, Philander strays in his line as he drags it down the leg side. The batsman directs it to fine leg and comes through for a single. 7/0

6.5 V Philander to Bancroft, Bancroft hangs back and defends it off the back foot. 6/0

6.4 V Philander to Bancroft, That was a needless attempt by Bancroft. Philander bowls it full and outside off, the batsman tries to drive it but gets beaten. The ball goes past the inside of the bat. 6/0

6.3 V Philander to Bancroft, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 6/0

6.2 V Philander to Bancroft, Philander now beats the outside edge this time. Well bowled by him. He lands it on a good length spot around off and shapes it away from the batsman. Cameron tries to defend it but gets beaten by the away movement. 6/0

6.1 V Philander to Bancroft, That hit the crack. Excellent by Philander. He lands it on a driving length around off stump, Bancroft tries to drive it but gets beaten. The ball goes through his bat and pad. That did not miss the edge by much. 6/0

5.6 K Rabada to Bancroft, Bancroft tries to flick it but gets hit high on his thigh pad. They sneak in a leg bye as the ball rolls towards the fine leg position. 6/0

5.5 K Rabada to Bancroft, Leading edge but safe! Rabada lands it on a good length spot on the middle stump, Bancroft tries to play it to leg side but gets the leading edge towards the point region. The ball wasn't in air for much time as he played it with soft hands. 5/0

5.4 K Rabada to Bancroft, Bancroft is looking good. He gets in the line of the ball and defends it off the front foot. 5/0

5.3 K Rabada to Bancroft, Bancroft lets the ball be outside off stump. Rabada has to make the batsman play these deliveries. 5/0

5.2 K Rabada to Bancroft, Rabada bowls a length delivery on the stumps, Bancroft defends it off the front foot. 5/0

5.1 K Rabada to Bancroft, Bancroft tries to shoulder arms to a length delivery outside off but gets a bottom edge to it. The ball rolls to the slip fielders. 5/0

4.6 V Philander to Warner, Warner gets forward and defends it off the front foot. He gets a thick inside edge and the ball rolls towards the vacant short leg position. Had there been a fielder there, it would have been an easy take for him. New ball and no short leg? 5/0

4.5 V Philander to Warner, A back of a length delivery on the middle stump, Warner rocks back and plays it off the back foot. 5/0

4.4 V Philander to Warner, Well played by Warner. He gets in the line of the ball and defends it off the front foot. 5/0

4.3 V Philander to Warner, Warner shoulder arms to a length delivery outside off stump. 5/0

4.2 V Philander to Bancroft, Sliding down the leg side, Bancroft goes for the flick but misses it as it hits his pads. They sneak in a leg bye. 5/0

4.1 V Philander to Bancroft, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 4/0

Mike Haysman did a very good analysis before the start of this match on two of the prime bowlers from either side. He compared Kagiso Rabada with Mitchell Starc and brought out their performances in Durban. It was noteworthy that the Aussie speedster was not getting enough conventional movement but from around the 30-over mark, he used to get exemplary reverse movement. Something similar to that Kagiso also did, but he got the conventional movement going more than the reverse. In Haysman's opinion, Rabada has a more upright bowling arm while releasing the ball as compared to Starc's round-arm, which assists the latter in getting more shape when it's reversing. Another point he made was that most of Starc's deliveries were curving away from the right-handers while Rabada showed the ability to move it both ways, making him a more dangerous bowler. Fine details by Mike.

3.6 K Rabada to Warner, That did not miss the outside edge by much. Rabada comes round the wicket this time and lands it on a driving length outside off stump. Warner leans into the drive but gets beaten by the seam movement away from him. He almost fell in the trap. 4/0

3.5 K Rabada to C Bancroft, Well bowled and equally well played by the batsman. A tad short by Rabada this time, angling towards the batsman. Bancroft does well to tuck it to square leg for a single. 4/0

3.4 K Rabada to Bancroft, Fourth consecutive leave by the batsman. Length delivery outside off stump and Bancroft points his bat skywards. 3/0

3.3 K Rabada to Bancroft, Well bowled by Rabada! He is consistently hitting that line but he has to make the batsman play. Lands it outside off stump, Bancroft shoulder arms to it. 3/0

3.2 K Rabada to Bancroft, Bancroft shoulders arm to a delivery that came in towards him from the good length area way outside off stump. 3/0

3.1 K Rabada to Bancroft, Rabada lands it on a good length spot outside off stump, Bancroft lets it be to the keeper. 3/0

2.6 V Philander to Warner, Full delivery outside off stump, Warner punches it past the mid off fielder and calls his partner for a brace. 3/0

2.5 V Philander to Warner, Warner defends it off the back foot. 1/0

2.4 V Philander to Warner, That was close! Philander lands it on a good length spot around the off stump and the ball holds its line. Warner decides the shoulder arms to it as the ball just goes wide of the off stump. 1/0

2.3 V Philander to Warner, Bang on by Philander and equally well played by Warner. He shapes it in towards the batsman as Warner defends it off the front foot. 1/0

2.2 V Philander to Warner, Warner defends it off the front foot presenting the full face of the bat. 1/0

2.1 V Philander to Warner, Beaten! Well bowled by Philander. The ball shapes away from Warner as Philander pitches it on a good length spot around off stump. Warner tries to play at it but gets beaten by the seam movement. 1/0

1.6 K Rabada to Bancroft, The batsman gets in the line of the ball and defends it off the back foot. Good start by Rabada as well. 1/0

1.5 K Rabada to Bancroft, Bancroft drives a full delivery towards mid on. 1/0

1.4 K Rabada to Bancroft, That came in quite a bit. He pitches it on a good length spot around off and that jagged back in towards the batsman. Bancroft shoulders arms to it. That did not miss the off stump by much. 1/0

1.3 K Rabada to Bancroft, Bancroft leaves a full delivery outside off stump. 1/0

1.2 K Rabada to Warner, Australia are underway! Warner tucks it to fine leg to open the scoring with a single. 1/0

1.1 K Rabada to Warner, Rabada is right on the money! Comes charging from over the wicket and lands a length delivery around the off stump. Warner tries to play at it but misses it as the ball nips away. 0/0

Kagiso Rabada will start proceedings from other end.

0.6 V Philander to Bancroft, Philander drags it wide down the leg side, Bancroft lets this one be. A maiden over to start with. 0/0

0.5 Philander to Bancroft, Vernon cries for the LBW decision but the umpire is unmoved. He pitches it on the middle stump line, moving away from the batsman. Bancroft tries to play at it but misses it and it hits his pads very high. They think about the review but du Plessis is of the opinion that it was high. 0/0

0.4 V Philander to Bancroft, That was a beauty! Lands it on a good length area on the off stump line, moving away from the batsman. Bancroft tries to play at it but gets beaten by the shape on that one. 0/0

0.3 V Philander to Bancroft, Vernon gets a shape on this one. He lands it on a good length spot around the 6th stump as Bancroft shoulders arm to it. 0/0

0.2 V Philander to Bancroft, Back of a length delivery on the leg stump, Bancroft plays it to mid-wicket. 0/0

0.1 V Philander to Bancroft, On target straightaway by Philander. Pitches it on a good length spot around off stump, shaping away from the batsman. Bancroft plays it off the back foot. 0/0

