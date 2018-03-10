Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 2 in Port Elizabeth: Marsh Gets Du Plessis, Hosts Five Down

Mitchell Marsh (Reuters)

Commentary (South Africa innings)

77.3 M Marsh to Bruyn, Full in length, flicked to mid-wicket. 183/5

Silly mid on in place. Steven Smith the man there.

77.2 M Marsh to Villiers, De Villiers glides it towards point and gets to the other end. 183/5

77.1 M Marsh to Villiers, This was defended towards covers from the crease. 182/5

76.6 Pat Cummins to de Villiers, Short in length, pulled away to fine leg for a single. 182/5

76.5 Pat Cummins to Bruyn, De Bruyn gets off the mark with a flick towards mid-wicket for one. 181/5

76.4 Pat Cummins to Bruyn, This one is defended towards covers with soft hands. 180/5

76.3 Pat Cummins to Bruyn, Banged short on the stumps, de Bruyn ducks. 180/5

76.2 Pat Cummins to Villiers, This one is angling in on a full length, de Villiers gets down his bat in time and flicks it through square leg for one. 180/5

76.1 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Full on off, met with a straight defensive bat. 179/5

75.6 M Marsh to Bruyn, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 179/5

75.5 M Marsh to Bruyn, This is outside off, left alone. 179/5

75.4 M Marsh to Bruyn, Full around off, defended watchfully with a straight bat. 179/5

Theunis de Bruyn is the next batter in.

75.3 Marsh to Plessis, OUT! Mitchell Marsh gets Faf du Plessis! The Protea skipper takes a review with him. Marsh bowls it full around off and middle, du Plessis seems to have missed the flick shot. The ball raps him on the back pad and perhaps he knows he is a goner, much before the umpire raises the finger on the Aussies' appeal. But de Villiers calls his mate and asks him to take the review, which he does. The replays show that the skipper was a touch lazy in getting his bat down and that turns out to be his undoing. Hawk Eye returns three reds, with the Australians still 64 runs ahead. The tourists are well and truly back in it now. 179/5

Big moment! Is du Plessis a goner? Seems to be plumb in front, unless there's an inside edge. Yes, the review is for an LBW decision against him.

75.2 M Marsh to Plessis, Length ball on the stumps, defended with a straight bat. 179/4

75.1 M Marsh to Plessis, FOUR! Shot! Back of a length ball outside off, du Plessis punches it off the back foot through covers and helps himself to a boundary. 179/4

74.6 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Length ball going away from de Villiers, he has a feel for it but misses. 175/4

Interesting. Steven Smith was signalling to the bowler to bowl around the head of de Villiers. Cummins did just that yet couldn't succeed on that occasion. The skipper's wish had almost come true.

74.5 Pat Cummins to Villiers, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 175/4

74.4 Cummins to Villiers, REVIEW GONE, ABD STAYS! Cummins bangs it short in line of the stumps, de Villiers gets into a tangle as he looks to fend it. It lobs off something, perhaps the arm, and goes towards second slip. Smith catches it and begins the celebration. On seeing the umpire unmoved, he immediately opts to take it upstairs. The first look says that the umpire is right as the ball is nowhere close to the bat and it went off de Villiers' left arm. A review minused for the Aussies. 175/4

Australia think they have got AB de Villiers. The appeal is for a catch in the slip cordon. On not getting the decision in their favour, Smith immediately signals for the DRS. Looked nowhere close to the bat, did the ball...

74.3 Pat Cummins to Plessis, Du Plessis works it through mid-wicket for a single. 175/4

74.2 Pat Cummins to Plessis, FdP defends this one from the crease. 174/4

74.1 Pat Cummins to Plessis, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 174/4

73.6 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Ho, ho, ho! A bit of comedy here! Hazlewood comes back to over the wicket angle and spears this full. De Villiers fails to flick it away as it is a top class full delivery. Hazlewood turns in to appeal but withdraws it soon. It was sliding down leg anyway. However, AB de Villiers was all in readiness to signal for the DRS, in case the decision was to go against him. 174/4

Short leg goes out.

73.5 J Hazlewood to Villiers, This one is punched towards covers for nothing. 174/4

73.4 J Hazlewood to Villiers, FOUR! Hazlewood had some field changes before he steamed in from round the wicket for this one. A short leg was positioned and so was a man at deep square leg. He runs in and delivers a back of a length ball around off and middle. No, it didn't turn out to be a double bluff, for starters. De Villiers arches back and looks to guide it to third man. The result is the desired one but not the manner. He gets it off the bottom off the blade and is good enough to find the gap between the slip cordon and gully. 174/4

73.3 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Another one around off, pushed towards covers. 170/4

Point to ponder. Brendon Julian on air states that once the second new ball becomes available, it would pose a dilemma for Steven Smith. The Aussie skipper will have to think whether to take it or not. He will have to weigh in the pros and cons. A pro could be that it might swing and that could help him eke out a few wickets. But if it goes horribly wrong, runs could start coming quicker as the harder ball will travel quicker from the blade.

73.2 J Hazlewood to Villiers, This one is defended back towards the bowler from the crease. 170/4

73.1 J Hazlewood to Plessis, Fuller outside off, it stays a bit low. Du Plessis adjusts well and slaps it through covers. Before the ball is chased down and retrieved, three runs are taken. 170/4

72.6 Pat Cummins to Villiers, De Villiers takes a small stride out and lets this ball that is outside off, pass safely through to the keeper. 167/4

72.5 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Back of a length ball sliding down leg, de Villiers lets it pass. One for the over, signals the umpire. 167/4

72.4 Pat Cummins to Villiers, This one is pushed defensively towards covers. 167/4

72.3 Pat Cummins to Villiers, This one is pushed off the back foot back towards the bowler. 167/4

72.2 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Length ball outside off, played towards point. 167/4

72.1 Pat Cummins to Villiers, On a length outside off, de Villiers lifts his front leg up and punches it towards covers. Bancroft there, dives and stops it cleanly. Immediately, Warner and Lyon run up to him to pat his back and say, well done. Spirits high! 167/4

Yes! Pat Cummins is brought into the attack immediately. Perhaps the combo of Starc and Hazlewood will be the first to make use of the second new cherry.

Pat Cummins is seen warming up. There are still 8 overs to go for the second new ball. Will we be seeing him in action before that?

71.6 J Hazlewood to Plessis, This is too wide to make Faf play. 167/4

71.5 J Hazlewood to Plessis, Further than good length, tailing in significantly. Du Plessis does well to keep it out to the on side. Shows a look of 'hush' to de Villiers at the other end. 167/4

71.4 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Flicked away through mid-wicket to rotate strike. 167/4

71.3 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Fuller this time, on off. Defended with a straight bat back to the bowler. 166/4

71.2 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Outside off, left alone. 166/4

71.1 J Hazlewood to Villiers, On a length outside off, ABD defends it towards point. 166/4

70.6 M Starc to Villiers, Nudged off the pads to retain strike. Half a dozen runs have come off the over. 166/4

70.5 M Starc to Villiers, Around good length on off, AB lets it come on and defends it with a straight bat. 165/4

70.4 M Starc to de Villiers, FOUR! BAMM! Banished! Short in length and the angle is coming in to him. De Villiers stands tall, moves inside the line and nails the pull shot. The ball races through backward square leg and meets the fence in a trice. 165/4

70.3 M Starc to Plessis, Very full again, on the stumps. Du Plessis flicks it through square leg to get off nought. 161/4

70.2 M Starc to Plessis, Very full outside off, du Plessis taps it towards covers and shouts NOOO! 160/4

70.1 M Starc to Plessis, Back of a length ball outside off, Faf has a full go in an attempted pull. Misses. Starc has a look of 'wow' on his face in response. Sarcasm? 160/4

69.6 J Hazlewood to Villiers, De Villiers punches it to covers off the back foot. 160/4

69.5 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Outside off, left alone. 160/4

69.4 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Good leave. De Villiers gauges the line of the ball and judges it to perfection as he shoulders arms to that. 160/4

69.3 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Length ball angling in, yet again de Villiers fails to flick it away. Ends up getting rapped on the thigh pads. 160/4

69.2 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Length ball, a touch on the shorter side, ABD looks to defend it off the back foot but gets an inside edge onto his thigh pad. 160/4

69.1 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Length ball around off, de Villiers blocks it from the crease. 160/4

68.6 M Starc to Plessis, Sprayed down the leg side, Faf lets it be. 160/4

68.5 M Starc to Plessis, Full on the stumps, driven nicely but straight to mid on. 160/4

68.4 M Starc to Plessis, This is outside off, du Plessis lets it be. 160/4

68.3 M Starc to Plessis, Landed on the stumps, turned away to mid-wicket. 160/4

68.2 M Starc to Villiers, Length ball around off, AB stands back and guides it through backward point for one. 160/4

68.1 M Starc to de Villiers, FOUR! AUTHORITATIVE! This is speared full outside off, de Villiers gets a stride out and drives it crisply through covers for a boundary. A nice way to get off the mark. 159/4

Faf du Plessis, the South African skipper is out to bat next. The fall of wicket has given an opportunity for the officials to get together. Referee Jeff Crowe is out in the middle and he has some chat with the umpires. Now, an official is seen having a friendly chat with the band members, maybe telling them to be quiet while the delivery is being bowled.

67.6 J Hazlewood to Elgar, OUT! Oh dear! One brings two for the Australians. Here, we can say that the band is to be blamed. It came to the aid of the Australians, by distracting the batter. Hazlewood continues round the wicket and lands it on a length just outside off. Like he has been doing many a times, Elgar has a feel for it yet again. Only difference, an unfortunate one for him, being that this time the ball takes the feather before settling down in Paine's gloves. On appealing, umpire Kumar Dharmasena immediately raises the finger in force, perhaps signifying to the band members that a player from their nation is out because of them. Nonetheless, a stuttering ordeal ends for the southpaw. 155/4

67.5 J Hazlewood to Elgar, This one is defended towards point from the crease. 155/3

Oh gosh! This isn't good now. Perhaps the issue the umpires are having is playing the music when the bowler is in his run up. Dharmasena takes the ball from the bowler, just as an adamant uncle in street cricket does, just to hinder play. But here, it's the band that is at fault. However, we are good to go again.

67.4 J Hazlewood to Elgar, On a length around off, Elgar blocks it watchfully from the crease. 155/3

67.3 J Hazlewood to Elgar, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 155/3

Another halt. The band is the reason. Kumar Dharmasena is seen having a chat about the same with his partner and after a while, the ball is signaled to be bowled.

67.2 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Fuller on off, defended off the front foot. 155/3

67.1 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Jaffa! Full ball from round the wicket and moving away just a bit. Elgar has a feel for it but gets beaten. 155/3

66.6 M Starc to Villiers, On the stumps, driven towards mid on. An excellent start for the session for the Aussies. 155/3

Huge cheers across St. George's Park! The band members who were shown the door earlier, are seen coming back at the venue. This pleases the fans. Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood to bowl from the other end.

66.5 M Starc to Villiers, Full and down the leg side, de Villiers fails to flick it away. 155/3

Hold on to your hats! Abraham Benjamin de Villiers makes his way to the middle at no. 5. With a decent platform available, he can play a free-flowing innings than some rescue act. Three slips, a gully and a point greet him...

66.4 M Starc to H Amla, OUT! CASTLED! The fortress named the Mighty Hash has been breached. What a delivery that is! Whenever Mitchell Starc's name was taken today, talks about reverse swing weren't far off and both of them have combined to see the back of Amla. The left-armer comes round the wicket and spears in a very full length ball around off. The reverse swing makes the ball move away just a wee bit. Amla has covered to play the initial angle but cannot do anything about the lateral movement. Next up, he sees his off stump pegged back. Ecstasy on Starc and the Australians' faces is evident with regards to the enormity of that wicket. South Africa are still 88 runs behind. 155/3

66.3 M Starc to Amla, Similar delivery, this time Amla works it away through wide mid on and gets a couple. 155/2

66.2 M Starc to H Amla, Full on off and middle, Amla looks to flick it away but gets an outside edge towards backward point. 153/2

66.1 M Starc to Amla, Starc begins from round the wicket and hurls it full outside off. Amla lets it be. 153/2

Back for the final session! 36 overs left in the day's play. It will be Mitchell Starc to begin proceedings from round the wicket. A couple of slips in place along with a gully. Here we go again.

...DAY 2, THIRD SESSION...

The Australian bowlers did get some reverse going but their lines were not threatening enough. One thing they did well was to not concede too many boundary balls. They still have the lead but need wickets to gain the upper hand. Amla and Elgar have crawled their way to individual fifties and are looking in no mood to give anything away. Can they play out yet another session without any loss or will the Aussies bounce back? Join us in a short while to find out.

43/0 in 26 overs. A real grind. For everyone. The batsmen played their part, the bowlers tried their best and the poor band guys after trying to entertain the crowd were removed from the ground (maybe because the batsmen complained). From this Test's point of view, South Africa are steady. They have not run away with the game but have adopted the strategy to tire the Aussie bowlers. Dean Elgar once again was solid while Hashim Amla is giving him good company. Together, they have consumed 274 balls for 86 runs and made sure that Australia don't get a sniff.

65.6 M Marsh to Elgar, Fourth leave in a row and the players head back to the pavilion for the mini-break. TEA ON DAY 2! 153/2

65.5 M Marsh to Elgar, Marsh keeps bowling in the region outside off, Elgar is already smelling tea and is in no mood to make it tasteless for himself or his team. 153/2

65.4 M Marsh to Elgar, Another leave made outside the off stump. 153/2

65.3 M Marsh to Elgar, Outside off, left alone. 153/2

65.2 M Marsh to Amla, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. Single taken. 153/2

65.1 M Marsh to Amla, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 152/2

64.6 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 152/2

64.5 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Good drive but straight to covers. 152/2

64.4 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 152/2

64.3 Pat Cummins to Elgar, The batsman was beaten and missed the line of the delivery. 152/2

64.2 Pat Cummins to Amla, Amla has played it to the point region. The batsmen have run through for a single. 152/2

64.1 Pat Cummins to Amla, Blocked from the back foot. 151/2

63.6 M Marsh to Elgar, Elgar has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 151/2

63.5 Marsh to Elgar, The batsman has done well to keep that yorker at bay. 151/2

63.4 M Marsh to Elgar, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 151/2

63.3 M Marsh to Elgar, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 151/2

This stand is turning out to be a touch too frustrating for the Aussies. The signals are confusing though. One would expect the Proteas to flow quicker in their pursuit of Australia's first innings score, but they are happy to play the waiting game actually.

63.2 Marsh to Elgar, Nearly a yorker, on middle and off, Elgar brings his bat down immediately to dig it out. 151/2

63.1 M Marsh to Elgar, Too full in length around off, angling away, Elgar covers the line and leaves it alone. Once again it was ugly but effective. 151/2

62.6 Pat Cummins to Amla, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 151/2

62.5 Pat Cummins to Amla, Bowls it on a length outside off, Hashim shoulders arms. 151/2

62.4 Pat Cummins to Amla, On a length outside off, Amla pushes it with an angled bat to gully. 151/2

62.3 Pat Cummins to Amla, Played to the mid-wicket region by the batsman. No run. 151/2

62.2 Pat Cummins to Amla, Another leave made outside the off stump. 151/2

62.1 Pat Cummins to Amla, Outside off, left alone. 151/2

61.6 M Marsh to Elgar, Seems rattled by the last blow. Marsh overpitches it outside off, Elgar tries to blast it through the line but fails to make any connection. Mind you, this is the first time I'm seeing the full flow of his bat along with the followthrough. Has he woken up now? 151/2

61.5 M Marsh to Elgar, Elgar is hurt! Marsh is bowling with a gentle pace but is getting some movement. One such delivery is this which curls back in after landing on a length around off. Elgar tries to defend but it takes the inside edge and hits him on the back leg, the unprotected area beneath the thigh pad. Dean takes some moment to catch his breath. 151/2

61.4 M Marsh to Elgar, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 151/2

61.3 M Marsh to Elgar, Elgar has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 151/2

61.2 M Marsh to Amla, Remains inside the crease and punches it to covers for one. 151/2

61.1 M Marsh to Elgar, Too full in length outside off, Elgar reaches out for it and opens the face to guide it through point. My colleague jumps on his seat seeing that as he found it to be deliberate and not off the edge. Although, the replays show that the bat face probably opened due to the impact of the ball. Hmm... Anyway three taken as Lyon chased it down near the fence. 150/2

60.6 Pat Cummins to Amla, Shortish and outside off, Amla pushes inside the line and gets it away off the outside edge to point. 147/2

60.5 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Soft hands there. Elgar taps it down in the gap at covers and calls his partner through. Amla responds and makes it safely as the fielder misses his shy at the striker's end. 147/2

60.4 Pat Cummins to Elgar, A bouncer, around off, Elgar bows down his head and lets it through. If you watch that in slow motion, it will look like Elgar was doing the famous dab that most footballers do nowadays. 146/2

60.3 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 146/2

60.2 Pat Cummins to Elgar, That's the delivery he should be bowling more often. Keeps it very full, almost a yorker and it nips back in after landing. Elgar does extremely well to keep his eyes on the ball. Tries to keep it out and that 'edge' came in handy. Inside edge onto the pads saves him. 146/2

60.1 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Starts this over with a delivery down the leg side, Dean lets it through. 146/2

59.6 M Marsh to Amla, Sliding down the leg side, Amla tries flicking but misses. 146/2

59.5 M Marsh to Elgar, On middle and helped in the gap on the leg side for one. 146/2

59.4 M Marsh to Elgar, Outside off, left alone. 145/2

59.3 M Marsh to Elgar, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 145/2

59.2 M Marsh to Elgar, FOUR! A fighting fifty for Dean Elgar, his 11th in Tests, second against the Aussies. Off 166 balls. Lots of patience shown. Desire to stay in the middle. One thing didn't change though. Even this one was off the outside edge. He tries to flash a shortish ball outside off and edges it down to third man (through the vacant third slip region) for a boundary. Luck and patience personified knock! 145/2

59.1 M Marsh to Elgar, Does his blade have a middle, asks my frustrated colleague, Suds? It's a short ball outside off, Elgar tries to punch it through the line but it takes the inside half of the bat and rolls to mid off. To Suds' inquiry - I'm not sure too but playing that way has worked for him so far. 141/2

58.6 Pat Cummins to Amla, An easy leave on the final ball of this over. A wayward one by Pat. 141/2

58.5 Pat Cummins to Amla, Runs out of patience now, Amla. Cummins alters his length and goes short. Nicely directed and Hashim tries to hook it by hook or by crook but doesn't succeed in making any connection. 141/2

58.4 Pat Cummins to Amla, Action replay of the previous delivery. Not making Hashim Amla play enough deliveries. Playing on his patience which we all know he has got plenty. 141/2

58.3 Pat Cummins to Amla, There is some away shape on this delivery, it's in the corridor of uncertainty, not causing any harm to Amla and hence he also lets it be. 141/2

58.2 Pat Cummins to Amla, Goes wayward on this occasion. It's full and way wide outside off, Amla is not chasing it. Allows it through and Paine has to stretch to collect the ball. 141/2

58.1 Pat Cummins to Amla, Good pace first up, he lands it on a length outside off, Amla shoulders arms. 141/2

Change from both ends. Pat Cummins to operate from this end instead of Mitchell Starc.

57.6 M Marsh to Elgar, Good length delivery outside off, once again Elgar has the option to let it through but this time he brings down an angled bat and taps it down towards gully-point. 141/2

57.5 M Marsh to Elgar, This one is served properly outside off, Elgar can afford to let it pass safely. 141/2

57.4 M Marsh to Elgar, Play and a miss! Movement for Marsh, it's nipping away from the southpaw after landing on a length around middle and off, Elgar pokes at it and misses. 141/2

57.3 M Marsh to Amla, Too straight in line by Mitch. Amla just turns it towards the square leg umpire and pinches a single. 141/2

57.2 M Marsh to Amla, Shortish and around off, Amla goes on his toes, jumps a little and then punches it down towards point. 140/2

57.1 M Marsh to Amla, A gentle loosener, in the zone outside off, Hashim allows it through. 140/2

Bowling change. Steven Smith is trying out Mitchell Marsh now. He broke that partnership between Markram and de Kock in the first Test's second innings. Can he provide the breakthrough again?

56.6 M Starc to Elgar, Another delivery in the channel outside off, Elgar makes an easy leave. 140/2

56.5 M Starc to Elgar, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 140/2

56.4 M Starc to Elgar, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 140/2

56.3 M Starc to Elgar, Shortish and outside off, Elgar pushes at it and gets it away from the outer half of the bat. On the bounce to the gully fielder. 140/2

56.2 M Starc to Elgar, Very wide outside off, doesn't matter it's reversing or not, Elgar is not going to play at those. He has got truckload of patience. 140/2

56.1 M Starc to Amla, 39th Test fifty for Hashim Amla, fifth against Australia! Signs from the bearded man of coming back to his usual self. Now can he convert it? As far as this ball goes, it's served on the pads and Hashim easily works it behind square leg for a run. His teammates give him a standing ovation. Amla in his true style ain't going overboard with his celebration. Just a little raise of his bat and that's all. There is still a long way to go. South Africa still trail by 103 runs. 140/2

55.6 J Hazlewood to Amla, Goes wide of the crease this time. Fails to control his line and the inward movement further takes it down. Amla flicks it off his pads to deep square leg and picks up a run. 139/2

55.5 J Hazlewood to Amla, On the money this time, some movement in the air as it lands full around off, Amla brings down a straight bat to block it safely. 138/2

55.4 J Hazlewood to Amla, Drifting down the leg side, Amla fails to get enough bat behind it and it goes off his pads to the keeper. Good diving stop made by Paine to save a few runs for his side. 138/2

55.3 J Hazlewood to Amla, That one swung away from Amla after landing on a length outside off. Easily left. 138/2

55.2 J Hazlewood to Amla, Lets the ball go outside his off stump. 138/2

55.1 J Hazlewood to Elgar, The batsman has worked it off his pads behind square. They pick up a single. 138/2

54.6 M Starc to Elgar, Starc loses his radar this time and serves it on the pads, Elgar nudges it down to fine leg for one. Dean has built an innings out of these. 137/2

54.5 M Starc to Elgar, Beaten all ends up! Starc switches to over the wicket and lets out a venomous delivery. On a length it drops, around off and straightens, Elgar is caught pushing and missing inside the line. Some extra bounce there as well. 136/2

54.4 M Starc to Elgar, Yorker followed by a bouncer. That's what the fast bowlers usually do. Elgar ducks under it. 136/2

54.3 Starc to Elgar, A cracking yorker, around middle at 143 kph, Elgar does well to keep it out safely, although he looked ugly while doing so. 136/2

54.2 M Starc to H Amla, A little bit of width on offer this time, outside off, Amla strokes it past the diving cover fielder. The mid off fielder chases it down and they accumulate three runs. 136/2

54.1 M Starc to Amla, Starc continues to operate from round the wicket for the right-hander. He angles in a full ball on middle, Amla flicks it straight to the mid-wicket fielder. 133/2

Drinks are on the field.

53.6 J Hazlewood to D Elgar, Landed on a length outside off, Elgar jabs at it and gets it off the outer edge towards point. 133/2

53.5 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Full on off, defended from the crease. 133/2

53.4 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Hurled outside off, left alone. 133/2

53.3 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Another appeal! Hazlewood lands it around good length, it moves in viciously after landing. Elgar misses the flick and gets hit low on the pads. Josh goes up in appeal but doesn't get the decision in his favour. Seeing the bowler appealing, Dean relaxes and wanders out of the crease. After appealing, the bowler charges towards the ball but the southpaw gets back in safely. Replays roll in and it is a good decision indeed, there never was a doubt actually. Hawk Eye shows a very little part of the ball to be clipping the stumps. So an umpire's call it would have been. 133/2

53.2 J Hazlewood to Elgar, This is hurled outside off, Elgar doesn't fiddle with it. 133/2

53.1 J Hazlewood to Amla, Length ball, nipping in significantly. Amla works it away off the pads and rotates strike. 133/2

52.6 M Starc to Amla, Length ball coming in, turned away towards mid-wicket for one. Just a single off this over. 132/2

52.5 M Starc to Amla, Hurled outside off on a fuller length at 143 kph. Amla lets the ball go and thud into the keeper's gloves. 131/2

52.4 M Starc to Amla, Similar delivery, this time Hashim hops and defends it towards covers. 131/2

52.3 M Starc to Amla, Short length ball coming in, Amla looks to clip it away but seems to have got this off the arms to the off side for nothing. 131/2

52.2 M Starc to Amla, Fuller in length, driven to the man stationed at covers. 131/2

52.1 M Starc to Amla, Hurled around off, defended from the crease. 131/2

51.6 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Elgar keeps this out with a defense off the back foot. 131/2

51.5 J Hazlewood to H Amla, Edged but safe! On a fuller length around off, Amla looks to defend. The ball takes the outside edge and lands short of second slip. The ball rolls further away after striking Smith's hand and a run is taken. 131/2

51.4 J Hazlewood to Amla, Length ball on the pads, clipped away through backward square leg for a couple. 130/2

51.3 J Hazlewood to Amla, This is outside off, left alone. 128/2

51.2 J Hazlewood to Amla, Hurled on a length around off, defended from the crease. 128/2

51.1 Hazlewood to H Amla, NOT OUT! The on-field call is reversed. As it turns out, this was a misjudgement from the umpire. Around good length, the ball tails in a bit after pitching. Amla looks to defend and ends up getting hit on the front pad. Hazlewood appeals, almost pleads for the decision. Gets the umpire's nod and the celebrations begin. Amla opts for the review immediately. Snicko cuts short Aussies' joy as there is a massive inside edge. Amla survives yet again. 128/2

Hashim Amla has been ruled out LBW yet again. This time the umpire is Kumar Dharmasena. The bearded batter, however, signals the 'T' immediately. Seems to be a massive inside edge.

50.6 M Starc to Elgar, This is outside off, left alone. 128/2

50.5 M Starc to Elgar, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 128/2

50.4 M Starc to D Elgar, With the ball reversing, Starc is a potent threat. On a length around off, it tails in significantly. Elgar defends it off the inner half and gets hit on the pads. 128/2

50.3 M Starc to H Amla, Fuller on off, Amla drives it towards wide mid off and sets across for a run. Warner has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. 128/2

50.2 M Starc to Amla, Good ball. Starc runs in from round the wicket and spears it full on off. Amla looks to dig it out and ends up edging it towards gully. 127/2

50.1 M Starc to Elgar, Back of a length ball angling down leg, Elgar tucks it towards square leg and changes strike. 127/2

49.6 J Hazlewood to Amla, Length ball around off, defended off the back foot towards point. 126/2

49.5 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Warner and misfields aren't often heard in the same breath, here's one. This is full in length from over the wicket. Elgar drives it uppishly towards mid off. Warner slides to his left there but lets it through. But look at his recovery. He gets up, chases it down, gets in the slide and saves a run for his side. Applaud or criticize? 126/2

49.4 J Hazlewood to D Elgar, Fuller on off and middle, pushed towards covers. 123/2

49.3 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Length ball tailing away from Dean, he lets the ball pass safely to the keeper. 123/2

49.2 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Hurled on a fullish length, angling away. Elgar initially looks to play that before withdrawing his blade. 123/2

49.1 J Hazlewood to Amla, Reverse swing on display now! Again Hazlewood manages to get one to move in from outside off. Amla fails to flick it away and gets it off the pads towards backward square leg. A leg bye taken. These should be encouraging signs for the Aussies. 123/2

48.6 M Starc to Elgar, Outside off, driven straight to mid off. 122/2

48.5 M Starc to Elgar, Sprayed outside off, left alone. 122/2

48.4 M Starc to Elgar, Fuller length again on off and middle, defended off the inner half of the blade off the front foot. 122/2

48.3 M Starc to Elgar, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 122/2

48.2 M Starc to Elgar, Fuller on middle, driven towards mid on. 122/2

48.1 M Starc to Elgar, Fuller on off, defended from the crease. 122/2

Mitchell Starc is back into the attack now. 12-2-33-0 are his current figures.

47.6 J Hazlewood to Amla, Some inward movement here. Reverse swing? Full in length, Amla ends up getting it off the inner half towards mid-wicket. 122/2

47.5 J Hazlewood to Amla, Further than a good length but the line is outside off. Amla covers his sticks and lets it go. 122/2

47.4 J Hazlewood to Amla, Straight ball outside off, Amla takes a mini-stride and leaves it. 122/2

47.3 J Hazlewood to Amla, On a length outside off, nips in after pitching. Amla is awake to that and blocks it with a straight blade. 122/2

47.2 J Hazlewood to Amla, Well outside off, left alone. 122/2

47.1 J Hazlewood to Amla, Full outside off, Amla mistimes his drive through covers. Gets a couple for the same. 122/2

Josh Hazlewood is back for another spell.

46.6 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Edged again! Outside off on a fuller length, Elgar is late to withdraw his bat. Ends up getting it off the bottom of the willow towards second slip. 120/2

46.5 Pat Cummins to Elgar, This ball is defended from the crease. 120/2

46.4 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Length ball around middle and leg, Elgar hops and blocks. 120/2

46.3 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Howzzat? Some sound as the ball passes the bat but nothing from the ump. Full and angling away, Elgar doesn't get his feet to the ball but looks to drive it. The ball goes to the keeper, who just collects it, although Smith at first slip is seen going up. Unmoved umpire. Snicko shows that the sound was of the bat hitting the ground. 120/2

46.2 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Fuller on the stumps, Dean closes the bat face early, for the ball to take the leading edge and pops to the off side. 120/2

46.1 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Length ball on the pads, Elgar doesn't flick it cleanly. Ends up playing towards the keeper. 120/2

45.6 N Lyon to Amla, Amla turns it with the spin straight to mid-wicket. 120/2

45.5 N Lyon to Amla, FOUR! This is what happens when you use your feet against spin. And using your feet doesn't always mean coming down the track. All through this over, he has been moving around in his crease. This time Lyon offers width outside off, Amla gets across and slaps it through cover-point. Gets a boundary to raise a 50-run stand with Elgar. 120/2

45.4 N Lyon to Amla, Full outside off, Amla keeps it out off the back foot. 116/2

45.3 N Lyon to Amla, Dropped around off at a quicker pace, Amla goes back and punches it towards the bowler. 116/2

45.2 N Lyon to Amla, Flatter on the stumps, whipped to short leg. 116/2

45.1 N Lyon to Amla, Tossed up well outside off, Amla moves across and pads it away. 116/2

44.6 Pat Cummins to Elgar, This is on the stumps, defended off the front foot. 116/2

44.5 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Full outside off, left alone. 116/2

44.4 Pat Cummins to Elgar, And again! This is probing stuff from Cummins. Puts this in the zone of apprehension outside off, Elgar puts his bat to that since the line is just around off. Misses and the ball passes very close to the outside edge. 116/2

44.3 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Beaten again! Elgar has this uncanny knack of making the opposition believe that they are all over him, yet he manages to score runs. Here he is, feeling for a delivery angling away from him, only to get defeated. 116/2

44.2 Pat Cummins to Amla, On a length, slanting on the pads. Amla nudges it to fine leg for one. 116/2

44.1 Pat Cummins to Amla, Around off, Amla gets it off the outer half towards point. 115/2

43.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Some action! Flighted ball around middle, Elgar goes through with his chip shot this time. Gets it towards long on and picks up a couple. The stand is worth 48 now. 115/2

43.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Back to the forward defense to a ball around off. 113/2

43.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Extra bounce on that occasion! This is landed pretty much in the same spot like the first two deliveries in the over. But the ball lifts up from that spot and Elgar manages to keep it out towards the vacant silly point region. 113/2

43.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Quicker outside off, Dean doesn't bother playing that. 113/2

43.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Loopy ball around off, defended by getting forward. 113/2

43.1 N Lyon to Elgar, Nicely looped up around off, Elgar lunges and defends with his bat close to his front pad. 113/2

42.6 Pat Cummins to Amla, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 113/2

42.5 Pat Cummins to Amla, Outside off on a length, pushed towards point. 113/2

42.4 Pat Cummins to Amla, Outside off on a length, Amla withdraws his blade to let it go. 113/2

42.3 Pat Cummins to Amla, Short ball on the stumps, Amla ducks. 113/2

42.2 Pat Cummins to Amla, Half appeal! Landed around the good length around middle, angling in. Amla looks to push it down and ends up getting an inside edge onto his pads. Cummins starts to appeal before realising the presence of the blade there. 113/2

42.1 Pat Cummins to Amla, Delivered outside off, shouldered arms to. 113/2

41.6 N Lyon to Elgar, DE prods and smothers this one, that is floated full on the stumps. 113/2

41.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Dean goes back to this one and bunts it out. 113/2

41.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Round the wicket to the southpaw, Elgar blocks. 113/2

41.3 N Lyon to Amla, Quicker but shorter, the line is same. Amla goes back and works it away past short leg for one. 113/2

41.2 N Lyon to Amla, Flatter trajectory around off, a bit of spin in. Amla is happy to go back and keep it out with a straight bat. 112/2

41.1 N Lyon to Elgar, Nicely tossed up around middle and leg, Elgar works it away towards mid-wicket and quietly moves to the other end. 112/2

Nathan Lyon to bowl from the other end.

40.6 Pat Cummins to Amla, Again outside off, left alone. 111/2

40.5 Pat Cummins to Amla, Again outside off, too wide to make Amla play this. 111/2

40.4 Pat Cummins to Amla, Another one outside off, HA shoulders arms. 111/2

40.3 Pat Cummins to Amla, On a length outside off, Hash lets it fly into the keeper's gloves. 111/2

40.2 Pat Cummins to Amla, This is outside off, Amla lets it be. This one barely carried to the keeper. 111/2

40.1 Pat Cummins to Elgar, A low full toss outside off, patted towards covers for a single. Generally, such deliveries have a boundary written all over them but not this one. 111/2

Good to be back! The battle resumes. Classy Hashim Amla versus the striving Aussie bowlers. Or shall we say a stuttering Dean Elgar against the wily yet non-effective bowlers? Anyway, here's Pat Cummins to the southpaw...

... DAY TWO, SECOND SESSION ...

Post the fall of Kagiso Rabada's wicket, the Aussies tried their best but failed to create any more chances. Hashim Amla after a nervy beginning has settled in now and along with Elgar, he is steering South Africa's ship without much fuss. His partner once again has adopted a cautious approach and is concentrating more on spending time in the middle than looking for runs. Of course, he has shown no mercy to bad balls but on most occasions he has been rock solid in defense. Altogether, the Proteas continue to be on top in this Test match and Australia will have to shuffle their plans in the next session. They will be relying on reverse swing to bring them back. Do join us in a short while for that.

Good session for the home team! They only lost the nightwatchman, Kagiso Rabada in it but not before he succeeded in frustrating the Aussies. He played a handy role in his partnership with Dean Elgar and stroked some delightful shots. After sweating hard for around half-an-hour, it was Pat Cummins who earned the breakthrough for his side.

39.6 N Lyon to Amla, Another copybook defensive shot by Amla to end the over and the session. It's time for LUNCH ON DAY 2! 110/2

39.5 N Lyon to Amla, Loopy and on off, Hashim covers the spin and blocks it solidly. 110/2

39.4 N Lyon to Amla, Flatter and on off, Amla defends it off his back foot. 110/2

39.3 N Lyon to Amla, Gets back and defends it with the spin to the leg side. 110/2

39.2 N Lyon to Amla, Gets forward to a full ball and defends it watchfully. 110/2

39.1 Lyon to Amla, Huge shout first for the lbw and then for bat-pad! A flighted off spinner landing around off, it turns back in, Amla strides forward with his bat hiding behind his front pad. He is rapped on the pads, the bowler appeals and in the meanwhile the short leg fielder dives forward to catch the ball. Lyon puts in the appeal for an lbw first, nothing from the umpire and there was no inside edge either to please the official. The replays confirm there was no involvement of the bat and also the Hawk Eye shows it to be missing leg. 110/2

38.6 M Starc to Elgar, Stifled appeal from the bowler as Elgar fails to flick a full ball. He is hit on the pads alright but the line was taking it down. Nothing from the umpire. 110/2

38.5 M Starc to Elgar, A bouncer, almost predictable there after the last attempt by Starc, Elgar reads the game well as he allows it through. 110/2

38.4 M Starc to Elgar, Starc speeds in and tries to sneak through Elgar's defense thorugh a roaring full delivery. He pitches it around off and Dean does well to keep it out towards mid off. 110/2

38.3 M Starc to Elgar, Good length ball on off, defended from the crease. 110/2

38.2 M Starc to Elgar, Shortish and in the channel outside off, Elgar stays back footed and allows it through. All he is looking to is spend his time on the pitch and score whenever he gets the opportunity. 110/2

38.1 M Starc to Elgar, Full and outside off, Elgar gets forward and pushes it to covers. 110/2

37.6 N Lyon to Amla, A loopy off spinner on off, Amla defends again to end the over. 110/2

37.5 N Lyon to Amla, This one is full and around off, still Amla decides to block it from the back foot. Not the best of ways to play that. 110/2

37.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Presses forward and flicks it through mid-wicket for a single. 110/2

37.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Returns to round the wicket for the southpaw and bowls it on a full length around off. Elgar draws well forward in defense. 109/2

37.2 N Lyon to Amla, Flighted and full around off, Amla jumps out of the crease and forces it down to long on for a run. Strange to see a fielder in the deep for Hashim. 109/2

37.1 N Lyon to Amla, Tossed up ball on off, from over the wicket, spinning back in, Amla gets back inside the crease and plays it on the leg side. 108/2

36.6 M Starc to Elgar, Lands it on a length around off, Elgar lunges with most of his weight on the back foot and pushes it to covers. Eyes a run but is sent back. 108/2

36.5 M Starc to Elgar, Slants it in, on a length around middle, Dean covers the line and defends it on the leg side. 108/2

36.4 M Starc to D Elgar, Too full and wide outside off, Elgar had the option to leave it but he tried to dig it out. Did so from the bottom part of his bat. 108/2

36.3 M Starc to Amla, Starc is still too straight in his line, Amla works it off his pads on the leg side and rotates the strike. 108/2

36.2 M Starc to Amla, FOUR! In no control whatsoever, Amla. Tries to work a length ball off his pads but closes the face of the bat early. It gathers the leading half of his blade and speeds past the gully fielder for a boundary. Lucky, very lucky, it could have popped up anywhere on another day. 107/2

36.1 M Starc to Amla, Gets behind the line of the delivery and offers a straight bat in defense. 103/2

35.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Loopy and full on off, Elgar has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 103/2

35.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Beaten! A little quicker this time through the air, 93 kph. Extra bite from the surface as it spins to beat the outside edge of Elgar's bat who was looking to play inside the line after going on the back foot. Steven Smith at first slip jumps like a kid in anticipation of an outside edge. 103/2

35.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Tossed up ball outside off, left alone. 103/2

35.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Spinning away from around middle and off, Elgar lunges to play it with a closed face of his bat. Takes the leading edge and rolls to short cover again. 103/2

35.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Gets forward this time to a full ball and pushes it to short cover. 103/2

35.1 N Lyon to Elgar, Flatter and on off, defended off the back foot. 103/2

34.6 M Starc to Amla, Digs it in short, on and around off, Amla watches the line closely and the arches back to allow it through. A textbook technique there to learn for the youngsters. Eyes on the ball, wrists dropped as he sees it off. 103/2

34.5 M Starc to Amla, A little overpitched on this occasion, on middle, Amla plays a free flowing straight drive but Starc stops it mid-way. 103/2

34.4 M Starc to Amla, Full and on middle, Amla defends it off his pads to the leg side. 103/2

34.3 M Starc to Amla, Angling away from the batsman, on a length around off, Amla guards his sticks before making the leave. 103/2

34.2 M Starc to Elgar, Arrows this one down the leg side, Elgar eases it down to fine leg for one. 103/2

34.1 M Starc to Elgar, Speeds in and spears it into the left-hander, Elgar in his usual style, gets opened up a bit as he keeps it out off the leading half of his blade. 102/2

Mitchell Starc returns to have another spell before lunch. An important little burst as far as Australia are concerned. Over number 35 and they can hope for some reverse swing.

33.6 N Lyon to Amla, Throws it up quicker and on middle, Amla remains rooted inside the crease and punches it to mid-wicket. 102/2

33.5 N Lyon to Amla, Goes on the back foot and turns it with the spin to square leg. 102/2

33.4 N Lyon to Amla, Flatter and around off, Amla stays back and defends it at the very last moment. 102/2

33.3 N Lyon to Amla, Got Amla driving there. Served it full and outside off, Amla played it to the off side but found the cover fielder. 102/2

33.2 N Lyon to Amla, Tossed up outside off, left alone. 102/2

33.1 N Lyon to Elgar, The batsman works it down the leg side. One run added to the total. 102/2

32.6 J Hazlewood to Amla, FOUR! If you show patience to deliveries outside off, you will normally get gifts on the pads. Amla receives it and flicks it through square leg. Mitchell Marsh chases it while Mitchell Starc runs across to his left from fine leg to stop the ball near the fence with a slide. He parries it to Marsh who sends it back in play. The umpire goes upstairs to check and finds that this time it's not cleanly done by Starc. Signals a boundary. 100 up for South Africa. 101/2

32.5 J Hazlewood to Amla, Watchful, very watchful. Amla watches the line to be outside off and decides to let it through. He has decided not to flirt with those at least early in his innings. 97/2

32.4 J Hazlewood to Amla, Just to break the monotony, Hazlewood bends his back and lets out a bouncer. Amla ducks underneath it easily as if he was anticipating it. 97/2

32.3 J Hazlewood to Amla, Puts it again on a fuller length around off, Amla brings down a straight blade and drives it towards mid off. 97/2

32.2 J Hazlewood to Amla, Fullish and on off, angling in, Amla strides forward in defense. 97/2

32.1 J Hazlewood to Amla, Lands it full and outside off, Amla makes a leave. Not very far from the off stump, that. 97/2

31.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Flighted and just outside off, Elgar takes his front leg forward to cover the line and then makes the leave. This one didn't turn much and missed the off stump by a whisker. 97/2

31.5 N Lyon to Amla, Shortish and landing around off, Amla goes back and flicks it with the spin through backward square leg for a run. 97/2

31.4 N Lyon to Amla, A full ball around off, Amla rather than coming well forward, defends it from the crease. 96/2

31.3 N Lyon to Amla, Continues from round the wicket for the right-hander as well. A flatter ball on middle, Amla goes on the back foot and defends it on the leg side. 96/2

31.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Extra slow through the air this time, floated and on middle, Elgar gets forward and across to flick it through mid-wicket. A single taken. 96/2

31.1 N Lyon to Elgar, Wrong line. A touch short and around leg, Elgar gets back and nudges it off his pads to short fine leg. 95/2

30.6 J Hazlewood to Amla, Amla has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 95/2

30.5 J Hazlewood to Amla, Hazlewood has been wayward with his line. Maybe, attempting too hard to get his bunny. As of now, he is struggling to put it in good areas. This one is down the leg side and Amla clips it through backward square leg. Starc does well in the deep to stop it from crossing the rope. A couple taken. The umpire also quickly checks upstairs but finds the stop to be clean. 95/2

30.4 J Hazlewood to Amla, In the zone outside off, Amla lets it be. 93/2

30.3 J Hazlewood to Amla, Full and straight, Amla takes his bat in front of the bat, not much footwork, and defends it back to the bowler. 93/2

30.2 J Hazlewood to Amla, Good length ball on middle and leg, Amla shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 93/2

30.1 J Hazlewood to H Amla, FOUR! Delightful stroke! That great hand-eye coordination which we have seen for years. Width is on offer outside off, on a length, Amla reaches out and drives it crisply through covers. 93/2

29.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Gets on the front foot and drives it back towards the bowler. Lyon makes the stop and gets a bit off balance in the process. 89/2

29.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Tossed up ball outside off, left alone. 89/2

29.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Misses out, there. Short and outside off, Dean slaps it square of the wicket on the off side but finds the only fielder at point. Should be putting those away. 89/2

29.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Pulls his length back slightly but the line remains the same. It spins away and this time Elgar offers no shot. Paine with an exaggerated collection to make the batsman feel that it spun and bounced more than it actually did. 89/2

29.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Good lines from Lyon. Keeps it full and just around middle and off, there is some visible turn there, Elgar so far has been solid in his front foot defense. 89/2

29.1 N Lyon to Elgar, Tossed up ball around middle and off, Elgar draws forward and defends it with gentle hands. 89/2

28.6 J Hazlewood to Amla, Another delivery wide outside off, Amla shows no interest in going after it. 89/2

28.5 J Hazlewood to Amla, Full and on middle and leg, Amla defends it off his pads to mid-wicket. 89/2

28.4 J Hazlewood to Amla, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 89/2

28.3 J Hazlewood to Amla, Way wide outside off, an easy leave. 89/2

28.2 J Hazlewood to Amla, Angles in a fuller length ball on off, Amla with a limited front foot movement pushes it back to the bowler. 89/2

28.1 J Hazlewood to Amla, Hazlewood is back into the attack and Australia will be hoping wickets from him. He has got Amla out 6 times in Tests. Let's see how he fares in this spell... Josh starts by bowling it very full and on off, Amla pushes it off the inner half of the bat to mid on. 89/2

27.6 N Lyon to Elgar, A touch short on off, defended off the back foot. 89/2

27.5 N Lyon to Elgar, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 89/2

27.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Oohhhhhhh...that's a brave leave. Lyon tosses this one around off, not turning much, Elgar leaves it thinking it to turn away and must be very nervous seeing it go perilously close past the off pole. Nearly brushed it. 89/2

27.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Lyon ups his pace and fires this one in, 95 kph, flat and short on off, Elgar eases himself on the back foot in defense. 89/2

27.2 N Lyon to Elgar, FOUR! This one is a little too full from Lyon and is dealt with authority. Elgar kneels, fetches it from around off and nails his sweep shot through square leg. A boundary results. 89/2

Silly point in place.

27.1 N Lyon to Elgar, Tossed up ball on middle, spinning away a bit, Elgar opens up a bit in his stance, keeps his eyes on the ball and defends it with the spin to the off side. Soft hands, there. 85/2

26.6 Pat Cummins to Amla, The pacer responds with a half-tracker, it's around off and Amla leans back to allow it through. 85/2

26.5 Pat Cummins to H Amla, FOUR! That's a beautiful cover drive by Hashim Amla. Receives an overpitched delivery with glee and strokes it elegantly through the gap. Great timing and it speeds away to the fence. 85/2

26.4 Pat Cummins to Amla, A bit flashy by Amla there. Spots the width outside off, Amla sits back, senses the opportunity to free his arms and goes for it. Flashes his blade but fails to make any connection. Uneasy stay in the middle, so far. 81/2

26.3 Pat Cummins to Amla, Serves it on a fuller length just outside off, Amla doesn't get entirely forward and defends it near his front pad. 81/2

26.2 Pat Cummins to Amla, This one is very full and around off, 145 kph, Amla digs it out back to the bowler. 81/2

26.1 Pat Cummins to Amla, Back of a length delivery on middle, Amla tucks it through square leg. Mitchell Marsh standing there slips and allows it through. A couple taken. That will ease off some pressure on Hashim. 81/2

25.6 N Lyon to Elgar, A 94 kph delivery, flat and on off, Amla defends it from the crease. 79/2

25.5 N Lyon to Amla, Lyon keeps his pace up, in the 90s, a little bit of spin back into the batsman again and Amla turns it towards square leg. 79/2

25.4 N Lyon to Amla, Fires this one in, full and on off, 92 kph, Amla defends it by getting forward. 78/2

25.3 N Lyon to Elgar, A cute little paddle sweep this time by Elgar as the line was too straight. He finds the gap at short fine leg and rotates the strike. 78/2

25.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Beauty of a delivery. A bit quicker and flatter this time, angling in and spinning away, Elgar tries to play inside the line but is beaten by the away spin. Dangerous signs. 77/2

25.1 N Lyon to Elgar, Bowls it slower through the air and lands it outside off, a bit on the shorter side which allows the batsman time to go back and play it down towards backward point. 77/2

Time for the drinks break! South Africa has been largely successful in blunting the attack from Australia. Kagiso Rabada played a handy knock with the blade before making way for Hashim Amla to handle the show. The bearded batter just survived a close LBW call and will look to make it count. Talking about the tourists, only Pat Cummins seems penetrative enough.

24.6 Pat Cummins to Amla, Another one outside off, left alone. 77/2

24.5 Pat Cummins to Amla, Length ball around off, defended towards the off side for nothing. 77/2

24.4 Pat Cummins to Amla, Back of a length ball outside off, Amla sways away from the line and lets it go. 77/2

24.3 Pat Cummins to Amla, Full and outside off, Amla takes a small step forward and lets the ball go through to the keeper. 77/2

24.2 Pat Cummins to Amla, Bowled on off, defended off the front foot to the off side. 77/2

24.1 Pat Cummins to Amla, Hurled outside off, left alone. 77/2

23.6 N Lyon to Elgar, A maiden for Lyon, as Elgar defends this one off the front foot. 77/2

23.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Dean lunges and blocks it with a nice straight bat. 77/2

23.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 77/2

23.3 N Lyon to Elgar, In the air! Elgar looks to block this one but does so aerially towards mid-wicket. 77/2

23.2 N Lyon to Elgar, This is outside off, Elgar fails to sweep it. 77/2

23.1 N Lyon to Elgar, Turn! Floated on off, it spins away, beating the outside edge of Elgar's defensive bat. 77/2

Nathan Lyon to have a bowl now. He bowled just one over yesterday and got some purchase from the track.

22.6 Pat Cummins to Amla, AMLA STAYS! He makes the right use of the Decision Review System to his benefit. This is why the system is in place. Cummins, with his tails up, spears this full outside off. Amla gets his stride out to defend. He had his bat very close to the front pad, hence, when he opted to take the review, we felt that there might be an inside edge. But the first look shows otherwise. There is no bat involved and Amla has seen this on the big screen and begins to walk back. But then the Hawk Eye comes up and saves him. The impact is outside off and that's that. The on-field call is overturned and Amla is all good to bat on... 77/2

Whooopie! Amla seems to be a goner. Cummins is the man who has got him. However, the batter has decided to make use of the DRS. Looking at his confidence at this, there seems to be an inside edge. Let's see.

22.5 Pat Cummins to Amla, This is well outside off, Amla lets it be. 77/2

22.4 Pat Cummins to Amla, Fuller on off, defended off the front foot. 77/2

22.3 Pat Cummins to Amla, Almost another! Cummins is really steaming in here. He spears this full just outside off, Amla has to play, based on the line. The ball doesn't come in and hence, it just passes the outside edge of Hashim's bat. Top stuff from the seamer. 77/2

22.2 Pat Cummins to Amla, Hurled well outside off, Amla doesn't bother putting bat to that. 77/2

22.1 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Cummins comes in from round the wicket and hurls it outside off. Elgar pushes this nicely through covers. Gets three runs for the effort. 77/2

21.6 M Starc to Amla, Another one outside off, left alone. 74/2

21.5 M Starc to Amla, Back of a length ball on the stumps, Amla just sways back and lets the ball go. 74/2

21.4 M Starc to Amla, Nicely punched. Finds the gap at covers and collects a brace, does Hashim. 74/2

21.3 M Starc to Amla, This is angled away yet again, too harmless for Amla to poke his bat. 72/2

21.2 M Starc to Amla, Another one outside off, left alone. 72/2

21.1 M Starc to Amla, Full and angling away, left alone. 72/2

20.6 Pat Cummins to Elgar, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 72/2

20.5 Pat Cummins to H Amla, Quick single. Amla taps it towards covers and wants one immediately. Lyon charges in from cover-point and has a go at the bowler's end but misses. Hash makes it anyway. 72/2

20.4 Pat Cummins to Amla, This is well outside off, Amla lets it be. 71/2

20.3 Pat Cummins to H Amla, FOUR! Off the mark, not in a commanding way though. Speared around off on a length further than good length, Amla looks to block it with his bat and front pad close together. The ball takes the outside edge and finds the gap between gully and the slip cordon to race away to the fence. 71/2

The bearded man, Hashim Amla, makes his way out to the middle next. He is going through a harrowing time by his standards with the bat. Can he shrug it off?

20.2 Pat Cummins to Rabada, OUT! Played on! Cummins breaks through the 45-run stand. Lands this on a back of a length, that is slanting away from the batter. The presence of short leg and the previous ball, a short one, did enough to sow the seeds of doubt. Rabada has all his weight on the back foot and looks to force this through the off side. The ball takes the inside edge, hits him on the pads and clatters the stumps. The disappointment after seeing that shows that he was having a good time in the middle and now that has come to an end, with the Proteas 176 runs behind. My colleague, Praky, quips that he was sent in to consume balls but he has done well to eat up some runs! 67/2

20.1 Pat Cummins to Rabada, Short ball to start, Rabada ducks under that. 67/1

Pat Cummins is the first change bowler for the day. He has the sole wicket to fall in the innings. Can he break this frustrating stand?

19.6 M Starc to Elgar, Very full on middle and leg, squeezed out to the off side. 67/1

19.5 M Starc to Elgar, Outside off, Elgar thought of defending it before making way to let the ball pass to the keeper. 67/1

19.4 M Starc to Elgar, Very full outside off, squeezed out to the slip cordon. 67/1

19.3 M Starc to Elgar, FOUR! Tickled! Full and fiery on the pads, Elgar brings his bat down in an angle. Makes enough contact with the ball to send it to the fine leg fence, beating the man there running to his left. 67/1

19.2 M Starc to Elgar, Around off, defended off the front foot. 63/1

19.1 M Starc to Elgar, On the stumps, Elgar defends it with the full face of the bat. 63/1

18.6 J Hazlewood to Rabada, FOUR! You can ban me in the next match or do anything then, but THIS is my moment and I'm going to make full use of that - this is what Rabada seemed to signify with this shot. Hazlewood goes back to over the wicket and hurls it on a length outside off. Rabada hangs on the back foot and plays an aerial cut shot well over backward point. The ball goes to the third man fence in a flash. The partnership is worth 41 now. 63/1

18.5 J Hazlewood to Rabada, Another back of a length ball on the stumps, Rabada ducks. 59/1

18.4 J Hazlewood to K Rabada, Another good-looking punch on the up, hit straight to mid off. 59/1

18.3 J Hazlewood to Rabada, The batsman was beaten and missed the line of the delivery. 59/1

18.2 J Hazlewood to Rabada, FOUR! The man has potential, exclaims Graeme Smith on air. He is right. The last time Rabada batted as a nightwatchman was against India in the last series. He stood there for 130 minutes, facing 84 balls for 30 runs. Here is a proof of the ability this man possesses. This is hurled on a length around off, Rabada punches this on the up down the ground. Comfortably beats mid off and gets a boundary. This was much similar to the shot that Starc played just before he was dismissed yesterday. 59/1

18.1 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Full on off from round the wicket, Elgar taps it towards covers and sets off for a quick run. Mid off comes there quickly and has a wild shy at the keeper's end but misses. Rabada was in though. 55/1

17.6 M Starc to Rabada, Full on off, squeezed out off the leading edge towards point. 54/1

17.5 Starc to Rabada, Gone? The keeper and the slip cordon think so but Starc is least bit bothered! This is doled full outside off, Kagiso goes for the loose drive outside off. Gets beaten but Paine collects it and throws it up in delight. No support from the bowler though. Gap between the bat and the ball is seen on the replay. 54/1

17.4 M Starc to Rabada, Around off, Rabada pushes it towards cover-point from the crease. Thinks about a single before being sent back by his partner. 54/1

17.3 M Starc to Rabada, Well directed bouncer. Kagiso Rabada crouched low to let the keeper do the rest. The important thing here is that the nightwatchman is having his eyes on the ball. Hence, he is able to do what he wants, pretty early. 54/1

17.2 M Starc to Rabada, This is sprayed down the leg side, Kagiso fails to flick it. 54/1

17.1 M Starc to Rabada, On a length around off, Rabada stands tall and defends. Gets it off the outer half, though, towards cover-point. 54/1

16.6 J Hazlewood to Rabada, This is worked away round the corner to retain strike. 54/1

16.5 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Aerial but safe! Hurled on a good length, angling away from the southpaw. Elgar punches it a bit uppishly through covers. Well away from the fielder though. Lyon, from mid off, chases it down and the batters take three in the interim. 53/1

16.4 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Banged short on the stumps, Elgar ducks under it. 50/1

16.3 J Hazlewood to Elgar, This one is played with a straight bat from the crease. 50/1

16.2 J Hazlewood to D Elgar, This is landed full outside off, driven towards mid off for nothing. 50/1

16.1 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Fuller than good length, angling away. Elgar plays it off the inner half back towards the bowler. 50/1

15.6 M Starc to Rabada, Well bowled, equally well played. A yorker on the stumps, dug out towards mid on for nothing. The tailender is playing as well as a top order bat. 50/1

15.5 M Starc to Elgar, Better! Speared full on the stumps, Elgar works it towards mid-wicket for one. That's the 50th run for the hosts. 50/1

15.4 M Starc to Elgar, Similar delivery, Deano says yours to the keeper. 49/1

15.3 M Starc to Elgar, Full and well outside off, Elgar watches it fly to the keeper's gloves. 49/1

15.2 M Starc to Elgar, Outside off, Elgar lets it be. 49/1

15.1 M Starc to Elgar, Full on off, met with a straight bat face. 49/1

14.6 J Hazlewood to Rabada, On the pads, worked away through square leg for a brace. As Rabada was coming for the second, he lost his bat in the process but had no issues in completing the run. 49/1

14.5 J Hazlewood to Rabada, This one is defended from the crease. 47/1

14.4 J Hazlewood to Rabada, Another one outside off, left alone by KR. 47/1

14.3 J Hazlewood to Rabada, This is well outside off, left alone. 47/1

14.2 J Hazlewood to Rabada, Full and angling away, Kagiso fishes for it but gets beaten in the process. 47/1

14.1 J Hazlewood to Rabada, Length ball around leg, Rabada fails to defend that and gets hit on the thigh pad. 47/1

13.6 M Starc to Elgar, FOUR! First boundary of the day. Elgar's blade brings it up. This is hurled on the pads, he gets inside the line and clips it in front of square on the leg side for a boundary. 47/1

13.5 M Starc to D Elgar, Edged but safe. Hurled around off and middle, Elgar gets squared up in defense. Ends up getting a soft outside edge towards gully. Holding on air reckons that the southpaw isn't one of the elegant ones going around yet his effectiveness is what counts. 43/1

13.4 M Starc to Rabada, Length ball around off and middle, Rabada looks to work it away to the on side. But he ends up getting it off the leading edge towards point and a run is taken. 43/1

Wow! Interesting. Michael Holding is known to be vociferous in his opinions when on air, like he was with the ball in his playing days. Mike Haysman states that Kagiso Rabada has been charged with a level 2 offense for making physical contact with Steven Smith. After doing so, he asks the former for his opinion. In anticipation of some scathing comments, my mate here, Praky, ups the volume of the TV. In response, Holding has just one thing to say - UNFORTUNATE! These anticlimaxes... Love them!

13.3 M Starc to Elgar, Elgar works this away through mid-wicket and gets to the other end. 42/1

13.2 M Starc to Elgar, Close! This delivery is landed in that zone of dilemma. Elgar has a feel for it but misses. Thankfully for him, the bat and ball didn't make contact with each other. 41/1

13.1 M Starc to Elgar, Starc steams in from over the wicket and spears it full and wide outside off. Elgar shoulders arms and lets it go. A shade of away movement there. 41/1

To bowl from the other end will be Mitchell Starc. Same field for him as well.

12.6 J Hazlewood to Rabada, This time, the full length ball is driven straight to mid off. Good start for both sides. 41/1

12.5 J Hazlewood to Rabada, Full on off, driven down the ground. Mid off dives to his left and intercepts it. 41/1

12.4 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Hurled on the pads, tucked away to fine leg to get the first run of the day off the bat. 41/1

Umpire Chris Gaffaney is down with a bug and hence is replaced by Sundaram Ravi on the field. The former has taken over the third umpiring duties from the latter. We hope he recovers soon to take his spot on the field.

12.3 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Beaten! Speared full outside off, Elgar looks to play the drive. But the ball seams away ever so slightly to beat the outside edge. Post that it swirls in a touch and the keeper collects it to his right. 40/1

12.2 J Hazlewood to Rabada, Length ball on the pads, Kagiso misses the flick and the ball rolls off his thigh pads to the on side. A leg bye is stolen to bring up the first run of the day. 40/1

12.1 J Hazlewood to Rabada, Josh steams in from over the wicket and lands it on a length on the stumps. Rabada gets behind it nicely and pushes it towards covers. 39/1

204 - with that figure in mind, out hop the Aussies on the field. That's by how much they are ahead at the moment. Also, in a significant departure from the start of Day 1, bright and sunny conditions, normally reckoned good for batting, welcome the players to the field. Out strides Dean Elgar with nightwatchman, Kagiso Rabada, for company. The seamer, on 17 off 14 balls, will face the first delivery to be bowled by Josh Hazlewood. Three slips and a gully in place. Let's roll...

Tim Paine is up for a chat with Brendon Julian. He states that the track is one where it is important to pitch the ball in the right areas. States further that the grouping of deliveries is vital. Says that they were disappointed with the lengths they bowled to Rabada, the nightwatchman. Adds further that it is a challenge for them to decide the right lines and length on a track that has uneven bounce. Concedes that they might summon Lyon pretty early with southpaws in the middle.

PITCH REPORT - Graeme Smith reckons that if South Africa manage to get a good partnership first up, batting would be easy. Seeing at the few roughs on the surface, Shaun Pollock says that the Australians should look to exploit those by landing the deliveries on those spots. All in all, Mark Nicholas, along with the duo, state that there shouldn't be much difficulties for batting, unless the bowlers decide to gatecrash the party.

Vernon Philander is caught up on the sidelines. He reckons that consistency would be the key. Opines that they would look to consolidate in the first hour today and then take it from there. He states that the opposition got some 40-50 runs more than they should have. Agrees that in the first hour yesterday, they didn't give much away but then took their foot off the pedal and that helped Australia. States that Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada were instrumental in restricting the tourists, before asserting that the latter had his tails up since Lunch.

The Proteas will be on the lookout for runs - those that'll help them edge ahead of the visitors. The presence of Deal Elgar in the middle would soothe them for starters. The Australians will be in search of wickets, as that is the only aspect that can help them restrict the opposition. Nathan Lyon got inspiring signs from the surface in the only over that he rolled his arm over for. The conditions and the situation are well set for another riveting day's play. Be there as the action unravels soon.

Two top teams in action and the first day of this second Test wasn't devoid of drama. After a steady start, the Aussies lost their way, to concede the early advantage. Kagiso Rabada was in the midst of it all. First, he picked up a five-wicket haul for the eighth time in Test cricket. During that journey, he got into a physical contact with Steven Smith while celebrating the latter's wicket. Whether he will be taken in the dock is for time to tell. On that note, let me welcome you all for our coverage of Day 2 of the second Test match between South Africa and Australia from Port Elizabeth.

... DAY TWO, FIRST SESSION ...

South Africa definitely will be the happier of the two sides at the moment. They would have dreaded a long day in the field after the first session but now find themselves batting. Still trail by more than 200 runs but they will back themselves to bat well tomorrow. Their biggest challenge on day 2 will be to deal with the reverse swing and one cannot underestimate the spin of Nathan Lyon either who got ample turn in his only over. Promises to be a riveting contest. Do join us at 1000 local (0800 GMT) for all the action. Cheers!

Earlier in the day, it was a brave call by Steven Smith to bat under overcast conditions on a fairly fresh pitch designed with grass. As a result, it was a very challenging first hour for the Aussie openers but they weathered the storm and then pressed on the accelerator. That was one phase where the home side was found wanting. But then, they made a resounding comeback all thanks to Kagiso Rabada's magical spell. His wicket of Steven Smith set the cat among the pigeons and the Aussies experienced a mega collapse. They huffed and puffed to 243 after the lower order contributions, 61 runs to be precise by the last two wickets.

Kagiso Rabada, after bagging a fifer, is batting with a strike rate of 121.42! Sorry for that abrupt beginning but it's always a delight to have a bowler performing so well. Coming to South Africa's reply, they did start cautiously but then lost the wicket of the last match centurion, Aiden Markram. Dean Elgar has batted watchfully, putting a couple of bad balls away to the boundary, while the nightwatchman as mentioned above, enjoyed himself out there by hitting four 4s in his short stay of 14 balls. Fair to say, day 1 belongs to one and only Kagiso Rabada!

11.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Sharp spin. Short and landing around off, Elgar covers his stumps and allows it through. Promising signs for the spinner. He will like to exploit it tomorrow. As of now, it's STUMPS ON DAY 1! 39/1

11.5 N Lyon to Elgar, There is definite turn. Once again landing full on off and spinning away, Elgar takes the bottom hand off as he defends. 39/1

11.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 39/1

11.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Some away turn again. Elgar gets forward to cover the line and defends. 39/1

Second slip in place.

11.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Turn! Lyon bowls it a bit flat and quicker through the air. It lands on a shortish length around off and turns away. Elgar allows it through. 39/1

11.1 N Lyon to Elgar, Flighted and full outside off, Elgar presses forward and defends it to short cover. 39/1

Here comes the off spinner - Nathan Lyon. A slip and short leg in place.

10.6 J Hazlewood to Rabada, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 39/1

10.5 J Hazlewood to Rabada, Back of a length ball outside off, Rabada pushes at it and plays it down to point. More of a bottom edge, it seemed. 39/1

10.4 J Hazlewood to Rabada, FOUR! Another one! Nightwatchman is frustrating the Aussies. Stands tall to a shortish ball and just opens the face of the bat to run it past the gully and point fielders. 39/1

10.3 J Hazlewood to Rabada, Shortish around off, Kagiso sways away from the line of fire. 35/1

10.2 J Hazlewood to Rabada, Rabada has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 35/1

10.1 J Hazlewood to Rabada, FOUR! Not blocking balls but he is eating out the deficit, he is the modern day nightwatchman. Third boundary for him. He has played a length ball with nice timing and finds the gap at point. 35/1

9.6 Pat Cummins to Rabada, Jumping onto the batsman this time, effort ball, Rabada fends it off and it goes wide of short leg for a run. 31/1

9.5 Pat Cummins to Rabada, FOUR! Shot! Stylish flick shot by Rabada. He leans forward and across to a length ball and nails his shot through mid-wicket for his second boundary. 30/1

9.4 Pat Cummins to Rabada, Angling away from the batsman, on a length, Rabada leaves it alone. 26/1

9.3 Pat Cummins to Rabada, Bouncer around leg, Rabada ducks. Poor him, did the job with the ball and now finds himself in the firing line, trying to protect a batsman. 26/1

9.2 Pat Cummins to Rabada, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 26/1

9.1 Pat Cummins to Rabada, Around leg, Rabada fails to flick and it goes on the leg side off his pads. 26/1

8.6 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Gets behind the line of the delivery and blocks it safely. 26/1

8.5 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 26/1

8.4 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Almost chops it on. A length ball close to the off stump line, a late call by Elgar to leave it but it takes the bottom edge and goes closely past the stumps to the keeper. 26/1

8.3 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Shortish and outside off, Elgar leaves it in an awkward manner by turning on the back foot. His body was facing the wicketkeeper when Paine collected the ball. 26/1

8.2 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Fuller in length on off, Dean presses forward and defends it watchfully. 26/1

8.1 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Elgar has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 26/1

Change of ends for Josh Hazlewood.

7.6 Pat Cummins to Rabada, Back of a length delivery outside off, Rabada is a bit late in withdrawing in bat. Eventually does so cleanly. End of a successful over. 26/1

7.5 Pat Cummins to Rabada, FOUR! Wow, that's some way to get off the mark. Cummins switches to round the wicket for the leftie, bowls it too straight and Rabada flicks it over square leg for a boundary. Positive intent, not out there with the mindset to block everything. 26/1

Kagiso Rabada is the nightwatchman.

7.4 Pat Cummins to Markram, OUT! Aiden Markram is a dead duck in front of the stumps. Cummins lands it on a length just around off and gets it to nip back into the batsman. Markram is caught inside the crease as he attempts to defend. Fails to keep it out and is thudded on the pads. They appeal and the finger goes up after some delay. Aiden has a chat with his partner and decides not to opt for the DRS. Pat is absolutely delighted, Australia get a breakthrough with around 15 minutes to go for stumps. Now, the replays are shown and we find three reds in the Hawk Eye. Fair call by Dean. 22/1

7.3 Pat Cummins to Markram, That's a good leave. Pat lands it on a length just outside off. It doesn't bounce enough as it moves back in a shade, Markram covers the line and shoulders arms. 22/0

7.2 Pat Cummins to Markram, This time he targets the stumps and angles it into the batsman, Aiden offers the full face of the bat in defense. 22/0

7.1 Pat Cummins to Markram, Starts with a good length delivery outside off, it's pushed on the up to the off side. 22/0

Pat Cummins is introduced into the attack. Same field given to him as well. Three slips and a gully.

6.6 M Starc to Elgar, Good length ball on middle and leg, Elgar turns it on the leg side, not in the gap and screams noooo. 22/0

6.5 M Starc to Markram, On the pads of the batsman, Markram nudges it to mid-wicket and picks up a single. 22/0

6.4 M Starc to Markram, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 21/0

6.3 M Starc to Markram, Better this time as he allows the delivery outside off to go to the keeper. Meanwhile, the lights have been switched on. Let's see whether it aids some swing. 21/0

6.2 M Starc to Markram, Starc bowls it too full and too wide outside off, Markram chases it away from his body and keeps it out off the bottom edge. The ball bounces and hits him on the gloves. Should do himself a big favour by not chasing everything away from his body. 21/0

6.1 M Starc to Markram, FOUR! Nicely played! Aiden impressing once again. Doesn't try to hit it too hard. Just offers the full face of the bat to a full ball around off, finds the sweet spot and it screams away down the ground for a boundary. 21/0

5.6 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Forces the batsman to play at it this time, he drives but finds the point fielder. 17/0

5.5 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Hazlewood making Elgar's life easy by not allowing him play at enough balls. Another one too wide outside off and Dean sees it off. 17/0

5.4 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Bowls it in the channel outside off, Elgar makes an easy leave. 17/0

5.3 J Hazlewood to Markram, There ain't enough visible movement with the new ball. Once again the line ends up being too straight and Markram easily keeps it out to mid-wicket. Finds the gap in the process and switches ends. 17/0

5.2 J Hazlewood to Markram, Bowls this one from the wide of the crease but the angle is too much down the leg side. The batsman plays it off his pads but fails to beat mid on who makes a tumbling stop. 16/0

5.1 J Hazlewood to Markram, Angles in a length ball on middle, it's defended from the back foot to mid on. 16/0

4.6 M Starc to Elgar, Fullish and around middle and off, Elgar gets forward and defends it towards mid on which is standing quite up than the normal position. 16/0

4.5 M Starc to Elgar, Straighter in line, Elgar tickles it off his pads to square leg. 16/0

4.4 M Starc to Markram, Shortish and outside off, angling away from the batsman, Markram hangs back and plays a delightful punch to deep cover. Takes three. Looks quite confident after his impressive ton in the last Test. 16/0

4.3 M Starc to Markram, Markram has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 13/0

4.2 M Starc to Markram, A length ball around off, Markram gets behind the line and blocks it towards mid off. 13/0

4.1 M Starc to Markram, Very full and around middle and off, Markram defends it back off his front foot. 13/0

3.6 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Elgar has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 13/0

3.5 J Hazlewood to Elgar, FOUR! The bowler probably became too greedy there. He wanted to bowl an outswinger from the middle stump line, that magic delivery. But it didn't move enough and ended up being too full and too straight for the batsman. Elgar cashes in by flicking through mid-wicket for a boundary. 13/0

3.4 J Hazlewood to Elgar, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 9/0

3.3 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Beaten! Good length ball around off, shaping away, Elgar pushes inside the line and misses. 9/0

3.2 J Hazlewood to Markram, Direct hit but safe! Taps a length ball to covers and crosses quickly to the other end. The fielder scores a direct hit at the striker's end but Elgar is easily in. No need to go upstairs. The replays also confirm that his bat was perfectly planted. 9/0

3.1 J Hazlewood to Markram, That's a good delivery. On a length and angling in, Markram tries playing the trajectory but the away movement beats the outside edge of his bat. He has taken the off stump guard and is in a position to leave anything outside his eye line. Was beaten on this delivery because this one seemed to be coming into him. 8/0

2.6 M Starc to Elgar, Bouncer this time, around off, Elgar ducks. 8/0

2.5 M Starc to Elgar, Wide outside off, on a shortish length, Elgar taps it down to point. 8/0

2.4 M Starc to D Elgar, A little bit of extra bounce there as it lands on a length around middle. Elgar tries defending from the crease, the bottom hand comes off the handle and it takes the inside edge, brushes his pads before rolling to backward square leg. 8/0

2.3 M Starc to Elgar, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 8/0

2.2 M Starc to Elgar, FOUR! Starc errs in line, darts it down the leg side and Elgar neatly deflects it off his pads to the fine leg fence. There was a man behind square leg but he had no chance. 8/0

2.1 M Starc to Elgar, Terrific delivery, fullish and angling in on middle, it straightens a shade after kissing the turf, Elgar gets into an ugly turn as he tries to defend. Is squared up but does well to keep it out safely. 4/0

1.6 J Hazlewood to Markram, Not too much movement, just a hint of it as it lands on a length outside off. Markram has nothing to do with it. 4/0

1.5 J Hazlewood to Markram, Back of a length delivery just outside off, Markram punches it without any timing towards mid off. Didn't middle it properly. 4/0

1.4 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Gentle hands. Too full in length around off, Dean drops it with soft hands towards covers and scampers across to the other end. 4/0

1.3 J Hazlewood to D Elgar, Pitches it full and around off, Elgar is drawn forward as he pushes it out to mid off. 3/0

1.2 J Hazlewood to Elgar, This one is too wide outside off to test the batsman. Elgar can leave those all day. 3/0

1.1 J Hazlewood to Markram, Away first ball, Markram. Taps a length ball to the right of the cover fielder and pinches a single. 3/0

Josh Hazlewood to operate from the other end. Three slips and a gully in place.

0.6 M Starc to Elgar, On a length around off, it's blocked from the crease to end the first over. 2/0

0.5 M Starc to Elgar, Keeps it full and outside off, Elgar shoulders arms. 2/0

0.4 M Starc to Elgar, South Africa are away! It's full and outside off, Elgar drives and finds the gap at cover-point. Good enough for a couple. 2/0

0.3 M Starc to Elgar, Spears in a full ball again, a little too straight from Starc, Elgar clips it off his pads but finds the square leg fielder. 0/0

0.2 M Starc to Elgar, This one is bowled wide outside off, Elgar has an easy leave to make. 0/0

0.1 M Starc to D Elgar, Full and swinging around off, Elgar tries to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. 0/0

