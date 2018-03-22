Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1 at Cape Town: Amla, Elgar Guide Hosts to 75/1 at Lunch

Hashim Amla (AFP Photo)

Commentary (South Africa innings)

A good first session of Test cricket. Electing to bat, South Africa will be quite pleased with the outcome. They did lose a wicket early in the form of Aiden Markram but since then it has been a one-way traffic. Not a lot happening for the bowlers and it's been an easing going for the pair of Amla and Elgar. The Australian bowlers tried their heart out but did not receive any assistance from the deck. The pitch is looking like a batting beauty and the narrative won't change much unless the Aussie bowlers produce something magical. Let's see how the afternoon session unfurls. Join us in a short while.

27.6 M Starc to Amla, A length delivery around middle, Amla solidly gets behind the line and defends it to mid-wicket. A maiden to end proceedings. Lunch on day 1! 75/1

27.5 M Starc to Amla, Bouncer around off, Amla lets it go to the keeper. 75/1

27.4 M Starc to H Amla, With Amla not going after wide ones, Starc pitches it this time in the line of the stumps. It's on a length and Amla defends it towards mid on. 75/1

27.3 M Starc to Amla, Identical to the last delivery. Bowling it full and outside off, inviting the batsman for a drive with two slips and a gully waiting for an edge. Amla has played enough cricket to realize that plan. Leaves it untouched. 75/1

27.2 M Starc to Amla, Serves this on a driving length outside off, Amla allows it through. Not taking any chance with lunch just around the corner. 75/1

27.1 M Starc to Amla, Nice and full around off, Amla drives it down the ground to mid off. 75/1

26.6 M Marsh to Elgar, Delivers it wide outside off, on a length and it shapes away a touch too, Elgar has nothing to do with it. 75/1

26.5 M Marsh to Elgar, Keeps it full on this occasion and Elgar hits it off his front foot to the off side. Finds the fielder. 75/1

26.4 M Marsh to Elgar, From round the wicket, Marsh bowls it on a good length outside off, Elgar allows it through. 75/1

26.3 M Marsh to Elgar, Bouncer! The batsman ducks in time to let that one go over him. 75/1

26.2 M Marsh to D Elgar, Pitches it up and outside off, Elgar drives through the line but finds the widish mid off fielder. 75/1

26.1 M Marsh to Elgar, Back of a length ball angling away from the batsman, Elgar leans back a bit as he lets it through to the keeper. 75/1

25.6 M Starc to Amla, Outside off, tapped down to point to end the over. 75/1

25.5 M Starc to Elgar, Bowls it full and outside off, Elgar has been quite positive today. Plays a nice looking drive through covers for three runs. 75/1

25.4 M Starc to Elgar, Full in length and moving back in a bit, Elgar defends it to mid-wicket. 72/1

25.3 M Starc to Elgar, Elgar has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 72/1

25.2 M Starc to Elgar, Shortish around off, defended off the back foot. 72/1

Some issue with the shape of the ball. The umpire quickly gets it checked by using the 8-shaped gauge. The ball passes through one side of the ring while it doesn't go through the other side of the ring which means it's fine to continue...

25.1 M Starc to Elgar, A cracking yorker on middle, Elgar digs it out at the last second. 72/1

24.6 M Marsh to Amla, Full and around off, Amla defends it towards mid on. Expensive over by Marsh! 72/1

24.5 M Marsh to D Elgar, Almost another boundary. Three good shots in the over by Elgar. Fuller in length outside off, Dean drives it delightfully through covers. This time it has been chased down and the batsmen will have to be satisfied with three runs. 72/1

24.4 M Marsh to Elgar, FOUR! Another boundary. Turning out to be a productive over for South Africa. A full delivery around off, Elgar presents the full face of the bat to it, doesn't try to over-hit it and just times his shot straight down the ground for a boundary. 69/1

24.3 M Marsh to Elgar, Elgar has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 65/1

24.2 M Marsh to Elgar, FOUR! That's as good as you will see from Dean Elgar. Marsh bowls it full and wide outside off, good swing of the bat by Dean as he holds his balance while playing the cover drive. The placement is excellent and it speeds through the gap. No stopping this one. 65/1

24.1 M Marsh to Elgar, Starts with a fullish ball on middle, Elgar defends it back. 61/1

Mitchell Marsh is into the attack. He is a pretty handy fifth bowling option.

23.6 M Starc to Amla, On a good length around middle, Amla defends it off his back foot. 61/1

23.5 M Starc to Amla, Shortish on middle, worked towards mid-wicket. 61/1

23.4 M Starc to Amla, Starc serves it very full and wide outside off, Amla restrains himself from going after it. That was a real tempter, a batsman with aggressive mindset would have surely given it a whack of his bat. 61/1

23.3 M Starc to Amla, Half an appeal! A good length delivery landing just around leg, Amla tries to work it on the leg side but is beaten. It hits him on the thigh pad and rolls to gully. The bowler got excited for a little while. 61/1

23.2 M Starc to Amla, Full and on middle, Amla brings down a straight blade and defends it solidly. 61/1

23.1 M Starc to Elgar, Bowls it too full and on middle, Elgar flicks it through mid-wicket for a run. 61/1

22.6 J Hazlewood to Amla, Fullish and outside off, driven through the line but finds the cover fielder. 60/1

22.5 J Hazlewood to Amla, A false shot but no harm done. Full in length and angling into the batsman, Amla tries flicking but gets a leading edge towards covers. 60/1

22.4 J Hazlewood to Amla, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 60/1

22.3 J Hazlewood to Amla, Keeps it full and around off, Amla has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 60/1

22.2 J Hazlewood to Amla, In the corridor outside off, Amla makes an easy leave. 60/1

22.1 J Hazlewood to Amla, Too straight in line, Amla works it through the gap on the leg for a single. It ain't swinging at all and the bowler needs to adopt plan B. Don't try too much and concentrate on drying up the runs. 60/1

21.6 M Starc to Elgar, FOUR! Bang! Not often you see Elgar hitting a cricket ball with so much disdain. Starc delivers it short and wide outside off, Dean rocks back and whacks it square of the wicket on the off side. Finds the placement through backward point and fetches a boundary for himself. The 50-run stand comes up too. This pair has largely looked at ease on this batting beauty. 58/1

21.5 M Starc to Elgar, Outside off, left alone. 54/1

21.4 M Starc to Elgar, Bouncer! The batsman ducks in time to let that one go over him. 54/1

21.3 M Starc to Amla, This one is angled down the leg side, Amla fails to flick and it goes off his pads to fine leg for a leg bye. The right-left combination often forces an error in line from the bowler. 54/1

21.2 M Starc to Elgar, Tap and run by Elgar. He just drops a length ball with gentle hands to covers and steal a run right under the fielder's nose. 53/1

21.1 M Starc to Elgar, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 52/1

20.6 J Hazlewood to Amla, Not making him play enough. One more time Josh pitches it wide outside off and it's seen off with ease by Amla. 52/1

20.5 J Hazlewood to Amla, Another leave outside the off stump by Amla. 52/1

20.4 J Hazlewood to Amla, Hurls in a length ball outside off, Amla chooses to let it be. 52/1

20.3 J Hazlewood to Amla, Good length ball around off, it's defended off the back foot by Hashim. 52/1

20.2 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Fullish and outside off, a gentle push by Elgar to the off side and he finds the gap to rotate the strike. 52/1

20.1 J Hazlewood to Elgar, FOUR! That's a defensive shot which has gone to the boundary. A length ball is angled into the batsman and Elgar just brings his bat down to keep it out. It finds the sweet spot it seems as the ball races past Bancroft at mid on. He gives the chase but not for the first time he has come second this morning. 50 comes up for South Africa much to the delight of the crowd. 51/1

19.6 M Starc to Amla, Good length delivery outside off, left alone. 47/1

19.5 M Starc to Elgar, Full and straight, Elgar nudges it through backward square leg for a run. 47/1

19.4 M Starc to Elgar, Elgar has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 46/1

19.3 M Starc to Elgar, Nearly edges it! Starc goes too full outside off, Elgar tries to squeeze it out but misses. The bat hitting the ground makes some sound and Steven Smith gets excited at second slip. Paine calmly collects the ball and shakes his head as his skipper was looking at him. Good job, Tim. Sometimes we have seen some skippers getting carried away and taking DRS almost immediately only to see it getting wasted. 46/1

19.2 M Starc to Elgar, Shortish and in the region outside off, Elgar allows it through to the keeper. 46/1

19.1 M Starc to Elgar, Starts this spell with a fuller length ball around off, Elgar draws forward and pushes it with soft hands to mid off. Amla probably was in search of a run but is sent back. 46/1

Mitchell Starc is back on. Strong breeze is blowing across the stadium and that might assist him. Two slips and a gully in place...

18.6 J Hazlewood to Amla, Fullish and on off, Amla has to play at it and he does so with his bat and pad close together. Keeps it out safely on the off side. 46/1

18.5 J Hazlewood to Amla, Invites the batsman for a drive but Amla turns down the proposal. He just takes a front leg forward to cover the line and shoulders arms. 46/1

18.4 J Hazlewood to Amla, This one is fired into the batsman on a fuller length, Amla flicks on the leg side but finds the mid-wicket fielder. 46/1

18.3 J Hazlewood to Amla, Keeps it on a length just outside off, angling in, Amla covers the line and offers a straight bat in defense. Both the South African batsmen have looked more at ease after the drinks break. 46/1

18.2 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Fetches a shortish ball from around off and eases his pull shot behind square leg. The fine leg fielder cuts it off and they collect a single. 46/1

18.1 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Lands it on a length around off, Elgar once again is solid in his front foot defense. 45/1

17.6 Pat Cummins to Amla, Good length delivery close to the off stump line, Amla makes another leave to end the over. 45/1

17.5 Pat Cummins to Amla, Cummins replies with a bouncer to which Amla has nothing to do. 45/1

17.4 Pat Cummins to Amla, FOUR! Another delightful shot from the bat of Amla. He receives the full ball in his hitting zone with glee and drives it crisply through extra cover. This is the best we have seen him start his innings of late. Moving well, balance is good, ominous signs for the Aussies. 45/1

17.3 Pat Cummins to Amla, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 41/1

17.2 Pat Cummins to Amla, Cummins immediately pulls his length back and lands it close to the off stump, Amla shoulders arms and lets it through. 41/1

17.1 Pat Cummins to Amla, FOUR! Stroke of the morning! Cummins lands it slightly overpitched outside off, Amla unfurls a free flowing cover drive and it speeds away to the fence in no time. The chase is on from mid off but the ball wins the race. Transfer of weight into the shot was beautiful. 41/1

16.6 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Once again keeps it on and around the off stump line, Elgar is solid in his defense so far. 37/1

16.5 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Probably some extra bounce this time from a length around off, Elgar covers the line to block but is surprised by the extra lift. Immediately takes his bottom hand off the handle. 37/1

16.4 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Good length ball on off, Elgar blocks it from the crease to the off side. 37/1

16.3 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Switches to round the wicket and angles it back into the batsman, Elgar helps it off his pads to mid-wicket. 37/1

16.2 J Hazlewood to Amla, Back of a length ball around off, Amla gets back and drops it with soft hands to the off side. They steal a single. 37/1

16.1 J Hazlewood to Amla, Around off on a length, defended off the back foot. 36/1

Change of ends for Josh Hazlewood.

15.6 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Changes his angle for the southpaw. Comes from round the wicket and angles in a full ball around off, Elgar gets forward and drives it through covers for a couple of runs. Not sure this line will worry Elgar much. In the last Test match, this angle worked for the Aussie bowlers as it was reversing. 36/1

15.5 Pat Cummins to H Amla, Pitches it full around off, Amla with his typical movement inside the crease drives it on the up. Bancroft quickly moves across to his left from mid off and makes a good save. A single taken. 34/1

15.4 Pat Cummins to Amla, Cummins serves this one wide outside off, on a good length, Hashim ain't bothered at all as he makes a leave. 33/1

15.3 Pat Cummins to Amla, The first two deliveries held its line and this one is angled into the batsman. Not a great deal of movement but certainly it shapes back in a tad. Amla does well to close the face of his bat as he keeps it out towards mid-wicket. 33/1

15.2 Pat Cummins to Amla, This one is almost identical to the last delivery but Amla on this occasion nicely gets behind the line and punches it wide of mid off. The fielder chases it down and they earn a couple of runs. 33/1

15.1 Pat Cummins to Amla, Peach after the drinks break. Cummins steams in and lets out a shortish length ball just around off, Amla sticks back to play inside the line but it holds its line and beats the outside edge. 31/1

Drinks! The first hour has been equal till now. Australia did manage to get an early wicket with Hazlewood sending Markram back for a duck. But since then Amla and Elgar have done well and they are now trying to build a partnership here.

14.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Flatter on off, kept out. 31/1

14.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Quicker but on the shorter side, punched to covers. 31/1

14.4 N Lyon to Amla, Excellent by Warner! He is a dynamite on the field! Short and outside off, Amla cuts it through point. David from that position sprints after the ball, dives and manages to save a run for his side. 31/1

14.3 N Lyon to Amla, In the air... but well short! Lyon tosses it up on middle, Amla uses his wrists to flick it towards mid-wicket. He does it uppishly but it goes on the bounce to that fielder. 28/1

14.2 N Lyon to Amla, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 28/1

14.1 N Lyon to Amla, Works it with the turn towards short leg. 28/1

13.6 Pat Cummins to Elgar, This was nicely bowled! Comes running in and lands it on a length outside off, it first comes in with the angle but then shapes away a touch. Elgar first thinks about playing at it but then pulls his bat out of the way. 28/1

13.5 Pat Cummins to Elgar, From around the wicket he angles it in on off, trying to then shape it away. However, there is no assistance for the bowler and Elgar quite easily keeps it out. 28/1

13.4 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Fullish on middle, driven to mid on. 28/1

13.3 Pat Cummins to Amla, Very strong through the leg side is Hashim Amla! Pat angles it into the pads, Amla stands tall and whips it through mid-wicket and gets a run. 28/1

13.2 Pat Cummins to Amla, Back of a length on middle, Amla blocks it off the back foot. 27/1

13.1 Pat Cummins to Amla, Good length outside off, Amla leaves it. 27/1

12.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Darts it on middle, Elgar covers the line and defends it. 27/1

12.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Lyon now is bowling a touch quicker as there is no spin on offer. He fires it on middle, Elgar keeps it out off the back foot. 27/1

12.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 27/1

12.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Flatter on off, blocked. 27/1

12.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Slower through the air this time but still there is no turn as the ball goes on with the arm. Elgar defends it. 27/1

12.1 N Lyon to Elgar, Shorter in length on off, pushed to covers. 27/1

11.6 Pat Cummins to Amla, Full on middle, mistimed to mid on. 27/1

The on air commentators are a bit surprised by the lack of movement and bounce in this pitch. Michael Holding feels the grass is not as greener as it was when South Africa played India recently.

11.5 Pat Cummins to Amla, Goes a little fuller this time than the last ball. No swing on offer, too easy for Amla to keep it out. 27/1

11.4 Pat Cummins to Amla, FOUR! Excellent shot! Short but did not bounce as the bowler would have desired. Amla gets on top of the bounce and pulls it with one leg up in the air, through square leg and the ball races away. 27/1

11.3 Pat Cummins to Amla, Wide outside off, Amla leaves it. 23/1

11.2 Pat Cummins to Amla, Back to bowling length on off, Amla is half forward to block it out. 23/1

11.1 Pat Cummins to Amla, Fuller on middle, Amla flicks it through mid-wicket and bags a brace. 23/1

10.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Short and wide outside off, first poor ball by Lyon. Elgar though fails to take full toll of it as he cuts it straight to point. 21/1

10.5 N Lyon to Amla, A little fuller this time on middle, Amla gets to the pitch of the ball and flicks it through mid-wicket for a run. 21/1

10.4 N Lyon to Amla, Flatter on off, not a lot of turn. The ball skids off the surface as Amla rocks back and keeps it out. 20/1

10.3 N Lyon to Amla, Floats it up on off, Amla keeps it out off the front foot. 20/1

10.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Works it against the turn through mid-wicket for a run. 20/1

10.1 N Lyon to Amla, Tosses it up on off, Amla is happy to play on the back foot as he rocks back and works it around the corner for a run. 19/1

9.6 Pat Cummins to Elgar, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 18/1

9.5 Pat Cummins to Amla, Down the leg side, Amla tucks it around the corner for a run. 18/1

9.5 Pat Cummins to Amla, WIDE! Bangs it in short! Amla ducks under it. The umpire feels it is too high and it is signaled a wide. 17/1

9.4 Pat Cummins to Amla, On a length around off, defended solidly. 16/1

9.3 Pat Cummins to Amla, Slightly fuller this time, not on the driving length. Amla is happy to block it out. 16/1

9.2 Pat Cummins to Amla, Back of a length on off, Amla defends it off the back foot this time. 16/1

9.1 Pat Cummins to Amla, Good start by the pacer. He bowls it on a length around off, Amla presses forward and defends it. 16/1

Double change by Steven Smith! Pat Cummins is into the attack.

8.6 N Lyon to Elgar, The batsman defends it from within the crease. Not a lot of turn for Lyon in his first, also he was bowling it a touch too fuller. 16/1

8.5 N Lyon to Amla, Flatter on middle, kept out. 16/1

8.4 N Lyon to H Amla, Full on off, driven down to mid off. 15/1

8.3 N Lyon to Amla, Flighted up on middle, worked to mid-wicket. 15/1

8.2 N Lyon to Amla, Floats it up on middle, Amla with the turn plays a wristy shot towards mid on. He first calls yes but then realizes he has timed the ball quite well and then sends the non-striker back. 15/1

8.1 N Lyon to Amla, Tosses it up on middle, Amla works it to mid-wicket. 15/1

Spinner introduced early! Nathan Lyon is into the attack. He needs four more wickets to get to the magical 300-wicket mark.

7.6 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Back of a length on off, kept out. 15/1

7.5 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Outside off, left alone. 15/1

7.4 J Hazlewood to H Amla, Tries to surprise the batsman with a bumper. Hazlewood however, does not get it to bounce that much. Amla rides on top of the bounce and pulls it along the ground to fine leg to change strike. 15/1

7.3 J Hazlewood to Amla, This is excellent, excellent stuff. Just like McGrath used to do for Australia. Continuously bowling it on one line and length. Amla manages to block it. 14/1

7.2 J Hazlewood to Amla, Hits the good length around on off, Amla plays it towards gully. 14/1

7.1 J Hazlewood to Amla, Once again accurate line and length. On the stumps, not offering a lot of room and also on a length. Amla lunges forward and defends it. 14/1

6.6 M Starc to Elgar, Angles in a full ball around off this time, Elgar presses forward and defends it off his front foot to the off side. 14/1

6.5 M Starc to Elgar, A middle stump half-volley as Starc attempts to spear it in, Elgar eases it through mid-wicket and Bancroft gives the chase from mid on. Chases it down in the deep and they take a couple of runs. 14/1

6.4 M Starc to Elgar, Hurls it on a good length outside off, Elgar covers the line and makes a sensible leave. 12/1

6.3 M Starc to Elgar, Play and a miss! That's beautifully bowled. Starc keeps his length on the shorter side, just around off and this time it nips away a shade. Elgar stays back to push inside the line and gets beaten. 12/1

6.2 M Starc to Elgar, Starc pulls his length back a bit this time, bowls it outside off and this one holds its line. Elgar watches the line closely before making a leave. 12/1

6.1 M Starc to Elgar, Excellent stuff, Cummins! Starc overpitches around off and Elgar plays a cracking off drive. It's racing through but Pat at mid off does well to stop it with a dive. A certain boundary saved. 12/1

5.6 J Hazlewood to Amla, Finishes it off with a wayward delivery down the leg side. Amla misses the flick and the keeper collects it. 12/1

5.5 J Hazlewood to Amla, Once again close to the off pole, something Josh has not being doing in this series consistently. He had been bowling too wide outside off but in this Test, he has concentrated to bowl close to the off pole. Amla, however, is solid in defense. 12/1

5.4 J Hazlewood to Amla, On a length around off, defended off the back foot. 12/1

5.3 J Hazlewood to H Amla, Edged but runs! On fuller on middle, it swings away. Amla goes for the drive straight down the ground but it takes the edge, goes along the ground between gully and point for a brace. 12/1

5.2 J Hazlewood to Amla, Outside off this time and Amla lets it be. 10/1

5.1 J Hazlewood to Amla, Down the leg side, Amla misses the flick. 10/1

4.6 M Starc to Elgar, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 10/1

4.5 M Starc to Elgar, A bouncer with a lot of venom. Elgar does well to evade it and Paine behind the stumps collects it really well. 10/1

4.4 M Starc to Elgar, On a length around off, kept out. 10/1

4.3 M Starc to Elgar, FOUR! Bad ball and put away! Full and on middle, Elgar loves it there. He closes the face of the bat and flicks it through mid-wicket for the first boundary of the game. 10/1

4.2 M Starc to Elgar, Another delivery which straightens a touch after pitching on middle, Elgar is squared up as he tries to defend but misses and gets hit high on the thigh pad. 6/1

4.1 M Starc to Elgar, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 6/1

3.6 J Hazlewood to Amla, Another good delivery to finish! This was on a similar length to the ball which got Markram, but this comes in with the angle. Amla though covers his off pole and makes a good leave. End of a successful over by Josh. 6/1

Hashim Amla is the next man in.

3.5 J Hazlewood to A Markram, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Hazlewood draws first blood and Markram bags the first duck of his Test career. Excellent delivery that from Hazlewood. He looks like he has his rhythm up today and the length on that delivery was the key. He comes running in and bowls it on off, it shapes away a touch. Markram who was playing on 0 off 10 balls was eager to get off the mark. He goes for a drive to a drivable length but away from his body and with minimal foot movement which brings his downfall. The ball takes the outside edge of the bat and goes towards first slip. Steven Smith had a doubt whether it would carry so he dives across to his left from second slip and takes it with two hands, inches above the ground. Superb from the skipper. An early breakthrough for Australia, perfect for them and not good for South Africa, after winning the toss and opting to bat. 6/1

3.4 J Hazlewood to Markram, Good length outside off, left alone. Yet to get off the mark is Markram, he though has not received a loose ball yet. 6/0

3.3 J Hazlewood to Markram, Length ball around middle, Markram keeps it out towards mid on. 6/0

3.2 J Hazlewood to D Elgar, Top shot! Hazlewood goes fuller this time and he pays the price. It is also on off, Elgar times it nicely through extra covers. Bancroft from mid off runs behind the ball and just at the very end slides and pushes it back in. Saves a run for his side. 6/0

3.1 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Good length and line! Around off and just ahead of a length. Elgar covers the line of the delivery and blocks it out. 3/0

2.6 M Starc to Elgar, Off the mark is Elgar! The scoreboard shows three runs but this is the first off the bat. Full and on off, swinging away. Elgar is half forward as he pushes it towards mid off for a quick run. 3/0

2.5 M Starc to Elgar, Short and outside off, at a good pace. Elgar watches it go through to the keeper. 2/0

2.4 M Starc to Elgar, Down the leg side, Elgar once again misses a scoring opportunity as he misses the flick. Tim Paine behind the stumps does well to dive to his right and make an excellent stop. 2/0

2.3 M Starc to Elgar, Change of length by Starc. He tries to surprise the batsman with a bouncer on middle, Elgar evades it. 2/0

2.2 M Starc to Elgar, Good length outside off, Elgar makes a watchful leave. 2/0

2.1 M Starc to Elgar, Fuller on middle, worked towards mid-wicket. 2/0

1.6 J Hazlewood to Markram, Bowls it outside off, Markram need not play at those. 2/0

1.5 J Hazlewood to Markram, Good length on off, shapes in a touch. Aiden tries to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. 2/0

1.4 J Hazlewood to Markram, Another leave. On a length outside off, Aiden plants his front foot ahead and shoulders his arms to it. 2/0

1.3 J Hazlewood to Markram, Good length around off, Markram makes a leave. He has left 4 out of the 5 balls he has faced. 2/0

1.2 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Errs in line and bowls it down the leg side. Elgar tries to flick but misses once again as the ball brushes the pads and goes towards fine leg. The batsmen again take a leg bye. Two runs and none off the bat. 2/0

1.1 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Hazlewood starts off with a full ball on off, he also gets no swing as Elgar plays it towards point. 1/0

Josh Hazlewood to bowl from the other end.

0.6 M Starc to Markram, Finally makes Markram play by bowling it on the stumps, the right hander though is solid in defense. Just one from the first over, not a threatening one by Starc. 1/0

0.5 M Starc to Markram, Another ball outside off, Aiden makes a solid leave. 1/0

0.4 M Starc to Markram, On a fuller length this time outside off, looking for some shape into the batsman but does not get any. Markram lets it be. 1/0

0.3 M Starc to Markram, Good length outside off, slanting away from the batsman. Markram makes a good leave and Starc gets good carry to the keeper who collects at chest height. 1/0

0.2 M Starc to Elgar, Goes for the magic delivery on the second one. The one which swings from leg and hits off. This however, does not swing and ends by being a half-volley on the pads. Elgar fails to put it away as the ball brushes the pads and goes towards the leg side. The batsmen sneak a leg bye and South Africa are underway. 1/0

0.1 M Starc to Elgar, Straightaway some action! An excellent delivery to begin with. On a length angling into the batsman first. He gets some away movement which Elgar fails to account for. He tries to defend but the ball hits him high on the thigh pad. There is an appeal from the fielders behind the stumps but the umpire is not interested. 0/0

