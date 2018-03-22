Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1 at Cape Town: Hazlewood Removes Markram Early

AFP

Commentary (South Africa innings)

6.4 M Starc to Elgar, Hurls it on a good length outside off, Elgar covers the line and makes a sensible leave. 12/1

6.3 M Starc to Elgar, Play and a miss! That's beautifully bowled. Starc keeps his length on the shorter side, just around off and this time it nips away a shade. Elgar stays back to push inside the line and gets beaten. 12/1

6.2 M Starc to Elgar, Starc pulls his length back a bit this time, bowls it outside off and this one holds its line. Elgar watches the line closely before making the leave. 12/1

6.1 M Starc to Elgar, Excellent stuff, Cummins! Starc overpitches around off and Elgar plays a cracking off drive. It's racing through but Pat at mid off does well to stop it with a dive. A certain boundary saved. 12/1

5.6 J Hazlewood to Amla, Finishes it off with a wayward delivery down the leg side. Amla misses the flick and the keeper collects it. 12/1

5.5 J Hazlewood to Amla, Once again close the off pole, something Josh has not being doing in this series. Heb has been bowling too wide outside off and now he is bowling now and close to the off pole. Amla however, is solid in defense. 12/1

5.4 J Hazlewood to Amla, On a length around off, defended off the back foot. 12/1

5.3 J Hazlewood to H Amla, Edge but runs! On fuller on middle, it swings away. Amla goes for the drive straight down the ground but it takes the edge, goes long the ground between gully and point for a brace. 12/1

5.2 J Hazlewood to Amla, Outside off this time and Amla lets it be. 10/1

5.1 J Hazlewood to Amla, Down the leg side, Amla misses the flick. 10/1

4.6 M Starc to Elgar, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 10/1

4.5 M Starc to Elgar, A bouncer with a lot of venom. Elgar does well to evade it and Paine behind the stumps collects it really well. 10/1

4.4 M Starc to Elgar, On a length around off, kept out. 10/1

4.3 M Starc to Elgar, FOUR! Bad ball and put away! Full and on middle, Elgar loves it there. He closes the face of the bat and flicks it through mid-wicket for the first boundary of the game. 10/1

4.2 M Starc to Elgar, Another delivery which straightens a touch after pitching on middle, Elgar is squared up as he tries to defend but misses and gets hit high on the thigh pad. 6/1

4.1 M Starc to Elgar, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 6/1

3.6 J Hazlewood to Amla, Another good delivery to finish! This was on a similar length to the ball which got Markram, but this comes in with the angle. Amla though covers his off pole and makes a good leave. End of a successful over by Josh. 6/1

Hashim Amla is the next man in.

3.5 J Hazlewood to A Markram, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Hazlewood draws first blood and Markram bags the first duck of his Test career. Excellent delivery that from Hazlewood. He looks like he has his rhythm up today and the length on that delivery was the key. He comes running in and bowls it on off, it shapes away a touch. Markram who was playing on 0 off 10 balls was eager to get off the mark. He goes for a drive but away from his body and with minimal foot movement and that brings his downfall. The ball takes the outside edge of the bat and goes towards first slip. Steven Smith had a doubt whether it would carry so he dives for it from second slip and takes it with two hands, inches above the ground. Superb from the skipper. An early breakthrough for Australia, perfect for them and not good for South Africa, after winning the toss and opting to bat. 6/1

3.4 J Hazlewood to Markram, Good length outside off, left alone. Yet to get off the mark is Markram, he though has not received a loose ball yet. 6/0

3.3 J Hazlewood to Markram, Length ball around middle, Markram keeps it out towards mid on. 6/0

3.2 J Hazlewood to D Elgar, Top shot! Hazlewood goes fuller this time and he pays the price. It is also on off, Elgar times it nicely through extra covers. Bancroft from mid off runs behind the ball and just at the very end slides and pushes it back in. Saves a run for his side. 6/0

3.1 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Good length and line! Around off and just ahead of a length. Elgar covers the line of the delivery and blocks it out. 3/0

2.6 M Starc to Elgar, Off the mark is Elgar! The scoreboard shows three runs but this is the first off the bat. Full and on off, swinging away. Elgar is half forward as he pushes it towards mid off for a quick run. 3/0

2.5 M Starc to Elgar, Short and outside off, at a good pace. Elgar watches it go through to the keeper. 2/0

2.4 M Starc to Elgar, Down the leg side, Elgar once again misses a scoring opportunity as he misses the flick. Tim Paine behind the stumps does well to dive to his right and make an excellent stop. 2/0

2.3 M Starc to Elgar, Change of length by Starc. He tries to surprise the batsman with a bouncer on middle, Elgar evades it. 2/0

2.2 M Starc to Elgar, Good length outside off, Elgar makes a watchful leave. 2/0

2.1 M Starc to Elgar, Fuller on middle, worked towards mid-wicket. 2/0

1.6 J Hazlewood to Markram, Bowls it outside off, Markram need not play at those. 2/0

1.5 J Hazlewood to Markram, Good length on off, shapes in a touch. Aiden tries to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. 2/0

1.4 J Hazlewood to Markram, Another leave. On a length outside off, Aiden plants his front foot ahead and shoulders his arms to it. 2/0

1.3 J Hazlewood to Markram, Good length around off, Markram makes a leave. He has left 4 out of the 5 balls he has faced. 2/0

1.2 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Errs in line and bowls it down the leg side. Elgar tries to flick but misses once again as the ball brushes the pads and goes towards fine leg. The batsmen again take a leg bye. Two runs and none off the bat. 2/0

1.1 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Hazlewood starts off with a full ball on off, he also gets no swing as Elgar plays it towards point. 1/0

Josh Hazlewood to bowl from the other end.

0.6 M Starc to Markram, Finally makes Markram play by bowling it on the stumps, the right hander though is solid in defense. Just one from the first over, not a threatening one by Starc. 1/0

0.5 M Starc to Markram, Another ball outside off, Aiden makes a solid leave. 1/0

0.4 M Starc to Markram, On a fuller length this time outside off, looking for some shape into the batsman but does not get any. Markram lets it be. 1/0

0.3 M Starc to Markram, Good length outside off, slanting away from the batsman. Markram makes a good leave and Starc gets good carry to the keeper who collects at chest height. 1/0

0.2 M Starc to Elgar, Goes for the magic delivery on the second one. The one which swings from leg and hits off. This however, does not swing and ends by being a half-volley on the pads. Elgar fails to put it away as the ball brushes the pads and goes towards the leg side. The batsmen sneak a leg bye and South Africa are underway. 1/0

0.1 M Starc to Elgar, Straightaway some action! An excellent delivery to begin with. On a length angling into the batsman first. He gets some away movement which Elgar fails to account for. He tries to defend but the ball hits him high on the thigh pad. There is an appeal from the fielders behind the stumps but the umpire is not interested. 0/0

First Published: March 22, 2018, 1:55 PM IST