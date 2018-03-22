Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1 at Cape Town: Maharaj Falls, Hosts Eight Down

Josh Hazlewood. (AFP Image)

83.5 M Starc to K Maharaj, OUT! Got him! Maharaj won't be happy with that shot, South Africa should not be happy with that. This is just not done with one batsman set at the other end and all he is crying for is support. 257/8

83.4 M Starc to K Maharaj, Fullish and on middle, pushed out to mid on. 257/7

83.3 M Starc to Maharaj, On a good length around off, Maharaj defends it from the back foot. 257/7

83.2 M Starc to Maharaj, Shout for an lbw! Starc steams in from around the wicket and spears in a full ball on middle and leg. Maharaj is beaten for pace as he fails to keep it out. Gets rapped on the pads, they appeal but the umpire remains unmoved. Missing leg. 257/7

83.1 M Starc to Maharaj, Width on offer outside off, Maharaj swings his bat and gets a top edge over the keeper. They take a couple. He will surely not die wondering. 257/7

Mitchell Starc is back on with 25 minutes left for stumps. It's the same old ball he is bowling with...

82.6 M Marsh to Elgar, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 255/7

82.5 M Marsh to Maharaj, Gets behind the line and works it on the leg side. A single taken. 255/7

82.4 M Marsh to Maharaj, Edged but safe! It's on a length in the line of the stumps, Maharaj is squared up completely as he plays at it. It takes the outside edge and rolls towards gully. 254/7

Keshav Maharaj joins Dean Elgar who is fast running out of partners.

82.3 M Marsh to Philander, OUT! Marsh snaps a wicket, it's that end again from where Cummins did all the damage. A good probing line just around off, it's served on a length and Philander without moving his feet pushes inside the line. Gets a thin outside edge and Paine does the rest. The appeal is a mere formality as the umpire raises his finger almost immediately. South Africa continue to slip further. 254/7

82.2 M Marsh to Philander, Nearly a run out! Philander taps a length ball to the off side and sets off for a quick single. Elgar is quick to send him back as a fielder attacks the ball. The replays show that there was some extra bounce and actually Vernon did well to play that one with gentle hands. 254/6

82.1 M Marsh to Elgar, Pushes a full ball down the ground through mid off and scampers across to the other end. 254/6

81.6 N Lyon to Philander, Fires this one in, fuller on off, Philander keeps it out safely towards mid on. 253/6

81.5 N Lyon to Philander, Slower this time, 85 kph, Philander defends it with the spin. 253/6

81.4 N Lyon to Philander, A touch short and turning back in, Vernon goes deep inside the crease and defends. 253/6

81.3 N Lyon to Philander, Pushed quicker through the air, 91 kph, full and on off, defended back again. 253/6

81.2 N Lyon to Philander, Loopy full ball on off, Vernon strides forward and defends it back. 253/6

81.1 N Lyon to Philander, Tossed up ball outside off, turning back in a bit, Philander stays back to play inside the line and edges it past first slip. They take a couple. 253/6

80.6 M Marsh to Elgar, Goes full on this occasion and drops it on the middle stump line, Elgar eases it down to mid on. 251/6

80.5 M Marsh to Elgar, Beaten! Very tough to play those for the left-handers. Marsh delivers it from wide of the crease and angles it on a length. Elgar looks to play at it but the ball straightens to beat the outside edge. 251/6

80.4 M Marsh to Elgar, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 251/6

Josh Hazlewood is loosening up. Are these the signs that Australia will take the second new ball?

80.3 M Marsh to Elgar, Tidy line, keeping it just around off, Elgar defends it back by covering the line. 251/6

80.2 M Marsh to Elgar, Takes his front leg forward and pushes a length ball to short cover. 251/6

80.1 M Marsh to Elgar, Angles in a length ball on off, Elgar gets behind the line and defends. 251/6

Second new ball is available now. Will Australia take it? The artificial lights are also switched on. For the moment, it seems that the visitors are happy with the old nut. Marsh to continue...

79.6 N Lyon to Philander, Loopy off spinner landing full outside off, Philander strides forward and blocks. 251/6

79.5 N Lyon to Philander, With the turn, Philander helps it to square leg. 251/6

79.4 N Lyon to Philander, This time Philander gets across the stumps and defends it nicely. 251/6

79.3 N Lyon to Philander, Spin and bounce from outside off, Philander gets across the stumps and tries to defend but it takes an inside edge before hitting him on the pads. 251/6

79.2 N Lyon to Philander, Spinning back in a touch from outside off, Philander decides to defend it from the crease and gets an inside edge past short leg. 251/6

79.1 N Lyon to Philander, Flatter and on off, worked across the line but straight to mid-wicket. 251/6

78.6 M Marsh to D Elgar, Full and outside off, Elgar drives it towards mid off. 251/6

78.5 M Marsh to Elgar, Once again Elgar defends it from the crease. With the keeper up to the stumps, Dean has to be watchful. 251/6

78.4 M Marsh to Elgar, Serves it on a length around off, Dean defends it from the back foot. 251/6

78.3 M Marsh to Elgar, Full and on middle, Elgar plays a good looking straight drive down the ground. A tired Cummins chases it from mid on while Hazlewood gets to it first from mid off. Stops it near the fence and saves a couple of runs for his team. 251/6

78.2 M Marsh to Philander, Shortish and outside off, Vernon stands back and steers it through backward point for a run. 249/6

78.1 M Marsh to Philander, On a length wide outside off, Philander allows it through. 248/6

Mitchell Marsh replaces Cummins. 8-3-12-4, Pat's last spell.

77.6 N Lyon to Elgar, This time Elgar reads the length late, has his weight on the back foot which in a way helped him in keeping it out safely. Had he committed himself on the front foot, he could have been in trouble. 248/6

77.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Once again that awkward open stance is on show as Elgar gets behind the line of the delivery in defense. 248/6

77.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Tossed up ball on middle, Elgar with an open stance defends it back. 248/6

77.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Elgar has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 248/6

77.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 248/6

77.1 N Lyon to Elgar, Goes flatter through the air, Elgar remains back in defense. 248/6

76.6 Pat Cummins to Philander, On a length and outside off, Philander shoulders arms. 248/6

76.5 Pat Cummins to V Philander, FOUR! Wow, heard about fighting fire with fire? This shot is all about that. Cummins bowls a sharp short delivery around off, Philander hangs back and pulls it disdainfully in front of square leg. A boundary results. 248/6

76.4 Pat Cummins to Philander, Bouncer, well read by the batsman as he ducks. 244/6

76.3 Pat Cummins to Philander, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 244/6

76.2 Pat Cummins to Philander, Beaten! Around off on a length, straightening a bit as Philander feels for it. Gets beaten as it whistles past the edge. 244/6

76.1 Pat Cummins to Philander, Outside off, left alone. For how long can Smith carry on with Cummins' spell? Into his 8th over now. 244/6

75.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Bowls it flatter and on middle, Elgar gets forward and defends it on the leg side. 244/6

75.5 N Lyon to Philander, Allows the ball to turn back in from around off and then eases it behind square leg for one. 244/6

75.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Full flighted on middle, knocked through mid off for a run. 243/6

75.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Stays back and punches it on the off side. 242/6

75.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Flatter on middle, helped to mid-wicket. 242/6

75.1 N Lyon to Elgar, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 242/6

Vernon Philander strides in next.

74.6 Pat Cummins to Kock, OUT! Quinton de Kock is out of here and Australia are all over South Africa like a rash. Cummins delivers this one from wide of the crease and keeps his length on the shorter side. It straightens a bit too after reaching the batsman on that angle as de Kock shapes up for the pull shot. Fails to make proper connection and gets a slight bottom edge behind. That will do as Paine catches and the Aussies let out a vociferous appeal. Up goes the finger and the visiting team is delighted. This spell from Cummins has taken the wind out of South Africa's sails. Top stuff. 242/6

74.5 Pat Cummins to Elgar, On a length and outside off, it's stroked through cover-point for a run. 242/5

74.4 Pat Cummins to D Elgar, Keeps it full and angles it into the southpaw, Elgar pushes it out towards mid on. 241/5

74.3 Pat Cummins to Elgar, This one is way wide outside off on a fuller length, Elgar leaves. Not sure whether it was deliberate or Cummins missed his radar. The strategy could have been to suck Elgar into a drive. 241/5

74.2 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Drops this one on a length outside off, Elgar works it on the leg side, not from the middle of the bat though. 241/5

74.1 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Cummins at the moment is bowling fire. Although it was a misdirected short ball, it was venomous and Elgar does really well to get away from the line of fire. 241/5

73.6 N Lyon to Kock, De Kock has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 241/5

73.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Strides forward to drive it through mid off for one. 241/5

73.4 N Lyon to Kock, Presses forward and drives it past the diving extra cover fielder for a single. 240/5

73.3 N Lyon to Kock, Beaten! Turn and bounce around off, de Kock is caught pushing and missing inside the line. That's encouraging, not just for Lyon but also for Keshav Maharaj. All of a sudden, it's moving and spinning. Things fall of wickets can do to a team. 239/5

73.2 N Lyon to Kock, Too full and around leg, de Kock exposes his stumps a bit and then pushes it with the spin to covers. 239/5

73.1 N Lyon to Kock, Flighted and full around off, de Kock gets on the front foot and defends it with firm hands to the off side. 239/5

72.6 Pat Cummins to Elgar, A good bumper to end the over! Elgar evades it. 239/5

72.5 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Changes the angle and goes over the wicket. He bowls it on a length outside off, the batsman lets it be. 239/5

72.4 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Shortish outside off, Elgar leaves it. 239/5

72.3 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Shorter in length outside off, guided to gully. 239/5

72.2 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Back of a length on off, Elgar defends it off the back foot. 239/5

72.1 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Fullish on off, Elgar tries to drive it through the off side but gets it off the inner half back towards the bowler. 239/5

71.6 N Lyon to Kock, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 239/5

71.5 N Lyon to Kock, Flatter on middle, kept out off the back foot. 239/5

71.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Shorter in length outside off, guided towards point for a quick run. 239/5

71.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Uses his feet, tries to be positive but does not get to the pitch of the ball. He works it to mid-wicket. 238/5

71.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Tosses it up on middle, defended. 238/5

71.1 N Lyon to Elgar, Dances down the track and drives it back to the bowler. 238/5

70.6 Pat Cummins to Kock, A bumper outside off, left alone. 238/5

70.5 Pat Cummins to Kock, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 238/5

70.4 Pat Cummins to Kock, Fuller on off, driven through covers for a brace, to get off the mark. 238/5

Quinton de Kock walks out to the middle. The players in the meantime take drinks.

70.3 Pat Cummins to Bavuma, OUT! Another one bites the dust! Australia are on fire at the moment. It is that man Cummins again who has his third and all in one spell. He comes steaming in and lands it on a length around off, a similar delivery to the one he got Faf with but this one is closer to the off pole. Bavuma has to play at it and he does so off the back foot. The ball though once again shapes away a little and that brings about the batsman's downfall. It kisses the edge and goes into the hands of Steven Smith at second slip who does not drop it. His third catch and Australia have fought their way back into the contest. Not a good return into the team for Bavuma as his stay was short. 236/5

70.2 Pat Cummins to Bavuma, PEACH! How do you play those? You just have to hope that misses the edge of the bat. On a length around off, first it angles into the batsman and then shapes away after pitching. Bavuma tries to defend but the ball beats the outside edge. 236/4

70.1 Pat Cummins to Bavuma, On a length around off, Bavuma shoulders his arms to it. 236/4

69.6 N Lyon to Elgar, On the stumps, Elgar keeps it out. 236/4

69.5 N Lyon to Bavuma, Fuller on off, Bavuma plays it down towards mid on and is off the blocks immediately and completes the run. 236/4

69.4 N Lyon to Bavuma, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 235/4

69.3 N Lyon to Bavuma, Flatter on off, turning back in. Bavuma goes back and nudges it to short leg. 235/4

69.2 N Lyon to Bavuma, Very full on off, driven down to mid on. 235/4

69.1 N Lyon to Bavuma, Tosses it up on off, it's worked with the turn towards short leg. 235/4

68.6 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Wide outside off, Elgar makes a leave. 235/4

68.5 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Bouncer outside off, Elgar evades it. 235/4

68.4 Pat Cummins to Bavuma, Down the leg side, Bavuma goes for the flick but misses. The ball brushes the pads and goes down to fine leg for a run. 235/4

68.3 Pat Cummins to Bavuma, Fuller on off, driven down towards mid off where Mitchell Marsh makes an excellent stop diving to his right. The Australians will now look to squeeze out the runs, they have their tails up. 234/4

68.2 Pat Cummins to Bavuma, Wide outside off, left alone. 234/4

68.1 Pat Cummins to Bavuma, BEATEN! An absolute beauty there by Cummins. He lands it on a length around off, it shapes away a touch, Bavuma tries to defend but gets beaten. 234/4

67.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Flighted ball on off, kept out. 234/4

67.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Loopy ball on off, Elgar drives it uppishly but well short of the fielder at covers. 234/4

67.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Flatter on off, defended. 234/4

67.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Floats it up on middle, Elgar blocks it. 234/4

67.2 N Lyon to Elgar, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 234/4

67.1 N Lyon to Elgar, Tosses it up on middle, it's kept out. 234/4

Temba Bavuma strides out to the middle. He is making a comeback in the team after an injury layoff, can he do well?

66.6 Pat Cummins to Plessis, OUT! Gone, one brings two and that is exactly the case here. Cummins is bowling an excellent spell, he gets his second. Comes running in and lands it on a shortish length around off and it shapes away ever so slightly after pitching. Faf stays back and feels for it inside the line. Hangs his bat out and the ball takes a thick outside edge before flying towards Steven Smith at second slip. An easy catch for the Aussie skipper. Du Plessis has to walk back and his sorry form continues. A good phase of play here for the Australians. 234/4

66.5 Pat Cummins to Plessis, Wide outside off, left alone. 234/3

66.4 Pat Cummins to Plessis, Firmly driven but straight to Warner. Full ball on off, eased off the middle to covers. Faf will be disappointed he did not put it away. 234/3

66.3 Pat Cummins to Plessis, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 234/3

66.2 Pat Cummins to Plessis, On a length around off, kept out. 234/3

66.1 Pat Cummins to Plessis, Another bumper on middle, Faf evades it. 234/3

65.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Flatter on middle, tucked towards square leg. 234/3

65.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 234/3

65.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Tosses it up on middle, defended. 234/3

65.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Loopy ball on off, no turn on offer as Elgar with the angle plays it towards mid-wicket. 234/3

65.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Floats it on middle, worked across the line towards mid-wicket. 234/3

65.1 N Lyon to Elgar, Very full on middle, almost a yorker, jammed out. 234/3

Nathan Lyon is back into the attack.

64.6 Pat Cummins to Plessis, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 234/3

64.5 Pat Cummins to Plessis, FOUR! Textbook cover drive! Has not been in great touch but this shot was perfect. Not a half volley but slightly full outside off. Faf leans into it and drives it through covers for a boundary. 234/3

64.4 Pat Cummins to Plessis, A bumper on middle, Faf ducks under it. 230/3

64.3 Pat Cummins to Plessis, Fullish on off, eased to mid off. 230/3

64.2 Pat Cummins to Plessis, Just ahead of a length on off, blocked. 230/3

64.1 Pat Cummins to Plessis, On a length, the bowler gets extra bounce. Faf does well to take one hand off the handle and keep it out. 230/3

63.6 M Starc to Elgar, The batsman has dug out that yorker at the last second. 230/3

63.5 M Starc to Elgar, Shortish on off, Elgar guides it down to third man. Smith hares after it, dives and does well to save two runs for his side. 230/3

63.4 M Starc to Elgar, The batsman has punched that ball through the offside. They manage to come back for the second. 228/3

63.3 M Starc to Plessis, On the pads again, flicked down to fine leg for a run. 226/3

63.2 M Starc to Elgar, Down the leg side, worked through square leg for a run. 225/3

63.1 M Starc to Elgar, FOUR BYES! Very wayward that from Starc, sums up his day today. Way down the leg side, the keeper has no chance and it races away. 224/3

62.6 Pat Cummins to Plessis, Back of a length on off, defended. 220/3

Faf du Plessis comes out to bat.

62.5 Pat Cummins to de Villiers, OUT! The bowling change has worked wonders! But it is a very soft dismissal for de Villiers. Australia have the man who they so desperately wanted. Cummins bowls a ball just ahead of a length on off, de Villiers goes hard at it as he tries to drive it on the up. He, however, fails to keep it down and gives a simple catch to Warner at mid off who accepts it gleefully. End of a big 128-run stand and the Australians will be delighted to see the back of ABD as he looked destined for nothing less than a daddy hundred. Nevertheless, an outstanding knock by him comes to an end as he walks off to a standing ovation. Australia will now look to build on this and pick a few more before stumps. 220/3

62.4 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 220/2

62.3 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Good fielding! Full and outside off, Elgar square drives it on the off side. Lyon at point dives to his left and saves at least a couple for his side. 220/2

62.2 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Good length outside off, makes a leave. 219/2

62.1 Pat Cummins to Elgar, On a length outside off, left alone. 219/2

Pat Cummins is back into the attack.

61.6 M Starc to Villiers, Full ball in the zone for ABD. He mistimes it to mid on. 219/2

61.5 M Starc to Villiers, A very full ball on off, driven back to the bowler. 219/2

61.4 M Starc to Villiers, Trying too hard here is Starc as he fires this down the leg side. AB misses the flick and the keeper collects it. 219/2

61.3 M Starc to de Villiers, Right off the middle but straight to the fielder! Fuller on middle, driven crisply towards mid on who makes a good stop. 219/2

61.2 M Starc to Villiers, EDGY FOUR! Frustrating, very frustrating for Australia. The expression on Starc's face says it all. On a length around off, it straightens after landing. ABD tries to play the forward defense with soft hands. The ball though takes the outside edge and goes all along the ground through the gap between gully and third slip for a boundary. 219/2

61.1 M Starc to Villiers, On a length around off, de Villiers defends it solidly. 215/2

60.6 J Hazlewood to Elgar, FOUR! Short, not at the same pace as he was bowling in the afternoon session. Elgar stands tall, transfers his weight on the back foot and pulls it through mid-wicket for another boundary. Runs are leaking here now. 215/2

60.5 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Back of a length on off, kept out. 211/2

60.4 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Down the leg side, worked around the corner for a run. The umpire signals it as a leg bye and the replays later on show it to be brushing the pads and missing the bat. 211/2

60.3 J Hazlewood to Villiers, On a length around off, left alone. 210/2

60.2 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Pulls his length back on off, ABD keeps it out. 210/2

60.1 J Hazlewood to Villiers, FOUR! Go fetch that says AB! A half-volley on off, you still got to put it away though and de Villiers puts it away with ease. Strokes it past the bowler with the full face of the bat and it runs away to the fence. 210/2

59.6 M Starc to Villiers, Fuller on middle, worked through mid-wicket and he bagged a three. Starc has been poor today. He has gone for 62 in his 17 overs. 206/2

59.5 M Starc to Villiers, Length ball, closer to the off pole but not close enough for the batsman to play at it. 203/2

59.4 M Starc to Villiers, Full and wide outside off, left alone. 203/2

59.3 M Starc to D Elgar, Fuller on the pads, worked towards wide mid on for a quick run. 203/2

59.2 M Starc to Elgar, Follows the full ball up with a bouncer. Ducked under. Australia trying everything here but everything till now has not been enough. 202/2

59.1 M Starc to Elgar, Very full on off, Elgar jams it out. 202/2

58.6 J Hazlewood to Villiers, FOUR! Fifty for ABD now, his 44th in Tests. It has been an innings where he has dealt in boundaries and he brings it up with one. It was an excellent over till now but has been spoilt by this shot by de Villiers. Short and on the hips. It comes at a good height for de Villiers. He rocks back and whips it through backward square leg and the ball races away. It also brings the 200 up for South Africa. They are cruising along at the moment. 202/2

58.5 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Back of a length on off, de Villiers gets nicely behind it and defends it. 198/2

58.4 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Fuller on middle, driven to mid on. 198/2

58.3 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Wide outside off, not played at. 198/2

58.2 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Shorter in length outside off, chopped to point. 198/2

58.1 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 198/2

57.6 M Starc to Elgar, Good length outside off, left alone. 198/2

57.5 M Starc to Elgar, FOUR! 100 for Elgar, his 11th in this format. The way he celebrates shows how much it means to him. It has been a long time coming for the left-hander, his first after 12 innings and it has come against a quality bowling attack. He gets a gift to reach that milestone, a full ball on middle, he loves it there. Flicks it through wide mid on and the ball races away. He lets out a loud roar as soon as he made the connection. Elgar receives a bear hug from AB and also David Warner appreciates the effort by clapping quietly. Dean should not relax now, a big one is there for the taking. 198/2

57.4 M Starc to Villiers, Fuller on the pads, flicked through square leg for a run. 194/2

57.3 M Starc to Villiers, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 193/2

57.3 M Starc to Villiers, NO BALL! Oversteps this time and bowls it on a length outside off, AB lets it be. 193/2

57.2 M Starc to Villiers, 100-run stand comes up between the two. It has been a really entertaining one and the crowd is up applauding the effort. De Villiers flicks it with the angle through square leg for a brace. He moves onto 48. AB has been the dominant partner in this stand but just by 4 runs. Elgar, uncharacteristically, has contributed 44 runs in this stand. 192/2

57.1 M Starc to Villiers, Comes around the wicket. He will now look to angle it in on off and then hope for the ball to straighten. He bowls that length but the ball goes straight on as de Villiers defends it towards gully. 190/2

56.6 J Hazlewood to Elgar, No hundred for Elgar in this over, he remains on 96. Length ball around off, Dean blocks it. 190/2

56.5 J Hazlewood to Elgar, A bouncer! This time maybe Elgar was not expecting it as he ducks under it at the very last moment. 190/2

56.4 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Back to bowling length on middle, defended. 190/2

56.3 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Bangs it half way down the track on middle, saw this ploy used by the Australians a lot in the afternoon session. Elgar ducks under it. 190/2

56.2 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Fuller this time on off, driven to mid off. 190/2

56.1 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Continues what he has been doing the whole day today. Lands it on a length around off, Elgar keeps it out. 190/2

Josh Hazlewood will bowl from the other end. He has been Australia's most impressive bowler today and has two wickets to his name. Can he take another?

55.6 M Starc to Elgar, Now 96 with the single off the last ball as he flicks it down to fine leg for a run. 190/2

55.5 M Starc to D Elgar, FOUR! This time he over compensates and bowls it very full outside off, a half-volley. Easy pickings for Elgar as he eases it through covers and the ball races away. He moves onto 95. 189/2

55.4 M Starc to Elgar, Good bowling! He bowled a full one to start with then two length balls and now goes short on off. Elgar though is watching the ball quite well as he evades it. 185/2

55.3 M Starc to Elgar, On the stumps, no extra bounce on this one as Elgar plays it onto the ground. 185/2

55.2 M Starc to Elgar, BEAUTY! Bounce, pace there was everything on this one! He comes steaming in and lands it on a length around off, it zips off the surface and also bounces more than expected. Elgar trusting the wicket goes for the drive on the up but the ball just about whizzes past the outside edge. 185/2

55.1 M Starc to D Elgar, Starts off with a full ball on off, looking for some reverse swing which we saw before the break. There was none on this delivery as Elgar strokes it to mid off. 185/2

We have 35 overs to be bowled in the final session. So we are in for a long one as the players and the umpires make their way out to the middle. The break did work for the Australians last time as they got a wicket after it, will it work in their favor again? Let us wait and watch as Dean Elgar will take strike to Mitchell Starc.

... Day 1, Session 3 ...

Elgar has moved into the 90s while de Villiers is approaching another fifty. Their partnership is reaching the 100-run mark as well and it has come in a quick time. For Australia, they will try to make use of the reverse swing which was visible just before the tea break. They need wickets to stop South Africa's charge at the moment and failing to do so will result in them staring at a big first innings total. Do join us in a short while.

Yet another excellent session enjoyed by South Africa. They managed to score more than 100 runs in it for the loss of Amla's wicket. The change in strategy from Australia post lunch fetched them a wicket. The short pitch bowling resulted in the departure of Hashim Amla but since then AB de Villiers has joined forces with Dean Elgar, and together, they have punished the Aussie bowlers. The latter offered a chance when he was on 53 but Lyon dropped a sitter. Another half chance just before tea wasn't taken by Smith but to be honest, that was a really tough one.

54.6 S Smith to de Villiers, Shortish and wide outside off, de Villiers cracks it off his back foot but finds the point fielder. That will be tea on day 1! 185/2

54.5 Smith to Villiers, Huge shout for an lbw! Not given. Mind you, that looked quite close. A floated full ball drifting into the batsman and landing around middle. It straightens a bit after hitting the surface, beats the forward defensive prod of AB and raps him on the back leg. They appeal unsuccessfully. Steven Smith ain't taking DRS off his bowling for sure. The replays roll in and it shows to be heading over the stumps. Good call, skip! 185/2

54.4 S Smith to Villiers, AB has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 185/2

54.3 S Smith to Villiers, Tossed up ball around off, driven back to the bowler. 185/2

54.2 S Smith to Villiers, Four leg byes! Sliding down the leg side again, de Villiers fails to put bat to ball and it clips his pads before screaming away to the fine leg fence. 185/2

54.1 S Smith to Villiers, Flatter and down the leg side, AB tries to paddle it around the corner but misses. 181/2

Skipper Steven Smith to bowl what could be the last over of this session.

53.6 M Marsh to Elgar, Was that dropped? Looks like but it was a toughie. Full in length and outside off, Elgar tries to play a booming cover drive but gets a big fat edge behind. It flies to the left of Steven Smith at second slip, the Aussie skipper goes airborne, sticks his left hand out but fails to pouch it. It has sped away to the fence. Full marks for the effort. Would have been a stunner had Steven Smith caught it. 181/2

53.5 M Marsh to Villiers, A delightful cover drive from the bat of de Villiers and it races through. Warner also races behind it from covers and dives forward to pull it back. The umpire checks upstairs and finds it cleanly done. Saves one run for his team. 177/2

The keeper comes up.

53.4 M Marsh to Villiers, Angling into the batsman from around off, de Villiers strides forward and defends. 174/2

53.3 M Marsh to Villiers, A good length ball on off, defended off the back foot. 174/2

53.2 M Marsh to Villiers, On a full length outside off, de Villiers once again shoulders arms to allow it through. The ball curled in a fair bit after going past the batsman and Paine collects the ball to his left. 174/2

53.1 M Marsh to Villiers, Serves in the good channel, de Villiers chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 174/2

52.6 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 174/2

52.5 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Bouncer! The batsman ducks under the bouncer at the last moment. 174/2

52.4 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Good length delivery just outside off, Elgar taps it down in front of gully. 174/2

52.3 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Spears a full ball on middle and off, shaping away just a touch, Elgar does well to defend it back. Cummins makes a half stop in his followthrough and then steps on the ball, seems accidental. 174/2

52.2 Pat Cummins to D Elgar, Gets very full and bowls it around off, Elgar drives it down to mid on. Not much timing as it wasn't properly middled. 174/2

52.1 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Works a length ball outside off to the leg side. It's in the gap at mid-wicket and they cross. 174/2

51.6 M Marsh to Villiers, Sliding down the leg side, de Villiers fails to flick and it goes off his pads to the left of the keeper. By the time Paine gets to it, the batsmen run a leg bye. 173/2

51.5 M Marsh to Elgar, Fuller and outside off, driven wide of mid off for a single. 172/2

51.5 M Marsh to Elgar, Oversteps this time and bowls it on a length outside off. Elgar leaves it. Marsh hasn't looked in rhythm, even when he returns to his bowling mark, his movement is quite gingerly. 171/2

51.4 M Marsh to Elgar, Goes very full with his length this time, not allowing the ball to do enough, Elgar digs it out to the off side. 170/2

51.3 M Marsh to Elgar, Interesting delivery. Marsh lands it on a good length outside off and gets it to tail away after pitching. Elgar allows it through. It's reversing for sure and Australia would like to utilize it to their benefit. 170/2

51.2 M Marsh to Elgar, Good length delivery just outside off, Elgar covers the line before shouldering arms. 170/2

51.1 M Marsh to Elgar, Angles in a length ball around off, Elgar gets forward and pushes it with an angled bat to point. 170/2

51.1 M Marsh to Elgar, Wide! A gentle loosener. Marsh speeds in from around the wicket and sprays it way wide outside off. Elgar is in no mood to chase it. 170/2

Mitchell Marsh is brought back into the attack with tea approaching.

50.6 Pat Cummins to Villiers, The batsman picked that bouncer early and let it through to the keeper. 169/2

50.5 Pat Cummins to Villiers, FOUR! An inswinger from Cummins but the line already is too straight and de Villiers picks it up immediately. He shows no qualms in putting it away through mid-wicket for a boundary. 169/2

50.4 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Cummins keeps his line around off and serves it on a fuller length, AB probably was looking to play it on the leg side but fails to close the face of the bat properly. It comes out from the outside half of the bat and rolls to mid off. 165/2

50.3 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Back of a length delivery on off, de Villiers remains on the back foot and defends it to the off side. 165/2

50.2 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Cummins bends his back and bowls a short delivery around off, de Villiers drops his wrists and lets it be. 165/2

50.1 Pat Cummins to Villiers, A little bit of reverse swing there. On a length outside off, shaping away with the shine, AB shoulders arms. That will bring smile on the Australian faces. They have relied heavily on reverse swing in this series. 165/2

49.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Bowls this one with a nice loop, however, it still clocks in the 90s, around off and Elgar presses forward to push it to covers. 165/2

49.5 N Lyon to Elgar, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 165/2

49.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Lyon pushes this one quicker through the air around off, Elgar goes on the back foot in defense. 165/2

49.3 N Lyon to Villiers, Driven through mid on by the batsman. They pick up a single. 165/2

49.2 N Lyon to Villiers, Loopy and around off, de Villiers defends it quietly. 164/2

49.1 N Lyon to D Elgar, Gets on the front foot and drives it through mid off for a run. 164/2

48.6 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Gets behind the line of the delivery and defends to end the over. 163/2

48.5 Pat Cummins to Villiers, In the zone outside off, AB has nothing to do with it. 163/2

48.4 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 163/2

48.3 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Places a full ball outside off and forces de Villiers to come forward. AB drives it through the line but finds the cover-point fielder. A little bit of a moral victory for the bowler as he succeeded in getting the batsman forward. 163/2

48.2 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 163/2

48.1 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Full in length and around off, good pace, de Villiers defends it to mid on. 163/2

Pat Cummins is inserted back into the attack.

47.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Full floated around off, Elgar gets forward and across to flick it towards mid-wicket. 163/2

47.5 N Lyon to D Elgar, FOUR! Short and punished. Lyon errs with his line and length and Elgar shows no mercy in putting it away. Goes deep inside the crease and cracks it through point for a boundary. 163/2

47.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Cuts down his length a bit and fires it around off, Elgar goes on the back foot in defense. 159/2

47.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Loopy full ball around middle, Elgar takes a big stride forward and defends it back. 159/2

47.2 N Lyon to Villiers, Quicker through the air, full and on middle, de Villiers flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a run. 159/2

47.1 N Lyon to Villiers, Tossed up ball around middle and off, AB gets forward and defends it back. This is the first ball from Lyon to de Villiers after quite a while. 158/2

46.6 M Starc to Elgar, Back of a length delivery on off, Dean covers the line and keeps it out safely to the off side. 158/2

46.5 M Starc to Elgar, Bouncer, down the leg side, Elgar evades it with ease. 158/2

46.4 M Starc to Elgar, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 158/2

Leg slip moves to deep square leg.

46.3 M Starc to Elgar, FOUR! A bit uppish but safe. A length ball is angling down the leg side, Elgar flicks it off his pads and it goes aerially past Bancroft at short leg. Too quick for him as before he could react, the ball has already gone past and reached the fence behind. 158/2

46.2 M Starc to Elgar, Bouncer! The batsman ducks in time to let that one go over him. 154/2

46.1 M Starc to Villiers, Fuller and straighter, de Villiers tickles it through the gap at mid-wicket for three runs. 154/2

45.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Another watchful back foot defense to end the over. 151/2

45.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Skidding back into the batsman from around off, Elgar is on the back foot as he blocks it to covers. 151/2

45.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Gets on the front foot to a full ball and blocks it safely. 151/2

45.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 151/2

45.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. No run. 151/2

45.1 N Lyon to Elgar, Beauty! Flatter delivery around off, just a hint of away spin, Elgar pushes inside the line and misses. 151/2

44.6 M Starc to Villiers, After being too straight for the first few deliveries, Starc has decided to stay away from de Villiers' range. Wide outside off, left alone. Wonder, whether it falls as a negative tactics or not because generally it is considered so for deliveries down the leg side. Read somewhere that Starc was not happy with his skipper for telling him to bowl wide to AB in the previous Test. Seems, Mitch has reverted to that tactics to save himself from getting hit. 151/2

44.5 M Starc to Villiers, Angling away from the batsman, outside off, AB leaves it alone. 151/2

44.4 M Starc to Villiers, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 151/2

44.3 M Starc to Villiers, Easily done. On the pads and AB works it through mid-wicket for a couple of runs. 10 off 3 balls, 20 in last 9, South Africa have upped the scoring ante. 151/2

44.2 M Starc to de Villiers, FOUR! And again. He looks so good while playing these attacking shots. Starc is on the shorter side around middle, AB remains on the back foot and hammers his pull over mid-wicket for a boundary. 149/2

44.1 M Starc to Villiers, FOUR! AB has decided to take on Starc. Gets a delivery in the straighter line and he just picks it up off his pads. Makes nice connection and sends it to the deep mid-wicket fence. The 50-run stand is up between the two and this one has come up in quick time. 145/2

43.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Flatter on off, Elgar shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 10 from the over. 141/2

43.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Elgar has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 141/2

43.4 N Lyon to Elgar, SIX! Elgar is out to win fans with his stroke play. Was criticized a bit for his brand of batting in Port Elizabeth but today in Newlands it's a new Elgar. Advances down the track this time as the bowler pulls back his length slightly and lifts it nonchalantly over long on for a biggie. Lyon has frustration written all over his face. 141/2

43.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Another front foot defense by Elgar. Reading the line and spin (if any) quite easily. 135/2

43.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Tossed up ball around off, fuller in length, Elgar leans forward in defense. 135/2

43.1 N Lyon to Elgar, FOUR! This is a completely different Elgar, I'm telling you. His approach is very positive, contrasting to the previous Test match. He is not putting away only the bad balls but some of the good balls have also travelled to the fence. Part of credit goes to this batting beauty also. A flighted full ball on middle, Elgar is down the track in a flash and plays a silky flick shot past the mid-wicket fielder for a boundary. Looking extremely at ease in the middle, particularly against the off spinner. 135/2

42.6 M Starc to Villiers, A back foot defense by AB de Villiers to end the over. 131/2

42.5 M Starc to Villiers, Back of a length ball on off, AB stands back and taps it down to covers. 131/2

42.4 M Starc to Villiers, Bowls it in the channel outside off, on a good length, de Villiers shoulders arms. 131/2

42.3 M Starc to de Villiers, Goes full and on middle, de Villiers flicks it across the line but fails to middle it properly. It has gone straight to mid on. 131/2

42.2 M Starc to Villiers, Angling away from the batsman, on a shortish length outside off, AB lets it through to the keeper. 131/2

42.1 M Starc to Villiers, Good length delivery around off, de Villiers defends it back from the crease. 131/2

41.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Allows the ball to do its bit around off and then Elgar taps it to the off side. 131/2

41.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Elgar has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 131/2

41.4 N Lyon to Elgar, FOUR! Excellent use of the feet by Elgar. He advances down to the pitch of the delivery and strokes it with the spin through extra cover. The mid off stands no chance to pull it back. 131/2

41.3 N Lyon to Villiers, Tossed up ball around off, de Villiers pushes it towards extra cover and takes a run. 127/2

41.2 N Lyon to Villiers, Loopy and on middle, de Villiers strides forward and defends it on the leg side. 126/2

41.1 N Lyon to Villiers, Flighted and around off, de Villiers walks forward and pushes it back to the bowler. 126/2

Drinks!

40.6 M Starc to Elgar, Shorter in length on off, Elgar hops and keeps it out. 126/2

40.5 M Starc to Elgar, This one is outside off and Dean makes a leave. 126/2

40.4 M Starc to Elgar, Good bowling this! Varying his length nicely, showing that he is not too predictable. On a length around off, Elgar blocks it. 126/2

40.3 M Starc to Elgar, NASTY! A brute of a delivery this one! Starc bangs it short and a well-directed one. Elgar is surprised by it and is late onto the shot. He tries to fend it away with one hand off the handle. The ball hits the glove and goes onto the ground. Lucky for him as that could have ballooned up in the air. 126/2

40.2 M Starc to Elgar, Down the leg side, Elgar misses the flick and it goes to the keeper. 126/2

40.1 M Starc to Villiers, Full and on the pads, de Villiers flicks it towards square leg. The fielder there dives to his left to make a half stop and the batsmen sneak a run. 126/2

39.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Flighted ball on middle, goes on with the arm. Elgar covers the line and keeps it out. 125/2

39.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Tosses it up on middle, once again there is no turn on off. Elgar lunges forward and blocks it quite easily. 125/2

39.4 N Lyon to Villiers, Very full on the pads, flicked through mid-wicket to change the strike. 125/2

39.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Works it with the angle through mid-wicket for a run. 124/2

39.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Tosses it up on middle, kept out. 123/2

39.1 N Lyon to Elgar, Fires it on the pads, Elgar tries to flick but misses. 123/2

Nathan Lyon is back into the attack. He got no spin in the first session, interesting to see how he goes in this one.

38.6 M Starc to Villiers, FOUR! Luck is going South Africa's way here! Once again a streaky boundary. Starc will be tearing his hair out here as this is the second time this has happened in this over. On a length around off, AB tries to push it through the off side off the back foot but gets an outside edge which goes through the gap between the slips and the gully for the second boundary of the over. 123/2

38.5 Starc to Villiers, A yorker on off, de Villiers digs it out. 119/2

38.4 M Starc to Villiers, Wide outside off, left alone. 119/2

38.3 M Starc to Elgar, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. They pick up a single. 119/2

38.2 M Starc to D Elgar, FOUR! Edgy but Elgar won't mind. A bumper outside off, Elgar goes after it but gets an outside edge through the slip cordon and the ball races away. Also this brings up 3000 Test runs for Elgar, he is the 15th South African to do so. 118/2

38.1 M Starc to Elgar, Remember the Ashes 2017? Remember how Starc bowled to Malan? Well this is exactly the plan they are using against Elgar. Around the wicket and bangs it in short on the body. Elgar blocks it onto the ground. 114/2

38.1 M Starc to Elgar, NO BALL! He comes around the wicket which is a clear indication of him bowling some short stuff. He though over steps and bangs it short. Elgar defends it. 114/2

Mitchell Starc is back on.

37.6 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Once again outside off, hoping de Villiers loses his patience and goes after it. But he keeps his head and makes a leave. 113/2

37.5 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Length outside off, AB is not going to play those. 113/2

37.4 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Outside off, good carry on the ball. AB de Villiers lets it be. 113/2

37.3 Pat Cummins to Villiers, On a length around off, kept out. 113/2

37.2 Pat Cummins to Villiers, FOUR! Short ball and put away! A half tracker outside off, it is asking to be hit and de Villiers does exactly that as he slaps it over point. 113/2

37.1 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Back of a length on off, kept out. 109/2

Done and dusted with the national anthems and we are all set for the action to begin. The umpires along with the Australian players make their way out to the middle. Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram will open the batting for South Africa. The southpaw will take strike and he will be facing Mitchell Starc who has a tendency to pick a wicket in the first over. Can he do so again? He has three slips and a gully waiting for an edge. Here we go...

Mike Haysman comes up with some insights about the bowling of Vernon Philander. The first point that he makes is that the Aussies have attempted 14 percentage of attacking shots against him in this series. Haysman reckons that Vern's channels have been extraordinary, beating the inside and outside edge. Also adds that the pitching has been consistent, around the good length mark and Philander has not changed even a bit since his debut. Regarding the pace - Starc, Cummins, Hazlewood, Rabada, Morkel have bowled in top speed but not Philander, as expected, although the movement he achieves does the trick. Haysman picks out why Josh has been ordinary, so far and reasons that his pitching is too wide outside off as compared to his graph in the 2015 Ashes. As always, Mike has been right on the money with his reading of the game.

Australian skipper, Steven Smith, says they also wanted to bat first. Mentions there are a few cracks which would come into play later on. He hopes the grass will help his fast bowlers. Further adds that he would like a few early wickets and put the South Africans under some pressure. Admits it was good to have a break in between the second and the third Test. Ends by saying they have made no changes to their eleven.

South African skipper, Faf du Plessis, says the wicket has less grass and it will play a little slow on the first day. Reckons it is different from the wicket on which they played against India. He feels there will be movement at the start but it should get good for batting later on. Informs they have two changes - Bavuma and Morkel come in for de Bruyn and Ngidi.

TOSS - Up goes the coin and Steven Smith calls it wrong. South Africa win their first toss of the series and they will like to have a bat.

PITCH REPORT - Shaun Pollock says there is a good covering of grass. He opines the team which wins the toss should bat first. Reckons there will be some assistance for the bowlers at the start. Mentions the short pitch deliveries will carry through nicely as there is grass in the middle. States the spinners will also have a part to play as the wicket is a little dry and the cracks might open with time. He feels it will be also be a little uneven as the Test goes on.

Australia on the other hand, have named an unchanged eleven for this Test. Their bowling has been decent until now but it is their batting which is the main problem. Steven Smith would hope for all their batters to get their A-game to the fore and put in a good show. The first Test was dominated by the Australians and the second by the South Africans, it is all even at the moment and we can expect another exciting encounter between the two. Hello and welcome to the coverage from Newlands.

It is time for the third Test between South Africa and Australia with the series level at 1-1 with two Tests to go. Both the sides will be eager for a win here to take an unassailable lead. The hosts have been handed a boost after the ban on Rabada has been overturned. They still have a few problems to tackle, out of which one being their batting. Only AB de Villiers is the one who looks comfortable playing the Australian attack. Faf du Plessis would hope for the rest and himself to fire.

36.6 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Goes full, not exactly the yorker but a change in length to surprise the batsman. He is up for it and keeps it out. 109/2

36.5 J Hazlewood to Elgar, No, it is another short ball, maybe the next ball. Elgar quite comfortably ducks under it. 109/2

36.4 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Another short ball on middle, Elgar ducks under it. Now that is three short balls in a row, yorker coming up? Elgar better be ready for it. 109/2

36.3 J Hazlewood to Elgar, A bumper at the body of the batsman, nudged towards short leg. 109/2

36.2 Hazlewood to Elgar, BANG! That has hit the batsman flush on the helmet! Another short ball by Hazlewood which hurries the batsman as he goes for the pull. He misses as the ball hits the badge and lobs towards the slip cordon where Smith runs behind and takes it. There is a muted appeal by the players but nothing from the umpire. Elgar now takes a breather as he takes his helmet off and sips a bottle of water. There is also a change of helmet for him. 109/2

36.1 J Hazlewood to Elgar, FOUR! Once again one of those defensive shots which he plays so well! Fuller on off, Elgar leans into it and just punches it past the bowler. Such is the outfield here that it races across the turf and into the fence. 109/2

35.6 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Back of a length on off, pushed to point. 105/2

35.5 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Well bowled! On a length around off, it straightens a touch. AB de Villiers tries to defend but the ball takes the edge and goes along the ground to point. 105/2

35.4 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Angles it into the batsman, trying to cramp the batsman for room. He works it to square leg. 105/2

35.3 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Once again bowled outside off, AB does not fiddle with it. 105/2

35.2 Pat Cummins to Villiers, A similar delivery but this is a touch closer to the off pole. AB leaves it. 105/2

35.1 Pat Cummins to Villiers, FOUR! TOP CLASS! With AB out there runs are bound to come! Not a very bad delivery that, on a length around off. But such is the class of de Villiers, he leans into it and drives it through covers for a boundary. 105/2

34.6 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Good length outside off, left alone. 101/2

34.5 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Has it been dropped? Oh, yes! Nathan Lyon is the culprit and to be honest that should have been taken. Not the best of deliveries from Hazlewood. He bowls it short and outside off, he once again gets extra bounce. Elgar tries to get on top of the bounce and cut it. He though cannot and hits it uppishly towards Lyon at point. The off spinner gets two hands to it but can't hang on. A reprieve for Elgar, how costly will this prove? Josh should have his third there. 101/2

34.4 J Hazlewood to Elgar, On a length around off, kept out. 101/2

34.3 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Another bouncer! Elgar does well to duck under it. 101/2

34.2 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Wide outside off, left alone. 101/2

34.1 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Fuller on middle, de Villiers flicks it through mid-wicket and some good running helps the batsmen run three. 100 up for the Proteas. 101/2

33.6 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Bouncer! The batsman ducks under the bouncer at the last moment. 98/2

33.5 Pat Cummins to Villiers, On a length around off, AB was unsure whether to play forward or back. He in the end plays a half-hearted defensive stroke and the ball takes the inside edge before going down towards fine leg for a run. 98/2

33.4 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Shorter in length again on middle, de Villiers tucks it to square leg. 97/2

33.3 Pat Cummins to Villiers, FOUR! That is some shot to get off the mark! Just shows the confidence he is in. Fuller on middle, AB walks across and whips it through wide mid on for a boundary. 97/2

33.2 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. 93/2

33.1 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Back of a length on off, Elgar taps it towards covers for a run. 93/2

32.6 J Hazlewood to Villiers, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 92/2

32.5 J Hazlewood to Villiers, A good delivery to de Villiers first up! On a length around off, AB is solid in defense. 92/2

AB de Villiers walks out at no. 4.

32.4 J Hazlewood to Amla, OUT! In the air... taken! Hazlewood gets his second and this is the seventh time he has got Amla in Tests. You get this feeling that he just knows what to bowl to him. He persists with the short ball and it has paid dividends. He comes running in and bangs it half way down the track, gets it to bounce a little more and Amla is done in by that. He goes for the pull but does not get on top of the bounce. The ball takes the top edge and goes down towards Cummins at fine leg who runs in and takes a good catch. A big, big wicket for Australia as Amla was looking flawless out there. He goes after getting a start and the 86-run stand has been broken. Just the breakthrough the away side needed after the break. 92/2

32.3 J Hazlewood to Amla, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 92/1

32.2 J Hazlewood to Amla, Goes wide of the crease and bowls it on off, Amla keeps it out. 92/1

32.1 J Hazlewood to Amla, Good length attacking the stumps, Amla defends it. 92/1

31.6 Pat Cummins to Elgar, A dot to finish! 8 runs off the over though! The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 92/1

31.5 Pat Cummins to Elgar, FOUR! Fifty for Elgar, his 12th in this format and he gets there in some style. What a shot! He has hit that with a lot of authority! A leg gully was brought in so Elgar might be expecting a short one. He goes on the back foot and pulls it with disdain through mid-wicket and there is no stopping that. He raises his bat to acknowledge the applause but his job is not done. He would want to make it big now. 92/1

31.4 Pat Cummins to Elgar, This time Cummins bowls it wide outside off, seeing Elgar not move his feet a lot the bowler wanted the batsman to play a loose shot. Elgar does resist and leaves it. 88/1

31.3 Pat Cummins to Elgar, FOUR! That should settle Elgar's nerves! Cummins bangs it short again but offers width outside off. Elgar once again does not move his feet a lot but his hand-eye co-ordination is so good that he hits it off the middle. The ball goes through backward point for a boundary. 88/1

With nothing happening from the pitch, there seems to be a change in plan from the Aussies. We can see a short leg and a fielder in the deep on the leg side. Maybe, some short pitch bowling will be dished out.

31.2 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Cummins does bowl it full but not where he would have liked it. Outside off, Elgar with minimal foot movement pushes it to covers. 84/1

31.1 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Pat bowls a bouncer now, they certainly have a plan against Elgar here. Dean though ducks under it. Can he now follow it up with a cracking full ball? 84/1

30.6 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Another short delivery, the ball this time does not bounce that much. Elgar tucks it around the corner to keep strike. End of a fiery over by Josh. 84/1

30.5 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Now bowls a length ball around off, at good pace, 141 kph. Elgar defends it by staying within his crease. 83/1

30.4 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Almost played it on! Those two short balls I think are playing on Elgar's mind. Hazlewood bowls it behind a length this time around off. Elgar is in two minds whether to play at it or leave it. He first thinks of blocking it but then tries to pull his bat out but is too late in doing so. The ball hits the inner half and bounces close to the off pole. Good few balls here by Hazlewood, this is a good battle between the two. 83/1

30.3 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Another bouncer and a good one too, aimed at the body of the batsman. Elgar evades it. 83/1

30.2 J Hazlewood to Elgar, FOUR BYES! That has taken off out of nowhere! Josh Hazlewood has really bent his back on this delivery! A short ball with a lot of fizz on middle, it zips and also shoots off the surface. Elgar ducks under it and the keeper behind also can't collect it as it is too high for him. It goes for four byes. 83/1

30.1 J Hazlewood to Elgar, On middle and angling into the batsman. Elgar plays it to mid-wicket. 79/1

29.6 Pat Cummins to Amla, Length ball on off, blocked. A dot to finish the over. 79/1

29.5 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Nudges it around the corner with the angle for a quick run. 79/1

29.4 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Outside off, this time. Elgar lets it be. 78/1

29.3 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Fuller on middle, eased down towards mid on. Elgar calls wait but seeing the fielder field the ball cleanly he does not go for the run. 78/1

29.2 Pat Cummins to Elgar, First runs off the bat of this session! Back of a length on off, Elgar plays it really nicely as he guides it between gully and third slip with soft hands. The ball is racing across the turf as Smith gives it a chase. He manages to pull it back inside and the batsmen take two. 78/1

29.1 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Cummins too starts off from around the wicket and bowls it on a length around off, the batsman keeps it out. 76/1

Pat Cummins will bowl from the other end.

28.6 J Hazlewood to Amla, A leave to end the over to a ball outside off. Once again no swing or any sort of assistance on offer for the bowler in the first over of the afternoon session and this was quite expected. 76/1

28.5 J Hazlewood to Amla, Attacking the stumps, trying to trap Amla in front. The batsman gets his bat down in time and plays it towards mid-wicket. 76/1

28.4 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Errs in line and bowls it on the pads, Elgar is late on the flick as the ball brushes his pads and goes down to fine leg and the batsman take a leg bye. First run for this session. 76/1

28.3 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Pulls his length back a little on off, Elgar rocks back and defends it onto the ground. 75/1

28.2 J Hazlewood to Elgar, On a length again and angling into the batsman. Elgar lunges forward and defends it watchfully. 75/1

28.1 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Right on the money! No looseners for the big man as he comes from around the wicket and lands it on a length around off, Elgar though as he has been today, very solid in defense. 75/1

We are back for the second session. The men who matter make their way out to the middle. Also, Hashim Amla and Dean Elgar will resume their innings. It is the latter who will take strike to Josh Hazlewood who will start the proceedings after the break. Here we go...

... Day 1, Session 2 ...

A good first session of Test cricket. Electing to bat, South Africa will be quite pleased with the outcome. They did lose a wicket early in the form of Aiden Markram but since then it has been a one-way traffic. Not a lot happening for the bowlers and it's been an easing going for the pair of Amla and Elgar. The Australian bowlers tried their heart out but did not receive any assistance from the deck. The pitch is looking like a batting beauty and the narrative won't change much unless the Aussie bowlers produce something magical. Let's see how the afternoon session unfurls. Join us in a short while.

27.6 M Starc to Amla, A length delivery around middle, Amla solidly gets behind the line and defends it to mid-wicket. A maiden to end proceedings. Lunch on day 1! 75/1

27.5 M Starc to Amla, Bouncer around off, Amla lets it go to the keeper. 75/1

27.4 M Starc to H Amla, With Amla not going after wide ones, Starc pitches it this time in the line of the stumps. It's on a length and Amla defends it towards mid on. 75/1

27.3 M Starc to Amla, Identical to the last delivery. Bowling it full and outside off, inviting the batsman for a drive with two slips and a gully waiting for an edge. Amla has played enough cricket to realize that plan. Leaves it untouched. 75/1

27.2 M Starc to Amla, Serves this on a driving length outside off, Amla allows it through. Not taking any chance with lunch just around the corner. 75/1

27.1 M Starc to Amla, Nice and full around off, Amla drives it down the ground to mid off. 75/1

26.6 M Marsh to Elgar, Delivers it wide outside off, on a length and it shapes away a touch too, Elgar has nothing to do with it. 75/1

26.5 M Marsh to Elgar, Keeps it full on this occasion and Elgar hits it off his front foot to the off side. Finds the fielder. 75/1

26.4 M Marsh to Elgar, From round the wicket, Marsh bowls it on a good length outside off, Elgar allows it through. 75/1

26.3 M Marsh to Elgar, Bouncer! The batsman ducks in time to let that one go over him. 75/1

26.2 M Marsh to D Elgar, Pitches it up and outside off, Elgar drives through the line but finds the widish mid off fielder. 75/1

26.1 M Marsh to Elgar, Back of a length ball angling away from the batsman, Elgar leans back a bit as he lets it through to the keeper. 75/1

25.6 M Starc to Amla, Outside off, tapped down to point to end the over. 75/1

25.5 M Starc to Elgar, Bowls it full and outside off, Elgar has been quite positive today. Plays a nice looking drive through covers for three runs. 75/1

25.4 M Starc to Elgar, Full in length and moving back in a bit, Elgar defends it to mid-wicket. 72/1

25.3 M Starc to Elgar, Elgar has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 72/1

25.2 M Starc to Elgar, Shortish around off, defended off the back foot. 72/1

Some issue with the shape of the ball. The umpire quickly gets it checked by using the 8-shaped gauge. The ball passes through one side of the ring while it doesn't go through the other side of the ring which means it's fine to continue...

25.1 M Starc to Elgar, A cracking yorker on middle, Elgar digs it out at the last second. 72/1

24.6 M Marsh to Amla, Full and around off, Amla defends it towards mid on. Expensive over by Marsh! 72/1

24.5 M Marsh to D Elgar, Almost another boundary. Three good shots in the over by Elgar. Fuller in length outside off, Dean drives it delightfully through covers. This time it has been chased down and the batsmen will have to be satisfied with three runs. 72/1

24.4 M Marsh to Elgar, FOUR! Another boundary. Turning out to be a productive over for South Africa. A full delivery around off, Elgar presents the full face of the bat to it, doesn't try to over-hit it and just times his shot straight down the ground for a boundary. 69/1

24.3 M Marsh to Elgar, Elgar has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 65/1

24.2 M Marsh to Elgar, FOUR! That's as good as you will see from Dean Elgar. Marsh bowls it full and wide outside off, good swing of the bat by Dean as he holds his balance while playing the cover drive. The placement is excellent and it speeds through the gap. No stopping this one. 65/1

24.1 M Marsh to Elgar, Starts with a fullish ball on middle, Elgar defends it back. 61/1

Mitchell Marsh is into the attack. He is a pretty handy fifth bowling option.

23.6 M Starc to Amla, On a good length around middle, Amla defends it off his back foot. 61/1

23.5 M Starc to Amla, Shortish on middle, worked towards mid-wicket. 61/1

23.4 M Starc to Amla, Starc serves it very full and wide outside off, Amla restrains himself from going after it. That was a real tempter, a batsman with aggressive mindset would have surely given it a whack of his bat. 61/1

23.3 M Starc to Amla, Half an appeal! A good length delivery landing just around leg, Amla tries to work it on the leg side but is beaten. It hits him on the thigh pad and rolls to gully. The bowler got excited for a little while. 61/1

23.2 M Starc to Amla, Full and on middle, Amla brings down a straight blade and defends it solidly. 61/1

23.1 M Starc to Elgar, Bowls it too full and on middle, Elgar flicks it through mid-wicket for a run. 61/1

22.6 J Hazlewood to Amla, Fullish and outside off, driven through the line but finds the cover fielder. 60/1

22.5 J Hazlewood to Amla, A false shot but no harm done. Full in length and angling into the batsman, Amla tries flicking but gets a leading edge towards covers. 60/1

22.4 J Hazlewood to Amla, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 60/1

22.3 J Hazlewood to Amla, Keeps it full and around off, Amla has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 60/1

22.2 J Hazlewood to Amla, In the corridor outside off, Amla makes an easy leave. 60/1

22.1 J Hazlewood to Amla, Too straight in line, Amla works it through the gap on the leg for a single. It ain't swinging at all and the bowler needs to adopt plan B. Don't try too much and concentrate on drying up the runs. 60/1

21.6 M Starc to Elgar, FOUR! Bang! Not often you see Elgar hitting a cricket ball with so much disdain. Starc delivers it short and wide outside off, Dean rocks back and whacks it square of the wicket on the off side. Finds the placement through backward point and fetches a boundary for himself. The 50-run stand comes up too. This pair has largely looked at ease on this batting beauty. 58/1

21.5 M Starc to Elgar, Outside off, left alone. 54/1

21.4 M Starc to Elgar, Bouncer! The batsman ducks in time to let that one go over him. 54/1

21.3 M Starc to Amla, This one is angled down the leg side, Amla fails to flick and it goes off his pads to fine leg for a leg bye. The right-left combination often forces an error in line from the bowler. 54/1

21.2 M Starc to Elgar, Tap and run by Elgar. He just drops a length ball with gentle hands to covers and steal a run right under the fielder's nose. 53/1

21.1 M Starc to Elgar, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 52/1

20.6 J Hazlewood to Amla, Not making him play enough. One more time Josh pitches it wide outside off and it's seen off with ease by Amla. 52/1

20.5 J Hazlewood to Amla, Another leave outside the off stump by Amla. 52/1

20.4 J Hazlewood to Amla, Hurls in a length ball outside off, Amla chooses to let it be. 52/1

20.3 J Hazlewood to Amla, Good length ball around off, it's defended off the back foot by Hashim. 52/1

20.2 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Fullish and outside off, a gentle push by Elgar to the off side and he finds the gap to rotate the strike. 52/1

20.1 J Hazlewood to Elgar, FOUR! That's a defensive shot which has gone to the boundary. A length ball is angled into the batsman and Elgar just brings his bat down to keep it out. It finds the sweet spot it seems as the ball races past Bancroft at mid on. He gives the chase but not for the first time he has come second this morning. 50 comes up for South Africa much to the delight of the crowd. 51/1

19.6 M Starc to Amla, Good length delivery outside off, left alone. 47/1

19.5 M Starc to Elgar, Full and straight, Elgar nudges it through backward square leg for a run. 47/1

19.4 M Starc to Elgar, Elgar has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 46/1

19.3 M Starc to Elgar, Nearly edges it! Starc goes too full outside off, Elgar tries to squeeze it out but misses. The bat hitting the ground makes some sound and Steven Smith gets excited at second slip. Paine calmly collects the ball and shakes his head as his skipper was looking at him. Good job, Tim. Sometimes we have seen some skippers getting carried away and taking DRS almost immediately only to see it getting wasted. 46/1

19.2 M Starc to Elgar, Shortish and in the region outside off, Elgar allows it through to the keeper. 46/1

19.1 M Starc to Elgar, Starts this spell with a fuller length ball around off, Elgar draws forward and pushes it with soft hands to mid off. Amla probably was in search of a run but is sent back. 46/1

Mitchell Starc is back on. Strong breeze is blowing across the stadium and that might assist him. Two slips and a gully in place...

18.6 J Hazlewood to Amla, Fullish and on off, Amla has to play at it and he does so with his bat and pad close together. Keeps it out safely on the off side. 46/1

18.5 J Hazlewood to Amla, Invites the batsman for a drive but Amla turns down the proposal. He just takes a front leg forward to cover the line and shoulders arms. 46/1

18.4 J Hazlewood to Amla, This one is fired into the batsman on a fuller length, Amla flicks on the leg side but finds the mid-wicket fielder. 46/1

18.3 J Hazlewood to Amla, Keeps it on a length just outside off, angling in, Amla covers the line and offers a straight bat in defense. Both the South African batsmen have looked more at ease after the drinks break. 46/1

18.2 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Fetches a shortish ball from around off and eases his pull shot behind square leg. The fine leg fielder cuts it off and they collect a single. 46/1

18.1 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Lands it on a length around off, Elgar once again is solid in his front foot defense. 45/1

17.6 Pat Cummins to Amla, Good length delivery close to the off stump line, Amla makes another leave to end the over. 45/1

17.5 Pat Cummins to Amla, Cummins replies with a bouncer to which Amla has nothing to do. 45/1

17.4 Pat Cummins to Amla, FOUR! Another delightful shot from the bat of Amla. He receives the full ball in his hitting zone with glee and drives it crisply through extra cover. This is the best we have seen him start his innings of late. Moving well, balance is good, ominous signs for the Aussies. 45/1

17.3 Pat Cummins to Amla, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 41/1

17.2 Pat Cummins to Amla, Cummins immediately pulls his length back and lands it close to the off stump, Amla shoulders arms and lets it through. 41/1

17.1 Pat Cummins to Amla, FOUR! Stroke of the morning! Cummins lands it slightly overpitched outside off, Amla unfurls a free flowing cover drive and it speeds away to the fence in no time. The chase is on from mid off but the ball wins the race. Transfer of weight into the shot was beautiful. 41/1

16.6 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Once again keeps it on and around the off stump line, Elgar is solid in his defense so far. 37/1

16.5 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Probably some extra bounce this time from a length around off, Elgar covers the line to block but is surprised by the extra lift. Immediately takes his bottom hand off the handle. 37/1

16.4 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Good length ball on off, Elgar blocks it from the crease to the off side. 37/1

16.3 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Switches to round the wicket and angles it back into the batsman, Elgar helps it off his pads to mid-wicket. 37/1

16.2 J Hazlewood to Amla, Back of a length ball around off, Amla gets back and drops it with soft hands to the off side. They steal a single. 37/1

16.1 J Hazlewood to Amla, Around off on a length, defended off the back foot. 36/1

Change of ends for Josh Hazlewood.

15.6 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Changes his angle for the southpaw. Comes from round the wicket and angles in a full ball around off, Elgar gets forward and drives it through covers for a couple of runs. Not sure this line will worry Elgar much. In the last Test match, this angle worked for the Aussie bowlers as it was reversing. 36/1

15.5 Pat Cummins to H Amla, Pitches it full around off, Amla with his typical movement inside the crease drives it on the up. Bancroft quickly moves across to his left from mid off and makes a good save. A single taken. 34/1

15.4 Pat Cummins to Amla, Cummins serves this one wide outside off, on a good length, Hashim ain't bothered at all as he makes a leave. 33/1

15.3 Pat Cummins to Amla, The first two deliveries held its line and this one is angled into the batsman. Not a great deal of movement but certainly it shapes back in a tad. Amla does well to close the face of his bat as he keeps it out towards mid-wicket. 33/1

15.2 Pat Cummins to Amla, This one is almost identical to the last delivery but Amla on this occasion nicely gets behind the line and punches it wide of mid off. The fielder chases it down and they earn a couple of runs. 33/1

15.1 Pat Cummins to Amla, Peach after the drinks break. Cummins steams in and lets out a shortish length ball just around off, Amla sticks back to play inside the line but it holds its line and beats the outside edge. 31/1

Drinks! The first hour has been equal till now. Australia did manage to get an early wicket with Hazlewood sending Markram back for a duck. But since then Amla and Elgar have done well and they are now trying to build a partnership here.

14.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Flatter on off, kept out. 31/1

14.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Quicker but on the shorter side, punched to covers. 31/1

14.4 N Lyon to Amla, Excellent by Warner! He is a dynamite on the field! Short and outside off, Amla cuts it through point. David from that position sprints after the ball, dives and manages to save a run for his side. 31/1

14.3 N Lyon to Amla, In the air... but well short! Lyon tosses it up on middle, Amla uses his wrists to flick it towards mid-wicket. He does it uppishly but it goes on the bounce to that fielder. 28/1

14.2 N Lyon to Amla, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 28/1

14.1 N Lyon to Amla, Works it with the turn towards short leg. 28/1

13.6 Pat Cummins to Elgar, This was nicely bowled! Comes running in and lands it on a length outside off, it first comes in with the angle but then shapes away a touch. Elgar first thinks about playing at it but then pulls his bat out of the way. 28/1

13.5 Pat Cummins to Elgar, From around the wicket he angles it in on off, trying to then shape it away. However, there is no assistance for the bowler and Elgar quite easily keeps it out. 28/1

13.4 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Fullish on middle, driven to mid on. 28/1

13.3 Pat Cummins to Amla, Very strong through the leg side is Hashim Amla! Pat angles it into the pads, Amla stands tall and whips it through mid-wicket and gets a run. 28/1

13.2 Pat Cummins to Amla, Back of a length on middle, Amla blocks it off the back foot. 27/1

13.1 Pat Cummins to Amla, Good length outside off, Amla leaves it. 27/1

12.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Darts it on middle, Elgar covers the line and defends it. 27/1

12.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Lyon now is bowling a touch quicker as there is no spin on offer. He fires it on middle, Elgar keeps it out off the back foot. 27/1

12.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 27/1

12.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Flatter on off, blocked. 27/1

12.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Slower through the air this time but still there is no turn as the ball goes on with the arm. Elgar defends it. 27/1

12.1 N Lyon to Elgar, Shorter in length on off, pushed to covers. 27/1

11.6 Pat Cummins to Amla, Full on middle, mistimed to mid on. 27/1

The on air commentators are a bit surprised by the lack of movement and bounce in this pitch. Michael Holding feels the grass is not as greener as it was when South Africa played India recently.

11.5 Pat Cummins to Amla, Goes a little fuller this time than the last ball. No swing on offer, too easy for Amla to keep it out. 27/1

11.4 Pat Cummins to Amla, FOUR! Excellent shot! Short but did not bounce as the bowler would have desired. Amla gets on top of the bounce and pulls it with one leg up in the air, through square leg and the ball races away. 27/1

11.3 Pat Cummins to Amla, Wide outside off, Amla leaves it. 23/1

11.2 Pat Cummins to Amla, Back to bowling length on off, Amla is half forward to block it out. 23/1

11.1 Pat Cummins to Amla, Fuller on middle, Amla flicks it through mid-wicket and bags a brace. 23/1

10.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Short and wide outside off, first poor ball by Lyon. Elgar though fails to take full toll of it as he cuts it straight to point. 21/1

10.5 N Lyon to Amla, A little fuller this time on middle, Amla gets to the pitch of the ball and flicks it through mid-wicket for a run. 21/1

10.4 N Lyon to Amla, Flatter on off, not a lot of turn. The ball skids off the surface as Amla rocks back and keeps it out. 20/1

10.3 N Lyon to Amla, Floats it up on off, Amla keeps it out off the front foot. 20/1

10.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Works it against the turn through mid-wicket for a run. 20/1

10.1 N Lyon to Amla, Tosses it up on off, Amla is happy to play on the back foot as he rocks back and works it around the corner for a run. 19/1

9.6 Pat Cummins to Elgar, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 18/1

9.5 Pat Cummins to Amla, Down the leg side, Amla tucks it around the corner for a run. 18/1

9.5 Pat Cummins to Amla, WIDE! Bangs it in short! Amla ducks under it. The umpire feels it is too high and it is signaled a wide. 17/1

9.4 Pat Cummins to Amla, On a length around off, defended solidly. 16/1

9.3 Pat Cummins to Amla, Slightly fuller this time, not on the driving length. Amla is happy to block it out. 16/1

9.2 Pat Cummins to Amla, Back of a length on off, Amla defends it off the back foot this time. 16/1

9.1 Pat Cummins to Amla, Good start by the pacer. He bowls it on a length around off, Amla presses forward and defends it. 16/1

Double change by Steven Smith! Pat Cummins is into the attack.

8.6 N Lyon to Elgar, The batsman defends it from within the crease. Not a lot of turn for Lyon in his first, also he was bowling it a touch too fuller. 16/1

8.5 N Lyon to Amla, Flatter on middle, kept out. 16/1

8.4 N Lyon to H Amla, Full on off, driven down to mid off. 15/1

8.3 N Lyon to Amla, Flighted up on middle, worked to mid-wicket. 15/1

8.2 N Lyon to Amla, Floats it up on middle, Amla with the turn plays a wristy shot towards mid on. He first calls yes but then realizes he has timed the ball quite well and then sends the non-striker back. 15/1

8.1 N Lyon to Amla, Tosses it up on middle, Amla works it to mid-wicket. 15/1

Spinner introduced early! Nathan Lyon is into the attack. He needs four more wickets to get to the magical 300-wicket mark.

7.6 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Back of a length on off, kept out. 15/1

7.5 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Outside off, left alone. 15/1

7.4 J Hazlewood to H Amla, Tries to surprise the batsman with a bumper. Hazlewood however, does not get it to bounce that much. Amla rides on top of the bounce and pulls it along the ground to fine leg to change strike. 15/1

7.3 J Hazlewood to Amla, This is excellent, excellent stuff. Just like McGrath used to do for Australia. Continuously bowling it on one line and length. Amla manages to block it. 14/1

7.2 J Hazlewood to Amla, Hits the good length around on off, Amla plays it towards gully. 14/1

7.1 J Hazlewood to Amla, Once again accurate line and length. On the stumps, not offering a lot of room and also on a length. Amla lunges forward and defends it. 14/1

6.6 M Starc to Elgar, Angles in a full ball around off this time, Elgar presses forward and defends it off his front foot to the off side. 14/1

6.5 M Starc to Elgar, A middle stump half-volley as Starc attempts to spear it in, Elgar eases it through mid-wicket and Bancroft gives the chase from mid on. Chases it down in the deep and they take a couple of runs. 14/1

6.4 M Starc to Elgar, Hurls it on a good length outside off, Elgar covers the line and makes a sensible leave. 12/1

6.3 M Starc to Elgar, Play and a miss! That's beautifully bowled. Starc keeps his length on the shorter side, just around off and this time it nips away a shade. Elgar stays back to push inside the line and gets beaten. 12/1

6.2 M Starc to Elgar, Starc pulls his length back a bit this time, bowls it outside off and this one holds its line. Elgar watches the line closely before making a leave. 12/1

6.1 M Starc to Elgar, Excellent stuff, Cummins! Starc overpitches around off and Elgar plays a cracking off drive. It's racing through but Pat at mid off does well to stop it with a dive. A certain boundary saved. 12/1

5.6 J Hazlewood to Amla, Finishes it off with a wayward delivery down the leg side. Amla misses the flick and the keeper collects it. 12/1

5.5 J Hazlewood to Amla, Once again close to the off pole, something Josh has not being doing in this series consistently. He had been bowling too wide outside off but in this Test, he has concentrated to bowl close to the off pole. Amla, however, is solid in defense. 12/1

5.4 J Hazlewood to Amla, On a length around off, defended off the back foot. 12/1

5.3 J Hazlewood to H Amla, Edged but runs! On fuller on middle, it swings away. Amla goes for the drive straight down the ground but it takes the edge, goes along the ground between gully and point for a brace. 12/1

5.2 J Hazlewood to Amla, Outside off this time and Amla lets it be. 10/1

5.1 J Hazlewood to Amla, Down the leg side, Amla misses the flick. 10/1

4.6 M Starc to Elgar, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 10/1

4.5 M Starc to Elgar, A bouncer with a lot of venom. Elgar does well to evade it and Paine behind the stumps collects it really well. 10/1

4.4 M Starc to Elgar, On a length around off, kept out. 10/1

4.3 M Starc to Elgar, FOUR! Bad ball and put away! Full and on middle, Elgar loves it there. He closes the face of the bat and flicks it through mid-wicket for the first boundary of the game. 10/1

4.2 M Starc to Elgar, Another delivery which straightens a touch after pitching on middle, Elgar is squared up as he tries to defend but misses and gets hit high on the thigh pad. 6/1

4.1 M Starc to Elgar, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 6/1

3.6 J Hazlewood to Amla, Another good delivery to finish! This was on a similar length to the ball which got Markram, but this comes in with the angle. Amla though covers his off pole and makes a good leave. End of a successful over by Josh. 6/1

Hashim Amla is the next man in.

3.5 J Hazlewood to A Markram, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Hazlewood draws first blood and Markram bags the first duck of his Test career. Excellent delivery that from Hazlewood. He looks like he has his rhythm up today and the length on that delivery was the key. He comes running in and bowls it on off, it shapes away a touch. Markram who was playing on 0 off 10 balls was eager to get off the mark. He goes for a drive to a drivable length but away from his body and with minimal foot movement which brings his downfall. The ball takes the outside edge of the bat and goes towards first slip. Steven Smith had a doubt whether it would carry so he dives across to his left from second slip and takes it with two hands, inches above the ground. Superb from the skipper. An early breakthrough for Australia, perfect for them and not good for South Africa, after winning the toss and opting to bat. 6/1

3.4 J Hazlewood to Markram, Good length outside off, left alone. Yet to get off the mark is Markram, he though has not received a loose ball yet. 6/0

3.3 J Hazlewood to Markram, Length ball around middle, Markram keeps it out towards mid on. 6/0

3.2 J Hazlewood to D Elgar, Top shot! Hazlewood goes fuller this time and he pays the price. It is also on off, Elgar times it nicely through extra covers. Bancroft from mid off runs behind the ball and just at the very end slides and pushes it back in. Saves a run for his side. 6/0

3.1 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Good length and line! Around off and just ahead of a length. Elgar covers the line of the delivery and blocks it out. 3/0

2.6 M Starc to Elgar, Off the mark is Elgar! The scoreboard shows three runs but this is the first off the bat. Full and on off, swinging away. Elgar is half forward as he pushes it towards mid off for a quick run. 3/0

2.5 M Starc to Elgar, Short and outside off, at a good pace. Elgar watches it go through to the keeper. 2/0

2.4 M Starc to Elgar, Down the leg side, Elgar once again misses a scoring opportunity as he misses the flick. Tim Paine behind the stumps does well to dive to his right and make an excellent stop. 2/0

2.3 M Starc to Elgar, Change of length by Starc. He tries to surprise the batsman with a bouncer on middle, Elgar evades it. 2/0

2.2 M Starc to Elgar, Good length outside off, Elgar makes a watchful leave. 2/0

2.1 M Starc to Elgar, Fuller on middle, worked towards mid-wicket. 2/0

1.6 J Hazlewood to Markram, Bowls it outside off, Markram need not play at those. 2/0

1.5 J Hazlewood to Markram, Good length on off, shapes in a touch. Aiden tries to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. 2/0

1.4 J Hazlewood to Markram, Another leave. On a length outside off, Aiden plants his front foot ahead and shoulders his arms to it. 2/0

1.3 J Hazlewood to Markram, Good length around off, Markram makes a leave. He has left 4 out of the 5 balls he has faced. 2/0

1.2 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Errs in line and bowls it down the leg side. Elgar tries to flick but misses once again as the ball brushes the pads and goes towards fine leg. The batsmen again take a leg bye. Two runs and none off the bat. 2/0

1.1 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Hazlewood starts off with a full ball on off, he also gets no swing as Elgar plays it towards point. 1/0

Josh Hazlewood to bowl from the other end.

0.6 M Starc to Markram, Finally makes Markram play by bowling it on the stumps, the right hander though is solid in defense. Just one from the first over, not a threatening one by Starc. 1/0

0.5 M Starc to Markram, Another ball outside off, Aiden makes a solid leave. 1/0

0.4 M Starc to Markram, On a fuller length this time outside off, looking for some shape into the batsman but does not get any. Markram lets it be. 1/0

0.3 M Starc to Markram, Good length outside off, slanting away from the batsman. Markram makes a good leave and Starc gets good carry to the keeper who collects at chest height. 1/0

0.2 M Starc to Elgar, Goes for the magic delivery on the second one. The one which swings from leg and hits off. This however, does not swing and ends by being a half-volley on the pads. Elgar fails to put it away as the ball brushes the pads and goes towards the leg side. The batsmen sneak a leg bye and South Africa are underway. 1/0

0.1 M Starc to Elgar, Straightaway some action! An excellent delivery to begin with. On a length angling into the batsman first. He gets some away movement which Elgar fails to account for. He tries to defend but the ball hits him high on the thigh pad. There is an appeal from the fielders behind the stumps but the umpire is not interested. 0/0

