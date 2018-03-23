Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 2 at Cape Town: Bancroft, Marsh Look to Steady Ship

File image of Cameron Bancroft. (AFP Image)

Commentary (Australia innings)

26.3 K Rabada to Bancroft, Excellent delivery. This one jags back into the batsman from a good length around off, Bancroft fails to keep it out and is hit high on the front leg. Beaten for pace and bounce. 119/3

26.2 K Rabada to Bancroft, Good length delivery, once again in the region outside off, Bancroft watches it closely this time before making a leave. 119/3

26.1 K Rabada to Bancroft, Play and a miss! Back of a length delivery in the channel outside off, holding its line, Bancroft stays back to play at it but misses. 119/3

25.6 K Maharaj to C Bancroft, Tossed up around off, driven down towards mid on where the fielder stopped the ball with a dive. A single to end the over. 119/3

25.5 K Maharaj to C Bancroft, Flighted and full on leg, flicked on the leg side but the mid-wicket fielder made the stop. 118/3

25.4 K Maharaj to Marsh, Walks forward again and pushes it down through mid on for a run. 118/3

25.3 K Maharaj to Marsh, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 117/3

25.2 K Maharaj to Marsh, FOUR! This time he finds the gap. Once again Marsh shimmies down the track to a full ball and blazes his cover drive in the gap for a boundary. The plan seems that they don't want the spinner to settle down. 117/3

25.1 K Maharaj to Marsh, Tossed up ball around off, Maharaj comes down the track and drives it straight to the cover fielder. 113/3

Keshav Maharaj continues...

Drinks break. South Africa continue to remain in front. They snatched the advantage this morning after Australia's inspirational comeback last evening and since then have maintained a good hold. A wicket soon after the lunch break, that too of Steven Smith, has put them firmly in the driver's seat. The Australian innings is crying for partnerships and they seem to be having one at the moment. Cameron Bancroft has settled down and the tourists will want him to play a big knock. Let's see how the second hour pans out.

24.6 K Rabada to Bancroft, Too wide on the off side for the batsman to make any contact. A mixed bag over by Rabada! 113/3

24.5 K Rabada to Bancroft, FOUR! Nice shot! The bowler won't mind though as he got the batsman driving. Full in length and outside off, Bancroft is nicely forward as he executes a lovely square drive for a boundary. 113/3

24.4 K Rabada to Bancroft, This one hurries back in, from a back of a length around off, Bancroft goes on the back foot and keeps it out. 109/3

24.3 K Rabada to Bancroft, Too wide on this occasion, Bancroft has nothing to do with it. 109/3

24.2 K Rabada to Bancroft, That's superb from KG! Takes just two balls to find his rhythm and line. Bowls it closer to the off stump this time, a shade of away movement there, Bancroft without much footwork pushes inside the line and misses. That one was delivered from wide of the crease. A tough angle, something that Makhaya Ntini mastered. 109/3

24.1 K Rabada to Bancroft, Will call it a loosener first up, it's full and wide outside off, an easy leave for Bancroft. 109/3

Kagiso Rabada is back for another burst.

23.6 K Maharaj to Marsh, On the shorter side as it spins back into the batsman, Marsh goes back and plays it towards silly mid on. 109/3

23.5 K Maharaj to Marsh, Steps down the track a bit to a fuller length ball and blocks it safely. 109/3

23.4 K Maharaj to Marsh, Marsh has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 109/3

23.3 K Maharaj to Marsh, A bit on the shorter side this time, around off, Marsh goes back in defense. 109/3

23.2 K Maharaj to Marsh, Marsh has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 109/3

23.1 K Maharaj to Marsh, Flighted and full on off, Marsh defends it off his front foot. 109/3

First look of Keshav Maharaj. He has a slip, short leg and a silly mid on in place.

22.6 M Morkel to Marsh, Gently plays it down in the cover region for a run. 109/3

22.5 M Morkel to Bancroft, Fuller and outside off, driven through covers for one. 108/3

22.4 M Morkel to Bancroft, FOUR! Bang! That's cracked away and Bancroft reaches his 3rd Test fifty in some style. Short in length and outside off, Bancroft holds his posture inside the crease, gets on top of the bounce and smacks it square of the wicket on the off side for a boundary. Superb knock by the opener, he will now look to make it big! Australia trail by 204 runs. 107/3

22.3 M Morkel to Bancroft, On a length outside off, holding its line, Bancroft chooses to leave it. 103/3

22.2 M Morkel to Bancroft, FOUR! A full length ball on middle and leg, shaping back in a bit, Bancroft tries to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It races past the leg gully fielder for a boundary. Closing in on a fifty, Cameron! 103/3

22.1 M Morkel to Marsh, Good length ball angling into the batsman, around middle and leg, Marsh eases it down to long leg and crosses for a run. 99/3

21.6 V Philander to Marsh, Down the leg side, Marsh fails to flick and it goes off his pads to square leg. A leg bye to end the over. 98/3

21.5 V Philander to Marsh, Stays low, hmm... Vernon lands it on a length around middle, Marsh keeps his eyes on the ball and blocks it safely. 97/3

21.4 V Philander to Marsh, Angling away from the southpaw, Marsh covers the line and allows it through. 97/3

21.3 V Philander to C Bancroft, Ekes out an inside edge this time, Philander. He drops it on a fuller length outside off and invites the drive. Bancroft is not entirely forward as he attempts to stroke it through covers. Gets a big fat inside edge past the stumps to fine leg for a run. On another day that would have made contact with the wickets. Very lucky, CB! 97/3

21.2 V Philander to Bancroft, Once again serves it on a length but this time the line is outside off, Cameron lets it through to de Kock. 96/3

21.1 V Philander to Bancroft, On a good length around middle, some extra bounce, Bancroft tries working it on the leg side but misses and is hit on the thigh pad. 96/3

20.6 M Morkel to Marsh, FOUR! Wow, gorgeous from the bat of Shaun Marsh. He presses forward to a full ball outside off and drives it crisply through extra cover for a boundary. Lovely followthrough of the bat, so good to watch. 96/3

20.5 M Morkel to Marsh, Nice and full around off, from round the wicket, Marsh defends it. 92/3

20.4 M Morkel to Bancroft, Sliding down the leg side, on a fuller length, Bancroft fails to connect properly with his flick shot. It still goes in the gap behind square leg and they rotate the strike. 92/3

20.3 M Morkel to Bancroft, Morkel hits the deck hard and lets out a back of a length delivery on off, Cameron is on his toes in defense. 91/3

20.2 M Morkel to Bancroft, The ball is way outside the off stump, easy leave for the batsman. 91/3

20.1 M Morkel to Bancroft, Ooohhhh...this one comes back in very sharply. Morkel lands it on a length outside off, Bancroft tries to defend from the crease but it beats the inside edge of his bat and sails over the off stump. 91/3

19.6 V Philander to Marsh, Last delivery is quite wide outside off, an easy leave this time for Shaun. 91/3

19.5 V Philander to Marsh, This time the line is around middle and off and Marsh has to come forward to block it. 91/3

19.4 V Philander to Marsh, Make it three gutsy leaves in a row. Another delivery angling across the batsman, around off and leaving the batsman, Marsh knows where his off stump is and shoulders arms. 91/3

19.3 V Philander to Marsh, Another close leave. Philander is sticking to a good line. Landing it on middle and off, Marsh once again offers no shot and lets it go over the stumps. 91/3

Kagiso Rabada is loosening up.

19.2 V Philander to Marsh, Brave leave. A length ball close to off stump, Marsh watches the line, trusts the bounce and then lets it through. Not far from the off pole. 91/3

19.1 V Philander to Marsh, Played to the point region by the batsman. No run. 91/3

18.6 M Morkel to Bancroft, FOUR! Exemplary shot! Morkel is too full and too straight on this occasion, Bancroft unfurls a lovely straight drive back past the diving bowler for a boundary down the ground. No stopping this one. 12 from the over! 91/3

18.5 M Morkel to Bancroft, Beauty! On a good length just outside off, moving away just a wee bit, Bancroft commits at playing at it and gets beaten. That nearly took the outside edge. 87/3

18.4 M Morkel to Bancroft, Just ahead of a length around off, Bancroft pushes it right back and Morkel only manages to get some hand behind it. It races down and the mid off fielder cuts it off. Another couple of runs added to the total. 87/3

18.3 M Morkel to Bancroft, Lovely piece of fielding by Philander, saves two runs for his side. Morkel claps for the effort. A delivery around middle and leg has been nudged fine down the leg side. Philander runs across to his left from deep square leg and dives to pull it back. 85/3

18.2 M Morkel to S Marsh, Morkel switches to around the wicket for the left-hander. Bowls it full and around off, a hint of away shape there, Marsh gets on the front foot and plays quietly inside the line. It takes the outer half of the bat and races through backward point. De Villiers chases it down and they take three runs. 83/3

18.1 M Morkel to Bancroft, Short of a length delivery outside off, Bancroft goes on his toes and plays it down in the gap at covers for a single. 80/3

17.6 V Philander to Marsh, A touch short and around leg, Marsh goes back and taps it down in front of square leg. 79/3

17.5 V Philander to Marsh, That's the line. Keeping it full and just around off, forcing the batsman to play at it. Marsh leans forward and defends it with his bat and pad placed together. 79/3

17.4 V Philander to Marsh, Hurls in a length delivery wide outside off, Marsh has nothing to do with it. 79/3

17.3 V Philander to Marsh, Gets back and defends it to the off side. 79/3

17.2 V Philander to Marsh, Fullish and outside off, driven nicely down the ground but it's fielded at mid off. 79/3

17.1 V Philander to Marsh, Too wide outside off, an easy leave for Marsh. 79/3

16.6 M Morkel to Bancroft, Shortish and around off, Cameron defends it off his back foot. 79/3

16.5 M Morkel to Bancroft, FOUR! Fine pull shot! Bancroft has played most of his cricket at Perth and he is habituated to playing cross-batted shots. Does well here to ride the bounce, keeps his eyes on the ball and sends it racing away to the deep mid-wicket fence. 79/3

16.4 M Morkel to Bancroft, Goes on the back foot and defends it down safely. 75/3

16.3 M Morkel to S Marsh, Another edge, this time the outside half of the bat. Marsh is the batsman. He tries defending from the crease but it moves away to take the outside edge. Runs down to third man and they cross. 75/3

16.2 M Morkel to Bancroft, Direct hit but no harm done! A length ball around off, moving back in a shade off the seam, Bancroft stays back to defend but it takes the inside edge and runs down to fine leg. They cross for an easy run. Philander meanwhile picks up the ball and hurls it in towards the keeper's end. Hits the timber, but no overthrow. Strangely, de Kock has not come up to the stumps to collect the throw. Where is he, asks Mike Haysman on air? Probably, saving his legs. 74/3

16.1 M Morkel to Bancroft, Outside off, it has been left alone by Cameron Bancroft. 73/3

15.6 V Philander to Marsh, Bowls it in the corridor outside off, Marsh makes a watchful leave to end the over. 73/3

15.5 V Philander to Marsh, Fullish and on the pads, Marsh keeps it out off his pads to mid-wicket. 73/3

15.4 V Philander to Marsh, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 73/3

15.3 V Philander to Marsh, Straighter in line, played on the leg side to mid-wicket. 73/3

15.2 V Philander to S Marsh, Risky single, what are Australia up to? Do they need to take these chances currently? It's a length ball around off, Cameron taps it down to covers and calls his partner through for a quick single. Bavuma attacks the ball, has a shy at the striker's end but misses. Touch and go, that. Probably, they are underestimating Bavuma as a fielder. This is the second instance that a batting pair has taken him on. Should go back and watch the clip of Bavuma running Warner out in the Perth Test in 2016. 73/3

15.1 V Philander to Bancroft, Lovely delivery, angling into the batsman on a length and straightening a hint after pitching around off, Bancroft does well to defend it with a vertical bat. 72/3

Vernon Philander is brought back into the attack.

14.6 M Morkel to Marsh, Marsh has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. End of a successful over, a wicket maiden! 72/3

14.5 M Morkel to Marsh, Pitching around leg, some extra bounce again, Marsh is hurried up and is hit on the thigh pad. The South Africans get excited for a moment but nothing doing. 72/3

Shaun Marsh walks in next at number 5.

14.4 M Morkel to Smith, OUT! A very soft dismissal for Steven Smith! Morkel has snapped his second wicket and it's a big one. He follows up the bouncer with a back of a length delivery outside off. There is a hint of away shape along with extra bounce as Smith has a needless push inside the line with an angled bat. He ends up playing it aerially and straight into the hands of Elgar at gully. He makes no mistake and a big roaring celebration from the Proteas follows. They surely know the value of this wicket. Morne Morkel who was left out for the last Test is leaving a big impact already. 72/3

14.3 M Morkel to Smith, Morkel attempts to push the batsman deep inside the crease. He hurls in a bouncer and Smith is forced to duck. 72/2

14.2 M Morkel to Smith, Good length delivery just outside off, holding its line, Smith with his trademark shuffle across the stumps covers the line and then leaves it alone. 72/2

14.1 M Morkel to Smith, A little short in length around off, Smith goes on his toes and defends it down on the leg side. 72/2

13.6 K Rabada to Bancroft, In the region outside off, Bancroft shoulders arms. Probing over by KG! 72/2

13.5 K Rabada to Smith, Shaping back into the batsman from around off, Smith helps it off from the inner half of the bat to backward square leg. A single taken. 72/2

13.4 K Rabada to Smith, This one is on a length outside off, Smith rather than lining his front foot, lines his head up and relies on his hand-eye coordination. Makes good connection with his cover drive but finds the fielder. 71/2

13.3 K Rabada to Smith, Rabada alters his length and line this time, it's full and more in the line of the off stump, Smith gets behind the line and defends it. 71/2

13.2 K Rabada to Smith, Beaten all ends up! Terrific delivery, clocked 148 kph and it's on a back of a length outside off, Smith looks to punch it off his back foot but is beaten for pace. Top bowling by Kagiso! 71/2

13.1 K Rabada to Smith, Bowls it from wide of the crease and angles in a full ball around off, Smith gets across the stumps, covers the line and defends it back. 71/2

Kagiso Rabada to continue...

12.6 M Morkel to Bancroft, Morkel goes short around off and as he always gets there is some extra bounce, Bancroft does well to keep it down and safe on the off side. 71/2

12.5 M Morkel to Bancroft, Angling into the batsman on a good length around middle, Bancroft gets back and blocks it on the leg side. 71/2

12.4 M Morkel to Bancroft, FOUR! That's a good shot! Morkel doles it out on a good length outside off, Cameron drives it on the up and middles it nicely to find the gap at backward point. It races away to the fence in no time. 71/2

12.3 M Morkel to Bancroft, Extra zip and lift from the surface, on a back of a length, Bancroft goes on the back foot and defends it back. 67/2

12.2 M Morkel to Bancroft, This time Morkel serves it on a good length outside off, holding its line, Cameron shoulders arms. 67/2

12.1 M Morkel to Bancroft, Starts the session with a well-cooked short delivery. Nicely targeted at the batsman and Bancroft eventually does well to sway away from the line. 67/2

Back for the afternoon session. The players concerned are back on the field. A crucial phase in this Test match as the visiting team find themselves on the back foot after losing two top order batsmen. South Africa are on top and they are in a huddle at the moment - a long discussion before they spread. Morne Morkel will continue his spell from this end. Bancroft to face. Three slips and a gully in place. Here we go...

... Day 2, Session 2 ...

Australia still trail by another 244 runs. They have their best batsman Steven Smith out there along with Cameron Bancroft and the away side will hope these two stitch a good partnership. The home side on the flip side would like to see the back of the Aussie skipper as soon as possible. Join us for the second session in a while.

The visiting team needed a good start by their openers and they got exactly that as Warner and Bancroft were milking runs. They did not start off in a convincing manner but in the fourth over Warner hit Rabada for three boundaries in a row and then the runs started to flow. Kagiso Rabada, however, came back roaring as he pegged the Australians back with the big wicket of Warner and then Morkel ensured South Africa headed into the break as the happier side by claiming Usman Khawaja at the stroke of lunch.

PHEW! What a session, a session full of action is what we got to witness! Test cricket at its best. First South Africa played the first hour, stretched their total above 300, courtesy a 50-run stand between Elgar and Rabada and then managed to hunt down two Australian wickets.

11.6 K Rabada to Smith, Nicely played! That stays a little low though! On a length around off, it comes back in and also stays low. Smith does really well to get his bat down in time to keep it out. THAT WILL BE LUNCH ON DAY 2! 67/2

11.5 K Rabada to Smith, On a length around off, kept out. 67/2

11.5 K Rabada to Smith, NO BALL! Oversteps again! The batsman defends it from within the crease. No ball signalled by the umpire. 67/2

11.4 K Rabada to Smith, BRUTE OF A DELIVERY! A stinger for Smith! The crowd here absolutely loved it. Short on middle, it skids off the surface. Smith tries to defend it but is surprised by the bounce. He takes his eyes off the ball and it hits him on the forearm and falls beside the pitch. 66/2

11.3 K Rabada to Smith, Good length on off, kept out. 66/2

11.2 K Rabada to Smith, FOUR! Off the mark in some style! Top shot! Full and wide outside off, Smith leans into it and caresses it through covers and the ball races away. Immediately the Aussie skipper after hitting the shot gets back and practices how to make a leave along with admiring his shot. Michael Holding (on air) claims, that's the correct line but not the length to bowl. 66/2

11.1 K Rabada to Bancroft, Ball hits the batsman low on the pads. The batsmen have run through for a single. Leg byes signalled by the umpire. 62/2

10.6 M Morkel to Smith, A bumper to end the over! Smith evades it. 61/2

10.5 M Morkel to Smith, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 61/2

10.4 M Morkel to Smith, A bouncer on middle, ducked under. 61/2

Steven Smith walks out to the middle.

10.3 M Morkel to U Khawaja, OUT! In the air... taken! Morne Morkel has taken just three deliveries to make an impact in this Test. Good start for him, he would have been anxious to take a wicket and he gets it right before the stroke of lunch. Test wicket no. 298 for him. He comes running in and bangs it short on middle, Khawaja takes on the challenge of pulling it but mistimes it. The ball goes high up in the air towards Rabada who moves across a bit to his right from fine leg to grab a fine catch. A dejected Usman walks back. He showed signs of returning to form in the last innings but does not do a lot in this one. Also, the choice of shot with lunch just around the corner is quite questionable. Australia trail by another 250 runs and they are in a spot of bother here. 61/2

10.2 M Morkel to Bancroft, On a length around off, pushed towards cover for a quick run. 61/1

10.1 M Morkel to Bancroft, FOUR! Full points to the bowler but runs for the batsman. Morkel bowls a good ball first up as he lands it on a length around off, Bancroft tries to defend but the ball takes the outside edge and goes through the slip cordon for a boundary. 60/1

Morne Morkel is into the attack.

9.6 K Rabada to Khawaja, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 56/1

9.6 K Rabada to Khawaja, NO BALL! Once again he oversteps, maybe he is trying too hard. Lands it on a length, kept out. 56/1

9.5 K Rabada to Bancroft, Good cricket by the batsman! He gets a boundary off the last ball and now taps this one towards covers for a quick run. 55/1

9.4 K Rabada to Bancroft, FOUR! Too straight by Rabada. Bancroft is too strong through the on side. He flicks it through mid-wicket and there is no stopping that ball. 54/1

9.3 K Rabada to C Bancroft, This is quick stuff from Rabada! Another short ball at the body of the batsman. He tries to nudge it around but misses to get hit on the thigh pad. 50/1

9.2 K Rabada to Bancroft, A bouncer which has been ducked under. 50/1

9.1 K Rabada to Bancroft, How do you play those? WOW! On a length, first angling into the batsman and then leaves him after pitching. Bancroft goes for the drive but does not account for the away movement and gets beaten. 50/1

8.6 V Philander to Khawaja, Back of a length on off, Khawaja defends it off the back foot. 50/1

8.5 V Philander to Khawaja, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 50/1

8.4 V Philander to Khawaja, Down the leg side and into the mitts of the keeper. Philander has not been at his best in this spell. A little too wayward. 50/1

8.3 V Philander to Khawaja, Good length outside off, left alone. 50/1

8.2 V Philander to Bancroft, Direct hit was needed! A length ball on off, Bancroft plays it towards covers and sets off for a run. Khawaja responds and he too goes for it. Bancroft as he is running collides with the bowler. Bavuma comes running in and has a run out chance at both the ends and he goes for the striker's end. He picks the ball up, dives and underarms it. His shy though does not hit the stumps as Khawaja dives to make it in. 50/1

8.1 V Philander to Bancroft, Hits the length on off, Bancroft defends it towards mid-wicket. 49/1

7.6 K Rabada to Khawaja, Back of a length on off, kept out. 49/1

7.5 K Rabada to Khawaja, Follows it up with a full ball on the pads. The intentions were right but not the execution. Khawaja flicks it through wide mid on for a brace. 49/1

7.4 K Rabada to Khawaja, Excellent bouncer! A surprise delivery. Khawaja ducks under it at the very last moment. 47/1

7.3 K Rabada to Khawaja, Back of a length on off, kept out. 47/1

7.2 K Rabada to U Khawaja, Fuller on off, driven towards point. 47/1

7.1 K Rabada to Bancroft, On the pads, Bancroft misses the flick and gets hit on the pads. The ball rolls down towards fine leg and the batsmen take a leg bye. 47/1

6.6 V Philander to Khawaja, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 46/1

6.5 V Philander to Khawaja, Walks across the stumps and flicks it through backward square leg for a couple. 46/1

6.4 V Philander to Khawaja, Length ball outside off, left alone. 44/1

6.3 Philander to Khawaja, NOT OUT! Review lost! Poor by South Africa as the impact was always in doubt. It was also missing the off pole. Philander bowls it fuller in length on off, it moves away after pitching like it has been. Khawaja tries to defend by staying rooted in his crease. He misses and the ball hits him on the pads. The players appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Vernon really likes it as he wants it to be reviewed. Faf du Plessis takes it, they go upstairs and replays show that the impact is umpire's call and it is missing the off pole too. The on-field call stays. 44/1

Review time! First of the game! There is an LBW appeal which has been turned down by the umpire. Khawaja is the man in question. Impact seems to be an issue.

6.2 V Philander to Khawaja, Was there an edge? There was surely some sound. On a length around off, it shapes away after pitching. There is some noise as it passes the bat but nobody out there appeals. 44/1

6.1 V Philander to Khawaja, Good length outside off, Khawaja lets it be. 44/1

5.6 K Rabada to Khawaja, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single. End of an action-packed over, 12 from it and a wicket. 44/1

5.5 K Rabada to Khawaja, Fuller on off, driven towards mid off. 43/1

5.4 K Rabada to Khawaja, On the pads, goes for a flick but misses to get hit on the pads. 43/1

5.3 K Rabada to Khawaja, Good length outside off, left alone. 43/1

Usman Khawaja walks out at no. 3.

5.2 K Rabada to Warner, OUT! BOWLED 'EM! Rabada has the last laugh! This is excellent Test cricket. He was taken to the cleaners prior to this but comes up with an absolute beauty to get the southpaw. He comes running in and lands it on a length around off, it zips off the surface and beats Warner for pace. The ball goes through even before Warner gets his bat down and hits the top of off stump to send it cartwheeling. Rabada is pumped up and so are his teammates. No 'on the face celebration' by the pacer though. A much-needed wicket for the home side. Warner walks back after an entertaining but short stay out there. Hang on, the Australian vice-captain gets a sendoff from a fan as he makes his way back to the tunnel. Ain't looking too pleased. He turned to respond but a steward stepped in. That's unnecessary by the spectator. This series has already seen enough controversies. 43/1

5.2 K Rabada to Warner, FOUR! And to add to that he has overstepped! Rabada is taking a real pounding here. A full ball outside off, Warner guides it through backward point and the ball races away. 43/0

5.1 K Rabada to Warner, SIX! Runs are coming thick and fast here! There were shouts of catch it but you have to be in the crowd to catch those. Short and on the body of Warner. He takes it on and pulls it high and handsomely over the fine leg fence. 3 boundaries and a maximum in the last four balls faced by the southpaw from Rabada. 38/0

4.6 V Philander to Bancroft, FOUR! Very lucky, very lucky for Bancroft! Fuller on off, Cameron goes for the booming drive but the ball takes the inside edge and goes past the off pole and down to the fine leg fence. Luck favoring Australia here. 32/0

4.5 V Philander to Bancroft, Good delivery! On a length around off, once again moves away. Cameron tries to defend but gets beaten. 28/0

4.4 V Philander to Bancroft, Length around off, shapes away a touch. Cameron first thinks of playing at it but then pulls his bat out of the way. 28/0

4.3 V Philander to Bancroft, FOUR! Australia are dealing in boundaries here! This time Cameron gets into the act. A full ball and width is on offer. Bancroft leans into it and drives it through covers for a boundary. 28/0

4.2 V Philander to Bancroft, On a length around middle, worked to mid-wicket. 24/0

4.1 V Philander to Bancroft, PEACH! Philander bowls it from closer to the stumps and lands it around off. It pitches and then shapes away. Bancroft tries to defend it but misses and the ball just about kisses the outside edge. 24/0

3.6 K Rabada to Warner, FOUR! Three in a row! Through the leg side this time. Fuller on the pads, Warner flicks it through wide mid on. Morkel gives it a chase but he won't be getting to it. End of an excellent over for Australia. 14 from it. 24/0

3.5 K Rabada to Warner, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! Once again a little too full and Rabada pays the price. Warner times it beautifully through covers for another boundary. 20/0

3.4 K Rabada to Warner, FOUR! Don't bother chasing that, it is right off the middle of Warner's bat. Full and wide outside off, Warner hits it through covers and the ball races away. 16/0

3.3 K Rabada to Bancroft, Length ball on off, Bancroft tries to drive but gets an inside edge through backward square leg for a run. 12/0

3.2 K Rabada to Bancroft, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 11/0

3.1 K Rabada to Warner, Once again an inside edge as Warner tries to drive it through the off side. It goes down to fine leg for a run. 11/0

2.6 V Philander to Bancroft, Back of a length on off, Cameron keeps it out solidly. 10/0

2.5 V Philander to Bancroft, Outside off, left alone. 10/0

2.4 V Philander to Bancroft, Bancroft on the other hand has looked solid until now. On a length around middle, blocked out. 10/0

2.3 V Philander to D Warner, Warner has not been convincing until now! Once again he gets a full ball and he goes hard at it. The ball takes the inside edge and goes down to fine leg for a run. 10/0

2.2 V Philander to Warner, Nasty, nasty delivery! Shorter in length on middle, it takes off the surface. Warner is surprised by the lift but does really well to take one hand off the handle and defend it onto the ground. 9/0

2.1 V Philander to Warner, Once again through the gap between backward point and gully! On a length around off, this time David guides it for a brace. 9/0

1.6 K Rabada to Bancroft, Attacks the off stump and lands it on a length. Bancroft is solid in defense. 7/0

1.5 K Rabada to Bancroft, Back of a length on off, kept out. 7/0

1.4 K Rabada to Warner, Down the leg side, Warner misses the flick. The ball brushes the pads and goes down towards fine and the batsmen take a leg bye. 7/0

1.3 K Rabada to Warner, FOUR! Off the mark with a boundary. Not where Warner wanted the ball to go but he will take it. Fuller on off by Rabada. Warner tries to force it through the off side but gets an outside edge through gully. 6/0

Warner is in some discomfort here after the last ball. The physio is out and he is having a look at his left forearm. The magic spray will surely be used. He is now getting it taped up. There seems to be a little swelling in that area, that should be stinging at the moment.

1.2 K Rabada to Warner, Well bowled! On a length around middle, it shapes back in after pitching. Warner tries to defend but it hits his forearm and then goes onto hit his body. He immediately pulls out in some pain. 2/0

1.1 K Rabada to Warner, On middle, worked to mid-wicket. 2/0

Kagiso Rabada will share the new cherry with Philander from the other end.

0.6 V Philander to Bancroft, Once again gets a little too straight. Bancroft works it towards mid-wicket. A tight over by Philander but not a threatening one. 2/0

0.5 V Philander to Bancroft, This is the line he constantly bowls. On off and on a length. Cameron keeps it out. 2/0

0.4 V Philander to Bancroft, Philander has not got it right here. Down the leg side, Cameron misses the flick and the ball goes to the keeper. 2/0

0.3 V Philander to C Bancroft, Excellent delivery! In the corridor of uncertainty. Bancroft tries to defend it but the ball takes the outside edge and goes on the bounce towards gully who makes a good diving stop to his left. 2/0

0.2 V Philander to Bancroft, Australia are underway! They have cut two from the deficit. Another ball on the pads, Cameron works it around the corner for a brace. 2/0

0.1 V Philander to Bancroft, Starts off with a length ball around middle, he tries to shape it away from there but there is no swing on offer. Bancroft works it to mid-wicket. 0/0

First Published: March 23, 2018, 1:55 PM IST