Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 2 at Cape Town: Rabada Castles Warner

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 23, 2018, 3:30 PM IST

South Africa vs Australia Live Cricket Score, Australia in South Africa, 4 Test Series, 2018 3rd Test, Newlands, Cape Town 22 - 26 March, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by South Africa (decided to bat)

Kagiso Rabada. (Cricket SA Image)

Day 1 Round-up: Dean Elgar scored an unbeaten century but an excellent spell of bowling from Australia seamer Pat Cummins restricted South Africa to 266 for eight at the close of play on the opening day of the third test at Newlands on Thursday. South Africa had been cruising to a big first-innings total at 220 for two as Elgar and AB de Villiers put on 128 for the third wicket. Yet the return of Cummins (4-64) to the attack saw the seamer take 4-12 in eight overs, starting with the wicket of De Villiers (64), to rip through the home side’s middle order. South Africa lost six wickets for 37 runs as fortunes swung in favour of the visitors in the final session. Elgar (121 not out) will resume his innings with Kagiso Rabada (6) on Friday, seeking to push South Africa past 300 in their first innings, which should be a minimum on a slow wicket that has bounce but not much in the way of lateral movement. The tempestuous four-game series is poised at 1-1 with South Africa’s hopes of a decent first-innings total resting largely on the shoulders of Elgar, who was dropped on 54 off a simple chance for Nathan Lyon at point. The home side won the toss and elected to bat, losing opener Aiden Markram early for a duck as he edged Josh Hazlewood (2-37) to a diving Steve Smith at second slip with the score on six. Elgar and Hashim Amla (31) added a patient 86 for the second wicket before the latter attempted a hook off Hazlewood, but top-edged the stroke to Cummins at fine leg. Elgar and De Villiers turned the tide in South Africa’s favour with some excellent stroke-play, but when De Villiers miss-timed a drive to David Warner at mid-off, it set off a collapse that has put Australia in pole position. Home captain Faf du Plessis (5) and the recalled Temba Bavuma (1) were both caught by Smith off Cummins, before Quinton de Kock (3) got an under-edge to the Australian paceman and was caught by wicketkeeper Tim Paine. Mitchell Marsh (1-26) accounted for Vernon Philander (8), also caught by Paine, while Keshav Maharaj (3) lofted a drive to Cameron Bancroft off the bowling of Mitchell Starc (1-81).

Commentary (Australia innings)

Usman Khawaja walks out at no. 3.

5.2 K Rabada to Warner, OUT b Kagiso Rabada. Australia have lost their first wicket. 43/1

5.2 K Rabada to Warner, FOUR! And to add to that he has overstepped! Rabada is taking a real pounding here. A full ball outside off, Warner guides it through backward point and the ball races away. 43/0

5.1 K Rabada to Warner, SIX! Runs are coming thick and fast here! There were shouts of catch it but you have to be in the crowd to catch those. Short and on the body of Warner. He takes it on and pulls it high and handsomely over the fine leg fence. 3 boundaries and a maximum in the last four balls faced by the southpaw. 38/0

4.6 V Philander to Bancroft, FOUR! Very lucky, very lucky for Bancroft! Fuller on off, Cameron goes for the booming drive but the ball takes the inside edge and goes past the off pole and down to the fine leg fence. Luck favoring Australia here. 32/0

4.5 V Philander to Bancroft, Good delivery! On a length around off, once again moves away. Cameron tries to defend but gets beaten. 28/0

4.4 V Philander to Bancroft, Length around off, shapes away a touch. Cameron first thinks of playing at it but then pulls his bat out of the way. 28/0

4.3 V Philander to Bancroft, FOUR! Australia are dealing in boundaries here! This time Cameron gets into the act. A full ball and width is on offered. Bancroft leans into it and drives it through covers for a boundary. 28/0

4.2 V Philander to Bancroft, On a length around middle, worked to mid-wicket. 24/0

4.1 V Philander to Bancroft, PEACH! Philander bowls it from closer to the stumps and lands it around off. It pitches and then shapes away. Bancroft tries to defend it but the ball just about kisses the outside edge. 24/0

3.6 K Rabada to Warner, FOUR! Three in a row! Through the leg side this time. Fuller on the pads, Warner flicks it through wide mid on. Morkel gives it a chase but he won't be getting to it. End of an excellent over for Australia. 14 from it. 24/0

3.5 K Rabada to Warner, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! Once again a little too full and Rabada pays the price. Warner times it beautifully through covers for another boundary. 20/0

3.4 K Rabada to Warner, FOUR! Don't bother chasing that, it is right off the middle of Warner's bat. Full and wide outside off, Warner hits it through covers and the ball races away. 16/0

3.3 K Rabada to Bancroft, Length ball on off, Bancroft tries to drive but gets an inside edge through backward square leg for a run. 12/0

3.2 K Rabada to Bancroft, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 11/0

3.1 K Rabada to Warner, Once again an inside edge as Warner tries to drive it through the off side. It goes down to fine leg for a run. 11/0

2.6 V Philander to Bancroft, Back of a length on off, Cameron keeps it out solidly. 10/0

2.5 V Philander to Bancroft, Outside off, left alone. 10/0

2.4 V Philander to Bancroft, Bancroft on the other hand has looked solid until now. On a length around middle, blocked out. 10/0

2.3 V Philander to D Warner, Warner has not been convincing until now! Once again he gets a full ball and he goes hard at it. The ball takes the inside edge and goes down to fine leg for a run. 10/0

2.2 V Philander to Warner, Nasty, nasty delivery! Shorter in length on middle, it takes off the surface. Warner is surprised by the lift but does really well to take one hand off the handle and defend it onto the ground. 9/0

2.1 V Philander to Warner, Once again through the gap between backward point and gully! On a length around off, this time David guides it for a brace. 9/0

1.6 K Rabada to Bancroft, Attacks the off stump and lands it on a length. Bancroft is solid in defense. 7/0

1.5 K Rabada to Bancroft, Back of a length on off, kept out. 7/0

1.4 K Rabada to Warner, Down the leg side, Warner misses the flick. The ball brushes the pads and goes down towards fine and the batsmen take a leg bye. 7/0

1.3 K Rabada to Warner, FOUR! Off the mark with a boundary. Not where Warner wanted the ball to go but he will take it. Fuller on off by Rabada. Warner tries to force it through the off side but gets an outside edge through gully. 6/0

Warner is in some discomfort here after the last ball. The physio is out and he is having a look at his left forearm. The magic spray will surely be used. He is now getting it taped up. There seems to be a little swelling in that area, that should be stinging at the moment.

1.2 K Rabada to Warner, Well bowled! On a length around middle, it shapes back in after pitching. Warner tries to defend but it hits his forearm and then goes onto hit his body. He immediately pulls out in some pain. 2/0

1.1 K Rabada to Warner, On middle, worked to mid-wicket. 2/0

Kagiso Rabada will share the new cherry with Philander from the other end.

0.6 V Philander to Bancroft, Once again gets a little too straight. Bancroft works it towards mid-wicket. A tight over by Philander but not a threatening one. 2/0

0.5 V Philander to Bancroft, This is the line he constantly bowls. On off and on a length. Cameron keeps it out. 2/0

0.4 V Philander to Bancroft, Philander has not got it right here. Down the leg side, Cameron misses the flick and the ball goes to the keeper. 2/0

0.3 V Philander to C Bancroft, Excellent delivery! In the corridor of uncertainty. Bancroft tries to defend it but the ball takes the outside edge and goes on the bounce towards gully who makes a good diving stop to his left. 2/0

0.2 V Philander to Bancroft, Australia are underway! They have cut two from the deficit. Another ball on the pads, Cameron works it around the corner for a brace. 2/0

0.1 V Philander to Bancroft, Starts off with a length ball around middle, he tries to shape it away from there but there is no swing on offer. Bancroft works it to mid-wicket. 0/0

First Published: March 23, 2018, 1:55 PM IST

