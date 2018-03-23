Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 2 at Cape Town: Rabada Castles Warner

Kagiso Rabada. (Cricket SA Image)

Commentary (Australia innings)

Usman Khawaja walks out at no. 3.

5.2 K Rabada to Warner, OUT b Kagiso Rabada. Australia have lost their first wicket. 43/1

5.2 K Rabada to Warner, FOUR! And to add to that he has overstepped! Rabada is taking a real pounding here. A full ball outside off, Warner guides it through backward point and the ball races away. 43/0

5.1 K Rabada to Warner, SIX! Runs are coming thick and fast here! There were shouts of catch it but you have to be in the crowd to catch those. Short and on the body of Warner. He takes it on and pulls it high and handsomely over the fine leg fence. 3 boundaries and a maximum in the last four balls faced by the southpaw. 38/0

4.6 V Philander to Bancroft, FOUR! Very lucky, very lucky for Bancroft! Fuller on off, Cameron goes for the booming drive but the ball takes the inside edge and goes past the off pole and down to the fine leg fence. Luck favoring Australia here. 32/0

4.5 V Philander to Bancroft, Good delivery! On a length around off, once again moves away. Cameron tries to defend but gets beaten. 28/0

4.4 V Philander to Bancroft, Length around off, shapes away a touch. Cameron first thinks of playing at it but then pulls his bat out of the way. 28/0

4.3 V Philander to Bancroft, FOUR! Australia are dealing in boundaries here! This time Cameron gets into the act. A full ball and width is on offered. Bancroft leans into it and drives it through covers for a boundary. 28/0

4.2 V Philander to Bancroft, On a length around middle, worked to mid-wicket. 24/0

4.1 V Philander to Bancroft, PEACH! Philander bowls it from closer to the stumps and lands it around off. It pitches and then shapes away. Bancroft tries to defend it but the ball just about kisses the outside edge. 24/0

3.6 K Rabada to Warner, FOUR! Three in a row! Through the leg side this time. Fuller on the pads, Warner flicks it through wide mid on. Morkel gives it a chase but he won't be getting to it. End of an excellent over for Australia. 14 from it. 24/0

3.5 K Rabada to Warner, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! Once again a little too full and Rabada pays the price. Warner times it beautifully through covers for another boundary. 20/0

3.4 K Rabada to Warner, FOUR! Don't bother chasing that, it is right off the middle of Warner's bat. Full and wide outside off, Warner hits it through covers and the ball races away. 16/0

3.3 K Rabada to Bancroft, Length ball on off, Bancroft tries to drive but gets an inside edge through backward square leg for a run. 12/0

3.2 K Rabada to Bancroft, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 11/0

3.1 K Rabada to Warner, Once again an inside edge as Warner tries to drive it through the off side. It goes down to fine leg for a run. 11/0

2.6 V Philander to Bancroft, Back of a length on off, Cameron keeps it out solidly. 10/0

2.5 V Philander to Bancroft, Outside off, left alone. 10/0

2.4 V Philander to Bancroft, Bancroft on the other hand has looked solid until now. On a length around middle, blocked out. 10/0

2.3 V Philander to D Warner, Warner has not been convincing until now! Once again he gets a full ball and he goes hard at it. The ball takes the inside edge and goes down to fine leg for a run. 10/0

2.2 V Philander to Warner, Nasty, nasty delivery! Shorter in length on middle, it takes off the surface. Warner is surprised by the lift but does really well to take one hand off the handle and defend it onto the ground. 9/0

2.1 V Philander to Warner, Once again through the gap between backward point and gully! On a length around off, this time David guides it for a brace. 9/0

1.6 K Rabada to Bancroft, Attacks the off stump and lands it on a length. Bancroft is solid in defense. 7/0

1.5 K Rabada to Bancroft, Back of a length on off, kept out. 7/0

1.4 K Rabada to Warner, Down the leg side, Warner misses the flick. The ball brushes the pads and goes down towards fine and the batsmen take a leg bye. 7/0

1.3 K Rabada to Warner, FOUR! Off the mark with a boundary. Not where Warner wanted the ball to go but he will take it. Fuller on off by Rabada. Warner tries to force it through the off side but gets an outside edge through gully. 6/0

Warner is in some discomfort here after the last ball. The physio is out and he is having a look at his left forearm. The magic spray will surely be used. He is now getting it taped up. There seems to be a little swelling in that area, that should be stinging at the moment.

1.2 K Rabada to Warner, Well bowled! On a length around middle, it shapes back in after pitching. Warner tries to defend but it hits his forearm and then goes onto hit his body. He immediately pulls out in some pain. 2/0

1.1 K Rabada to Warner, On middle, worked to mid-wicket. 2/0

Kagiso Rabada will share the new cherry with Philander from the other end.

0.6 V Philander to Bancroft, Once again gets a little too straight. Bancroft works it towards mid-wicket. A tight over by Philander but not a threatening one. 2/0

0.5 V Philander to Bancroft, This is the line he constantly bowls. On off and on a length. Cameron keeps it out. 2/0

0.4 V Philander to Bancroft, Philander has not got it right here. Down the leg side, Cameron misses the flick and the ball goes to the keeper. 2/0

0.3 V Philander to C Bancroft, Excellent delivery! In the corridor of uncertainty. Bancroft tries to defend it but the ball takes the outside edge and goes on the bounce towards gully who makes a good diving stop to his left. 2/0

0.2 V Philander to Bancroft, Australia are underway! They have cut two from the deficit. Another ball on the pads, Cameron works it around the corner for a brace. 2/0

0.1 V Philander to Bancroft, Starts off with a length ball around middle, he tries to shape it away from there but there is no swing on offer. Bancroft works it to mid-wicket. 0/0

