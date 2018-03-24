Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 3 in Cape Town: Du Plessis, Bavuma Depart in Quick Succession

Josh Hazlewood. (AFP Image)

Commentary (South Africa innings)

60.6 N Lyon to Villiers, No run. 201/4

60.5 N Lyon to T Bavuma, 1 run. 201/4

60.4 N Lyon to Bavuma, FOUR. 200/4

60.3 N Lyon to Bavuma, No run. 196/4

Temba Bavuma walks out to the middle.

60.2 N Lyon to Plessis, OUT lbw b Nathan Lyon. South Africa have lost their fourth wicket. 196/4

Review time! A huge appeal for LBW against Faf du Plessis has not been given. As Steven Smith is not on the field, Lyon convinces David Warner to go for it and he does. Height seems to be an issue.

60.1 N Lyon to Villiers, A little too full on off, eased down to long on for a run. 196/3

59.6 Pat Cummins to Plessis, Bouncer! The batsman ducks in time to let that one go over him. 195/3

59.5 Pat Cummins to Plessis, Good length on off, FDP blocks it towards point. 195/3

59.4 Pat Cummins to Plessis, Short ball, du Plessis does not go for the pull and lets it go through to the keeper. 195/3

59.3 Pat Cummins to Plessis, On a length around off, blocked. 195/3

59.2 Pat Cummins to Plessis, Good length on off, kept out. 195/3

59.1 Pat Cummins to Plessis, Shorter in length on off, Faf punches it towards cover where the man who hide something in his pants fields it by diving to his left. 195/3

58.6 N Lyon to Villiers, Slower through the air outside off, de Villiers leaves it. The keeper does not collect it behind the stumps as he would have felt it is hitting the off pole. It was close, a good leave by Mr. 360. 195/3

58.5 N Lyon to Villiers, FOUR! You can't keep him quiet for long! He will always find a way to score. Brings out the reverse sweep and connects well. It beats the fielder at backward point and the ball races away. Lead crosses 250 now! 195/3

58.4 N Lyon to Villiers, From over the wicket now, he fires it on middle. ABD blocks it out. 191/3

58.3 N Lyon to Plessis, Down the leg side and Faf du Plessis helps it on its way down to fine leg for a run. 191/3

58.2 N Lyon to Plessis, Flatter on off, Faf easily camps back and punches it back to the bowler. 190/3

58.1 N Lyon to Plessis, Slower through the air on middle, tucked to short leg. 190/3

57.6 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Another short ball, a well-directed one but it is well ducked under. 190/3

57.5 Pat Cummins to Villiers, A bumper on middle, de Villiers evades it. 190/3

57.4 Pat Cummins to Plessis, Works it around the corner for a run. 39 is the partnership between the two. 190/3

57.3 Pat Cummins to Plessis, Wide outside off, left alone. 189/3

57.2 Pat Cummins to Plessis, FOUR! Short and put away! Cummins bangs it half way down the track. Du Plessis gets on top of the bounce and pulls it through square leg for a boundary. 189/3

57.1 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Too easy for ABD he keeps rotating the strike which is so frustrating for the bowler. Not such a bad delivery on a length around middle, AB de Villiers nudges it towards mid-wicket for a run. 185/3

56.6 N Lyon to Villiers, The batsman works it down the leg side. One run added to the total. 184/3

56.5 N Lyon to Villiers, Loopy ball on off, kept out. 183/3

56.4 N Lyon to Villiers, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 183/3

56.3 N Lyon to Plessis, Clips it with the turn through short fine leg for a run. 183/3

56.2 N Lyon to Plessis, Tosses it up on off, it's kept out. 182/3

56.1 N Lyon to Villiers, Works it through the leg side for a run. 182/3

55.6 Pat Cummins to Plessis, Nasty, very nasty! That takes off out of nowhere! On a length around off, it shoots off the surface and also jags back in. Faf it taken by surprise and gets hit on the arm as he tries to defend it. Replays later on show it hits his gloves. Painful that, also not to forget he has had injury issues with his fingers. 181/3

55.5 Pat Cummins to Plessis, On a length around off, left alone. 181/3

55.4 Pat Cummins to Plessis, Just ahead of a length around off, wanting Faf to play the same shot he did on the last ball. But the skipper makes a leave. 181/3

55.3 Pat Cummins to Plessis, FOUR! Full and outside off, Faf du Plessis reaches out for it and drives it square on the off side for a boundary. 181/3

55.2 Pat Cummins to Plessis, Seen quite a few deliveries taking off from a length! Once again Cummins lands it on a good length area around off. Faf does well to defend it by taking a hand off the handle. 177/3

55.1 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Nudges it around the corner with the angle for a run. 177/3

54.6 N Lyon to Plessis, Bowled on middle, nudged to mid-wicket. End of a tight over by Lyon, just a run off it. 176/3

54.5 N Lyon to Plessis, Flatter on off, guided to point. 176/3

54.4 N Lyon to Villiers, Works it with the turn through square leg. AB de Villiers wants two but there is only one in it. 176/3

54.3 N Lyon to Villiers, Slower through the air on off, the batsman keeps it out. 175/3

54.2 N Lyon to Villiers, Loopy ball on middle, ABD prods forward to block it. 175/3

54.1 N Lyon to Villiers, Starts around the wicket and tosses it up on off, AB de Villiers defends it by lunging forward. 175/3

Nathan Lyon is back into the attack. Double change by Smith.

53.6 Pat Cummins to Plessis, Once again gets extra bounce as he lands it on a length around off, Faf tries to play it off the back foot and the ball hits the higher portion of the bat. 175/3

53.5 Pat Cummins to Plessis, On a length around middle, Faf gets behind it and blocks it. 175/3

53.4 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Leading edge but safe! Angles it on the pads, ABD tries to work it on the leg side but closes the face of his bat early. The ball takes the leading edge and goes towards deep point for a run. 175/3

53.3 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Fuller in length on off, ABD pushes it back to the bowler. 174/3

53.2 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Back of a length on off, defended. 174/3

53.1 Pat Cummins to Villiers, On a length and on the stumps, kept out. 174/3

Pat Cummins is back on.

52.6 J Hazlewood to du Plessis, FOUR! Full marks to the bowler but runs to the batsman! On a length around off, Faf du Plessis tries to defend but the ball takes the outside edge and goes down towards third man for a boundary. 230 is the lead now, game slowly slipping away from Aussies. 174/3

52.5 J Hazlewood to Plessis, What a delivery and equally well played by the Protea skipper. Full ball on off, it shapes back in late, very late I should write. Faf du Plessis does extremely well to get a little bat to it as the ball takes the inside edge and hits him on his pads. He is down on the ground after he plays that shot. Top stuff by Hazlewood. 170/3

52.4 J Hazlewood to Plessis, Goes wide of the crease and angles it on off, FDP rocks back and keeps it out. 170/3

52.3 J Hazlewood to Plessis, Good length on middle, Faf covers the line of the ball and blocks it onto the ground. 170/3

52.2 J Hazlewood to Plessis, Outside off, left alone. 170/3

52.1 J Hazlewood to Plessis, BEATEN! On a length outside off, straightens a touch. Faf has to play at it as he feels it is angling into him but in the end he is beaten by the away movement. 170/3

51.6 M Starc to Villiers, Back of a length on off, kept out. 170/3

51.5 M Starc to Villiers, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 170/3

51.4 M Starc to Villiers, FOUR! Not convincing though! Short and outside off, AB de Villiers first thinks about cutting it but then tries to pull out of the shot. He though is too late as the ball hits the outside half and goes over the slip cordon for a boundary. 170/3

51.3 M Starc to Villiers, Learns the lesson the hard way and goes back to bowling it outside off, the batsman makes a leave. 166/3

51.2 M Starc to Villiers, FOUR! Easy-peasy for AB de Villiers! Starc gets a little too straight and that is enough for ABD to flick it through mid-wicket and there is no stopping that ball. 166/3

51.1 M Starc to Villiers, Works it with the angle towards square leg. 162/3

50.6 J Hazlewood to Plessis, A bouncer outside off, du Plessis evades it. 162/3

50.5 J Hazlewood to Plessis, On a length outside off, Faf makes a watchful leave. 162/3

50.4 J Hazlewood to du Plessis, Good length on off, kept out. 162/3

50.3 J Hazlewood to Plessis, That has come back a long way and also late! On a length outside off, jags back in late and also bounces extra. Faf tries to keep it out but is hit high on the thigh pad. 162/3

50.2 J Hazlewood to Plessis, Bowls it wider outside off, Faf need not play at those. 162/3

50.1 J Hazlewood to Plessis, Hits the length on off, Faf defends it off the front foot. 162/3

49.6 M Starc to Plessis, Full on the pads, Faf du Plessis flicks it through square leg. There is nobody in that region and Josh has to make good ground to his left from fine leg. The batsmen in the meantime take three. 162/3

49.5 M Starc to Plessis, Just ahead of a length outside off, left alone. 159/3

49.4 M Starc to Plessis, Fullish on off, FDP drives it to covers. 159/3

49.3 M Starc to Plessis, Similar to the delivery which got Faf du Plessis in the first game. Starc from around the wicket angles it on off, this time though he does not get it to shape away. Faf covers the line and defends it. 159/3

49.2 M Starc to Plessis, On a length around off, pulls his length back this time. Du Plessis lets it be. 159/3

49.1 M Starc to Plessis, Off the mark with a delightful stroke! It does not go all the way but the skipper gets a brace. Full and on off, looking for some swing. There ain't any as Faf plants his front foot forward and strokes it through covers for two. 159/3

Mitchell Starc to continue his spell.

48.6 J Hazlewood to Villiers, A dot to finish! 6 from the first over after the break. Length outside off, left alone. 157/3

48.5 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Good cricket all around! Hazlewood bowls the inswinger this time from outside off. He lands it on a length. ABD waits for it and then guides it towards third man. Steven Smith at second slip, dives and gets a hand to it but can't stop the batsmen from running two. 157/3

48.4 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Goes full now on off, AB de Villiers mistimes it towards mid on. 155/3

48.3 J Hazlewood to Villiers, A delivery on a similar length to the last one but this time closer to the off pole. De Villiers tries to repeat the same shot but chops it in front of the slip cordon. 155/3

48.2 J Hazlewood to de Villiers, FOUR! Placed to perfection! A tad short outside off, not a lot of width on offer. De Villiers rocks back and guides it past the diving fielder at point for a boundary. First runs for this session. 155/3

48.1 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Starts off with a fuller ball outside off, swings away further. AB de Villiers makes a leave. 151/3

We are back for the final session, it is still quite gloomy out here and there are a total of 37 overs to be bowled. A big doubt whether we will get all of the overs in as the men concerned make their way out to the middle. AB de Villiers will take strike to Josh Hazlewood. Here we go...

... Day 3, Session 3 ...

The Australian bowlers toiled hard but without much success. They needed wickets in a heap but that never came. There was also a controversial moment in the session when Cameron Bancroft was caught shining the ball with a yellow particle, supposedly a sandpaper. Nothing concrete on this issue yet. Anyway, let's keep our focus on this game where the Proteas are heading to a big total. Can Australia bounce back in the evening session like the last two days? Do join us in a short while to find out.

Another good session for the Proteas. They have extended their lead to 207 and have a strong hold on this Test match. Aiden Markram, after getting dropped for a duck, certainly made his second life count by adding important partnerships with Hashim Amla and AB de Villiers. He got out just at the stroke of the break and missed a well-deserved century.

47.6 M Starc to Plessis, Full and on off, du Plessis has played that off the front foot and into the ground. That will be Tea on day 3! 151/3

47.5 M Starc to Plessis, Good length delivery outside off, left alone. 151/3

Skipper Faf du Plessis joins de Villiers in the middle.

47.4 M Starc to Markram, OUT! A soft dismissal for Markram. Dropped on 0, he has surely made the Aussies pay, not only through his knock but also through his partnerships. Starc with the breakthrough. After serving in the channel outside off, he dishes one in line of the stumps. On a length and Markram brings his bat down to punch it down the ground but mistimes it towards mid on. Maybe, the ball held a bit onto him. Cummins takes a low catch with his fingers pointing skywards. Hmm...interesting technique. South Africa lead by 207 runs. 151/3

47.3 M Starc to Markram, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 151/2

47.2 M Starc to Markram, FOUR! Nicely done. Starc offers width outside off, Markram just uses the pace of the bowler and guides it through the gap between gully and point for a boundary. 151/2

47.1 M Starc to Villiers, Straying down the leg side, de Villiers nudges it to fine leg where Hazlewood does the fielding. A single taken. 147/2

46.6 M Marsh to Markram, Fab shot! It's full and swinging outside off, Markram accounts for the movement as he drives it gloriously through covers. Nathan Lyon cuts it off in the deep and they take a couple of runs. 146/2

46.5 M Marsh to Markram, A length ball on off, Markram gets behind the line and defends it to the off side. 144/2

46.4 M Marsh to Markram, A bit short in length again, around off, Markram strokes it off his front foot to covers where Shaun makes a good stop. 144/2

46.3 M Marsh to Markram, A touch short and outside off, another leave by Aiden. 144/2

46.2 M Marsh to Markram, Good length ball outside off, Markram leaves it and Paine standing up to the stumps does well to collect it. 144/2

46.1 M Marsh to Markram, Lead is 200 now! A length ball on middle has been worked in front of square leg for a couple of runs. 144/2

45.6 M Starc to Villiers, Shortish on off, played down to point to end the over. 142/2

45.5 M Starc to Villiers, Full and on off, swinging back in, AB gets forward and defends it back. 142/2

45.4 M Starc to Villiers, Lands it outside off, inviting the drive but AB is content in leaving it. 142/2

45.3 M Starc to Villiers, A touch short and on middle, it's eased behind square leg for a brace. 142/2

45.2 M Starc to Villiers, Lets the ball go outside his off stump. 140/2

45.1 M Starc to Villiers, On a length around off, it's played down from the crease to point. 140/2

44.6 M Marsh to Markram, SIX! All the way! No risk involved as there was no one in the deep on the leg side. Markram picks the short ball early, gets on top of the bounce and dismisses it over mid-wicket for a biggie. South Africa lead by 196 runs! 140/2

44.5 M Marsh to Markram, Outside off, left alone. 134/2

44.4 M Marsh to Markram, Good length ball on off, defended from the crease by Aiden. 134/2

44.3 M Marsh to Markram, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 134/2

44.2 M Marsh to Villiers, Shortish and on off, de Villiers rocks back and punches it to sweeper cover for a run. 134/2

44.1 M Marsh to Villiers, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. No run. 133/2

43.6 M Starc to Markram, Shortish on off, Markram gets back and defends it down. 133/2

43.5 M Starc to Markram, FOUR! Starc pitches it full and outside off, Markram drives it square of the wicket on the off side and it races through to the fence. 133/2

43.4 M Starc to Markram, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 129/2

43.3 M Starc to Markram, Straighter in line, Markram goes on his toes and taps it down to square leg. 129/2

43.2 M Starc to Markram, Gets forward to a full ball and drives it back. 129/2

43.1 M Starc to Markram, Angles in a length ball on off, it's defended off the back foot. 129/2

The umpires are getting together to have a chat. A replay shows that Bancroft was probably using something to shine one side of the ball but then he hides it inside his trouser. The officials check with him but nothing comes out. We can only see a black handkerchief. Hmm...another controversy seems to be knocking on the door! In the meantime, Starc has been brought back into the attack.

42.6 M Marsh to Villiers, Good length ball on off, AB remains back footed and taps it down to point. 129/2

42.5 M Marsh to de Villiers, Pitches it up on off, this time de Villiers drives but finds mid off. 129/2

42.4 M Marsh to Villiers, Angling into the batsman around off and moving away after landing, AB takes his front leg forward to cover the line and leaves it alone. 129/2

42.3 M Marsh to Markram, Played to the point region by the batsman. One run added to the total. 129/2

42.2 M Marsh to Markram, A touch short and outside off, Markram offers no shot. 128/2

42.1 M Marsh to Villiers, Starts with a full length ball wide outside off, de Villiers leans forward and drives it square of the wicket on the off side for a single. 128/2

Mitchell Marsh is back on.

41.6 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Good length ball on middle and leg, worked behind square leg for a single. The lead is now 183! 127/2

41.5 Pat Cummins to Villiers, FOUR! A little bit of outside edge there. Cummins bowls it on a full length around off, shaping in, de Villiers presses forward to play at it but it takes the outside edge and speeds through gully for a boundary. 126/2

41.4 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Bouncer around middle and leg, angling down, de Villiers ducks. 122/2

41.3 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Pitches it full and on off, AB plays a cracking straight drive which gets cut away by Warner at mid off. 122/2

41.2 Pat Cummins to Villiers, In the channel outside off, on a length, AB shoulders arms. 122/2

41.1 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Cummins puts some doubt in de Villiers' mind by placing a deep square leg in place. But rather than bowling short, he decides to do the double bluff. Serves it on a length, around middle and leg, AB gets on top of it and helps it behind square leg. Takes two. 122/2

40.6 J Hazlewood to Markram, Shaping back into the batsman, Markram defends it from the back foot. 120/2

40.5 J Hazlewood to Markram, Strides forward and drives a full ball back to the bowler. 120/2

40.4 J Hazlewood to Markram, FOUR! This is a loose delivery. Hazlewood does get his line a little towards off stump but his length is on the fuller side. Markram eases himself on the front foot and drives it through covers for a boundary. Does well to get his weight pushing forward into the shot. 120/2

40.3 J Hazlewood to Markram, Hazlewood is not making the batsman play. Bowls another delivery wide outside off and it's another easy leave for Aiden. 116/2

40.2 J Hazlewood to Markram, On a length and outside off, Markram once again has nothing to do with it. 116/2

40.1 J Hazlewood to Markram, Fuller in length and outside off, Markram is watchful as he lets it through. He's trying to regain his focus after gifting a half chance a few overs back. 116/2

39.6 Pat Cummins to Villiers, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 116/2

39.5 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Bowls it on a length and close to the off stump line, de Villiers shuffles across a bit and defends it back. 116/2

39.4 Pat Cummins to Villiers, In the channel outside off, AB shoulders arms. 116/2

39.3 Pat Cummins to Markram, Full and on middle, pushed towards wide mid on for a run. 116/2

39.2 Pat Cummins to Markram, Good length ball on off, angling in, Markram defends it from the crease. 115/2

39.1 Pat Cummins to Markram, On a driving length outside off, Markram gets forward and then leaves it. Paine collects it to his left as it swings later. 115/2

38.6 J Hazlewood to Villiers, An inswinger this time, the shiny side of the ball is inside and hence the ball tails back in. AB keeps his eyes glued to the cherry as he defends it towards mid on. 115/2

38.5 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Back of a length delivery on off, AB remains on the back foot and punches it to the off side. 115/2

38.4 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Good length delivery in the channel outside off, de Villiers has nothing to do with it. 115/2

38.3 J Hazlewood to A Markram, That's not the length to bowl when it's reversing. Josh bangs it in short on middle, Markram nicely eases it to fine leg where Cummins makes a good stop. A run taken. 115/2

38.2 J Hazlewood to Markram, This one is angled in the line of the off stump, Markram covers the line and then blocks it with a straight bat. 114/2

38.1 J Hazlewood to Markram, Nice delivery. Angling into the batsman and the ball moves away with the shiny side. Markram is not picking it, he is uncertain and is left guessing. Ends up pushing inside the line and misses. 114/2

37.6 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Another delivery on a length outside off, AB tries to force it through the line but misses. Good contest, a maiden this one. 114/2

37.5 Pat Cummins to Villiers, On a length and around off, defended off the back foot by de Villiers. 114/2

37.4 Pat Cummins to Villiers, A full toss this time, de Villiers cracks it straight back and it ricochets off the bowler's leg to Bancroft at short cover. He catches it and appeals, funny. 114/2

37.3 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Too full and on off, de Villiers digs it out from the bottom half of the bat. It bounces near the stumps and AB keeps a close eye on it. He was ready just in case the ball decides to get naughty and head towards his stumps. 114/2

37.2 Pat Cummins to Villiers, This one is very wide outside off, AB shoulders arms. 114/2

37.1 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Hurls in a length ball outside off, de Villiers lets it through. 114/2

36.6 J Hazlewood to Markram, Better this time as Markram covers the line and blocks it safely. Eventful over. 114/2

36.5 J Hazlewood to Markram, Nervy moment for Markram. He goes after another length delivery outside off, swishes his blade but misses this time. 114/2

36.4 J Hazlewood to Markram, STEVEN SMITH NEARLY PULLED OUT A BEAUTY! Hazlewood serves a length delivery in the zone outside off, Markram flashes his bat hard at it and gets an outside edge behind. Smith at second slip flies to his right but fails to take it with one hand. Something similar happened in the first innings as well. The Aussie skipper is disappointed with himself, he sets high standards. Nevertheless, he has saved a certain boundary. 114/2

36.3 J Hazlewood to Markram, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 114/2

36.2 J Hazlewood to Markram, FOUR! Wrong line, down the leg side, Markram eases it fine down the leg side and fetches a boundary. He is quietly going on nicely from one end. 114/2

36.1 J Hazlewood to Markram, Good length delivery outside off, left alone. 110/2

Drinks. The last hour has also belonged to South Africa. They have swelled their lead to 166 and have the upper hand. Australia did manage to remove Hashim Amla but they need a flurry of wickets to stay relevant in this Test match.

35.6 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Outside off, AB de Villiers lets Paine do the honours. 110/2

35.5 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Fullish and on off, driven off the front foot but straight back to the bowler. Plenty of chirping going on from behind the stumps now. It's getting heated up. They all know this is a very vital phase. An hour or so of AB de Villiers and Australia will have to kiss their chances goodbye. 110/2

35.4 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 110/2

35.3 Pat Cummins to Villiers, SIX! Out of here! Enough of leaving those. Cummins serves another one short and wide outside off, AB latches onto it and spanks it over covers for a biggie. Great connection, not easy to clear the ropes while playing such shots but he is AB de Villiers. Anything is possible for him. Usually calm in nature, Cummins doesn't like it and hurls a few verbal volleys at AB. The South African superstar just stands and stares with a smile. He is just awesome. When your bat can do the talking, why trouble your tongue. 110/2

35.2 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Another leave made by AB de Villiers to a delivery wide outside off. 104/2

35.1 Pat Cummins to Villiers, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 104/2

34.6 J Hazlewood to Markram, Again, movement back into the batsman, tailing in from a fuller length, Markram works it across the line towards mid-wicket. 104/2

34.5 J Hazlewood to Markram, This time Markram gets nicely behind the line and dead bats it near the surface. 104/2

34.4 J Hazlewood to Markram, A hint of reverse swing there as it comes back into the batsman a long back, Markram tries to play it down but gets an inside edge onto the back leg. First signs that it has started to tail in a little bit. 104/2

34.3 J Hazlewood to Markram, Bowls it from wide of the crease and angles in a length ball on off, Markram keeps it out to covers. 104/2

34.2 J Hazlewood to Markram, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 104/2

34.1 J Hazlewood to Markram, Back of a length ball on off, it's defended off the back foot. 104/2

33.6 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Good length ball wide outside off, shaping away, AB shoulders arms to end a successful over. 104/2

The superstar, AB de Villiers arrives.

33.5 Pat Cummins to Amla, OUT! Out of nowhere, there is a wicket! For a moment, we thought it's a crowd catch but no, a wicket has fallen. Cummins bowls a length to Amla which gets him driving. However, he fails to keep it down and hands a simple catch to Bancroft at short cover. So, against the run of play, Australia have a wicket and it's that man again providing it. End of a 76-run stand, a good one for the Proteas which has pushed their lead to 160! 104/2

33.4 Pat Cummins to Amla, Lands it on a length and just outside off, Amla gets across the stumps, covers the angle and shoulders arms. 104/1

33.3 Pat Cummins to Amla, Serves it up and outside off, Amla mistimes his drive on the off side. 104/1

33.2 Pat Cummins to Amla, In the channel again, wide outside off, Amla has nothing to do with it. 104/1

33.1 Pat Cummins to Amla, Good length delivery in the channel outside off, it's left alone by Amla. The ball swings after going past him and Paine does well to grab it. 104/1

Pat Cummins returns.

32.6 J Hazlewood to Markram, FOUR! Beautiful! Markram loves getting on the front foot. Gets the opportunity this time as the length is full and he plays a punchy-drive through the gap at covers for a boundary. 104/1

32.5 J Hazlewood to Markram, Good length delivery outside off, another leave made by Markram. 100/1

32.4 J Hazlewood to Markram, Back of a length around off, Markram watches the line closely before making a leave. 100/1

32.3 J Hazlewood to Markram, Good length ball on off, defended from the crease to extra cover. 100/1

32.2 J Hazlewood to Markram, In the zone outside off, left alone. 100/1

The cameraman is now wearing his raincoat and also covering his expensive equipment.

32.1 J Hazlewood to Markram, Starts with a length ball angling into the batsman, Aiden defends it back to the bowler. 100/1

Drops of water on the camera lens. It's approaching. Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood has approached the crease to begin another spell.

31.6 M Starc to Amla, This time Starc angles in a full ball on off, Amla is solidly behind the line in defense. 100/1

31.5 M Starc to Amla, Short and wide outside off, Amla lets it be. 100/1

31.4 M Starc to Amla, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 100/1

31.3 M Starc to Markram, 100 comes up for South Africa! Markram flicks it in the gap on the leg side and collects a run. 100/1

31.2 M Starc to Markram, Full and shaping back into the batsman, Markram helps it down to mid on. 99/1

31.1 M Starc to Markram, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 99/1

30.6 M Marsh to Markram, Run out chance missed and that's fifty for Markram, his third in Tests! He gets behind the line of the delivery and pushes it towards wide mid on. Takes on the fielder and completes the run. A direct hit at the bowler's end would have been curtains for Aiden. Anyway, a good knock by him after bagging a duck in the first innings. 99/1

30.5 M Marsh to Markram, Presses forward to a full ball and drives it to mid off. 98/1

30.4 M Marsh to Amla, Back of a length delivery on off, Amla tries to defend but gets an inside edge onto the thigh pad. It rolls in front of cover-point and they steal a run. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. 98/1

30.3 M Marsh to Markram, Another delivery, straighter in line, worked to the right side of the mid-wicket fielder for another run. 97/1

30.2 M Marsh to Amla, Full and on middle, clipped towards mid-wicket for a run. 96/1

30.1 M Marsh to Markram, Shortish and off, punched square of the wicket on the off side for a single. 95/1

Mitchell Marsh is introduced into the attack.

29.6 M Starc to Amla, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 94/1

29.5 M Starc to Amla, Starc delivers it on a good length around off, gets it to straighten a tad, Amla pushes inside the line and edges it down to gully. On one bounce to the fielder. 94/1

29.4 M Starc to Markram, Safely in! Full in length and on middle, Markram bunts it down to mid on and takes on the fielder standing there. Cummins attacks the ball and scores a direct hit at the bowler's end. It's referred upstairs but the replays find Aiden safely in. Lead is now 150! 94/1

Direct hit at the non-striker's end by Cummins. They are always close and hence the umpire is not taking any chance. Goes upstairs. The Aussies though are not very excited.

29.3 M Starc to Markram, Ouch, that's hit him on the elbow. Markram isn't showing much pain. But Starc doesn't shy away from giving him a stare. A sharp short ball on middle and leg, Markram fails to get away from the line of fire and cops a blow. 93/1

29.2 M Starc to Markram, Staying a touch low around off, Markram punches it from the back foot. 93/1

29.1 M Starc to Markram, Slants in a full ball on off, Markram gets on the front foot and defends it back safely. 93/1

28.6 N Lyon to Markram, Lyon ups his pace and serves it around leg, Markram nudges it to fine leg for a run. 93/1

28.5 N Lyon to Markram, SIX! No holding back this time. Fancy footwork shown by him as he shimmies down the track and just goes through with his shot. Doesn't try to overhit it, only times it and sends it packing over the bowler's head. 92/1

28.4 N Lyon to Markram, Goes flatter and lands it on off, Markram defends it from the back foot. 86/1

28.3 N Lyon to Markram, Tossed up ball outside off, pushed off the front foot but straight to the cover fielder. 86/1

28.2 N Lyon to Amla, With the spin, Amla works it in the gap at mid-wicket for a run. 86/1

28.1 N Lyon to Amla, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 85/1

27.6 M Starc to Markram, Nothing visible there. Fuller and outside off, Markram keeps it out safely to end the over. 85/1

It has turned really gloomy out there. The artificial lights are switched on. Overcast conditions, floodlights on, will this combination assist some swing?

27.5 M Starc to Markram, Back of a length on off, Aiden dabs it down from the back foot to point. 85/1

27.4 M Starc to Markram, Short in length and outside off, Markram goes on his toes to play it down towards gully-point. Nathan Lyon makes the stop. 85/1

27.3 M Starc to Markram, Oohhh...a cracking straight drive to a full ball by Markram but Starc does well to stop it in his followthrough. 85/1

27.2 M Starc to Amla, Starc serves a full length delivery wide outside off, Amla uses his long reach to drive it through covers. Warner gives it the chase and pulls it back acrobatically. He is a livewire on the field. Saves a run for his team. 85/1

27.1 M Starc to Amla, A rib-tickler by Starc, sharp and around leg on a shortish length, Amla shoulders arms as he turns inside the crease. He was out pulling a similar length delivery in the last innings and hence is quite watchful at the moment. 82/1

26.6 N Lyon to Amla, Quicker and straighter on middle, Amla goes deep inside the crease and hits it behind square leg for a run. 82/1

26.5 N Lyon to Amla, Stays back inside the crease and offers a straight bat in defense. 81/1

26.4 N Lyon to Amla, Amla has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 81/1

26.3 N Lyon to Amla, Flatter through the air, around middle and off, Amla defends it off his back foot. 81/1

26.2 N Lyon to Amla, Skidding away from the batsman outside off, Amla allows it through. 81/1

26.1 N Lyon to Markram, Tossed up ball on middle, Markram moves back to work it in the gap on the leg side for a single. 81/1

25.6 M Starc to Amla, Ends the over with a bouncer, Amla ducks and this time Paine makes no mistake. 80/1

25.5 M Starc to Amla, Returns to the channel of uncertainty but it's not close enough to bother the batsman. An easy leave for Hash! 80/1

25.4 M Starc to Amla, Four byes! A rare miss by Paine! Back of a length ball once again drifting down the leg side, Amla fails to work it across the line and Paine also fails to collect it. It pops out from his gloves and races away to the fine leg fence. The 50-run stand comes up between the two and the lead is now 136 runs. 80/1

25.3 M Starc to Amla, Wayward! Starc delivers this one from wide of the crease and angles a good length ball way down the leg side. Amla allows it through and Paine has to stretch to his left to collect the ball. 76/1

25.2 M Starc to Amla, Good length ball outside off, Amla keeps his wrists down, leans back a bit and leaves it alone. 76/1

25.1 M Starc to Markram, On a length around off, angling in, Markram taps it down wide of the point fielder and steals a single. 76/1

24.6 N Lyon to Amla, Loopy and outside off, very little spin visible, Amla makes a leave. 75/1

24.5 N Lyon to Amla, FOUR! Top sweep shot! Full floated ball around off, Amla kneels down and across to unveil a sweet sweep shot. Makes good connection and sends it fine down the leg side for a boundary. 75/1

24.4 N Lyon to Amla, Spinning down the leg side, Amla hangs back inside the crease, watches the line closely, then judges the turn and then only he leaves it alone. 71/1

24.3 N Lyon to Amla, Leans forward to a full ball and defends it watchfully. 71/1

24.2 N Lyon to Markram, Drags his length short a bit, around off, Aiden moves back and works it through mid-wicket for one. 71/1

24.1 N Lyon to Markram, Tossed up ball on off, Markram defends it off his front foot. 70/1

23.6 M Starc to Amla, Not out! Nothing on the Ultra Edge at all. Starc bangs in a short ball on middle and leg, Amla shapes up for the pull shot but fails to middle it. The ball whizzes past his gloves to the keeper who catches it and they all appeal. The finger has gone up but Amla quickly takes the referral. His body language showed that he is very confident. And the replays show why he is so... Good use of the technology. 70/1

Appeal for a catch! It's given and Amla immediately takes the referral. He is looking quite relaxed. Very sure that he got no bat or gloves on it. Let's find out...

23.5 M Starc to Amla, Once again some steep bounce as he lands outside off, Amla points his bat skywards and allows it through. 70/1

23.4 M Starc to Amla, Good one by Starc again, fuller and angling in around off, Amla defends it back off his front foot. 70/1

23.3 M Starc to Amla, Much better line by Starc. Spears this one, around off on a good length, steep bounce on this occasion, Amla does well to cover the line before making a leave. 70/1

23.2 M Starc to Amla, FOUR! Past the gully fielder. This one is short and wide outside off, Amla camps back and punches it past Khawaja for a boundary. He tries stopping it with a dive to his right but it's quite far from him. 70/1

23.1 M Starc to Amla, Starc starts this spell from around the wicket and bowls it on a good length outside off, Amla shoulders arms. 66/1

Mitchell Starc comes back into the attack.

22.6 N Lyon to Markram, Tossed up ball and on off, Aiden once again solidly deals with it. 66/1

22.5 N Lyon to Markram, Flatter and on off, Markram defends it off his back foot. 66/1

22.4 N Lyon to Amla, Once again Amla shifts his weight on the back leg and turns it on the leg side for a run. 66/1

22.3 N Lyon to Amla, Pulls his length back a bit and serves it on off, Amla goes on the back foot in defense. 65/1

22.2 N Lyon to Amla, Loopy and full outside off, Amla draws forward and across to defend it on the off side. 65/1

22.1 N Lyon to Amla, Starts with a round-arm action, bowls it flighted and full on off, Amla defends it by getting forward. 65/1

We're back and so are the players. An important session coming up. If South Africa manage to dominate it, they will end up getting a formidable lead, while Australia's aim will be to stop them from doing that. Nathan Lyon to begin proceedings...

...DAY 3, SECOND SESSION...

The Aussie bowlers did try their best but there is not a lot of assistance from the wicket. Cummins is the only one who has had success. Australia would hope for some quick wickets after the break whereas the Proteas will want the current pair to build a big partnership. Their aim will be to bat the Aussies out of the game. It has gotten a little dark out there but no signs of rain as of now. Let us hope that it stays that way. Join us for the second session in a bit.

So, another session which can be termed in the favour of the home side. They came out first with the ball and took the last wicket within the first three overs. Then with the bat, in spite of losing Elgar early they have swelled their lead to 121. Amla and Markram, who was dropped on duck, have started to find their range. They have added 37 for the second wicket and are looking good to make it big.

21.6 S Smith to Markram, Gives it air on middle, Markram keeps it out. LUNCH ON DAY 3! 65/1

21.5 S Smith to Markram, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 65/1

21.4 S Smith to Markram, Floats it up on off, Markram lunges forward and defends it. 65/1

21.3 S Smith to Markram, FOUR! Heart in the mouth moment for Markram there! A short ball by Smith, a half tracker on middle. Markram rocks back and pulls it uppishly towards deep mid-wicket. For a second Markram might have thought he has made a mistake by playing that shot but Marsh in the deep may not have picked it up. He then starts running to his left but it is too late by then and the ball crosses the rope. Smith thought he almost had a wicket there, that would have been the perfect thing for them heading into the break. 65/1

21.2 S Smith to Markram, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 61/1

21.1 S Smith to Markram, Shorter in length on middle, worked through square leg for a brace. 61/1

Steven Smith is into the attack. He probably is bowling the last over before lunch.

20.6 N Lyon to Amla, Quicker outside off, trying to beat the batsman in air. Amla though rocks back and punches it to covers. 59/1

20.5 N Lyon to Markram, On a shorter length on middle, pushed down to long on to change strike. 59/1

20.4 N Lyon to Markram, Tosses it up on middle, nudged to mid-wicket. 58/1

20.3 N Lyon to Amla, Works it around the corner for a run. 58/1

20.2 N Lyon to Amla, Fires it on off, Amla keeps it out. 57/1

20.1 N Lyon to Amla, FOUR! What timing! Just a flick of the wrists and the ball races away. Flatter and on the stumps, Amla rocks back and whips it through square leg. The timing is such that the fielder from square leg who is giving it a chase has no chance of stopping it. 57/1

19.6 Pat Cummins to Markram, On a length around off, it shapes away a touch. Markram is squared up as he tries to defend but keeps it out. 53/1

19.5 Pat Cummins to Markram, A bouncer on middle, Markram ducks under it. 53/1

19.4 Pat Cummins to Markram, Back of a length on off, defended off the back foot. 53/1

19.3 Pat Cummins to Markram, FOUR! In the air but in the gap! Lucky was Markram there! Almost an action replay of the last delivery but this time Cummins bends his back and puts in more effort. The ball bounces a touch more after landing on a back of a length region. Markram is done in by the bounce as he tries to force it through the off side. It goes off the edge and into the gap between gully and backward point for a boundary. 50 up for the Proteas and the lead is now 109. 53/1

19.2 Pat Cummins to Markram, This was nicely played and well fielded also! Cummins bowls it short on off, Markram rocks back and guides it towards point where Lyon dives to his left and saves a couple for his side. 49/1

19.1 Pat Cummins to Markram, Back of a length on off, Markram defends it. 49/1

18.6 N Lyon to Amla, Down the leg side and Amla makes a leave. 49/1

18.5 N Lyon to Amla, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. 49/1

18.4 N Lyon to Amla, Loopy ball on middle, Amla presses forward and blocks the ball onto the ground. 49/1

18.3 N Lyon to Amla, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 49/1

18.2 N Lyon to Amla, Shorter in length, turning back in. Amla works it towards short leg who does not let it past him. 49/1

18.1 N Lyon to Markram, Eases it down to long on with the spin for a run. 49/1

17.6 Pat Cummins to Amla, Not very full but surely fuller than the length he bowled on the previous one. Amla defends it off the back foot. 48/1

17.5 Pat Cummins to Amla, Short again on middle, Amla evades it. Two short balls in a row. Be ready for the full one. 48/1

17.4 Pat Cummins to Amla, Bangs it half way down the track. Amla ducks under it. 48/1

17.3 Pat Cummins to Amla, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 48/1

17.2 Pat Cummins to Markram, Works it with the angle towards wide mid on for a quick run. The partnership now moves onto 20 between the two. 48/1

17.1 Pat Cummins to Markram, Lands it on a length around off, Markram defends it on the front foot. 47/1

16.6 N Lyon to Amla, Flighted ball on middle, turning in. Amla defends it. 47/1

16.5 N Lyon to Amla, FOUR! The lead now moves above hundred! Short and wide outside off, the margin for error for a spinner on this wicket is very less. Amla rocks back and cuts it through point and the ball races away. 47/1

16.4 N Lyon to Markram, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. One run added to the total. 43/1

16.3 N Lyon to Markram, Floats it up on off, no turn for Lyon, Markram easily keeps it out. Not a lot of purchase has been available for the spinners. 42/1

16.2 N Lyon to Markram, Wide outside off, left alone. 42/1

16.1 N Lyon to Markram, Tosses it up on off, it is driven back to the bowler. 42/1

Nathan Lyon is into the attack.

15.6 Pat Cummins to Amla, Hits the length outside off, Amla makes a leave. So four leaves in the over by Amla, not very often does Cummins bowl that outside the off stump. Maybe the boundary on the first ball was playing on his mind. He was maybe too cautious about drifting it on the pads of Amla which is his strong zone. 42/1

15.5 Pat Cummins to Amla, Closer to the off pole this time. Amla is rock solid in defense. 42/1

15.4 Pat Cummins to Amla, On a length outside off, Amla once again makes a leave. 42/1

15.3 Pat Cummins to Amla, Fuller outside off, Amla makes a leave. 42/1

15.2 Pat Cummins to Amla, On a length around off, kept out. 42/1

15.1 Pat Cummins to H Amla, FOUR! Any young kid out there wanting to learn how to play a pull shot, Amla provides a perfect example. Cummins bowls it short on middle, Amla rocks back, gets on top of the bounce, rolls his wrists around it and pulls it through square leg all along the ground for a boundary. 98 is the lead now. 42/1

14.6 J Hazlewood to Markram, On a length outside off, left alone. 38/1

14.5 J Hazlewood to Markram, FOUR! That should release the pressure! Just five had come in the last 22 balls. Hazlewood bowls it a touch fuller outside off, Markram gets enough width to drive it through covers for a boundary. 38/1

14.4 J Hazlewood to Markram, A bumper on middle, Markram ducks under it. This is good tight bowling by Australia. 34/1

14.3 J Hazlewood to Markram, Fuller on off, driven to mid off. 34/1

14.2 J Hazlewood to Markram, Shortish on off, Markram gets on top of the bounce and guides it to point. 34/1

14.1 J Hazlewood to Markram, Lands it on a length outside off, left alone. 34/1

13.6 Pat Cummins to Amla, Fuller on off, Amla plants his front foot forward and drives it to the man at mid off. So Amla is finding the middle of the bat but not the gaps. 34/1

13.5 Pat Cummins to Amla, On a length around off, Amla blocks it. 34/1

13.4 Pat Cummins to Amla, Outside off, this time. One of the rare occasions in an over where Cummins does not make the batsman play as Amla leaves it. 34/1

13.3 Pat Cummins to Markram, Works it with the angle towards wide mid on for a run. 34/1

13.2 Pat Cummins to Markram, Back of a length on off, Markram keeps it out. 33/1

13.1 Pat Cummins to Amla, Down the leg side, Amla works it around the corner for a run. 33/1

12.6 J Hazlewood to Markram, Back of a length on off, Markram plays it off the middle of the bat to the man at covers. 32/1

12.5 J Hazlewood to Markram, Fullish in length outside off, Markram leaves it. 32/1

12.4 J Hazlewood to Markram, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 32/1

12.3 J Hazlewood to Markram, Errs in line and angles it on the pads. Markram clips it through mid-wicket. The fielder from deep mid-wicket makes good ground to his left and saves a couple for his side. 32/1

12.2 J Hazlewood to Markram, Back of a length on off, Markram pushes it to the man at point. 30/1

12.1 J Hazlewood to Markram, A short ball aimed at the body of the batsman. Markram ducks under it. 30/1

Drinks! So Australia have got the wicket of the gritty Elgar but they still are behind in the game. The lead is close to the 100-run mark. They need a few quick wickets after the drinks break, whereas, the South Africans will hope that the two out there play for as long as possible.

11.6 Pat Cummins to Amla, Top shot but for no runs again! Fuller on middle, Amla eases it back towards the bowler. Cummins does well to go down and stop it. It would have been a certain boundary had the bowler not stopped it. 30/1

11.5 Pat Cummins to Amla, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 30/1

11.4 Pat Cummins to Amla, A bumper to follow up the length ball. Trying to catch the batsman by surprise. Amla though ducks under it. 30/1

11.3 Pat Cummins to H Amla, Edged but short! On a length around off, it zips off the surface. Amla tries to defend but the ball takes the outside edge and goes on the bounce to Steven Smith at second slip. He played that with soft hands, had he gone hard at it, it would have been a second for Cummins. 30/1

11.2 Pat Cummins to Amla, On a length around off, Amla defends it solidly. 30/1

11.1 Pat Cummins to Markram, Good running! Markram taps this length ball towards cover and completes a quick run. 30/1

10.6 J Hazlewood to Amla, Good shot but for no runs! Fuller outside off, Amla square drives it on the off side but the fielder at point makes a good stop. 29/1

10.5 J Hazlewood to Amla, Closer to the off stump this time. Amla makes a solid defense. 29/1

10.4 J Hazlewood to Amla, Just ahead of a length outside off, Amla does not fiddle with it. The ball goes on the bounce to the keeper. 29/1

10.3 J Hazlewood to Amla, Full and wide outside off, the sucker ball. Wanting Amla to go for a drive but the veteran has played enough cricket to realize that and makes a leave. 29/1

10.2 J Hazlewood to Amla, Outside off again, Amla leaves it. 29/1

10.1 J Hazlewood to Amla, On a length around off, left alone. 29/1

Josh Hazlewood is back into the attack. The main reason for him being brought on is Amla, one feels Josh has got the bearded man's number. He has got him out 7 times in Tests. Can he get him out for the 8th time?

9.6 Pat Cummins to Markram, Beauty! Cummins angles this one around off and gets it to seam away a shade. Markram tries playing straight with no feet and gets beaten. Fine over by Pat! 29/1

9.5 Pat Cummins to Amla, Angling into the batsman, it's played out with soft hands to mid-wicket for one. 29/1

9.4 Pat Cummins to Amla, Good length delivery outside off, it's left alone. 28/1

9.3 Pat Cummins to Amla, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 28/1

9.2 Pat Cummins to Amla, A length ball on middle, Amla works it off his pads but finds square leg. 28/1

Hashim Amla is the number three batsman.

9.1 Pat Cummins to Elgar, OUT! Elgar departs and it's a big breakthrough! We all know how stubborn he can prove to be with his stay in the middle. Cummins serves it wide outside off, on a length, Elgar usually leaves those not in his range but this time he attempts to drive away from his body. No footwork whatsoever and he gets a thick outside edge to Steven Smith at second slip. He reverse-cups it safely and Cummins runs in joy. Not the ideal length to drive and he has paid a big price for it. Also, this is the sixth catch for Steven Smith in this Test match, all he has taken in the slips. The record for an Australian is 7 catches by Greg Chappell and Matthew Hayden. Smithy seems to be on course to break that record. South Africa lead by 84 runs. 28/1

8.6 M Starc to Markram, Bouncer! The batsman ducks under it. 28/0

8.5 M Starc to Markram, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 28/0

8.4 M Starc to Markram, A yorker again but the line is wrong as it is outside off, Markram jams it out. 28/0

8.3 M Starc to Markram, This was wider outside off, would have been called a wide in a one day game. Markram does not go chasing after it and does the smart thing by leaving it. 28/0

8.2 M Starc to Markram, Wide outside off, left alone. 28/0

8.1 M Starc to Markram, Sharp work from Bancroft! The best thing about him is he stands his ground no matter what shot the batsman is playing. Fuller on leg stump, Markram flicks it towards him at short leg. He collects it cleanly and scores a direct hit at the striker's end but Aiden is in his crease. 28/0

7.6 Pat Cummins to Elgar, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 28/0

7.5 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Fuller on off, Elgar mistimes his drive back to the bowler. 28/0

7.4 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Closer to the off pole, one thing about Cummins is he will make the batsman play and he does exactly that. Elgar defends it solidly. 28/0

7.3 Pat Cummins to Elgar, This turns out to be a good leave in the end! On a length around off, it comes in after pitching. Elgar plants his front foot forward and leaves it. 28/0

7.2 Pat Cummins to Elgar, FOUR! That was nicely played! Cummins bowls it a little too fuller than the last one and pays the price. He also offers width. Elgar leans into it, uses the pace and strokes it through covers for a boundary. 28/0

7.1 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Starts off with a length ball outside off, Elgar makes a leave. 24/0

Pat Cummins is into the attack. He was brilliant in the first innings and Australia would really hope he replicates his performance.

6.6 M Starc to Markram, A yorker but outside off, Markram jams it out towards point. 24/0

6.5 M Starc to Markram, Outside off, Aiden leaves it alone. 24/0

6.4 M Starc to Markram, Back of a length on middle, Markram works it to square leg. 24/0

6.3 M Starc to Markram, The ball is coming onto the bat really well. Starc lands it on a length around off, Markram defends it towards point, 24/0

6.2 M Starc to Markram, Short ball on middle, Markram ducks under it. 24/0

6.1 M Starc to Markram, Fuller on off, Markram goes towards the pitch of the ball and strokes it towards mid off. 24/0

The hammer is out! Starc must be having some problems with the landing area. That part is being hammered to level it up. Meanwhile, Kepler Wessels and Brendon Julian are on air and the latter asks should Australia have not used the heavy roller this morning? The Australian great responds that he is not quite sure as now heavy rollers are used twice in a space of 30 minutes which has flattened out the surface. Fair point. Yesterday, South Africa didn't opt for any roller with only two wickets left. Have the tourists missed a trick? Or maybe they thought the pitch will break and assist Nathan Lyon. The game of cricket is not only about bat and ball, all these also come into consideration.

5.6 J Hazlewood to Markram, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 24/0

5.5 J Hazlewood to Markram, Edged but runs! Playing this with soft hands was the key! On a length around off, it shapes away a touch. Markram lunges forward in defense but the ball takes the outside edge and goes through backward point and gully. 23/0

5.4 J Hazlewood to Markram, Similar length to the one that beats the outside edge but no movement this time. Markram defends it easily. 21/0

5.3 J Hazlewood to Markram, Back of a length on off, Markram defends it solidly. This was a touch shorter than the last one and hence Markram was sure about playing it on the back foot. 21/0

5.2 J Hazlewood to Markram, PEACH! How do you play those? Markram has done really well not to edge that. Hazlewood lands it on a length around off, it comes in with the angle first and the leaves him after pitching. Markram tries to defend by staying rooted in the crease but gets beaten. 21/0

5.1 J Hazlewood to Markram, On a length around off, Markram defends it. 21/0

4.6 M Starc to Elgar, Second bouncer of the over, this one to end it. Elgar evades it. 21/0

4.5 M Starc to Elgar, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 21/0

4.4 M Starc to Elgar, A bumper and Elgar ducks under it. 21/0

4.3 M Starc to Elgar, On the pads again, Starc has to adjust as there is no swing. Elgar flicks it through mid-wicket. No boundary this time but he runs two. 21/0

Ohkay! Now then, that's not a pleasing sight. One side of the ground is enveloped by dark clouds and the other is nice and bright. Now I am not sure whether the clouds are coming or going but let us hope they are going away. My colleague Prakash feels that the cloud is making his way into the ground.

4.2 M Starc to Elgar, FOUR! Goes for the magic delivery which swings from the leg to the off pole. But does not get it to swing. It ends up being a half-volley on leg stump. Elgar flicks it through square leg and the ball races away to the fence. 19/0

4.1 M Starc to Elgar, Back of a length on middle, Elgar defends it onto the ground. 15/0

3.6 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Down the leg side, Elgar helps it towards the on side for a run. 15/0

3.5 J Hazlewood to Elgar, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 14/0

3.4 J Hazlewood to Markram, A defensive shot, gives runs! We saw this shot being played by Elgar a lot of times in the first innings and now Markram does it. Not very full on middle, Markram just offers a defensive push straight back past the bowler. The bats are so good these days that it races off the turf. Cummins from mid off gives it a chase and he seems to have pulled it back in. They go upstairs to check and he has done well. Saves a run for his side. 14/0

3.3 J Hazlewood to Markram, Good length outside off, left alone. 11/0

3.2 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Streaky runs! Hazlewood shapes the ball into the batsman on a fuller length. Elgar first looks to flick but then adjusts to play it with a straight bat. It takes the outside edge and goes into the gap through gully and backward point for three. 11/0

3.1 J Hazlewood to Elgar, On a length around off, Elgar is half forward as he defends it. 8/0

2.6 M Starc to Markram, A quick bouncer outside off, Markram evades it. 8/0

2.5 M Starc to Markram, FOUR! Top shot! A half-volley on off, but it still has to be put away. Markram plants his front foot ahead and strokes it through covers. Once it goes into the gap there is no stopping it. Michael Holding on air mentions that this time he takes his front foot towards the ball, whereas the one he edged there was no foot movement. Very good observation from the West Indian legend. 8/0

2.4 M Starc to Markram, On the thigh pad, Markram works it towards square leg. 4/0

2.3 M Starc to Markram, Pulls his length back this time on middle, Markram does really well to rock back and defend it onto the ground. 4/0

2.2 M Starc to Markram, Good pace and bounce there! A real effort delivery by the left arm pacer. He lands it on a length around off, the line he should be bowling. Markram does not fiddle with it. Paine behind the stumps takes it above his head. 4/0

2.1 M Starc to Markram, Once again on the leg side. Starc has lost his radar a bit after the dropped catch. Markram tries to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. 4/0

1.6 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Back of a length on off, Elgar is rock solid in defense. A maiden by Hazlewood. 4/0

1.5 J Hazlewood to Elgar, A bumper which did create a few problems for Elgar in the first innings but this time he ducks under it. 4/0

1.4 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Changes his angle as there is no assistance and comes around. Lands it on a length around off, Elgar blocks it. 4/0

1.3 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Angles it away from the southpaw who makes another leave. 4/0

1.2 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Closer to the off pole this time but no swing for Josh. Elgar easily keeps it out. 4/0

1.1 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Starts off with a length ball outside off, Elgar makes a leave. 4/0

Josh Hazlewood will bowl from the other end.

0.6 M Starc to Markram, Wide outside off this time, two wayward deliveries to end. Markram leaves it. End of an action-packed first over. 4/0

0.5 M Starc to Markram, FOUR! He is off a pair! Poor ball by Starc down the leg side, Markram won't miss out there. He flicks it fine and the ball races to the fine leg fence. 4/0

0.4 M Starc to A Markram, DROPPED! Markram almost got dismissed for a pair! A tough chance but you have seen these been taken. Fuller in length again on off, it slants away from the batsman this time. Aiden goes for the drive through the off side but it takes the edge and flies towards gully. Khawaja there dives to his left, sticks one hand out but can't hang on. Starc is disappointed as he feels Usman could have done better. Nevertheless, if you look at it in a positive way, Khawaja saved a certain boundary there. 0/0

0.3 M Starc to A Markram, Once again no swing into the batsman from a fuller length. Markram tries to work it on the leg side but closes the bat face a little early. It takes the outside edge and goes on the bounce to gully. 0/0

0.2 M Starc to Markram, Swing this time! Fuller again on off, shapes back in late. Markram maybe first thought of leaving it but due to the tail back in. He goes for the drive with no footwork and his bat comes down late. It goes off the bottom edge and on the bounce towards Paine who makes a good stop diving to his right. 0/0

0.1 M Starc to Markram, Starc who will bowl the first over comes running and bowls it on a fullish length outside off. He wanted the ball to shape back in but there is no swing. Markram makes a watchful leave. 0/0

