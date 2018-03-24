Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 3 in Cape Town: Markram, Amla Take Hosts' Lead Past 150

(Image: Cricket South Africa)

Commentary (South Africa innings)

Mitchell Marsh is introduced into the attack.

29.6 M Starc to Amla, No run. 94/1

29.5 M Starc to Amla, No run. 94/1

29.4 M Starc to Markram, Safely in! Full in length and on middle, Markram bunts it down to mid on and takes on the fielder standing there. Cummins attacks the ball and scores a direct hit at the bowler's end. It's referred upstairs but the replays find Aiden safely in. Lead is now 150! 94/1

Direct hit at the non-striker's end by Cummins. They are always close and hence the umpire is not taking any chance. Goes upstairs. The Aussies though are not very excited.

29.3 M Starc to Markram, Ouch, that's hit him on the elbow. Markram isn't showing much. But Starc doesn't shy away from giving him a stare. A sharp short ball on middle and leg, Markram fails to get away from the line of fire and cops a blow. 93/1

29.2 M Starc to Markram, Staying a touch low around off, Markram punches it from the back foot. 93/1

29.1 M Starc to Markram, Slants in a full ball on off, Markram gets on the front foot and defends it back safely. 93/1

28.6 N Lyon to Markram, Lyon ups his pace and serves it around leg, Markram nudges it to fine leg for a run. 93/1

28.5 N Lyon to Markram, SIX! No holding back this time. Fancy footwork shown by him as he shimmies down the track and just goes through with his shot. Doesn't try to overhit it, only times it and sends it packing over the bowler's head. 92/1

28.4 N Lyon to Markram, Goes flatter and lands it on off, Markram defends it from the back foot. 86/1

28.3 N Lyon to Markram, Tossed up ball outside off, pushed off the front foot but straight to the cover fielder. 86/1

28.2 N Lyon to Amla, With the spin, Amla works it in the gap at mid-wicket for a run. 86/1

28.1 N Lyon to Amla, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 85/1

27.6 M Starc to Markram, Nothing visible there. Fuller and outside off, Markram keeps it out safely to end the over. 85/1

It has turned really gloomy out there. The artificial lights are switched on. Overcast conditions, floodlights on, will this combination assist some swing?

27.5 M Starc to Markram, Back of a length on off, Aiden dabs it down from the back foot to point. 85/1

27.4 M Starc to Markram, Short in length and outside off, Markram goes on his toes to play it down towards gully-point. Nathan Lyon makes the stop. 85/1

27.3 M Starc to Markram, Oohhh...a cracking straight drive to a full ball by Markram but Starc does well to stop it in his followthrough. 85/1

27.2 M Starc to Amla, Starc serves a full length delivery wide outside off, Amla uses his long reach to drive it through covers. Warner gives it the chase and pulls it back acrobatically. He is a livewire on the field. Saves a run for his team. 85/1

27.1 M Starc to Amla, A rib-tickler by Starc, sharp and around leg on a shortish length, Amla shoulders arms as he turns inside the crease. He was out pulling a similar length delivery in the last innings and hence is quite watchful at the moment. 82/1

26.6 N Lyon to Amla, Quicker and straighter on middle, Amla goes deep inside the crease and hits it behind square leg for a run. 82/1

26.5 N Lyon to Amla, Stays back inside the crease and offers a straight bat in defense. 81/1

26.4 N Lyon to Amla, Amla has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 81/1

26.3 N Lyon to Amla, Flatter through the air, around middle and off, Amla defends it off his back foot. 81/1

26.2 N Lyon to Amla, Skidding away from the batsman outside off, Amla allows it through. 81/1

26.1 N Lyon to Markram, Tossed up ball on middle, Markram moves back to work it in the gap on the leg side for a single. 81/1

25.6 M Starc to Amla, Ends the over with a bouncer, Amla ducks and this time Paine makes no mistake. 80/1

25.5 M Starc to Amla, Returns to the channel of uncertainty but it's not close enough to bother the batsman. An easy leave for Hash! 80/1

25.4 M Starc to Amla, Four byes! A rare miss by Paine! Back of a length ball once again drifting down the leg side, Amla fails to work it across the line and Paine also fails to collect it. It pops out from his gloves and races away to the fine leg fence. The 50-run stand comes up between the two and the lead is now 136 runs. 80/1

25.3 M Starc to Amla, Wayward! Starc delivers this one from wide of the crease and angles a good length ball way down the leg side. Amla allows it through and Paine has to stretch to his left to collect the ball. 76/1

25.2 M Starc to Amla, Good length ball outside off, Amla keeps his wrists down, leans back a bit and leaves it alone. 76/1

25.1 M Starc to Markram, On a length around off, angling in, Markram taps it down wide of the point fielder and steals a single. 76/1

24.6 N Lyon to Amla, Loopy and outside off, very little spin visible, Amla makes a leave. 75/1

24.5 N Lyon to Amla, FOUR! Top sweep shot! Full floated ball around off, Amla kneels down and across to unveil a sweet sweep shot. Makes good connection and sends it fine down the leg side for a boundary. 75/1

24.4 N Lyon to Amla, Spinning down the leg side, Amla hangs back inside the crease, watches the line closely, then judges the turn and then only he leaves it alone. 71/1

24.3 N Lyon to Amla, Leans forward to a full ball and defends it watchfully. 71/1

24.2 N Lyon to Markram, Drags his length short a bit, around off, Aiden moves back and works it through mid-wicket for one. 71/1

24.1 N Lyon to Markram, Tossed up ball on off, Markram defends it off his front foot. 70/1

23.6 M Starc to Amla, Not out! Nothing on the Ultra Edge at all. Starc bangs in a short ball on middle and leg, Amla shapes up for the pull shot but fails to middle it. The ball whizzes past his gloves to the keeper who catches it and they all appeal. The finger has gone up but Amla quickly takes the referral. His body language showed that he is very confident. And the replays show why he is so... Good use of the technology. 70/1

Appeal for a catch! It's given and Amla immediately takes the referral. He is looking quite relaxed. Very sure that he got no bat or gloves on it. Let's find out...

23.5 M Starc to Amla, Once again some steep bounce as he lands outside off, Amla points his bat skywards and allows it through. 70/1

23.4 M Starc to Amla, Good one by Starc again, fuller and angling in around off, Amla defends it back off his front foot. 70/1

23.3 M Starc to Amla, Much better line by Starc. Spears this one, around off on a good length, steep bounce on this occasion, Amla does well to cover the line before making a leave. 70/1

23.2 M Starc to Amla, FOUR! Past the gully fielder. This one is short and wide outside off, Amla camps back and punches it past Khawaja for a boundary. He tries stopping it with a dive to his right but it's quite far from him. 70/1

23.1 M Starc to Amla, Starc starts this spell from around the wicket and bowls it on a good length outside off, Amla shoulders arms. 66/1

Mitchell Starc comes back into the attack.

22.6 N Lyon to Markram, Tossed up ball and on off, Aiden once again solidly deals with it. 66/1

22.5 N Lyon to Markram, Flatter and on off, Markram defends it off his back foot. 66/1

22.4 N Lyon to Amla, Once again Amla shifts his weight on the back leg and turns it on the leg side for a run. 66/1

22.3 N Lyon to Amla, Pulls his length back a bit and serves it on off, Amla goes on the back foot in defense. 65/1

22.2 N Lyon to Amla, Loopy and full outside off, Amla draws forward and across to defend it on the off side. 65/1

22.1 N Lyon to Amla, Starts with a round-arm action, bowls it flighted and full on off, Amla defends it by getting forward. 65/1

We're back and so are the players. An important session coming up. If South Africa manage to dominate it, they will end up getting a formidable lead, while Australia's aim will be to stop them from doing that. Nathan Lyon to begin proceedings...

...DAY 3, SECOND SESSION...

The Aussie bowlers did try their best but there is not a lot of assistance from the wicket. Cummins is the only one who has had success. Australia would hope for some quick wickets after the break whereas the Proteas will want the current pair to build a big partnership. Their aim will be to bat the Aussies out of the game. It has gotten a little dark out there but no signs of rain as of now. Let us hope that it stays that way. Join us for the second session in a bit.

So, another session which can be termed in the favour of the home side. They came out first with the ball and took the last wicket within the first three overs. Then with the bat, in spite of losing Elgar early they have swelled their lead to 121. Amla and Markram, who was dropped on duck, have started to find their range. They have added 37 for the second wicket and are looking good to make it big.

21.6 S Smith to Markram, Gives it air on middle, Markram keeps it out. LUNCH ON DAY 3! 65/1

21.5 S Smith to Markram, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 65/1

21.4 S Smith to Markram, Floats it up on off, Markram lunges forward and defends it. 65/1

21.3 S Smith to Markram, FOUR! Heart in the mouth moment for Markram there! A short ball by Smith, a half tracker on middle. Markram rocks back and pulls it uppishly towards deep mid-wicket. For a second Markram might have thought he has made a mistake by playing that shot but Marsh in the deep may not have picked it up. He then starts running to his left but it is too late by then and the ball crosses the rope. Smith thought he almost had a wicket there, that would have been the perfect thing for them heading into the break. 65/1

21.2 S Smith to Markram, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 61/1

21.1 S Smith to Markram, Shorter in length on middle, worked through square leg for a brace. 61/1

Steven Smith is into the attack. He probably is bowling the last over before lunch.

20.6 N Lyon to Amla, Quicker outside off, trying to beat the batsman in air. Amla though rocks back and punches it to covers. 59/1

20.5 N Lyon to Markram, On a shorter length on middle, pushed down to long on to change strike. 59/1

20.4 N Lyon to Markram, Tosses it up on middle, nudged to mid-wicket. 58/1

20.3 N Lyon to Amla, Works it around the corner for a run. 58/1

20.2 N Lyon to Amla, Fires it on off, Amla keeps it out. 57/1

20.1 N Lyon to Amla, FOUR! What timing! Just a flick of the wrists and the ball races away. Flatter and on the stumps, Amla rocks back and whips it through square leg. The timing is such that the fielder from square leg who is giving it a chase has no chance of stopping it. 57/1

19.6 Pat Cummins to Markram, On a length around off, it shapes away a touch. Markram is squared up as he tries to defend but keeps it out. 53/1

19.5 Pat Cummins to Markram, A bouncer on middle, Markram ducks under it. 53/1

19.4 Pat Cummins to Markram, Back of a length on off, defended off the back foot. 53/1

19.3 Pat Cummins to Markram, FOUR! In the air but in the gap! Lucky was Markram there! Almost an action replay of the last delivery but this time Cummins bends his back and puts in more effort. The ball bounces a touch more after landing on a back of a length region. Markram is done in by the bounce as he tries to force it through the off side. It goes off the edge and into the gap between gully and backward point for a boundary. 50 up for the Proteas and the lead is now 109. 53/1

19.2 Pat Cummins to Markram, This was nicely played and well fielded also! Cummins bowls it short on off, Markram rocks back and guides it towards point where Lyon dives to his left and saves a couple for his side. 49/1

19.1 Pat Cummins to Markram, Back of a length on off, Markram defends it. 49/1

18.6 N Lyon to Amla, Down the leg side and Amla makes a leave. 49/1

18.5 N Lyon to Amla, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. 49/1

18.4 N Lyon to Amla, Loopy ball on middle, Amla presses forward and blocks the ball onto the ground. 49/1

18.3 N Lyon to Amla, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 49/1

18.2 N Lyon to Amla, Shorter in length, turning back in. Amla works it towards short leg who does not let it past him. 49/1

18.1 N Lyon to Markram, Eases it down to long on with the spin for a run. 49/1

17.6 Pat Cummins to Amla, Not very full but surely fuller than the length he bowled on the previous one. Amla defends it off the back foot. 48/1

17.5 Pat Cummins to Amla, Short again on middle, Amla evades it. Two short balls in a row. Be ready for the full one. 48/1

17.4 Pat Cummins to Amla, Bangs it half way down the track. Amla ducks under it. 48/1

17.3 Pat Cummins to Amla, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 48/1

17.2 Pat Cummins to Markram, Works it with the angle towards wide mid on for a quick run. The partnership now moves onto 20 between the two. 48/1

17.1 Pat Cummins to Markram, Lands it on a length around off, Markram defends it on the front foot. 47/1

16.6 N Lyon to Amla, Flighted ball on middle, turning in. Amla defends it. 47/1

16.5 N Lyon to Amla, FOUR! The lead now moves above hundred! Short and wide outside off, the margin for error for a spinner on this wicket is very less. Amla rocks back and cuts it through point and the ball races away. 47/1

16.4 N Lyon to Markram, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. One run added to the total. 43/1

16.3 N Lyon to Markram, Floats it up on off, no turn for Lyon, Markram easily keeps it out. Not a lot of purchase has been available for the spinners. 42/1

16.2 N Lyon to Markram, Wide outside off, left alone. 42/1

16.1 N Lyon to Markram, Tosses it up on off, it is driven back to the bowler. 42/1

Nathan Lyon is into the attack.

15.6 Pat Cummins to Amla, Hits the length outside off, Amla makes a leave. So four leaves in the over by Amla, not very often does Cummins bowl that outside the off stump. Maybe the boundary on the first ball was playing on his mind. He was maybe too cautious about drifting it on the pads of Amla which is his strong zone. 42/1

15.5 Pat Cummins to Amla, Closer to the off pole this time. Amla is rock solid in defense. 42/1

15.4 Pat Cummins to Amla, On a length outside off, Amla once again makes a leave. 42/1

15.3 Pat Cummins to Amla, Fuller outside off, Amla makes a leave. 42/1

15.2 Pat Cummins to Amla, On a length around off, kept out. 42/1

15.1 Pat Cummins to H Amla, FOUR! Any young kid out there wanting to learn how to play a pull shot, Amla provides a perfect example. Cummins bowls it short on middle, Amla rocks back, gets on top of the bounce, rolls his wrists around it and pulls it through square leg all along the ground for a boundary. 98 is the lead now. 42/1

14.6 J Hazlewood to Markram, On a length outside off, left alone. 38/1

14.5 J Hazlewood to Markram, FOUR! That should release the pressure! Just five had come in the last 22 balls. Hazlewood bowls it a touch fuller outside off, Markram gets enough width to drive it through covers for a boundary. 38/1

14.4 J Hazlewood to Markram, A bumper on middle, Markram ducks under it. This is good tight bowling by Australia. 34/1

14.3 J Hazlewood to Markram, Fuller on off, driven to mid off. 34/1

14.2 J Hazlewood to Markram, Shortish on off, Markram gets on top of the bounce and guides it to point. 34/1

14.1 J Hazlewood to Markram, Lands it on a length outside off, left alone. 34/1

13.6 Pat Cummins to Amla, Fuller on off, Amla plants his front foot forward and drives it to the man at mid off. So Amla is finding the middle of the bat but not the gaps. 34/1

13.5 Pat Cummins to Amla, On a length around off, Amla blocks it. 34/1

13.4 Pat Cummins to Amla, Outside off, this time. One of the rare occasions in an over where Cummins does not make the batsman play as Amla leaves it. 34/1

13.3 Pat Cummins to Markram, Works it with the angle towards wide mid on for a run. 34/1

13.2 Pat Cummins to Markram, Back of a length on off, Markram keeps it out. 33/1

13.1 Pat Cummins to Amla, Down the leg side, Amla works it around the corner for a run. 33/1

12.6 J Hazlewood to Markram, Back of a length on off, Markram plays it off the middle of the bat to the man at covers. 32/1

12.5 J Hazlewood to Markram, Fullish in length outside off, Markram leaves it. 32/1

12.4 J Hazlewood to Markram, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 32/1

12.3 J Hazlewood to Markram, Errs in line and angles it on the pads. Markram clips it through mid-wicket. The fielder from deep mid-wicket makes good ground to his left and saves a couple for his side. 32/1

12.2 J Hazlewood to Markram, Back of a length on off, Markram pushes it to the man at point. 30/1

12.1 J Hazlewood to Markram, A short ball aimed at the body of the batsman. Markram ducks under it. 30/1

Drinks! So Australia have got the wicket of the gritty Elgar but they still are behind in the game. The lead is close to the 100-run mark. They need a few quick wickets after the drinks break, whereas, the South Africans will hope that the two out there play for as long as possible.

11.6 Pat Cummins to Amla, Top shot but for no runs again! Fuller on middle, Amla eases it back towards the bowler. Cummins does well to go down and stop it. It would have been a certain boundary had the bowler not stopped it. 30/1

11.5 Pat Cummins to Amla, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 30/1

11.4 Pat Cummins to Amla, A bumper to follow up the length ball. Trying to catch the batsman by surprise. Amla though ducks under it. 30/1

11.3 Pat Cummins to H Amla, Edged but short! On a length around off, it zips off the surface. Amla tries to defend but the ball takes the outside edge and goes on the bounce to Steven Smith at second slip. He played that with soft hands, had he gone hard at it, it would have been a second for Cummins. 30/1

11.2 Pat Cummins to Amla, On a length around off, Amla defends it solidly. 30/1

11.1 Pat Cummins to Markram, Good running! Markram taps this length ball towards cover and completes a quick run. 30/1

10.6 J Hazlewood to Amla, Good shot but for no runs! Fuller outside off, Amla square drives it on the off side but the fielder at point makes a good stop. 29/1

10.5 J Hazlewood to Amla, Closer to the off stump this time. Amla makes a solid defense. 29/1

10.4 J Hazlewood to Amla, Just ahead of a length outside off, Amla does not fiddle with it. The ball goes on the bounce to the keeper. 29/1

10.3 J Hazlewood to Amla, Full and wide outside off, the sucker ball. Wanting Amla to go for a drive but the veteran has played enough cricket to realize that and makes a leave. 29/1

10.2 J Hazlewood to Amla, Outside off again, Amla leaves it. 29/1

10.1 J Hazlewood to Amla, On a length around off, left alone. 29/1

Josh Hazlewood is back into the attack. The main reason for him being brought on is Amla, one feels Josh has got the bearded man's number. He has got him out 7 times in Tests. Can he get him out for the 8th time?

9.6 Pat Cummins to Markram, Beauty! Cummins angles this one around off and gets it to seam away a shade. Markram tries playing straight with no feet and gets beaten. Fine over by Pat! 29/1

9.5 Pat Cummins to Amla, Angling into the batsman, it's played out with soft hands to mid-wicket for one. 29/1

9.4 Pat Cummins to Amla, Good length delivery outside off, it's left alone. 28/1

9.3 Pat Cummins to Amla, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 28/1

9.2 Pat Cummins to Amla, A length ball on middle, Amla works it off his pads but finds square leg. 28/1

Hashim Amla is the number three batsman.

9.1 Pat Cummins to Elgar, OUT! Elgar departs and it's a big breakthrough! We all know how stubborn he can prove to be with his stay in the middle. Cummins serves it wide outside off, on a length, Elgar usually leaves those not in his range but this time he attempts to drive away from his body. No footwork whatsoever and he gets a thick outside edge to Steven Smith at second slip. He reverse-cups it safely and Cummins runs in joy. Not the ideal length to drive and he has paid a big price for it. Also, this is the sixth catch for Steven Smith in this Test match, all he has taken in the slips. The record for an Australian is 7 catches by Greg Chappell and Matthew Hayden. Smithy seems to be on course to break that record. South Africa lead by 84 runs. 28/1

8.6 M Starc to Markram, Bouncer! The batsman ducks under it. 28/0

8.5 M Starc to Markram, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 28/0

8.4 M Starc to Markram, A yorker again but the line is wrong as it is outside off, Markram jams it out. 28/0

8.3 M Starc to Markram, This was wider outside off, would have been called a wide in a one day game. Markram does not go chasing after it and does the smart thing by leaving it. 28/0

8.2 M Starc to Markram, Wide outside off, left alone. 28/0

8.1 M Starc to Markram, Sharp work from Bancroft! The best thing about him is he stands his ground no matter what shot the batsman is playing. Fuller on leg stump, Markram flicks it towards him at short leg. He collects it cleanly and scores a direct hit at the striker's end but Aiden is in his crease. 28/0

7.6 Pat Cummins to Elgar, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 28/0

7.5 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Fuller on off, Elgar mistimes his drive back to the bowler. 28/0

7.4 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Closer to the off pole, one thing about Cummins is he will make the batsman play and he does exactly that. Elgar defends it solidly. 28/0

7.3 Pat Cummins to Elgar, This turns out to be a good leave in the end! On a length around off, it comes in after pitching. Elgar plants his front foot forward and leaves it. 28/0

7.2 Pat Cummins to Elgar, FOUR! That was nicely played! Cummins bowls it a little too fuller than the last one and pays the price. He also offers width. Elgar leans into it, uses the pace and strokes it through covers for a boundary. 28/0

7.1 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Starts off with a length ball outside off, Elgar makes a leave. 24/0

Pat Cummins is into the attack. He was brilliant in the first innings and Australia would really hope he replicates his performance.

6.6 M Starc to Markram, A yorker but outside off, Markram jams it out towards point. 24/0

6.5 M Starc to Markram, Outside off, Aiden leaves it alone. 24/0

6.4 M Starc to Markram, Back of a length on middle, Markram works it to square leg. 24/0

6.3 M Starc to Markram, The ball is coming onto the bat really well. Starc lands it on a length around off, Markram defends it towards point, 24/0

6.2 M Starc to Markram, Short ball on middle, Markram ducks under it. 24/0

6.1 M Starc to Markram, Fuller on off, Markram goes towards the pitch of the ball and strokes it towards mid off. 24/0

The hammer is out! Starc must be having some problems with the landing area. That part is being hammered to level it up. Meanwhile, Kepler Wessels and Brendon Julian are on air and the latter asks should Australia have not used the heavy roller this morning? The Australian great responds that he is not quite sure as now heavy rollers are used twice in a space of 30 minutes which has flattened out the surface. Fair point. Yesterday, South Africa didn't opt for any roller with only two wickets left. Have the tourists missed a trick? Or maybe they thought the pitch will break and assist Nathan Lyon. The game of cricket is not only about bat and ball, all these also come into consideration.

5.6 J Hazlewood to Markram, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 24/0

5.5 J Hazlewood to Markram, Edged but runs! Playing this with soft hands was the key! On a length around off, it shapes away a touch. Markram lunges forward in defense but the ball takes the outside edge and goes through backward point and gully. 23/0

5.4 J Hazlewood to Markram, Similar length to the one that beats the outside edge but no movement this time. Markram defends it easily. 21/0

5.3 J Hazlewood to Markram, Back of a length on off, Markram defends it solidly. This was a touch shorter than the last one and hence Markram was sure about playing it on the back foot. 21/0

5.2 J Hazlewood to Markram, PEACH! How do you play those? Markram has done really well not to edge that. Hazlewood lands it on a length around off, it comes in with the angle first and the leaves him after pitching. Markram tries to defend by staying rooted in the crease but gets beaten. 21/0

5.1 J Hazlewood to Markram, On a length around off, Markram defends it. 21/0

4.6 M Starc to Elgar, Second bouncer of the over, this one to end it. Elgar evades it. 21/0

4.5 M Starc to Elgar, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 21/0

4.4 M Starc to Elgar, A bumper and Elgar ducks under it. 21/0

4.3 M Starc to Elgar, On the pads again, Starc has to adjust as there is no swing. Elgar flicks it through mid-wicket. No boundary this time but he runs two. 21/0

Ohkay! Now then, that's not a pleasing sight. One side of the ground is enveloped by dark clouds and the other is nice and bright. Now I am not sure whether the clouds are coming or going but let us hope they are going away. My colleague Prakash feels that the cloud is making his way into the ground.

4.2 M Starc to Elgar, FOUR! Goes for the magic delivery which swings from the leg to the off pole. But does not get it to swing. It ends up being a half-volley on leg stump. Elgar flicks it through square leg and the ball races away to the fence. 19/0

4.1 M Starc to Elgar, Back of a length on middle, Elgar defends it onto the ground. 15/0

3.6 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Down the leg side, Elgar helps it towards the on side for a run. 15/0

3.5 J Hazlewood to Elgar, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 14/0

3.4 J Hazlewood to Markram, A defensive shot, gives runs! We saw this shot being played by Elgar a lot of times in the first innings and now Markram does it. Not very full on middle, Markram just offers a defensive push straight back past the bowler. The bats are so good these days that it races off the turf. Cummins from mid off gives it a chase and he seems to have pulled it back in. They go upstairs to check and he has done well. Saves a run for his side. 14/0

3.3 J Hazlewood to Markram, Good length outside off, left alone. 11/0

3.2 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Streaky runs! Hazlewood shapes the ball into the batsman on a fuller length. Elgar first looks to flick but then adjusts to play it with a straight bat. It takes the outside edge and goes into the gap through gully and backward point for three. 11/0

3.1 J Hazlewood to Elgar, On a length around off, Elgar is half forward as he defends it. 8/0

2.6 M Starc to Markram, A quick bouncer outside off, Markram evades it. 8/0

2.5 M Starc to Markram, FOUR! Top shot! A half-volley on off, but it still has to be put away. Markram plants his front foot ahead and strokes it through covers. Once it goes into the gap there is no stopping it. Michael Holding on air mentions that this time he takes his front foot towards the ball, whereas the one he edged there was no foot movement. Very good observation from the West Indian legend. 8/0

2.4 M Starc to Markram, On the thigh pad, Markram works it towards square leg. 4/0

2.3 M Starc to Markram, Pulls his length back this time on middle, Markram does really well to rock back and defend it onto the ground. 4/0

2.2 M Starc to Markram, Good pace and bounce there! A real effort delivery by the left arm pacer. He lands it on a length around off, the line he should be bowling. Markram does not fiddle with it. Paine behind the stumps takes it above his head. 4/0

2.1 M Starc to Markram, Once again on the leg side. Starc has lost his radar a bit after the dropped catch. Markram tries to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. 4/0

1.6 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Back of a length on off, Elgar is rock solid in defense. A maiden by Hazlewood. 4/0

1.5 J Hazlewood to Elgar, A bumper which did create a few problems for Elgar in the first innings but this time he ducks under it. 4/0

1.4 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Changes his angle as there is no assistance and comes around. Lands it on a length around off, Elgar blocks it. 4/0

1.3 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Angles it away from the southpaw who makes another leave. 4/0

1.2 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Closer to the off pole this time but no swing for Josh. Elgar easily keeps it out. 4/0

1.1 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Starts off with a length ball outside off, Elgar makes a leave. 4/0

Josh Hazlewood will bowl from the other end.

0.6 M Starc to Markram, Wide outside off this time, two wayward deliveries to end. Markram leaves it. End of an action-packed first over. 4/0

0.5 M Starc to Markram, FOUR! He is off a pair! Poor ball by Starc down the leg side, Markram won't miss out there. He flicks it fine and the ball races to the fine leg fence. 4/0

0.4 M Starc to A Markram, DROPPED! Markram almost got dismissed for a pair! A tough chance but you have seen these been taken. Fuller in length again on off, it slants away from the batsman this time. Aiden goes for the drive through the off side but it takes the edge and flies towards gully. Khawaja there dives to his left, sticks one hand out but can't hang on. Starc is disappointed as he feels Usman could have done better. Nevertheless, if you look at it in a positive way, Khawaja saved a certain boundary there. 0/0

0.3 M Starc to A Markram, Once again no swing into the batsman from a fuller length. Markram tries to work it on the leg side but closes the bat face a little early. It takes the outside edge and goes on the bounce to gully. 0/0

0.2 M Starc to Markram, Swing this time! Fuller again on off, shapes back in late. Markram maybe first thought of leaving it but due to the tail back in. He goes for the drive with no footwork and his bat comes down late. It goes off the bottom edge and on the bounce towards Paine who makes a good stop diving to his right. 0/0

0.1 M Starc to Markram, Starc who will bowl the first over comes running and bowls it on a fullish length outside off. He wanted the ball to shape back in but there is no swing. Markram makes a watchful leave. 0/0

First Published: March 24, 2018, 1:18 PM IST